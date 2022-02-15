IP3 receptor orchestrates maladaptive vascular responses in heart failure

Reducing cardiac afterload is an important therapeutic approach in patients with HF (1, 5, 45, 46). However, most of the vasodilators currently available in clinical practice either increase cardiac output at the expense of increased heart rate, arrhythmias, and mortality, or have negative inotropic effects that limit their use (45–48). Moreover, for the most part, current therapies for HF do not target molecular mechanisms responsible for the elevated vascular tone observed in HF (1, 49). In the present study, we show that IP3R1 channels in VSMCs play a critical role in the cardiac response to neurohormonal activation during HF that consists of fibrosis and hyperplasia presumably due, at least in part, to increased afterload in which IP3R1 is instrumental. This finding is in accordance with previous studies showing that VSMCs undergo pathological remodeling that includes hyperplasia and increased deposition of extracellular matrix (32). Interestingly, in our study, markers of proliferation, collagen deposition, and fibrosis were significantly (P < 0.05) decreased in IP3R1VSMC–/– and ML-7–treated post-MI mice.

Cardiac afterload, defined as the ratio of end-systolic pressure to stroke volume, reflects arterial vascular resistance, which imposes a functional load on the heart (50). In HF, vasoconstriction of mesenteric arteries becomes excessive in order to maintain normal blood pressure; however, such vasoconstriction increases cardiac workload and reduces myocardial perfusion, which is detrimental for cardiac remodeling. In our models, constriction of resistance arteries and cardiac afterload were both significantly (P < 0.05) increased in HF mice, but attenuated in IP3R1VSMC–/– post-MI mice, highlighting the crucial role of VSMC IP3R1 channels in the progression of HF.

Our results are in agreement with the reduced aortic contractile responses to several drugs, including endothelin 1, phenylephrine, serotonin, and the vasopressin mimic U46619, reported in aortas in which the 3 isoforms of the IP3R had been ablated (12). Thus, the IP3R1 channel plays a major role in the contractile response to physiological vasoconstrictors including catecholamines, which are known to be elevated in HF (26, 51, 52). Although the IP3Rs (IP3R1, 2, and 3) have been previously reported to modulate Ca2+ release and regulate vascular contractility in hypertension (12), to our knowledge, this is the first study that dissects the role of the VSMC IP3R1 and its direct link to the neurohormonal dysregulation in HF using human aortic tissues and IP3R1VSMC–/– mice. Interestingly, we did not observe any significant change in the expression of other IP3R isoforms (IP3R2 and -3) in our IP3R1VSMC–/– model as a compensatory mechanism (both at the protein and mRNA levels). These results are discordant with those of Lin et al. (12), who reported unchanged IP3R2 proteins but increased IP3R3 isoform expression as a compensation for IP3R1 deletion. This discrepancy could be due to a contamination of their VSMCs by other types of cells (such as endothelial cells) during the isolation of VSMC layers. Moreover, our higher number of backcrossings likely helped stabilize our mouse model and reduce possible compensatory mechanisms.

In addition to the IP3R1 pathway activation that we report in the present study, alterations of VSMC excitability are involved in vasoconstriction during HF. Strong hyperpolarizing currents are required to prevent excessive VSMC depolarization and contractility that cause vasoconstriction. The BK potassium channel is an important contributor to the hyperpolarizing currents in VSMCs (53). HF has been associated with a downregulation of these channels, which promotes vasoconstriction, most likely working in synergy with the elevated cytosolic [Ca2+] mediated via IP3R1 channels. Supporting this view, the pressure-sensing signaling pathway through phospholipase C (PLC) and the transient receptor potential channels (TRPC6 and TRPM4) have been reported to mediate contraction of cerebral VSMCs via an IP3R Ca2+-dependent mechanism (54, 55), and the interaction between the IP3R and transient receptor potential (TRP) channels seems to be functionally involved in the modulation of vascular tone in cerebral arteries (56). Although these studies did not investigate HF or the specific role of the IP3R1 isoform, they provide strong support for a major role of IP3R1 channels in the regulation of VSMC contractility by Ca2+.

In VSMCs, MLCK is a CAM-activated serine/threonine protein kinase that phosphorylates MLC20 and activates VSMC contraction (21). Ca2+ release from intracellular stores via the IP3R1 activates MLCK and enhances vasoconstriction. For instance, mechanical stimuli (e.g., pressure <60 mmHg) have been shown to augment SR Ca2+ waves in arterial smooth muscle, hence activating MLC20 and increasing vascular tone (57). We found an increase of MLC20 phosphorylation in VSMCs from post-MI IP3R1fl/fl mice but not in post-MI IP3R1VSMC–/– mice, strongly suggesting that MLCK Ca2+-dependent activation was downstream of the IP3R1.

Furthermore, WT MI mice treated with the MLCK inhibitor ML-7 exhibited significantly (P < 0.05) attenuated fibrosis and cardiac afterload, thus slowing the progression toward decompensated HF. These findings are consistent with previous studies reporting that ML-7 treatment protects the heart against ischemia/reperfusion injury (58). Finally, it is noteworthy to mention that the ML-7 inhibitor targets the ATP binding site of MLCK, which is highly homologous with other kinases, including PKA and PKC (59). Although the compound has been reported to be toxic in vitro at relatively high concentrations (>30 μM; ref. 60), in the present study, we did not see any significant toxicity or off-target action of the drug; in fact, treated mice survived until the end of the experiments and had improved cardiac function. Moreover, PKA activity in ML-7–treated mice was not significantly changed compared with untreated mice.

We found increased PKA activity in VSMCs from post-MI mice, which is consistent with increased catecholamine levels. IP3R1 phosphorylation by PKA was augmented as well. IP3R1 PKA-induced phosphorylation of IP3R1 and activation of the IP3 signaling pathway likely partake in the increased SR Ca2+ release and vascular tone in VSMCs during HF. Phosphorylation of IP3R1 was increased in post-MI IP3R1fl/fl and WT MI mice. Similarly, increased serine and tyrosine phosphorylation of IP3R1 was detected in aortas from patients with HF. This finding is in accordance with our previous assays showing that tyrosine phosphorylation of IP3R1 modulates the channel activity and regulates intracellular Ca2+ levels (61).

In HF, PKA phosphorylation of IP3R1 channels seems to be a major pathway involved in vasoconstriction, since it is directly linked to increased levels of catecholamines, whereas tyrosine kinase phosphorylation would shift the Ca2+ dependence of inactivation of IP3R1 to higher values of cytoplasmic [Ca2+] ([Ca2+] cyt ). Our results are consistent with recent reports from other investigators demonstrating the fundamental role of PKA in the regulation of VSMC activity (41, 62, 63).

We also observed PKA phosphorylation of RyR2 channels in mouse VSMCs, which is known to cause VSMC relaxation and vasodilation under normal conditions as opposed to the role of IP3R1 channels (41, 44). Although such phosphorylation is expected to attenuate vasoconstriction, most likely as a compensatory mechanism to promote vasodilation, this was not the case in the current context. This finding might be explained by a decreased expression of the BK channel during HF (64), which would reduce hyperpolarization of the cell membrane, thereby impairing VSMC relaxation. Moreover, in end-stage HF, RyR2 mRNA and protein levels are downregulated, whereas IP3R1 expression is upregulated (2, 15, 16), as also observed in the present study (increased IP3R1 levels in aortic tissues of patients with HF). Finally, in accordance with our study, GWAS data from European ancestry cohorts have shown that blood pressure is associated with the IP3R1 gene (Itpr1), corroborating the role of IP3R1 channels in vascular function (65). Further studies are needed to develop specific IP3R1 inhibitors to directly target the channel in the context of HF.

In the present study, we used human aortic tissues from patients with HF and control individuals to investigate the expression and biochemical modifications of IP3R1 channels. These tissues are not necessarily representative of the resistance vessels, which have thicker muscular walls and narrower lumens (66). However, in our mouse model (IP3R1VSMC–/–), we observed similar responses to IP3R1 agonists (ATII and NE) in both aortic rings and mesenteric arteries, thus suggesting that the mechanism by which Ca2+ regulates IP3R1 activity is very similar in both types of arteries. We did not evaluate the correlation between the loss of IP3R1 in VSMCs and the prevalence of SM22α. However, a region of the SM22α promoter containing 445 base pairs of the 5′-flanking sequence was found to be sufficient to direct the specific expression of a lacZ transgene in mouse embryos in vascular smooth, cardiac, and skeletal muscle lineages in a temporospatial pattern similar to that of the endogenous SM22α gene (67). Finally, RyR2 phosphorylation by PKA in aortic tissues from patients with HF was unchanged and seemed to be more related to the patient’s age. This finding needs to be further investigated in the future with a larger sample size.

In summary, we observed increased expression and phosphorylation of IP3R1 channels in aortic tissues from patients with HF compared with control aortic tissues. We also demonstrate that specific deletion of the IP3R1 in VSMCs attenuated the maladaptive vascular responses commonly observed in HF and slowed the progression toward decompensated HF; this effect was mediated by the phosphorylation of MLC20, which is involved in VSMC contractility.

Taken together, the data in the present study suggest that VSMC IP3R1 plays an important role in the peripheral vasoconstriction observed in HF (summarized in Figure 6), which contributes to increased afterload and cardiac decompensation during HF progression.