Istradefylline protects from cisplatin-induced nephrotoxicity and peripheral neuropathy while preserving cisplatin antitumor effects

Animals and treatments. Animal experiments were adapted from previous work (68, 69). Animal procedures were performed in 8- to 10-week-old male C57Bl6/J mice (Janvier Labs except for mice used in the pain experiments, which were obtained from The Jackson Laboratory). Mice were fed a laboratory standard diet with water and food ad libitum and were kept under constant environmental conditions with a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle. Istradefylline (KW6002, Tocris) was dissolved in a carrier solution consisting of 15% DMSO, 15% cremophor (MilliporeSigma), and 70% saline solution (vehicle). Cisplatin (Accord Healthcare) was dissolved in saline solution. Acute cisplatin nephrotoxicity was induced following a single i.p. injection (day 0) of 10 mg/kg cisplatin. Three days after this single injection, animals were sacrificed by cervical dislocation (Supplemental Figure 1A). When KW6002 (3 mg/kg) was tested against acute cisplatin toxicity, the drug was administered daily i.p. from day –1 to day 2 (Supplemental Figure 1C). Toxicity of subchronic cisplatin was evaluated following 6 daily i.p. injections of cisplatin (3 mg/kg) starting on day 0, and mice were sacrificed 72 hours after the last injection of cisplatin (day 8; Supplemental Figure 1B). When KW6002 was tested against subchronic cisplatin toxicity, the drug was administered i.p. daily from day –5 to day 7 (Supplemental Figure 1D). When KW6002 was tested against cumulative toxicity of cisplatin, KW6002 was administrated i.p. daily from day –5 to day 28. Mice were given daily i.p. injections of cisplatin (2.3 mg/kg; day 0) for 5 days, followed by 5 days of rest before a new cycle of 5 days of i.p. injections of cisplatin (2.3 mg/kg; day 10). Mice were sacrificed 5, 9, 15, or 28 days after the first cisplatin injection (Supplemental Figure 1E).

LLC1 in vivo tumor model. Lewis lung cancer (LLC1) cells (CRL-1642, American Type Culture Collectin [ATCC]) were cultured in DMEM with 10% FCS and penicillin-streptomycin. LLC1 cells (106 cells) in PBS/Matrigel (1:1, for a total volume of 100 μL) were injected s.c. into the right flank of the animals. Tumors were measured twice a week with calipers, and tumor volumes were estimated using the following equation: ½ (length × width2). When tumor volume reached 100 mm3, mice were randomly ascribed to1 of the 4 experimental groups (vehicle; KW6002; cisplatin; or cisplatin plus KW6002), as indicated in Supplemental Figure 1E.

mEERL in vivo tumor model. We used a validated murine model of HPV+ oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma as previously described (noncommercial) (44) (Supplemental Figure 1G). This model consists of oropharyngeal epithelial cells from C57Bl/6 male mice that stably express the HPV16 viral oncogenes E6 and E7, H-Ras, and luciferase (mEERL cells). mEERL cells were grown in a T75 flask until confluent, after which cells were trypsinized and harvested, washed 3 times with sterile PBS, and resuspended in 1 mL sterile PBS to the appropriate concentration. Mice were injected s.c. into the right flank with 20 μL solution containing either 1,000,000 mEERL cells or PBS (vehicle). The day of mEERL cell injection is indicated as day –14. Tumor volume was monitored using Vernier digital calipers. When the tumor volume reached 100 mm3, the mice were randomly ascribed to 1 of the 3 experimental groups (vehicle; cisplatin; or cisplatin plus KW6002).

Behavioral assessment. Mechanical pain sensitivity was assessed using von Frey filaments as previously described (70, 71). Briefly, mice were placed in transparent boxes (10 × 10 × 10 cm). After a 30-minute habituation period, von Frey filaments were applied, and the paw withdrawal threshold was calculated using the “up and down” method. Behavioral testing was performed by experimenters blinded to the treatments.

Sample collection. Prior to sacrifice by cervical dislocation, retro-orbital blood samples were collected in heparinized tubes and centrifuged for 10 minutes at 900g at room temperature. Renal function was assessed by BUN measurement using a AU480 Chemistry Analyzer (Beckman Coulter). At the time of sacrifice, kidneys or LLC1 tumors were harvested and stored in either “RNA later” solution (Thermo Fisher Scientific) or 4% neutral buffered formalin or snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen. Lumbar DRG and spinal cord tissues were quickly dissected and snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen.

Renal histological analysis. Formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded sections (3 μm thick) were stained with H&E (MilliporeSigma) or periodic acid-Schiff (MilliporeSigma). Slices were scored by a nephropathologist in a blinded manner. A kidney injury score grading scale from 0 to 5 was used to assess the severity of the injury as follow: 0 = no lesions; 1 = minimal injury characterized by the occurrence of necrosis and debris; 2 = mild injury with single-cell necrosis, pyknotic cells, and apoptosis; 3 = moderate injury characterized by tubular distension, vacuolation, and some cellular debris; 4 = severe injury with occasional hyaline casts observed, patchy epithelial necrosis in all segments, and loss of epithelial lining; and 5 = very severe injury characterized by extensive tubular epithelial necrosis in all segments, loss of the epithelial layer from many tubules, widespread intraluminal cellular debris, and frequent hyaline casts particularly prominent in the medullary region (72).

Cell cultures. RPTECs immortalized with a pLXSN-hTERT1 retroviral vector (CRL-4031, ATCC) are a relevant in vitro model to evaluate cisplatin’s deleterious effects (73–75). Cells were cultured in DMEM with F12 medium (DMEM and Ham’s F12 Medium, Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 1% penicillin-streptomycin, 5 pmol/L triiodo-l-thyronine, 10 ng/mL recombinant human EGF, 3.5 μg/mL ascorbic acid, 5.0 μg/mL human transferrin, 5.0 μg/mL insulin, 25 ng/mL prostaglandin E1, 25 ng/mL hydrocortisone, 8.65 ng/mL sodium selenite, 0.1 mg/mL G418, and 1.2 g/L sodium bicarbonate (MilliporeSigma). Murine LLC1 cells were cultured in DMEM GlutaMAX (Thermo Fisher Scientific) containing 10% FCS and 1% penicillin-streptomycin. Human lung adenocarcinoma NCI-H1975 cells (ATCC) were cultured in RPMI GlutaMAX (Thermo Fisher Scientific) containing 10% FCS and 1% penicillin-streptomycin. Cells were cultured at 37°C in a humidified atmosphere of 5% CO 2 .

Cell viability assay. RPTEC/hTERT1 cells were cultured in 96-well plates (40,000 cells/well) and exposed to cisplatin (50 μM) with or without KW6002 (0.5–12.8 μM) for 48 hours. Viability was assessed using the CellTiter-Glo Luminescent Cell Viability Assay (Promega) according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Caspase 3/-7 activity. RPTEC/hTERT1 cells were cultured in 96-well plates (40,000 cells/well) and exposed to cisplatin (50 μM) with or without KW6002 (25 μM) for 48 hours. LLC1 cells were cultured in 96-well plates (10,000 cells/well), and after 24 hours, the cells were exposed for 24 hours to 2 μM cisplatin with or without 10 nM KW6002. Apoptosis was assessed in RPTEC/hTERT1 and LLC1 cell lysates and in renal tissues using the Caspase-Glo 3/7 assay (Promega) according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.

Catalase activity. RPTEC/hTERT1 cells were cultured in 6-well plates (250,000 cells/well) and exposed for 48 hours to cisplatin (50 μM) with or without KW6002 (25 μM). Catalase activity was assessed using the Catalase Colorimetric Activity Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Cell efflux. The basic cell efflux function was assessed using an EFLUXX-ID Green Multidrug Resistance Assay Kit (ENZO Life Sciences). Briefly, 2.5 × 105 cells/condition were collected, washed with PBS, and incubated with the EFLUXX-ID Green Detection Reagent for 30 minutes at 37°C, and then efflux was measured immediately by flow cytometry (CytoFLEX LX, Beckman Coulter). All experiments were performed in triplicate, with the measurement of 10,000 individual cells. Data were analyzed using Kaluza Analysis Software (Beckman Coulter).

Comet assay. Treated cells were suspended (60,000 cells/mL) in low-melt agarose (1613111, Bio-Rad) 0.5% in PBS at 42°C. The suspension was then immediately spread on a comet slide (4250-200-03, R&D Systems). Agarose was allowed to cool down for 20 minutes at 4°C. Then, cell membranes were permeabilized with a lysis solution (2.5 M NaCl, 100 mM EDTA, 10 mM Tris-HCl, 1% Triton X-100 [pH 10]) at 4°C for 1 hour. Slides were then equilibrated for 20 minutes in electrophoresis buffer (pH 12.3: 2 mM EDTA, pH adjusted to 12.3 with NaOH) at 4°C. Then, an electrophoresis field of 2.06 V/cm (98 V and approximatively 176 mA in an electrophoretic system where electrodes are 47.5 cm apart) was applied for 5 minutes at 4°C for RPTEC/hTERT1 cells, or for 3 minutes 30 seconds for H1975 cells. The electrophoretic migration was stopped by neutralizing the pH in a bath of cold water for 10 minutes. DNA was stained with SYBR Green (S7563, Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific)for 20 minutes at room temperature, according to the manufacturer’s recommendation. The slides were photographed under an Axio Imager Z1 Apotome microscope (Zeiss). The images were analyzed using an ImageJ in-home macro, in which the head (the nucleus) and tail (the DNA that migrated) of the comet were delimited to get the fluorescence intensity of the head, the fluorescence intensity of the tail, and the length of the tail. The calculation of tail moments was done using the following formula: (length of the comet tail × fluorescence intensity of the tail)/total fluorescence intensity (head + tail).

Oil Red staining. Frozen kidney mouse sections (10 μm) were fixed with ethanol (60%) and then incubated for 15 minutes with Oil Red O Solution (Fisher Biotec) dissolved in isopropanol. After several washes with ddH 2 O, samples were incubated for 3 minutes with hematoxylin. Lipid droplets were stained red, whereas nuclei appeared blue. RPTEC/hTERT1 cells were grown on coverslips in 24-well plates (75,000 cells/well) and exposed for 48 hours to cisplatin (50 μM) with or without 25 μM KW6002. RPTEC/hTERT1 cells were fixed with ethanol (60%) and then incubated for 15 minutes with Oil Red O Solution (Merck). The cells were washed 3 times with ddH 2 O and incubated for 3 minutes with hematoxylin. Coverslips were rinsed with H 2 0 before mounting on microscope slides using glycerol gelatin aqueous slide mounting medium (MilliporeSigma). Quantification was performed in a blinded manner using ImageJ software (NIH). Briefly, images were captured under light microscopy at ×400 magnification and processed using color deconvolution with RGB vectors. The resulting red color images were quantified using a custom threshold (0.173 for RPTEC/hTERT1 cells and 0.140 for kidney stainings).

Immunofluorescence (cells). LLC1 cells were cultured in Lab-tek (15,000 cells/well), and after 24 hours, the cells were exposed to cisplatin (2 μM) with or without 10 nM KW6002 for 6 hours. H1975 cells were cultured in Lab-tek (15,000 cells/well), and after 24 hours, the cells were exposed for 6 hours to cisplatin (50 μM) with or without 10 nM KW6002. Cells were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde, permeabilized with DPBS/0.1% Triton X-100, and incubated first with anti-γH2AX (Ser139) antibody (1:400; no. 9718, Cell Signaling Technology) and then with an Alexa Fluor 488 secondary antibody (1:200; Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Samples were examined on an immunofluorescence microscope (Leica DMI8), and γH2AX nuclear foci were counted.

Immunofluorescence (tissues). Paraffin-embedded sections (3 μm thick) were deparaffinized with xylene and rehydrated in successive ethanol dilutions. Then, antigen retrieval was done by incubation in sub-boiling 10 mM sodium citrate buffer. Tissues were permeabilized in a 0.4% Triton X-100 solution, and nonspecific binding was blocked with a 5% BSA solution in TBS for 2 hours. Sections were then incubated overnight with an anti-γH2AX antibodies (1:50; no. 9718, Cell Signaling Technology). After washing, the secondary antibody (A10042) was incubated for 45 minutes at room temperature. Again, after washing, the nuclei were stained with a 300 nM DAPI solution (D1306, Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The slides were analyzed using a Zeiss LSM 880 confocal microscope. Quantification was performed using ImageJ.

For immunofluorescence studies in free-floating sections, mice were deeply anesthetized with pentobarbital sodium (50 mg/kg, i.p.) and then transcardially perfused with cold NaCl (0.9%) and 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS (pH 7.4). Kidneys were removed, post-fixed for 24 hours in 4% paraformaldehyde, and cryoprotected in 30% sucrose before being frozen at –40°C in isopentane (methyl-butane) and stored at –80°C. Longitudinal kidney sections (40 μm) were obtained using a Leica cryostat. Free-floating sections were stored in PBS-azide (0.2%) at 4°C. Longitudinal kidney sections were incubated with a donkey serum (D9663, MilliporeSigma) at 10% in PBS Triton X-100 (0.2%) for 1 hour and then incubated with anti-A 2A R primary antibody (1:50; GP-Af1000, Frontiers Institute) for 72 hours at 4°C in Signal Boost (8114, Cell Signaling Technology). Alexa Fluor 568–conjugated secondary antibodies (1:500; Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) were incubated overnight at room temperature. Lectin staining was performed by incubating sections for 1 hour at room temperature with Lotus tetragonolobus FITC conjugate (Vector Laboratories, FL-1321-2) diluted to 2 μg/mL in blocking medium. Sections were counterstained with DAPI (1:5,000; no. 62247, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and mounted on superfrost slides and left to dry. Then, they were covered with Vectashield Vibrance Antifade Mounting Medium (H-1700, Vector Laboratories). Images were acquired using a Zeiss LSM 710 confocal laser-scanning microscope at ×20 magnification. 3D reconstruction of confocal image stacks was performed using Imaris software (Bitplane).

RNA extraction. For renal, DRG, and spinal cord tissues, total RNA was extracted with phenol/chloroform and subsequently precipitated in isopropanol as described previously (76). Total RNA from cultured cells was extracted using an RNeasy Mini kit (QIAGEN) following the manufacturer’s instructions.

RNA-Seq and analysis. RNA-Seq libraries (n = 5–6/group) were generated from 500 ng total RNA using the Illumina TruSeq Stranded mRNA Library Prep Kit, version 2. Briefly, following purification with poly-T oligo attached magnetic beads, the mRNA was fragmented using divalent cations at 94°C for 2 minutes. The cleaved RNA fragments were copied into first-strand cDNA using reverse transcriptase and random primers. Strand specificity was achieved by replacing deoxythymidine triphosphate (dTTP) with deoxyuridine triphosphate (dUTP) during the second-strand cDNA synthesis by DNA polymerase I and RNase H (TruSeq Stranded mRNA, Illumina). Following the addition of a single “A” base and subsequent ligation of the adapter on double-stranded cDNA fragments, the products were purified and enriched with PCR [30 s at 98°C (10 s at 98°C, 30 s at 60°C, 30 s at 72°C) × 12 cycles; 5 min at 72°C] to create the cDNA library. Surplus PCR primers were further removed by purification using AMPure XP beads (Beckman Coulter), and the final cDNA libraries were checked for quality and quantified using capillary electrophoresis. Sequencing was performed on an Illumina HiSeq 4000 as single-end 50 base reads following Illumina’s instructions. Reads were mapped onto the mm10 assembly of the Mus musculus genome using STAR, version 2.5.3a (77). Only uniquely aligned reads were kept for further analyses. Quantification of gene expression was performed using HTSeq-count, version 0.6.1p1 (78), and gene annotations from Ensembl releases 90 and 102 and “union” mode. Read counts were normalized across libraries with the method proposed by Ander et al. (79). Comparisons of interest were performed using the test for differential expression proposed by Love et al. (80) and implemented in the DESeq2 Bioconductor library (version 1.16.1). The resulting P values were adjusted for multiple testing using the Benjamini-Hochberg method (81). RNA-Seq was performed by the Plateforme GenomEast, Institut de Génétique et de Biologie Moléculaire et Cellulaire, UMR 7104 CNRS-UdS/INSERM U964 (Illkirch). The sequencing data supporting the findings of this study have been deposited in the NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (GEO GSE179247; https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/query/acc.cgi?acc=GSE179247).

Gene Ontology terms, STRING, and IPA. Functional enrichment analysis was run with DAVID (Database for Annotation, Visualization and Integration Discovery; https://david-d.ncifcrf.gove/home.jsp), the STRING (Protein-Protein Interaction Networks; https://string-db.org/), or uploaded to the IPA web portal (QIAGEN; www.ingenuity.com). The data were analyzed to predict gene networks, molecular and cellular functions, canonical pathways, and upstream regulators of cisplatin and KW-modulated genes.

GSEA analysis. GSEA, version 4.1.0 (82, 83), was used, and a preranked analysis was run using the following settings: “No collapsing of gene symbols, the classic enrichment statistic, gene sets containing more than 500 genes and less than 50 genes were excluded from analysis” and with gene sets from Gene Ontology (GO). Genes were ranked on the basis of the values computed as follows: –10 × log 10 (P value) × fold change sense.

Quantitative RT–PCR. Reverse transcription was performed on 1 μg RNA using the High-capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific), according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Real-time PCR was performed on a StepOne device using TaqMan Gene Expression Master Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific), according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Expression levels of the following genes were evaluated using the comparative Ct method (2–ΔCt): NGAL (assay IDs Hs00194353_m1 and Mm01324470_m1); KIM1 (assay IDs Hs00273334_m1 and Mm00506686_m1); Tnfa (assay IDs Hs00174128_m1 and Mm00443258_m1); Il6 (assay IDs Hs00174131_m1 and Mm00446190_m1); adora2A receptor (A2AR, assay IDs Hs00169123_m1 and Mm00802075_m1); Bax (assay IDs Hs00180269_m1 and Mm00432051_m1); Bcl2 (assay IDs Hs00608023_m1 and Mm00477631_m1); MATE1/2 (assay IDs Hs00979028_m1/Hs00945652_m1 and assay IDs Mm00840361_m1/Mm02601002_m1); ATP-binding cassette subfamily C member 2 (Abcc2, assay IDs Hs00166123_m1 and Mm00496899_m1); nuclear factor erythroid–derived 2–like 2 (NRF2, assay IDs Hs00232352_m1 and Mm00477784_m1); heme oxygenase 1 (HO1, assay IDs Hs01110250_m1 and Mm00516005_m1); Il1b (assay ID Mm00434228_m1); chemokine (C-C motif) ligand 2 (Ccl2, assay ID Mm00441242_m1); selectin, platelet (Selp, assay ID Mm00441295_m1); complement component 3 (C3, assay ID Mm01232779_m1); chemokine (C-X-C motif) ligand 10 (Cxcl10, assay ID Mm00445235_m1); chemokine (C-X-C motif) ligand 12 (Cxcl12, assay ID Mm00445553_m1); Tnf (assay ID, Mm00443258_m1); and Il6 (assay ID Mm00446190_m1). Transcript levels of PPIA (human Hs99999904_m1and mouse sample Mm02342430_m1) were used as an endogenous control.

Renal tissue and cell concentrations of platinum. RPTEC/hTERT1 cells were cultured in 6-well plates (250,000 cells/well) and exposed to cisplatin (50 μM) with or without KW6002 (25 μM) for 48 hours. H1975 cells were cultured in 6-well plates (150,000 cells/well) and exposed to cisplatin (20 μM) with or without KW6002 (10 nM) for 24 hours. Tissues (35 mg) and cell pellets were first mineralized with hydrochloric acid (30 % Suprapur, Merck) and nitric acid (69.5 %, Carlo Erba), respectively. Analysis of tissue samples was performed by Graphite Furnace Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (GF-AAS) using an AAnalyst 800 (Perkin Elmer), and cell sample analysis was performed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) using an ICAP-Qc (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The platinum concentration was finally normalized to the accurately measured kidney mass or to the protein concentration of the previously assessed cell lysates.

Immunoblotting. Cells and tissues were homogenized using RIPA buffer (MilliporeSigma) supplemented with protease and phosphatase inhibitors (Pierce, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Total protein (10 μg) was heated for 10 minutes at 70°C and loaded onto NuPAGE Novex gels (Thermo Fisher Scientific). After transferring the proteins onto nitrocellulose membranes, the membranes were blocked with 5% milk in TBS-Tween followed by incubation with anti–cleaved caspase 3 (1:1,000; no. 9661, Cell Signaling Technology); anti–cleaved PARP1 (1:1,000; no. 5625, Cell Signaling Technology); anti–cyclin D1 (1:1,000; sc-718, Santa Cruz Biotechnology); or anti-PCNA (1:1,000; no. 13110, Cell Signaling Technology) primary antibodies. Visualization of proteins was achieved using HRP-coupled secondary antibodies (1:2,000; no. 7074, Cell Signaling Technology). Signal detection was performed using the ECL Select Chemiluminescence Kit and ImageQuant LAS 4000 (both from GE Healthcare). Data were analyzed with ImageJ. Membranes were probed with anti-GAPDH (G9545, MilliporeSigma) or anti–β-actin (4970, Cell Signaling Technology) antibodies as normalizers.

Statistics. All data are presented as the mean ± SEM. Differences between groups were assessed using a 2-tailed Student’s t test, 1-way ANOVA followed by a multiple-comparison Tukey’s post hoc test, or repeated-measures 2-way ANOVA using GraphPad Prism (GraphPad Software). Differences were considered statistically significant at a P value of less than 0.05. The number of biologically independent experiments, sample size, P values, and statistical tests are all indicated in the main text or figure legends.

Study approval. All animal experiments were conducted in accordance with the European animal welfare regulation and US NIH guidelines on the ethical care of animals and were approved by the IACUCs of the University of Lille (protocol no. CEEA 2018101215473925) and Michigan State University.