Commentary 10.1172/JCI151414

PTPN2 mutations cause epithelium-intrinsic barrier loss that synergizes with mucosal immune hyperactivation

Yan Y. Sweat and Jerrold R. Turner

Laboratory of Mucosal Barrier Pathobiology, Department of Pathology, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jerrold R. Turner, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, 77 Avenue Louis Pasteur, HNRB 730B, Boston, Massachusetts 02115, USA. Phone: 617.525.8165; Email: jrturner@bwh.harvard.edu.

Laboratory of Mucosal Barrier Pathobiology, Department of Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Address correspondence to: Jerrold R. Turner, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, 77 Avenue Louis Pasteur, HNRB 730B, Boston, Massachusetts 02115, USA. Phone: 617.525.8165; Email: jrturner@bwh.harvard.edu.

Published September 1, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 17 on September 1, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(17):e151414. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI151414.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published September 1, 2021 - Version history
It is clear that excessive mucosal immune activation and intestinal barrier dysfunction both contribute to inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) pathogenesis. T cell protein tyrosine phosphatase (TCPTP), which extinguishes signaling in immune cells, is linked to IBD and other immune-mediated diseases. In this issue of the JCI, Marchelletta and Krishnan et al. demonstrate that, in intestinal epithelial cells, TCPTP regulates tight junction permeability in vivo. Intestinal epithelial TCPTP loss potentiated cytokine-induced barrier loss, and this synergized with effects of TCPTP loss in immune cells. This work implicates a single mutation as the cause of distinct functional aberrations in diverse cell types and demonstrates how one genetic defect can drive multihit disease pathogenesis.

