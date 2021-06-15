Commentary 10.1172/JCI150588

Tissue-specific therapy in immune-mediated kidney diseases: new ARGuments for targeting the IL-23/IL-17 axis

Christian F. Krebs,1,2,3 Jan-Eric Turner,2,3 Jan-Hendrik Riedel,1,2,3 and Ulf Panzer1,2,3

1Division of Translational Immunology, III. Department of Medicine,

2Hamburg Center for Translational Immunology (HCTI), and

3III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Hamburg, Germany.

Address correspondence to: Ulf Panzer, Division of Translational Immunology, III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Martinistr. 52, 20246 Hamburg, Germany. Phone: 49.40.7410.51557; Email: panzer@uke.de.

Authorship note: CFK, JET, and JHR contributed equally to this work.

Published June 15, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 12 on June 15, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(12):e150588. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150588.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published June 15, 2021 - Version history
View PDF

Immune-mediated kidney diseases are a leading cause of end-stage renal disease. Despite recent discoveries, the immunopathogenesis of this heterogeneous disease group remains incompletely understood, which is a major reason for the lack of specific therapies and targeted interventions. Accumulating evidence suggests that cytokines related to the T cell response play an important role in renal autoimmunity. In this issue of the JCI, Li et al. demonstrate that IL-23 directly regulates the metabolism of parenchymal kidney cells, thereby generating a proinflammatory microenvironment that exacerbates T cell–driven renal tissue damage. These findings identify the IL-23/IL-17 axis as a key mediator of renal tissue injury and open new avenues for the development of pathogenesis-based treatment strategies in renal inflammatory diseases.

