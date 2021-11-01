Seasonal coronavirus–specific B cells with limited SARS-CoV-2 cross-reactivity dominate the IgG response in severe COVID-19

Clinical characteristics of the study participants. This study included 20 patients with severe COVID-19 who had reverse transcription-PCR–confirmed (RT-PCR–confirmed) SARS-CoV-2 infection and were admitted to the ICU with ARDS. Additionally, 12 RT-PCR–confirmed SARS-CoV-2 patients with COVID-19 who had only mild coronavirus infection–related symptoms and 6 RT-PCR–negative disease controls with similarly mild symptoms were included. None of the patients with mild disease was admitted to the hospital. There was no significant difference with regard to sex (P ≥ 0.28), but the patients with severe COVID-19 were older (average age of 63 years, range 29–75) than those with mild COVID-19 (average age of 50 years, range 33–66, P = 0.0028) or the controls (average age of 52 years, range 38–62, P = 0.023). Six patients with severe COVID-19 (patients 3, 4, 5, 12, 14, and 15; Table 1) were tested by RT-PCR and found to be negative for NL63, OC43, and 229E at 2 time points, ruling out CCC coinfections (data not shown). Six patients with severe COVID-19 were included in the first week after the onset of symptoms, 9 additional patients were included in the second week, 3 additional patients in the third week, and 2 additional patients in the fifth week. Longitudinal samples were available for 15 of 20 patients with severe COVID-19. From all patients with mild COVID-19 and disease controls, samples were collected in the first week (at nasopharyngeal swab sampling for RT-PCR) and the third week after the onset of symp OC43-SECTO IgG titers were already immunodominant at toms. Information on blood collection time points and patient characteristics are provided in Tables 1 and 2, respectively.

Serum IgG titers against a range of coronavirus N and S antigens increase during SARS-CoV-2 infection in patients with severe COVID-19. Serum titers against CCCs and epidemic coronavirus antigens, including N, S ECTO , the head domain of S (S 1 ) and the receptor-binding domain of S (S RBD ), were simultaneously determined by protein microarray (PMA). Serum IgG responses specific for SARS2-N and influenza virus HA H1N1 (2009), included as a respiratory infection control virus, were determined separately by ELISA. Patients with mild or severe COVID-19 mounted a SARS-CoV-2 immune response, as shown by the induction of serum IgG titers against SARS2-N, SARS2-S ECTO , SARS2-S 1 , and SARS2-S RBD (Figure 1). SARS-CoV-2 IgG titers were higher in patients with severe COVID-19 than in those with mild COVID-19, and titers increased over the course of the infection. SARS-CoV-2–negative disease controls remained IgG seronegative for all SARS-CoV-2 antigens (Figure 1) and SARS-CoV-2 virus neutralization (data not shown). Influenza virus HA IgG titers remained stable over time in all patient groups. Patients recruited for this study were probably never exposed to SARS-CoV or MERS-CoV, as seroprevalence in the general population is very low (<0.2%; refs. 28, 29). Nevertheless, we detected an IgG response to all SARS-CoV antigens and MERS-S ECTO in all patients with severe COVID-19 and the majority of patients with mild disease. Although the SARS-CoV N (SARS-N) IgG titers appeared higher than the SARS2-N titers, this likely reflects a difference in the sensitivity of PMA versus ELISA. Given the high structural similarities between the respective structural proteins of SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 and between MERS-S 2 and SARS2-S 2 (19, 24), it is plausible that a cross-reactive response was mounted. Close relatedness between SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2 also probably explains the strong correlation between the SARS-N and SARS2-N IgG titers (R = 0.93, P < 0.0001; Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150613DS1).

All patients with mild or severe disease exhibited substantial IgG reactivity to at least 1 of the 229E, NL63, HKU1, or OC43 antigens, suggesting that they were seropositive for all CCCs. Besides the increasing SARS-CoV-2 IgG response, serum IgG reactivity to various CCC antigens increased in patients with mild or severe COVID-19. This increment was only significant in patients with severe COVID-19 for the 229E-N, NL63-N, and OC43-S ECTO antigens. OC43-S ECTO IgG titers were already dominant at the time of study inclusion for all patient groups. In patients with severe COVID-19, these titers increased significantly more over time compared with patients with mild disease in week 3 after the onset of symptoms (Figure 1).

Frequencies of circulating B cells targeting N and S of SARS-CoV-2 and CCC increase following SARS-CoV-2 infection. To analyze the kinetics of the coronavirus-specific B cell response, we longitudinally enumerated circulating B cell clones specific for coronavirus antigens using B cell profiling (Figure 2). To that aim, we isolated CD19+ B cells from PBMC samples that were collected at the same time points as the serum samples in the previous section, from 1 control patient as well as from 6 patients with mild COVID-19 and 17 patients with severe COVID-19 (Table 1). CD19+ B cells were stimulated in an antigen- and B cell receptor–independent manner in oligoclonal cultures at a limiting dilution. This culture system ensured an unbiased clonal analysis of the coronavirus-specific response. We individually screened the supernatants for IgG reactivity to all available coronavirus antigens using PMA. The frequency of reactive wells was 15% ± 14% for N and 22% ± 15% for S (average ± SD). The number of reactive B cell supernatants was normalized to the number of screened B cells per patient in order to compare frequencies between different samples.

Overall, the frequency of in vitro–stimulated peripheral blood–derived B cells reflected total serum IgG reactivity, with a few exceptions. The differences in B cell counts and serum IgG titers potentially reflected in vitro and in vivo differences in B cell activation or regulation. As we observed with serum IgG reactivity, patients with COVID-19 showed a strong expansion of SARS-CoV-2–reactive B cells, which was most prominent in those with severe disease. Moreover, the number of B cell clones reactive to various CCCs and epidemic coronavirus antigens expanded upon SARS-CoV-2 infection. This increase in CCC-specific B cells was most striking for 229E-N, NL63-N, HKU1-N, OC43-S ECTO , and 229E-S 1 antigens. The frequency of HKU1-N–reactive B cells was higher than expected, as shown by the low serum reactivity. The OC43-S ECTO B cell response was immunodominant in patients with severe COVID-19 and increased significantly in the following weeks. This response was significantly higher in the patients with severe COVID-19 than in those with mild COVID-19 in the third week following the onset of symptoms. Contrastingly, the frequency of 229E-S 1 –reactive B cells was immunodominant in patients with mild COVID-19 and increased significantly over time (Figure 2). However, as with HKU1-N–specific B cells, we did not observe these differences in serum IgG titers (Figure 1).

B cells reactive to heterologous coronaviruses are differentially boosted in patients with mild or severe COVID-19. The outgrowth of B cells that target heterologous coronavirus strains is potentially driven by cross-reactivity with SARS-CoV-2. Therefore, we analyzed the multiplex PMA profiles of in vitro–stimulated B cell cultures to determine the level of cross-reactivity of monoclonal IgG. A longitudinal profile of coronavirus antigen–reactive cultures that represents the observed kinetics in the pooled analysis (Figure 2) is shown for each patient group (Figure 3).

The N-reactive IgG clones from the 3 representative donors are shown at different time points. In the case of the control patient, the number of detected N-reactive clones decreased, but for COVID-19 patients, the number of N-specific B cell clones increased in patients with mild disease (n = 20 in week 1 and n = 42 in week 3) and in those with severe disease (n = 17 at day 9, n = 42 on day 16 and n = 66 on day 23). For all patients, a substantial number of clones cross-reacted between 229E-N, NL63-N, and HKU1-N antigens. In contrast, the IgG clones reacting to OC43-N, MERS-N, and SARS-N showed minor to no binding to CCC N antigens on PMA (Figure 3A). Analysis of selected SARS-N binding clones on SARS-N and SARS2-N ELISA revealed significant cross-reactivity between both antigens (R = 0.49, P = 0.0034; Supplemental Figure 1B), which confirmed that the serum IgG response to SARS-N was due to cross-reactivity with SARS2-N.

The control patient showed stable S-reactivity over time. We detected some SARS-CoV-2–reactive B cells, and most cross-reacted with CCCs. These likely represent preexisting CCC-specific clones or naive B cells. In contrast, both COVID-19 patients showed an expanding, mostly type-specific SARS-CoV-2 S response with increasing numbers of SARS2-S ECTO – and SARS2-S 1 –reactive B cell clones. In the case of the patient with mild COVID-19, we detected no SARS2-S ECTO –specific IgG clones in the first week. In week 3, we found that 8 of 14 (57%) SARS2-S ECTO –specific clones also reacted with SARS2-S 1 . In the case of the patient with severe COVID-19, 0 of 3 SARS2-S ECTO –specific IgG clones reacted with SARS2-S 1 on day 9; 10 of 13 (77%) on day 16; and 22 of 30 (73%) on day 23 (Figure 3B). The relative increase in the number of SARS2-S ECTO – and SARS2-S 1 –reactive clones indicated that over time, S 1 -reactive clones were positively selected in vivo in both patients with mild COVID-19 and in those with severe disease. This domain is the target of most potent neutralizing antibodies (5). Therefore, this finding indicates the maturation of a SARS-CoV-2–specific IgG response.

Clonal S-specific IgG cross-reactivity patterns were similar between the control patient and in week 1 in the patients with mild COVID-19. However, the patterns were strikingly different between the 2 representative COVID-19 patients. A broadly cross-reactive S 1 response was present in the patient with mild COVID-19 in the first week of symptoms (8 of 22 [36%] of S 1 -specific clones cross-reacted), and 229E-S 1 was immunodominant (11 of 27 [41%] of total S-specific clones). Three weeks after symptom onset, more CoV-specific clones were detected, the S-IgG cross-reactivity was reduced (11 of 40 [28%] of S 1 -specific clones cross-reacted with heterologous strains), and 229E-S 1 remained immunodominant (24 of 68 [35%] of total S-specific clones). The patient with severe COVID-19 had a stronger type-specific SARS-CoV-2 response. This patient with severe disease had less cross-reactivity between S 1 antigens compared with the patient with mild COVID-19 (1 of 19 [5%] of S 1 clones cross-reacted on day 9; 4 of 21 [19%] on day 16; and 5 of 45 [11%] on day 23). OC43-S ECTO clones dominated the coronavirus-specific IgG response on day 9 (29 of 57 [51%] of total S-specific clones), and these clones were prominently boosted on day 16 (149 of 170 [88%]) and day 23 (119 of 159 [75%]). Although many OC43-S ECTO clones cross-reacted with SARS-CoV S ECTO (SARS-S ECTO ) (101 of 297 [34%] on all 3 days combined), a limited number of clones showed binding to SARS-CoV-2 antigens on PMA (18 of 297 [6%]; Figure 3B).

N-specific IgGs have similar cross-reactive patterns in patients with mild or severe COVID-19, whereas S-specific IgGs show differential cross-reactivity patterns in both patient groups. In order to confirm our previous findings and identify additional differences in the IgG cross-reactivity patterns between patients with mild COVID-19 and those with severe disease, we analyzed all coronavirus-specific IgG clones that were detected at available overlapping time points. Specifically, we compared patients in week 1 (n = 6 mild and n = 3 severe COVID-19) and week 3 (n = 6 mild and n = 11 severe COVID-19) after the onset of clinical symptoms. We performed Pearson’s regression analysis to quantify the cross-reactivity between antigens.

For N, this analysis validated that the 229E-N, NL63-N, and HKU1-N IgG clones cross-reacted in patients with mild or severe COVID-19 during the first week of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Three weeks after the onset of symptoms, the cross-reactivity patterns we observed in week 1 became more robust in both COVID-19 patient groups. Additionally, we observed weak yet highly significant correlations between OC43-N and the other CCC strains. However, we detected no significant IgG cross-reactivity between the CCC and epidemic coronavirus strains, indicating that different epitopes were involved (Figure 4A).

The combined analysis of all S-IgG clones showed complex cross-reactivity patterns including CCC and epidemic strains. In patients with mild disease sampled in the first week after the onset of symptoms, we confirmed the significant cross-reactivity between S 1 of the CCC and epidemic strains (Figure 3 and Figure 4B). Contrastingly, the patients with severe disease sampled in the first week displayed a weak but broadly S–cross-reactive response, including S ECTO and S 1 antigens. Moreover, matched S 1 and S ECTO antigens of each coronavirus strain were significantly correlated, indicating substantial reactivity to an S 1 epitope (Figure 4B). Three weeks after the onset of symptoms, cross-reactivity patterns in patients of both COVID-19 groups differed from the ones observed in week 1. For patients with mild disease, we confirmed that the cross-reactivity of the S 1 response was greatly reduced. Conversely, strain-matched S 1 and S ECTO reactivity increased. In contrast, patients with severe disease had a similar but more pronounced cross-reactive pattern in the third week compared with that seen in the first week after the onset of symptoms. Reactivity with shared epitopes in all SARS-CoV-2 antigens increased. However, cross-reactivity between CCC and epidemic coronaviruses on S 1 antigens disappeared almost completely. Strikingly, patients with severe disease displayed a significant negative correlation between the immunodominant OC43-S ECTO IgG response and all SARS-CoV-2 antigens (Figure 4B). This confirms that OC43-S ECTO reactive clones were overall unlikely to show detectable cross-reactivity with SARS-CoV-2 on PMA in patients with severe COVID-19.

The majority of boosted OC43-S ECTO –reactive clones did not react with OC43-S 1 . To determine whether they were reactive to S 2 , we analyzed OC43-S 2 reactivity of randomly selected OC43-S ECTO –reactive clones by ELISA. Out data confirmed that all selected OC43-S ECTO clones bound to OC43-S 2 (Supplemental Figure 2).

IgG cross-reactivity between OC43-S ECTO and SARS-CoV-2 S antigens remains limited over time in severe COVID-19. An in-depth analysis of the boosted immunodominant OC43-S ECTO response in all patients with severe COVID-19 for whom PBMCs were available (n = 17; Table 1) confirmed that the majority of OC43-S ECTO clones (752 of 920 [82%]) did not cross-react with SARS-CoV-2. However, the relative number of OC43-S ECTO clones that cross-reacted with SARS-CoV-2 S antigens moderately increased over time (from 13% to 21%, grouped per week after the onset of symptoms). Strikingly, this minority of OC43-S ECTO –reactive clones that cross-reacted with SARS-CoV-2 increasingly recognized epitopes in SARS2-S 1 and SARS2-S RBD (Figure 5). This suggests that there was incremental recognition of epitopes with high neutralization potential in a minority of the OC43-S ECTO clones (5, 21).

No evidence for functional contribution of seasonal coronavirus-specific antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 neutralization. To determine which coronavirus-reactive IgGs functionally contribute to SARS-CoV-2 neutralization, we correlated serum S–reactive IgG titers with the 50% plaque reduction neutralization test (PRNT 50 ) serum titers for SARS-CoV-2. We found that serum SARS2-S ECTO –, SARS2-S 1 –, and SARS2-S RBD –specific IgG titers selectively correlated with serum SARS-CoV-2 PRNT 50 titers. All other S-specific IgG titers did not correlate with neutralization (Figure 6A).