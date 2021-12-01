Phase IIa clinical trial of complement C3 inhibitor AMY-101 in adults with periodontal inflammation

Study design and randomization

This phase IIa study included a dose selection phase (see details under “Route of administration and dose selection”) with escalating dose groups (3 dose groups, each consisting of 4 patients, i.e., 12 patients in total) and a subsequent main study phase testing AMY-101 at the selected dose compared with placebo per the estimated sample size. The main study phase comprised the test (AMY-101) and placebo groups in a randomized, double-blind, split-mouth design. After screening, qualified participants were enrolled in the study and received baseline evaluations within 30 days of screening. Treatment sites consisting of 1 maxillary and 1 mandibular quadrant were randomized into treatment groups as “Right” and “Left” of the mouth using a permuted block randomization schedule. The randomization sequence was generated by the study biostatistician with a random number generator. The randomization scheme was kept in the sole possession of the unblinded study staff, who were responsible for randomizing the treatment sites for each participant, preparing and providing masked study products to blinded study clinicians for injections, and maintaining the study product inventories throughout the study.

Participant selection, enrollment, and compliance assessment

Participants were recruited from the volunteer pool at The Forsyth Institute CCTR between July 2019 and October 2020, with a pause between March 12, 2020, and May 26, 2020, in new participant enrollment due to pandemic-related restrictions in the City of Cambridge and State of Massachusetts per CDC recommendations. Study participants (n = 39 total), aged 18 to 65 years, were generally healthy adults with at least 20 natural teeth and diagnosed with gingivitis/periodontitis presenting as generalized gingival inflammation, as defined by an MGI of 2.0 or higher and 40% or greater sites with BOP. The treatment sites in each participant were randomly assigned to receive AMY-101 at a dose of 0.1 mg/injection site in 25 μL water for the injection and saline solution (placebo) in a 1:1 randomization scheme. The sample size calculations were performed, and a group size of 30 was determined to allow for a statistical difference at P > 0.05 and 80% power with an assumption of a 10% dropout rate. Participants in all groups were instructed to maintain their regular brushing habits with twice-daily brushing.

Individuals with current medical conditions or on medications known to affect periodontal tissues or interfere with any of the study outcomes were excluded. In addition, individuals with orthodontic appliances, pregnant and nursing women, and current or former cigarette smokers within 1 year of enrollment (including e-cigarette and recreational cannabis use) were excluded, given the potential confounding effects on study outcomes. Further, participants who received periodontal therapy, except regular hygiene recall within a year, or who received systemic antibiotic therapy or used antiinflammatory drugs more than 3 times a week within 30 days of study initiation were not included, because they were potential confounders for efficacy outcomes.

After baseline, the participants were seen on days 7 and 14 for repeated treatments and safety evaluations and on days 21, 28, 60, and 90 for safety, compliance, and efficacy measurements. A follow-up phone call on the next day of each treatment visit on days 0, 7, and 14 was also performed for safety evaluation. Protocol compliance was assessed at all follow-up study visits by an exclusive interview of the participant regarding oral hygiene practices, dental or medical treatments received, and concomitant medication or other oral hygiene aids used. Deviations, if any, were recorded, and participants were reinstructed if needed.

Outcome measures

Clinical efficacy and safety endpoints were selected to determine the impact of AMY-101 on gingival inflammation and to assess its safety level.

Efficacy endpoints. A primary efficacy endpoint, the MGI (56), and a secondary endpoint, BOP (57), were used as indices of gingival inflammation and evaluated at baseline and at all monitoring visits (days 21, 28, 60, and 90). The PI (58), which assesses the amount of plaque on tooth surfaces, PD, and CAL were measured as additional secondary efficacy endpoints at all monitoring visits. Moreover, MMP-8 and MMP-9 levels in the GCF were measured at baseline and at all post-treatment time points. GCF samples were collected from 2 sites per quadrant, with the highest MGI score determined using sterile PerioPaper strips (OraFlow) for 30 seconds. The samples were then snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen and stored at –80°C until analysis. On the day of analysis, the frozen GCF samples were thawed at room temperature, and proteins were eluted through 2 centrifugations at 13,000g at 4°C for 8 minutes in a total of 120 μL sterile PBS (pH 7.4). In all analyses, 100 μL eluted solution was used. GCF samples were analyzed for MMP-8 and MMP-9 using a 2-plex human MMP panel by multiplexed sandwich immunoassays, based on flowmetric multiplex technology at The Forsyth Institute Luminex Core as described previously (59).

Safety endpoints. Safety evaluations were performed clinically at each visit and through phone calls to assess AEs. Assessments were made with regard to changes in medical history, concomitant medication use; vital signs (blood pressure, heart rate, and respiratory rate); oral soft and hard tissues, and injection sites (for ulceration, infection, or mucosal irritancy using an edema/erythema score; ref. 60); and the levels of liver enzymes, alkaline phosphatase (ALP), aspartate transaminase (AST), and alanine transaminase (ALT), as measured by a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) laboratory (Quest Diagnostics). Physical assessments included the examination of the head and neck, lymph nodes, face, skin, and lips, in addition to the measurement of height and weight at baseline and on day 90. A urine pregnancy test using an over-the-counter rapid chromatographic immunoassay for the qualitative detection of human chorionic gonadotropin was performed for women of child-bearing potential at screening and at baseline prior to randomization. An independent medical monitor was assigned to review out-of-range laboratory values as well as AE assessment and to provide expert guidance on further actions, if needed, with the principal investigator and data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) members. Patient-related outcomes included pain/discomfort, bleeding, or gingival irritation, and information was collected by the study clinician immediately and 1 hour after injections. Patients were also followed up via phone call 24 hours after injections to assess patient-related outcomes.

As part of this study, the presence of anti-drug antibodies in the plasma of patients was evaluated as an exploratory endpoint. Blood samples were obtained and evaluated at baseline and on days 14 and 21. Immunogenicity analysis was performed using a direct ELISA with AMY-101 coated on the plate followed by serial dilution of patients’ plasma and anti-human IgG-HRP for the detection of any AMY-101–bound antibodies.

Examiner calibration and clinician and study team training

A single trained and calibrated examiner blinded to the study treatments was responsible for all clinical oral measurements and safety assessments throughout the course of the study. An intraexaminer calibration exercise was conducted prior initiation of the study to test the repeatability level (61) with a coefficient of 0.87. An experienced dental clinician blinded to treatment allocations was assigned to treatment injections after proper training. The study team received protocol-specific training prior to study initiation and throughout the conduct of the study under the supervision of the principal investigator and the independent study monitor.

Study products

The study product, AMY-101 acetate, which received an investigational new drug (IND) designation (sponsor: Amyndas Pharmaceuticals) from the FDA prior to study initiation, is a white to off-white lyophilized powder for injection after reconstitution. AMY-101 was supplied in single-use vials containing 50 mg of the drug substance AMY-101 acetate. For the injections in the study, the lyophilized product was reconstituted in 1 mL water for injections (WFI) to obtain an initial concentration of 50 mg/mL at pH 5.0. It was subsequently further diluted, using sterile saline, to a final concentration of 4 mg/mL. Saline was used for further dilutions as required. The diluents including WFI and saline were sterile and obtained from a commercial FDA-approved supplier (Hospira).

Storage and stability. AMY-101 was stored at –20 ± 5 °C (protected from light) in a –20°C freezer located in a dedicated and secure room with limited access at The Forsyth Institute CCTR until use. Following reconstitution, the solutions were kept at 4°C and used within 1 day after further dilutions. Temperature logs were kept to document changes in temperature.

Route of administration and selection of dose

The route of administration and clinically effective dose were determined in preclinical NHP studies (22, 26, 27). In these studies, the effective therapeutic dose of locally administered AMY-101 was 0.1 mg/injection site in NHPs, with no local irritation and long-lasting antiinflammatory effects (sustained therapeutic efficacy). In addition, a phase I study of AMY-101 administered systemically through the subcutaneous and intravenous routes in the single ascending dose (SAD) part of the study, and as multiple doses subcutaneously, established a good safety profile for the drug (ClinicalTrials.gov ID: NCT03316521). Thus, this human clinical study was designed to use AMY-101 in a single dose of 0.1 mg/injection site in a split-mouth design compared with saline injection. Based on human PK studies, this locally administered dose (a “micro-dose” compared with the doses administered systemically in the phase I study of AMY-101) was not expected to result in any systemic drug exposure in the patient. Nevertheless, since this was a first-in-human gingival tissue use, a dose escalation phase was included at the beginning of the study to assess safety and local tissue parameters after injections and to select the safe and effective dose prior to enrollment in the main study (Supplemental Table 1). AMY-101, in escalating doses of 0.025 mg/injection site, 0.05 mg/injection site, and 0.1 mg/injection site, was randomly administered to 12 patients and followed the same treatment and monitoring schedule as the main study (split-mouth, placebo-controlled, 90 days). After treatment of the first group (once weekly over 3 weeks), the second dose group was added followed by the third dose group on the basis of safety evaluations by the principal investigator and the DSMB member.

AMY-101 was administered as a single injection into each papilla between all teeth present in the randomly assigned side of the mouth (left or right) at each treatment visit (3 weekly visits). For most of the study population, an equal number of sites were treated with AMY-101 and placebo, with only a small number of participants having a slight variation in the number of treated sites (22 versus 24, or 26 versus 28). Overall, in 31 patients included in the efficacy analysis, a total of 1076 sites received AMY-101 and the same number of sites (n = 1076) received placebo injections.

Data analyses and statistical methods

Analysis population. The safety population consisted of all participants who were enrolled and received the study treatments at the baseline visit. The efficacy population consisted of all participants from the safety population who completed at least 1 post-baseline assessment of the primary and 1 or more of the secondary efficacy outcome measures. The per-protocol population consisted of all participants in the efficacy population who did not have any major protocol violations (deviation) during the study. Analyses were conducted on this population in support of the primary efficacy results.

Sample size determination and power. As this was a phase II proof-of-concept study, exploratory statistical analysis including repeated measures and modeling approaches was performed. Sample size determination was based on the power to detect study arm differences with respect to the MGI, the primary efficacy outcome measure. Sample size calculations were made on the basis of a generalized estimating equation (GEE) model to detect a difference of a 0.2 MGI unit between the groups. With a SD of 0.3 MGI units and using (a) an overall 0.05 significance level; (b) a power of 78.9%; (c) a GEE model for repeated measurements; and (d) an exchangeable correlation structure with a correlation coefficient of ρ = 0.3 among repeated measurements, 27 individuals in the group were needed to detect an effect size of 0.20 (mean MGI change). Assuming a 10% participant attrition rate, we planned to enroll 30 participants who would receive the selected dose. Per the protocol, those who dropped out before the first post-baseline visit (day 21) on efficacy measurements were replaced.

Statistics

The primary efficacy analysis was based on the efficacy population and the per-protocol population. A secondary efficacy analysis of primary and secondary efficacy endpoints was based on the efficacy population. Descriptive statistics (including the number of participants and the mean, SD, median, minimum, and maximum) were calculated by treatment group and placebo for the means and mean change from baseline on day 28 for the primary efficacy endpoint and on days 21, 28, 60, and 90 for the secondary efficacy endpoints. A change in the mean value at a specified time point was analyzed using a repeated measures model and the GEE approach, with the treatment group, study visit, and interaction between treatment groups and study visit as fixed effects and the baseline as the covariate. The adjusted LSM and SEM from the model were presented for the treatment and placebo groups for each visit. The LSM estimates for the difference in treatment group versus placebo, SEM, 95% CI, and P values are also provided. The individual mean changes on day 28 and day 90 in the MGI and BOP as well as GCF levels of MMP-8 and MMP-9 were compared between treatments by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test, while within-group analyses were performed by 1-way ANOVA with mixed effects followed by Tukey’s test. The safety analysis was based on the safety population. All TEAEs were summarized by the severity and relationship to the study drug. Descriptive statistics of the observed value and change from baseline were provided for vital signs and liver enzyme levels. Oral examination findings were summarized using the frequency count and percentages by treatment and placebo groups. The statistical programs SAS PROC GENMOD and GraphPad Prism 9.2.0 (GraphPad Software) were used for statistical analysis of the safety and efficacy data

Study approval

The protocol, screening, and study consent forms, recruitment materials, and all participant materials were reviewed and approved by the IRB of The Forsyth Institute before any participant was enrolled (IRB protocol no. 19-07). All amendments to the protocol were reviewed and approved by the IRB before changes in the study were implemented. The study was registered with ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT03316521).

Ethical conduct of the study. This study was conducted in full conformity with the principles set forth in The Belmont Report: Ethical Principles and Guidelines for the Protection of Human Subjects of Research, as drafted by the United States National Commission for the Protection of Human Subjects of Biomedical and Behavioral Research (April 18, 1979) and codified in 45 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 46 and/or the International Council for Harmonization (ICH) Guidelines for Good Clinical Practice E6. The study was conducted according to the principles expressed in the Declaration of Helsinki and policy of the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors was followed.

Participant information and consent. The informed consent process was initiated prior to the individual agreeing to participate in study at the screening and enrollment visit and continued throughout study participation. An extensive explanation of the risks and possible benefits of study participation was provided, and informed consent was obtained from all participants prior to any study-related assessments or procedures.