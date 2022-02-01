Macrophage global metabolomics identifies cholestenone as host/pathogen cometabolite present in human Mycobacterium tuberculosis infection

In the present study, we interrogated the metabolic landscape of M. tuberculosis–infected macrophages. We found that the host recalibrates its metabolism to support immune effector functions. M. tuberculosis infection induces a Warburg-like glycolytic shift, enhances flux to the pentose phosphate pathway, and modifies the TCA cycle for generating the antimycobacterial metabolite itaconate, the top fourth differential biochemical in our screen. This intracellular milieu poses a challenge for most microbes, but M. tuberculosis is highly adapted to survive this environment. We found that the most prominent metabolic signature of M. tuberculosis infection is likely to reflect bacterial cholesterol degradation. Bacterial cholesterol metabolism results in propionyl-CoA, which is metabolized through the methyl citrate and methylmalonyl pathway, and propionyl-CoA, 2-methylcitrate, and methylmalonate are infection-induced metabolites. In addition, previous work has shown that growing M. tuberculosis in the presence of cholesterol results in elevated levels of methylsuccinate and 2-aminoadipate (20), also top differential metabolites in our study. We cannot infer anything about the abundance of other metabolites of cholesterol degradation by M. tuberculosis, such as ADD, 9OHADD, DSHA, or 3-HSA (21), because they were not included in the panel of queried metabolites in the screening platform. Since humans do not degrade cholesterol through a similar pathway, this raised the possibility that unique cholesterol metabolites, such as cholestenone, might be biomarkers for infection. Indeed, we found that the oxidized cholesterol metabolite cholestenone accumulates in M. tuberculosis–infected macrophages, and cholestenone levels in sputum correlate with active TB disease in 2 geographically distinct cohorts. While cholesterol utilization by M. tuberculosis has been linked to dormancy and persistence (8, 15), our data suggest that M. tuberculosis metabolizes cholesterol during active infection in people, consistent with expression profiling showing activation of the KstR regulon in M. tuberculosis isolated from sputum (34). Our data in macrophages suggest that intracellular M. tuberculosis has access to host cholesterol, and we anticipate that extracellular bacilli would also be able to metabolize cholesterol present extracellularly in caseum or sputum.

Our data suggest that the vast majority of cholestenone present during M. tuberculosis infection is derived by host-pathogen cometabolism, with the host providing cholesterol and the M. tuberculosis 3β-Hsd enzyme converting it to cholestenone. What is the evidence in support of this idea? First, recombinant M. tuberculosis 3β-Hsd has been shown to convert cholesterol to cholestenone in vitro (29, 35). M. tuberculosis lacking Rv1106c, the gene encoding 3β-Hsd, fail to convert cholesterol to cholestenone when growing in liquid culture, as shown by others (29) and verified by us (Figure 4C). We found that in macrophages the abundance of cholestenone that accumulates upon M. tuberculosis infection depends upon duration and MOI (Figure 3B). Importantly, cholestenone production in macrophages also depends on the bacteria being alive and having the hsd gene (Figure 3B, Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 6E). Thus, while it is theoretically possible that the cholestenone produced in macrophages is made by a host enzyme in response to WT but not Δhsd mutant bacilli, the most straightforward explanation is that the cholestenone made during infection comes from 3β-Hsd of the bacilli. In addition, although humans have several 3β-HSD enzymes that bear 29% to 35% identity to the one in M. tuberculosis, as far as we are aware, no mammalian enzyme is reported to convert cholesterol to cholestenone. When we examined available published data sets, we found that the mammalian 3β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenases (HSD3B1 and HSD3B2) do not appear to be expressed in M. tuberculosis–infected murine macrophages, M. tuberculosis–infected human macrophages, and IFN-γ activated murine macrophages (36–38). This is not surprising since they are expressed in steroidogenic tissue where they dehydrogenate steroid hormones. Therefore, all the data combined suggest that M. tuberculosis 3β-Hsd converts cholesterol to cholestenone during macrophage infection.

Although the evidence strongly suggest that M. tuberculosis is the source of cholestenone during macrophage infections, how is it then that we detected low levels of cholestenone in plasma of subjects without TB? These subjects had plasma cholestenone levels in the range of 5 to 32 ng/mL (Supplemental Table 4), consistent with a previous report that demonstrated levels of 30.4 ± 8.5 ng/mL from a pooled sample of plasma from 100 individuals representative of the US population (39). HSD3B1 and HSD3B2 catalyze the conversion of 3β-hydroxy steroids, which lack the side chain found on cholesterol, to the 3-keto configuration. They are expressed in the adrenals, ovaries, and testes, where they carry out an essential step in production of progesterone, androstenedione, and testosterone. HSD3B7 converts the 3β-hydroxy of 7α-hydroxycholesterol to the 3-keto configuration during bile acid synthesis. Cholestenone is not reported as an intermediate in either of these pathways. Thus, the source of the baseline cholestenone in the subjects without TB is not clear, but 2 recent publications suggest that it may be derived from cholesterol dehydrogenases expressed from uncultured members of the microbiome (40, 41). Thus, while our findings support the idea that in TB-infected subjects the elevated cholestenone is largely M. tuberculosis–derived, it could theoretically be microbiome-derived or the result of a yet-to-be-defined host enzyme.

We found that although 3β-Hsd is required for cholestenone production, it is not required for cholesterol utilization, at least in the H37Rv strain background. This was somewhat surprising because cholesterol oxidation to cholestenone is often considered an initial event in cholesterol degradation. Cholesterol is degraded through β-oxidation of the cholesterol side chain and cleavage of the A and B rings, followed by degradation of the C and D rings (21). Side chain degradation is initiated by oxidation of the side chain at C26. In H37Rv, CYP125 and CYP142 can both perform this initiating step, and since both cholesterol and cholestenone are known substrates of CYP125 and CYP142 (42), it is not surprising that this could occur without 3β-Hsd. However, the first enzyme involved in AB ring cleavage, KstD (Rv3537), strongly prefers androstendione (AD) as a substrate, which has a ketone at the third carbon, compared with a substrate with a 3-hydroxy (43). It is possible that in the absence of 3β-Hsd, a different enzyme acts during or after cholesterol side chain degradation, for example, by converting the 3-hydroxy of dehydroepiandrosterone to the 3-ketone of AD. Brzostek et al showed that the Δhsd ΔchoD double mutant in the H37Rv strain background makes AD and 9-hydroxy androstendione (9OHAD), consistent with the idea that there is an enzyme other than 3β-Hsd and ChoD that can generate the ketone. It is also possible that there is metabolic flexibility and a ketone at C3 is not absolutely essential for M. tuberculosis to grow on cholesterol. To understand differences in how cholesterol and cholestenone are degraded in the absence of 3β-Hsd will require dedicated studies with labeled cholesterol and cholestenone. It should be pointed out that our study is in agreement with 2 previous reports on the role of 3β-Hsd in cholesterol degradation and may resolve why they were seemingly at odds with one another (29, 31). As reported by Yang et al. (29), we validated that M. tuberculosis 3β-Hsd is the major cholesterol-oxidizing enzyme that generates cholestenone, whereas ChoD appears to be dispensable for this activity (Figure 4C). As reported by Brzostek et al. (31), 3β-Hsd is not required for utilization of cholesterol. Thus, the apparent discrepancy between these previous studies is explained by the finding that the ability of M. tuberculosis to grow on cholesterol does not depend on the oxidation of cholesterol to cholestenone.

Previous studies have shown that cholestenone disrupts lipid rafts, membrane fluidity, and cell signaling in mammalian cells (44–48), and recent work shows that cholestenone has antimicrobial activity against Helicobacter pylori (49). We found that during macrophage infections cholestenone appears to accumulate over time. Whether cholestenone remains associated with the bacilli or traffics to host membranes is an area for future investigation. Given that it is detected in both sputum and plasma in clinical samples, it seems likely that it is widely distributed and could have a biological impact. Since 3β-Hsd can also oxidize oxysterols, such as pregnenolone (29), M. tuberculosis might also modify steroid hormones. Interestingly, Mycobacterium leprae has lost the genes for cholesterol catabolism, but retains hsd and the ability to make cholestenone (50, 51). In addition, in M. tuberculosis Rv1106c/hsd is not transcriptionally regulated with other genes required for cholesterol metabolism (52). Combined, these observations suggest that cholestenone or other 3β-Hsd–generated host-pathogen cometabolites might be involved in pathogenesis. As described for tryptophan cometabolism (53), our work suggests that utilization of host cholesterol by M. tuberculosis has a role beyond bacterial nutrition.

Cholestenone does not appear to be a metabolite made by most pulmonary pathogens either. The literature suggests that cholestenone can be produced by a limited number of microbes that infect humans including Mycobacteria, Rhodococcus, and Nocardia (54). In addition, we performed a literature review on the top bacterial causes of pulmonary infections and only identified reports of cholesterol oxidase activity by ChoD orthologs in Acinetobacter (55), Pseudomonas (56–58), and Serratia (59). However, there are several studies showing that putative cholesterol oxidases of Pseudomonas produce hydroperoxycholestenone (HCEO) rather than cholestenone (56–58). In addition, outside of Mycobacteria, there are very little data available on 3β-Hsd proteins in prokaryotes. Two recent publications report 3β-Hsd orthologs in bacterial species of the human gut microbiota (40, 41). To our knowledge, no other reports describe 3β-Hsd family proteins in bacterial species outside of Mycobacteria. Thus, we hypothesized that cholestenone might be a specific differential diagnosis biomarker of active TB disease, generated by the cometabolism of host and pathogen. Indeed, we found that cholestenone levels in sputum correlated with TB infection status in human patients. In our study, the control group consisted of subjects presenting with symptoms consistent with TB, but in whom M. tuberculosis infection was ruled out. This suggests that the significantly elevated level of cholestenone in the TB-positive group is specific to M. tuberculosis infection rather than a more general marker of lung infection or inflammation. We also observed hypocholesterolemia in TB patient plasma in both Peru and Vietnam, a finding previously documented in populations in Turkey and Ethiopia (60, 61). While there are many reasons this might be, it is tempting to speculate that consumption of cholesterol by M. tuberculosis contributes to reduced levels in the host. Taken together, a ratio of sputum cholestenone and plasma cholesterol showed excellent predictive accuracy for diagnosing TB in both Peru and Vietnam cohorts.

Interestingly, we found that plasma cholestenone levels also correlated with TB infection status, but only in the Peruvian population. In sputum, the TB diagnostic potential of cholestenone was higher in subjects from Vietnam (AUC = 0.96) than in those from Peru (AUC = 0.75). What might account for these differences? Cholestenone might be metabolized differently in the 2 populations because of differences in bacterial strains or host genetics. Since different lineages of M. tuberculosis predominate in Peru and Vietnam (62), there might be differences in how the bacilli metabolize cholesterol, which could contribute to differences in metabolites detected in people. Hsd is uniformly present in M. tuberculosis isolates, but it might be regulated differently or other cholesterol metabolic genes may vary by lineage. Since different lineages have also been shown to have different predilection for extra-pulmonary disease manifestations, the plasma levels may reflect these differences. Our knowledge of how cholestenone is metabolized in humans is extremely limited. For example, if the Vietnamese cohort hydroxylates cholestenone or otherwise modifies it in plasma, we would not detect the modified species. In addition, differences in metabolism by gut microbiota might impact metabolite levels in the different human populations (40, 41). Studies in rats and patients with cerebrotendinous xanthomatosis show that cholestenone can be converted into cholestanol in the liver (63, 64). In addition, alveolar macrophages express CYP27A1, a sterol 27-hydroxylase that converts cholesterol to cholestenoic acid (65). CYP27A1 hydroxylates cholestenone at a much higher rate than it modifies cholesterol (66). Thus, conversion of cholestenone to 27-hydroxycholestenone or oxidation of 25-hydroxylated metabolites of cholesterol that are induced by interferon signaling might vary between the Peruvian and Vietnamese populations. Thus, future investigation to understand the basis of the differences between the 2 populations will be important and might identify cholestenone-related metabolites that would be superior TB biomarkers in both sputum and plasma. While the performance of cholestenone in sputum would fall short of the WHO target product profile for a TB disease biomarker in Peru, evaluating additional cholestenone-related species may lead to a superior test. A non-sputum-based diagnostic is a high priority for TB diagnostics (67). In Peru, we found that the ratio of cholestenone to cholesterol in plasma samples performed extremely well as a diagnostic for active TB (AUC = 0.90). It will be critical to see if this can be improved upon and adapted to other populations.

We also found that cholestenone levels in sputum correlated with the degree of smear positivity. If sputum cholestenone reflects disease burden, then sputum levels might be used to monitor treatment. One limitation of our study is that smear positivity is an imperfect measure of disease burden, and all of our subjects had a high level of smear positivity. It will be important to follow cholestenone levels in patients with TB longitudinally to determine whether it declines with therapy, or can predict cure or relapse. It will also be important to evaluate cholestenone levels in patients with latent TB, extrapulmonary TB, smear-negative disease, and with comorbidities such as HIV infection and diabetes. Although a mass spectrometry–based assay of M. tuberculosis disease burden would be useful in research settings, to be a useful clinical tool in resource-constrained, high-burden countries will require translating it into a point-of-care test.

Homologs of 3β-Hsd have been annotated in the genomes of most NTM species (33), and we found that M. abscessus also produces cholestenone during infection. Thus, cholestenone might be a useful biomarker for NTM infections as well. While TB incidence has declined in the United States, infections with NTM are rising (68). NTM infections require extremely long courses of treatment, usually more than a year, and they are often more challenging to treat than M. tuberculosis because of limited antibiotic options. Biomarkers that could guide clinical decision making would be extremely useful. While isolation of M. tuberculosis from a sputum sample is always diagnostic of TB infection, isolation of NTM can occur because of environmental contamination. Detection of cholestenone could be a rapid way to distinguish true infection from contamination. In addition, a mass spectrometry–based test is feasible in clinical microbiology laboratories in high income settings where NTM infections are an increasing problem.

We show that cholestenone is a prominent metabolic signature of mycobacterial infections, and M. tuberculosis uses the cholesterol oxidase 3β-Hsd to produce it. While there are a number of M. tuberculosis–derived molecules that have been pursued for diagnostic and biomarker purposes (2), as far as we are aware, cholestenone is unique in being the result of active bacterial-host cometabolism. Recent efforts to develop novel diagnostics and biomarkers have focused on detecting a distinctive signature of the host response to TB infection (69). One challenge for host-based diagnostics is that with clinical use, coinfections and comorbidities impact the host signatures. Thus, to date there has been considerable progress identifying TB biomarkers, but efforts continue to be hampered by paucibacillary disease and heterogeneity of the host response. Our findings indicate that cholestenone and related cometabolites should be further evaluated for their role in pathogenesis and as potential TB biomarkers.