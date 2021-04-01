ATP11B mediates platinum resistance in ovarian cancer

Advertisement
Corrigendum Free access | 10.1172/JCI149893
Published April 1, 2021
Platinum compounds display clinical activity against a wide variety of solid tumors; however, resistance to these agents is a major limitation in cancer therapy. Reduced platinum uptake and increased platinum export are examples of resistance mechanisms that limit the extent of DNA damage. Here, we report the discovery and characterization of the role of ATP11B, a P-type ATPase membrane protein, in cisplatin resistance. We found that
Myrthala Moreno-Smith, J.B. Halder, Paul S. Meltzer, Tamas A. Gonda, Lingegowda S. Mangala, Rajesha Rupaimoole, Chunhua Lu, Archana S. Nagaraja, Kshipra M. Gharpure, Yu Kang, Cristian Rodriguez-Aguayo, Pablo E. Vivas-Mejia, Behrouz Zand, Rosemarie Schmandt, Hua Wang, Robert R. Langley, Nicholas B. Jennings, Cristina Ivan, Jeremy E. Coffin, Guillermo N. Armaiz, Justin Bottsford-Miller, Sang Bae Kim, Margaret S. Halleck, Mary J.C. Hendrix, William Bornman, Menashe Bar-Eli, Ju-Seog Lee, Zahid H. Siddik, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein, Anil K. Sood
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2013;123(5):2119–2130. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI65425
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2021;131(7):e149893. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI149893
The Editors previously posted an Expression of Concern for this article regarding images in Figure 3B that appeared to be the same as images that were previously published in a 2009 Clinical Cancer Research paper with different sample labels (doi: 10.1158/1078-0432.CCR-08-2306). Additionally, the empty liposome and control siRNA PCNA–stained panels were noted to appear to be the same. An institutional review committee concluded that the errors in Figure 3B were inadvertent and recommended correction. The authors provided the correct version of Figure 3B with data obtained from a repeated experiment. That correct version is shown below.
The authors regret the errors.
See the related article at ATP11B mediates platinum resistance in ovarian cancer.