Impaired protein hydroxylase activity causes replication stress and developmental abnormalities in humans

Identification of biallelic JMJD5 variants in patients with developmental abnormalities. Here we present a family that experienced 2 pregnancies associated with intrauterine hypotrophy, oligohydramnios, and growth delay. Postnatal presentation included severe failure to thrive, relative macrocephaly, facial dysmorphism (including a triangular face, high forehead, microretrognathia, short neck, and dysplastic ears), mild brain atrophy, mild to moderate intellectual disability, and muscular hypotonia (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figures 1 and 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152784DS1; also see detailed Supplemental Patient Case Reports). Growth hormone replacement therapy had a positive impact on the growth and hypotonia of both affected siblings (Supplemental Figure 2 and Supplemental Patient Case Reports).

Figure 1 Heritable JMJD5 pathogenic variants are carried by 2 patients with a novel developmental disorder. (A) Photographs of 2 affected individuals (Sib4 In/CY and Sib5 In/CY ) demonstrating common phenotypes including relative macrocephaly and facial dysmorphism (also see Supplemental Figure 1 and Supplemental Patient Case Reports). Top: Affected male Sib4 In/CY at age 3 years and 3 months (left) and age 10 years (middle and right). Bottom: Affected female Sib5 In/CY at ages 2 months (left), 15 months (middle), and 7 years (right). (B) Pedigree of the family. The JMJD5 genotype is annotated for each individual (In, intronic variant; CY, C123Y variant; Mat, maternal; Pat, paternal; Sib, sibling). (C) Graphical representation of the JMJD5 gene structure and the position of the 2 variants. The C123Y variant is localized within exon 2, which encodes most of the N-terminus (Figure 2). The intronic deletion is located between exons 7 and 8.

The combined clinical symptoms were consistent with a medical classification of syndromic short stature, with some associated neurodevelopmental anomalies. The clinical presentation also had some similarities to Silver-Russell, Mabry, and Coffin-Siris syndromes (Supplemental Patient Case Reports). Silver-Russell and Coffin-Siris syndromes were ruled out by genomic analyses of molecular defects associated with those conditions (Supplemental Figure 3), including hypomethylation of the 11p15 chromosomal region and UPD7/14 molecular tests, which were both normal. Mabry syndrome was excluded by the absence of hyperphosphatasia.

To identify genetic variants segregating with the disease, we performed whole genome sequencing (WGS) on quadruplicate samples of genomic DNA purified from the 2 affected siblings and both parents. WGS reads were aligned to the reference genome build hg38 before calling and identification of rare variants with a minor-allele frequency less than 0.01. This analysis failed to detect disease-segregating variants in any known genes associated with short stature syndromes, growth hormone signaling, primordial dwarfism, or known components of the DNA replication initiation complex (Supplemental Figure 3 and data not shown). Rather, we discovered biallelic variants in the JMJD5 gene of both affected patients (c.1086+14_1200_21del and c.482G>A, p.Cys123Tyr) that were inherited from the parents and segregated with the disease (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figures 4 and 5). No other inherited variants were identified that segregated with the disease.

Before this study, homozygous damaging variants had yet to be identified in JMJD5 (Genome Aggregation Database [gnomAD] v2.1.1 and v3.1). Both of the variants identified here are extremely rare, with allele frequencies of 2.48 × 10–5 (c.1086+14_1200_21del, Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Database [dbSNP] rs947596337) and 1.48 × 10–4 (c.482G>A, p.Cys123Tyr, dbSNP rs201012033). The JMJD5 gene has a residual variation intolerance score of –0.6 (i.e., in the top 20% of human genes most intolerant to genetic variation) (genic-intolerance.org) and a predicted loss of function (pLoF) observed/expected score of 0.5 (gnomAD), indicating that the JMJD5 gene is a target of strong negative selection.

The JMJD5 gene (NCBI 79831) consists of 8 exons (7 coding) (Figure 1C) on chromosome 16p12.1 that are transcribed into a ubiquitously expressed mRNA (Supplemental Figure 6) (ENST00000286096.8, NM_024773, transcript variant 2). The paternally inherited JMJD5 variant is a deletion in intron 7–8 (c.1086+14_1200_21del) in close proximity to the boundary with exon 7 (Figure 1C). Since exon/intron boundaries encode important regulatory sequences required for high-fidelity splicing, we assessed the potential functional consequences of the intronic deletion on JMJD5 pre-mRNA splicing using the Human Splicing Finder (HSF) tool (25). HSF predicted high-scoring donor, acceptor, branchpoint, and enhancer sequences within this region of the exon 7/intron 7–8 boundary (Supplemental Figure 7A). Importantly, HSF also predicted that the intronic variant would ablate a high-scoring enhancer sequence (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B), which would be predicted to affect the specificity and/or efficiency of splicing at proximal splice sites.

To investigate the impact of the intronic variant on splicing, we studied JMJD5 mRNA in patient-derived cells. To this end we first established and genotyped hTERT-immortalized dermal fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 8) (we were unable to obtain immortalized fibroblasts from one of the affected patients, Sib5 In/CY , because of premature senescence). JMJD5 cDNA from exon 3 to the 3′-UTR was then amplified from these cells in an endpoint PCR assay and analyzed by agarose gel electrophoresis. This identified a smaller PCR product that was substantially more abundant in individuals carrying the intronic variant (Figure 2A). Sanger sequencing demonstrated that this mRNA product was identical in all carriers of the intronic variant and was due to the loss of 93 nucleotides encoded predominantly by exon 7 (Supplemental Figure 9), which is consistent with deletion of a critical splicing enhancer sequence in intron 7–8 (Supplemental Figure 7B). We observed the same pattern of alternate splicing in primary cells derived from both affected patients (Supplemental Figure 10A). Unbiased exon usage analysis of RNA sequencing data independently confirmed reduced exon 7 use in cells derived from individuals carrying the intronic variant (Supplemental Figure 10B). Although endpoint PCR assays also detected low levels of this variant in cells derived from patients who did not carry the intronic variants (as confirmed by Sanger sequencing) (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 10A), it is likely that this represents a rare transcript in healthy individuals since it is not annotated in gene expression databases.

Figure 2 Patient variants affect JMJD5 mRNA splicing and enzyme structure. (A) Carriers of the intronic variant express an altered JMJD5 mRNA (lower band). JMJD5 cDNA from exon 3 to the 3′-UTR was amplified from the indicated samples and separated by gel electrophoresis. The coding sequence of the wild-type (WT) JMJD5 mRNA (ENST00000286096.8, NM_024773) spanning this region is 706 bp (upper band). CY, C123Y; In, intronic mutant. (B) Graphical representation of the incorrectly spliced intronic variant mRNA (top) and protein (bottom) demonstrating the loss of sequence integral to the catalytic domain (compare with the correctly spliced mRNA in D). Fe(II)- and 2OG-binding residues are marked by red and blue arrowheads, respectively. (C) Structure of the catalytic domain of JMJD5 (Protein Data Bank: 4GAZ) with critical catalytic residues labeled. The region encoded by exon 7 that is missing from JMJD5Δ332–362 is highlighted in green. (D) Graphical representation of the C123Y JMJD5 mRNA and protein. The position of the C123Y missense variant within exon 2 and the JMJD5 N-terminus is highlighted (top). Structural predictions suggest that the JMJD5 N-terminus is predominantly α-helical (bottom left; also see Supplemental Figure 12). C123 is highly conserved (bottom right) and predicted to be located within a hydrophobic environment on one side of an amphipathic α-helix within a TPR domain (bottom middle; also see Supplemental Figure 12).

The in-frame deletion resulting from inappropriate removal of exon 7 deletes amino acids 332 to 362, which reside within a highly conserved (Supplemental Figure 11) and essential section of the JmjC domain that contains a critical catalytic residue (K336) responsible for binding the cofactor 2OG (Figure 2, B and C) (13, 17, 18). We will refer to the protein product of this aberrant splicing event as JMJD5Δ332–362. Based on the established importance of the double-stranded β-helix core fold of 2OG-oxygenases (4, 26), we predicted that this deletion is likely to be highly damaging to both the hydroxylase activity and structural stability of JMJD5.

The maternally inherited JMJD5 variant is a single-nucleotide substitution in exon 2 (c.482G>A, p.Cys123Tyr) (Figure 1C) that causes the substitution of a highly conserved cysteine residue in the N-terminus of the resulting protein product (Q8N371-1) (Supplemental Figure 12A). The resulting missense substitution (C123Y) was predicted by both PolyPhen-2 (Polymorphism Phenotyping v2) and SIFT (Sorting Intolerant from Tolerant) to be highly damaging (scores of 0 and 1, respectively). However, no crystal or NMR structures of any part of the JMJD5 N-terminal region are currently available, precluding direct tertiary structural analysis. Nonetheless, our preliminary sequence homology along with secondary and tertiary structure analyses (Supplemental Figure 12) strongly suggested the presence of a tetratricopeptide (TPR) domain consistent with recently available AlphaFold (27) structural models (Figure 2D). Overall, these observations suggest that C123 is located within the penultimate predicted amphipathic helix, where it is buried within a hydrophobic environment that contributes to the structural core of a TPR-like domain (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 12B). Consistent with this, C123 is replaced by small/medium-sized hydrophobic residues in orthologs in the few species (e.g., Drosophila melanogaster) where variations at this position are seen (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 12A). Replacement with the bulkier tyrosine residue in the C123Y mutant would be expected to be highly structurally disruptive.

JMJD5 patient variants reduce protein stability and hydroxylase activity. To explore the functional effects of the intronic and C123Y variants on JMJD5 protein function, we first cloned the corresponding cDNAs into HA-tagged expression vectors. Consistent with the dramatic changes in protein sequence and JmjC fold caused by the intronic variant, JMJD5Δ332–362 was very poorly expressed (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 13, A and B), owing to reduced stability (Figure 3B) and increased proteasomal degradation (Supplemental Figure 13C). Interestingly, the C123Y variant also reduced JMJD5 protein levels (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 13A) and stability (Figure 3B), although largely in a proteasome-independent manner (Supplemental Figure 13C). Together, these results suggest that at least one important consequence of the biallelic JMJD5 pathogenic variants observed in these patients is likely to be reduced protein stability. Therefore, we measured endogenous JMJD5 protein levels in the immortalized patient-derived dermal fibroblasts described above. Consistent with this hypothesis, JMJD5 protein levels were substantially lower in cells derived from the affected patient (Sib4 In/CY ) compared with those from either wild-type individuals or heterozygous carriers of the C123Y or intronic variants (Figure 3C). This reduction occurred without noticeable decrease in mRNA expression (Supplemental Figure 14). Whether the residual JMJD5 protein present in cells from the affected patient represents the missense and/or deletion variant is unclear. However, the expressed JMJD5 protein appears to migrate at a similar molecular weight to that observed in wild-type cells (Figure 3C), which may be more consistent with a missense substitution than a deletion variant. Furthermore, the C123Y variant appears to be more stable than the intronic variant (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 13). In circumstances when we were able to detect any residual HA-JMJD5Δ332–362 expression, it was noticeably smaller in size than the wild-type protein. Together, this may suggest that the C123Y variant is more likely to contribute to residual endogenous protein expression in the affected patient-derived cells than the JMJD5Δ332–362 variant. Therefore, we next sought to determine whether the C123Y variant influences other aspects of JMJD5 function.

Figure 3 Patient pathogenic variants reduce JMJD5 protein stability and activity. (A) C123Y and JMJD5Δ332–362 variants reduce JMJD5 expression. Western blotting following transfection of HA-tagged JMJD5 cDNAs and a transfection control (FLAG-JMJD7) into HeLa cells. (B) C123Y and JMJD5Δ332–362 are more rapidly degraded. Doxycycline-inducible FLAG-tagged WT, C123Y, or JMJD5Δ332–362 cDNAs were introduced into Sib1 WT/WT fibroblasts. Cells were treated with 1 μg/mL doxycycline for 16 hours and then 50 μg/mL cycloheximide, to inhibit protein synthesis. Because the C123Y and JMJD5Δ332–362 proteins were expressed markedly less than WT (consistent with A), longer exposures are included for the C123Y and JMJD5Δ332–362 insets (top middle and top right) to support a more direct comparison of the three JMJD5 species. (C) Reduced JMJD5 expression in fibroblasts derived from an affected patient. Western blotting for endogenous JMJD5 in immortalized fibroblast cell lines. “Low” and “high” refer to the exposure length. Also see Supplemental Figure 20A. (D) Partially purified recombinant JMJD5 C123Y has reduced hydroxylase activity in vitro. GST-tagged WT and C123Y JMJD5 were expressed in E. coli and purified before in vitro activity assays. Each reaction was also analyzed by Coomassie gel (left). Note the presence of a smaller product (~65 kDa) in the C123Y sample. This may be a cleavage product or chaperone contamination, perhaps indicative of improper folding. The amount of recombinant JMJD5 sample added to the activity assay and Coomassie gel was equalized. Activity was monitored using the Succinate-Glo assay, which measures succinate production (right). Data represent mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments. Statistical analysis used 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test, with P ≤ 0.05 considered significant; **P ≤ 0.01.

Since the N-terminus of JMJD5 is reported to contain both nuclear localization and export sequences (28), we tested whether the C123Y variant affected the subcellular distribution of JMJD5. However, the predominantly nuclear localization of JMJD5 was not altered by the C123Y variant (Supplemental Figure 15). The JMJD5 N-terminus has also been implicated in binding RCC1 domain–containing protein 1 (RCCD1) (29), but this interaction was likewise unaffected by this variant (Supplemental Figure 16).

Since regions outside the catalytic domain of 2OG-oxygenases can contribute to substrate binding and catalysis (26), we explored whether the C123Y variant had any impact on JMJD5 hydroxylase activity. We first purified recombinant wild-type and C123Y mutant JMJD5 from E. coli and performed in vitro activity assays against a synthetic peptide substrate (18). Interestingly, we observed a second major protein species in purified samples of the JMJD5 C123Y protein (Figure 3D, left panel), and a substantially reduced purification yield, perhaps consistent with inappropriate folding and the reduced stability observed in cells. In this context, we observed a modest but statistically significant reduction in hydroxylase activity of the C123Y mutant (Figure 3D, right panel). Attempts to purify and assay the activity of the recombinant JMJD5Δ332–362 protein were unsuccessful owing to very poor yield and degradation, which may suggest inherent structural instability of this variant.

Taken together, the structural, bioinformatic, and biochemical analyses described above suggest that both JMJD5 patient variants substantially damage the normal expression and hydroxylase activity of JMJD5 protein, consistent with their being the genetic basis of the disease presented. To understand how these hypomorphic JMJD5 variants might drive the clinical phenotype, we next sought to investigate the cellular consequences of their expression.

Reduced JMJD5 expression is associated with increased replication stress. Given that JMJD5 has been implicated in DNA damage repair and maintenance of genome stability (19, 23, 24), we explored whether DNA damage and/or genome instability were associated with the JMJD5 variants in our patient-derived cell models. Interestingly, we observed that the immortalized cell line derived from one of the affected individuals exhibited increased levels of spontaneous G 1 -phase p53-binding protein (53BP1) “bodies” (Figure 4, A and B), which are commonly used as a marker of unresolved replication stress (RS) (defined as any perturbation that slows or stalls DNA replication) (30). Moreover, the increase in formation of the spontaneous 53BP1 bodies observed in cells from the affected patient was dramatically elevated following exposure to the DNA polymerase inhibitor aphidicolin, an established exogenous RS stimulus (Figure 4C). Notably, the RS phenotype in these cells was not associated with an overt proliferative defect or cell cycle disturbance (Supplemental Figure 17). Together, these results suggest that the affected patient cells exhibit signs of increased cellular RS.

Figure 4 Biallelic JMJD5 pathogenic variants are associated with increased markers of replication stress. Immortalized fibroblasts were monitored for 2 commonly used markers of replication stress (micronuclei and 53BP1 bodies). The affected Sib4 In/CY fibroblasts show significantly increased replication stress. (A) 53BP1 bodies were counted using immunofluorescence staining and distinguished from 53BP1 foci based on their size and presence only in G 1 cells (using costaining for CENPF). Shown are examples of cells with different numbers of 53BP1 bodies. (B) 53BP1 bodies in untreated cells were significantly increased in Sib4 In/CY immortalized fibroblasts. APH indicates aphidicolin, a DNA polymerase inhibitor that is an established replication stress stimulus (see below). (C) 53BP1 bodies were also significantly increased in Sib4 In/CY immortalized fibroblasts treated with APH (0.5 μM for 48 hours). (D) Micronuclei were counted following DAPI staining. Shown are 2 examples of cells with micronuclei. (E) Micronuclei were significantly increased in untreated Sib4 In/CY immortalized fibroblasts. (F) Micronuclei were also significantly increased in Sib4 In/CY immortalized fibroblasts treated with APH. (B, C, E, and F) Data represent mean ± SEM from 5 independent experiments. For 53BP1 bodies, a minimum of 300 cells were counted per sample. For micronuclei, a minimum of 500 cells were counted per sample. Statistical analyses used 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test; *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001.

Unresolved RS can lead to genome instability via DNA breakage and formation of extranuclear DNA bodies known as micronuclei (31). Consistent with elevated levels of RS, we also observed a significant increase in the basal and aphidicolin-induced frequency of micronuclei in cells derived from the affected patient (Figure 4, D–F). Since micronuclei can arise from either mitotic defects or unrepaired DNA damage (31), we sought to define the origin of the increased spontaneous micronuclei observed in immortalized cells derived from the affected patient. To achieve this, we stained cells with antibodies against CENPA (which marks micronuclei arising from missegregated chromosomes retaining a centromere) and 53BP1 (which marks micronuclei originating from damaged chromosomes containing a double-strand break) (32). Importantly, we observed a significant increase in the frequency of spontaneous 53BP1-positive CENPA-negative micronuclei in immortalized cells derived from the affected patient (Supplemental Figure 18). These observations are consistent with the micronuclei arising as a consequence of unrepaired DNA damage and are more indicative of a direct role for JMJD5 in maintaining the fidelity of DNA replication. Consistent with this hypothesis, single-molecule DNA fiber analysis (Figure 5A) demonstrated a significant increase in the level of spontaneously stalled replication forks in cells derived from the affected patient (Figure 5B), which was exacerbated following treatment with the ribonucleotide reductase inhibitor hydroxyurea (Supplemental Figure 19A).

Figure 5 Biallelic JMJD5 pathogenic variants are associated with impaired DNA replication fidelity and reduced colony survival. (A) DNA fiber assays were performed by incubation of cells with thymidine analog CldU followed by IdU, with detection by immunofluorescence (top). Examples of different labeling outcomes are shown (bottom). (B) Stalled replication forks were significantly increased in Sib4 In/CY immortalized fibroblasts. The prevalence of stalled forks was calculated as a percentage of total fork structures counted. A minimum of 200 forks were counted per condition in each experiment. (C) Asymmetric replication forks were significantly increased in Sib4 In/CY immortalized fibroblasts. Fork symmetry was determined by measurement of the ratio between the two IdU tracts found in first-label origin structures. Symmetric forks should approach a ratio of about 1.0. An increase indicates fork asymmetry. At least 50 structures were measured per sample in each experiment. (D) The total length of ongoing DNA fiber fork structures was measured and converted to replication fork speed. No significant difference in replication fork speed was observed. A minimum of 200 forks were analyzed per sample. (E) Fibroblasts were plated at limited density and monitored for colony formation. Sib4 In/CY fibroblasts had reduced colony formation. (B–D) Data represent mean ± SEM from 4 independent experiments. (E) Data represent mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments. Statistical analyses used 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (B and E) or Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s correction (C and D); *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001.

Normal DNA replication proceeds bidirectionally and with comparable speeds from the same origin, resulting in fork “symmetry.” Reduced replication fork stability can present as replication fork asymmetry due to slowing, pausing, or collapse of forks on one side of an origin. Consistent with increased replication fork instability, we observed significantly increased spontaneous and hydroxyurea-induced fork asymmetry in cells derived from the affected patient (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 19B), despite the overall DNA replication fork speed being unaffected (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 19C). However, we note that global fork speed can appear unchanged during RS, despite a detectable increase in fork stalling and asymmetry (33). To explore whether the increased RS associated with the hypomorphic JMJD5 variants might have an impact on cell viability, we performed colony survival assays. We observed a correlation between reduced JMJD5 expression and decreased colony survival of patient-derived fibroblasts (Figure 5E).

Overall, these data suggest that compromised JMJD5 function is associated with increased RS in immortalized fibroblasts derived from the affected patient Sib4 In/CY . Importantly, this phenotype was not restricted to immortalized cells: primary fibroblasts derived from either affected patient (Sib4 In/CY and Sib5 In/CY ) also expressed reduced JMJD5 protein levels (Supplemental Figure 20A) and displayed increased basal and aphidicolin-induced micronuclei (Supplemental Figure 20B). As in immortalized affected cells, the increased micronuclei in primary affected cells were associated with an increase in 53BP1-positive CENPA-negative micronuclei (Supplemental Figure 20C), consistent with RS. Likewise, we observed increased spontaneous 53BP1 bodies (Supplemental Figure 20D) and replication fork asymmetry and stalling in these cells (Supplemental Figure 20, E and F). Importantly, we could recapitulate the RS phenotype associated with JMJD5 dysfunction observed in patient cells in an independent cell type using siRNA-mediated depletion of JMJD5 (Supplemental Figure 21).

Taken together, these data suggest that increased RS is associated with impaired JMJD5 function in a variety of cell types.

Increased replication stress and reduced cell viability in affected patient cells are dependent on loss of JMJD5 hydroxylase activity. The association studies presented above are indicative of a role for impaired JMJD5 function in replication fidelity and cell survival. To test whether the observed phenotypes were dependent on JMJD5, we developed a reconstitution model in immortalized Sib4 In/CY fibroblasts using conditional JMJD5 expression vectors (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 22A). A catalytically dead mutant [H321A, Fe(II)-binding mutant] (Supplemental Figure 22, B and C) was included to test the dependence of any phenotypes on the hydroxylase activity of JMJD5. Initial expression trials with doxycycline dose titrations indicated that the system was “leaky,” with physiological expression of exogenous JMJD5 in the absence of doxycycline (Figure 6A, compare lane 6 with lane 1). These analyses also indicated that the H321A mutant was modestly underexpressed compared with wild-type JMJD5, which could be corrected by the addition of 10 ng/mL doxycycline to achieve comparable and physiological expression levels (Figure 6A, compare lane 11 with lanes 6 and 1). Therefore, we included doses of 0 and 10 ng/mL doxycycline in subsequent functional assays.

Figure 6 Decreased replication fidelity and viability of affected patient cells are due to loss of JMJD5 hydroxylase activity. Reconstitution of Sib4 In/CY fibroblasts with JMJD5. Sib4 In/CY cells were transduced with lentivirus encoding doxycycline-inducible WT or inactive (H321A) JMJD5 cDNA or a control empty vector (EV). Sib1 WT/WT cells were transduced with EV as a control. (A) Cells were treated with doxycycline for 14 days before Western blotting and immunofluorescence (Supplemental Figure 22A). “Low” and “High” refer to the exposure time. Note the leaky physiological re-expression of exogenous JMJD5 in the absence of doxycycline. (B–E) Because of modest heterogeneity in re-expression levels between cells (Supplemental Figure 22A), and slightly reduced expression of H321A compared with WT JMJD5, all subsequent experiments were conducted at 0 and 10 ng/mL doxycycline. Increased 53BP1 bodies (B), stalled replication forks (C), and replication fork asymmetry (D) in Sib4 In/CY cells are suppressed by JMJD5 hydroxylase activity. (E) Decreased colony survival of Sib4 In/CY cells is rescued by JMJD5 hydroxylase activity. Reconstituted Sib4 In/CY cells were plated at limited density and monitored for colony formation. Left: Example of stained colonies. Right: Quantification of colonies expressed as percentage survival relative to Sib4 In/CY EV control cells. In B, a minimum of 300 cells were counted per condition. In C, at least 200 forks were counted per sample. In D, at least 50 structures per condition were measured in each experiment. (B) Data represent mean ± SEM from 4 independent experiments. (C–E) Data represent mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments. Statistical analyses used 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test (B, C, and E) or Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s correction (D); *P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001.

Consistent with a role for JMJD5 in protecting against spontaneous RS, reconstitution with wild-type JMJD5 (Supplemental Figure 23A) significantly reduced the increased level of spontaneous RS markers seen in cells derived from the affected patient, including G 1 -phase 53BP1 bodies (Figure 6B), micronuclei (Supplemental Figure 23B), stalled replication forks (Figure 6C), and replication fork asymmetry (Figure 6D). Importantly, reconstitution with catalytically inactive JMJD5 did not rescue these phenotypes (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 23).

Finally, reconstitution with wild-type JMJD5 increased the colony-forming ability of cells derived from the affected patient Sib4 In/CY (Figure 6E). Conversely, inactive JMJD5 not only failed to improve the colony survival of these cells, but strongly suppressed it (Figure 6E).

Overall, our data demonstrate, for the first time to our knowledge, that biallelic pathogenic JMJD5 variants are associated with an uncharacterized neurodevelopmental disorder that has not been previously described. Furthermore, we provide mechanistic evidence that loss of JMJD5 gives rise to increased levels of spontaneous RS, which is a direct consequence of reduced JMJD5 hydroxylase activity.