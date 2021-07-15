Discriminatory plasma biomarkers predict specific clinical phenotypes of necrotizing soft-tissue infections

Patient cohorts. The study is based on clinical data and plasma samples from patients with NSTI (surgically confirmed) enrolled in the multicenter INFECT study. Samples were collected in 5 hospitals in Scandinavia: Blekingesjukhuset (Karlskrona, Sweden), Haukeland University Hospital, Karolinska University Hospital, Righospitalet (Copenhagen, Denmark), and Sahlgrenska University Hospital. Clinical data considered for analyses were recorded at the time of admission to the specialized hospital and were entered into a web-based electronic case report form (eCRF) by trial personnel. Patient characteristics and outcomes for the whole cohort have been reported in Madsen et al. (5). Of the available plasma samples from the INFECT cohort, 251 samples were considered for the discovery cohort (Figure 1). The size of this cohort was limited by technical availability, and samples were selected at random. Due to the lack of other NSTI cohorts with the associated biobank, the validation cohort consisted of a second set of plasma samples from the remaining patient samples from the INFECT study. The size of the validation cohort was determined based on technical availability (n = 60). Selection of samples prioritized type II NSTI samples, since only 21 remained available, and then 39 samples from type I NSTI patients were selected at random.

Two additional cohorts of 20 patients each were included as control groups for the discovery cohort. The non-NSTI patient samples were collected during the INFECT study and included patients with suspected NSTI who, after surgical examination, were diagnosed with less severe soft-tissue infections due to lack of necrotic tissue. The surgical controls included patients who had undergone elective surgery at Rigshospitalet for noninfectious conditions and who had no underlying diseases (22). These 2 control groups were matched in age and sex to the discovery NSTI cohort.

Finally, our study included an additional sepsis cohort of 24 patients (42% septic shock) to determine whether the panel is valid selectively for NSTI cases or would also apply to a broader sepsis patient group. Plasma samples of the sepsis cohort were collected at admission from patients with sepsis at the emergency clinic at the Karolinska University Hospital (Huddinge, Sweden). The size of this cohort was determined by sample availability.

Measurement of potential biomarkers in plasma. The plasma samples were prepared from blood collected at admission in EDTA-containing tubes and immediately aliquoted and frozen at –80°C. Concentrations in plasma of the selected list of analytes were determined using the bead-based Luminex multiplex immunoassay. Assays were performed according to the manufacturer’s protocol and acquired on a Luminex MAGPIX instrument using xPonent 4.0 software (Luminex). The measurements of the discovery cohort were done in 2 customized multiplex plates of 5 and 32 analytes (R&D Systems). The panel included chemokines (CCL2/MCP-1, CCL4/MIP-1β, CCL5/RANTES, CXCL-8/IL-8, CXCL10/IP-10), interleukins (IL-1α, IL-1β, IL-2, IL-4, IL-6, IL-10, IL-12p70, IL-13, IL-17A, IL-18, IL-22, IL-36β/IL-1F8), adhesion molecules (E-Selectin, ICAM-1, VCAM-1), matrix metalloproteases (MMP-1, MMP-8, MMP-9), and others (C5/C5a, collagen-IVα1, Fas-ligand, Galectin-3, G-CSF, I-α-1/COL1A1, MPO, Pentraxin-3, Resistin, S100A8, S100A9, thrombomodulin, and TNF-α). The initial panel included IL-1RA; however, this analyte was not included in the final analyses due to a high number of out of range (OOR) values (>30%).

For the validation cohort, only the most robust biomarkers identified in the discovery cohort were assessed. Two panels were measured in customized multiplex plates from R&D Systems (G-CSF, IL-6, S100A8, and thrombomodulin) and Thermo Fisher (MMP-9, CXCL10, IL-2, IL-10, IL-22, and Fas-ligand). The results from IL-22 were not included in the final analysis due to a high number of OOR values (>30%).

Cell isolation for in vitro validation. PBMCs were isolated from peripheral blood of healthy blood donors by Ficoll-Hypaque density gradient centrifugation (Lymphoprep, Axis-Shield) and were resuspended in complete RPMI media (RPMI 1640 [Life Technologies] supplemented with 10% FBS [Sigma-Aldrich], 2 mM l-glutamine [Thermo Fisher Scientific], and 25 mM HEPES [Thermo Fisher Scientific]). The cells were rested overnight at 4°C and were seeded on the day of the experiment at a concentration of 1 × 106 cells/well in a 96-well plate.

Bacterial strains. The bacterial strains of GAS, E. coli, and B. fragilis are part of the INFECT biobank and were isolated from NSTI patients 2006 (type II NSTI caused by GAS) and 4011 (type I NSTI). B. fragilis was cultured inside an Oxoid 2.5 L jar (Thermo Fisher Scientific) with Oxoid AnaeroGen 2.5L sachets (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Bacterial strains were grown from a single colony in brain heart infusion (BHI) broth supplemented with 5% FCS at 37°C in an incubator without shaking overnight. After 16 hours, 3 ml of the cultures was collected, and new cultures were inoculated from the ON at an OD 600 of 0.05. The bacterial cultures were grown until late exponential phase (GAS, OD ~1; E. coli, OD ~0.8; and B. fragilis, OD ~0.6), and 3 ml was collected for further processing.

PBMC stimulation. Collected bacterial cultures were centrifuged at 1600 g for 10 minutes, and the supernatant was collected and filtered with a 0.2 μm filter. The bacterial pellet was washed and resuspended in 1 ml PBS. The HK sample was prepared by incubation of the resuspended pellet at 75°C for 30 minutes. Stimulation of PBMCs was carried out with a mix of exponential and stationary samples dissolved in RPMI complete. HK samples for stimulation were diluted to an equivalent of a multiplicity of infection of 9, while a 1:200 dilution was used for stimulation with supernatants. The PBMCs were stimulated with samples of GAS, E. coli, B. fragilis, or a 1:1 mix of the latter two for 24 hours in a 5% CO 2 incubator at 37°C. Two control stimulations were included: RPMI media with 10% PBS and RPMI with 10% BHI. Cell culture supernatants were collected by centrifugation at 500 g for 5 minutes. All samples were frozen at –20°C for 16 hours and then transferred to –80°C for long-term storage. In total, 5 independent biological replicates were carried out.

Concentrations of the analytes of interest (CXCL10, Fas-ligand, IL-2, IL-10, and IL-22) in the cell culture media were determined using the bead-based Luminex multiplex customized plates (R&D Systems) or the IL-22 ELISA Kit (Peprotech) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Prior to measurement, samples were thawed on ice and centrifuged again at 500 g for 5 minutes.

Handling of censored data. Imputation of censored data was only carried out in the discovery cohort. Some of the measured values from the multiplex analyses were found to be below or above the measurable range (OOR; Supplemental Table 10), and to generate a complete set of data, these values were imputed. Censored values from cytokines with only one missing value were substituted directly to half the minimal value (left censored) or the maximal plus 20% (right censored). For all other cytokines, the imputation was performed using the method proposed previously (44). The imputation for cytokines with double-censored data (i.e., both left and right censored) was carried out in 2 sequential imputation steps. First, the data were made left censored by setting the censored values above the range to the maximum observed value and then performing imputation of the left-censored data. Then the right-censored values were set back to be censored and imputed.

Statistics. Significant differences in the clinical data between cohorts or between subsets were tested by Mann-Whitney U test or Fisher’s exact test. Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test was used to test the differences in the in vitro stimulations. Statistical testing of the multiplex results was performed using the Kruskal-Wallis test, followed by Dunn’s post hoc test in the case of a 3-group comparison (i.e., NSTI vs. non-NSTI vs. surgical controls) or Mann-Whitney U test for comparison of 2 groups of samples.

To consider unequal group sizes in the discovery cohort, we used a resampling approach to make statistical comparisons. The groups to be compared were made the same size by randomly sampling k samples from each group, where k was chosen to be equal to 90% the size of the smallest group, and then performing statistical testing on these equally sized subgroups. The overall procedure was repeated 104 times. We deemed robust and generalizable only those comparisons that were found to be significant in 95% of the runs. The adjustment of P values was done using the Benjamini-Hochberg adjustment method (45). Statistical tests for biomarkers linked to the risk of amputation excluded patients with NSTI in nonamputable sites (i.e., neck, abdomen, and thorax) or who had undergone amputation before admission. Statistical comparisons of the results from the validation cohort did not use the resampling method, and the Mann-Whitney U tests were carried out in a standard manner.

ROC analysis. In addition to the statistical comparison of the biomarker’s levels between different subsets of patients, the diagnostic ability of each marker was tested by ROC analysis. The optimal threshold was selected as the point closest to the top-left part of the plot, which represents perfect sensitivity and specificity. The differences in group sizes in the discovery cohort were also considered for this test, and therefore the resampling methodology explained above also applied to this analysis. The results from the 104 curves were assessed by calculating the mean of all outcomes.

RF. RF models (46) for the discovery cohort values were built using 105 decision trees, and 6 random cytokines were picked at every split selection. To measure the importance of every cytokine in the classification model, mean decrease Gini index was used. Statistical significance was calculated by the means of permutation test using 100 permutations of the original data sets as implemented in the rfPermute package.

Logistic regression. For the validation cohort, the association between the selected analytes and different outcomes was assessed by calculating odds ratios based on logistic regression analysis. All analytes’ concentrations were transformed with log 2 before the generation of the model. The odds ratios were obtained by exponentiation of the model coefficients. Multivariate logistic regressions were performed to correct for sex and age.

Network analyses. Protein association networks were built using the context likelihood of relatedness based on correlation algorithm (PCLRC), which was first introduced to reconstruct metabolite correlation networks and shown to be robust against variation in sample size and noise (47). In the present study, we used pairwise partial correlation among proteins measured on the different patient groups as a weighted measure of analyte association to reduce the chances of false indirect associations. PCLRC gives the probability of likelihood of occurrence of a relationship between the cytokines. Associations with probability weights of more than 0.95 were retained in the analysis. Cytokine-association networks were built for different patient groups and compared as detailed below.

Differential connectivity analysis. Differential connectivity was used to compare the cytokine association networks of different patient groups and to highlight cytokines whose patterns of association vary. Differential connectivity analysis has been successful in investigating potential molecular mechanisms underlying different conditions in biological systems (48). The connectivity for each node (i.e., protein) in the network is defined as the summation of the absolute values of the weights of all the edges associated with the given node, thereby accounting for both the number of connections and the weight of those connections. Thus, for ith cytokine, cytokine connectivity X i is given by the following:

(Equation 1)

where r is the correlation, as defined by the PCLRC algorithm, between cytokines i and j. The differential connectivity (ΔX i ) of the ith cytokine in networks from group 1 (G1) and group 2 (G2) can be given by the following:

(Equation 2)

The statistical significance of the observed differential connectivity for each cytokine was established by using a permutation test (48, 49). The procedure included the independent permutation of the values of every protein repeated 103 times with the intention of deriving a probability of the observation in the form of a P value.

Software. All statistical tests included in this paper were performed in R, version 3.6 (50), or GraphPad Prism, version 8.2.0, for Windows. Kruskal-Wallis and Mann-Whitney U tests were performed using the R stats package, and the post hoc Dunn’s test was performed using the FSA package (51). The ROC tests were performed with the R package pROC (52). The logistic regression was perform using glm, and the confidence intervals were obtained with confint, both functions from the package stats. The RF models were built using the R package rfPermute (53). The R code for PCLRC is available at the Waganingen University Laboratory of Systems and Synthetic Biology website (www.systemsbiology.nl) under the software tab. Finally, Fisher’s exact test for comparison of clinical data and Wilcoxon’s matched-pairs signed-rank test for the statistical comparison of in vitro results were performed using GraphPad Prism, version 8.2.0.

Study approval. The multicentre INFECT study is registered at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT01790698). The study was approved by national ethics committees, including the Regional Ethical Review Board at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden (ethics permits 2012/2110-31/2), the regional Ethical Review Board at the National Committee on Health Research Ethics in Copenhagen (ref. no. 1211709, including amendment 4:61050; regional ethics committee H-2-2014-071), the Regional Ethics Committee in Gothenburg (ref. no. 930-12), and the Regional Ethics Committee in Vest, Norway (ref. no. 2012/2227/REK VEST). Use of sepsis samples included in the study was approved by the Regional Ethical Board in Stockholm (2017/1358-31) All studies were conducted in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki. All samples were pseudonymized. All patients or their legal guardians provided informed consent prior to enrollment and sample collection.

Data and materials availability. All data associated with this study are available in the main text or the supplementary materials. The raw data with and without imputed values are available at Dryad (DOI: 10.5061/dryad.f1vhhmgw4; https://datadryad.org/stash/share/zclF2y-NfdaaSAKY-6N02TmWJhd9oONAayDySmCTzy8).