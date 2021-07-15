Do monogenic inborn errors of immunity cause susceptibility to severe COVID-19?

Commentary 10.1172/JCI149459
1Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA.
2The Broad Institute, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA,
3Center for Molecular Medicine, University of Oslo, Oslo, Norway.
4Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA.
5CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, New Delhi, India.
6Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio, USA.
7The Ohio State University Wexner College of Medicine, Columbus, Ohio, USA.
Address correspondence to: Roshini S. Abraham, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio 43205, USA. Phone: 614.722.5329; Email: Roshini.Abraham@nationwidechildrens.org.
Published June 1, 2021 - More info
The SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, has been associated globally with substantial morbidity and mortality. Numerous reports over the past year have described the clinical and immunological profiles of COVID-19 patients, and while some trends have emerged for risk stratification, they do not provide a complete picture. Therefore, efforts are ongoing to identify genetic susceptibility factors of severe disease. In this issue of the JCI, Povysil et al. performed a large, multiple-country study, sequencing genomes from patients with mild and severe COVID-19, along with population controls. Contrary to previous reports, the authors observed no enrichment of predicted loss-of-function variants in genes in the type I interferon pathway, which might predispose to severe disease. These studies suggest that more evidence is needed to substantiate the hypothesis for a genetic immune predisposition to severe COVID-19, and highlights the importance of considering experimental design when implicating a monogenic basis for severe disease.
