Inflammatory cytokines TNF-α and IL-17 enhance the efficacy of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulators

TNF-α+IL-17 alkalinize CF ASL. Because TNF-α+IL-17 altered ion transport in non-CF epithelia (30), we investigated their effect on pH ASL in CF. We used the pH-sensitive indicator SNARF-1 conjugated to 70 kD dextran and measured pH ASL under physiologic conditions (25 mM HCO 3 –/ 5% CO 2 and 37°C). Consistent with our earlier observations (30), applying TNF-α (10 ng/ml) and IL-17 (20 ng/ml) for 48 hours increased pH ASL of non-CF epithelia (Figure 1A). As previously reported (11), pH ASL was lower in CF epithelia. However, TNF-α+IL-17 increased CF pH ASL , albeit to a lower level than in non-CF epithelia. Substituting HEPES for HCO 3 –/CO 2 prevented CF ASL alkalinization (Figure 1B). These results indicate that CF pH ASL is relatively acidic under basal conditions but alkalinizes with TNF-α+IL-17 by increasing HCO 3 – secretion. They also suggest that for similar exposures to TNF-α+IL-17, CF ASL remains abnormally acidic.

Figure 1 CF ASL is abnormally acidic at baseline but alkalinizes with TNF-α+IL-17. Primary cultures of differentiated human airway epithelia were derived from multiple donors. pH ASL was measured using SNARF-1-conjugated dextran on an inverted confocal microscope. (A) Non-CF (blue) versus CF (red) pH ASL at baseline and after treatment with TNF-α (10 ng/ml) and IL-17 (20 ng/ml) for 48 hours (n = 6–9). (B) CF epithelia treated with TNF-α+IL-17 for 24 hours. pH ASL was measured in the presence of HCO 3 –/CO 2 as well as after removing CO 2 from the environment and replacing HCO 3 – with HEPES (n = 6). Each data point represents an epithelium from a different donor. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was tested using ANOVA with post test Tukey’s. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

Combined TNF-α+IL-17 increase CF pH ASL in a time-dependent, durable, and reversible manner. We focused on the response to TNF-α+IL-17 because both cytokines are elevated in CF airways (26, 28). Individually, TNF-α and IL-17 applied for 24 hours, increased CF pH ASL , albeit modestly compared with the combination TNF-α+IL-17 (Figure 2A). This result is consistent with previous reports of TNF-α and IL-17 synergy (26). We also tested the effect of acute versus chronic TNF-α+IL-17. With acute treatment, CF pH ASL did not change at 4 hours, but markedly increased at 24 hours (Figure 2B). With chronic TNF-α+IL-17, pH ASL peaked by day 2 and persisted up to day 7 (Figure 2C). Because cytokines can produce lasting changes, for example, epigenetic modifications or changes in cell types, we asked whether TNF-α+IL-17–induced alkalinization was reversible. We exposed CF epithelia to TNF-α+IL-17 for 7 days, stopped treatment, and measured pH ASL 7 days later. Withdrawal of cytokines allowed pH ASL to return to control levels, whereas continued exposure maintained alkalinization up to 14 days. These results indicate that TNF-α and IL-17 synergistically increase pH ASL , and this response is time-dependent, long-lasting, and reversible.

Figure 2 TNF-α+IL-17 combined increase CF pH ASL in a time-dependent, durable, and reversible manner. (A) Human CF airway epithelia were treated with TNF-α (10 ng/ml), IL-17 (20 ng/ml), or both for 24 hours, and pH ASL measured using SNARF-1-dextran (n = 6). (B and C) Time-dependent changes in CF pH ASL after exposure to combined TNF-α+IL-17 (n = 5). Each data point represents epithelium from a different donor. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was tested using repeated-measures ANOVA with post test Tukey’s for A and B and paired Student’s t test for C. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

TNF-α+IL-17 induce profound yet highly similar transcriptomic changes in CF and non-CF epithelia. Some previous reports have proposed that CFTR loss may alter the responses evoked by inflammatory stimuli (33, 34). To further evaluate this possibility, we compared the TNF-α+IL-17–induced response between CF and non-CF epithelia. We performed RNA-Seq and studied differential gene expression, defined as log 2 fold change equal to or greater than 2 and a false discovery rate of less than 0.05. The results are displayed as a volcano plot (Figure 3A). At baseline, few transcripts differed between the CF and non-CF epithelia (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150398DS1). Of note, airway-relevant acid-base transporters (e.g., CFTR, ATP12A) were not differentially expressed genes.

Figure 3 TNF-α+IL-17 induce highly similar transcriptomic changes in CF and non-CF epithelia. Human airway epithelia were treated with vehicle or TNF-α+IL-17 for 48 hours, and RNA-Seq was performed (n = 6 CF or non-CF donors). Differential gene expression was plotted as volcano plots. (A) Baseline CF versus non-CF epithelia; (B) response to TNF-α+IL-17 in non-CF epithelia; (C) response to TNF-α+IL-17 in CF epithelia; and (D) response to TNF-α+IL-17 in non-CF versus CF epithelia. Each data point corresponds to a gene. Statistically different transcripts are identified and marked in red. Analysis for differential expression was performed using DESeq2 and P values derived using Wald test.

To assess CFTR dependence of inflammatory pathways, we compared responses to TNF-α+IL-17. In both CF and non-CF epithelia, TNF-α+IL-17 had a robust effect and altered the expression of hundreds of genes (Figure 3, B and C). After testing for the interaction between genotypes and treatment effects, the CF response was highly similar to the non-CF response (Figure 3D). The vast majority of transcripts clustered close to the line of identity, indicating relatively small or no differences attributable to genotypes. Three transcripts met criteria for differential response in CF versus non-CF: CYP1A1, LINC00330, and MMP1. However, previous literature does not specify a role for these transcripts in acid-base homeostasis. Overall, these results suggest that CF and non-CF responses to TNF-α+IL-17 are highly similar when measured at transcriptional level.

Calcium-activated Cl– channels are not involved in CF ASL alkalinization. The TNF-α+IL-17–induced response required HCO 3 –, and CF epithelia lack a functional CFTR. Previous reports indicate that calcium-activated Cl– channels (CaCCs) also conduct HCO 3 – (35, 36). CaCCs include anoctamins (ANO1 and ANO2), bestrophins (BEST1–BEST4), and chloride channel accessory proteins (CLCA1–CLCA4; ref. 37). In RNA-Seq studies, CaCC-related genes showed no clear change with TNF-α+IL-17 (Figure 4A). To test for electrogenic anion secretion mediated by CaCCs, we mounted epithelia in Ussing chambers with symmetric Krebs-HCO 3 – solution and recorded short-circuit current (I SC ; Figure 4, B and C). We inhibited ENaC with amiloride and noted similar ΔI SC in vehicle and TNF-α+IL-17–treated epithelia. Next, we added uridine triphosphate to activate CaCCs, followed by 4,4′-diisothiocyano-2,2′-stilbenedisulfonic acid (DIDS) to inhibit CaCCs. We observed modest responses to these agents; however, ΔI SC was not altered in epithelia treated with TNF-α+IL-17. To further assess the role of CaCCs in the pH ASL response, we applied DIDS to the apical side and measured pH ASL 2 hours later. Apical DIDS did not alter pH ASL in either control or TNF-α+IL-17–treated epithelia (Figure 4D). We concluded that CaCCs were not the source of TNF-α+IL-17–mediated CF ASL alkalinization.

Figure 4 CaCCs are not involved in CF ASL alkalinization. (A) Differential expression of 10 CaCC-related genes in CF airway epithelia measured by RNA-Seq and displayed as a heatmap of raw transcripts per million (TPM). Columns represent epithelia from different CF donors (n = 6). The columns to the left are from 6 separate cultures under baseline conditions, and the columns to the right are from the same 6 donors treated with TNF-α+IL-17 for 48 hours and are displayed in the same sequence as that for the baseline results. Rows represent individual CaCC-related genes. (B and C) CF epithelia were treated with TNF-α+IL-17 for 24 hours and mounted in Ussing chambers with symmetric Krebs-HCO 3 – solution gassed with 5% CO 2 . Epithelia were voltage clamped, followed by continuous recording of short-circuit current (I SC ), as pharmacologic agents were sequentially added to the apical chamber (n = 5). (D) 100 μM DIDS was suspended in a volatile solvent perfluorocarbon, Fluorinert FC-72 (3M), and applied apically. pH ASL was measured 2 hours later using SNARF-1-dextran (n = 5 different donors). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05 by repeated-measures ANOVA and Tukey’s multiple comparison test.

TNF-α+IL-17 alkalinize CF ASL by upregulating pendrin. In addition to CFTR and CaCC anion channels, SLC26 transporters may also contribute to epithelial HCO 3 – secretion (38). We used RNA-Seq data to study SLC26 transporters in CF epithelia and displayed results as a heatmap (Figure 5A). The isoform SLC26A4 showed low level expression at baseline, but this expression increased markedly with TNF-α+IL-17. We validated this result with qRT-PCR and noted a >100-fold increase in expression (Figure 5B). SLC26A4 encodes pendrin, an electroneutral, DIDS-insensitive, Cl–/ HCO 3 – exchanger (39, 40). Using immunocytochemistry, we localized pendrin at the apical pole (Figure 5C). To study the role of pendrin, we performed siRNA-mediated knockdown (Figure 5, D and E). Though no effect was observed under control conditions, pendrin knockdown reduced the already elevated pH ASL in TNF-α+IL-17–treated epithelia. These data suggest that pendrin alkalinizes CF ASL and might be particularly relevant to inflamed CF airways.

Figure 5 TNF-α+IL-17 alkalinize CF ASL by upregulating pendrin. (A) Differential expression of SLC26 family genes in CF airway epithelia by RNA-Seq displayed as a heatmap of raw transcripts per million (TPM). Columns represent epithelia from different CF donors (n = 6). The columns to the left are from 6 separate cultures under baseline conditions, and the columns to the right are from the same 6 donors treated with TNF-α+IL-17 for 48 hours and are displayed in the same sequence as for the baseline results. Rows represent individual SLC26 family genes. (B) SLC26A4 (also known as pendrin) expression, as measured in qRT-PCR (n = 5). (C) Pendrin immunolocalization in CF airway epithelia. Scale bar: 10 μm. (D and E) siRNA directed against pendrin was used to knockdown expression in CF epithelia. TNF-α+IL-17 were applied for 24 hours. pH ASL was measured using SNARF-1-dextran (n = 6). Each data point represents epithelium from a different CF donor. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by paired Student’s t test.

A triple combination of CFTR modulators further increases pH ASL in TNF-α+IL-17–treated CF epithelia. CFTR-ΔF508 is the most common disease-causing CFTR mutation (1). It results in deletion of a single phenylalanine at position 508 and produces a misfolded protein that is prematurely degraded. This defect can be modulated with a triple combination of drugs (elexacaftor, tezacaftor, and ivacaftor; ref. 41). Because airway inflammation is ubiquitous in individuals with CF who take modulators, we studied pH ASL in CFTR-ΔF508 epithelia exposed to the triple combination and TNF-α+IL-17. In TNF-α+IL-17–treated epithelia with an already elevated pH ASL , the triple combination further increased pH ASL (Figure 6A).

Figure 6 A triple combination of CFTR modulators further increases pH ASL in TNF-α+IL-17–treated CF epithelia. (A) Human airway epithelia from CFTR-ΔF508 donors were treated for 48 hours with a combination of elexacaftor (3 μM), tezacaftor (18 μM), and ivacaftor (1 μM), either alone or in the presence of TNF-α+IL-17. pH ASL was measured using SNARF-1-dextran (n = 6). (B) pH ASL from CF donors homozygous (ΔF508/other [ΔF/other]) or heterozygous (ΔF508/other [ΔF/ΔF]) for ΔF508 allele treated with the triple combination and TNF-α+IL-17 (n = 7-10). Each data point represents epithelium from a different CF donor. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was tested using paired (A) or unpaired (B) Student’s t test. ***P < 0.001.

The CFTR-ΔF508 allele is detected in individuals with CF as either homozygous (ΔF508/ΔF508) or compound heterozygous (ΔF508/other) genotypes. In clinical studies, both groups derived similar improvements (increased lung function, reduced pulmonary exacerbations, and reduced sweat [Cl–]) with the triple combination (41). We predicted that this might be reflected in pH ASL responses. With the triple combination, pH ASL did not vary between ΔF508/ΔF508 and ΔF508/other epithelia (Figure 6B).

We performed several studies to understand how TNF-α+IL-17 increase the pH ASL response to CFTR modulators. CFTR mediates transepithelial electrogenic anion secretion, which can be assayed in Ussing chambers by measuring responses to interventions that increase or inhibit CFTR activity. We mounted epithelia in Ussing chambers with symmetric Krebs-HCO 3 – solution and recorded I SC and transepithelial conductance (G t ). We inhibited ENaCs with amiloride and CaCCs with DIDS, thereby primarily isolating changes in I SC and G t to CFTR. We added forskolin to activate CFTR, followed by CFTR inh -172 to inhibit CFTR, and analyzed ΔI SC and ΔG t as measures of CFTR activity (Figure 7, A–C). Without modulators, TNF-α+IL-17 modestly increased ΔI SC -CFTR but not ΔG t -CFTR. The triple combination significantly increased ΔI SC - and ΔG t -CFTR in vehicle-treated controls as well as TNF-α+IL-17–treated epithelia. Remarkably, both measures of CFTR activity were 4 times larger in the presence of TNF-α+IL-17. These results suggested that TNF-α+IL-17 increased the amount of CFTR or its activity. Consistent with an increase in CFTR expression, TNF-α+IL-17 increased CFTR mRNA by 3.5-fold (Figure 7D) and CFTR protein by 2-fold (Figure 7, E and F). Overall, these results indicated that TNF-α+IL-17 increased the CF epithelial response to CFTR modulators by increasing CFTR amount, biosynthesis, and function.

Figure 7 TNF-α+IL-17 increase the response of CFTR-ΔF508 epithelia to the triple combination of CFTR modulators. Human airway epithelia from CFTR-ΔF508 donors were treated for 48 hours with a combination of elexacaftor (3 μM), tezacaftor (18 μM), and ivacaftor (1 μM), either alone or in the presence of TNF-α+IL-17. (A–C) Epithelia were mounted in Ussing chambers with symmetric Krebs-HCO 3 – solution gassed with 5% CO 2 . Epithelia were voltage clamped, followed by recording of I SC and G t , as pharmacologic agents were sequentially added to the apical chamber (n = 6 different donors). CFTR channel activity was assayed as the response to CFTR inh -172, shown in B as ΔI SC and in C as ΔG t . (D) CFTR gene expression measured using qRT-PCR (n = 5). (E) Example of Western blot of CFTR and β-actin in CF airway epithelia treated with the triple combination and either vehicle or TNF-α+IL-17 for 48 hours. (F) Quantification of CFTR protein expression normalized to β-actin (n = 5). Each data point represents epithelium from a different CF donor. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. Statistical significance was tested using repeated-measures ANOVA and post test Tukey’s test for B and C, and paired Student’s t test for D and F. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

TNF-α+IL-17 increase CFTR activity in G551D CF epithelia. ΔF508 is a class II mutation that produces a trafficking defect. As a result, very little to no functional CFTR reaches the apical membrane (1). In contrast, a class III mutation (e.g., G551D) produces a gating defect and results in a channel with reduced open state probability. We asked whether TNF-α+IL-17 enhanced CFTR-G551D activity. This is relevant because (a) G551D is the third-most common disease-causing mutation and it produces severe airway disease (42); (b) ivacaftor restores anion secretion and has been in clinical use for several years (43, 44); (c) patients with G551D have substantial airway inflammation, even after long-term ivacaftor use (45–47); (d) as opposed to correctors (elexacaftor, tezacaftor, etc.), ivacaftor works acutely and permits experimental designs that sidestep possible interactions between correctors and cytokines; and (e) chronic ivacaftor may limit corrector efficacy in vitro (48, 49). In G551D epithelia, assessments can be made independent of correctors.

We assayed G551D CF epithelia in Ussing chambers with symmetric Krebs-HCO 3 – solution, and measured I SC and G t . We minimized non-CFTR channel activity by applying amiloride and DIDS apically. To assess CFTR, we sequentially added forskolin and ivacaftor, followed by the inhibitor GlyH-101. TNF-α+IL-17 increased CFTR-G551D activity, as evidenced by greater ΔI SC and ΔG t in response to CFTR activators as well as the inhibitor (Figure 8, A–C). We also tested pH ASL responses under open-circuit conditions at the air-liquid interface. Applied for 1 hour, the combination of forskolin and ivacaftor further alkalinized ASL in TNF-α+IL-17–treated epithelia (Figure 8D). These results indicate that TNF-α+IL-17 enhancement of modulator efficacy is not specific to a particular class of mutations or modulators.

Figure 8 TNF-α+IL-17 increase CFTR activity in CF epithelia with a CFTR-G551D mutation. Human airway epithelia from G551D CF donors were treated with either vehicle or TNF-α+IL-17 for 48 hours. (A–C) Epithelia were assayed in Ussing chambers containing symmetric Krebs-HCO 3 – solution, with continuous recording of I SC and G t (n = 4). (D) pH ASL in G551D CF epithelia, stimulated for 2 hours with forskolin 10 μM and ivacaftor 10 μM (n = 3-4). Each data point represents epithelium from a different CF donor. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by paired Student’s t test.

However, there were some differences in the response to TNF-α+IL-17 in CFTR-G551D and CFTR-ΔF508 epithelia. In the CFTR-G551D epithelia, TNF-α+IL-17 did not alter basal Cl– and HCO 3 – current after amiloride, but the response to forskolin, the response to ivacaftor, and the total Cl– and HCO 3 – current were increased consistent with increased CFTR production and acute activation by forskolin and ivacaftor. In CFTR-ΔF508 epithelia, TNF-α+IL-17 increased basal Cl– and HCO 3 – current after amiloride and total Cl– and HCO 3 – current, but the response to forskolin was small. These results suggest that, in addition to increasing CFTR production, these inflammatory cytokines may have complex effects on CFTR biology. This is consistent with previous studies reporting that airway inflammation increased CFTR-ΔF508 biosynthesis and function (50, 51). Enhancing CFTR-ΔF508 biosynthesis requires time, and it is possible that the 48-hour treatment with the triple combination might also have contributed to differences between CFTR-G551D and CFTR-ΔF508 epithelia studied in Ussing chambers.

Airway inflammatory markers correlate with ivacaftor-induced lung function improvements. Our in vitro studies indicated that CFTR modulators may have enhanced efficacy in inflamed CF airways. However, in vivo response may differ due to additional factors, including infection, airway remodeling, and drug biodistribution. As an indirect test of the effect of modulators in inflamed airways, we asked if markers of airway inflammation would correlate with modulator-induced early lung function improvements. We analyzed data from an earlier clinical trial of a cohort of individuals with at least 1 G551D or R117H allele, i.e., mutations amenable to ivacaftor potentiation (15, 45, 52, 53). Just before beginning ivacaftor, all individuals had inflammatory markers, IL-1β, IL-8, and neutrophil elastase, measured in sputum. Lung function was assessed at baseline and at day 2 after starting ivacaftor, a time when the effect of any modulator-induced changes in infection and inflammation would be minimal. Supplemental Table 2 shows baseline clinical characteristics of the study participants. We found a positive correlation between baseline inflammation, measured as a combined score of the 3 inflammatory markers, and lung function improvement, measured as % (ΔppFEV 1 / ppFEV 1 ) where ppFEV 1 is the percentage predicted forced expiratory volume in 1 second (Figure 9A). As for individual markers, we noted significant positive correlations for IL-1β and IL-8 but not neutrophil elastase (Figure 9, B–D). Importantly, TNF-α+IL-17, which we studied in vitro, directly induce IL8 and IL1B expression in CF airway epithelia (Figure 9E).

Figure 9 Airway inflammation correlates with ivacaftor-induced lung function improvements. Induced sputum samples were obtained from individuals with CF with a CFTR-G551D or a CFTR-R117H mutation immediately before starting ivacaftor. Sputum inflammatory markers IL-1β, IL-8, and neutrophil elastase (NE) were measured using ELISA. Lung function was evaluated immediately before and 2 days after starting ivacaftor. Data are from previously reported studies (15, 45, 53). (A–D) Relationship between baseline airway inflammation and changes in lung function, measured as %(ΔppFEV 1 /ppFEV 1 ) where ppFEV 1 is the percentage predicted forced expiratory volume in 1 second (n = 23). (E) Changes in IL8 and IL1B gene expression in human CF airway epithelia treated with TNF-α+IL-17 for 48 hours (n = 5 different donors). (F) Relationship between baseline airway inflammation and changes in sweat Cl– concentration 2 days after starting ivacaftor (n = 22). Statistical significance was tested using Pearson’s r test for A–D and F and paired Student’s t test for E. Bars in E indicate mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001.

As a negative control, we also tested for a correlation between airway inflammatory markers and the change in sweat [Cl–], a standard biomarker of CFTR activity in vivo. The sweat gland environment is markedly different from the airway epithelium, in that CF sweat glands do not develop local neutrophil-predominant inflammation. All individuals had decreased sweat [Cl–] at day 2 after starting ivacaftor, indicating CFTR potentiation. However, unlike the improvement in lung function, we observed no correlation between the inflammation index and ivacaftor-induced change in sweat [Cl–] (Figure 9F).