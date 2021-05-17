Advertisement

Corrigendum Free access | 10.1172/JCI150274

Plasma cells promote osteoclastogenesis and periarticular bone loss in autoimmune arthritis

Noriko Komatsu, Stephanie Win, Minglu Yan, Nam Cong-Nhat Huynh, Shinichiro Sawa, Masayuki Tsukasaki, Asuka Terashima, Warunee Pluemsakunthai, George Kollias, Tomoki Nakashima, and Hiroshi Takayanagi

Published May 17, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 10 on May 17, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(10):e150274. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150274.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published May 17, 2021 - Version history
Concise Communication Autoimmunity Bone Biology

Plasma cells promote osteoclastogenesis and periarticular bone loss in autoimmune arthritis

Abstract

In rheumatoid arthritis (RA), osteoclastic bone resorption causes structural joint damage as well as periarticular and systemic bone loss. Periarticular bone loss is one of the earliest indices of RA, often preceding the onset of clinical symptoms via largely unknown mechanisms. Excessive osteoclastogenesis induced by receptor activator of NF-κB ligand (RANKL) expressed by synovial fibroblasts causes joint erosion, whereas the role of RANKL expressed by lymphocytes in various types of bone damage has yet to be elucidated. In the bone marrow of arthritic mice, we found an increase in the number of RANKL-expressing plasma cells, which displayed an ability to induce osteoclastogenesis in vitro. Genetic ablation of RANKL in B-lineage cells resulted in amelioration of periarticular bone loss, but not of articular erosion or systemic bone loss, in autoimmune arthritis. We also show conclusive evidence for the critical contribution of synovial fibroblast RANKL to joint erosion in collagen-induced arthritis on the arthritogenic DBA/1J background. This study highlights the importance of plasma-cell RANKL in periarticular bone loss in arthritis and provides mechanistic insight into the early manifestation of bone lesion induced by autoimmunity.

Authors

Noriko Komatsu, Stephanie Win, Minglu Yan, Nam Cong-Nhat Huynh, Shinichiro Sawa, Masayuki Tsukasaki, Asuka Terashima, Warunee Pluemsakunthai, George Kollias, Tomoki Nakashima, Hiroshi Takayanagi

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2021;131(6):e14306. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI143060

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2021;131(9):e150274. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150274

During the preparation of this manuscript, in Figure 3B, row 2, the CIA control panel was inadvertently duplicated from the CIA Mb1-Cre panel. The correct figure part is below.

Footnotes

See the related article at Plasma cells promote osteoclastogenesis and periarticular bone loss in autoimmune arthritis.

Version history
  • Version 1 (May 17, 2021): Electronic publication
