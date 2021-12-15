Dietary sugar restriction reduces hepatic de novo lipogenesis in adolescent boys with fatty liver disease

Study population. The study population included adolescent boys, 11 to 16 years old, with biopsy-proven NAFLD who were randomized into a low-free-sugar diet treatment group or control group (their usual diet) for 8 weeks (23). The original randomized controlled trial was completed at 2 academic clinical research centers in the United States (Emory University and UCSD) from August 2015 to July 2017. Details of the dietary treatment are described below. The decision to include only boys was based on population studies showing that pediatric NAFLD prevalence is higher in boys compared with girls (44). In addition, puberty has been shown to modify NAFLD severity (45) and girls tend to undergo pubertal onset earlier than boys, which could confound the effects of the treatment. In lieu of increasing the sample size, we therefore decided to study boys only for this pilot intervention study. Eligibility criteria for the study included a clinical-pathological diagnosis of NAFLD by liver histology, presence of hepatic steatosis measured by MRI-PDFF of 10% or greater, ALT of 45 U/L or greater, and current sugar-sweetened beverage or juice consumption of at least 3 servings/week of 8 fluid ounces (23). A total of 40 participants completed the parent clinical trial and, among these participants, 11 declined to participate in the DNL substudy. Therefore, the sample for this study consisted of 29 participants (16 in the treatment group and 13 in the control group) who completed the DNL substudy using stable isotope tracers at baseline and/or study completion (Figure 1). The handling of missing data for hepatic DNL is described in the Statistics section below.

Dietary treatment. Details of the intervention diet were previously described by Schwimmer et al. (23). Briefly, participants were randomized to either the treatment group or control group after screening at a 1:1 ratio. Participants and investigators were not blinded (open label) due to the impracticality of blinding diets. In the treatment group, home visits were conducted prior to initiation of the intervention to assess habitual diet, dietary preferences, and weekly food volume for the participant and their family. All products containing free sugar (defined as sugars added to foods and beverages and the sugar in fruit juice) were removed from the home and replaced with no-sugar or low-free-sugar substitutes. On a weekly basis, meal plans were created in collaboration with a registered dietitian to match the habitual diet of the participant, but within the goal of less than 3% of calories from free sugar. All foods and beverages were purchased by the research staff or prepared by the metabolic kitchen, and were provided to the participant and their family for 8 weeks. Adherence to the dietary treatment was ensured through twice-weekly phone calls with research staff. In the control group, participants remained on their usual diet and were provided a weekly food stipend to be used at the retailer of their choice for 8 weeks.

Dietary assessment. Three 24-hour dietary recalls (2 weekdays and 1 weekend day) were collected from each participant before baseline and at study completion by registered dietitians or trained research coordinators using the Nutrition Data System for Research (NDSR) (2015 version, University of Minnesota) and the multiple-pass approach. The data were analyzed in NDSR to calculate total energy intake (in kilocalories/day) and total intake of free sugars (in grams/day). Intake of free sugars was then converted to a percentage of total energy intake (TEI) by dividing by total kilocalories per day and then averaged across the 3 days, both at baseline and at study completion.

Anthropometric and clinical assessments. Height and weight were measured at baseline and study completion, and used to calculate age- and sex-adjusted body mass index (BMI) percentiles and z scores using the CDC 2000 Growth Charts (46). Waist circumference (based on the top of the iliac crest) and hip circumference were measured at baseline and study completion for all participants. Hepatic fat was measured at baseline and study completion by MRI-PDFF following a fast of at least 4 hours. This was performed using an advanced magnitude-based, spoiled-gradient-echo MRI-PDFF estimation technique, which has been previously validated to measure hepatic steatosis in children (47), as described in detail in the original intervention study (23). Fasting blood specimens were also collected at baseline and week 8, and used to measure laboratory values, including fasting glucose and insulin, liver enzymes, and blood lipids, by standard clinical assays.

DNL assessment by use of metabolic labeling with stable isotope tracers. Participants initiated the stable isotope metabolic labeling protocol during a study visit approximately 1 week prior to randomization (nominally day –7) and were instructed to consume 50 mL of heavy water (70% 2H 2 O) twice a day for up to 7 days. A similar labeling protocol has been shown in adults to produce a steady ramp in body water enrichments to a peak on day 7 of 1.0%–2.0% 2H 2 O (24). On day 0 (baseline visit), tracer administration was stopped and a fasting blood sample and a dried finger-stick blood spot sample on filter paper were collected. Across the 29 participants, the mean ± SD for deuterium oxide enrichment after 7 days of baseline labeling was 0.79% ± 0.4% molar percent excess. On day 47, a second dried blood spot was collected during a home visit (nonfasting), and the stable isotope labeling protocol was restarted, in which participants again consumed 50 mL of deuterated water twice a day for 7 days. On day 56 (final study visit), another fasting blood sample and dried blood spot were collected. A summary of the study design, including the timing of the stable isotope labeling protocol for DNL measurements, is shown in Figure 2.

Determination of hepatic DNL in plasma TG palmitate. The fractional contribution of hepatic DNL to TG palmitate in plasma was determined at the University of California, Berkeley in blood samples and dried blood spots collected during periods of heavy water exposure. Palmitate from plasma TG was esterified and analyzed for mass isotopomer abundances by gas chromatography–mass spectroscopy (GC/MS), using mass isotopomer distribution analysis (MIDA) to determine the effective body water deuterium exposure (precursor pool enrichment) for the calculation of fractional DNL, as previously described (24, 48, 49). Briefly, total lipids were extracted from plasma or blood spot samples with chloroform/methanol (2:1) and the plasma TGs were isolated via thin layer chromatography. Plasma TG fatty acids were transesterified to fatty acid methyl esters for GC/MS analysis to quantify excess isotopic abundance, or enrichment, of the M1 isotopomer (EM1) and the M2 isotopomer (EM2) of palmitate due to incorporation of deuterium from body water into stable C–H bonds of palmitate, which occurs during synthesis through the DNL pathway (25). The proportion of plasma TG palmitate that originated from the DNL pathway was then calculated from the EM1 and EM2 of palmitate using MIDA to determine both the body water precursor enrichment and the corresponding isotopic enrichment of newly synthesized palmitate molecules. The decision to obtain palmitate measurements from whole plasma, and not after isolation from large very-low-density lipoproteins (VLDLs), was based on prior data from our group showing that isotopic enrichments from total plasma TG palmitate after transesterification is strongly correlated with VLDL-TG enrichments (Supplemental Figure 3).

The calculation of DNL at baseline is given in Equation 1:

%DNL BL = %EM1 t /%EM1*, (Equation 1) where %EM1 t is the isotopic enrichment in plasma TG palmitate from the plasma sample taken 5–7 days after starting the baseline heavy water labeling. %EM1* is the maximal or asymptotic (equilibrium) isotopic enrichment in the M1-mass isotopomer in newly synthesized palmitate that could be achieved from the measured integrated heavy water exposure (precursor enrichment), as determined using MIDA (48).

Correction model for residual label at week 8 of dietary intervention. During test/retest metabolic labeling studies, interpretation of the follow-up labeled palmitate enrichment requires correction for potential residual label that is still present from the baseline metabolic labeling protocol. In this study, analysis of the isotopic enrichment in dried blood spot samples collected on day 47, prior to the start of the week 8 labeling period, indicated that extracted TG palmitate contained a significant amount of residual isotopic label (EM1 of 0.48% ± 0.37%; Supplemental Figure 2A), which corresponds to an isotopic enrichment in plasma TG of 0.55% EM1, after correction for dilution in dried blood spots (Supplemental Figure 2B). This residual label represents a non-negligible background for any isotopic label incorporated during the subsequent labeling period by DNL, so it is necessary to subtract the contribution from residual label to calculate new DNL. This correction requires an estimate of the turnover rate at which any preexisting labeled palmitate dies away during the repeat labeling period. Specifically, the enrichment from previously labeled palmitate present in liver at the end of the repeat labeling study (nominally 7 days later) needs to be subtracted to accurately determine the label that was newly incorporated during the repeat study. Accordingly, we have developed a method for calculating the rate at which residual labeled TG palmitate in the liver decays during the repeat labeling period. This method requires serial blood draws after cessation of labeling to characterize the die-away kinetics of preexisting labeled TG palmitate. In the current study, to avoid multiple blood draws in children, we did not measure the die-away of residual label directly in participants, but instead used the average die-away rate of labeled palmitate in plasma that we determined previously in large studies of adult patients with NAFLD and NASH (refs. 12, 14; K.W. Li and M.K. Hellerstein, unpublished observations; Jay Chuang [Gilead], Andrew Billin [Gilead], Rob Myers [Gilead], and Chuhan Chung [Gilead], personal communication), which revealed a half-life of 16.7 ± 6.3 days. We also carried out here a sensitivity analysis for error potentially introduced by use of this previously determined value (see below).

This correction for residual label was applied at the week 8 labeling period and was implemented mathematically as in Equation 1:

%DNL W8 = (%EM1 t – [%EM1 t0 × exp(–t/t 1/2 )])/%EM1*, (Equation 2) where %DNL W8 is the fractional contribution of new hepatic DNL during week 8, as determined from the increase in isotopic enrichment (EM1) in plasma TG palmitate after repeat labeling with heavy water. %EM1 t is the isotopic enrichment in plasma TG palmitate from samples taken after the repeat labeling period occurring at week 8 of treatment, which represents the summed combination of the isotopic label from newly synthesized palmitate and the residual isotopic label from the previous labeling period. %EM1 t0 is the isotopic enrichment in TG palmitate at the beginning of the repeat labeling period (started on study day 47), taken to represent input from the slow turnover storage pool of hepatic TG. %EM1* is the maximal or asymptotic isotopic enrichment in the M1-mass isotopomer in newly synthesized palmitate that could be achieved from the measured integrated heavy water exposure (precursor pool enrichment), as determined using MIDA (48). t is the time from the start of the repeat labeling period to the repeat blood sample. t 1/2 is the half-life of palmitate in a slow-turnover pool (16.7 days).

After implementing the corrections for the residual label, 1 participant had a negative DNL value at week 8; accordingly, we assumed this value was below the detection limit and was imputed with half the minimum for all measured values. To estimate the error associated with the application of a residual background calculation based on results from adult NAFLD and NASH patients (refs. 12, 14; K.W. Li and M.K. Hellerstein, unpublished observations; Jay Chuang [Gilead], Andrew Billin [Gilead], Rob Myers [Gilead], and Chuhan Chung [Gilead], personal communication), we performed a sensitivity analysis that compared DNL calculated by Equation 2 corrected using the average half-life in adult NAFLD patients of 16.7 days, to DNL calculated using the extremes of the observed range in these subjects (±SD of 6.3 days). The resulting DNL was changed by only 2% to 4% in either direction, despite a 38% variation in half-life (Supplemental Figure 4), indicating that the value of residual label half-life was not a critical part of the correction in this study, where the period during which residual label could further decay was for only 7 days.

Statistics. Descriptive statistics were performed to examine characteristics of the subsample in this study according to treatment group. Continuous variables were summarized as means and SD or medians and interquartile ranges (IQRs) if normally or non-normally distributed, respectively, and compared between groups using a 2-tailed Student’s t test or Mann-Whitney U test, respectively. Categorical variables were summarized as counts and frequencies and compared between groups using χ2 tests. Mixed models were constructed to assess the effect of the diet treatment on percentage contribution from DNL from baseline to week 8. This modeling strategy was chosen because it accounts for the repeated measures of hepatic DNL and is tolerant to missing data, which allowed us to include the 2 participants in the control group who were missing hepatic DNL data at week 8. In the model, treatment group, time, and a group × time interaction term were fixed effects; participant ID was a random effect and study site was also controlled for as a covariate. Degrees of freedom were estimated using the Kenward-Roger method and standard errors were estimated by an unstructured covariance matrix, which achieved the best model fit based on lowest Aikaike Information Criterion. Results are reported as least-squares (LS) means and 95% CIs for DNL at baseline and week 8 by treatment group. We also estimated the week 8 mean difference in hepatic DNL between groups, adjusted for baseline, using a conditional joint response model. To evaluate potential confounding by weight loss during the intervention, a post hoc sensitivity analysis was performed in which we additionally adjusted models for percentage weight change as a covariate. Similar mixed models were also constructed to examine the effect of the diet treatment on secondary metabolic outcomes of interest in the subsample who completed the hepatic DNL assessment.

We next calculated the percentage changes for hepatic DNL, hepatic fat (MRI-PDFF), and each secondary metabolic outcome of interest as (week 8 – week 0)/week 0. For this analysis, only participants with complete data at baseline and week 8 were included for relevant analyses. We evaluated associations between percentage change in DNL and percentage change in other variables during the intervention using Pearson’s correlations and scatter plots. Given there may be potential effect modification by the dietary treatment, we conducted these analyses both for the full sample and stratified by treatment group. Statistical significance was set at an α of 0.05. All analyses were performed in SAS (v9.4) and all figures were created using the ggplot package in R (50).

Study approval. Approvals were obtained by the institutional review boards of UCSD and Emory University. Written informed consent from the parent or guardian and assent from all participants were obtained.