In-hospital use of ACE inhibitors/angiotensin receptor blockers associates with COVID-19 outcomes in African American patients

In this retrospective study of a racially and ethnically diverse cohort from New York City comprising 6218 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 seen between February 24 and March 31, 2020, we found that ACE-I/ARB use was significantly associated with reduced in-hospital mortality, particularly among African American patients. ACE-I/ARB users were older and had more comorbidities than nonusers, but after controlling for these adverse risk factors, in-hospital ACE-I/ARB use (as opposed to outpatient-only use) was independently associated with improved outcomes. When analyzing ACE-I and ARB exposures separately, in-hospital ARB use was significantly associated with improved outcomes among African American patients but not non–African American patients. Conversely, ACE-I exposure was not independently associated with outcomes in any cohort.

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, the finding that SARS-CoV-2 enters cells by binding to the ACE2 protein led to concern that ACE-I/ARB might affect SARS-CoV-2 infectivity or virulence (20). Many clinical studies from the United States, Europe, and China were subsequently reported, examining the association between ACE-I/ARB use and COVID-19 outcomes (21–23). These studies found that ACE-I/ARB usage was associated with neither harm nor benefit in the setting of COVID-19 in the White population; however, 1 meta-analysis grouped studies by geography and found a lower mortality risk associated with ACE-I/ARB use among studies from China (OR = 0.65; 95% CI, 0.46−0.91; P = 0.013) (21), which might be suggested by a higher ACE I/D allele frequency in the Asian population (13, 24–26). There was no significant association among studies from the United States or Europe, suggesting the need to account for race and ethnicity. To our knowledge, this is the first study to report a potential benefit from the use of ACE-I/ARB in an African American population hospitalized with COVID-19 using one of the largest EMR systems in New York City.

Race and ethnicity may be relevant in this context as proxies for genetic ancestry and the probability of carrying the ACE D allele — the deletion allele of the ACE insertion/deletion polymorphism — which is associated with increased ACE1 activity and may contribute to ACE1/ACE2 imbalance in SARS-CoV-2 infection. Epidemiological studies in European, North African, and Asian settings have found significant positive correlations between D allele prevalence and COVID-19 infection and mortality rates at the population level (8–11, 26). While it is not practical at present to determine the ACE genotype of large cohorts of patients with COVID-19, the prevalence of the D allele is known to vary geographically and is highest in Africa and the Middle East (27). Therefore, race may serve as a proxy for the probability of D allele carrier status. Indeed, we recently reported that African Americans have a higher prevalence of the D allele than White Americans (13).

With this premise in mind, we investigated the interaction between African American race and ACE-I/ARB use in relation to inpatient COVID-19 outcomes. Individuals carrying the D allele would be expected to have excessive ACE1 and angiotensin II in the context of COVID-19 infection and may thus derive benefit from either ACE1 inhibition by ACE-I or angiotensin II blockade via ARB (13). Using a multiethnic cohort of 6218 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, we found a substantial association between ACE-I/ARB use and reduced in-hospital mortality overall; this association appeared to be driven by a strong protective association between ACE-I/ARB use and in-hospital mortality in the African American (but not the non–African American) population though the interaction with ACE-I/ARB use, and race was not significant. Although our ability to detect a significant interaction may have been limited by sample size, these findings are consistent with the hypothesis that RAS hyperactivity in an ACE D allele–enriched (e.g., African American) COVID-19–positive cohort may benefit from ACE-I/ARB use (13).

We further analyzed ACE-I or ARB use separately and according to either outpatient or in-hospital exposure. Neither in-hospital nor outpatient ACE-I use was associated with mortality. Conversely, in-hospital ARB use was significantly associated with reduced mortality among African Americans but not non–African Americans. This may suggest that ACE1 inhibition alone is inadequate in the context of ACE2 occupation/downregulation by SARS-CoV-2 virions; excess angiotensin II may still accumulate in the absence of sufficient ACE2 activity. Inhibiting downstream angiotensin II type 1 receptors using ARB may therefore be more effective. Mechanistic and clinical studies to dissect the relationships among COVID-19, ACE1/ACE2 activity, angiotensin II levels, and ARB are warranted. Attention should be paid to underlying ACE genotype in studies of RAS inhibitors in COVID-19 in the future. The ongoing randomized clinical trial of ramipril against a placebo to treat patients with COVID-19 (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT04366050) may provide insightful data on the therapeutic value of ACE inhibitors (28).

Although sex was not significantly associated with mortality rate in our data (Table 3), we detected a sex-specific effect of ARB in protecting against COVID-19 mortality. ARB use was significantly associated with lower mortality in the African American population in female and male patients, and the protective effect showed a stronger signal in female than male patients (OR, 0.045; P = 0.002 vs. OR, 0.208, P = 0.024, respectively) for in-hospital use. The sex-specific effect could be at least partially due to different ACE2 levels in male and female patients. ACE2 is an X-linked gene expressed in many organs (29, 30). It is located on the cell membrane and acts as a brake on angiotensin II by converting it into angiotensin 1–7, resulting in attenuation of its vasoconstrictive and other activities (20). When SARS-CoV-2 binds to ACE2, it inhibits ACE2’s function and makes more angiotensin II available to bind its cognate receptor, angiotensin II type 1 receptor (AT1), consequently leading to inflammation and tissue injury. (20). The expression level, protein level, and activity of ACE2 were found to be higher in male compared with female participants, possibly as a result of sex hormone–dependent regulation (30). As stated above, lower ACE2 activity in female patients leads to more available angiotensin II. Therefore, one possible explanation for the ARB’s sex-specific effect in protection against COVID-19 mortality could be that SARS-CoV-2 infection elevates angiotensin II binding to the angiotensin II receptor more substantially in female patients and is thus more responsive to ARB. As an important caveat, the current knowledge of ACE2 sex differences is mostly derived at normal conditions, and scenarios after SARS-CoV-2 infection and under ARB treatment certainly need further investigation to fully understand the mechanisms by which ARB protects against COVID-19 mortality as well as the sex differences.

Prior clinical studies in the US population have examined associations between ACE-I/ARB use and COVID-19 outcomes without stratification by race (16, 31–33). Most of these studies have found no association between ACE-I/ARB use and outcomes, such as hospitalization, ICU admission, or in-hospital mortality. However, these cohorts had a substantially higher proportion of White (45%–70%) patients than ours (23.3%). One exception was a study by Lam et al., which found lower rates of ICU admission and mortality among patients who continued rather than discontinued ACE-I/ARB treatment upon admission for COVID-19 (31). The Lam et al. cohort was predominantly White (61.2%), but there was a large fraction of patients of “other ethnicity” (26.2%), which could have influenced the overall D allele prevalence in the cohort. Taken together, these results suggest that race and ethnicity — while imperfect as surrogates of D allele prevalence — should be accounted for when assessing ACE-I/ARB associations with COVID-19.

Our study has several limitations. First, it was a retrospective study and cannot establish a causal relationship between ACE-I/ARB and COVID-19 outcomes via the ACE D allele without individual-level germline genetic data and prospective treatment assignment. Second, our study is based on a single-center experience, and these analyses should be repeated in other cohorts. Third, although outpatient medication adherence could not be verified, this EMR data set draws on multiple data sources to bolster accuracy and comprehensiveness. Finally, in the current scope of the study, the genotype information was not sufficient to assess the ACE D/I variant in different ethnic groups; therefore, we propose that future studies will be required to demonstrate the direct linkage of allelic frequency of D allele prevalence to alteration in the RAS and its impact on COVID-19 and angiotensin receptor blocker–mediated improvement in survival in various ethnic groups.

In conclusion, our results agree with current recommendations to continue ACE-I/ARB in hospitalized patients with COVID-19, provided there are no other contraindications. Our results also suggest a potential benefit for ACE-I/ARB among African American patients with COVID-19. We hypothesize that this is due to a higher ACE D allele prevalence in the African American population. Further investigations in COVID-19 cohorts with linked clinical and genomic data are warranted.