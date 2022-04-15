Long-term male-specific chronic pain via telomere- and p53‑mediated spinal cord cellular senescence

Peripheral nerve injury produces telomere shortening in mice in a manner that is dependent on duration, age, allodynia, and sex. Young adult (8-week-old) C57BL/6 mice of both sexes were given a spared (sural) nerve injury (SNI) to produce chronic neuropathic pain (see Methods). Robust, long-lasting decreases in withdrawal threshold of the ipsilateral hind paw (i.e., mechanical allodynia) were observed in mice receiving the injury compared with sham-operated mice (P < 0.001 compared with all other groups at all post‑surgery time points; Figure 1A), although some allodynia also gradually developed in sham-operated mice and on the contralateral hind paw of mice given SNI. Mechanical allodynia is the only reliably quantified long-lasting symptom in neuropathic assays (19). Further analysis of the behavioral data revealed a significant interaction with mouse sex at 14 months (F 1,33 = 7.8, P = 0.009) after surgery. Although high levels of allodynia were maintained in male mice, SNI allodynia appeared to decrease over time in female mice, with a reduction apparent at 4 months and no significant difference from sham at 14 months (t 12 = 0.8, P = 0.20; Figure 1B). This conclusion might be confounded by the fact that each time point represents a separate cohort of mice. Hence, we also confirmed the longer-lasting allodynia in male versus female mice in a separate experiment using a longitudinal design in which mice were tested repeatedly for over 5 months after SNI/sham (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151817DS1), and again in a recently published experiment in mice at 12 months after surgery (20).

Figure 1 Relationship between TL and long-lasting allodynia produced by SNI. (A) SNI produces robust and long-lasting decreases in withdrawal thresholds of the ipsilateral (Ipsi.) hind paw compared with the contralateral (Contra.) hind paw and sham‑operated mice. Symbols represent mean ± SEM 50% withdrawal threshold (g); n = 24–38 mice/surgery/time point. Note that separate cohorts of mice were tested at each time point shown; baselines of all cohorts are averaged. (B) Allodynia data analyzed separately by sex (left/blue, males; right/pink, females). Bars represent mean ± SEM change (Δ) in withdrawal thresholds at each time point compared with baseline thresholds; data were transformed because baselines vary by sex. Compare with Supplemental Figure 1. (C) SNI leads to reductions in PBMC TL at 4 and 14 months after surgery in male mice (left) but not female mice (right). Bars represent mean ± SEM TL measured in kb/diploid genome; n = 16–36 mice/surgery/time point. (D) TL reduction at 4 months after SNI surgery is accompanied by lower telomerase enzyme activity in PBMCs. Symbols represent relative telomerase activity (see Methods). (E and F) Lumbar spinal cord FACS-sorted microglia (E) and astrocyte (F) TL data analyzed separately by sex. Bars as in C; n = 3 biological replicate pools/sex/surgery; each pool consisted of spinal cord tissues from n = 4 mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 compared with other surgery group via t test.

Starting at 4 months after SNI, allodynia was accompanied by a significant reduction of peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) TL (4 months: t 44 =3.3, P = 0.002; 14 months: t 62 = 2.5, P = 0.02; Figure 1C). TL in these and subsequent experiments was quantified by an optimized PCR protocol; we confirmed the accuracy of this technique by comparing with a Southern blotting method using genomic DNA samples (Supplemental Figure 2). Paralleling the pain behavior data, the PBMC TL reductions after SNI appeared to be driven largely by male subjects, with statistically significant reductions in PBMC TL produced by SNI compared with sham surgery in male but not female mice at 4 months (male: t 20 = 3.2, P = 0.005; female: t 22 = 1.8, P = 0.09) and 14 months (male: t 37 = 3.2, P = 0.003; female: t 23 = 0.4, P = 0.69) after surgery.

Measurement of telomerase enzyme activity in the PBMCs of the 4-month cohort revealed lower levels in SNI- versus sham‑operated mice (t 16 = 3.3, P = 0.004; Figure 1D). The reduction in relative telomerase activity in SNI-operated mice was also larger in males (sham vs. SNI: 0.92 vs. 0.78) than females (sham vs. SNI: 0.89 vs. 0.84), although not significantly so because of low sample size (surgery × sex: F 1,14 = 2.5, P = 0.13).

Although TL correlates well among tissue types (21), microglia are the adult cell types in the central nervous system with the most significant mitotic potential, and thus are most susceptible to telomere shortening and potential cellular senescence (22). Microglia are also of particular interest in that we demonstrated a male-specific involvement of spinal cord microglia in the mediation of chronic pain using protocols very similar to those of the present study (15). In a separate cohort of male mice tested at 6 months after surgery, we confirmed that the allodynia was indeed reversible by intrathecal minocycline (Supplemental Figure 3). We thus checked to see whether TL was altered in microglia specifically. Using FACS, we isolated microglia from pooled lumbar spinal cords of sham- and SNI-operated mice 8–12 months after surgery. As shown in Figure 1E, SNI produced a robust reduction of TL in male but not female microglia (surgery × sex: F 1,8 = 29.9, P = 0.0006). From the same tissue we also isolated astrocytes but observed no sex- or surgery-related effects on astrocyte TL (surgery × sex: F 1,8 = 1.9, P = 0.20) (Figure 1F). We replicated the male‑specific microglial TL reduction in a separate experiment performed on spinal cord tissue collected from mice at 13 months after surgery (Supplemental Figure 4).

We also investigated the potential role of telomeres using a mouse model of inflammatory pain. Inflammatory injury via intraplantar injection of CFA also produced pain hypersensitivity compared with saline at 3 days after injection (drug × repeated measures: F 1,45 = 9.3, P = 0.004), but this was not accompanied by TL reduction (F 1,25 = 0.4, P = 0.48; Supplemental Figure 5). Testing of time points long after inflammatory injury is not possible because the hypersensitivity resolves within a few weeks.

Given the known relationship between TL and age (23), we hypothesized that the effect of pain on TL might be exaggerated in older mice. To assess this possibility, we conducted a similar experiment with young (2-month-old), middle‑aged (10-month-old), and older (20‑month‑old) male C57BL/6 mice. For this experiment we switched to another nerve injury model, the chronic constriction injury (CCI), both for purposes of generalizability and because the CCI features much more variable levels of mechanical allodynia. As shown in Supplemental Figure 6, PBMC TL was significantly reduced even 2 weeks after injury in older mice. In sum, these observations suggest a relationship between the pain produced by nerve injury and TL, although the causal direction cannot be inferred.

Hypersensitivity to SNI allodynia of Terc-null mutant mice. Telomeric DNA is maintained by telomerase, requiring telomerase RNA component (TERC), telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT), and other binding proteins (24). Mice with a null mutation of the Terc gene display no detectable telomerase activity (24), but are viable over 4 generations, and adverse effects including decreased lifespan only occur in later‑generation mutants (25). We obtained first‑generation breeders from The Jackson Laboratory and mated them to produce wild-type (+/+), heterozygote (+/–), and second‑generation null mutant (–/–) mice. We first confirmed that Terc+/– and Terc–/– mice had lower PBMC TL than wild types, assessed at 12–18 weeks of age (F 2,25 = 13.9, P < 0.001; Figure 2A). Mice of all 3 genotypes were then given SNI or sham surgery, and Terc–/– mice receiving SNI developed significantly increased long‑term mechanical allodynia in the ipsilateral hind paw (genotype × repeated measures: F 10,220 = 2.2, P = 0.02; Figure 2B). The phenotype became statistically significant at 2 months after surgery. These data suggest, for the first time to our knowledge, a causal link between shortened telomeres and pain sensitivity. Although limited sample size precluded robust statistical testing, the increased SNI allodynia in Terc–/– mice was far more obvious in male subjects (Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 2 Pain and mortality phenotype of Terc-null mutant mice. (A) Confirmation of reduced PBMC TL in mice lacking 1 or 2 copies of the Terc gene. Bars represent mean ± SEM TL measured in kb/diploid genome; n = 8–10 mice per genotype. (B) Increased mechanical allodynia in the ipsilateral hind paw after SNI in Terc–/– mice. Symbols represent mean ± SEM change (Δ) in withdrawal thresholds (g) of the ipsilateral hind paw at each time point compared with baseline thresholds; n = 8–11 mice per genotype. (C–E) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of +/+ (C), +/– (D), and –/– (E) mice given sham or SNI surgeries at 2 months of age and left undisturbed (except for behavioral testing at time points shown in B) in their same-sex, same‑genotype home cages until death. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 compared with corresponding sham group, +/+ genotype (within surgical condition), or as indicated, via 1-way ANOVA or log-rank test.

Terc genotype–dependent effect of chronic pain on mortality. The last behavioral testing of the SNI- and sham-operated Terc mice was at 14–15 months of age. Mice were left undisturbed in their cages, and mortality was tracked. As shown in Figure 2, C–E, SNI caused early death in a Terc genotype–dependent fashion (sham vs. SNI log-rank test statistics; +/+: χ2 = 3.7, P = 0.052; +/–: χ2 = 0.4, P = 0.49; –/–: χ2 = 9.4, P = 0.002). Furthermore, the presence of SNI‑induced chronic pain exacerbated the effect of the Terc-null mutation on lifespan, since sham-operated mice did not display a significant effect of genotype (χ2 = 3.7, P = 0.15) whereas SNI-operated mice did (χ2 = 13.9, P = 0.001). Again the effect was primarily driven by male mice, as the effect of genotype on lifespan in SNI‑operated mice was significant in male (χ2 = 16.5, P = 0.0003) but not in female (χ2 = 2.8, P = 0.25) subjects (Supplemental Figure 8). The decrease in lifespan produced by SNI in male Terc–/– mice (6.2 months) exceeded the decrease in lifespan due to the Terc-null mutation itself (3.2 months).

Peripheral nerve injury produces cellular senescence in the spinal cord of mice at time points long after injury. Reduced TL can result in a persistent DNA damage response leading to cellular senescence (11, 26) — a state of cell cycle arrest/withdrawal, deregulated cellular metabolism, and macromolecular damage — and senescent cells in turn release a diverse set of cytokines, growth factors, proteases, and extracellular matrix components, together known as the senescence-associated secretory phenotype (SASP) or senescent-messaging secretome (12). Many of these SASP-related compounds are proinflammatory, and well known to produce or facilitate pain, especially when released in the spinal cord (27). We gave new cohorts of young male and female mice SNI or sham surgeries and harvested lumbar spinal cord tissues from these animals 12–14 months later, or 2 months later. Spinal cords were stained with senescence‑associated β‑galactosidase (SA‑β‑gal) to reveal putatively senescent cells (28). A representative spinal cord image is shown in Figure 3A; senescent cells were found throughout the spinal cord in the old cohort, but none at all in the young cohort (not shown). Quantification of SA‑β-gal–positive cells in the spinal cord dorsal horn revealed senescent cells in all groups (Figure 3B). A 2-between, 1-within repeated-measures ANOVA revealed a significant surgery × sex × side interaction (F 1,13 = 5.1, P = 0.04), such that the highest number of positive cells were found in male SNI-operated mice. The same pattern was observed in superficial and deeper laminae of the dorsal horn (Supplemental Figure 9). The ventral horn also featured SA‑β-gal–positive cells, but in statistically equal numbers in all groups (F 1,13 = 0.9, P = 0.36). Among a subset of mice tested both behaviorally and for SA‑β-gal staining, a highly significant correlation (r = –0.70, P = 0.002) was evinced between mechanical allodynia and the ipsilateral-contralateral difference in SA‑β‑gal–positive cells.

Figure 3 Peripheral nerve injury induces injury-, side-, and sex-dependent cellular senescence in the lumbar spinal cord of neuropathic mice long after injury. (A) Representative staining of SA-β-gal–positive cells in a lumbar spinal cord section from a mouse 14 months after SNI. The inset is an enlarged view of the lumbar dorsal horn; black arrowheads point to SA‑β‑gal–positive cells (turquoise). Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Quantification of SA‑β‑gal–positive cells in the ipsilateral and contralateral dorsal horn of sham-operated and SNI mice of both sexes (M, male; F, female). Bars represent mean ± SEM number of positive cells; n = 3–5 mice/surgery/sex, with each symbol representing the average of 3–5 sections per mouse. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 as indicated, by t test following 2-way ANOVA. Note that mice treated identically in which tissues were taken 2 months after SNI displayed zero detectable SA‑β‑gal–positive cells, and thus no representative section is shown.

Expression of senescence markers and SASP effectors in the spinal cord. The signal transduction systems leading to cellular senescence have been well studied; growth arrest is established and maintained by the p53/p21/Rb1 and p16INK4a/Rb1 pathways (ref. 29 and Figure 4A). The p53/p21 pathway is the more direct link from telomere shortening to senescence (30). Since SA-β-gal staining alone is not sufficient to unambiguously conclude that senescence is present, we obtained ipsilateral dorsal horn of the lumbar spinal cord tissue from mice of both sexes taken at 6 months after SNI or sham surgery, and performed real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) on the Trp53 (p53), Cdkn1a (p21), Cdkn2a (p16), and Rb1 (pRb) genes, and the pain-producing cytokines Il1b (IL‑1β) and Il6 (IL‑6). For p53 and its serial pathway partner, p21, SNI produced significantly higher gene expression in a male‑specific manner (both surgery × sex interactions: F 1,23 = 4.6, P = 0.04; Figure 4B, left). For p16 and Rb1 genes, SNI produced increases equally in both sexes (surgery × sex interaction: F 1,23 = 1.6, P = 0.22, and F 1,23 = 0.7, P = 0.40, respectively; Figure 4B, right). Although pRb is also downstream of p53/p21, the increase observed in female mice with SNI was likely due to the p16 increase in this sex. Most importantly, we also observe a male-specific increase in gene expression of the major SASP effectors IL-1β and IL-6 (surgery × sex interaction: F 1,21 = 24.8, P < 0.001, and F 1,22 = 4.8, P = 0.04, respectively; Figure 4C).

Figure 4 Expression of senescence pathway and SASP effector genes in the spinal cords of mice of both sexes 6 months after sham or SNI surgery. (A) Biological pathways leading to cellular senescence. (B) Expression of senescence pathway genes. (C) Expression of SASP effector genes. Bars in B and C represent mean ± SEM (n = 6–8 mice/surgery/sex; values shown are averages of 3 technical replicates) relative expression compared with the housekeeping gene, Gapdh, and normalized to the same-sex sham group. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 compared with all other groups, or as indicated, via 2-way ANOVA.

Cell type–specificity of SNI-induced p53 upregulation. Because it is extremely technically challenging to colabel SA-β-gal with antibodies, to determine the cell type–specificity of spinal cord senescence we used p53 expression as a proxy in double‑labeling immunohistochemistry experiments with NeuN or Nissl (for neurons), GFAP (for astrocytes), and Iba1 (for microglia). p53 staining was observed in lumbar dorsal horn spinal cord cells of all groups of mice 14 months after surgery. Shown in Figure 5A is a representative image of coexpression of p53 and cell type–specific markers in a mouse receiving SNI (see Supplemental Figure 10 for proof of antibody specificity). Quantification revealed a statistically significant main effect of surgery for p53-positive cells overall (F 1,10 = 32.4, P < 0.001; Figure 5B). Quantification of p53 double labeling as a percentage of p53‑positive cells revealed significant main effects of surgery (but not sex, nor a significant surgery × sex interaction) for p53-NeuN (F 1,10 = 19.0, P = 0.001) and p53-GFAP (F 1,10 = 17.0, P = 0.002) (Figure 5, C and D). By contrast, for p53-Iba1 a significant surgery × sex interaction was evinced (F 1,10 = 10.8, P = 0.008) (Figure 5E; also see Supplemental Figure 11B). Thus, only in microglia did SNI produce a clear male‑specific increase in p53 expression in accordance with the real-time qPCR data.

Figure 5 Sex-dependent upregulation of p53 by distinct spinal cord cell type 14 months after SNI. (A) Three-dimensional representative image of neurons (blue), astrocytes (red), microglia (magenta), and p53 (green) captured from the lumbar ipsilateral dorsal horn of an SNI-treated mouse. Insets in A show individual cells (1, 2, and 3) sampled from the image, and for each selected cell, a surface-rendered view is shown to demonstrate p53 expression in each cell type. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Quantification of p53‑positive cells by surgery (sham vs. SNI) and sex. Bars represent mean ± SEM number of cells containing p53 signal; n = 3–4 mice/surgery/sex, with each point representing an average of 3–7 scored sections per mouse. (C–E) Percentage of p53-positive cells also showing immunofluorescence for NeuN (C, neurons), GFAP (D, astrocytes), or Iba1 (E, microglia). Bars as in B. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 compared with all other groups, or as indicated, via 2-way ANOVA.

As p53 is also well known to mediate apoptosis (31), which might also affect chronic pain (32), we examined whether p53 colabeled with the apoptotic marker cleaved (activated) caspase-3 (CC3) in microglia. As shown in Supplemental Figure 11, although 15% of microglia show evidence of apoptosis via CC3, the percentage of microglia expressing CC3 was not increased by SNI in either sex. Since 25%–33% of microglia in male SNI mice were p53‑positive (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 11B), but only 13%–15% were CC3-positive (Supplemental Figure 11C), we can estimate that 16%–22% of microglia in the superficial ipsilateral dorsal horn were senescent at 14 months after nerve injury.

p53-dependence of nerve injury–induced allodynia in male mice. The precise relationships between persistent DNA damage response signaling, p53, cellular senescence, and SASP are still a matter of debate, and we wished to provide causal evidence for the p53- and senescence‑dependence of pain hypersensitivity at time points long after injury. Thus, a specific test of the p53‑mediated senescence hypothesis was performed using the FOXO4 (forkhead box protein O4)–DRI (D‑retro inverso) peptide, which causes p53 nuclear exclusion in senescent cells, leading to their targeted apoptosis (33). Mice of both sexes were given SNI and left undisturbed for 9 months. As shown in Figure 6A, FOXO4‑DRI injected intrathecally (10 μg) once daily for 5 days reversed allodynia from 2 to 11 days after injection, and again upon reinjection, but only in male mice (drug × sex × repeated measures: F 9,153 = 2.7, P = 0.006). Again, the FOXO4-DRI peptide had no effect in young mice (tested 2 weeks after SNI) of either sex (drug × sex × repeated measures: F 4,68 = 0.7, P = 0.60; Figure 6B). To confirm the efficacy of the p53-specific targeting, we performed real-time qPCR on spinal cord tissue of mice 9 months after SNI and 22 days post-drug (i.e., immediately after cessation of behavioral testing shown in Figure 6A). We replicated the sex difference in SNI effects on p53, and the lack of a sex difference in p16 gene expression, at time points long after injury in vehicle-treated mice (see Supplemental Figure 12; compare with Figure 4B). As shown in Figure 6C, FOXO4-DRI significantly reduced p53, p21, and pRb gene expression in male but not female mice, as well as expression of the genes for downstream SASP effectors IL-1β and IL-6 (male: t 8 = 2.5–3.2, P = 0.02–0.048; female: t 8 = 0.3–1.7, P = 0.13–0.75) in the ipsilateral dorsal horn of the lumbar spinal cord. In contrast, chronic intrathecal administration of FOXO4-DRI did not affect gene expression of p16 in either sex (male: t 7 = 0.5, P = 0.60; female: t 7 = 0.4, P = 0.70). The male-specific reduction of p53 pathway genes is to be expected, as FOXO4-DRI only targets senescent p53-positive cells, which in turn would result in a decrease in Rb1 and SASP effectors. This experiment provides causal evidence that p53‑positive senescent cells in the spinal cord were maintaining pain hypersensitivity in male mice at late time points after injury.

Figure 6 Targeted apoptosis of spinal cord p53-positive senescent cells using the peptide FOXO4-DRI reduces SNI allodynia in a sex- and time-dependent manner. (A and B) Mice of both sexes were tested for mechanical sensitivity and given SNI surgery. Nine months after SNI (A) or 2 weeks after SNI (B), they were tested again, and injected daily as shown by arrows with FOXO4-DRI (10 μg, intrathecally) or vehicle. Symbols represent mean ± SEM withdrawal threshold (g) of the ipsilateral hind paw (no changes were seen at any time point on the contralateral paw) compared with post-SNI testing immediately prior to drug administration (such that positive values represent reversal of mechanical allodynia); n = 5–6 mice/sex/drug/age. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 compared with 0 (i.e., post-SNI, pre-drug baseline) via post hoc testing after 2-between, 1-within repeated-measures ANOVA. (C) Effect on senescence pathway and SASP effector gene expression of FOXO4‑DRI treatment in mice 9 months after SNI. Bars represent mean ± SEM (n = 3–6 mice/drug/sex; values shown are averages of 3 technical replicates) relative expression compared with the housekeeping gene, Gapdh, and normalized to the male-vehicle group. *P < 0.05 as indicated via t test following 2-way ANOVA.

Human evidence from UK Biobank. Although clear evidence exists that chronic pain can impact lifespan in humans (2), a sex‑stratified analysis of this relationship had not been performed. To do so, we used the large human cohort of the UK Biobank (34), in which a total of 14,421 deaths were recorded prior to June 2018. For these individuals, we compiled the number of pain sites from answers to self-reports of pain lasting for at least 3 months. In men, we found an inverse relationship between the number of concurrent chronic pain sites and age at death (Figure 7A). Each additional chronic pain site significantly decreased life expectancy by 0.2 years, or two-and-a-half months (P = 0.00011). This relationship was not observed in women (P = 0.51; Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Human evidence from the UK Biobank. (A and B) Relationship between age at death and number of chronic pain sites, in men (A) and women (B). Slanted lines were obtained from linear regression. Box‑and-whiskers show age distributions for each number of pain sites; gold dots indicate means. (C) Gene-level summary statistics for sex-stratified GWAS on number of chronic pain sites. Genes (nomenclature according to the Human Genome Organization [HUGO]) considered were the human analogs of mouse senescence-related genes shown in Figure 4. TP53 is the human analog of Trp53, encoding p53. N, sample size; ZSTAT, z statistic (MAGMA-assigned, gene-level summary test statistic; see Methods); P, 1-sided P value from test statistics; ZZ, difference between the men’s and women’s test statistics (men ZSTAT – women ZSTAT); ZZ_P, P value of ZZ, uncorrected; ZZ_FDR, false discovery rate–corrected P value of ZZ.

We then searched for genetic evidence within the senescence-related biological processes shown to contribute to pain chronicity in male mice. We tested the effects of common SNPs within the 6 genes tested in Figures 4 and 6 on the quantitative phenotype of number of chronic pain sites in the UK Biobank cohort. We found that the TP53 gene locus displayed a statistically significant genetic association with number of chronic pain sites in men (P = 0.0034), but not in women (P = 0.94) (Figure 7C).