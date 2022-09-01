Bone marrow–confined IL-6 signaling mediates the progression of myelodysplastic syndromes to acute myeloid leukemia

mDia1 and miR-146a DKO mice progress from MDS to acute leukemia with aging. DIAPH1 and MIR146A are located on chromosome 5q, which is commonly deleted in patients with MDS (1, 6, 7, 27–29). Genetic abnormalities in MDS involving chromosome 5q usually show a single allele deletion. However, studies also demonstrated that many genes on the intact allele are epigenetically silenced (1, 2), which was also the case for DIAPH1 and MIR146A (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152673DS1) (27, 30). Our recently reported study demonstrated that constitutive mDia1/miR-146a DKO mice develop age-related MDS manifested as anemia, thrombocytopenia, and ineffective hematopoiesis. These mice show markedly increased inflammatory cytokines in the bone marrow and increased lethality (23). We monitored DKO mice more closely when they became moribund (12–14 months old) and dissected the mice. In contrast to the double-wild-type (DWT) and the mDia1 or miR-146a single-KO mice, the bone marrow of the majority of the moribund DKO mice (>90%) was completely replaced by monotonous blasts with marked reduction of normal bone marrow hematopoietic cells. There was also marked leukemia involvement of the spleen in that the normal splenic architecture was effaced by blasts (Figure 1A). In addition, other organ systems were infiltrated by blasts (Figure 1B). Marked osteosclerosis and fibrosis were also seen in the bone marrow of DKO mice (Figure 1C). The blasts could also be observed in circulation in these mice (Figure 1D). Consistently, the white blood cell counts in the moribund DKO mice were significantly increased (Figure 1E). Overall, the mDia1/miR-146a DKO mice progressed to acute leukemia from age-related MDS.

Figure 1 Old moribund mDia1/miR-146a DKO mice progress from MDS to acute leukemia. (A) Representative images of H&E staining of the bone marrow and spleens from indicated mice (12–14 months old). Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Representative images of H&E staining show blasts infiltrating the livers of DKO mice (outlined) from A. Scale bar: 100 μm. (C) Representative images of the bone marrow from moribund DKO mice show osteosclerosis (H&E) and marked fibrosis (reticulin). Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Wright-Giemsa staining of peripheral blood smear from moribund DKO mice and DWT control mice. Arrows indicate the blasts. Scale bar: 20 μm. (E) White blood cell count, hemoglobin, and platelet count in the indicated mice. The mice in these groups were 12–14 months old. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; 1-way ANOVA.

Loss of IL-6 reverts the leukemic progression in DKO mice. We previously demonstrated that the inflammatory bone marrow microenvironment is essential for the development of MDS in DKO mice (23). Among the inflammatory cytokines that are upregulated in DKO mice, IL-6 shows the highest fold increase in the DKO model, indicating that it could play a major role in mediating the pathogenesis of DKO mice. Therefore, we crossed the DKO mice with constitutive IL-6–KO mice and generated mDia1/miR-146a/IL-6 triple knockout (TKO) mice. These mice exhibited no detectable abnormalities at steady state when they were young, including normal complete blood count (Figure 2A). As we reported, the DKO mice started to exhibit anemia, thrombocytopenia, and monocytosis with aging. In contrast, TKO mice showed a marked reversion of these parameters (Figure 2A). When the moribund DKO mice (12–14 months old) were sacrificed and compared with the age-matched triple-wild-type (TWT), IL-6–KO, and TKO mice, we found that the marked splenomegaly in DKO mice was reverted to the normal level in TKO mice (Figure 2B). We next examined the histopathology of these mice. As expected, bone marrow trilineage hematopoiesis and spleen normal architecture were largely restored in TKO mice compared with the DKO mice, which showed complete replacement by blasts in these organs. Bone marrow fibrosis, as well as multiorgan leukemia infiltration, was also substantially reverted with IL-6 deficiency (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 1, B–D). More important, IL-6 deficiency significantly extended the survival of the DKO mice (Figure 2D). The replacement by blasts abolished the colony-forming capacities of the bone marrow cells in DKO mice. Instead, extramedullary hematopoiesis was evident, demonstrated by colony formation by spleen cells and circulating mononucleated cells. These changes were also reverted by the loss of IL-6 (Figure 2, E and F). Together, these results reveal that IL-6 plays a major role in mediating MDS to leukemia progression in DKO mice.

Figure 2 IL-6 signaling mediates MDS transformation to acute leukemia. (A) Complete blood cell counts of indicated mice at indicated time points. TWT, Diap1+/+ Mir146a+/+ Il6+/+, n = 11; IL-6 KO, n = 7; DKO, Diap1–/– Mir146a–/– Il6+/+, n = 16; TKO, Diap1–/– Mir146a–/– Il6–/–, n = 8. (B) Representative spleen images from the indicated mice (left) at 12–14 months of age. The spleen/body weight ratio was further quantified (right). (C) Representative histology images of bone marrow and spleen from the indicated mice in B. The reticulin staining reveals increased fibrosis in DKO mice. The arrow and arrowhead indicate mitotic and apoptotic cells, respectively. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of the indicated mice. (E and F) In vitro colony-forming unit assay of nucleated cells from the bone marrow (BM), spleen, and peripheral blood (PB) of indicated mice at 12–14 months of age. Representative colonies are shown in E and quantified in F. Scale bars: 500 μm. CFC, colony-forming cell; BMMC, bone marrow mononuclear cell; SPMC, splenic mononuclear cell. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; 1-way ANOVA.

IL-6 is critical for the progression of MDS to myelomonocytic leukemia in the DKO model. We next harvested the hematopoietic tissues from these mice (12–14 months old, DKO mice at moribund) to analyze the cellular compositions and types of blasts in DKO mice and how loss of IL-6 influences the transformation process. We first analyzed peripheral blood by flow cytometry before we sacrificed the mice. Consistent with the complete blood count, the DKO mice contained increased percentages of granulocytic (CD11b+, Ly6G+, and Ly6C–) and monocytic (CD11b+, Ly6G–, and Ly6C+) populations. Lymphocytes were significantly reduced (Figure 3A). We previously reported that DKO mice contained an increased number of myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs), including both granulocytic MDSCs (CD11b+Ly6G+Ly6Clo, same as granulocytes in this model) and monocytic MDSCs (CD11b+Ly6G−Ly6Chi) (23). Given this information and the presence of blasts in the peripheral blood of the DKO mice, we analyzed the CD11b+ myeloid populations. Among these cells, the Ly6C monocytic population was further divided into Ly6C-high, -medium, and -low cells (Figure 3B). Compared with the blood mononuclear cells from TWT and single-KO mice, those from the DKO mice contained a particularly high percentage of CD11b+Ly6Clo cells, which are likely to be within the blast population (Figure 3C). Indeed, we found that the CD11b+Ly6Clo cells in the DKO mice were c-Kit+. Similarly, loss of IL-6 reverted this phenotype (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 IL-6 deficiency ameliorates the defective hematopoiesis and leukemogenesis in DKO mice. (A) The percentages of indicated cells among the peripheral blood mononuclear cells of the indicated mice at 12–14 months of age. TWT, n = 12; IL-6 KO, n = 8; DKO, n = 10; TKO, n = 10. Gran, granulocytes, Ly6G+CD11b+; MO, monocytes, Ly6C+CD11b+; B, B cells, B220+; T, T cells, CD3e+. (B) Flow cytometry plots illustrating the gating strategy for MDSCs in cells from A. gMDSC, granulocytic MDSC. (C) Quantification of MDSC populations in B. (D) Flow cytometric analyses of the expression levels of c-Kit among the indicated cell populations from C in the indicated mice. (E) Absolute numbers of cells in the indicated lineages were quantified in the bone marrow and spleens from the indicated mice in A. (F) Cell size of indicated MDSCs in E was measured by flow cytometric forward scatter (FSC-A) and normalized to cells from the TWT group. (G) Absolute number of erythroid cells in various developmental stages (I–VI) from the bone marrow and spleens of the indicated mice in C. The stages were determined by the cell surface expression levels of CD44. Stage I, proerythroblast; stage II, basophilic erythroblast; stage III, polychromatic erythroblast; stage IV, orthochromatic erythroblast; stage V, reticulocyte; stage VI, mature erythrocyte. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; 2-way ANOVA.

We next analyzed the bone marrow and spleens of these mice. Consistent with the findings in the peripheral blood, the overall CD11b+Ly6G– monocytic populations, including Ly6C-high, -medium, and -low subpopulations, were substantially increased in the bone marrow of DKO mice. These monocytic cells, as well as the Ly6G+ granulocytic population that together constituted MDSCs, were dramatically increased in the spleen, which is consistent with the marked splenomegaly in DKO mice (Figure 3E). These cells were also relatively larger, which is consistent with their shift to immaturity when compared with WT control cells (Figure 3F). Again, loss of IL-6 nearly completely reverted these phenotypes (Figure 3, E and F). Flow cytometry assays also revealed a dramatic reduction in cells at all stages of terminal erythropoiesis in the bone marrow of DKO mice. This was associated with marked extramedullary erythropoiesis in the enlarged spleen in these mice. Loss of IL-6 largely reverted these phenotypes in erythropoiesis as well (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 2). Overall, these results reveal that the DKO mouse represents a model of MDS transformation to acute myelomonocytic leukemia. The blast population in the leukemia phase is predominantly monocytic c-Kit+ cells.

Single-cell RNA sequencing and cytokine analyses of DKO and TKO models. To investigate the leukemic transformation in DKO mice at the single-cell level, we sequenced 8423, 10,866, and 9013 mononuclear cells from the bone marrow of 12- to 14-month-old TWT, DKO, and TKO mice, respectively. TWT and TKO individual cells had comparable median gene numbers (TWT 1332 vs. TKO 1384) and median unique molecular identifier (UMI) transcripts (TWT 4363 vs. TKO 4591). In contrast, the DKO single cells had higher median gene number (1744) and UMI transcripts (6596). The most significant marker gene expression profiles in each cluster exhibited similarities between TWT and TKO mice, whereas DKO cells had a more unique pattern (Supplemental Figures 3–5).

Integrated analysis identified altered cell populations in the bone marrow of DKO mice, which were corrected by IL-6 deficiency in TKO mice (Figure 4, A and B). We captured a marked accumulation of cells expressing monocyte, macrophage, and T cell markers in DKO bone marrow, which were at low levels in TWT and TKO bone marrow (Figure 4, A–D). These findings are consistent with the flow cytometry data in which the immature monocytic cells represent the blast population (Figure 3). Further analyses examined the differentially expressed genes (DEGs) among all clusters in different genotypes, and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway enrichment analysis uncovered a significant enrichment of DEGs involved in various signaling pathways in cancers (Figure 4E). Using DEGs in clusters expressing macrophage markers as an example, KEGG pathway analysis of the altered genes identified many unique pathways that are upregulated in DKO cells and reverted in TKO (Supplemental Figure 6).

Figure 4 Single-cell RNA sequencing profiling reveals IL-6 signaling mediating MDS transformation to AML with monocytic differentiation. (A) Merged Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP) plots from the bone marrow of 12- to 14-month-old TWT, DKO, and TKO mice showing the distribution and overlapping of annotated cell populations. (B) Same as A except the plots are shown separately for TWT, DKO, and TKO. (C) Merged UMAP plots from B highlighting the increased cell populations. (D) The percentages of the annotated cell types were compared among the indicated groups of mice. (E) KEGG pathway enrichment analysis of differentially expressed genes from A–D. The size of each circle represents the count of genes in that pathway. The color key from blue to red represents the low to high of adjusted P value based on –log 10 . (F) Pairwise similarity analysis of selected cytokine levels across 4 groups of mice: TWT, IL-6 KO, DKO, and TKO. Darker red indicates coexpression patterns consistent within 4 groups. (G) Hierarchical-clustering analyses of cytokine expression profiles from the serum of indicated mice determined by multiplex ELISA. Each column represents serum from a single mouse.

IL-6 was one of the highly upregulated proinflammatory cytokines in DKO mice in our previous report (23). To comprehensively reveal the changes of various inflammatory cytokines upon IL-6 depletion, we analyzed serum from the old mice (12–14 months) and performed a multiplex ELISA assay. A cytokine pairwise similarity assay identified 3 major clusters among cytokine expression patterns in all 4 groups (Figure 4F). A nonbiased hierarchically clustered heatmap analysis further confirmed clusters of cytokines overproduced in DKO mice, including IL-6. While IL-6 level was markedly reduced in TKO serum, the levels of other inflammatory cytokines remained unexpectedly high (Figure 4G). These data indicate that IL-6 is pivotal in driving the progression from MDS to AML in this mouse model.

The DKO leukemia model is transplantable. We previously reported that WT recipient mice with transplanted DKO bone marrow cells developed MDS with age-related hematologic phenotypes similar to those in DKO mice. These mice succumbed to the disease with aging (23). We performed similar transplantation experiments with the addition of TKO and IL-6–KO groups (Figure 5A). Indeed, loss of IL-6 significantly reverted the age-related lethality in this model (Figure 5B). In these assays, the donor cells were from younger mice, since bone marrow cells in leukemia-phase DKO mice were difficult to obtain owing to fibrosis. To model direct leukemia cell engraftment in the recipient mice, we purified spleen cells from moribund DKO mice and their age-matched counterparts in other groups. The spleen cells were then transplanted into lethally irradiated young WT mice (Figure 5A). Consistent with the data showing that the majority of colony-forming hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells were in the bone marrow (Figure 2E), spleen cells from TWT, IL-6–KO, and TKO mice were ineffective in engrafting the recipient mice. However, those that survived stayed alive. In contrast, all mice with transplanted splenic cells from leukemic DKO donor mice survived the initial post-transplantation stage but became rapidly lethal shortly after (Figure 5, C and D).

Figure 5 IL-6 deficiency abolishes the transplantation abilities of leukemia-initiating cells. (A) Schematic diagram of the transplantation strategies in B–D. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival analyses of CD45.1+ mice subjected to transplantation of 2 × 106 bone marrow mononuclear cells from the indicated mice. Both the recipient and donor mice were approximately 2 months old at transplantation. (C and D) Same as B except 2 × 107 splenic mononuclear cells from moribund DKO mice or age-matched wild-type counterparts were used as donor cells. Survival data before (C) and after (D) 21 days of transplantation are shown. (E) Complete blood counts of the recipient mice in D when the mice were 12 weeks post-transplantation. (F) Wright-Giemsa staining of peripheral blood smear of mice in E. Arrows indicate blasts. Scale bar: 20 μm. (G) Flow cytometric analysis evaluated stem cell surface marker expression in peripheral blood from mice in E. (H) Representative flow cytometric profiling of c-Kit+ cells in peripheral blood from mice in E. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; 1-way ANOVA.

The moribund recipient mice with transplanted leukemic DKO splenic cells showed marked leukocytosis (including all myeloid lineages), anemia, and thrombocytopenia (Figure 5E). Many circulating blasts were readily identified and expressed c-Kit (Figure 5, F and G). We further analyzed the c-Kit+ cells using flow cytometry and found that most of these cells were CD11b+ but negative for both Ly6G and Ly6C, demonstrating their immaturity (Figure 5H).

To further demonstrate that the transplantable leukemia was derived from the blast population, we purified c-Kit+ cells from the spleens of 12-month-old DKO mice and transplanted them into 5-month-old lethally irradiated recipient mice. For the control group, we used bone marrow c-Kit+ cells from age-matched wild-type littermates, since there are few c-Kit+ cells in the spleens of these mice. As expected, the recipient mice with transplanted DKO splenic c-Kit+ cells developed leukemia within 5 months after transplantation with phenotypes similar to those of the moribund DKO mice (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B).

IL-6 receptor and soluble IL-6 receptor are increased in the bone marrow of patients with high-risk MDS. The pivotal roles of IL-6 in mediating MDS to AML progression in the DKO mouse model prompted us to investigate IL-6 signaling in human patients with MDS. IL-6 is well known to be upregulated in MDS (31–34). Through its classic pathway, IL-6 binds to cell surface IL-6 receptor (IL-6R) and gp130 to trigger downstream signaling. This pathway is believed to be involved in the protective and regenerative functions of IL-6. On the other hand, the proinflammatory functions of IL-6 are mostly mediated through its trans-signaling pathway in which IL-6 and soluble IL-6R (sIL-6R) complex bind to the ubiquitously expressed gp130 in many different cell types (35–37). The expression levels of IL-6R in MDS are unclear. We first analyzed IL-6R levels in CD34+ hematopoietic progenitor cells in a published data set (38). We found that cells from low-risk MDS patients, including MDS with single-lineage dysplasia and MDS with ring sideroblasts, did not show differences in IL-6R mRNA expression compared with those from healthy control patients. In contrast, IL-6R was significantly upregulated in cells from patients with high-risk MDS, especially in MDS with excess blast-2 (MDS-EB2) (Figure 6A). Patients with high IL-6R expression also had a lower survival rate than those with low expression (Figure 6B). Consistent with these data, immunohistochemical stains in the bone marrow revealed a significant upregulation of IL-6R in most of the bone marrow cells in high-risk MDS compared with control-group individuals and patients with low-risk MDS (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 IL-6R and sIL-6R are increased in the bone marrow of patients with high-risk MDS. (A) IL-6 receptor (IL-6R) mRNA levels were examined from a gene expression profiling data set in CD34+ hematopoietic progenitor cells from patients with indicated MDS subtypes. Control, n = 17; MDS-EB1, MDS with excess blast-1, n = 37; MDS-EB2, MDS with excess blast-2, n = 43; MDS-RS, MDS with ring sideroblasts, n = 48; MDS-SLD, MDS with single-lineage dysplasia, n = 55. (B) Kaplan-Meier analysis of overall survival in MDS patients with high or low expression levels of IL-6R from A. (C) Representative images of immunohistochemical staining of IL-6R in bone marrow biopsies from patients with indicated MDS subtypes. Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) ELISA analyses of soluble IL-6R (sIL-6R) levels in bone marrow (BM) aspirate or peripheral blood (PB) serum from control and MDS patients in a separate cohort from A. BM control, n = 12; BM MDS, n = 33; PB control, n = 5; PB MDS, n = 10. (E) ELISA analysis of sIL-6R of bone marrow aspirate from different subtypes of MDS patients in D. Control, n = 12; MDS-EB, n = 15; MDS-MLD, MDS with multilineage dysplasia, n = 6; MDS-RS, n = 3; MDS-SLD, n = 9. (F) ELISA analysis of sIL-6R in serum of the indicated mice at 12 months old. n = 4 in each group. (G) Flow cytometric analyses of IL-6R expression on the cell surface of various cell lineages from the indicated mice at 12 months old. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001; 1-way ANOVA (A, E, and F), 2-way ANOVA (G), and 2-tailed Student’s t test (D).

Unlike the relatively restricted expression of IL-6R, gp130 is expressed on most cell types that could mediate IL-6 signaling when IL-6 binds to a soluble form of IL-6R. Therefore, we analyzed sIL-6R in patients with various subtypes of MDS. Indeed, we found a heterogeneous but significantly increased level of bone marrow sIL-6R in MDS compared with the control group. Interestingly, the increase in sIL-6R was not observed in the serum in MDS patients (Figure 6D). Similar to the cell surface IL-6R expression patterns, the levels of sIL-6R were significantly upregulated in the bone marrow of patients with high-risk MDS, but not in low-risk subtypes (Figure 6E). We next determined whether we could observe the same phenotypes in our mouse models. As in patient serum, there were no statistically significant differences in sIL-6R levels among various groups of mice in blood (Figure 6F). We could not obtain an adequate amount of bone marrow aspirate in the DKO mice, owing to marked fibrosis. Therefore, we performed flow cytometric assays on different lineages of hematopoietic cells in the bone marrow and spleen of these mice. As expected, surface IL-6R levels were significantly increased in DKO mice (Figure 6G). The level of surface IL-6R was especially high in the bone marrow erythroid cells in DKO mice, which was unexpected since the majority of the IL-6R–expressing cells were monocytic cells in WT mice. These upregulations of surface IL-6R were normalized in TKO mice. Together, these data indicate an important role of IL-6 signaling in MDS progression to AML in both human MDS and DKO mouse models.

Targeting IL-6 signaling ameliorates MDS to AML progression in DKO model. Given the critical roles of IL-6 signaling in the progression of MDS to AML, we reasoned that inhibition of this pathway would ameliorate the phenotypes of the DKO mice. To test this, we purified total bone marrow cells from 12-month-old DKO mice that were still in the MDS stage and transplanted them into 12-month-old lethally irradiated recipient mice (Figure 7A). Through this strategy, we would be able to model the MDS to AML progression in a relatively short period with efficient initial engraftment compared with the use of AML-stage splenic cells as donors (Figure 5). We treated these mice with anti–mouse IL-6 antibodies or recombinant mouse gp130 Fc chimera proteins and compared them with control-group mice treated with anti–horseradish peroxidase (anti-HRP) mouse IgG isotype. We first confirmed the efficacies of the IL-6 antibody and gp130 Fc chimera protein in downregulating IL-6 signaling in mouse bone marrow cells (Supplemental Figure 8A). The mice in the control group developed lethal AML rapidly after transplantation within 2 months. Treatment of the mice with anti–IL-6 antibody, and specifically gp130 Fc, significantly extended survival (Figure 7B). We sacrificed these mice when the control-group mice became moribund (40 days after transplant). The mice treated with anti-HRP IgG isotype showed pancytopenia and replacement of normal hematopoiesis by blasts in the bone marrow. The normal architecture of the spleen was also effaced by blasts. The liver showed marked blast infiltration. These phenotypes were ameliorated with IL-6 antibody treatment, and particularly with gp130 Fc, in this model (Figure 7, C and D).

Figure 7 Targeting IL-6 signaling ameliorates MDS to AML progression in DKO model. (A) Schematic illustration of bone marrow transplantation. 5 × 106 bone marrow cells from 1-year-old DKO mice were transplanted into lethally irradiated 1-year-old CD45.1+ recipient mice. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of the old CD45.1+ recipient mice subjected to transplantation of bone marrow cells from 1-year-old DKO mice as illustrated in A and treated with the indicated reagents once per week. n = 7 in each group. (C) Complete blood cell counts of the mice from B given the indicated reagents 1 month after treatment. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; 1-way ANOVA. (D) Representative H&E staining of the bone marrow, spleen, and liver from the mice in B. Scale bars: 100 μm.

To determine whether inhibition of IL-6 signaling at a younger age could prevent the development of MDS in the DKO mice, we treated 5-month-old WT recipient mice with transplanted bone marrow cells from 5-month-old DKO mice chronically with anti–IL-6 antibody or gp130 Fc chimera protein. We found partial reversion of the MDS phenotypes at 1 month after treatment but loss of efficacy when the mice were tested 4 months after treatment (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). These results further support the critical role of increased IL-6 signaling during MDS to AML progression, but not at the early stage of MDS development.

Anti–IL-6R antibody reduces cell proliferation and clonogenicity in MDS patient cells. To further investigate the role of IL-6 signaling in the progression of MDS to AML in patients, we first used MDSL cells. These cells were originally derived from an MDS patient and maintain the potential to engraft immunocompromised NOD/SCID-IL2Rγ (NSG) mice (39). We treated MDSL cells with tocilizumab, a monoclonal antibody against IL-6R that is clinically used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. This led to a significant reduction of p-STAT3 in vitro (Figure 8A), decreased cell proliferation (Figure 8B), and partial induction of cell death (Supplemental Figure 9A). We then treated the NSG mice with transplanted MDSL cells with tocilizumab and found significantly reduced MDSL engraftment (Figure 8, C and D). Tocilizumab also reduced the spleen weight that was increased as a result of MDSL infiltration in these mice (Supplemental Figure 9B).

Figure 8 Tocilizumab reduces cell proliferation and colony formation in MDS patient cells. (A) Cultured MDSL cells were treated with tocilizumab or IgG for 1 hour at indicated concentrations. Cells were then challenged with human recombinant IL-6 (10 ng/mL) for 15 minutes followed by Western blot assay of p-STAT3. Actin was used as a loading control. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. (B) 1 × 104 MDSL cells per well were seeded in a 96-well plate on day 0 in MDSL culture medium with 50 μg/mL tocilizumab or 50 μg/mL human IgG control. Relative cell number was assessed with CCK-8 reagent at indicated time points. (C) 1 × 106 MDSL cells were transplanted into sublethally irradiated NSG recipient mice. Ten days after transplantation, mice were subjected to weekly tocilizumab (TCZ) or human IgG (8 mg/kg) by i.p. administration. Engraftment was evaluated 60 days after transplantation via flow cytometry assays of hCD45+ mononuclear cells in the peripheral blood. n = 5 in each group. (D) Quantification of the percentage of hCD45+ cells in C. (E and F) Colony-forming unit (CFU) assays in normal (E) and high-risk MDS patient (F) bone marrow–derived CD34+ cells. 1 × 103 normal (E) or 2 × 103 patient CD34+ cells (F) were seeded in MethoCult medium supplemented with human IgG or tocilizumab (50 μg/mL) on day 0. The number of colonies was assessed on day 14. Triplicate assay colonies were independently identified by 2 individuals. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; 2-tailed Student’s t test. E, G, M, GM, and GEMM represent BFU/CFU-E, CFU-G, CFU-M, CFU-GM, and CFU-GEMM, respectively, in both E and F.

To evaluate the effects of tocilizumab in primary cells from MDS patients, we purified a bone marrow CD34+ blast population that contained hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells from 4 patients with high-risk MDS. These patients harbored cytogenetic abnormalities and somatic mutations that are commonly seen in myeloid neoplasms (Supplemental Table 1). Tocilizumab did not affect colony expansion or composition in normal bone marrow CD34+ cells in an in vitro colony assay (Figure 8E). The colonies derived from MDS CD34+ cells expanded less robustly compared with their normal counterparts and were myeloid skewed with fewer erythroid colonies. In contrast to the normal cells, the colony numbers were markedly reduced when tocilizumab was applied in MDS-derived CD34+ cells (Figure 8F). Together, these results reveal that anti–IL-6R antibody is effective in reducing cell proliferation and colony formation in MDS patient cells.