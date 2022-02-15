TAB2 deficiency induces dilated cardiomyopathy by promoting RIPK1-dependent apoptosis and necroptosis

Loss of TAB2 in the adult heart induces dilated cardiomyopathy and heart failure. To investigate the role of TAB2 in the adult heart, we used a tamoxifen-inducible Cre-mediated recombination system for acute deletion of Tab2 in cardiomyocytes. Mice homozygous for the Tab2-loxp targeted allele (Tab2fl/fl; ref. 23) were crossed with αMHC-MerCreMer (MCM) transgenic mice (36), which in the absence of tamoxifen were overtly normal with no detectable phenotype at baseline (data not shown). Western blot analysis showed that TAB2 was efficiently deleted (>90%) from the hearts of Tab2fl/fl-MCM mice but not Tab2fl/fl or MCM control mice after tamoxifen treatment (Figure 1A). TAB3 or TAK1 expression was not altered (Figure 1A). Strikingly, after 2 weeks of tamoxifen administration, Tab2fl/fl-MCM mice rapidly developed severe ventricular dilation with high levels of myocardial fibrosis (Figure 1, B–D). Moreover, the protein levels of fibrotic genes (collagen type 1 and α-smooth muscle actin), as well as atrial natriuretic peptide (ANP) and TNF-α were substantially elevated in TAB2-deficient hearts (Figure 1E). Tab2fl/fl-MCM mice also displayed cardiac hypertrophy and pulmonary congestion as assessed by heart weight to body weight and lung weight to body weight ratios (Figure 1, F and G), suggesting that TAB2 deficiency induced pathological cardiac remodeling and congestive heart failure. Echocardiographic analysis showed severe ventricular dilation and contractile dysfunction in TAB2-deficient mice, as indicated by decreased fractional shortening (FS) and increased left ventricular dimensions in end-diastole and end-systole (LVED and LEVS) (Figure 1, H–K). Moreover, Tab2fl/fl-MCM mice showed a progressive deterioration of cardiac function, and most of these mice died 6 weeks after tamoxifen administration (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI152297DS1). Therefore, acute deletion of Tab2 in the adult heart induced cardiac remodeling and heart failure, recapitulating the phenotype of dilated cardiomyopathy in humans with TAB2 gene mutations (30–33).

Figure 1 Cardiomyocyte-specific ablation of TAB2 leads to dilated cardiomyopathy in mice. (A) Western blotting for the indicated proteins in ventricular extracts from Tab2fl/fl, MerCreMer (MCM), and Tab2fl/fl-MCM mice 2 weeks after treatment with tamoxifen as described in Methods. TAB2 protein level was normalized for the internal control GAPDH and expressed as fold change. *P < 0.05 versus Tab2fl/fl or MCM. n = 4. (B and C) Masson’s trichrome–stained, paraffin-embedded cardiac sections from mice as described in A. Scale bars: 1 mm in B and 50 μm in C. (D) Myocardial fibrosis quantified with MetaMorph software. *P < 0.05 versus Tab2fl/fl or MCM. n = 5–7. (E) Western blot (left) and quantification (right) of the indicated proteins normalized to GAPDH in cardiac extracts from mice indicated in A. (F) Heart weight to body weight ratio (HW/BW) of mice of the indicated genotypes. *P < 0.05 versus Tab2fl/fl or MCM. (G) Lung weight to body weight ratio (LW/BW) of mice of the indicated genotypes. *P < 0.05 versus Tab2fl/fl or MCM. (H) Representative echocardiographic M-mode images from mice indicated in A. The vertical white arrowed lines indicate left ventricular dimension in end-diastole (LVED). (I–K) Echocardiographic assessment of fractional shortening (FS) and left ventricular dimension in end-diastole (LVED) and end-systole (LVES) in mice of the indicated genotypes. *P < 0.05 versus Tab2fl/fl or MCM. n = 5–7. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

Ablation of TAB2 induces apoptotic and necroptotic cell death in the myocardium. Next, we assessed whether apoptotic or necrotic cell death contributes to the pathological cardiac phenotype of Tab2 deficiency. Intriguingly, protein levels of RIPK1, RIPK3, and MLKL, key mediators of necroptosis, were significantly increased in the heart extracts of Tab2fl/fl-MCM mice compared with littermate controls (Figure 2A). The level of phospho-RIPK1 at Ser 166, an established marker for RIPK1 kinase activation (37), was greatly enhanced, whereas phospho-RIPK1 at Ser321, which has recently been shown to suppress RIPK1 kinase activation (16), was markedly decreased in TAB2-deficient hearts (Figure 2A). Moreover, a marked increase in the plasma levels of HMGB1 (Figure 2B), a biomarker for necrotic cell death and myocardial injury (5, 38, 39), was also detected in TAB2-deficient mice, along with elevated TNF-α levels in the plasma (Figure 2C). Immunofluorescent staining of cardiac sections also revealed enhanced RIPK1 phosphorylation at Ser166 in TAB2-deficient hearts, indicating RIPK1 kinase activation (Figure 2, D and E). Loss of nuclear HMGB1, an indicator of membrane disruption and necrosis (5, 38,39), was also readily detectable (Figure 2, D and F). Of note, TAB2-deficient mice also exhibited a marked increase in cleaved caspase-3 and TUNEL-positive cells (Figure 2, D, G, and H), indicating the induction of apoptosis. Together, these data indicate that loss of TAB2 promotes apoptotic and necroptotic cell death in the myocardium, suggesting an essential role of TAB2 in myocardial survival and homeostasis.

Figure 2 Loss of TAB2 promotes myocardial apoptosis and necroptosis. (A) Western blot (left) and quantification (right) of the indicated proteins normalized to GAPDH in cardiac extracts from Tab2fl/fl, MCM, and Tab2fl/fl-MCM mice 2 weeks after tamoxifen treatment. (B and C) Plasma HMGB1 and TNF-α levels from mice indicated in A. *P < 0.05 versus Tab2fl/fl or MCM. n = 5–7. (D) Immunofluorescence staining with the indicated antibodies as well as TUNEL assay in cardiac sections from mice of the indicated genotypes. (E–H) Quantification of phospho-RIPK1 Ser166, nuclear HMGB1, cleaved caspase-3 (CC3), and TUNEL-positive cells. *P < 0.05 versus Tab2fl/fl or MCM. n = 5–7. Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test.

TAB2 deficiency leads to exacerbated cardiac remodeling and dysfunction after pathological stress. We further examined whether TAB2 plays a role in regulating myocardial remodeling and heart failure propensity after pathological stimulation. We first measured TAB2 protein expression in the heart subjected to transverse aortic constriction (TAC) or myocardial infarction (MI). Myocardial TAB2 protein expression was markedly decreased after TAC and MI injury (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, E and F), suggesting a potential role of TAB2 in cardiac response to pathological stress. We further determined that TAB2 was markedly downregulated in cardiomyocytes isolated from mouse hearts after MI and TAC, whereas no significant change was detected in noncardiomyocytes (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D). Given that acute deletion of TAB2 in the heart induced severe cardiac remodeling and failure, we generated another cardiomyocyte-specific Tab2-KO mouse model by crossing Tab2fl/fl mice with αMHC-Cre mice (40). Here, TAB2 was again efficiently deleted in the heart from Tab2fl/fl-αMHC-Cre mice (Figure 3C). Echocardiographic analysis showed that Tab2fl/fl-αMHC-Cre mice were overtly normal at baseline within 2 months after birth (Supplemental Figure 3). However, these mice slowly developed contractile dysfunction or ventricular dilation starting at 3 months of age (Supplemental Figure 3). In addition, inactivation of RIPK1 with Ripk1-K45A knockin largely rescued cardiac dysfunction and remodeling in Tab2fl/fl-αMHC-Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 4). To evaluate the role of TAB2 in TAC- or MI-induced pathological remodeling and heart failure, here we used young Tab2fl/fl-αMHC-Cre mice (6 weeks of age), which displayed no detectable cardiac pathology at baseline. Tab2fl/fl-αMHC-Cre mice showed exacerbated cardiac remodeling and ventricular dilation after TAC, with a greater loss in cardiac contractile performance, greater cardiac fibrosis, and more prominent lung edema compared with Tab2fl/fl controls (Figure 3, D–G, and I). No significant difference in TAC-induced cardiac hypertrophy was detected between these 2 groups (Figure 3H). These results indicate that TAB2-deficient mice mainly developed dilated cardiomyopathy after TAC stimulation. The blunted hypertrophic response is possibly caused by impaired hypertrophic signaling in the absence of TAB2 (41). Moreover, a greater propensity for cardiac remodeling and dysfunction was also observed in Tab2fl/fl-αMHC-Cre mice subjected to MI injury, showing increased infarct expansion, exacerbated contractile dysfunction, enhanced ventricular dilation, increased heart size, and more severe lung edema compared with Tab2fl/fl mice (Figure 3, J–O). Moreover, Tab2fl/fl-αMHC-Cre mice also exhibited a marked increase in TUNEL-positive cells as well as phospho-RIPK1 Ser166 (Supplemental Figure 5). Taken together, loss of TAB2 promotes cardiac remodeling and dysfunction during disease stimulation, suggesting a critical cardioprotective role for TAB2 in response to pathological stress.

Figure 3 TAB2-deficient mice are predisposed to adverse cardiac remodeling and dysfunction after pathological stress. (A and B) Western blot and quantification of cardiac TAB2 levels normalized to GAPDH in WT mice subjected to TAC versus sham (A) or MI versus sham (B) for 2 weeks. *P < 0.05 versus sham. n = 4. (C) Western blot and quantification of cardiac TAB2 levels in Tab2fl/fl and Tab2fl/fl-αMHC-Cre mice at 2 months of age. *P < 0.05 versus Tab2fl/fl. n = 3. (D) Masson’s trichrome–stained cardiac sections from mice of the indicated genotypes 1 week after TAC. (E) Quantification of cardiac fibrosis. *P < 0.05 versus sham. #P < 0.05 versus Tab2fl/fl TAC. n = 6–7. (F and G) Echocardiographic measurement of FS and LVED. *P < 0.05 versus sham. #P < 0.05 versus Tab2fl/fl TAC. (H) HW/BW ratio of the indicated mice. *P < 0.05 versus sham. (I) LW/BW ratio of the indicated mice. *P < 0.05 versus sham. #P< 0.05 versus Tab2fl/fl TAC. (J) Masson’s trichrome–stained cardiac sections from the indicated mice 1 week after MI. (K) Infarct scar size of the indicated mice subjected to MI for 1 week (left). Initial area at risk (AAR) normalized to area of the left ventricle (LV) was measured 24 hours after MI. *P < 0.05 versus Tab2fl/fl. n = 6. (L and M) FS and LVED measured by echocardiography. *P < 0.05 versus sham. #P < 0.05 versus Tab2fl/fl MI. n = 5–6. (N and O) HW/BW and LW/BW ratios. *P < 0.05 versus sham. #P < 0.05 versus Tab2fl/fl MI. n = 5–6. Data were analyzed by Student’s t test for comparisons between 2 groups and by 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test for consideration of genotypes and treatments.

TAB2 but not TAB3 is a key regulator of RIPK1-dependent apoptosis and necroptosis. Based on the data above from our Tab2-deficient mice, we hypothesize that Tab2 deficiency triggers adverse cardiac remodeling and heart failure by promoting apoptosis and/or necroptosis. We first assessed whether ablation of TAB2 is sufficient to promote TNF-α–induced cell death in Tab2-deficient MEFs. Compared with WT MEFs, Tab2-deficient MEFs were highly sensitive to TNF-α stimulation, leading to rapid cell death with increased propidium iodide uptake (Figure 4A). This effect was abolished by cotreatment with the specific RIPK1 inhibitor necrostatin-1s (Nec-1s; ref. 37), but not by the pan-caspase inhibitor zVad-fmk (zVad), suggesting the induction of necroptosis (Figure 4A). Moreover, HMGB1, a biomarker for necrosis, was readily detectable in the culture supernatants of Tab2-deficient MEFs after TNF-α stimulation, which was further increased in the presence of zVad (Figure 4, B and C), consistent with the notion that caspase inhibition promotes necroptosis (42). Intriguingly, deletion of TAB2 also enhanced TNF-α–induced poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) cleavage, which was reversed by both Nec-1s and zVad (Figure 4B). These results indicate that deletion of TAB2 promotes RIPK1-dependent apoptosis and necroptosis. Next, we examined whether TAB2 also regulates apoptosis and necroptosis in cardiomyocytes. Indeed, ablation of TAB2 in neonatal cardiomyocytes with an adenoviral vector encoding TAB2 shRNA (Ad-shTAB2) also promoted TNF-α–induced apoptosis and necroptosis (Figure 4, D–F). To exclude possible off-target effects associated with TAB2 deletion, reconstitution of TAB2-deficient cells with an adenoviral vector expressing human TAB2 restored cellular resistance to TNF-α–induced cell death (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Moreover, we further showed that TAB2 ablation promoted TNF-α–induced cell death through the death receptor TNFR1 (Supplemental Figure 6D).

Figure 4 TAB2 but not TAB3 is a key regulator of apoptotic and necroptotic cell death in cardiomyocytes. (A) Cell death assessed by propidium iodide (PI) staining of Tab2+/+ and Tab2–/– MEFs treated with 10 ng/ mL TNF-α or vehicle control for 6 hours in the presence or absence of necrostatin-1s (Nec-1s; RIPK1 inhibitor) or zVad-fmk (zVad; pan-caspase inhibitor). *P < 0.01 versus control; #P < 0.05 versus Tab2–/– TNF. n = 3. (B) Western blotting for the indicated proteins. Sup., culture supernatant. (C) HMGB1 in cell culture supernatant. *P < 0.05 versus control; #P< 0.05 versus Tab2–/– TNF. n = 3. (D) Cell death in neonatal cardiomyocytes infected with an adenovirus encoding TAB2 shRNA (shTAB2) or a scrambled sequence (shScram), and treated as indicated. *P < 0.01 versus control; #P < 0.05 versus shTAB2 TNF. n = 4. (E) Western blotting for the indicated proteins. (F) HMGB1 in cell culture supernatant. *P < 0.05 versus control; #P < 0.05 versus shTAB2 TNF. n = 3. (G) Cell death in neonatal cardiomyocytes treated as indicated. *P < 0.01 versus control; #P < 0.05 versus shTAB2 TNF. n = 3. (H) Western blotting for the indicated proteins. (I) HMGB1 in supernatant. *P < 0.05 versus control; #P < 0.05 versus shTAB2 TNF. n = 3. (J) Cell death in neonatal cardiomyocytes treated as indicated. TAKΔN indicates the constitutively active TAK1 mutant. *P < 0.01 versus control; #P < 0.05 versus β-gal in the corresponding group; §P < 0.05 versus Ad-shTAB2 β-gal TNF. n = 3. (K) Western blotting for the indicated proteins. (L) HMGB1 in supernatant. *P < 0.05 versus control; #P < 0.05 versus β-gal in the corresponding group. n = 3. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

Given that TAB3, a close homolog of TAB2, has been shown to play a redundant role along with TAB2 in mediating TAK1 signaling in several cell types (23, 24), we next assessed whether TAB3 regulates apoptotic or necroptotic cell death in cardiomyocytes. Surprisingly, ablation of TAB3 with Ad-shTAB3 had no effects on TNF-α–induced cell death, HMGB1 release, or PARP cleavage (Figure 4, G–I). Therefore, TAB2 but not TAB3 plays an indispensable and nonredundant role in cell survival by suppressing apoptosis and necroptosis.

TAB2 acts as a molecular adaptor in the TAK1 signaling complex (22), and TAK1 has recently been identified as a key regulator of apoptosis and necroptosis (4, 14). To determine whether TAB2 regulates cell death through a TAK1-dependent mechanism, we assessed whether forced activation of TAK1 rescues cell death in TAB2-deficient cells. Neonatal cardiomyocytes were infected with an adenovirus encoding the constitutively active TAK1 mutant (Ad-TAK1ΔN; ref. 41) in the presence or absence of Ad-shTAB2, followed by stimulation with TNF-α. Indeed, TAK1ΔN largely blocked cell death, HMGB1 release, and PARP cleavage induced by TNF-α in Ad-shTAB2–infected cells (Figure 4, J–L). Therefore, TAK1 activation was sufficient to prevent cell death triggered by TAB2 inhibition, suggesting that TAB2 regulates apoptosis and necroptotic signaling via a TAK1-dependent mechanism.

TAB2 regulates TNF-α–induced apoptosis and necroptosis mainly through an NF-κB–independent mechanism. Previous studies in nonmyocytes indicate that TAB2 and TAB3 play redundant roles in linking TAK1 to the TNFR1 signaling complex to mediate downstream NF-κB activation (23, 24). NF-κB is a transcription factor that drives the expression of prosurvival genes, serving as an important cell death checkpoint in TNFR1 signaling. Here, we assessed whether TAB2 is essential for NF-κB activation in cardiomyocytes and whether TAB2 regulates cell death through an NF-κB–dependent mechanism. Surprisingly, in contrast to the redundant roles of TAB2 and TAB3 in nonmyocytes (23, 24), we found that deletion of TAB2 alone was sufficient to block TNF-α–induced NF-κB activation in neonatal cardiomyocytes, with marked inhibition of IκB phosphorylation/degradation and NF-κB transcriptional activity (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). To further determine whether TAB2 regulates cell death through NF-κB, neonatal cardiomyocytes were infected with an adenovirus encoding the nondegradable IκBα mutant (IκBα-S32/36A; Ad-IκBαM), which completely blocked NF-κB activation (Supplemental Figure 7C), along with Ad-shTAB2 followed by TNF-α stimulation. No significant cell death or HMGB1 release was detected in Ad-IκBαM or Ad-β-galactosidase–infected cells after TNF-α stimulation for 6 hours (Supplemental Figure 7, D–F). In contrast, cell death and HMGB1 release were robustly induced by TNF-α in Ad-shTAB2–infected cells, which were not altered by inhibition of NF-κB with Ad-IκBαM (Supplemental Figure 7, D–F). These data indicate that TAB2 ablation promoted TNF-α–induced rapid cell death response (<6 hours), mainly through an NF-κB–independent mechanism.

Cell death was induced in Ad-IκBαM–infected neonatal cardiomyocytes after prolonged stimulation with TNF-α for 18 hours, which was partially blocked by Nec-1s (Supplemental Figure 7G), suggesting that inhibition of NF-κB promotes a slow cell death response involving both necroptosis and apoptosis, consistent with our recent findings (14). Of note, ablation of TAB2 further increased TNF-α–induced cell death compared with that in Ad-IκBαM–infected cells (Supplemental Figure 7G). Moreover, cell death induced by prolonged TNF-α stimulation in TAB2-deficient neonatal cardiomyocytes was largely, but not completely, abolished by Nec-1s (Supplemental Figure 7G). Therefore, these data suggest that TAB2 deficiency promotes apoptosis and necroptosis through both NF-κB–dependent and –independent mechanisms in the setting of prolonged TNF-α stimulation.

TAB2 is a key suppressor of RIPK1 kinase activity and RIPK1-dependent apoptosis and necroptosis signaling. Our data presented above suggest that TAB2 regulates apoptosis and necroptosis mainly through a RIPK1-dependent mechanism (Figure 4). Next, we investigated the mechanism by which TAB2 regulates RIPK1-dependent cell death signaling in cardiomyocytes. Importantly, RIPK1 underwent a transient phosphorylation at Ser321 upon TNF stimulation, which was completely blocked by TAB2 ablation (Figure 5A). Phosphorylation of RIPK1 by several kinases, including TAK1, has been recently identified as a critical mechanism to suppress RIPK1 kinase activation and RIPK1-dependent cell death (16, 43, 44). We next examined whether TAB2 regulates the interaction between TAK1 and RIP1 by IP. A transient increase in TAK1-RIPK1 interaction was detected upon TNF-α stimulation, which was largely abolished by TAB2 ablation (Figure 5B). Moreover, TAB2 ablation also prevented TNF-α–induced TAK1 phosphorylation at Thr187, a marker for TAK1 kinase activation (41, 45), suggesting that TAB2 critically regulates TAK1 kinase activity in neonatal cardiomyocytes (Figure 5C). Similar to TAB2 ablation, inhibition of TAK1 with 5z-7-oxozeaenol effectively blocked TNF-α–induced RIPK1 phosphorylation at Ser321 (Figure 5D). Together, these results suggest that TAB2 critically mediates TAK1-dependent RIPK1 phosphorylation at Ser321, which represents an important mechanism to prevent RIPK1 kinase activation. Consistent with these results, TNF-α stimulation promoted RIPK1 phosphorylation at Ser166, an indicator of RIPK1 kinase activation (37), in TAB2-deficient cells, especially in the presence of the caspase inhibitor zVad (Figure 5E). To further determine the mechanism by which TAB2 regulates RIPK1-dependent cell death, we performed IP experiments to determine whether ablation of TAB2 promotes the assembly of RIPK1-mediated apoptosis and necroptosis signaling complexes. Co-IP of both RIPK1 and caspase-8 with FADD was detected in TAB2-deficient cells upon simulation with TNF-α, indicating the induction of RIPK1-FADD-caspase-8 apoptotic complex (Figure 5F). Similar results were obtained when co-IP was performed using an anti-RIPK1 antibody (unpublished observations). However, no interaction of FADD with either RIPK1 or caspase-8 was detected in Ad-shScram–infected neonatal cardiomyocytes treated with vehicle control, TNF-α, or TNF-α plus Nec-1s (Figure 5F). Inhibition of RIPK1 with Nec-1s efficiently blocked the RIPK1-FADD-caspase-8 interaction in TAB2-deficient cells, indicating that RIPK1 kinase activity is required for the apoptotic complex formation (Figure 5F). Moreover, TNF-α also induced a marked increase in caspase-8 activity in TAB2-deficient cells but not in control cells, which was blocked by cotreatment with Nec-1s or zVad (Figure 5G). These results indicate that TAB2 negatively regulates RIPK1 kinase activation and its interaction with FADD and caspase-8. Thus, ablation of TAB2 promotes apoptosis signaling and caspase activation in a manner dependent on RIPK1 kinase activity.

Figure 5 Loss of TAB2 promotes RIPK1-dependent apoptosis and necroptotic signaling. (A) Western blotting for the indicated proteins in neonatal cardiomyocytes treated as indicated. *P < 0.05 versus Ad-shTAB2. n = 3. (B) Western blotting for the indicated proteins after IP with anti-TAK1 from neonatal cardiomyocytes treated as indicated. (C) Western blotting and quantification of phospho-TAK1 Thr187 in neonatal cardiomyocytes treated as indicated. *P < 0.05 versus Ad-shTAB2. n = 3. (D) Western blotting and quantification of phospho-RIPK1 Ser321 in neonatal cardiomyocytes treated as indicated. 5z-7, 5z-7-oxozeaenol. *P < 0.05 versus Ad-shTAB2. n = 3. (E) Western blotting and quantification of phospho-RIPK1 Ser166 in neonatal cardiomyocytes infected with AdshScram or AdshTAB2 followed by treatment with vehicle control (C) or TNF-α (T) in the presence or absence of necrostatin-1s (N) or zVad-fmk (Z) for 2 hours. *P < 0.05 versus control; #P < 0.05 versus shTAB2 T. n = 3. (F) Western blotting for the indicated proteins after IP with anti-FADD from neonatal cardiomyocytes treated as indicated. (G) Caspase-8 activity in neonatal cardiomyocytes. *P < 0.01 versus control; #P < 0.05 versus shTAB2 TNF. n = 3. (H) Western blotting for the indicated proteins after IP with an anti-RIPK3 antibody from neonatal cardiomyocytes treated as indicated. (I) Western blotting for the indicated proteins in neonatal cardiomyocytes infected with the indicated adenoviral vectors for 24 hours followed by treatment with TNF-α and zVad-fmk (TZ) for 6 hours. (J) Quantification of HMGB1 in cell culture supernatant. *P < 0.05 versus control; #P < 0.05 versus Ad-shTAB2 TZ. n = 3. (K) Necroptosis in cells treated as indicated in I. *P < 0.01 versus control; #P < 0.05 versus Ad-shTAB2 TZ. n = 3. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

The kinase activity of RIPK1 is also essential for the RIPK1-RIPK3 necrosome formation and necroptotic cell death (20, 46). To determine the molecular mechanism by which TAB2 regulates necroptosis signaling, we assessed whether TAB2 ablation promotes the RIPK1-RIPK3 necrosome formation through RIPK1 kinase activation. A marked increase in RIPK1-RIPK3 interaction was detected in TAB2-deficient cardiomyocytes after stimulation with TNF-α and zVad (Figure 5H). No RIPK1-RIPK3 interaction was detected in control cardiomyocytes under the same condition (Figure 5H). The RIPK1-RIPK3 necrosome formation was largely abrogated by Nec-1s, suggesting that RIPK1 kinase activity is required in this process. Moreover, ablation of RIPK3 largely abolished HMGB1 release and necroptotic cell death induced by TNF and zVad in TAB2-deficient cells (Figure 5, I–K). Taken together, these results reveal a new regulatory mechanism by which TAB2 acts as a suppressor of RIPK1 kinase activation though TAK1-mediated phosphorylation, thereby preventing the formation of RIPK1-dependent apoptotic and necroptotic signaling complexes.

Genetic inactivation of RIPK1 rescues TAB2 deficiency–induced cardiomyopathy in vivo. Based on the data presented above, we hypothesize that TAB2 deficiency–induced cardiac remodeling and dysfunction is mediated by RIPK1 kinase activation and the induction of RIPK1-dependent cell death. To test this hypothesis in vivo, we assessed whether genetic inactivation of RIPK1 prevents cardiac cell death and pathological remodeling in TAB2-deficient mice. We crossed Tab2fl/fl-MerCreMer mice with Ripk1-K45A-knockin mice, which carry a RIPK1 kinase-dead K45A (lysine 45 to alanine) mutation (47). Mice of different genotypes were confirmed by Western blot analysis of RIPK1 and TAB2 expression in the heart 2 weeks after tamoxifen administration (Figure 6A). Tab2fl/fl-MerCreMer Ripk1-WT mice again developed severe contractile dysfunction, ventricular dilation, fibrosis, and hypertrophy after tamoxifen treatment (Figure 6, B−G). This finding was associated with elevated cardiac cell death as indicated by a marked increase in TUNEL-positive cells and plasma HMGB1 levels (Figure 6, H and I). Strikingly, genetic inactivation of RIPK1 largely reversed these pathological changes in TAB2-deficient mice. Indeed, Tab2fl/fl-MerCreMer Ripk1-K45A mice displayed no overt defects in cardiac function or morphology (Figure 6, B–G), with significantly fewer TUNEL-positive cells or less necrotic HMGB1 release compared with Tab2fl/fl-MerCreMer Ripk1-WT mice (Figure 6, H and I). Therefore, these data suggest that elevated RIPK1 kinase activation plays a key role in the pathogenesis of TAB2 deficiency–induced dilated cardiomyopathy in vivo.

Figure 6 Genetic inactivation of RIPK1 rescues pathological cardiac remodeling and dysfunction in TAB2-deficient mice. (A) Western blot and quantification of cardiac TAB2 expression from mice of the indicated genotypes 2 weeks after tamoxifen treatment. *P < 0.05 versus Tab2fl/fl. n = 3. (B and C) FS and LVED measured by echocardiography from mice of the indicated genotypes 2 weeks after tamoxifen treatment. *P < 0.01 versus Tab2fl/fl; #P < 0.05 versus Ripk1-WT Tab2fl/fl-MCM. n = 5–7. (D and E) Low- and high-magnification images of Masson’s trichrome–stained cardiac sections from mice indicated in A–C. Scale bars: 1 mm in D; 50 μm in E. (F) Myocardial fibrosis quantified by MetaMorph software. *P < 0.01 versus Tab2fl/fl; #P < 0.05 versus Ripk1-WT Tab2fl/fl-MCM. n = 5–7. (G) Heart weight to body weight ratio (HW/BW) in mice of the indicated genotypes. *P < 0.05 versus Tab2fl/fl; #P < 0.05 versus Ripk1-WT Tab2fl/fl-MCM. n = 5–7. (H) TUNEL-positive myocytes in cardiac sections from mice of the indicated genotypes. *P < 0.05 versus Tab2fl/fl; #P < 0.05 versus Ripk1-WT Tab2fl/fl-MCM. n = 5–7. (I) Plasma HMGB1 levels from mice of the indicated genotypes. *P < 0.01 versus Tab2fl/fl; #P < 0.05 versus Ripk1-WT Tab2fl/fl-MCM. n = 5–7. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test.

To determine whether ablation of Ripk3, a key regulator of necroptosis, rescues the cardiac phenotype in TAB2-deficient mice, we crossed Tab2fl/fl-MerCreMer mice with Ripk3–/– mice (48). As expected, cardiac dysfunction, ventricular dilation, and myocardial fibrosis were detected in Tab2fl/fl-MerCreMer Ripk3+/+ mice after tamoxifen treatment (Supplemental Figure 8). However, these effects were only partially alleviated by ablation of Ripk3 in Tab2fl/fl-MerCreMer Ripk3–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 8). Intriguingly, ablation of Ripk3 in neonatal cardiomyocytes largely blocked necroptosis but mildly increased apoptosis triggered by TAB2 deletion, suggesting a crosstalk between apoptosis and necroptosis (Supplemental Figure 9). Since inhibition of RIPK1 largely blocks both apoptosis and necroptosis (Figure 4), inactivation of RIPK1 using a Ripk1-K45A-knockin model is more effective than genetic ablation of Ripk3 in rescuing the pathological cardiac phenotype of Tab2-deficient mice. Taken together, these data reveal a key role for RIPK1-dependent apoptosis and necroptosis in the pathogenesis of TAB2 deficiency–induced dilated cardiomyopathy. These results also provide genetic evidence validating RIPK1 as a therapeutic target for cardiac remodeling and dysfunction associated with TAB2 deficiency and other pathological conditions with aberrant RIPK1 activation.