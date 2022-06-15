CAR T cell manufacturing from naive/stem memory T lymphocytes enhances antitumor responses while curtailing cytokine release syndrome

CAR T N/SCM display a less pronounced effector signature compared with CAR T BULK in vitro. With the aim of determining whether preselection of early memory subsets as starting sources for manufacturing could enhance the therapeutic potential of CAR T cells, we isolated CD62L+CD45RA+ T N/SCM by FACS with a purity of approximately 99.1% and employed bulk unselected T cells (T BULK ) for comparison. Both T N/SCM and T BULK were activated with the TransAct nanomatrix, transduced to express a CD28-costimulated CD19 CAR and expanded with IL-7 and IL-15 (Figure 1A), according to a protocol capable per se of preserving T cell fitness.

Figure 1 CAR T N/SCM display an indolent effector signature in vitro. (A) Schematic representation of CAR T cell manufacturing. Briefly, double-positive CD62L+CD45RA+ T N/SCM cells were isolated by FACS and bulk unselected T cells (T BULK ) were employed as control. T N/SCM and T BULK were activated with TransAct (anti-CD3/anti-CD28 [αCD3/28]), transduced with a lentiviral vector (LV) encoding a CD19.28z CAR, and expanded in culture with IL-7 and IL-15. (B) CD19.28z CAR expression (mean fluorescence intensity, MFI; n = 5), (C) T SCM enrichment (n = 16), (D) CD4+/CD8+ ratio (n = 20), and (E) HLA-DR expression (percentage of positive cells, n = 18) at the end of CAR T cell manufacturing. (F) Fold expansion at different days of culture (n = 12). (G) Degranulation assay performed by coculturing CAR T N/SCM , CAR T BULK , and Mock control with CD19+ targets for 24 hours (n = 14 donors challenged against NALM-6, BV173, and ALL-CM CD19+ target cell lines). (H) Killing activity expressed as elimination index (see Methods) and measured by coculturing CAR T cells with CD19+ tumor cells for 4 days at different effector/target (E:T) ratios (n = 15 for CAR T BULK , n = 14 for CAR T N/SCM against NALM-6 cell line; n = 7 for CAR T BULK , n = 6 for CAR T N/SCM against BV173 cell line; n = 8 for CAR T N/SCM , n = 9 for CAR T BULK against ALL-CM cell line). (I) Cytokine (CTK) production after 24-hour coculture of T cells with CD19+ tumor cells at a 1:10 E:T ratio (n = 5 donors challenged against NALM-6, BV173, and ALL-CM cell lines). (J) T cell proliferation after 4-day coculture with CD19+ tumor cells, measured by intracellular staining of Ki-67 (n = 15 donors challenged against NALM-6, BV173, and ALL-CM cell lines). Data are represented as mean ± SEM or mean ± SEM together with overlapping scattered values. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by paired t test (B–E, G, and L) or 2-way ANOVA (F, H, and I).

Phenotypic characterization at the end of culture pointed out superimposable expression levels of the CAR molecule (Figure 1B) and the truncated low-affinity nerve growth factor receptor (ΔLNGFR) marker gene (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150807DS1) in the 2 cell products. Conversely, a higher proportion of T SCM was observed in CAR T N/SCM compared with CAR T BULK (Figure 1C), together with a reduction in effector memory T cells (T EM ) (Supplemental Figure 1B), even though a similar CD4+/CD8+ cell ratio was maintained (Figure 1D). In addition, a lower activation profile in terms of HLA-DR expression and a reduced expansion during manufacturing were characteristic of CAR T N/SCM compared with CAR T BULK (Figure 1, E and F).

To evaluate whether the 2 CAR T cell products exhibited different functional capabilities, we challenged them against CD19+ leukemia cell lines. CAR T N/SCM cells displayed a slightly reduced degranulation capability (Figure 1G) and cytotoxic potential (Figure 1H), and were associated with lower production of proinflammatory cytokines with respect to CAR T BULK (Figure 1I). In contrast, we observed a similar proliferation response between the 2 CAR T cell populations after short-term in vitro coculture with tumor cells (Figure 1J). Interestingly, even though coexpression of PD-1, LAG-3, and TIM-3 inhibitory receptors (IRs) was similar after stimulation with CD19+ targets, the overall exhausted-like status of CAR T N/SCM was reduced compared with CAR T BULK , as displayed by lower cumulative expression levels of IRs (Supplemental Figure 1C).

These data indicate that the 2 CAR T cell products are phenotypically and functionally different, with CAR T BULK showing a more pronounced effector signature than CAR T N/SCM .

CAR T N/SCM are uniquely able to elicit recall antitumor responses in HSPC-humanized mice. Compared with the standard NSG mouse model, the HSPC-humanized mouse model in triple-transgenic SGM3 mice is known to better support human health and tumor hematopoiesis (32, 33). In this model, we previously reported that the presence of human myeloid cells is crucial to trigger CRS and neurotoxicity (32). We here hypothesized that this complex human network, which includes human immune cells and cytokines that are absent in classical xenograft mouse models, could be instrumental to better appreciate the fitness of different CAR T cell products in terms of both antitumor potential and safety profiles.

We therefore reconstituted SGM3 mice with human cord blood CD34+ cells and infused humanized mice (HuSGM3) with NALM-6 leukemia cells. Leukemia-bearing mice were then treated with CAR T N/SCM or CAR T BULK and monitored for T cell expansion, tumor progression, and overt toxicities. In this context, leukemia control was equally achieved by both CAR T N/SCM and CAR T BULK , even though CAR T cell expansion was higher when looking at CAR T N/SCM –treated mice (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Notably, in this experimental setting characterized by a low tumor burden, mice did not experience sCRS, as indicated by only moderate and reversible weight loss and modest elevation of serum levels of IL-6 and serum amyloid A (SAA), a murine homolog of the human CRS biomarker C-reactive protein (ref. 32 and Supplemental Figure 2, C and D).

To further challenge the therapeutic potential of the 2 CAR T cell populations, we performed a similar experiment in HuSGM3 mice, where we injected a lower T cell dose and provided a second tumor rechallenge (Figure 2A). In this setting, CAR T N/SCM showed comparable activity to that of CAR T BULK during the first antitumor response but were uniquely able to elicit recall responses upon leukemia rechallenge (Figure 2B). This improved therapeutic potential was associated with increased CAR T cell expansion rates (Figure 2C), which were evident both in the CD4+ and CD8+ compartments (Supplemental Figure 2E), and with a trend toward higher release of IFN-γ, especially during the second antitumor response (Figure 2D). In line with our previous observations (34, 35), CD8+ CAR T cells were enriched immediately after leukemia encounter in both conditions, while CD4+ CAR T cells became prominent at later time points (Supplemental Figure 2F). Notably, 14 days after infusion, CAR T N/SCM contained an increased T CM percentage compared with CAR T BULK (Figure 2E), possibly accounting for their superior and long-lasting therapeutic activity. Even in this setting, no signs of sCRS were detected independently of the CAR T cell population employed, as indicated by absence of weight loss and only moderate elevation of serum IL-6 and SAA (Figure 2, F and G).

Figure 2 CAR T N/SCM display superior antitumor activity and expansion in HuSGM3 mice. (A) Schematic representation of the HSPC-humanized mouse model for efficacy testing. SGM3 mice were infused with HSPCs and, after hematopoietic reconstitution, injected with Lucia+NGFR+ NALM-6 leukemia cells and treated with low doses of CD28-costimulated CAR T N/SCM (n = 17), CAR T BULK (n = 17), or Mock control (n = 7). (B) NALM-6–derived bioluminescence signal measured at different time points after treatment and expressed as relative light units (RLU). (C) T cell expansion in the peripheral blood of NALM-6–bearing mice measured at different time points after treatment. (D) IFN-γ serum levels measured on day 4 after treatment and day 5 after NALM-6 rechallenge. (E) T cell memory phenotype of CAR T BULK and CAR T N/SCM on day 14 after treatment. Left panel: Dot plot of 2 representative mice (T SCM : CD45RA+CD62L+; T CM : CD45RA–CD62L+; T EM : CD45RA–CD62L–; T EMRA : CD45RA+CD62L–). Right panel: Frequency of T CM cells in mice from the 2 cohorts (analysis performed for n = 7 mice/group). (F and G) Evaluation of signs and symptoms typical of CRS development in HuSGM3 leukemia–bearing mice after treatment, represented by weight loss (F), serum levels of IL-6 (G, left), and murine serum amyloid A (SAA; G, right). Data are represented as mean ± SEM together with overlapping scattered values. ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA (B–D and F) or unpaired t test (E and G).

Collectively, these results suggest that CAR T N/SCM may induce more durable antitumor responses than CAR T BULK , thanks to higher expansion rates and early memory preservation after leukemia encounter.

Barnes-Hut stochastic neighbor embedding algorithm identifies a best-performing phenotype typical of CAR T N/SCM . The selective enrichment of T CM in mice treated with CAR T N/SCM prompted us to investigate whether the functional differences between the 2 CAR T cell populations could be ascribed to a different phenotype after leukemia encounter in vivo. To answer this question, we performed the same experiment as described in Figure 2A, but with the aim of deepening the phenotypic characterization of CAR T cells after the first response, i.e., at day 14 after CAR T cell infusion. To this aim, we sought to employ an unsupervised approach based on the Barnes-Hut stochastic neighbor embedding (BH-SNE) dimensionality reduction algorithm for data analysis (36–38).

As formerly observed, no difference in the capability of controlling leukemia growth was observed between CAR T N/SCM and CAR T BULK (Supplemental Figure 3A). However, unsupervised and stochastic data downscaling, in which approximately 74,000 CD3+ lymphocytes were chosen for each file, together with the multidimensionality reduction performed by BH-SNE analysis, revealed the enrichment of clusters in totally distinct areas between CAR T N/SCM and CAR T BULK (Figure 3, A and B). Examination of these clusters, in which a similar distribution of each sample was found (Supplemental Figure 3B), highlighted intrinsic differences in the phenotypic composition of CAR T N/SCM when compared with CAR T BULK . Of note, CAR T N/SCM clusters were extremely enriched in T SCM and T CM , whereas those concerning CAR T BULK preferentially exhibited a T EM and effector memory CD45RA+ (EMRA) phenotype (Figure 3C). Moreover, CAR T N/SCM displayed an activated phenotype, characterized by coexpression of activation markers and limited enrichment of IRs, while CAR T BULK were typified by an exhausted phenotype, coexpressing multiple IRs in the absence of activation markers (Figure 3D). Indeed, the opposed spatial orientation of CAR T N/SCM and CAR T BULK was directed toward the enrichment of either activation receptors or IRs, respectively, as evidenced by heatmap visualization (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 CAR T N/SCM retain an enhanced in vivo fitness after leukemia encounter. SGM3 mice were infused with HSPCs and, after hematopoietic reconstitution, injected with Lucia+NGFR+ NALM-6 leukemia cells and treated with low doses of CD28-costimulated CAR T N/SCM (n = 3) or CAR T BULK (n = 5) as described in Figure 2. (A) A median of approximately 74,000 CD3+ lymphocytes derived from the peripheral blood of both CAR T N/SCM – and CAR T BULK –treated mice on day 14 after treatment were interrogated by BH-SNE and K-means algorithms. Data were plotted according to BH-SNE1 and BH-SNE2 specifically calculated variables and the events were split into 2 density plots according to the CAR T cell population they belong to. (B) CAR T N/SCM and CAR T BULK specifically identified clusters after application of Flow-SOM algorithm to both BH-SNE1 and BH-SNE2 variables. CAR T N/SCM – and CAR T BULK –specific clusters described in terms of (C) T cell memory subset composition, together with (D) expression of inhibitory and activation receptors (IRs and ARs). (E) Heatmap visualization of both inhibitory and activation receptors expressed by CAR T N/SCM – and CAR T BULK –specific metaclusters, in which mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) levels were normalized on the basis of the maximum expressed value of each analyzed parameter in the whole examined sample.

In conclusion, this unsupervised approach revealed that CAR T N/SCM are endowed with enhanced in vivo fitness, which relies on an improved preservation of early memory cells, higher activation, and lower exhaustion.

CAR T N/SCM are intrinsically less prone to causing sCRS. Concerned about the higher expansion rate displayed by CAR T N/SCM , which may theoretically increase their toxic potential, we modified the previous experimental setting in HuSGM3 mice to exacerbate their intrinsic capability to elicit sCRS. Since such an adverse event is known to be associated with both tumor burden and the level of CAR T cell expansion upon infusion (14, 39, 40), we increased leukemia load and CAR T cell dose by approximately 1 log (Figure 4A). In these conditions, CAR T N/SCM and CAR T BULK were mutually able to control leukemia growth, even though CAR T N/SCM showed slightly slower kinetics of tumor clearance (Figure 4B). Despite similar antitumor activity, CAR T N/SCM proliferated more than CAR T BULK , confirming that these cells are endowed with a superior expansion potential in vivo (Figure 4C). In this context, increased proliferation of CAR T N/SCM was evident mainly in the CD4+ compartment, while the CD4+/CD8+ ratio tended toward CD8+ at early time points and toward CD4+ later on (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Strikingly, however, while the majority of mice treated with CAR T BULK experienced severe, irreversible weight loss, most animals treated with CAR T N/SCM eventually recovered from toxicity (Figure 4D). Similarly to what was observed in patients and in previous preclinical studies (14, 19, 32, 41), CRS development in mice was associated with elevation of serum IL-6 and SAA, which were both higher in mice treated with CAR T BULK compared with mice that received CAR T N/SCM (Figure 4, E and F). Besides IL-6, a wide array of other proinflammatory cytokines released by immune components in concert with activated CAR T cells was analyzed and, once again, overall cytokine levels were lower in mice receiving CAR T N/SCM than in those infused with CAR T BULK (Figure 4G). Heatmap visualization of cytokine levels and composition confirmed this picture and revealed greater amounts of myeloid-derived cytokines, including IP-10, IL-8, and MCP-1 in CAR T BULK –treated mice compared with CAR T N/SCM (Figure 4H). Accordingly, a higher proportion of mice that received CAR T BULK succumbed to sCRS as compared with mice treated with CAR T N/SCM (Figure 4I). In order to more precisely stratify CRS development, we then considered multiple parameters, i.e., weight loss, death event, and myeloid-derived cytokine levels to generate an algorithm that assigns to each mouse a CRS score and allows recapitulation of the grading system employed in patients. By applying this algorithm, we observed that none of the mice treated with CAR T N/SCM developed grade 4 CRS, which conversely was observed in 33% of mice treated with CAR T BULK (Figure 4J). Moreover, while absence of CRS was observed only in the 11% of CAR T BULK –treated mice, this proportion increased to 44% in the cohort infused with CAR T N/SCM , suggesting that this cell product has a lower potential to cause CRS.

Figure 4 CAR T N/SCM are less prone to induce severe CRS. (A) SGM3 mice were infused with HSPCs and, after hematopoietic reconstitution (HuSGM3), injected with Lucia+NGFR+ NALM-6 leukemia cells. When a high tumor burden was reached, mice were treated with high doses of CD28-costimulated CAR T N/SCM (n = 9), CAR T BULK (n = 9), or Mock control (n = 6). (B) NALM-6–derived bioluminescence signal measured at different time points after treatment and expressed as relative light units (RLU). (C) T cell expansion in the peripheral blood of mice, (D) weight loss evaluation, and (E) IL-6 serum levels at different time points after treatment. (F) Serum amyloid A (SAA) levels 24 hours after T cell infusion (n = 6 for CAR T BULK , n = 6 for CAR T N/SCM , n = 3 for Mock). (G) Peak serum cytokine (CTK) levels and (H) heatmap visualization of peak serum cytokine levels on day 4 after treatment. Data are represented as the mean ± SEM and values are scaled according to a graded-color range depending on relative minimum and maximum levels. (I) Severe CRS–related (sCRS-related) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of mice. (J) CRS grading. Left panel: Kaplan-Meier curves. Right panel: Histograms summarizing CRS grading. Data are represented as mean ± SEM together with overlapping scattered values and box and violin plots. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA (B–E), unpaired t test (F and G), Mantel-Cox 2-sided log-rank test (I), or Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test (J).

With the aim of evaluating signs of neurotoxicity concomitant with CRS development, mouse brains were collected at sacrifice and subjected to histopathological evaluation. Impressively, 3 out of the 5 CAR T BULK –treated mice presented multifocal brain hemorrhages (42), whereas in the group infused with CAR T N/SCM only 1 mouse showed a small hemorrhagic focus (Supplemental Figure 4C).

Taken together, these results indicate that, despite a greater expansion potential, CAR T N/SCM are less prone to trigger detrimental CRS than CAR T BULK , displaying a better balance between efficacy and safety profiles. Since before treatment the absolute counts of circulating monocytes, which are crucial for CRS pathogenesis (32, 41), were superimposable in the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 4D), the reasons for differential toxicity must be sought in the intrinsic biology of the 2 CAR T cell populations.

CAR T N/SCM are intrinsically less able to trigger sCRS independently of CAR costimulation, by lowering monocyte activation and cytokine production. The data shown until now refer to CAR T cells incorporating a CD28 costimulatory domain. Aiming to assess whether the reduced toxic profile is an intrinsic property of CAR T cell products generated from T N/SCM , we transduced either T N/SCM or T BULK with a 4-1BB–costimulated CAR. Even in this case, CAR expression levels were similar and the proportion of early memory subsets was higher in CAR T N/SCM compared with CAR T BULK (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), while the CD4+/CD8+ ratio was similar (Supplemental Figure 5C). In addition, CAR T N/SCM were characterized by a lower activation profile (Supplemental Figure 5D) and reduced expansion in culture (Supplemental Figure 5E).

We next evaluated the safety profile of 4-1BB–costimulated CAR T cells in the same model employed in Figure 4A, including high leukemia burdens and CAR T cell doses. Both CAR T cell populations were equally able to control leukemia growth (Figure 5A), but CAR T N/SCM featured increased CAR T cell expansion rates compared with CAR T BULK (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 5, F and G). Like their CD28z counterpart, CAR T N/SCM –treated mice also experienced less severe weight loss compared with mice that received CAR T BULK (Figure 5C), together with reduced serum levels of IL-6 (Figure 5D) and other inflammatory cytokines (Figure 5E). Along with this, sCRS-related survival rates in mice infused with CAR T N/SCM were significantly improved compared with CAR T BULK (Figure 5F). Accordingly, the incidence of grade 3 and 4 CRS was significantly higher in the CAR T BULK population than in the CAR T N/SCM cohort (Figure 5G), where grade 1 CRS was rather prevalent.

Figure 5 CAR T N/SCM are less toxic, independently of the costimulation provided. Experiments were conducted as described in Figure 4A but with CAR T cells carrying the 4-1BB costimulatory domain. (A) NALM-6–derived bioluminescence signal measured at different time points after treatment and expressed as relative light units (RLU) (n = 13 for CAR T BULK , n = 12 for CAR T N/SCM , n = 6 for Mock). (B) T cell expansion in the peripheral blood of mice. (C) Weight loss evaluation at different time points after treatment. (D and E) IL-6 and other cytokine (CTK) serum levels, with their heatmap visualization, on day 4 after treatment (n = 18 for CAR T BULK , n = 19 for CAR T N/SCM , n = 6 for Mock). (F) Severe CRS–related (sCRS-related) Kaplan-Meier survival analysis of mice. (G) CRS grading. Left panel: Kaplan-Meier curves. Right panel: Histograms summarizing CRS grading. (H) Monocyte absolute number immediately before T cell infusion (n = 13 for CAR T BULK , n = 12 for CAR T N/SCM , n = 6 for Mock). (I) Percentage of activated monocytes coexpressing CD80, CD86, CD54, and HLA-DR activation receptor markers (ARs) 1 day after treatment (n = 7 for CAR T BULK and CAR T N/SCM , n = 3 for Mock). (J) Evaluation of AR upregulation on CAR T cells (CD54, CD86) and monocytes (CD54, CD86, CD163) expressed as MFI on day 1 after treatment (n = 11 for CD54 and n = 7 for CD86 evaluated on CAR T N/SCM , n = 9 for CD54 and n = 6 for CD86 evaluated on CAR T BULK , n = 6 for CD163 in the CAR T BULK cohort, n = 7 for CD163 in the CAR T N/SCM cohort). (K) Correlation between CAR T cell and monocyte activation statuses on day 1 after treatment. Data are represented as box and violin plots, mean ± SEM together with overlapping scattered values, or scaled according to a graded-color range depending on relative minimum and maximum levels, when referring to the heatmap. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by 2-way ANOVA (A–C), unpaired t test (D, E, and H–J), Mantel-Cox 2-sided log-rank test (F), or Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test (G).

Intrigued by the enhanced safety profile of CAR T N/SCM despite higher expansion rates, we analyzed the activation profile of monocytes and CAR T cells in these mice. Strikingly, being provided with similar monocyte counts before treatment (Figure 5H), the day after T cell infusion we observed a lower fraction of monocytes coexpressing activation markers, such as CD80, CD86, HLA-DR, and CD54 in mice treated with CAR T N/SCM compared with mice that received CAR T BULK (Figure 5I). Accordingly, the cumulative expression levels of activation markers in CAR T cells and monocytes were reduced in the CAR T N/SCM cohort compared with CAR T BULK (Figure 5J). Finally, a positive correlation between CAR T cell and monocyte activation levels was observed in vivo (Figure 5K).

Overall, these in vivo data show that CAR T N/SCM , while displaying a higher expansion capability, are characterized by a lower potential to cause detrimental toxicities, thanks to lower activation levels immediately after tumor exposure that translates into reduced monocyte activation and cytokine release. Importantly, this feature is intrinsic to CAR T cell products generated from T N/SCM and independent of the costimulatory domain included in the CAR construct, offering a general way for developing CAR T cell therapies with ameliorated therapeutic indexes.

CAR T N/SCM fine-tune monocyte activation and proinflammatory cytokine production. To better decipher the mechanisms underlying the peculiar behavior of CAR T N/SCM , we first evaluated CAR T cell activation responses and kinetics in vitro after stimulation with NALM-6 leukemia cells. Interestingly, CAR T N/SCM cells including either the CD28 or the 4-1BB costimulatory domain activated less intensely than CAR T BULK , both in terms of CD25, CD69, and HLA-DR upregulation, even though the kinetics were superimposable between the 2 populations (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C and E–G). Moreover, when looking at CD25+CD69+HLA-DR+ triple-positive marker expression, we found that the amount of activated CAR T N/SCM was significantly lower both at 24 (Figure 6A) and 48 hours after stimulation (Supplemental Figure 6, D and H).

Figure 6 CAR T N/SCM better calibrate monocyte activation and cytokine production. (A) Absolute number (a.n.) of CAR T cells coexpressing activation markers (CD25, CD69, HLA-DR) 24 hours after coculture with NALM-6 cells (CAR T BULK /CAR T N/SCM 28z n = 11, left; CAR T BULK /CAR T N/SCM BBz n = 8, right). (B) Schematic representation of tripartite cocultures consisting of NALM-6 leukemia cells, CAR T cells, and autologous monocytes. Untransduced T BULK (Mock) and T N/SCM (Mock N/SCM ) were used as controls. CTKs, cytokines. (C) IL-6 production (Mock n = 3; Mock N/SCM n = 3; CAR T BULK /CAR T N/SCM 28z n = 5, left; CAR T BULK /CAR T N/SCM BBz n = 4, right) and (D) heatmap visualization of cytokine release 24 hours after plating. P = 0.0319 for the comparison between CAR T BULK BBz and CAR T N/SCM BBz in D. (E and F) RNA sequencing analysis of monocytes retrieved from tripartite cocultures including 4-1BB–costimulated CAR T cells and analyzed by RNA sequencing. (E) Pre-ranked GSEA depicting the expression profile of monocytes employing the activation gene set GSE5099 (CAR T BULK n = 4, CAR T N/SCM n = 3). (F) Heatmap illustrating expression values (log 2 -transformed RPKM) of selected genes retrieved from different pathways in monocytes as inflammatory response, activation, and inflammasome complex. Percentage of (G) CD28- and (H) 41BB-costimulated CAR T cells expressing granzyme A, granzyme B, and perforin 24 hours after coculture with NALM-6 cells (CAR T BULK /CAR T N/SCM 28z n = 6/7, CAR T BULK /CAR T N/SCM BBz n = 5). Data are represented as mean ± SEM together with overlapping scattered values and box and violin plots. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by paired t test (A, C, D, G, and H).

To assess whether reduced activation could play a role in downscaling monocyte activation and cytokine production, we set up a tripartite coculture consisting of NALM-6 leukemia cells, CAR T cells, and autologous monocytes (Figure 6B). Similar to what we observed in vivo, production of IL-6 (Figure 6C) and other myeloid-derived cytokines (Figure 6D) was significantly reduced with CAR T N/SCM compared with CAR T BULK , both in the case of CD28 and 4-1BB costimulation. Even in the presence of myeloid cells, CAR T N/SCM were characterized by milder activation compared with CAR T BULK (Supplemental Figure 7). To gain mechanistic insights into the differential activation of the myeloid compartment, we retrieved monocytes from tripartite cocultures with 4-1BB–costimulated CAR T BULK or CAR T N/SCM and analyzed their transcriptional profile by RNA sequencing. According to the in vivo data, monocytes from cocultures with CAR T N/SCM were characterized by a lower activation state (Figure 6E) and a milder inflammatory signature (Figure 6F). Interestingly, among the genes upregulated by monocytes in the presence of CAR T BULK , we found those implicated in the activation of the inflammasome, which regulates the proteolytic maturation of IL-1β and IL-18. Inflammasome activation in myeloid cells has recently been implicated in the development of CAR T cell–associated CRS, as a consequence of tumor cell pyroptosis induced by CAR T cell–released granzyme B (43) and granzyme A (44). Remarkably, we observed that CAR T N/SCM stimulated with NALM-6 cells produce lower levels of granzyme A, granzyme B, and perforin than CAR T BULK , both in the case of CD28 (Figure 6G) and 4-1BB costimulation (Figure 6H). These data suggest that this pathway may be implicated in the different abilities of CAR T N/SCM and CAR T BULK to activate myeloid cells and cause sCRS.

Results obtained with primary monocytes confirmed those achieved with the human leukemia monocytic cell line THP-1 (Supplemental Figure 8) and integrated the observations made in vivo. Collectively, these findings show that CAR T N/SCM regulates monocyte responses more safely than CAR T BULK . Moreover, they reveal a close relationship between CAR T cell and myeloid cell activation levels and suggest that by modulating CAR T cell activation it is possible to modify the triggering of myeloid cells to release cytokines and cause systemic toxicity.

CAR T N/SCM with a milder effector behavior in vitro can be generated from patients with B-ALL. Since the above data suggest that CAR T N/SCM display a higher therapeutic index compared with CAR T BULK , we aimed at demonstrating the feasibility of applying the preselection procedure, combined with a protocol capable of preserving T cell fitness, to T cells retrieved from 3 patients with B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL). The mean percentage of T N/SCM in these patients was 32.8% ± 7.6% (SEM), in line with clinical evidence (15, 45–48) and our previous findings (34) highlighting a lower frequency of these cell populations in B-ALL patients as compared with healthy donors. Nevertheless, CAR T N/SCM were successfully generated in all cases, featuring high expansion rates at the end of the manufacturing protocol (Figure 7A). Phenotypic and functional characterization of patient-derived CAR T cells revealed a similar pattern to that of healthy donors. Both cell products were highly enriched in T SCM (Figure 7B) and the CD4+/CD8+ ratio tended toward CD8+ (Figure 7C). However, CAR T N/SCM featured lower activation levels at the end of manufacturing (Figure 7D) and, despite equal proliferation in short-term in vitro assays (Figure 7E), this cell product was slightly less cytotoxic against CD19+ cell lines than CAR T BULK (Figure 7F) and released lower levels of inflammatory cytokines (Figure 7G).

Figure 7 CAR T N/SCM can be generated from patients with B-ALL. CD62L+CD45RA+ double-positive T cells from patients with B-ALL were isolated by FACS and bulk unselected T cells were employed as control. T N/SCM and T BULK were activated with TransAct, transduced with lentiviral vector encoding either a CD19.28z CAR or a CD19.BBz CAR, and expanded in culture with IL-7 and IL-15. (A) T cell fold expansion at the end of culture protocol (CAR T BULK /CAR T N/SCM 28z n = 3, CAR T BULK /CAR T N/SCM BBz n = 3). (B) T SCM enrichment, (C) CD8+ frequency, and (D) HLA-DR expression at the end of manufacturing. (E) T cell proliferation after a 4-day coculture with NALM-6 cells, measured by intracellular staining of Ki-67. (F) Killing activity expressed as elimination index (see Methods) and measured by coculturing CAR T cells with NALM-6, BV173, and ALL-CM CD19+ tumor cells for 4 days at a 1:20 effector/target (E:T) ratio (CAR T BULK /CAR T N/SCM 28z n = 9, CAR T BULK /CAR T N/SCM BBz n = 6). (G) Cytokine (CTK) production after 24-hour coculture of CAR T cells with CD19+ cell lines at a 1:10 E:T ratio. Full circles refer to CAR constructs carrying the CD28 costimulatory domain, while open circles refer to CAR constructs carrying 4-1BB. Data are represented as mean ± SEM together with overlapping scattered values. *P < 0.05 by paired t test.