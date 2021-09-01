T cell protein tyrosine phosphatase protects intestinal barrier function by restricting epithelial tight junction remodeling

Macroscopic assessment of constitutive Tcptp-deficient mice. Tcptp WT and constitutive, whole-body heterozygous (HET) and knockout (KO) BALB/c mouse littermates (age matched at 17–24 days old) of both sexes were weighed (31, 32). Spleen weight, colon length, and colon wet weight were also measured.

Generation of inducible Ptpn2ΔIECKO mice. Ptpn2tm1a(EUCOMM)Wtsi/Wtsi mice (obtained from Wellcome Trust) have exon 3 of the Ptpn2 gene flanked by loxP sites and a neoR-lacZ cassette flanked by FRT sites in intron 2 (Supplemental Figure 7A). To generate mice with inducible deletion of Ptpn2 in IECs, we crossed these mice with Vil-Cre/ERT2 mice [B6.Cg-Tg(Vil1-cre/ERT2)23Syr/J] (provided by Sylvie Robine, Institut Curie, Paris, France) that carry a tamoxifen-inducible ERT2 gene under the control of the Villin promoter (65). The resulting double-heterozygous mice were crossed with transgenic mice expressing FLP recombinase in the germline [B6.129S4-Gt(ROSA)26Sortm1(FLP1)Dym/RainJ; The Jackson Laboratory] to remove the neoR-lacZ cassette. Mice were backcrossed to a C57BL/6J background for 10 generations and made homozygous for Ptpn2loxP/loxP without or with hemizygous Vil-Cre/ERT2 and maintained in that state. Cre-mediated recombination was induced by i.p. injection in 6- to 10-week-old mice of 1 mg TMX (50 mg/kg body weight; T5648, MilliporeSigma), dissolved in sterile corn oil (C8267, MilliporeSigma), for 5 consecutive days. Tissues were harvested 4 weeks after the final administration of TMX.

In vivo cytokine administration. For in vivo cytokine administration, 6- to 8-week-old Ptpn2-Villin-Cre/ERT2fl/fl and Ptpn2fl/fl littermates were injected with TMX on 5 consecutive days (as above). Four weeks later, the mice were injected once with IL-6 (100 ng), IFN-γ (1000 U) or TNF-α (100 ng), or IFN-γ and TNF-α in combination and intestinal tissues harvested 24 hours later for Ussing chamber (Physiological Instruments) measurements.

Mouse barrier function studies. Tcptp wild-type (WT), heterozygous (HET), and constitutive knockout (KO) Balb/c mice (littermates, age matched within genotypes; males and females, 17–21 days old) were housed under conventional housing conditions. In vivo permeability of FD4 (MilliporeSigma; catalog 46944; hydrodynamic diameter, 28 Å; 80 mg/mL) and RD70 (MilliporeSigma; catalog R9379; 20 mg/mL) was determined following oral gavage (100 μL volume). After 5 hours, serum was harvested retro-orbitally. Fluorescence of fluorescein and rhodamine in samples loaded into a black plate was measured using excitation wavelengths of 495 nm and 555 nm, and emission wavelengths of 525 nm and 585 nm, respectively, using a SpectraMax iD3 plate reader (Molecular Devices), aligned with established protocols (46).

For ex vivo permeability studies, mice were sacrificed by cervical dislocation, and full-thickness segments of jejunum, distal ileum, cecum, proximal colon, and distal colon were mounted in Ussing chambers. Tissues were bathed bilaterally with Ringer’s physiological solution (composition in mM: 140 Na+, 5.2 K+, 1.2 Ca2+, 0.8 Mg2+, 120 Cl–, 25 HCO 3 –, 2.4 H 2 PO 4 –, 0.4 HPO 4 2–, and 10 glucose) with 10 mM mannitol substituted for glucose in apical bathing media for small intestinal tissues to prevent activation of Na+-glucose cotransport. A transepithelial current pulse of 10 μA was administered to assess tissue viability, and TER was calculated using Ohm’s law (66). To test for permeability, FD4 was added to the mucosal medium at a final concentration of 1 mg/mL. Serosal samples were collected at t0 and after 2 hours (t120) and calculated for change in concentration relative to the initial FD4 concentration in mucosal samples (t0). Fluorescence was analyzed with a SpectraMax iD3 microplate reader. Tissue viability at the end of the experiment was confirmed by challenge with the cAMP agonist forskolin (20 μM, bilaterally) and the Ca2+ agonist carbachol (300 μM, serosally). Electrogenic ion transport responses were measured and expressed as the change in short-circuit current (ΔI SC ), in μA/cm2.

Histology and immunohistochemistry of mouse tissue. Intestinal segments (distal ileum, cecum, proximal and distal colon) from WT, HET, and KO mice (as above) were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) and exposed to a graded ethanol series before embedding in paraffin. Tissue blocks were cut into 5 μm sections, deparaffinized, and rehydrated in a descending ethanol series. Intestinal cross-sections were used for morphometric measurements. Only well oriented sections with bottom-to-top crypt-villus axis visibility were used in the analysis. The straight line tool from FIJI software was calibrated using the scale bar from the image being measured. A straight line was drawn measuring crypt depth, villus length, and crypt width. All data for each parameter being measured were averaged per mouse with a minimum of 4 measurements for each parameter per mouse. For cell counting, total number of IECs per crypt was counted using the Cell Counter tool in FIJI software. Immunostaining of sections for phosphorylated STAT1 (Tyr701) and phosphorylated MLC (Cell Signaling Technology; catalog 9167 and catalog 3671, respectively) was performed by standard immunohistochemistry with secondary Alexa Fluor 488 goat anti-rabbit (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog A-11008). Occludin and ZO-1 staining was performed using a 550 MaxFluor mouse on mouse kit (MaxVision Biosciences Inc.; catalog MF02-M). Colonic tissue was stained with anti-St14 (Biovision; catalog 3855-100) and a MaxFluor 488 rabbit on mouse kit (MaxVision Biosciences Inc.; catalog MSAB21-M). Claudin-2 was detected using primary and secondary (anti-rabbit) antibodies from Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific (catalog 32-5600), and Cell Signaling Technology (catalog 7074), respectively. Assessment of mouse claudin-2 by bright-field imaging was conducted at the UCSD histology core facility.

Confocal microscopy and localization studies. A Zeiss LSM 510 confocal microscope was used to acquire images of immunostained cells. Leica SP5 and inverted Zeiss 880s microscopes were used to image mouse intestinal segments. Image processing for line scans was performed using the LSM 510 colocalization software. Pseudo-color yellow colocalization was inverted to black, and all other colors were suppressed as white using Adobe Photoshop; the resulting density was quantified using ImageJ. Mouse tissue sections were imaged using the Leica SP5 with resonance settings. All mouse and cell line confocal immunofluorescence microscopy was conducted at the University of California, Riverside (UCR), or UCSD microscopy core facilities.

Immunohistochemistry of human intestinal sections. Human samples were obtained from patients with IBD attending the IBD Center at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after informed consent was received. Samples with active inflammation were excluded following pathologist review. Diagnoses of IBD were made using standard clinical, endoscopic, radiological, and histological criteria. Genotyping and quality control for the rs1893217 SNP were performed as previously described utilizing the Immunochip (Illumina) platform (67). Formalin-fixed, paraffin- embedded human colon and ileal tissues were sectioned at 5 μm and processed for immunohistochemistry as follows: after deparaffinizing, antigen epitopes were retrieved in 10 mM sodium citrate buffer pH 6.0 (20 minutes at ~96°C). Endogenous peroxide was quenched with 3% hydrogen peroxide. Nonspecific antigens were blocked with blocking buffer (2% normal donkey serum [NDS], 1% albumin, 0.1% Triton X-100, 0.05% Tween 20, and 0.05% sodium azide in PBS) for 30 minutes at room temperature. The biotinylated primary antibody (Claudin-2; Abcam; catalog ab53032; 1:400 in PBS, 5% NDS) was applied for 1 hour at room temperature. Detection was performed by incubation with streptavidin-coupled HRP (N100, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 1 hour and subsequent addition of DAB substrate according to the manufacturer’s protocol (Cell Signaling Technology, catalog 8059). Slides were mounted with Permount mounting medium (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and visualized with a Leica DM5500B microscope with DFC450 C camera. All confocal immunofluorescence microscopy was conducted at the UCR or UCSD microscopy core facilities.

Tissue cytokine analysis. For cytokine protein detection, Luminex inflammatory cytokine kits (Affymetrix) were processed according to manufacturer’s instructions and quantified on Luminex MagPix (Luminex Corp.). Il13 mRNA expression was determined by reverse transcription PCR.

Tissue RNA isolation and quantitative PCR. Total RNA was extracted from intestinal segments from mice using TRIzol reagent according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). RNA purity and concentration were assessed by absorbance at 260 and 280 nm. One microgram of total RNA was transcribed into cDNA using qScript cDNA SuperMix (Quanta Biosciences). Two microliters of 5×-diluted cDNA was amplified using gene-specific primers and GoTaq Green, 2× mix (Promega; sequences listed in Supplemental Table 1). Gene-specific primers were used with the following conditions: initial denaturation 95°C for 5 minutes, followed by 30 cycles 95°C for 30 seconds (denaturation), 55°C for 30 seconds (annealing), and 72°C for 30 seconds (extension). The final extension was 72°C for 5 minutes. Mouse GAPDH was used as an endogenous control.

Flow cytometry. Lamina propria immune cells were isolated as described (68). For analysis of myeloid immune cells, the cells were washed in PBS; incubated with FcR blocking antibody (130-092-575, Miltenyi Biotec) for 10 minutes; and stained with Pacific Blue anti–mouse CD45 (clone 30-F11, catalog 103125), Brilliant Violet 650 (BV650) anti-CD3 (clone 17A2, catalog 100229), anti-NK1.1–BV650 (clone PK136, catalog 108735), anti-B220–BV650 (clone RA3-6B2, catalog 103209), anti-CD11b–BV605 (clone M1/70, catalog 101237), anti-CD11c-PECy7 (clone N418, catalog 117338), PerCPCy5.5 anti-mouse anti-Ly6C (clone HK1.4, catalog 128011), APC anti-mouse anti-F4/80 (clone BM8, catalog 123115), and anti–mouse CD64-PE (clone X54-5/7.1, catalog 139303), all from BioLegend, and Alexa Fluor 700 anti–mouse MHC-II (clone M5/114.15.2, catalog 56-5321-80, Thermo Fisher Scientific), for 15–30 minutes. Zombie NIR live dead stain (BioLegend) was used for discrimination between live and dead cells. For cytokine staining, the cells were incubated with ionomycin and PMA in the presence of Brefeldin A (eBioscience, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 3.5 hours prior to surface staining with anti–CD25–Alexa Fluor 700 (clone PC61, catalog 102024), anti–CD3-PerCPCy5.5 (clone 17A2, catalog 100217), anti–CD4-BV510 (clone GK1.5, catalog 100449), and anti–CD8-BV570 (clone 53-6.7, catalog 100739), all from BioLegend, for 15 minutes. Cells were then fixed with the FoxP3 staining kit (catalog 00-5523-00, eBioscience, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instruction; stained with anti-FoxP3–Pacific Blue (clone MF-14, catalog 126409, BioLegend), anti–IFN-γ–PECy7 (clone XMG1.2, catalog 505825), anti–IL-17–APC (clone TC11-18H10.1, catalog 506915), anti–TNF-α–BV650 (clone MP6-XT22, catalog 506333), and anti–IL-22–PE (clone Poly5164, catalog 516404) for 30 minutes; and washed in PermWash buffer (catalog 554723, BD). Samples were acquired on an LSRII cytometer (BD) and analyzed using FlowJo (Tree Star, Inc.).

Lentiviral vectors. A vector containing the predominant 45 kDa splice variant of TCPTP (EGFP-C1-TC45) was provided by Tony Tiganis (Monash University, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia). pCMV-HA construct and Lenti-X Tet-On Advanced Vector Set (Clontech) and doxycycline (MilliporeSigma) were obtained from the suppliers listed. All other reagents were of analytical grade and acquired commercially. EGFP-TC45 constructs were used to form the C216S mutant (site-directed mutagenesis kit, Clontech). Resulting constructs were subcloned into pCMV-HA (Clontech) to obtain the HA tag. PCR was used to add compatible restriction enzyme sites, Bam-HI and MluI, to the HA-TC45 constructs (C216S). These inserts were subcloned into the lentiviral vector pLVX-Tight-Puro. The lentiviral HA-C216S and empty vector control constructs were transfected into a packaging cell line (HEK293T; experiment performed at UCSD) to produce lentivirus. HCA7 human epithelial cells were infected with the lentiviral constructs, to generate a cell line stably expressing TC45-C216S.

TCPTP mutant–expressing IECs. The human colonic epithelial cell line, HCA7 (obtained from the late Martin F. Kagnoff, UCSD), transfected with dominant-negative TC45 (C216S), was cultured in a humidified atmosphere with 5% CO 2 in Dulbecco’s modified Eagle’s/F-12 medium (Mediatech, Inc.) supplemented with 5% Tet-approved newborn calf serum (Clontech) in 75 cm2 flasks and grown in selection media supplemented with G418 and puromycin per Clontech protocol. Culture medium was changed twice a week. Cells were separated by trypsinization and 0.5 × 106 cells were seeded onto 12 mm Millicell-HA semipermeable filter supports (pore size 0.45 μM) with a surface area of 0.6 cm2 (MilliporeSigma). The cell monolayers were incubated for 48 hours with media (vehicle) or doxycycline (15 μg/mL) followed by coincubation for 6 or 72 hours with doxycycline (15 μg/mL; apically) and IFN-γ (200 or 500 U/mL; 6 or 24 hours; basolaterally).

In vitro rescue experiments with recombinant matriptase. HT-29 control-shRNA (obtained in-house) and TCPTP-KD cells were seeded on 12-well Transwells (0.5 × 105 cells; ref. 30). On day 5, media were changed, cells were treated with rMAT in serum-free media either apically or basolaterally (5 nM), and TER was measured. The percentage change in TER after 24 hours was calculated from the TER at 0 hours of untreated cells (control and KD, respectively).

Western blot analysis of whole-tissue lysates, isolated IECs, and cell cultures. Isolated whole intestinal tissues were everted and incubated in Cell Recovery Solution (354253, Corning) on ice for 2 hours, then vigorously shaken by hand to release IECs. IECs were washed twice with ice-cold PBS, then lysed with radioimmunoprecipitation assay (RIPA) buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 1% NP-40, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, and 0.1% SDS) supplemented with 1× protease inhibitor (Roche), 2 mM sodium fluoride, 1 mM PMSF, and phosphatase inhibitors (2 mM sodium orthovanadate, Phosphatase Inhibitor Cocktail 2 and 3, MilliporeSigma) for at least 10 minutes on ice. Cells were homogenized on ice using the Q125 Sonicator (QSonica Sonicators), lysates centrifuged at 16,200g at 4°C for 10 minutes, and supernatants collected into new microcentrifuge tubes. Protein concentration was determined using the Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Loading samples were prepared by mixing the same amount of total protein from each sample with Laemmli loading buffer (60 mM Tris-HCl pH 6.8, 2% SDS, 5% β-mercaptoethanol, 0.01% bromophenol blue, and 10% glycerol), then boiling the samples at 95°C for 10 minutes.

IEC monolayers were removed from insert membranes, suspended in ice-cold RIPA lysis buffer (50 mM Tris, 150 mM NaCl, 0.1% SDS, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, 20 μM NaF, 1 mM EDTA, 1 μg/mL antipain, 1 μg/mL pepstatin, 1 μg/mL leupeptin, 1 mM NaVO 3 , 100 μg/mL PMSF), vortexed thoroughly, and subjected to lysis. Lysates were centrifuged at 12,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C to remove insoluble material, and protein content was determined as above. Samples were resuspended in loading buffer (50 mM Tris at pH 6.8, 2% SDS, 100 mM dithiothreitol, 0.2% bromophenol blue, 20% glycerol) and boiled for 5 minutes. Equal protein amounts were separated on 4% to 15% polyacrylamide gradient gels to resolve proteins (Mini-protean, Bio-Rad) and transferred onto polyvinylidene difluoride membranes (DuPont-New England Nuclear). Membranes were blocked with a 1% BSA solution in 0.1% Tween/Tris buffer for 30 minutes, followed by incubation with a 0.1% BSA/Tris buffer solution containing primary antibodies at 1:1000 overnight at 4°C. This was followed by three 15-minute washes with wash buffer (0.1% Tween 20, in Tris buffer). After washing, secondary antibody HRP-conjugated goat anti-mouse (catalog 115-036-062) or goat anti-rabbit IgG (111-036-045; both Jackson ImmunoResearch), at 1:1000 dilution in wash buffer, was added for 60 minutes followed by washing (×3). The membrane was treated with chemiluminescence solution per manufacturer’s directions (ECL, Pierce, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and exposed to radiographic film (LabScientific). Densitometric analysis was performed using ImageJ. Primary antibodies used for Western blot analysis were mouse monoclonal anti-TCPTP antibody CF-4 (catalog PH03L; Calbiochem, Merck), rabbit anti-TCPTP (catalog 58935), anti–phospho-STAT1 (Tyr701; catalog 9167), anti-STAT1 (catalog 9175), anti–phospho-STAT3 (Tyr705; catalog 9145), anti-STAT3 (catalog 9139), anti–phospho-MLC (Ser19, myosin light chain 2; catalog 3671), and anti-MLC (catalog 3672) (Cell Signaling Technology); rabbit anti-CLDN1 (catalog 51-9000), anti-CLDN2 (catalog 32-5600), anti-CLDN3 (catalog 34-1700), anti-CLDN4 (catalog 32-9400), anti-CLDN15 (catalog 32-9800), and mouse anti-HA (catalog 26183) (Thermo Fisher Scientific); and rabbit anti-ST14/matriptase (catalog ab28266) and HAI-1 (catalog ab228661) (Abcam); and mouse monoclonal anti–β-actin (catalog number A5316; MilliporeSigma).

In vitro TCPTP KD and quantitative PCR. TCPTP-KD studies were performed in HCA-7 cells in accordance with previously published protocols (30). HCA-7 cells were processed using the Direct-zol RNA extraction kit from ZymoResearch. Transcript was purified using Turbo DNase (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and converted to cDNA using the High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit from Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific. Quantitative PCR was processed and analyzed using SYBR green and the step-one system. Fold change was assessed using the 2-ΔΔCt method. Knockdown efficiency was confirmed by quantitative PCR using predesigned primer sets from Integrated DNA Technologies.

Claudin-2 siRNA KD. Caco-2BBe (from Robert H. Whitehead, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA) control-shRNA and TCPTP-KD cells were seeded on 12-well Transwells (0.5 × 105 cells) and grown for 7 days (30). On day 7, the medium was changed to serum-free medium. After 8 hours, cells were transfected with 50 pmol of nontargeting scrambled siRNA or 50 pmol claudin-2–specific siRNA mixed with DharmaFECT transfection reagent (Dharmacon) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. In brief, per transfection, 50 pmol siRNA constructs and DharmaFECT (5 μL) were incubated separately in 50 μL serum-free DMEM for 5 minutes. The 2 mixes were combined and incubated for another 25 minutes before adding 400 μL serum-free DMEM. This mix was then used to replace the apical medium of the Caco-2BBe cell cultures. After 16 hours, basolateral and apical medium was replaced with fresh serum-free DMEM, and TER and FD4 permeability were assessed 48 hours later.

Cell fixation and immunocytochemical staining. HCA-7 and Caco-2BBe IECs were seeded on glass coverslips in 6-well MilliporeSigma plates. Media were aspirated and replaced with 1 mL of 4% PFA for 10 minutes covered from light. Four percent PFA was aspirated and wells were washed for 5 minutes (×3) with PBS. Cells were then permeabilized with 0.1% Triton X-100 solution and incubated for 10 minutes. Cells were again washed for 5 minutes (×3) with PBS. After washing, cells were treated with 50 mM of NH 4 Cl for quenching (5 minutes) and washed again (5 minutes × 3) with PBS. Cells were blocked with 1% BSA in PBS for at least 15 minutes and left in 4°C until antibody incubation. Slides were probed with 1:50 dilution of primary antibodies (TCPTP, HA, matriptase, and claudin-2 from sources listed above) for 2 hours to overnight. After incubation, coverslips were washed 3 × 5 minutes with PBS and then probed with a 1:100 dilution of secondary anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 488 antibody (Jackson ImmunoResearch) for 1 hour. Slides were washed again with PBS for 5 minutes (×3), then stained with Hoechst 33258 (MilliporeSigma) to bind DNA for visualization of the nucleus, washed again, and mounted onto slides.

Freeze fracture. Caco-2BBe cells were prepared for freeze fracture using methods similar to those previously described (69). In brief, cells were grown to confluence in 60 mm dishes and fixed with 2% glutaraldehyde in PBS for 1 hour. After fixation, cells were lifted from dishes and progressively transitioned to 30% glycerol. Samples were frozen by rapid contact with a polished gold-coated copper block cooled to –186°C using a LifeCell CF-100 “slam freezer.” Freeze fracture was performed with a Balzer freeze fracture apparatus at –110°C, shadowed with platinum at a 45° angle, and stabilized with a carbon backing. The replicas were imaged using a JEOL 2100 transmission electron microscope operating at 200 kV equipped with a Gatan Orius 832 charge-coupled device camera. Strand discontinuities were characterized by comparing the number of gaps in P-face strands with their total length (calculated in 20 strand segments totaling 8–9 μm per condition).

Statistics. All statistical tests were performed using GraphPad Instat or Prism (v6) using, where appropriate, 2-tailed Student’s t test, 1-way ANOVA or 2-way ANOVA, and Student-Newman-Keuls, Tukey’s, or Bonferroni’s posttest. P ≥ 0.05 was considered not significant (*P ≤ 0.05; **P ≤ 0.01; ***P ≤ 0.001; ****P ≤ 0.0001).

Study approval. For animal studies, the experimental protocols were approved by the IACUC of UCR under protocol A-20120003B and at UCSD under protocol S02190. For human studies, the collection of intestinal biopsies, DNA preparation, and genotyping were approved by the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Institutional Review Board (number 3358). Written informed consent was obtained from all study participants.