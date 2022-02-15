Platelets mediate inflammatory monocyte activation by SARS-CoV-2 spike protein

SARS-CoV-2 induced platelet activation by spike protein. To test whether SARS-CoV-2 induces platelet activation directly, we first purified platelets from healthy donors (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI150101DS1), and a 50/50 mixture of PKH26- and CFSE-labeled platelets was cocultured with either recombinant SARS-CoV-2 spike protein or a vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) pseudotyped virus expressing spike (termed S-pseudovirus); TRAP (thrombin receptor activating peptide, 20 μM) was the positive control. The platelet aggregation was assayed by flow cytometry based on double-colored events. The result showed that both spike protein (0.001–1 μg/mL) and S-pseudovirus (0.08–80 tissue culture ID 50 /mL [TCID 50 /mL]) induced platelet aggregation in a dose-dependent manner. The effect was saturating at 160 TCID 50 /mL of S-pseudovirus and 10 μg/mL of spike protein (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 2A). Using RGD (Arg-Gly-Asp) peptide as an αIIbβ3 inhibitor, we observed that RGD peptide blocked spike protein– or S-pseudovirus–induced platelet aggregation (Supplemental Figure 2B). In addition, using platelet aggregometry in platelet-rich plasma under stirring conditions, we further confirmed that both spike protein and S-pseudovirus induced platelet aggregation (Supplemental Figure 2C).

Figure 1 SARS-CoV-2–induced platelet-monocyte aggregation and P selectin/CD40L expression on platelets by spike protein. (A) PKH26- or CFSE-labeled platelets from healthy donors (n = 5) were mixed at 1:1 and incubated with increasing concentrations of spike protein or S-pseudovirus, and aggregates were detected by flow cytometry. Double-colored events indicated the platelet aggregation, and TRAP was used as the positive control. (B) Peripheral blood from healthy donors (n = 5) was stimulated by spike protein or S-pseudovirus at indicated concentration and analyzed by flow cytometry. Platelet-monocyte aggregation was evaluated using the percentage of CD42b+/CD14+ cells. (C) Platelet-monocyte aggregation was visualized by fluorescence microscopy; scale bar: 20 μm. (D) Purified platelets from healthy donors (n = 5) were incubated with spike protein or S-pseudovirus. P selectin, CD40L expression, and fibrinogen binding were shown by histogram and MFI. (E) Purified platelets (n = 4) were pretreated with isotype antibody (indicated as control) or anti-spike RBD before incubation with S-pseudovirus; P selectin and CD40L expression are shown. Mean with SD and P value by paired Student’s t test are displayed. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

Activated platelets preferentially bind to monocytes and form platelet-monocyte aggregates, a more sensitive and robust marker of platelet activation than the expression of P selectin and CD40L (15, 16). We exposed whole blood from healthy donors to spike protein or S-pseudovirus, again using TRAP as a positive control. Platelet-monocyte aggregates were evaluated by observing that CD14+ monocytes adhered to CD42b+ platelets. We observed that both spike protein and S-pseudovirus caused a dose-dependent increase of platelet-monocyte aggregates (Figure 1B). The optimal concentrations to activate platelets were 80 TCID 50 /mL of S-pseudovirus and 1.0 μg/mL of spike protein and were used as the standard concentrations in subsequent experiments. We further confirmed that spike protein induced platelet-monocyte aggregates using microscopy (Figure 1C). In addition, purified platelets from healthy donors exposed to either spike protein or the S-pseudovirus caused an increase in P selectin, CD40L, and fibrinogen binding (Figure 1D). Moreover, the increases in both P selectin and CD40L were inhibited by antibody against the spike receptor-binding domain (S-RBD; Figure 1E). Therefore, we identified spike protein–induced platelet activation that could explain the aggregation of platelets with monocytes.

SARS-CoV-2 activates platelets by spike protein binding with CD42b. ACE-2 (17), GRP78 (18), TLR2 (19), and CD42b (20) are all potential receptors for SARS-CoV-2 on platelets. To identify the receptor that spike protein binds on platelets, we treated platelets from healthy donors with recombinant spike; conducted IP using anti-spike antibody; and estimated the concentrations of the SARS-CoV-2 receptors ACE-2, GRP78, TLR2, and CD42b by Western blotting. In 3 experiments, densitometry showed that only CD42b was increased by exposure to spike protein (Figure 2A). Conversely, antibodies against CD42b but not antibodies against ACE-2, GRP78, or TLR2 were able to inhibit binding of spike protein to platelets, as shown by Western blotting (Figure 2B). The effect was confirmed using flow cytometry to directly visualize spike protein on platelets (Figure 2C). Most strikingly, anti-CD42b antibody inhibited the upregulation of both P selectin and CD40L, induced by both spike protein and the S-pseudovirus (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 SARS-CoV-2 spike protein engaged with CD42b to induce P selectin/CD40L expression on platelets. (A) Purified platelets from healthy donors (n = 3) were incubated with or without spike protein, and Western blot analysis was performed using indicated antibody after IP for spike protein (IP lane). Density of IP lane was analyzed. (B) Purified platelets (n = 3) were pretreated with indicated antibody before incubation with spike protein; spike protein on platelets detected by Western blot. (C and D) Purified platelets were pretreated with anti-CD42b or isotype antibody before incubation by spike protein or S-pseudovirus; spike protein binding (n = 5) and the expressions of P selectin and CD40L (n = 4) on platelets were examined by flow cytometry. As anti-CD42b control, red controls were indicated as spike protein and isotype antibody; blue controls indicated as S-pseudovirus and isotype antibody. (E) Recombinant S-RBD was incubated with ACE-2 or CD42b, and their interaction was measured by co-IP. (F) Fixed platelets were incubated with S-RBD, and platelet-vWF complexes were detected by flow cytometry using recombinant vWF and ristocetin. Comparisons were made with paired Student’s t test, except in B, which was assessed by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test. Mean with SD and P value are displayed. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To further confirm that spike protein binds with CD42b, we performed an experiment for direct binding studies of recombinant spike protein to recombinant CD42b and ACE-2 using co-IP, reverse co-IP, and biolayer interferometry analysis. The results showed that spike protein bound to both CD42b and ACE-2, and the binding affinity of spike protein with CD42b was lower than ACE-2 (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 3). Our results also clearly showed that ACE-2 was not expressed on platelets, suggesting that ACE-2 was not involved in SARS-CoV-2 spike protein–induced platelet activation (Supplemental Figure 4).

To test whether spike protein blocks vWF binding to CD42b and interferes with platelet adherence to vWF, we also performed a vWF-binding assay, in which platelets were incubated with ristocetin and labeled vWF in the presence or absence of spike protein, to examine the formation of platelet-vWF complex. As shown in Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 5A, S-RBD inhibited ristocetin-induced vWF binding on platelets, suggesting that spike binding with CD42b induced platelet aggregation, initiating a prothrombotic process in the absence of collagen. However, spike protein inhibited vWF-induced platelet agglutination in the presence of collagen (Supplemental Figure 5B). Spike protein binding with CD42b-induced platelet activation was not associated with collagen binding with glycoprotein VI–induced (GPVI-induced) platelet activation (Supplemental Figure 7).

From these data, we conclude that CD42b is the receptor through which spike protein both binds to platelets and activates their increased expression of ligands with the potential to bind monocytes.

Signaling pathways within platelets. To test the involvement of platelet signaling pathways, we treated healthy donor platelets with spike protein or S-pseudovirus or TRAP as a control and used Western blotting to test for the phosphorylation of signaling intermediates. Both spike protein and S-pseudovirus caused the phosphorylation of PKC substrates and of AKT (Figure 3A). Platelets were pretreated with kinase inhibitors prior to spike protein or S-pseudovirus exposure. Benztropine, an inhibitor of G-protein–coupled receptors, had no effect. The PKC inhibitor Ro31-8220 inhibited the phosphorylation of PKC substrates as expected but increased the phosphorylation of AKT. The PI3K inhibitor LY294002 suppressed the phosphorylation of AKT and PKC substrates, suggesting it was upstream of PKC in the signaling cascade (Figure 3B). As might be expected, anti-CD42b antibody blocked the phosphorylation of PKC substrates and AKT (Figure 3C), confirming that these signaling events were also initiated by the spike-CD42b interaction.

Figure 3 SARS-CoV-2 spike protein activated platelets via 2 distinct signaling pathways. (A) Purified platelets from healthy donors (n = 5) were incubated with spike protein or S-pseudovirus. Phosphorylation of PKC-substrates (pPKC-Subs, assessed PKC activation through the resulting phosphorylation of PKC substrates on specific serine residues) and Akt (pAkt) were detected by Western blot. TRAP was used as the positive control. (B) Purified platelets (n = 5) were pretreated with indicated inhibitors before incubation with spike protein. Phosphorylation of pPKC-Subs or Akt shown. (C) Purified platelets (n = 3) were pretreated with isotype or CD42b antibodies before incubation by spike protein. Phosphorylation of pPKC-Subs or Akt shown. (D) Purified platelets (n = 4) were pretreated with Ro31-8220 or LY294002 before incubation with spike protein or S-pseudovirus. P selectin and CD40L expression measured by flow cytometry. Comparisons between groups were measured by paired Student’s t test in A and C, or 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test in B and D. Mean with SD and P value are displayed. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. **** P < 0.0001.

The PI3K and AKT signaling pathways were not responsible for all the changes induced by spike protein and by S-pseudovirus in platelets. Thus, when the PI3K and PKC inhibitors were applied to platelets, the effects of both spike protein and S-pseudovirus on CD40L expression were completely neutralized, but the induction of P selectin expression was unaffected (Figure 3D). We conclude there are 2 distinct signaling cascades activated in platelets by the spike-CD42b interaction, but the pathway via AKT and PKC only acts on CD40L expression.

Platelet-dependent spike protein–induced monocyte activation. Monocytes are a major source of proinflammatory cytokines, and monocyte activation is a prominent feature of severe COVID-19 (12, 21). Therefore, we tested the extent to which SARS-CoV-2 spike protein– or S-pseudovirus–induced platelet activation resulted in proinflammatory monocyte activation. We found that 2 markers of proinflammatory monocyte activation, namely CD86 and HLA-DR, were reproducibly elevated by both spike protein and S-pseudovirus in the presence of platelets (Figure 4A).

Figure 4 SARS-CoV-2–activated platelets induced monocyte differentiation toward a proinflammatory phenotype. Purified monocytes from healthy donors were cocultured with purified autologous platelets in the presence of spike protein or S-pseudovirus, and then washed to remove nonadherent surplus platelets. (A) After another 48 hours in culture, the cell surface expression of CD80, CD86, CD163, CD206, and HLA-DR on monocytes was analyzed by flow cytometry (n = 3). (B–D) The expression of IL-1β and IL-10 in monocytes was examined by intracellular cytokine staining after 12 hours in culture, and CD42b indicated platelet-monocyte adherence in cocultures (n = 4). P value by paired Student’s t test is displayed. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

When monocytes alone were exposed to either recombinant spike protein or to S-pseudovirus and LPS as a positive control, there was a minimal increase in IL-1β revealed by cytoplasmic staining (Figure 4B). Critically, when platelets were present, recombinant spike protein and S-pseudovirus strongly induced IL-1β staining in monocytes, and the IL-1β was mainly found in monocytes that were also stained for CD42b, indicating they were bound to platelets. (Figure 4C). The selective expression and production of IL-1β, and not IL-10, was strictly platelet-dependent in 4 independent experiments and statistically significant. There was a similar effect on IL-6 and TNF-α (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 8).

Platelet-dependent spike protein–induced monocyte activation through the engagement of P selectin/PGSL-1 and CD40L/CD40. To further investigate the mechanism by which spike protein–activated platelets mediated inflammatory monocyte activation, we tested the effect of antibodies against both P selectin and its ligand, PSGL-1, on platelet-monocyte aggregation and on IL-1β synthesis. Both anti–P selectin and anti–PSGL-1 inhibited the aggregation of platelets with monocytes, as revealed by CD42b staining on CD14+ cells (Figure 5A). Antibodies against both P selectin and CD40L inhibited the synthesis of IL-1β by such monocytes, in particular anti–P selectin (Figure 5B). However, recombinant P selectin and CD40L could not directly induce the synthesis of IL-1β in monocytes (Figure 5C). These results indicated that platelet-monocyte aggregation is a prerequisite for platelet-dependent spike protein–induced monocyte activation through the engagement of P selectin/PGSL-1 and CD40L/CD40.