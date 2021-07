Concise CommunicationGeneticsInfectious disease Free access | 10.1172/JCI147834

Rare loss-of-function variants in type I IFN immunity genes are not associated with severe COVID-19

1Institute for Genomic Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 2Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research, Montréal, Québec, Canada. 3Department of Epidemiology, Biostatistics, and Occupational Health, McGill University, Montréal, Québec, Canada. 4Division of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 5Developmental Medicine Department, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, King Saud Bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, King Abdulaziz Medical City, Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 6Saudi Human Genome Project at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 7Department of Human Genetics, McGill University, Montréal, Québec, Canada. 8Kyoto-McGill International Collaborative School in Genomic Medicine, Graduate School of Medicine, Kyoto University, Kyoto, Japan. 9Canadian Centre for Computational Genomics, McGill University, Montréal, Québec, Canada. 10McGill Genome Center, McGill University, Montréal, Québec, Canada. 11Canadian COVID Genomics Network, HostSeq Project, Canada. 12Canadian Centre for Computational Genomics, McGill University, Montréal, Québec, Canada. 13Saudi Biobank, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 14KACST-BWH Centre of Excellence for Biomedicine, Joint Centers of Excellence Program, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 15Laboratory Department, Security Forces Hospital, General Directorate of Medical Services, Ministry of Interior, Makkah, Saudi Arabia. 16Ministry of the National Guard Health Affairs, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center and King Saud Bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 17Genomics Research Department, Saudi Human Genome Project, King Fahad Medical City and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 18College of Applied Medical Sciences, Taibah University, Madina, Saudi Arabia. 19Liver Transplant Unit, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 20Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 21Life Science and Environmental Institute, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 22Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, College of Applied Medical Sciences, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23Qatar Genome Program, Qatar Foundation Research, Development and Innovation, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 24Department of Clinical Pharmacy, School of Pharmacy, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 25Department of Preventive Medicine, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 26Center for Precision Medicine and Genomics, Department of Medicine, Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 27Department of Twin Research, King’s College London, London, United Kingdom. 28Department of Genetics & Development, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: J. Brent Richards, 3755 Cote Ste Catherine, Jewish General Hospital, Montreal, Quebec H3T 1E2, Canada. Phone: 514.340.8222 ext. 24362; Email: brent.richards@mcgill.ca. Or to: David B. Goldstein, 701 West 168th Street, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 212.305.0923; Email: dg2875@cumc.columbia.edu. Or to: Krzysztof Kiryluk, 1150 St. Nicholas Ave, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 212.851.4926; Email: kk473@columbia.edu. Find articles by Povysil, G. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar |

1Institute for Genomic Medicine, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 2Lady Davis Institute for Medical Research, Montréal, Québec, Canada. 3Department of Epidemiology, Biostatistics, and Occupational Health, McGill University, Montréal, Québec, Canada. 4Division of Nephrology, Department of Medicine, Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 5Developmental Medicine Department, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, King Saud Bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, King Abdulaziz Medical City, Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 6Saudi Human Genome Project at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 7Department of Human Genetics, McGill University, Montréal, Québec, Canada. 8Kyoto-McGill International Collaborative School in Genomic Medicine, Graduate School of Medicine, Kyoto University, Kyoto, Japan. 9Canadian Centre for Computational Genomics, McGill University, Montréal, Québec, Canada. 10McGill Genome Center, McGill University, Montréal, Québec, Canada. 11Canadian COVID Genomics Network, HostSeq Project, Canada. 12Canadian Centre for Computational Genomics, McGill University, Montréal, Québec, Canada. 13Saudi Biobank, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center, King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 14KACST-BWH Centre of Excellence for Biomedicine, Joint Centers of Excellence Program, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 15Laboratory Department, Security Forces Hospital, General Directorate of Medical Services, Ministry of Interior, Makkah, Saudi Arabia. 16Ministry of the National Guard Health Affairs, King Abdullah International Medical Research Center and King Saud Bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 17Genomics Research Department, Saudi Human Genome Project, King Fahad Medical City and King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 18College of Applied Medical Sciences, Taibah University, Madina, Saudi Arabia. 19Liver Transplant Unit, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 20Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Maryland, USA. 21Life Science and Environmental Institute, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 22Department of Clinical Laboratory Sciences, College of Applied Medical Sciences, King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. 23Qatar Genome Program, Qatar Foundation Research, Development and Innovation, Qatar Foundation, Doha, Qatar. 24Department of Clinical Pharmacy, School of Pharmacy, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 25Department of Preventive Medicine, Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California, USA. 26Center for Precision Medicine and Genomics, Department of Medicine, Vagelos College of Physicians & Surgeons, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. 27Department of Twin Research, King's College London, London, United Kingdom. 28Department of Genetics & Development, Columbia University, New York, New York, USA. Address correspondence to: J. Brent Richards, 3755 Cote Ste Catherine, Jewish General Hospital, Montreal, Quebec H3T 1E2, Canada. Phone: 514.340.8222 ext. 24362; Email: brent.richards@mcgill.ca. Or to: David B. Goldstein, 701 West 168th Street, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 212.305.0923; Email: dg2875@cumc.columbia.edu. Or to: Krzysztof Kiryluk, 1150 St. Nicholas Ave, New York, New York 10032, USA. Phone: 212.851.4926; Email: kk473@columbia.edu.

J Clin Invest. 2021;131(14):e147834.

© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation Published in Volume 131, Issue 14 on July 15, 20212021;131(14):e147834. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI147834 © 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation

