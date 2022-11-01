CD69 expression on regulatory T cells protects from immune damage after myocardial infarction

Enhanced peripheral CD69+ Treg response in patients with acute MI. The blood immune phenotype was determined in a cohort of 283 participants with acute MI and 80 healthy volunteers (Figure 1). Demographic and clinical data are summarized in Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152418DS1 More than 90% of patients presented with at least 1 risk factor, most frequently dyslipidemia, arterial hypertension, and a history of smoking. Supplemental Table 1 also summarizes the results of biomarkers, ECG, coronary angiography (number of diseased vessels), and echocardiography (left ventricular [LV] segmental wall motion abnormalities and ejection fraction). Most patients presented with ST-segment elevation MI, and the culprit lesion was more often located in the left anterior descending (LAD) coronary artery or the right coronary artery, with 38.5% of patients having multivessel coronary artery disease. LV systolic function was generally preserved, and only one-third of patients had a reduced LV ejection fraction.

Figure 1 Patients with MI have a strong peripheral CD69+ Treg response. (A) t-SNE plots of CD4+ T cells from PBLs from a representative healthy control and a patient with MI, considering the indicated markers measured by FACS. Color bars indicate the relative intensity of the markers. Dots represent individual cells. (B) Quantification of the percentages of CD4+ T cells and CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ Tregs in peripheral blood from healthy donors (n = 51) and patients with MI (n = 215) at the time of hospital admission. (C) Percentages of CD69+ Tregs and CD69– Tregs among total PBLs. (D) CD69 expression on Tregs, quantified as the percentage of CD69+ cells after gating on Tregs. Two groups of patients with MI were differentiated according to CD69 expression: patients with high levels of CD69 (High CD69), shown as black circles, and patients with low levels (Low CD69), shown as red circles. Representative histograms and percentages of CD69 expression on Tregs are shown. In B–D, data indicate the mean ± SEM, and significance was analyzed by Mann-Whitney U test. (E) Heatmap shows the levels of different cell populations analyzed by FACS and cardiac damage markers in patient with MI expressing high levels of CD69 and low levels of CD69. Each column represents 1 patient. Data were normalized by subtracting the mean and dividing by the SD. Color bar denotes the relative levels of each parameter, with black indicating high expression and red indicating low expression. Differences between patients with CD69hi and CD69lo expression were analyzed by Mann-Whitney U test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001. (F) t-SNE plot was generated based on the percentages of cell populations shown in E and analyzed by FACS. Circles represent individual patients with MI. Black circles indicate patients with MI who had high CD69 expression, and red circles indicate patients with low CD69 expression.

We performed an extensive analysis of lymphoid and myeloid cell populations by FACS in peripheral blood in the first 24 hours after the ischemic event (Supplemental Figure 1A). Elevation of serum cardiac damage markers, such as troponin T (TnT) and creatine kinase (CK), after MI were correlated with CD69 expression on circulating CD4+ T cells and CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ Tregs as well as with the ratios of effector T cells versus CD69+ Tregs, suggesting that CD69 expression was induced upon myocardial damage (Supplemental Table 2 and Supplemental Figure 1A). Indeed, the analysis of CD4+ T cells by flow cytometry revealed that a subset of CD69+CD25+Foxp3+ Tregs appeared after MI (Figure 1A). CD4+ T cell and Treg populations were decreased and augmented, respectively, in patients with MI compared with healthy controls (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1B). CD69 is virtually absent in circulating blood lymphocytes due to the high concentration of sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P), which maintains S1P 1 receptors at high levels (31), thereby suppressing CD69 expression (32). Therefore, we analyzed CD69 expression in circulating CD4+ T cells in the blood after overnight bystander activation with anti-CD3 antibody. The percentage of CD69+ Tregs increased in the circulation in patients with MI (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1C), as determined by an overall increase in CD69 expression on Tregs after infarction in most of the patients (Figure 1D). However, we divided these patients into 2 groups according to their expression levels of CD69 on Tregs: those with high CD69 expression (65% of patients) and those with low CD69 expression (35% of patients) and conducted further analyses (Figure 1D). Patients with high CD69 expression had lower percentages of CD4+ T cells and IL-22+CD4+ T cells but higher percentages of Tregs. In addition, patients with high CD69 expression had more naive and fewer memory Tregs, according to the expression of CD45RA+ and CD45RO+, respectively (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1D). Unsupervised hierarchical clustering of patients based on myeloid and lymphoid cell types analyzed by FACS (Supplemental Figure 1A) revealed that patients with high CD69 expression had different immune phenotype than did those with low CD69 expression, as they clustered in distinct groups on the t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) plot (Figure 1F).

CD69 expression improves survival and recovery after LAD ligation in mice. To evaluate the role of CD69 expression in recovery after MI, we analyzed the survival of mice after ligation of the LAD coronary artery. Survival was significantly reduced in Cd69–/– mice compared with their wild-type littermates (Figure 2A). Cd69-deficient mice had worse recoveries after infarction, as they were unable to reach the baseline weight 1 week after LAD ligation (Figure 2B). In addition, Cd69–/– mice showed elevated myocardial damage (Figure 2C) and increased heart weight/body weight and heart weight/tibia length ratios 2 days after LAD ligation, indicating that Cd69–/– hearts may be swollen, perhaps as a consequence of greater inflammation (Figure 2D). The assessment of infarct size and ischemic area at risk by double staining with triphenyltetrazolium chloride (TTC) and Evans blue is a widely used method for the quantification of myocardial damage after infarction (33). In t his study, the infarct size of Cd69+/+ mice ranged from 40%–80 %, in agreement with previous reports in this model (34–36). The absence of CD69 led to a significantly increased infarct size 2 days after infarction, supporting the observation of greater tissue damage in these mice (Figure 2, E and F). Two days after MI, wild-type and CD69-deficient mice had several cardiac rhythm abnormalities, including ventricular premature depolarizations, first-degree atrioventricular block, and ST-segment elevation. However, under cardiac stress conditions induced by isoproterenol injection, the Cd69–/– mice had an enhancement of the above-mentioned cardiac arrhythmias compared with their wild-type littermates, and, eventually, bradyarrhythmias led to complete heart block, ventricular escape rhythms, and death (Supplemental Figure 2). Evaluation of cardiac dysfunction by echocardiography indicated that the ventricular wall motion score index increased in Cd69–/– mice as the disease progressed, reaching significance compared with wild-type mice 1 month after infarction, supporting the idea of a worse prognosis in Cd69–/– mice after LAD ligation (Figure 2G).

Figure 2 CD69 deficiency worsens heart damage and decreases survival after MI in mice. (A) Survival curve of mice after LAD ligation (n = 23–29 MI mice, n = 11–20 sham-operated mice). Data were pooled from 5 independent experiments and were analyzed by long-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (B) Kinetics of the percentage of body weight loss after LAD ligation (n = 9–17 mice). Data represent the mean ± SEM and were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. (C) Representative images of infarcted hearts collected after intravenous injection of Evans blue dye 2 days after surgery. (D) Heart weight was normalized to body weight and tibia length 2 days after LAD ligation (n = 3–4 sham-operated mice; n = 5–6 MI mice). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments and indicate the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (E) Representative images of heart slices showing the AAR (negative for Evans blue dye) in the upper panels and the extent of necrosis (negative for TTC staining) in the lower panels. (F) Histological quantification of the percentage of the LV AAR and the percentage of infarct size (IS) (n = 5–6 mice). Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM and were analyzed by unpaired Student’s t test. (G) Time course of LV dysfunction according to the WMSI measured by echocardiography (n = 6–16 MI mice, n = 4–8 sham-operated mice). Data were pooled from 3 independent experiments, represent the mean ± SEM, and were analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. Asterisks denote differences between MI and sham-operated mice (light gray for Cd69+/+ mice, light red for Cd69–/– mice); ampersands denote differences between Cd69+/+ and Cd69–/– MI mice; plus signs denote differences between each day and day 0. &P < 0.05, **/&&P < 0.01, ***/&&&P < 0.001, and ****/++++P < 0.0001.

Since most patients with MI are eventually reperfused during admission, we analyzed the consequences of CD69 depletion in a mouse model of MI induced by ischemia and reperfusion (I/R). Similar to the data obtained with the permanent LAD ligation model, Cd69–/– mice had increased cardiac dysfunction and worse weight recovery after I/R, resulting also in slight decrease in survival (Supplemental Figure 3).

IL-17+ γδT cells are the main source of peripheral IL-17A shortly after MI and are increased in Cd69–/– mice. It is well known that the number of CD4+CD25+Foxp3+ Tregs increases in the heart during the first day after infarction (37), indicating an antigen-independent migration of Tregs into the injured myocardium. We observed a specific mobilization of CD69+ Tregs in wild-type mice after infarction, with a 2.5-fold increase in peripheral blood in the first 24 hours (Figure 3A), mimicking the peripheral response in patients with MI (Figure 1). This mobilization was not observed in either wild-type CD69– or Cd69–/– Tregs (Figure 3A). Since Cd69–/– mice have exacerbated Th17 responses in different inflammatory diseases (38), we analyzed the kinetics of IL-17A+ cells in the blood 1 week after infarction. We found that Cd69–/– mice had a significantly increased IL-17 response during the first 2–7 days after LAD ligation, which was not observed in Cd69+/+ mice (Figure 3B). Most IL-17A–producing cells in the peripheral blood after infarction are CD3+ T cells (Figure 3C), with the majority of them being γδT cells, which are the main source of IL-17 in the blood after infarction, instead of Th17 cells (Figure 3C). Cd69–/– γδT cells expressed higher levels of IL-17A even in steady state, and Cd69–/– mice had an amplified IL-17+ γδT cell response in peripheral blood shortly after MI (Figure 3, D and E). As IL-17+ γδT cells are well known as initiators of inflammation (39) and induce apoptosis of cardiac myocytes (40), we postulate that this population may contribute to the increased damage observed in Cd69–/– mice after LAD ligation.

Figure 3 Treg and IL-17A responses in the blood of mice after LAD ligation. (A) Fold increase of the percentages of wild-type CD69+ Tregs, wild-type CD69– Tregs, and Cd69–/– Tregs among CD4+ cells in peripheral blood 1 day after LAD ligation or sham surgery, compared with the percentages on day 0 (dotted line). Representative density plots of Tregs on day 0 and day 1 after MI are shown on the right (n = 10–20). Histograms indicate the mean ± SEM, and data were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (B) Kinetics of IL-17A+ cells in peripheral blood after surgery, expressed as a percentage of total cells. (C) Left: Representative dot plots of IL-17A+ cells, with the percentages of total cells indicated in the outlined box. Right: Representative dot plots showing the main cell populations positive for IL-17A. (D). Kinetics of the percentages of γδT cells and IL-17+ γδT cells in peripheral blood after LAD ligation or sham surgery. (E) Representative density plots of γδT cells in peripheral blood, with the percentages of cells indicated in the outlined box. Data in B and D are representative of 4 independent experiments and indicate the mean ± SEM (n = 6–10). Statistical significance was analyzed by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. Asterisks denote differences between MI and sham-operated mice (light gray for Cd69+/+ mice, light red for Cd69–/– mice); ampersands denote differences between Cd69+/+ and Cd69–/– MI mice; plus signs denote differences between each day and day 0. +/&P < 0.05, **/++/&&P < 0.01, ***/&&&P < 0.001, and ++++/&&&&P < 0.0001.

IL-17+ γδT cells rapidly accumulate in the infarcted myocardium in Cd69–/– mice. Next, we analyzed the leukocyte populations infiltrating the myocardium to characterize inflammation in infarcted tissue from Cd69–/– mice. Quantification of the total number of leukocytes per milligram of infarcted tissue showed that the hearts of Cd69–/– mice exhibited increased inflammation on day 2 after MI compared with their Cd69+/+ littermates (Figure 4A). Consistent with previous studies, we found that Tregs were recruited to the heart after ischemia. However, we detected an increased number of CD69+ Tregs and higher CD69 expression on Tregs in the myocardium of MI mice versus that of sham-operated mice, indicating a selective migration of these cells to the myocardium after LAD ligation (Figure 4B). The analysis of CD69 expression in different cardiac cell populations revealed that CD45–CD31+ endothelial cells, CD45+CD11b+ myeloid cells, and CD45+CD11b–CD4+Foxp3– T effector cells did not have upregulated expression of CD69 after MI to the same extent as Tregs (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). These data support a dominant role of CD69 in the Treg compartment after MI. In the infarcted myocardium, γδT cells peak 1 week after ischemia and are the main producers of IL-17 (23). Indeed, we confirmed that the majority of IL-17A–producing cells were TCRγδ+ cells (~75%) in both Cd69+/+ and Cd69–/– mice, although γδT cell and IL-17+ γδT cell infiltration into the myocardium was significantly increased in Cd69–/– mice as early as 2 days after MI (Figure 4C). Neither Cd69+/+ nor Cd69–/– mice showed a significant recruitment of Th17 cells at this early time point (Supplemental Figure 4C). Furthermore, although we observed no differences in the number of CD11b+ myeloid cells or CD11b+Gr1hi granulocytes between genotypes, Cd69–/– mice had a higher number of inflammatory Ly6Chi cells accumulated in the infarcted myocardium (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 4D), indicating a more proinflammatory phenotype (41). In parallel, the pathogenic IL-17+ γδT cell population was significantly increased in the mediastinal lymph nodes draining the heart after infarction in Cd69–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 4E).

Figure 4 Myocardial accumulation of CD69+ Tregs and Il-17+ γδT cells after LAD ligation. (A) Leukocyte cell numbers per milligram of heart tissue in the myocardium 2 days after infarction. (B) Quantification of the number of Tregs (CD4+Foxp3+) and CD4+Foxp3+CD69+ cells per milligram of heart tissue and CD69 mean fluorescence expression on Tregs in the heart. Representative density plots showing gating on CD45+CD11b–CD4+ cells. (C) Representative density plots gated on CD45+CD11b–CD3+ cells and numbers of γδT cells and Il-17+ γδT cells per milligram of tissue. (D) Quantification of total cell numbers per milligram of CD11b+ myeloid cells, CD11b+Gr1hi cells, and CD11b+F4/80loLy6Chi cells in the heart. Heart cell–infiltrating populations were evaluated 2 days after infarction (n = 6–11 animals per group). Data are representative of 4 independent experiments and indicate the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. P values for significant differences are shown.

CD69+ Tregs induce apoptosis and reduce IL-17A production in γδT cells in a CD39-dependent manner in mice. Previous studies provide evidence for antigen-independent inhibition of γδT cells by Tregs (42, 43), although the mechanisms remain poorly understood. Our data suggest that CD69 expression on Tregs may be involved in limiting γδT cell activity. To test this hypothesis, we cocultured sorted Cd69+/+ or Cd69–/– Tregs with Cd69+/+ γδT cells from peripheral lymph nodes (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Our data indicate that CD69+ Tregs induced apoptosis in γδT cells more efficiently than did Cd69–/– Tregs (Figure 5A). Both Cd69+/+ and Cd69–/– Tregs successfully decreased IL-17A production in a dose-dependent manner. However, at lower numbers of Tregs, Cd69+/+ Tregs showed a more significant reduction of IL-17A production (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Expression of CD39 by CD69+ Tregs after MI mediates the inhibition of γδΤ cells. (A) Sorted wild-type γδT cells were cocultured for 24 hours with Cd69+/+ or Cd69–/– sorted Tregs at the indicated γδT/Treg ratios. Apoptosis of γδT cells, represented as the fold increase of annexin V+ (Ann. V+) γδT cells versus γδT cells alone (ratio 1:0) (n = 4–10). A representative zebra plot of the 1:0.5 ratio, gated on γδT cells is shown. (B) Inhibition of IL-17A production by γδT cells, plotted as the fold change of IL-17A+ γδT cells for each ratio versus the 1:0 ratio (n = 6–12). Representative zebra plots of the 1:0.5 ratio, gated on γδT cells, are shown. Data in A and B were pooled from 4 independent experiments. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple-comparison test. Significant P values are shown (black for Cd69+/+ Tregs and red for Cd69–/– Tregs). (C) CD39 expression on Tregs in PBLs, mediastinal lymph nodes (Med-LN), and heart was measured by FACS, 2 days after MI (n = 4–5). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (D) Extracellular ATP was measured in the supernatant of isolated Tregs, in the presence or absence of ARL 67156 (ARL) at the indicated time points after ATP supplementation (n = 3–5). Data are from 1 representative independent experiment of 4 experiments and indicate the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by mixed-effects 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. (E) IL-17A production by sorted γδT cells in the presence of Tregs and/or ARL 67156, fold change versus the percentage of IL-17A+ γδT cells alone (n = 3–7). Data are representative of 3 independent experiments and indicate the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test. (F) Quantification of Ahr, Cyp1b1, and Entpd1 mRNA levels in Tregs by qPCR (n = 6–7). Data were pooled from 2 independent experiments and represent the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired Student’s t test.

CD39 is a membrane ectonucleotidase expressed in most Tregs that, together with CD73, transforms extracellular ATP into adenosine (44, 45). It has been shown that CD39 on Tregs can mediate the inhibition of innate (46) and nonimmune cells (47) by immunosuppression-independent mechanisms upon tissue injury. We evaluated whether the observed inhibition of γδT cells by CD69+ Tregs after infarction was mediated by CD39. Our data show that CD69+ Tregs expressed higher levels of membrane CD39 than did CD69– or Cd69–/– Tregs in peripheral blood, mediastinal lymph nodes, and cardiac infiltrate 2 days after MI (Figure 5C). Sorted Cd69+/+ Treg also showed an increase in extracellular ATP consumption compared with Cd69–/– Tregs. The addition of ARL 67156, a chemical inhibitor of CD39, reduced ATP consumption of Cd69+/+ Tregs and abolished the differences between genotypes (Figure 5D). These results support the idea that CD39 activity was impaired in CD69-deficient Tregs. Regarding the observed reduction of IL-17A production in γδT cells by CD69+ Tregs (Figure 5B), it was reverted in the presence of the inhibitor ARL 67156, whereas no effect was observed on Cd69–/– Tregs (Figure 5E). A direct effect of ARL 67156 on γδT cells was ruled out, since no γδT cell inhibition was observed when ARL 67156 was added in the absence of Tregs.

The aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) is one of the main factors that mediates CD39 expression. Ligand-dependent activation of the AhR induces the expression of Entpd1 (CD39-encoding gene) through direct binding to XRE regions of the Entpd1 promoter (48). Our data also validated that Entpd1 mRNA levels, as well as CD39 activity, were reduced in Ahr–/– Tregs, supporting the notion that AhR is a dominant transcription factor for Entpd1 expression in this cell type (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). We have previously described that CD69 allows the uptake of AhR ligands such as l-tryptophan in T cells by association with the aromatic–amino acid transporter complex on the membrane, allowing AhR activation (49). We observed that Tregs lacking CD69 exhibited decreased expression of AhR transcriptional targets, including Cyp1b1 and, importantly, Entpd1 (Figure 5F). Additionally, AhR-deficient CD69+ Tregs exhibited decreased CD39 expression compared with wild-type Tregs (Supplemental Figure 5E), supporting the idea that AhR signaling mediates CD39 expression in CD69+ Tregs. Together, these data suggest that CD69 expression on Tregs allowed AhR-mediated expression of CD39, increasing ATP conversion to adenosine, which triggered the inhibition of pathogenic IL-17+ γδT cells and controlled inflammation after MI.

Adoptive transfer of CD69-sufficient Tregs into Cd69–/– mice improves survival and reduces inflammation and cardiac damage after MI. Next, we performed adoptive transfer experiments to assess the specific role of CD69 on Tregs in the control of inflammation and recovery after infarction. In vitro–differentiated Tregs (iTregs) from naive Cd69+/+ and Cd69–/– CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 6A) were injected intravenously into Cd69–/– mice 4–5 hours after LAD ligation, and mice were monitored for 1 week (Figure 6A). Therapy with Cd69+/+ iTregs improved survival of Cd69–/– mice after infarction (Figure 6B). Furthermore, the heart/body weight ratio was preserved in the Cd69–/– mice transferred with Cd69+/+ iTregs, as was the total number of leukocytes infiltrating the myocardium (Figure 6C). CD69 expression drives CD39 expression in myocardial Treg and T effector cells, although CD69+ Tregs exhibited the highest CD39 levels (Supplemental Figure 6B). Interestingly, infiltrating IL-17A+ γδT cells were reduced in the myocardium after transfer of Cd69+/+ iTregs but not Cd69–/– iTregs, supporting CD69-mediated inhibition of this population by Tregs (Figure 6D). In parallel, myeloid cells, including proinflammatory Ly6Chi monocytes, were also reduced (Supplemental Figure 6D). All these data suggest that CD69-expressing Treg transfer reverted the immune-mediated cardiac damage after MI in Cd69–/– mice. Interestingly, when ARL 67156 was administered in vivo to inhibit CD39, Cd69+/+ iTregs lost their ability to restore survival, myocardial inflammation, and IL-17A+ γδT cell accumulation in the heart (Figure 6, E–G), suggesting that the therapeutic effects of Cd69+/+ iTreg transfer was CD39 dependent. Transfer of Cd69+/+ iTregs into wild-type infarcted mice (Supplemental Figure 7A) also improved myocardial inflammation and survival to a greater extent than did the transfer of Cd69–/– iTregs, although without reaching significance, probably due to the presence of endogenous CD69+ Tregs (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). Probably for the same reason, we found no differences in myocardial γδT cells in the Cd69+/+ iTreg–transferred wild-type mice (Supplemental Figure 7D).

Figure 6 Adoptive transfer of CD69-sufficient Tregs into Cd69–/– mice reduces myocardial inflammation and improves survival after MI. (A) Schematic workflow of the iTreg adoptive transfer after LAD ligation. (B) Survival after LAD ligation (n = 7–24). Black arrow depicts the time of iTreg inoculation (4–5 hours after infarction). Cd69–/– mice without cell transfer were used as controls. The P value was calculated by long-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (C) Heart/body weight ratio and total leukocyte numbers per milligram of heart tissue 7 days after LAD ligation (n = 5–6). (D) Representative density plots (gated on CD45+CD11b– cells) and numbers of γδT cells and IL-17+ γδT cells per milligram of myocardial tissue. Data in C and D correspond to 1 representative independent experiment of 3 experiments. Data indicate the mean ± SEM and were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. (E) Survival after LAD ligation (n = 12–13), Cd69+/+ iTreg transfer, and ARL 67156 or saline administration. Black arrow depicts the time of iTreg inoculation (4–5 hours after infarction). The P value was calculated by long-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (F) Total leukocyte numbers per milligram of heart tissue 7 days after LAD ligation (n = 9). (G) Numbers of γδT cells and IL-17+ γδT cells per milligram of myocardial tissue (n = 9). Data in F and G were pooled from 4 independent experiments and indicate the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was determined by unpaired Student’s t test.

Early expression of CD69 on Tregs is associated with a lower risk of HF development in patients with MI. We tested the prognostic value of CD69 expression after MI in those patients who completed follow-up at the time this manuscript was written. The mean clinical follow-up time of our primary study population was 2.5 years (Supplemental Table 3). CD69 expression on Tregs, measured at the time of hospital admission during the index MI, was lower in patients who were subsequently rehospitalized for HF (Figure 7A). Interestingly, the LV ejection fraction, but not CK or troponin T levels, also decreased during MI in the patients who subsequently developed HF (Supplemental Figure 8A). After stratifying patients according to high or low CD69 expression, as in Figure 1D, we observed that most patients who developed HF within the first 2.5 years of MI belonged to the group expressing low membrane CD69 levels on Tregs (Figure 7B). Determination of CD69 mRNA expression by quantitative PCR (qPCR) in total peripheral blood leukocytes (PBLs) also revealed an association with disease outcome, as most of those patients expressing low CD69 mRNA levels developed HF (Figure 7C). CD69 mRNA levels correlated with surface CD69 levels, associating CD69 protein and transcript expression (Supplemental Figure 8B), and with FOXP3 mRNA levels, highlighting a predominant CD69 expression by Tregs (Figure 7D). The equivalence in measuring CD69 by qPCR or by FACS supports the validity of using either method for the prediction of HF development. Importantly, the percentage of CD69+ Tregs remained as an independent predictor of the development of HF after adjusting for the levels of cardiac damage, age, and sex (Table 1).

Figure 7 High CD69 expression in patients early after MI is associated with a decreased risk of developing HF. (A) After 2.5 years of clinical follow-up, patients from the main study cohort were stratified according to whether or not they developed HF. CD69 expression on Tregs at the time of hospital admission for acute MI in patients who developed HF (n = 7) or did not develop HF (n = 180). Data were analyzed by Mann-Whitney U test. (B) Percentage of patients with low or high levels of surface CD69 expression on Tregs, measured by FACS in the main study cohort. The P value was calculated using a χ2 test. (C) Frequency of patients with low or high levels of CD69 mRNA expression, measured by qPCR in the main study cohort (the mean normalized CD69 2–ΔCt values were used to discriminate patients expressing low or high levels of CD69). (D) Correlation of FOXP3 and CD69 mRNA expression in PBLs from individuals in the main study cohort. Spearman’s correlation coefficient (r) and P values are shown. (E) CD69 mRNA levels measured by qPCR in total PBLs from the independent validation cohort of patients (n = 75 with no HF and n = 9 with HF). Data were analyzed by Mann-Whitney U test. (F) Frequency of patients with low or high levels of CD69 mRNA, measured by qPCR in the validation cohort (the mean normalized CD69 2–ΔCt values were used to discriminate patients with low or high CD69 expression). The P value was calculated using a χ2 test. (G) Correlation of FOXP3 and CD69 mRNA expression in PBLs from individuals in the validation cohort. Spearman’s correlation coefficient (r) and P values are shown.

Table 1 Multivariable logistic regression model to discriminate patients with and without HF, adjusting for potential confounders

In parallel, we prospectively analyzed the association of early CD69 expression (during the first 24 hours of hospitalization for MI) with clinical outcome after MI in an additional independent validation cohort of 84 patients with similar follow-up times (Supplemental Tables 4 and 5). Quantification of CD69 mRNA levels in frozen PBLs confirmed that patients who developed HF expressed lower CD69 levels at acute MI (Figure 7, E and F). Although data on CD69 expression on the surface of Tregs were not available in this cohort, CD69 mRNA expression correlated significantly with Foxp3 expression, establishing an association between CD69 expression and the Treg subset, as in the main patient cohort (Figure 7G). Thus, these data support the idea that CD69 expression during acute MI is associated with a lower risk of developing HF after MI.