Tissue-specific therapy in immune-mediated kidney diseases: new ARGuments for targeting the IL-23/IL-17 axis

Commentary 10.1172/JCI150588

Authorship note: CFK, JET, and JHR contributed equally to this work.

Address correspondence to: Ulf Panzer, Division of Translational Immunology, III. Department of Medicine, University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf, Martinistr. 52, 20246 Hamburg, Germany. Phone: 49.40.7410.51557; Email: panzer@uke.de .

Immune-mediated kidney diseases are a leading cause of end-stage renal disease. Despite recent discoveries, the immunopathogenesis of this heterogeneous disease group remains incompletely understood, which is a major reason for the lack of specific therapies and targeted interventions. Accumulating evidence suggests that cytokines related to the T cell response play an important role in renal autoimmunity. In this issue of the JCI, Li et al. demonstrate that IL-23 directly regulates the metabolism of parenchymal kidney cells, thereby generating a proinflammatory microenvironment that exacerbates T cell–driven renal tissue damage. These findings identify the IL-23/IL-17 axis as a key mediator of renal tissue injury and open new avenues for the development of pathogenesis-based treatment strategies in renal inflammatory diseases.

