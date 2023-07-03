Atrx deletion impairs CGAS/STING signaling and increases sarcoma response to radiation and oncolytic herpesvirus

To model ATRX alterations from human cancer in a primary mouse model, we examined the Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), a large next-generation sequencing cancer database (4). Based on TCGA, we determined that 3 of the most common subtypes of soft tissue sarcoma, undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma, myofibrosarcoma, and leiomyosarcoma (STS cohort), had recurrent alterations in the ATRX gene, which occurred in 24% of samples. The majority of these ATRX alterations were copy number deletions, frameshift mutations, or missense mutations located within the gene’s functional domains (Figure 1, A–D) (5). We, therefore, concluded that ATRX alterations in human cancer can be faithfully modeled via conditional deletion, and that soft tissue sarcoma is a relevant model system in which to study the impact of ATRX loss-of-function mutations in cancer. Next, we found that, within this STS cohort in TCGA, ATRX alteration was associated with significantly worse disease–specific survival (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI149310DS1). This worsened disease-specific survival associated with ATRX alteration was even more pronounced in tumors that did not receive ionizing radiation (Figure 1E). Interestingly, however, survival was similar for patients with sarcomas with and without ATRX alterations when all patients were treated with radiation therapy (Figure 1F), suggesting that a ATRX loss-of-function mutation may increase the radiation response of soft tissue sarcomas. Mutations of genes such as TP53, KRAS, and RB that frequently cooccur with ATRX mutation did not result in a similar increase in radiation response, further suggesting that ATRX loss-of-function mutations are truly associated with an altered radiation response in human soft tissue sarcomas. Furthermore, we examined a publicly available data set of whole genome sequencing from human undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma (UPS), one of the most commonly diagnosed subtypes of soft tissue sarcoma in adults (2). Analysis of this data set revealed that human UPS with ATRX alterations had a significant increase in chromosomal rearrangements and an increased likelihood of SBS3, a mutational signature that reflects a defect in DNA double strand break (DSB) repair (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C) (20). In conjunction with previously published work (9, 11, 21, 22), these findings motivated us to generate a mouse model of Atrx-deleted sarcoma and examine the response to DNA DSB–inducing therapeutics.

Figure 1 Genomic characteristics of ATRX in human cancer. (A) Diagram with 2 major functional domains of ATRX (ADD and ATPase/helicase). ATRX complexes with DAXX to promote deposition of histone 3.3 throughout the genome, with especially high concentrations at constitutive heterochromatin. (B) Alterations in ATRX in human cancers from TCGA sequencing database. (C) Schematic of the most frequently mutated genes in a human soft tissue sarcoma cohort comprising leiomyosarcoma, myxofibrosarcoma, and undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma (STS cohort), in TCGA sequencing database with each vertical row representing a single tumor sample. (d) denotes this class of mutations as a putative driver mutation, while (u) denotes this class of mutations as being of unknown functional impact. (D) Positional distribution of mutations in the ATRX gene from the STS cohort from TCGA. Black lollipop markers represent insertion or deletion mutations, while green lollipop markers represent missense mutations. (E) Disease-specific survival for an unirradiated STS cohort, comparing tumors with ATRX genomic alterations (n = 21) and tumors with WT ATRX (n = 87). (F) Disease-specific survival for a STS cohort in which tumors received radiation therapy, comparing tumors with ATRX genomic alterations (n = 20) and tumors with WT ATRX (n = 35). All statistical comparisons for this figure were performed using a log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test.

Generation and characterization of a primary mouse model of soft tissue sarcoma with Atrx deletion. To study the effect of Atrx in soft tissue sarcoma, we adapted a spatially and temporally restricted primary mouse model of soft tissue sarcoma (P7 KPA model) (23). This model utilizes an estrogen receptor-regulated Cre-recombinase that is expressed from the muscle satellite cell-specific Pax7 promoter (Pax7-CreERT2). The model also contains a conditional oncogenic KrasG12D allele that is floxed, or preceded by a stop cassette flanked by loxp sites, at the endogenous Kras promoter (LSL- KrasG12D). Finally, the model has 2 copies of Trp53 with floxed exons 2 through 10 (P53fl), and Atrx allele(s) with a floxed exon 18, which is an essential exon required for SWI/SNF protein function (Atrxfl). Because Atrx is X-linked, 2 Atrxfl alleles are required in female mice and 1 Atrxfl allele is required in male mice to generate tumors lacking Atrx expression. To initiate a sarcoma in the P7 KPA model (Figure 2A), we injected mice in the gastrocnemius muscle with 4-hydroxytamoxifen (4-OHT) to activate Cre recombinase in muscle satellite cells. Once activated, Cre drives excision of the stop cassette preceding oncogenic KrasG12D and leads to deletion of Trp53 and Atrx-floxed alleles (Figure 2A). For all experiments, we used littermate control mice that retained at least 1 WT Atrx allele (P7 KP model, Figure 2A). Time-to-tumor detection following intramuscular 4-OHT injection was delayed in P7 KPA mice compared with P7 KP mice that retained Atrx expression. P7 KPA mice had a median of 55 days (range 27–77) compared with P7 KP mice, which had a median of 35 days (range 27–61) (Supplemental Figure 2A). The histologic appearance of P7 KPA sarcomas stained with H&E or myogenic markers was similar to P7 KP sarcomas, with most of the tumors mimicking human UPS (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3), as previously described (23). A minority of the sarcomas in the mouse P7 KPA model were classified as rhabdomyosarcoma due to the presence of rhabdomyoblasts and myogenic markers (Figure 2C). There was a similar distribution of sarcoma subtypes identified within the P7 KP control cohort (Figure 2D). To assess Atrx recombination in the P7K KPA model, we generated cell lines from primary tumors. After culturing the cells in vitro for at least 8 passages to eliminate stromal cell contamination, we isolated genomic DNA and performed PCR genotyping for Atrx. As expected, the loxP-flanked exon 18 of Atrx was efficiently recombined in the P7 KPA model, which was confirmed by 2 genotyping assays (Figure 2E top and bottom).

Figure 2 Primary mouse model of Atrx-deleted soft tissue sarcoma. (A) Schematic showing the spatially and temporally restricted primary mouse model of Atrx-deleted soft tissue sarcoma. 4-hydroxytamoxifen (4-OHT) is injected into the gastrocnemius muscle, which leads to activation of the CreER expressed from the endogenous Pax7 promoter in muscle satellite cells to activate expression of KrasG12D and delete floxed Trp53 and Atrx alleles. Atrx is deleted in P7 KPA mice (top) and a WT Atrx is retained in control P7 KP mice (bottom). Loxp sites are designated by colored triangles in the diagram. (B) H&E staining of sarcomas from P7 KPA and P7 KP mice. These H&E images are also shown in Supplemental Figure 2A (left) accompanied by staining for myogenic markers. (C and D) Classification of tumor type for P7 KPA (n = 16) and P7 KP (n = 10) tumors, as determined by IHC for 9 myogenic and other markers. Myogenic UPS was defined as when cells had pleomorphic nuclei characteristic of UPS but stained positive for at least 2 of the 4 tested myogenic markers (MyoD1, Myogenin, Desmin, and SMA). (E) Genotyping assays to confirm complete deletion of Atrx in the P7 KPA tumor model. Genotyping of sarcoma cell lines from P7 KP and P7 KPA mouse tumors for the presence of loxP flanked Atrx exon 18. The top genotyping gel portion shows the presence or absence of the portion of the Atrx band targeted for excision by the Cre/loxP system, with absence of a band in E1 indicating successful deletion of exon 18 of Atrx. To confirm the findings in the top gel, an additional genotyping assay (bottom) was performed that selectively amplified only the sequence that occurs after successful deletion of exon 18. The presence of a band in the bottom gel indicates successful deletion of Atrx exon 18.

Atrx deletion increases sensitivity to DNA DSB-inducing therapies in vitro. To test how Atrx deletion impacted the chemotherapy response in vitro, we first generated murine UPS cell lines with activated oncogenic KrasG12D and Trp53 deletion from KP mouse model sarcomas (24). We then used CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing to delete Atrx and used a vector-only control in this same cell line to generate an isogenic Atrx WT control. We confirmed successful KO of Atrx in the Atrx KO isogenic lines at the protein level (Figure 3, A and B). We also generated 2 human sarcoma cell lines from the 143B sarcoma parent line, 1 with CRISPR ATRX deletion and 1 without, using the identical procedure as above. Next, for our Atrx isogenic mouse sarcoma cell lines, we tested whether Atrx deletion affected cell line growth rate. Our results showed that Atrx deletion slowed cell line growth by a small, but statistically significant, amount (Figure 3C). We then tested whether Atrx deletion increased sensitivity to the DNA strand break inducing chemotherapy doxorubicin (Figure 3D). Since we observed an increased sensitivity to double strand break–inducing therapy, we reasoned that deletion of Atrx may also increase sensitivity to ionizing radiation in vitro. We performed clonogenic assays using single radiation doses (2 Gy to 8 Gy) and observed that Atrx deletion decreased sarcoma cell survival following irradiation in 3 different isogenic primary cell line pairs (Figure 3, E–G).

Figure 3 Atrx deletion increases sensitivity to DNA DSB-inducing therapeutics. (A) Immunofluorescence staining for ATRX (red) in isogenic cell lines derived from single cells after transfection with Cas9 and either a vector only control (left, “Atrx WT”), or a sgRNA to Atrx (right, “Atrx KO”). DAPI staining of nuclei in blue. Representative images, experimental validation of CRISPR mediated Atrx knockout repeated for each isogenic Atrx cell line pair used in this study. (B) Western blot of ATRX and GAPDH in Atrx WT and Atrx KO cell lines using LICOR Odyssey Imager with chemiluminescent secondary antibodies. Representative images, experimental validation of CRISPR mediated Atrx knockout repeated for each isogenic Atrx cell line pair used in this study. Colors are generated by fluorescent secondary antibodies, red bound to ATRX primary antibody, green bound to GAPDH primary antibody. (C) Growth assay for Atrx WT and Atrx KO cell lines, performed in triplicate and measured using Cell Titer Glo 2.0. Statistical analysis using unpaired 2-tailed t test. (D) IC 50 assays in which Atrx isogenic cell line pairs (n = 2) were treated with the DNA DSB-inducing therapeutic doxorubicin. Statistical analysis was performed using a ratio paired t test. Each data point represents a biological replicate. (E–G) Clonogenic assay of isogenic Atrx deleted and intact cell line pairs after the indicated doses of ionizing radiation. Surviving fraction (sfu) is shown in log scale on the y-axis. Statistical analysis was performed using multiple Welch’s t tests corrected for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Šídák method. Each graph represents a separate biological replicate isogenic cell line pair.

Atrx deletion results in persistent DNA damage, telomere dysfunction–induced foci, and severe mitotic defects after irradiation. Next, we investigated the mechanism by which loss of Atrx increased radiosensitivity in our soft tissue sarcoma cell lines. Because of the DNA damage–associated signature we detected in ATRX-mutant human UPS (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C) and because of earlier reports describing a role for ATRX in DNA damage and telomere protection (21, 22), we hypothesized that deletion of Atrx would reduce DNA damage repair efficiency at telomeres, causing an increase in persistent DNA DSBs in these regions after irradiation. Persistent telomere breaks can lead to genomic instability, mitotic dysfunction, and cell death (25, 26). To test this hypothesis, we performed immunofluorescence staining for DNA DSB protein 53BP1 in conjunction with telomere fluorescence in situ hybridization (immunoFISH) in paired Atrx WT and Atrx KO isogenic cell lines 3 days after treatment with 4 Gy (Figure 4, A–F, and Supplemental Figure 4). This immunoFISH experiment demonstrated that Atrx deletion significantly increased 53BP1 foci 3 days after irradiation, suggesting a global increase in persistent DNA damage (Figure 4B). Additional analysis revealed that Atrx deletion increased the number of 53BP1 foci that colocalized with telomeres, also known as telomere dysfunction induced foci (TIF), suggesting that functional ATRX protects telomeres in sarcoma cells from radiation-induced DNA damage and TIFs (Figure 5, A and C).

Figure 4 Atrx deletion leads to persistent DNA DSBs and telomere dysfunction after irradiation. (A) Representative images showing 53BP1 Foci (red) and telomere foci (green) in Atrx WT (left) and Atrx KO (right) cell lines 3 days after 4 Gy. White markers show colocalization of telomere FISH foci and 53BP1 foci, which are TIF. Representative images from experiments detailed in C. (B–F) Quantification of an Atrx isogenic cell line pair assayed 3 days after 4 Gy. Each dot represents an experimental repeat immunoFISH experiment of a single isogenic cell line pair with at least 7 images quantified for each experiment. Replicates are Atrx KO + IR (n = 4); Atrx KO untreated (n = 4); Atrx WT + IR (n = 2); and Atrx WT untreated (n = 3). Data are shown for 53BP1 foci (B), 53BP1 and telomere FISH colocalization marking TIFs (C), micronuclei (D), persistent chromosomal bridges between cells (E), and mitotic catastrophe (F). Statistical analysis was performed using a 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test (B–F). (G) DAPI staining showing a chromatin bridge in an Atrx KO cell line treated with 4 Gy and assayed 3 days later. (H) DAPI staining showing a cell undergoing mitotic catastrophe in an Atrx KO cell line treated with 4 Gy and assayed 3 days later. Representative images from experiments detailed in F.

Figure 5 Atrx deletion increases radiosensitivity in vivo. (A) Tumor growth rates of sarcomas that retained Atrx in P7 KP mice (n=18) and sarcomas with deleted Atrx in P7 KPA mice (n = 23) as measured by time for tumor to quintuple in size relative to size at initial measurement. Comparison of survival curves was performed using log-rank (Mantel Cox) test. (B) Diagram summarizing experimental procedure for mouse sarcoma irradiation and monitoring. (C) Measurement of P7 KP (n = 26) and P7 KPA (n = 21) tumor growth rates after 20 Gy hindlimb irradiation, as measured by time for tumor to quintupling in size relative to size at treatment. Comparison of survival curves was performed using log-rank (Mantel Cox) test. (D) Nonlinear fit modeling of tumor growth curves for P7 KP (n = 26) and P7 KPA (n = 21) sarcomas after 20 Gy hindlimb irradiation. (E) Quantification of pathologist-scored percent area necrosis of samples that were either untreated (lighter colors) or treated with 20 Gy (darker colors) and harvested at 6 days. Each data point represents a biological replicate, and the number of samples for each arm is as annotated in figure legend, error bars showing SEM. Statistical analysis was performed using a 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (F) Quantification of TUNEL positive fluorescence in frozen sections of P7 KP (n = 2) and P7 KPA (n = 3) tumor samples harvested 3 days after 20 Gy of hindlimb radiation. Each data point represents a biological replicate. Statistical comparison utilized an unpaired 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction. (G) Representative H&E staining from sarcomas in P7 KP (left) and P7 KPA (right) mice harvested 6 days after 20 Gy. Images were scored for necrosis by a sarcoma pathologist. (H) Representative TUNEL staining from sarcomas from P7 KP (left) and P7 KPA (right) mice harvested 3 days after 20 Gy. GFP positive cells are TUNEL positive. Scale bar: 50 μm.

As persistent DNA DSBs can lead to chromosome missegregation and mitotic error, we next evaluated whether irradiation of sarcoma cells with Atrx deletion caused increased mitotic dysfunction, including micronucleus formation, chromosome bridges, and mitotic catastrophe events. Quantification showed that the Atrx KO cell line had a significant increase in micronuclei after radiation, but we did not detect enhanced micronucleus formation in the Atrx WT cell line (Figure 4D). Irradiation of the Atrx-deleted sarcoma cell line also significantly increased chromosome bridge events and the number of cells undergoing mitotic catastrophe relative to its irradiated Atrx WT counterpart (Figure 4, E–H). Consistent with the enhanced mitotic dysfunction, immunofluorescence staining of the nuclear envelope protein Lamin B1 with DAPI counterstain showed that Atrx deletion increased micronuclei after treatment with ionizing radiation across multiple isogenic cell line pairs (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 4, D and E).

Figure 6 Atrx deletion radiosensitizes STS in a T cell–independent manner. (A)Top 5 downregulated pathways for RNA-Seq GO pathway enrichment analysis comparing unirradiated P7 KPA sarcomas (n = 4) and unirradiated P7 KP sarcomas (n = 4). (B) Top 5 downregulated pathways for RNA-Seq GO pathway enrichment analysis comparing P7 KPA sarcomas harvested 6 days after treatment with 20 Gy ionizing radiation (n = 4) and P7 KP sarcomas harvested 6 days after treatment with 20 Gy ionizing radiation (n = 8). (C) Top 5 upregulated pathways for RNA-Seq GO pathway enrichment analysis comparing unirradiated sarcomas in P7 KPA mice (n = 4) and unirradiated sarcomas in P7 KP mice (n = 4). (D) Top 5 upregulated pathways for RNA-Seq GO pathway enrichment analysis comparing sarcomas in P7 KPA mice harvested 6 days after treatment with 20 Gy ionizing radiation (IR) (n = 4) and sarcomas in P7 KP mice harvested 6 days after treatment with 20 Gy IR (n = 8). (E) Quantification of micronuclei for cell lines analyzed 3 days after treatment with 4 Gy. Each dot represents a biological replicate, and each biological replicate had at least 5 separate fields scored. For statistical analysis, a ratio paired 2-tailed t test was performed, pairing each Atrx KO cell line (n = 3) to its Atrx WT isogenic cell line (n = 3) counterpart. (F) RT-PCR quantification of log fold–change expression of Ifnb1 of isogenic cell lines assayed 3 days after 4 Gy of ionizing radiation. For statistical analysis, a ratio paired t test was performed, pairing each Atrx KO cell line (n = 2) to its Atrx WT isogenic cell line (n = 2) counterpart. (G) RT-PCR quantification of log fold–change expression of Ifnb1 of sarcomas from P7 KP (n = 6) and P7 KPA (n = 4) mice harvested 6 days after treatment with 20 Gy of ionizing radiation relative to its untreated control. Statistical comparison utilized an unpaired t test with Welch’s correction (H and I) A single cell line from 1 of 2 Atrx isogenic cell line pairs was implanted into the hindlimb muscle of nude T cell–deficient mice. Once tumors formed, mice were randomized to receive radiation therapy or no treatment. Number of tumors for each experimental arm are as shown in the figure legend. Survival curves were estimated for each group, considered separately, using the Kaplan-Meier method, and compared statistically using the log-rank (Mantel Cox) test.

Atrx deletion radiosensitizes and increases cell death in sarcomas in autochthonous primary mouse models. Next, we set out to evaluate whether Atrx deletion increased tumor response to radiation therapy in the primary P7 KP mouse model. Loss of Atrx had no discernable effect on sarcoma growth rates in the absence of treatment, but following a single dose of 20 Gy focal radiation therapy, tumors in P7 KPA mice demonstrated a significant growth delay relative to tumors in the P7 KP mice (Figure 5, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). In a separate cohort of these mice, we harvested sarcomas in P7 KPA and P7 KP mice 6 days after a single fraction of 20 Gy focal irradiation. Examination of H&E stained sections from these tumors revealed that Atrx deletion resulted in a significant increase in tumor necrosis 6 days after irradiation (Figure 5, E and G). In addition, deletion of Atrx in sarcomas harvested 3 days after 20 Gy focal irradiation led to a significant increase in cell death detected through TUNEL staining (Figure 5, F and H). P7 KPA tumors also had a significantly lower fraction of Ki67 positive cells by IHC 6 days after radiation therapy (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). To evaluate whether this phenotype was limited to the KrasG12D expressing P7 KP model, we then repeated this experiment in a second primary mouse model of soft tissue sarcoma. The P7 P + MCA model does not utilize a genetically engineered conditional oncogenic KrasG12D allele, but instead is initiated by intramuscular injection of 4-OHT in Pax7-CreERT2; Trp53fl/fl mice to delete Trp53, followed by injection of 3-methylcholanthrene (3-MCA), a potent carcinogen that drives base substitutions at the site of injection (Supplemental Figure 5A) (27). Similar to the P7 KPA model, Atrx deletion in the P7 P + MCA model significantly delayed tumor growth after radiation but this growth reduction was not observed in unirradiated cohorts (Supplemental Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 8, E–G). Therefore, deletion of Atrx caused radiosensitivity in 2 independent primary mouse models of soft tissue sarcoma.

ATRX-deleted sarcomas have reduced adaptive and innate immune signaling after ionizing radiation. We then evaluated whether the observed increase in radiosensitivity in vivo after Atrx deletion was mediated by the adaptive immune system. To test this, we first performed RNA-Seq of cohorts of P7 KPA and P7 KP sarcomas that were not irradiated. Both gene ontology (GO) (Figure 6A) and KEGG pathway enrichment analysis (Supplemental Figure 6A) of these samples revealed a marked downregulation of adaptive immune signaling in the P7 KPA cohort compared with the P7 KP control. Upregulated pathways in this pathway analysis of unirradiated tumors had a weaker association and were primarily associated with neuronal organization (Figure 6C). We then performed RNA-Seq of P7 KPA and P7 KP tumors harvested 6 days after 20 Gy of radiation therapy. GO pathway enrichment analysis of these tumors also demonstrated a marked downregulation of adaptive immune signaling (Figure 6B). Both cellular response to interferon-β and defense response to virus were among the most highly enriched pathways in our analysis of downregulated gene sets in irradiated P7 KPA tumors compared with the irradiated P7 KP controls. Interestingly, upregulated pathways after irradiation for P7 KPA tumors relative to P7 KP control were related to lipid catabolism and brown fat cell differentiation (Figure 6D). Tying together the upregulated and downregulated pathways enriched in ATRX-deleted tumors after ionizing radiation, the CGAS/STING pathway is an innate immune pathway that detects dsDNA in the cytoplasm and activates type-I interferon signaling (28). Recent research has also demonstrated that CGAS/STING signaling can negatively regulate thermogenesis and lipid catabolism (29–31).

Atrx deletion impairs type-I IFN response after radiation. When comparing irradiated P7 KPA and P7 KP tumors, we noted that, in addition to downregulation of adaptive immune signaling, there was a significant downregulation of antiviral defense and type-I IFN signaling–related pathways (Figure 6B). In the context of radiation therapy, one prominent mechanism for activation of type-I IFN signaling is the CGAS/STING pathway.

Micronuclei can rupture, releasing DS DNA into the cytoplasm that activates the cytoplasmic DS DNA sensing system, CGAS/STING, to drive expression of type-I IFN (18). Because Atrx-deleted sarcoma cells had increased micronuclei after irradiation (Figure 6E), we next tested whether Atrx deletion increased IFN-β (Ifnb1) expression after ionizing radiation in vitro. Interestingly, we found that Atrx deletion reduced Ifnb1 expression following 4 Gy relative to the matched isogenic Atrx WT control (Figure 6F). Because this reduction in Ifnb1 expression in ATRX-deleted cell lines could, in part, be explained by the 20% reduction in growth rate in vitro after ATRX deletion (Figure 3C), we next tested whether Ifnb1 expression would also be reduced in ATRX-deleted sarcomas in vivo, where no significant difference in growth rates was observed. To this end we collected P7 KPA or P7 KPA tumors 6 days after treatment with 20 Gy and analyzed their Ifnb1 expression. We found that, in the setting of in vivo irradiation, Atrx deletion also impaired type-I IFN signaling (Figure 6G). Because Atrx deletion radiosensitized cell lines in vitro and reduced type-I IFN signaling in vitro, we next questioned whether Atrx deletion would sensitize in vivo sarcomas in a T cell–independent manner. To study this question, we transplanted isogenic KP sarcoma cell lines with and without Atrx deletion into the hindlimb muscles of athymic nude mice and measured the rate of tumor growth (Supplemental Figure 5B). We found that Atrx deletion radiosensitized the transplanted tumors even in the absence of an intact immune system (Figure 6, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 8, H–J). Together, these results showed that Atrx deletion increased radiosensitivity in both T cell–deficient and immunocompetent models in vivo.

Atrx deletion impairs CGAS/STING signaling in soft tissue sarcomas. To determine whether the observed reduction in Ifnb1 expression after radiation in our ATRX-deleted sarcomas was the result of an impairment in the CGAS/STING pathway, we first assessed the proficiency of the pathway in mouse sarcoma cell lines via CGAS/STING induction using interferon stimulatory DNA (ISD). ISD is 45-bp non-CpG oligomer derived from the Listeria monocytogenes genome that is known to induce CGAS/STING activation (32). First, we performed RNA-Seq on 3 Atrx intact and deficient isogenic sarcoma cell line pairs after treatment with either ISD or untreated controls. Pathway analysis revealed a significant downregulation of type-I IFN signaling in Atrx-deficient cell lines relative to their Atrx-intact controls after treatment with ISD (Figure 7A). We then performed a series of qPCR experiments to confirm downregulation of the CGAS/STING pathway in Atrx-deleted sarcomas. In 4 different P7 KP tumor-derived isogenic cell lines with or without Atrx deletion, we found that after transfections with ISD, cells with Atrx deletion had markedly decreased CGAS/STING–mediated Ifnb1 expression (Figure 7B). We then performed a similar ISD stimulation experiment with P7 KP–derived isogenic cell lines with CRISPR-mediated genetic knockout of Atrx or Atrx and Sting combined. Our results in this experiment showed that Atrx deletion alone reduced CGAS/STING–mediated IfnB1 expression to a level similar to that seen with a combined Sting-and-Atrx KO cell line (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 Atrx deletion suppresses type I IFN signaling in a CGAS/STING-dependent manner. (A) Hallmark pathway gene set enrichment analysis of RNA-Seq data comparing 3 Atrx KO isogenic cell lines treated with ISD to 3 Atrx WT isogenic cell lines treated with ISD. (B) RT-PCR of Ifnb1 for Atrx WT (n = 3) and Atrx KO (n = 3) isogenic cell line pairs transfected with ISD at a concentration of 3 μg/mL and harvested 24 hours after treatment. Statistical analysis was performed using a ratio paired t test. All data points represent biological replicates. (C) RT-PCR quantification of Ifnb1 expression after ISD stimulation for an Atrx WT and Sting WT sarcoma cell line without or with CRISPR-mediated knockout of Atrx alone or Sting alone. These experiments were performed using 3 technical replicates per experimental condition and the resulting log fold–change value is shown. (D) RT-PCR of Ifnb1 for Atrx isogenic cell line pair 1 treated for 24 hours with 100 μg/mL DMXAA, a potent STING agonist and cGAMP analogue. Each dot represents a separate experimental repeat of the RT-PCR assay (n = 4 per arm). Statistical analysis was performed using an unpaired t test with Welch’s correction. (E) RT-PCR of Ifnb1 for Atrx isogenic cell line pairs (n = 4) treated with Poly(I:C) at a concentration of 1 μg/mL and harvested at 24 hours. Statistical analysis was performed using a ratio paired t test. All data points represent biological replicates. (F) RT-PCR quantification of 4 other ISGs downstream of the CGAS pathway for Atrx isogenic cell line pairs (n = 3) harvested 24 hours after transfection with ISD. Statistical analysis was performed using an unpaired t test with Welch’s correction. (G) RT-PCR quantification of IFNB1 for the 143B human sarcoma cell line with or without ATRX KO harvested 24 hours after treatment with oncolytic herpesvirus HSV-60 DNA. Each dot represents a separate experimental repeat of the RT-PCR assay (n = 3 per arm). Statistical analysis was performed using an unpaired t test with Welch’s correction. (H) RT-PCR of IFNB1 for 143B human sarcoma cell line with or without ATRX KO treated for 24 hours with 100 μg/mL cGAMP. Each dot represents a separate experimental repeat of the RT-PCR assay (n = 3 per arm). Statistical analysis was performed using an unpaired t test with Welch’s correction. (I and J) ELISA for cGAMP was performed using either mouse (I) or human (J) ATRX isogenic cell lines in triplicate. Raw values were fit to a standard curve with the use of the ELISATriple Plate software from Cayman. Each dot represents a technical replicate of the experiment, error bars showing SEM. Statistical analysis was performed using an unpaired t test with Welch’s correction for both I and J.

In order to ascertain what part of the CGAS/STING signaling pathway was impaired following deletion of Atrx, we next treated the isogenic cell lines with DMXAA, a cGAMP analogue and STING agonist. DMXAA treatment induced significantly less Ifnb1 expression in Atrx-deleted cell lines (Figure 7D), suggesting that part of the observed impairment in CGAS/STING signaling was due to regulation of pathway components downstream of CGAS or cGAMP. An alternative explanation for these results is that loss of ATRX function disrupts Ifnb1 gene transcription independent of CGAS/STING signaling. Therefore, we treated cell lines with and without Atrx deletion with Poly(I:C), an RNA-based compound known to stimulate Ifnb1 via a CGAS/STING–independent pathway. Stimulation with Poly(I:C) induced greater than 25-fold increase in Infb1 expression relative to untreated controls in every Atrx intact and deleted cell line tested (Figure 7E). To validate our RNA-Seq findings that Atrx deletion downregulated type I–IFN response and to ensure that the effect was not specific to Ifnb1 alone, we performed qPCR to asses the levels of 4 IFN-stimulatory genes (Ifit1, Cxcl10, Ifit3, and Rsad2) after stimulation with ISD (Figure 7F). Our results showed that after ISD treatment these 4 genes were significantly reduced in Atrx-deleted cell lines. To test whether these findings also held true in human sarcomas, we used our isogenic 143B human sarcoma cell line with or without CRISPR ATRX knockout and assessed IFNB1 expression levels after treatment with oHSV-60, a 60-bp DNA sequence known to potently stimulate the CGAS/STING pathway. Our results from this experiment showed that 143B ATRX KO cell lines had significantly less IFNB1 expression by qPCR than their 143B ATRX WT counterparts (Figure 7G). We also stimulated the 143B isogenic cell lines with cGAMP and found that the 143B ATRX KO cell line had significantly less expression of IFNB1, suggesting that at least part of the CGAS/STING pathway impairment was occurring downstream of CGAS in our human sarcoma cell lines (Figure 7H). Finally, we decided to test whether ATRX KO resulted in reduction in cGAMP in our mouse and human (Figure 7J) cell lines. Our findings demonstrated that ATRX KO in our mouse sarcoma cell lines resulted in a significant reduction in intracellular cGAMP (Figure 7I). The reduction in human 143B ATRX KO cell lines, however, did not reach statistical significance (Figure 7J).

Next, because ATRX is an epigenetic regulator known to affect transcriptional levels of multiple genes (33, 34), we questioned whether deletion of Atrx may be decreasing expression of key CGAS/STING pathway components. Analysis of our RNA-Seq data revealed that no major pathway components, including Cgas, Sting, Irf3, or Tbk1, were downregulated in Atrx-deleted mouse sarcomas relative to their Atrx WT control either in vitro or in vivo (Supplemental Figure 6B). We then hypothesized that Atrx deletion and the associated increase in micronuclei and persistent DNA damage may create a chronic inflammatory state that constitutes a selective pressure leading to acquired mutations in the CGAS/STING pathway. To test this, we performed tumor-normal paired whole exome sequencing on both P7 KPA tumor and P7 KP tumors. Our results showed no recurrent mutations that are, to the best of our knowledge, associated with the CGAS/STING pathway (Supplemental Figures 9 and 10). These whole exome sequencing results suggested that the downregulation of CGAS/STING signaling we observed was not mediated by mutations in the CGAS/STING signaling pathway. Together these data demonstrated that Atrx deletion impaired response to the CGAS/STING pathway in soft tissue sarcoma. Our studies further show that this Atrx-mediated downregulation can exist both at the level of cGAMP and also separately, at or downstream of STING. Finally, we demonstrated that this downregulation of CGAS/STING signaling did not occur via selective pressure for mutation of CGAS/STING pathway genes and was not driven by transcriptional downregulation of CGAS/STING pathway components.

Deletion of Atrx increases sensitivity to oncolytic herpesvirus therapy. Activation of CGAS/STING in response to viral dsDNA led to expression of type I–IFN inflammatory cytokines. This induction of type I–IFN signaling, in turn, limits viral replication and spread of herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) and herpesvirus based oncolytic viral cancer therapy (Figure 8A) (32). KEGG pathway enrichment analysis of RNA-Seq data revealed a marked downregulation of the HSV-1 response pathway in P7 KPA tumors relative to P7 KP controls (Supplemental Figure 6, A and C). Based on this downregulation and the finding that Atrx deletion reduced activation of the CGAS/STING response to microbial-derived dsDNA, we investigated whether Atrx deletion increased sensitivity to an oncolytic HSV-1 designed to specifically target and kill tumor cells. We first tested the effect of transfection of dsDNA from HSV type I (HSV-60), a well described stimulant of CGAS/STING signaling, in 3 isogenic mouse sarcoma cell line pairs. There was significantly less induction of type I–IFN expression in the Atrx KO cell lines after HSV-60 stimulation when compared with the Atrx WT cell lines (Figure 8B). We therefore tested the impact of Atrx deletion on sarcoma cell infection with an oncolytic herpesvirus variant of HSV-1 ordered from Imanis Life Sciences (Imanis oHSV) that has been modified to specifically target and destroy tumor cells (35). The Imanis oHSV used is identical to the variant described above (35), with the exception that it contains no transgenic insertion between the GFP and CMV sites. Other variants, including the G207 oHSV which is closely related to the virus used for this study, are currently in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent supratentorial brain tumors (NCT03911388, NCT02457845) (36). To assess whether deletion of Atrx sensitized sarcoma cells to oHSV, we performed an IC 50 assay using 4 different isogenic cell line pairs. We found that Atrx deletion significantly increased sensitivity to Imanis oHSV in Atrx-deficient sarcoma cell lines for every isogenic pair tested (Figure 8C). To extend these data, we performed clonogenic assays in which we treated both the Atrx WT and Atrx KO cell lines with an identical concentration of Imanis oHSV. We observed a significant reduction in the number of colonies formed in the Atrx KO cell lines (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B).

Figure 8 Atrx deletion increases sarcoma sensitivity to oncolytic herpesvirus therapy. (A) Diagram showing the interaction between oncolytic herpesvirus and CGAS/STING pathway in Atrx WT sarcoma cells. Oncolytic herpes virus dsDNA is detected and CGAS/STING signaling activates the innate immune response, which inhibits viral spread and oncolytic herpesvirus efficacy. (B) RT-PCR of Ifnb1 for Atrx WT and Atrx KO isogenic sarcoma cell lines (n = 3) assayed 24 hours after treatment with HSV-60, a 60-bp dsDNA oligonucleotide derived from HSV-1 that is a known inducer of CGAS/STING signaling. For statistical analysis, a ratio paired t test was performed, pairing each Atrx KO cell line to its Atrx WT isogenic cell line counterpart. (C) IC 50 assays for isogenic mouse sarcoma cell lines (n = 3) treated with oncolytic herpesvirus (oHSV) ordered from Imanis Life Sciences. Differences between all paired cell lines are statistically significant (P <.05) as analyzed by a ratio paired t test. Each data point represents a biological replicate. (D) IC 50 assays for the 143B human Sarcoma cell line with or without ATRX deletion, as well as the U2OS human sarcoma cell line, which is lacks protein expression of both ATRX and STING. Each dot represents a separate experimental replicate of the IC 50 assay (n = 3 per cell line). Statistical analysis was performed using multiple Welch’s t tests corrected for multiple comparisons using the Holm-Šídák method. (E) Measurement of P7 KP (n = 21) and P7KPA (n = 12) tumor growth after treatment with a mouse optimized version of TVEC oncolytic herpesvirus, as measured by time for tumor to quintuple in size relative to size at treatment. Comparison of survival curves was performed using log-rank (Mantel Cox) test. (F) Measurement of P7 KP (n = 31) and P7 KPA (n = 23) tumor growth rates after 20 Gy hindlimb irradiation followed by treatment with a mouse optimized TVEC oncolytic herpesvirus, as measured by time for tumor to quintuple in size relative to size at treatment. Comparison of survival curves was performed using log-rank (Mantel Cox) test.