Neoantigen-reactive CD8+ T cells affect clinical outcome of adoptive cell therapy with tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes in melanoma

Identification of neoepitope-reactive CD8+ T cells. In a cohort of metastatic melanoma patients treated with TIL-ACT (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150535DS1), prediction of patient-specific mutated HLA-I epitopes was performed using whole exome sequencing (WES) and RNA-Seq on tumor material and normal tissue PBMCs. The in silico neopeptide prediction platform MuPeXI (https://services.healthtech.dtu.dk/service.php?MuPeXI-1.1) was employed to identify single nucleotide variants and indels/frameshifts from the sequencing data specific to the cancer material (5, 20). Mutation-derived peptides were subsequently ranked using netMHCpan (20, 22) and transcription of the corresponding gene (transcripts per million [TPM]) (see Methods) with the aim of including at least 200 neopeptides per patient.

We covered 30 different HLA alleles ranging from 2 to 6 HLA alleles per patient (average, 4.4 HLAs) (Supplemental Figure 1, A and C); however, HLA-C*02:02 and C*05:01 were excluded from data analyses due to technical concerns. Thus, the final neopeptide library ranged from 151 to 585 peptides per patient (Supplemental Figure 1B), with the most frequent alleles in our cohort being HLA-A*01:01 and C*03:04 (Supplemental Figure 1C). In addition to neopeptides, we also included a small set of known CD8+ T cell epitopes derived from common human viruses EBV, CMV, and influenza virus (FLU). These represent “bystander” T cells in the TIL Inf product and also serve as positive controls for the technical process.

DNA barcode–labeled neopeptide libraries were constructed as described previously (19) using UV-mediated peptide-MHC exchange (23, 24) and fluorescent streptavidin-labeled dextrans (see Methods). PBMCs and TIL Inf products were stained with patient-specific multimer libraries followed by sorting of multimer-binding CD8+ T cells. The coattached DNA barcodes were amplified from the sorted T cell population to reveal antigen specificity (ref. 19 and Figure 1A). We defined biologically relevant NARTs as NARTs with an estimated frequency of at least 0.01% and without presence in partially HLA-matching healthy donor PBMCs. To assess the reproducibility of our pMHC multimer library screens, we screened TIL samples of 9 patients twice with the same library, demonstrating a correlation between technical replicates (R = 0.55; P < 2.2 × 10–10; Supplemental Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Detection of neoepitope-specific CD8+ T cells in expanded TILs of melanoma. (A) Melanoma-specific mutation-derived peptides were predicted to bind patient’s HLA molecules using the prediction platform MuPeXI. DNA barcode–labeled MHC multimers with either neopeptides or virus-derived peptides were assembled on a PE-labeled streptavidin-conjugated dextran backbone. Multimer-binding NARTs were fluorescence sorted and T cell specificities decoded by barcode sequencing. (B) Examples of neoepitope- and virus-specific CD8+ T cells detected in expanded TILs of melanoma patient M22 (PR) across available HLAs. Significant barcode enrichment is defined based on a log 2 FC of the number of barcode reads compared with triplicate baseline samples. P ≤ 0.001 (egdeR) after correction for multiple hypothesis testing (see Methods). Blue, NARTs; red, virus-specific CD8+ T cells; black, multimers with nonenriched barcodes. V17 annotate EBV peptide RAKFKQLL. (C) Number and frequency of neoepitope- and virus-specific CD8+ T cells in TIL samples across cohort of 26 melanoma patients. Blue, NARTs; red, virus-specific CD8+ T cells. Number of and frequency of NARTs were normalized to absolute HLA coverage (see Methods). Sum est. frequency, sum of estimate frequency.

An example of the analysis of enriched DNA barcodes and their corresponding pMHC in a TIL Inf product from patient M22 ( partial responder [PR]) is depicted in Figure 1B and for patients M14 (progressive disease [PD]) and M26 (CR) in Supplemental Figure 2. In patient M22, NARTs were detected for 3 of 4 HLA molecules included, although most reactivity was seen against HLA-A*01:01–restricted peptides. Of interest, 7 HLA-A*01:01–restricted neoepitopes recognized by the M22 TIL Inf product comprised the C-terminal amino acid sequence SILSY (AKAP9P1796L), and CD8+ T cells specific for each of these peptides were confirmed in TIL Inf products with single-tetramer staining (Supplemental Figure 3A).

From in silico structural models of the interaction between the different AKAP9P1796L peptide variants and the HLA-A*01:01 molecule, we observed that leucine (L), introduced by the mutation, protruded from the HLA-binding groove for potential interaction with a TCR. Furthermore, the four 8 to 10 mer epitope variants shared this conformation when bound to HLA-A*01:01 (Supplemental Figure 3B). This suggests that the AKAP9P1796L amino acid substitution has given rise to multiple neoepitopes that may be recognized by the same population of CD8+ T cells, but with different affinities. The binding affinity hierarchy can be assessed both by the estimated frequency (Supplemental Figure 3C) and the MFI of the tetramer populations (Supplemental Figure 3D) and indicates favorable interaction with the 9 mer and 10 mer neoepitopes holding the SILSY motif.

Screening of TIL Inf products from 26 melanoma patients with personalized multimer libraries resulted in the detection of 106 different NART populations across the cohort. NARTs were detected in 18 out of 26 TIL Inf products, ranging from 0 to 13 NART populations per sample. To avoid any potential bias based on differences in HLA coverage, the number and frequency of detected NARTs were normalized to the average HLA coverage of the cohort (4.4 HLAs per patient). Following HLA normalization, the median number of NARTs per TIL Inf product was 3.7 (range 0–12.1, Figure 1C). Additionally, we detected the presence of virus-specific CD8+ T cells toward a selected list of virus-derived epitopes in half of the TIL Inf products (13 out of 26 patients, Figure 1C), which is in line with previous analyses of TIL Inf products (25, 26). Across all TIL Inf products, we observed an estimated NART frequency of 0%–38.6% (median = 0.63%) of total CD8+ T cells (Figure 1C).

Recognition of melanoma tumor cells by NARTs in vitro. The TIL Inf product from most patients (16 of 26) was previously analyzed for tumor recognition properties in terms of cytokine secretion toward an autologous tumor cell line, generated from the same tumor biopsy as the TIL Inf product (4). The estimated frequency of NARTs identified in this study correlated with the capacity of the TIL Inf product to recognize the tumor, indicating that detected NARTs may indeed contribute to tumor cell recognition (Figure 2A). While a significant association was observed, the effect on cytokine secretion from other immune subsets, tumor antigen classes, or NARTs restricted to HLA alleles not included in our study cannot be excluded.

Figure 2 Autologous tumor recognition by enriched NARTs. (A) Correlation of TIL reactivity to autologous tumor (measured by intracellular cytokine staining) and sum of estimated NART frequency. TIL reactivity toward an autologous tumor cell line was defined as positive for 2 out of the 3 proteins TNF-α, IFN-γ, and CD107a. Sixteen patients with available tumor reactivity data were included from both responder (n = 6) and nonresponders (n = 10). R and P values from Spearman’s correlation with 95% CIs in gray. NART frequency was normalized to absolute HLA coverage (see Methods). (B and C) HLA-B*08:01–restricted, NLFR-specific CD8+ T cells from M22 TIL Inf product were sorted based on 2-color tetramer binding (B) and expanded in vitro followed by NLFR-tetramer staining (C). (D) Tumor reactivity as measured by TNF-α/IFN-γ release after coculture of expanded, NART-specific cell products with or without autologous tumor cell lines, with PMA/ionomycin or with autologous tumor cell line and IFN-γ. NLFR, NLFRRVWEL from USP34S1391F. TIL reactivity data shown in A originate from previous study (4), and the assay was performed as described previously (66).

We additionally investigated the direct tumor-recognition capacity of sorted and expanded neoepitope-specific T cell populations. From the patient M22 TIL Inf product, we sorted USP34S1391F–derived NLFR-HLA-B*08:01–specific T cells using tetramers. The presence of such T cells was verified (3.2%, Figure 2B), and postsort expansion resulted in purity of greater than 96% (Figure 2C). The expanded NLFR-HLA-B*08:01–specific T cells displayed tumor recognition determined by cytokine secretion upon coculture with an autologous tumor cell line with (60.1%) and without (2.87%) pretreatment with IFN-γ (Figure 2D). Thus, tumor recognition was specific and greatly enhanced by IFN-γ pretreatment of the autologous tumor cell line. It has previously been demonstrated that IFN-γ pretreatment enhances MHC-I expression and antigen presentation in both autologous (8) and established tumor cell lines (27). We also sorted CD8+ T cells specific to 2 AKAP9P1796L peptide variants followed by rapid expansion (Supplemental Figure 4A), which recognized their respective AKAP9P1796L variants (Supplemental Figure 4B). These sorted T cell populations both recognized autologous tumor cell lines with and without pretreatment with IFN-γ (Supplemental Figure 4C). This indicates that some multimer-detected NARTs are capable of further expansion and can specifically recognize autologous tumor cell lines.

The number and frequency of NARTs are associated with the clinical outcome of TIL-ACT. Next, we investigated whether higher diversity (number of responses) and frequency of NARTs in TIL Inf products correlate with improved clinical efficacy of TIL-ACT. NARTs were detectable across all Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST), version 1, groups (28), although they were severely depleted from TIL Inf products given to patients that developed PD (n = 6) (Figure 3A). Overall, NARTs tended to demonstrate greater diversity in products from responders compared with nonresponders (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Frequency of NARTs correlates with increased survival after TIL-ACT. (A and B) NART diversity represented as the number of NARTs detected in TIL Inf products for each patient according to RECIST (A) and clinical response (B). (C and D) NART frequency represented as the sum of estimated frequency of NARTs detected in TIL Inf products for each patient according to RECIST (C) and clinical response (D). (E and F) PFS for the cohort split by median NART diversity (median = 3.65 NARTs) (E) and median NART frequency (median = 0.63 %) (F). (G and H) PFS for the cohort splits by high (>66th percentile), intermediate (> 33rd percentile), and low groups (≤33rd percentile). (G) NART diversity. 66th percentile = 5.65 NARTs. 33rd percentile = 0.88 NARTs. (H) NART frequency. 66th percentile = 3.26%. 33rd percentile = 0.03%. P values were calculated using Kruskal-Wallis test followed by Dunn’s multiple comparison test in A and C; only significant comparisons are shown. Nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test was used for B and D. Box plot whiskers represent IQR. P values and HRs were calculated using the Mantel-Cox test and log-rank approach, respectively (F). P values for G and H were calculated using log-rank test. Both number of and frequency of NARTs were normalized to absolute HLA coverage (see Methods). n = 26 for all plots. All values displayed on a logarithmic scales were increased by 0.01 to account for 0 values.

The estimated NART frequency within TIL Inf products was significantly higher in responders compared with nonresponders (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), suggesting that NART frequency affects clinical outcome. Tumor mutational burden and number of predicted neoepitopes were uniformly distributed across RECIST groups (Supplemental Figure 5, D and H), and no difference was observed between responders and nonresponders (Supplemental Figure 5, E and I). Tumor mutational burden was, however, associated with longer progression-free survival (PFS) (Supplemental Figure 5F), as previously indicated (5), although we did not observe a strong influence of the number of predicted neoepitopes on PFS (Supplemental Figure 5J).

Next, we investigated whether the diversity and frequency of NARTs within TIL Inf products affected PFS and overall survival (OS). Patients in whom the number of NARTs was above the median of 3.7 (high, n = 13) had increased PFS (P = 0.025, HR 2.62; 95% CI = 1.05–6.50) compared with patients below the median (low, n = 13; Figure 3E). Likewise, patients with a high NART frequency within TIL Inf products (median = 0.7%) (high, n = 13) demonstrated significantly improved PFS (P = 0.026, HR 2.60; 95% CI = 1.05–6.47) compared with patients with low NART frequency (low, n = 13; Figure 3F). High NART frequency also showed a positive effect on OS (Supplemental Figure 6B); however, no such correlation was found with NART diversity (Supplemental Figure 6A). Note that OS might also be affected by subsequent treatment given after TIL-ACT.

Interestingly, the clinical impact of NART frequency was most prominent for patients above the 66th percentile. For NART frequency, the high patient group (above the 66th percentile, n = 9) showed significantly longer PFS (P = 0.0016; Figure 3H) and OS (P = 0.021; Supplemental Figure 6D) compared with the intermediate patients (equal to or below the 66th percentile and greater than the 33rd percentile, n = 8) or low patients (equal to or below the 33rd percentile, n = 9). In contrast, NART diversity did not significantly affect survival (PFS and OS) when comparing groups split by the 66th and 33rd percentiles (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 6C). The 66th and 33rd percentiles corresponded to a frequency of 3.26% and 0.03%, respectively, while the same percentiles for NART diversity were 5.65 and 0.88 NARTs, respectively.

In our analysis, T cells that recognized different overlapping peptides originating from the same mutation were defined as multiple individual NART populations. However, T cell recognition of multiple neopeptides could also arise from crossreactivity of a single NART population toward several similar epitopes. To avoid any bias in our data analyses based on such potential crossreactive T cell populations, we reduced the number of detected NART responses to the number of unique immunogenic somatic mutations recognized by NARTs (median = 2.6) and redid our survival analysis using the most frequent NART as a proxy for recognition of all overlapping epitopes from the same nonsynonymous mutation. The result showed a similar association: both NART diversity and frequency correlated with increased PFS, whereas only frequency correlated with increased OS (Supplemental Figure 6, E–H), ensuring that contribution from T cell recognition of overlapping epitopes did not bias our overall observation. In summary, these data suggest that high frequency of NARTs positively affects therapeutic outcome following TIL-ACT.

NARTs are detected in peripheral blood after TIL-ACT and decline over time. As indicated by others (10, 29), an essential factor for TIL-ACT efficacy is the capacity of transferred T cells to persist in patients following therapy. This can be measured based on their presence in peripheral blood over time after transfer. For 19 patients, available blood samples were taken 8 days before TIL-ACT and at different time points after TIL Inf, i.e., less than 1 month after TIL-ACT, less than 4 months after TIL-ACT, less than 12 months after TIL-ACT, less than 24 months after TIL-ACT, and less than 48 months after TIL-ACT (Supplemental Table 1). NARTs present in the first or later PBMC samples after ACT were defined as engrafted. Furthermore, if a given NART was detected in multiple later PBMC samples, that NART was regarded as persisting. Each sample was screened for T cell recognition toward neopeptides included in the full patient-specific neoepitope-MHC library, exemplified by patient M22 (PR) (Figure 4A). In M22, only virus-specific T cells could be detected in the pre-ACT PBMC sample, namely, B*08:01-restricted CD8+ cells capable of binding epitopes FLU-ELR (v1), EBV-RAK (v17), EBV-QAK (v30), and EBV-FLR (v31). These virus-specific CD8+ T cells were detectable throughout most time points, while NARTs engrafted (PBMC <1 month) and persisted in the following PBMC samples up to 1 year after treatment.

Figure 4 NARTs appear in peripheral blood and decline in frequency following TIL-ACT. (A) Output example from screening paired PBMCs from 19 patients. Virus- and neoepitope-specific CD8+ T cells in patient M22 (PR) in pre-ACT PBMCs, TIL Inf product, and PBMCs following TIL-ACT. Blue, NARTs; red, virus-specific CD8+ T cells; black, multimers associated with nonenriched barcodes. Significant barcode enrichment is defined based on a log 2 FC of the number of barcode reads compared with triplicate baseline samples. P < 0.001 (egdeR) (see Methods). V1 annotate FLU peptide ELRSRYWAI, v17 annotate EBV peptide RAKFKQLL, v30 annotate EBV peptide QAKWRLQTL, and v31 annotated EBV peptide FLRGRAYGL. (B and C) Median number of NARTs. Error bars indicate IQR. Points were displaced for visual purposes. (B) Number of NART responses and sum of estimated NART frequency (C) over time in TIL Inf product and available PBMC samples. Patients were divided according to RECIST groups. (D and E) Box plots representing diversity (D) and frequency (E) of NARTs for each patient according to RECIST groups. P values were calculated using Mann-Whitney U test. Nineteen patients had both TIL Inf products and PBMCs available, but the number of samples at each time point varied according to sample and data availability (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 8). NART frequency could not be calculated for M40 PBMCs before ACT and for M40 PBMCs less than 1 month after treatment (see Methods) and are therefore excluded in C and E. Whiskers represent IQR. NART frequencies were normalized to HLA coverage of the given patient (see Methods). All values displayed on logarithmic scales were increased by 0.01 to account for 0 values.

Similar NART kinetics were observed in patient M45 (PR), with NARTs recognizing overlapping neoepitope containing the mutated sequence SAGA (SORC2A1093S) (Supplemental Figure 7). SORC2A1093S was first recognized in the M45 TIL Inf product, and immune recognition persisted in PBMCs until the last recorded time point (<12 months). Furthermore, M45 showed immune recognition toward the same neoepitope DIHF (ZNF786M87I) bound to multiple HLA alleles (HLA-A*01:01, A*24:02, and B*13:02). Recognition of ZNF786M87I was initially discovered in the TIL Inf product, and while it persisted on HLA-A*24:02 until the last time point for M45, it appeared to incompletely persist on HLA-A*01:01 and B*13:02. Overall, this suggests that ZNF786M87I produces a promiscuous neoepitope capable of binding multiple HLAs, with a preference for HLA-A*24:02. HLA promiscuity is otherwise known to occur for viral epitopes (30).

The median NART diversity and frequency across RECIST categories were followed to assess the overall kinetics of NARTs after ACT. Note that most nonresponders did not have PBMC samples for less than 12 months and thereafter (7 of 10). NART diversity increased markedly when comparing pre-ACT PBMCs and the TIL Inf product and declined over time after TIL-ACT in the CR, PR, and stable disease (SD) patient groups, displaying the expansion of NART populations in the TIL Inf product and their persistence after therapy (Figure 4B). NART frequency demonstrated kinetics similar to those of NART diversity. However, only responders appeared to have substantial frequencies of NARTs within TIL Inf products (Figure 4C). Unlike those in the other groups, patients with PD did not display any NARTs within TIL Inf products (n = 3); however, they did appear to have ongoing NART recognition in peripheral blood before and after therapy, although at lower frequencies (Figure 4, B and C).

Finally, we compared responders and nonresponders in relation to NART diversity across all time points and found that responders had a higher level of NART diversity in PBMCs collected before TIL-ACT (Figure 4D). Similarly, we found increased NART frequency in responders before TIL-ACT, within TIL Inf products, and at early time points following infusion (>1 month; Figure 4E).

In conclusion, we observed a broad repertoire of NARTs recognizing single neoepitopes, overlapping neoepitopes, and HLA promiscuous neoepitopes in TIL Inf products of metastatic melanoma patients treated with TIL-ACT. These NARTs showed signs of engraftment and could persist in peripheral blood after TIL-ACT. Furthermore, we observed that responders had a higher estimated NART frequency before and following TIL-ACT in peripheral blood, supporting prior prospective efforts (31).

Engrafted neoepitope-specific CD8+ T cells dominate immune recognition in responders of TIL-ACT. To better understand the dynamic relationship among preexisting, ongoing, and TIL-derived immune recognition, we annotated each detected NART according to its first appearance from 8 days prior to therapy (pre-ACT PBMCs) to the last available time point. Thus, if a NART population appeared exclusively in pre-ACT samples, it was annotated pre-ACT. If a given NART was detected in both pre-ACT PBMCs and in the given TIL Inf product, it was denoted pre/TIL, while if it first appeared in the infusion product, it was denoted TIL. Finally, if a NART population first appeared in a later PBMC sample it was regarded as novel, annotated with its first time of appearance and followed from there on out (see patient overview in Supplemental Figure 8).

Using this categorization, we observed that persisting NARTs derived from the TIL Inf product (Pre/TIL plus TIL) were present across responders and patients with SD at multiple time points after infusion, but absent in patients with PD (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 8). Additionally, we observed that 7 of 8 responders and 5 of 10 nonresponders with available pre-ACT material had preexisting NARTs (pre-ACT plus pre/TIL). Preexisting NARTs are likely clinically relevant, as TIL Inf products from responders were overall dominated by preexisting immune recognition that was further expanded to high frequencies within the TIL Inf product (pre/TIL) (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 8). Note, however, that the presence of preexisting NARTs that were further expanded did not appear sufficient to generate a clinical response, as we also observed pre/TIL NARTs in 3 patients with SD (Supplemental Figure 8). The perceived therapeutic benefit of preexisting NARTs that were further expanded may therefore relate more to the high frequency and persistence after expansion in selected patients than to their presence alone.

Figure 5 Responding patients have high-frequency engrafting NARTs in their TIL Inf product. (A and B) Each NART population was annotated and colored according to first appearance in pre-ACT PBMCs, TIL Inf products, and post-ACT PBMCs (<1 month to <48 months). Black numbers specify the total number of NARTs detected for the specific time and RECIST group. (A) Distribution of NARTs within RECIST groups according to first appearance. (B) Distribution of NART frequency within RECIST groups according to first appearance. *M01 (CR) did not have pre-ACT and <1 month PBMCs available and was excluded from analysis to avoid a biased distribution. **Frequency data could not be calculated for M40 pre-ACT and M40 post-ACT <1 month, which were excluded (see Methods). (C) Venn diagram showing the overlap of detected NARTs among pre-ACT PBMCs, TIL Inf products, and all post-ACT PBMC samples. n = 19. (D) The estimated frequency of each NART population detected less than 1 month after infusion. Responses were either regarded as engrafted (i.e., also detected in TIL Inf) or novel. n = 16. M01 and M40 were excluded as stated for A and B; M29 did not have detectable antigen-specific CD8+ T cells before the second time point after ACT. (E) The estimated frequency of each NART population observed in TIL Inf products. Nonengrafted versus engrafted (i.e., detected at least once at a later time points). n = 19. (F and G) Number and frequency of engrafted NARTs, defined by presence in both TIL Inf product and after TIL-ACT. n varied according to sample availability (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 8). M40 before ACT and <1 month PBMCs were excluded from G (see Methods). Sum of estimated frequency in G was increased by 0.01 to account for 0 values. P values from Mann-Whitney U test. Whiskers represent IQR.

We observed that 62.5% (60 of 96) of NARTs observed in TIL Inf products were also detectable after ACT (Figure 5C). Furthermore, 57% of NARTs detected after ACT were novel and did not originate from the TIL Inf product (80 of 140), whereas 43% originated from the TIL Inf product (60 of 140; Figure 5C). These novel NARTs were transiently appearing and could represent epitope spreading. However, their appearances may not necessarily have therapeutic benefit, as they were observed across all RECIST groups (Figure 5, A and B) and present at lower frequency than newly engrafted NARTs (TIL NARTs present in post-ACT PBMCs) (Figure 5D). Finally, we observed that engrafted NARTs derived from the TIL Inf product (TIL plus pre/TIL) had a higher estimated frequency compared with their nonengrafted counterparts in the TIL Inf product (Figure 5E), suggesting engraftment to be associated with prior frequency.

To evaluate the impact of engrafted NART populations separately from that of nonengrafted and novel NARTs, appearing only in TIL Inf products and post-ACT PBMCs, respectively, we compared the diversity and frequency of engrafted NARTs (pre/TIL and TIL) in responders and nonresponders with available PBMCs throughout all time points (Figure 5, F and G). Interestingly, we observed that nonresponders had a markedly lower diversity (Figure 5F) and frequency (Figure 5G) of engrafted NARTs compared with responders in the first 2 sampling time points after ACT (<1 month and <4 months). These data suggest that responders were treated with TIL Inf products characterized by high-frequency, engrafting NARTs, whereas nonresponders were treated with TIL Inf products containing a relatively lower frequency of NARTs that were unable to engraft and persist after ACT. This is in line with prior TCR-sequencing efforts (29).

The characteristics of immunogenic neoepitopes. Based on the large screen presented here, we evaluated T cell recognition against 5921 predicted neopeptides that were selected based on their HLA-binding characteristics and gene transcriptional levels in tumor next-generation sequencing (NGS) data. Of these predicted neopeptides, we detected specific CD8+ T cell recognition toward 204 neoepitopes in either TIL Inf products or PBMC samples from melanoma patients, while the remaining 5717 were not recognized by T cells in the evaluated patients (Figure 6A). The pool of immunogenic neoepitopes displayed characteristics related to both clonality and C/T mutations similar to that of the total library of evaluated neopeptides (Figure 6A). Hence, we did not observe a specific enrichment of T cell recognition toward clonal mutations, as has previously been suggested for non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (32). Interestingly, cancer-driver genes (33) are significantly overrepresented in the fraction of immunogenic neoepitopes compared with the fraction of nonimmunogenic neopeptides (Figure 6A; 6.5% versus 3.3%, P = 0.0043). However, we did not find any immunogenic neoepitopes to be shared among patients, as has previously been observed in TILs isolated from colorectal cancer (34).

Figure 6 Characteristics of immunogenic neoepitopes. (A) Venn diagram of 5921 unique pMHC; 204 immunogenic and 5717 nonimmunogenic as determined by the presence of neoepitope-specific CD8+ T cells in patients at any time. The distribution and overlap of immunogenic versus nonimmunogenic neoepitopes deriving from either cancer-driver genes (6.5% versus. 3.3%, P = 0.0048, z test), C/T mutations (3.4% versus. 3.5%, P = 0.78, z test), or clonal mutations (80.1% versus 86.0% P = 0.03, z test). Clonality could not be determined for 913 neopeptides, as WES was performed on autologous tumor cell lines (M22, M24, and a subset of M15). These were excluded from the z test, but included in the Venn diagram as subclonal mutations for visualization. (B) Eluted ligand (EL) percentage rank score of mutated peptide compared with percentage rank score of the corresponding germline peptide without mutation or nearest germline peptide. Red, immunogenic peptides. 3.4% CB versus 3.5 % IB, P = 0.99, z test. (C) Mutant EL percentage rank score comparing proportion of immunogenic neoepitopes above and below 0.5 percentage rank score (3.3 % versus 3.5, P = 0.71, z test). (D) RNA expression (TPM) comparing proportion of immunogenic peptides with expression above and below 2 TPM (4.2 % versus. 2.6%, P = 0.001, z test). (E) Unsupervised clustering of the 226 differentially expressed gene according to high and low sum of estimated frequency within TIL Inf products split by the median frequency (0.63%). Denoted names were prioritized according to GO terms and known function. (F) Enriched GO gene set representing lymphocyte-mediated immunity. (G) Enriched GO gene set representing T cell proliferation. Significance threshold or GSEA was set at FDR ≤ 0.01. M24 was excluded from D–G, as RNA-Seq data were obtained from an autologous tumor cell line. n = 25. M22 was included in D–G using data from the tumor biopsy used for manufacturing of the infusion product.

Our neopeptide library was preselected for predicted HLA binding. Within this pool, neoepitopes can be classified as either conserved binders (CBs), i.e., neopeptides with HLA binding similar to that of the mutated peptide versus the germ-line sequence, or improved binders (IBs), where the mutation affects HLA-binding capabilities, resulting in a neopeptide with improved HLA affinity compared with the germline sequence, as defined in Bjerregaard et al. (ref. 35 and Figure 6B). Immunogenic neoepitopes were represented in both categories, and we did not observe a significantly different distribution of immunogenic versus nonimmunogenic neopeptides among CBs versus IBs (3.4% CB versus. 3.5% IB, P = 0.99; Figure 6B). Furthermore, within the selected HLA affinity range evaluated here, we did not observe any further impact of HLA percentage rank score on neopeptide immunogenicity, evaluated as the potential enrichment of immunogenic neoepitopes below a percentage rank score of 0.5 (P = 0.71, z test; Figure 6C). In line with previous findings (34), we observed an enrichment of genes with RNA expression greater than 2 TPM among immunogenic neopeptides (Figure 6D; P = 0.001, z test).

TMB and predicted neoepitope load have previously been demonstrated as predictive for TIL-ACT outcome (5). We found a strong correlation between TMB and number of predicted neoepitopes (Supplemental Figure 9A). However, we did not find a correlation between TMB or the number of predicted neoepitopes and NART diversity and NART frequency (Supplemental Figure 9, B–E). This indicates that the presence of NARTs in TIL Inf products is an independent marker of therapeutic outcome in patients with metastatic melanoma. Since the interpatient variation in neopeptide library size may affect the correlation, we also correlated the number of NARTs detected and estimated frequency within the top 151 predicted neoepitopes so that it showed an equal representation of all patients (Supplemental Figure 9G). Again, no strong correlation was evident (Supplemental Figure 9, H–K), as multiple patients with low TMB showed medium-sized populations of neoepitope-specific CD8+ T cells in their respective TIL Inf products (Supplemental Figure 9G). This emphasizes the need to improve our predictive capacity for identification of those neoepitopes that give rise to functional T cell recognition and tumor cell killing and furthermore highlights that other parameters, beyond TMB, affect immune recognition.

The tumor microenvironment has a substantial influence on the capacity of the immune system to mount a T cell response toward the tumor and for such T cells to exert their function. Although the generation of TIL Inf products is conducted in vitro, the tumor microenvironment may still affect the capacity for T cell expansion and function. We used the available transcriptomic data from our neoepitope prediction pipeline as input for a differential gene expression analysis, grouping patients according to higher or lower than median sum of estimated NART frequency within TIL Inf products. From this, we observed 226 differentially expressed genes (Figure 6E), that were associated with 383 enriched Gene Ontology (GO) gene sets (36). The top 20 enriched GO gene sets were a collection of humoral and B cell–mediated mechanisms and several pathways pertaining to the immune cell signal transduction (Supplemental Figure 10). These gene sets are highly relevant in light of the recently revealed relationship among intratumoral lymphoid structures, antigen presentation, and therapeutic benefit following immunotherapy (37). Of further interest, we observed enriched presence of GO terms relating to lymphocyte-mediated immunity (Figure 6F) and increased T cell proliferation (Figure 6G).