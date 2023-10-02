Mast cell activation in lungs during SARS-CoV-2 infection associated with lung pathology and severe COVID-19

MC degranulation coincides with lung pathology in a NHP model of COVID-19. Given the association of MCs with chronic airway inflammation, their immune sentinel role for certain viral pathogens, and the knowledge that severe lung inflammation also characterizes COVID-19, we questioned whether MCs are activated in animal models of SARS-CoV-2 infection. We first examined the MC phenotype in the NHP model, which is thought to replicate the signs and symptoms of human SARS-CoV-2 infection (4). For this, cynomolgus macaques were infected with 3 × 106 TCID-50 (50% tissue culture infectious dose) of SARS-CoV-2 virus intratracheally and were monitored with minimal interventions for 21 days before necropsy (Figure 1A). Throughout the study the animals were generally active, alert, and responsive. There were no significant changes in body weight or temperature during the study (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI149834DS1). Two NHPs (numbers 6699 and 6727) displayed appetite loss, and 1 was given s.c. fluids. SARS-CoV-2 could be detected in the nasal rinse or swab of all NHPs at multiple time points during acute infection, as well as in the throat swab and lung lavage at least 1 time point postinfection (Figure 1B). Additionally, 3 of 4 NHPs were positive by rectal swab and 1 also had detectable SARS-CoV-2 by eye swab (Figure 1B). In support of active infection, all NHPs seroconverted by day 14 (Supplemental Table 1). At the time of necropsy on day 21, evidence of severe lung disease was apparent, with all displaying damage to the lung tissue, including areas of hemorrhaging visible on the lungs and fluid accumulation in the lungs (Figure 1, C and D). Additionally, 1 NHP had blood clots inside the lungs, and 50% of NHPs had areas of black necrotic patches on the lungs (Figure 1, C and D), indicating severe virus-induced pathology. RNA was extracted from lung tissue from each NHP and all samples were PCR-negative for SARS-CoV-2. Interestingly, upon necropsy, NHP no. 6727 had detectible virus in the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). These findings suggested that the NHPs in this study experienced ongoing inflammation and tissue damage even after the resolution of active infection.

Figure 1 Widespread activation of MCs coinciding with lung pathology in NHPs. (A) Cynomolgus macaques were infected intratracheally with SARS-CoV-2 and monitored for 21 days before necropsy. (B) Viral detection was determined by PCR at regular intervals postinfection in swabs from multiple mucosal tissues, lung lavage, and nasal rinses. All NHPs were positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection multiple days after inoculation. (C) Abnormal findings related to lung tissue observed at the time of necropsy were recorded and affected all animals. (D) Images of NHP lungs at the time of necropsy show areas of hemorrhaging and necrotic spots on the lung surface. Boxed region is enlarged. (E) Histological assessment of lung tissues by H&E staining shows hemorrhaging of the tissue and free RBCs within the lung alveolar spaces. Scale bar: 100 μm.(F) Inset corresponding to the boxed region of H. Scale bar: 10 μm. (G) Some RBCs in the tissue proximal to a blood vessel are indicated by arrows and cellular infiltrates are circled. Scale bar: 10 μm. (H) Multiple examples of degranulating or hypogranulated MCs are provided, observed in toluidine blue–stained lung tissue sections. The MCs are enlarged in the red-outlined insets. Scale bars: 10 μm. For I–K, lung sections were stained for MC heparin to indicate the location of MC granules (green) and DAPI to identify cellular nuclei and tissue structures. MCs are indicated with red arrows. (I) MCs were observed degranulating in the lung of SARS-CoV-2 infected primates in sections of a biopsy of lung tissue that did not have overt hemorrhaging visible on the lung surface at necropsy. Scale bar: 50 μm. (J) MCs appear more densely packed in the lung biopsy from a hemorrhagic lobe of the lung and again, degranulation is observed based on staining for MC-heparin. Scale bar: 50 μm. (K) Images of degranulating MCs are presented at higher magnification. Scale bar: 10 μm.

Histological assessments of lung tissue showed severe damage to the airways and lung-associated vasculature that coincided with activation of MCs in tissues. Signs of hemorrhage were present in the lung tissue, where RBCs were observed in the extravascular space, both trapped within the alveoli, which were occasionally abnormally thickened (Figure 1, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2, A–C), as well as near blood vessels (Figure 1G and Supplemental Figure 2D). Proximal to blood vessels, there was also evidence of infiltration of immune cells into the tissue (Figure 1G) and fibrin deposition (Supplemental Figure 2D). In multiple locations within the lung, including in the trachea and the lower lung lobes, as well as near bronchi and near alveolar spaces, hypodense MCs could be observed after staining of tissue sections with toluidine blue, suggesting their recent degranulation (Figure 1H). Free granules were observed extracellularly near MCs (Figure 1H), also indicating degranulation. This widespread activation of MCs was confirmed by fluorescence staining to detect heparin-containing granules in the lung tissue (Figure 1, I–K). We noted that activated MCs were especially densely located and degranulating within the hemorrhagic regions of the infected lung tissue (Figure 1, H and J). At higher magnification, free granules could be observed near hypogranulated MCs (Figure 1K), also indicating recent degranulation. These results support that SARS-CoV-2 infected NHPs experience lung pathology involving hemorrhagic manifestations and widespread MC activation, which persisted to late time points in the disease course.

MC-dependent lung pathology during SARS-CoV-2 infection. We next aimed to determine if MC activation promoted lung pathology during SARS-CoV-2 infection using the mouse model. To first determine whether MCs are also activated in mice during SARS-CoV-2 infection, we used an established mouse model where the receptor for SARS-CoV-2, hACE2, is delivered to the lungs using an adenovirus vector (AAV) (25). After hACE2-AAV inoculation, mice were infected with SARS-CoV-2 (Figure 2A). Blood was collected at multiple time points to assess MC-associated inflammatory products, and tissues were collected on days 5 and 7 postinfection for virus quantification by PCR. Mice showed the highest infection burden in the lungs, but for at least some of the animals, SARS-CoV-2 could also be detected in the spleen, liver, kidney, brain, and bone marrow (Figure 2B), while the brachial lymph nodes were PCR-negative at both time points (Supplemental Figure 3). Tissue histology revealed degranulation of MCs in the airways, as shown in a representative image of the trachea at day 5 postinfection (Figure 2C), where toluidine blue staining of MC granules indicated extensive degranulation that coincided with edema in the tissue. In contrast, granulated resting MCs were observed in control trachea tissue (Figure 2C). The trachea tissue from control uninfected animals also appeared healthy and compact, while the thickness of the trachea tissue in SARS-CoV-2 infected animals appears increased as a result of inflammation and swelling (Figure 2, C and D). To provide a quantitation of MC activation, we also measured serum levels of the mouse chymase MCPT1, which is a MC-specific protease that can be used as a biomarker of MC activation (19). MCPT1 levels were significantly elevated days 1, 3, 5, and 7 after SARS-CoV-2 infection (Figure 2, E and F). Some viruses or viral proteins are able to induce direct activation of MCs, while for others, MC activation can be indirect and dependent on inflammation in the surrounding tissue or antibodies (12). Since the spike protein is the major surface protein of SARS-CoV-2, we conjugated it to beads to generate particles approximately the size of virions for exposure to cultured MCs. Spike protein in this particulate form was sufficient to induce MC activation in vitro, which could be reversed by the MC-stabilizing drug cromolyn (Figure 2G). The evidence of MC degranulation in the airways combined with systemically elevated MC products indicates that SARS-CoV-2 induced substantial activation of MCs during infection in vivo and it is likely that the spike protein was responsible for direct MC degranulation, even though other host factors could also be involved in MC activation in vivo.

Figure 2 Degranulation of MCs in SARS-CoV-2 infected mice. (A) Experimental design of hACE2-AAV inoculation and SARS-CoV-2 infection in mice. C57BL/6J mice were inoculated intranasally with hACE2-AAV to induce hACE2 expression in the airways. SARS-CoV-2 (2 × 107 TCID 50 ) was inoculated intranasally into hACE2-AAV C57BL/6J mice. Blood was taken on days 1, 3, 5, and 7, and organs were harvested after 5 or 7 days for histology and virus quantification. (B) Virus quantification from the organs harvested shows detection in the lung, spleen, liver, kidney, brain, and bone marrow from both days 5 and 7. n = 5 (5 days postinfection); n = 5 (7 days postinfection) (C) Representative histology images of toluidine blue–stained trachea sections from uninfected and SARS-CoV-2 infected hACE2-AAV mice (scale bar: 20 μm) and (D) mean tracheal thickness quantitated from multiple tissue sections. Degranulating MCs (red arrow) could be observed in SARS-CoV-2 infected mice as well as tissue edema and airway narrowing. (E) MCPT1 detection in serum Days 3, 5, and 7 postinfection shows systemic elevation of MCPT1, which was quantitated by densitometry from Western blots of 5 individual mouse samples (biological replicates) and presented as fold increase over uninfected controls. Error bars represent the SEM. MCPT1 was significantly elevated in serum of infected mice compared with uninfected controls, determined by 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s posthoc test where the values for each day were compared with the uninfected control; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. (F) Representative Western blot images from panel E. Western blots showing additional replicates are provided in Supplemental Figure 4. Expected molecular weight for MCPT1 is 28 kDa. (G) Dose-dependent MC degranulation in response to SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein is reduced by treatment with MC-stabilizing drug cromolyn. Purified recombinant Spike protein from SARS-CoV-2 was conjugated to 1 μm carboxylate microspheres. Significant and dose-dependent MC degranulation was induced by Spike-coated beads, but not in MCs treated with the MC-stabilizing drug cromolyn (10μM). Significance was determined by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s posthoc test; *P <0.05, ***P <0.001.

To identify whether MCs contributed directly to the pathological changes observed in the lung tissue, we compared infection in mice lacking MCs (KitW–sh/W–sh mice, also known as “sash” mice (26–28)), to WT mice, both transfected with hACE2-AAV. Compared with WT/hACE2-AAV mice, which showed extensive edema, cellular infiltration into the tissue, hemorrhaging, perivascular cuffing, and epithelial shedding, the lung tissue from SARS-CoV-2-infected sash/hACE2-AAV displayed markedly reduced lung pathology (Figure 3A). Healthy lung tissue was also prepared for comparison (Figure 3B). Although reduced, inflammation characterized primarily by cellular infiltration could also be observed in some areas of infected sash/hACE2-AAV lungs (Figure 3A). When quantified for all animals by scoring of severity, these histological changes were significantly more severe in MC-sufficient animals (Figure 3C). At higher magnification, additional features of severity that were promoted by MCs were noted, including venulitis coinciding with perivascular inflammation (Figure 3D), bronchial cell death (Figure 3E), and interstitial pneumonitis (Figure 3F). Hemorrhaging was observed only in WT mice (Figure 3G). Although pathology in the lung tissue was significantly more severe in MC-sufficient animals, there were no statistically significant differences in viral burden in the lung tissue or nasal turbinate measured by quantitative PCR (Figure 3H) or TCID-50 (Supplemental Figure 5B). These findings lead to the conclusion that MCs are essential contributors to severe SARS-CoV-2 lung pathology in this mouse model and that features such as interstitial pneumonitis, hemorrhaging, and edema are particularly MC-dependent.

Figure 3 MC-dependent lung pathology in SARS-CoV-2 infection. hACE2-AAV treated WT or sash mice were inoculated intranasally with 1 × 105 TCID 50 of SARS-CoV-2/Australia/Vic/01/20 and observed daily for 5 days. n = 5 (C57BL/6); n = 4 (KitW–sh/W–sh). (A) Three representative examples of lung tissue pathology from 3 different mice during SARS-CoV-2 infection day 5 postinfection. Insets for example 3 show areas of perivascular cuffing. (B) Healthy control tissue showed clear airways with no pathology. For A and B, additional representative images from infected and control groups are provided in Supplemental Figure 5A. (C) Histological score of SARS-CoV-2-infected mice 5 days postinfection determined by Student’s unpaired t test; P = 0.0007. Data points represent biological replicates. Examples of (D) venulitis with perivascular inflammation, (E) bronchial shedding (black arrow) and (F) interstitial pneumonitis in WT/hACE2-AAV infected mice, beside an image showing analogous tissue structures in sash/hACE2-AAV infected mice. (G) Hemorrhaging was only observed in WT/hACE2-AAV SARS-CoV-2-infected mice. (H) Quantification of SARS-CoV-2 genome copies in lung homogenates and nasal turbinate by PCR, which was normally distributed after log-transformation and did not differ significantly by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak’s post-test. Multiple Mann-Whitney tests on non-transformed data were also non-significant. Data points represent biological replicates. Scale bars for A and B: 50 μM; Scale bars for D–G: 10μM.

Signatures of MC transcriptional activation are associated with severe COVID-19. We then questioned whether MCs could be involved in disease in human patients with COVID-19. In healthy humans, MC precursors make up a minor component of the blood, approximately 0.005% of cells (29). MCs are known to have a unique transcriptional profile that clusters separately from other immune cells, and gene expression patterns have been identified that are either MC-specific or that typify both MCs and basophils (30). Although MCs are not present in mature form in the blood, we considered that their activation in peripheral tissues could influence the MC precursors or lead to transcriptional activation profiles in immune cells that are consistent with responses to systemically elevated MC-associated products. To investigate this, we examined whole blood transcriptomics data from a cohort of patients with COVID-19, 4 cases that were mild and 6 that were severe, where clusters of genes that were temporally modulated during severe disease progression and resolution were identified (31). Consenting patients were prospectively recruited and were defined as severe on the basis of requiring supplemental oxygen during hospitalization. In the patients who had severe disease, the gene expression levels were monitored from –4 days to 13 days, relative to the day when their condition peaked in severity of respiratory distress, which was defined as time point 0 (31). Interestingly, many genes associated with the MC lineage (Figure 4, A and B) or MC and also basophil lineages (Figure 4, C and D) were differentially modulated in the blood of human patients with COVID-19 with severe disease (P < 0.05; q < 0.05; likelihood ratio test). Upregulation of several genes associated with the MC- or MC/basophil transcriptional signature (30) occurred during the acute phase of severe disease (Figure 4, A and C), while others were differentially regulated at the time of disease resolution (Figure 4, B and D). The increased MC gene expression changes that were observed during the acute phase of disease tracked tightly with respiratory function and resolved commensurate with respiratory improvement (Figure 4E). In contrast, these MC-associated transcripts were not collectively changed temporally throughout the period of monitoring in mild COVID-19 presentation (Supplemental Figure 6, A–E), although some genes that were associated with these signatures were still modulated, but to a lesser extent than in severe patients (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). Pathway analysis of the temporally modulated genes over the disease course of patients who are severely ill revealed significant perturbation of pathways downstream of key MC-associated immune receptors. (Figure 4F) One such receptor was KIT (Figure 4G), the receptor for stem cell factor, which is an important stem cell-associated gene that is retained on MC precursors and mature MCs and regulates MC survival and proliferation (32). Another receptor was FcεRI (Figure 4H), which is upregulated with MC maturation, although also expressed by other cell types such as basophils (29, 30). These data show an enrichment of MC-associated transcripts in patients with severe COVID-19 and support a potential role of MCs in shaping disease severity.

Figure 4 Transcriptional signatures of MC-associated genes with severe COVID-19. Genes associated with a (A and B) MC-specific or (C and D) MC/basophil phenotype that were significantly regulated in patients with severe COVID-19. Heatmap shows the LS-mean expression values of MC-specific or MC/basophil phenotype genes in patients with severe COVID-19 (n=6) at the various days relative to the peak severity with respect to respiratory function (day 0). Clusters of genes that were significantly upregulated during the acute phase (A and C) or resolution phase (B and D) are presented. (E) Normalized expression levels of the MC-specific genes shown in A and C over time, in the patients with severe COVID-19. (F) Pathway analysis indicates a significant perturbation of pathways associated with MC function and/or MC-precursor maturation. Gene network analysis for the significantly modulated pathways (G) KIT and (H) FcεRI are shown. Red indicates the genes with increased expression during the acute phase, whereas green indicates genes with increased expression during the resolution phase. P values for pathway and gene network analyses were generated using Ingenuity Software, which uses a right-tailed Fisher’s exact test to generate P values.

Confirmation of MC activation in patients with COVID-19. We noted that, in addition to the significant modulation of pathways associated with MC identity and maturation (Figure 4, F–H), pathway analysis of the whole blood transcriptomics from patients with severe disease also revealed significant modulation of pathways associated with responses to well-established MC products (Figure 5A). For example, Gap and adherens junction signaling, which are influenced by MC proteases to promote vascular permeability (14), were activated, as was signaling downstream of important, albeit not cell-specific, MC products, such as VEGF, TNF, Endothelin 1, and Eicosanoids (Figure 5A). We also noted a significant influence on the renin-angiotensin pathway (Figure 5A), which is intriguing, since the MC-specific protease, chymase, mediates ACE-independent angiotensin II production (33). The modulation of these pathways regulated by MC-derived products was suggestive of MC activation, although this required direct confirmation.

Figure 5 Serum chymase and MC activation pathways associated with severe COVID-19. (A) Pathway analysis indicates a significant perturbation of pathways associated with host responses to characteristic MC products. Ingenuity software was used to generate P values. (B) Strategy for grouping of patients by WHO score (34) for analysis. (C) Plasma chymase levels were increased in patients with COVID-19 compared with CABG controls and correlate with disease severity (Supplemental Figure 7A). (D) Chymase levels were also increased in patients who later required intubation, compared with nonintubated patients from multiple groups (WHO-1, WHO-2, and WHO-3). (E) Serum tryptase levels were significantly increased in all patients with COVID-19 and were undetectable in CABG controls. (F) Significantly increased plasma Ang2/Ang1 ratios in patients in group WHO-3 compared with other groups and CABG controls. 1-way ANOVA (C, E, and F) or Student’s unpaired t test (D) were performed; *P <0.05; ***P <0.001; ***P <0.0001. Nonsignificant P values are indicated on the graphs; significant P values are indicated with asterisks. For panels (C–F), CABG patients, n = 20; For WHO-1, n = 13; for WHO-2, n = 13; for WHO-3, n = 12.

To confirm the activation of MCs in humans, we measured plasma chymase levels in 2 other separate cohorts of patients with COVID-19. In the first cohort, the WHO 10-point median clinical disease severity (34) in patients was 6 (interquartile range: 5–7.25), including 3 patients with lethal outcomes. For analysis, we defined 3 groups of patients according to clinical disease severity (Figure 5B): group 1 (WHO-1) as patients having WHO scores 1–3 with ambulatory mild disease (i.e., asymptomatic to mild symptomatic disease needing assistance); group 2 (WHO-2) as patients with WHO scores 4–5 who were hospitalized with moderate disease (i.e. hospitalized needing no oxygen or only via mask or nasal prongs); and group 3 (WHO-3) as patients with scores 6–10 who were hospitalized with severe disease (including those needing oxygen by noninvasive ventilation or high flow and also including patients needing mechanical ventilation with signs of organ failure). For non-COVID-19 controls, we obtained baseline plasma samples (after the induction of anesthesia, before incision) from patients who underwent coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery. This cohort was chosen since they have many of the risk factors of patients with COVID-19 and are of a similar age. In both mild and severe COVID-19 cases, the plasma sample was collected at the time of diagnosis for the majority of patients. Patient demographics are provided in Supplemental Table 2 and comorbidities are provided in Supplemental Table 3. These results indicated that patients with COVID-19 have significantly higher levels of plasma chymase compared with CABG control cases, with the highest levels detected in the WHO-3 group with severe disease (Figure 5C). Indeed, there was a significant positive correlation between disease severity according to WHO classification and plasma chymase concentration (Supplemental Figure 7A, **P = 0.0087). The WHO-3 group included 7 patients who were intubated, all but 1 of which had samples collected before intubation. Intubated patients also had significantly higher chymase levels compared with all other patients (Figure 5D). We also measured another MC-protease, tryptase, which is particularly expressed by mucosal phenotype MCs (28) but is thought to be a weaker biomarker of MC activation because of its shorter half life in vivo (35). Our results showed that tryptase was released during COVID-19 disease, but its levels did not correlate with severity in these patients (Figure 5E). Tryptase could not be detected in the samples from patients who underwent CABG (Figure 5E). We also recruited a smaller number of patients with COVID-19 in Singapore. Indeed, this second cohort of patients with COVID-19 also had elevated chymase and tryptase that were much higher than healthy controls and also averaged higher than the concentrations detected in patients with acute dengue (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). These data were not stratified by severity due to the smaller cohort size but support the activation of MCs in human patients with COVID-19 in an independent cohort. Taken together, human chymase detection confirms that elevated chymase and heightened MC activation are associated with severe COVID-19.

Published reports highlight the importance of microvascular abnormalities in defining COVID-19 severity (36) and are supported by the demonstration of alveolar edema and hemorrhagic lesions in our murine and NHP models. MC activation has direct impact on vascular function and integrity and, therefore, we tested if MC activation was linked to vascular barrier dysfunction. For this, we measured Angiopoietin-1 (Ang1) and -2 levels as markers of endothelial activation, which are strongly linked with disease severity in ARDS (37) and COVID-19 (37). We found no change in Ang1 levels depending on WHO severity group, and lower levels than those found in CABG controls (Supplemental Figure 7D), yet higher Ang2 levels (Supplemental Figure 7E), resulting in higher Ang2/Ang1 ratios (Figure 5F) in WHO-3 group COVID-19 cases. Chymase levels were positively correlated with Ang2/Ang1 ratio (Supplemental Figure 7F, *P = 0.0319). These results suggest that there may be a link between heightened chymase levels and vascular dysregulation during COVID-19.