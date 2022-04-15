Aberrant miR-339-5p/neuronatin signaling causes prodromal neuronal calcium dyshomeostasis in mutant presenilin mice

Downregulated miR-339-5p and upregulated target protein Nnat in AD. To investigate whether miRNAs are involved in pathological processes in early stage AD, we performed quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) on total mRNA from brain tissue of 8-week-old APP/PS1 mice to detect several AD-related miRNAs, as previously reported (20). The result showed that the expression level of miR-339-5p was abnormally lower in APP/PS1 mice compared with WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI149160DS1) and was comparable to the downregulation of miR-16, a verified posttranslational regulator of APP in an AD model (21, 22). We also found miR-339-5p was apparently decreased in serum from either AD or MCI patients (Figure 1A). We further confirmed the distribution of miR-339-5p using in situ hybridization (miRNAScope) and found that miR-339-5p was decreased significantly in the cortex of either APP/PS1 or presenilin-1 M146V knockin (PSEN1-M146V KI) mice at the age of 2 months and 6 months (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1B). We observed decreased miR-339-5p in HPC in an APP/PS1 mouse line from postnatal 2 months and in KI mice from postnatal 6 months (Figure 1, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 1B). To further determine whether miR-339-5p downregulation was attributable to Aβ accumulation, we compared endogenous miR-339-5p levels in primary cultured neurons treated with either Aβ conditional or control medium and did not see obvious changes in either WT or KI mice (Supplemental Figure 1C). These results suggest that miR-339-5p would be a specified potential biomarker to represent early biochemical changes in the prodromal stage of AD.

Figure 1 Downregulation of miR-339-5p and elevated Nnat in prodromal AD. (A) Expression of miR-339-5p in AD (n = 8) and MCI (n = 7) patients’ serum compared with age-matched healthy people (n = 13). (B) Representative images of in situ hybridization staining for miR-339-5p in HPC and cortex on brain slices from 2-month-old WT, APP/PS1, and KI mice. Nuclei (blue) were stained with hematoxylin. Black arrows show miR-339-5p–positive dots. Scale bars: 20 μm (left); 10 μm (right). (C) Quantification of miR-339-5p probe expression in HPC and cortex for 2-month-old (2M) and 6-month-old transgenic mice. n = 9 slices from 3 mice for each group. (D) Left: predicted binding sites of miR-339-5p in Nnat 3′ UTR and its mutation (Mut). Right: relative luciferase activity (relative luciferase units [RLU]) was assayed in SH-SY5Y cells transfected with miR-339-5p or scramble control with WT or mutant 3′ UTR of Nnat. n = 3 independent experiments. (E) Expression levels of Nnat dramatically decreased after treatment with miR-339-5p mimics. n = 3 for each group. (F) Expression of Nnat was elevated in cortex of KI mice (n = 3) compared with age-matched control mice (n = 3). Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001. Unpaired t test (F) and 1-way ANOVA (A, and C–E) were used.

To predict the target proteins and analyze the function of miR-339-5p, 4 online microRNA target prediction websites, TargetScan (https://www.targetscan.org/vert_80/), PicTar (https://pictar.mdc-berlin.de/), miRDB (http://mirdb.org/), and miRanda (http://www.bioinformatics.com.cn/local_miranda_miRNA_target_prediction_120) databases and Gene Ontology (GO) (http://geneontology.org/) were used. The data suggest that the significantly highlighted potential target genes of miR-339-5p are relative to neurogenesis and synapse development (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). We screened these targets according to the following artificial restrictive standards: (a) completely matched to binding sites; (b) highly conserved among species; (c) strongly expressed in brain, especially in the cerebral cortex and HPC; and (d) involved in neurodegenerative diseases. Six candidates were selected, including SLC4A10, EPHA4, HAP1, BCL6, BACE1, and NNAT. Western blot analysis showed that Nnat expression was remarkably altered in KI mouse brains compared with other target genes (Supplemental Figure 2D). Accordingly, we found a miR-339-5p decrease was concomitant with an Nnat protein increase, suggesting an involvement of the miR-339-5p/Nnat pathway in the pathogenesis of early stages of the PSEN1 mutation. To confirm whether miR-339-5p binds directly to Nnat, we transfected firefly luciferase reporter vectors that contained the WT binding site or mutant site within the 3′ UTR of Nnat into SH-SY5Y cells (Figure 1D) and found that expression of miR-339-5p markedly inhibited the activity of the WT luciferase reporter, but not that of seed mutant 3′ UTR (Figure 1D). Furthermore, overexpressed miR-339-5p mimicked reduced Nnat protein levels, while its inhibitor elevated Nnat protein levels (Figure 1E) without interrupting its mRNAs (Supplemental Figure 2C). To describe the temporal profile of the Nnat expression pattern, we performed Western blots for different ages of WT and KI mice and observed a marked increase of Nnat in the cortex from postnatal week 8 (PW8) to PW24 (Figure 1F). We examined expression patterns of Nnat and observed that Nnat was widely distributed in the brain, especially in cognition-related nuclei. As immunofluorescence illustrated, the expression of Nnat in the retrosplenial cortex (RSC), a key brain region that underpins a range of cognitive functions (23–25), in 8-week-old KI mice was significantly higher than that in WT mice (Figure 2A). We further dissected prefrontal cortex (PFC), RSC, and HPC in 2- to 3-month-old WT and KI mice and detected the Nnat protein levels in all these brain areas, observing an increased Nnat level in RSC and HPC of these young KI mice (Figure 2B), which was consistent with the result of immunofluorescence shown in Figure 2A. Moreover, we collected frozen brain tissue from AD patients and non-AD patients and measured the Nnat levels by Western blot analysis. The results showed Nnat levels were increased in either the RSC (Brodmann area 29 and 30) or the frontal cortex (FC) (Figure 2C). We also collected RSC brain slices from AD patients and detected Nnat by immunostaining. As the results showed, Nnat-positive puncta in AD neurons displayed a great deal of clustered distribution and covered a larger area compared with normal brain slices, indicating that Nnat is accumulated in AD (Figure 2D). These results indicate that miR-339-5p directly binds to Nnat mRNA to inhibit its translation, which results in cytoplasmic Nnat accumulation and is involved histopathologically in early stage AD.

Figure 2 Nnat levels are increased in RSC of AD mice and patients. (A) Left: representative images of Nnat distribution by immunostaining in 2-month-old WT and KI mouse brain slices. White dotted lines indicate the RSC region that shows elevated levels of Nnat expression. Scale bar: 500 μm. Right: quantification of fold change of fluorescence (KI/WT) in different brain regions. n = 3 mice for each group. S1BF, primary somatosensory cortex, barrel field; VPM, ventral posteromedial thalamic nucleus; CA1, field of CA1 of HPC; CA3, field of CA3 of HPC; DG, dentate gyrus of HPC. (B) Nnat levels detected by Western blot in different brain regions of 2- to 3-month-old WT and KI mice. n = 6 mice for every group. (C) Nnat protein levels were elevated in RSC and FC of AD patients. n = 3 subjects for each group. (D) Immunostaining of Nnat and Neurotrace showed elevated Nnat+ neuron numbers and larger Nnat clusters in RSC of AD patients’ slices compared with control subjects’ slice. n = 3 subjects for each group. Arrowheads indicate the representative neurons magnified in lower right parts. Scale bars: 10 μm. All Western blot analysis of Nnat only calculated the α bands. Data are represented as mean ± SEM.*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Unpaired t test (B–D) and 2-way ANOVA (A) were used.

Nnat is associated with ER stress. Our further analysis showed that Nnat was expressed in neurons of RSC specifically, including both glutamatergic and GABAergic neurons, but not in either astrocytes or microglia (Supplemental Figure 3A). No significant change was observed in KI mice (Supplemental Figure 3A). In line with past findings (26, 27), our analysis revealed that Nnat was localized in ER, but not in mitochondria (Supplemental Figure 3B). We then asked whether Nnat participates in ER dysfunction in the PSEN1 mutant, which has been shown in previous studies (28–30). To test this hypothesis, we measured protein markers involved in calcium overload and ER stress, including PSD95, BiP/GPR78, and CaMKII, after adding Nnat shRNA in cultured neurons. We found that both BiP/GPR78 and phosphorylated CaMKII (p-CaMKII) were obviously increased in KI cultured neurons, which could be rescued by knocking down Nnat expression (Supplemental Figure 3C). These results indicate that Nnat may be involved in calcium homeostasis in prodromal pathological procedures of the PSEN1 mutation, which might precede the process of further neurodegeneration.

Nnat contributes to neural synaptic defects and calcium signal impairment. Numerous studies have revealed that changes in spine morphogenesis are causally related to calcium regulation by ER in postsynaptic compartments in AD (29, 31). We then asked whether excessive Nnat disrupted spine morphology in vivo. We looked for morphological abnormalities in 4-week-old M146V; Thy1-GFP mice that were treated bilaterally in RSC with AAV2/9 particles containing mouse Nnat complementary DNA or Nnat shRNA (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). The Thy1-GFP transgenic line showed a few excitatory neurons, which allowed us to explore dendritic spine morphology (Figure 3B). The results revealed that, although the total spine density remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 5A), overexpression of Nnat caused dendrite spines to deteriorate, while inhibition of Nnat rescued mushroom-type spine morphogenesis (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 5B).

Figure 3 Nnat contributes to neural synaptic and calcium impairments. (A) AAV injections were given to 5-week-old (5W) mice, and spine analyses were performed after 4 weeks (4w). (B) Left: bilateral injection of AAV into the RSC of Thy1-GFP and M146V; Thy1-GFP mice. Right: representative images of viral expression colocalized with Thy1+ neurons (green). Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Left: representative images of spine morphology after viral infection. White arrowheads indicate mushroom-type spines. Scale bar: 2 μm. Right: quantitation of the percentage of mushroom-type spines of different groups. n = 6 mice for each group. (D) GFP was transfected on DIV3, and lentivirus was added on DIV8. Neurons were ultimately fixed and observed on DIV16. (E) Representative cultured neuron images and spine fractions. White arrows indicate mushroom-type spines. Yellow arrows indicate stubby type, and red arrows indicate thin type. Scale bars: 50 μm (left); 2 μm (right). (F) Total spine density in cortical neuron cultures; 3 to 5 dendrites per neuron were calculated. n = approximately 20–24 neurons for each group. (G) Percentages of mushroom (Mu), stubby (St), and thin (Th) spines in cortical neurons cultured from WT and KI mice treated with lentivirus. n = approximately 23–32 neurons for each group. (H) Lentivirus was added on DIV8, and calcium imaging was performed on DIV16. (I) Time courses of Fura-2 Ca2+ signals (F340/F380) in the ER of neurons. Individual cell trace (gray) and average trace (black for WT and red for KI) are shown for each group. (J) Quantification for average sizes of IO-induced Ca2+ estimated as AUC of Fura-2 signal in each group (normalized to control group). n = approximately 60–79 neurons for each group. All neurons were analyzed from 3 batches of cultures. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA.

To further determine the functional interaction of Nnat and miR-339-5p in neurons, we transfected GFP plasmids into WT and KI neurons and examined the morphology of dendritic spines in Nnat and/or miR-339-5p manipulated groups. We infected different groups of neurons on day in vitro 3 (DIV3) by lentivirus containing Nnat or its shRNA vectors, which were labeled by red fluorescence protein, and measured the morphological changes on DIV16 (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4C). Although the total spine density remained unchanged, we observed a significant decrease in populations of mushroom-type spines in WT primary neurons after Nnat overexpression, which was restored to normal levels after additional miR-339-5p expression (Figure 3, E–G), suggesting that dendritic spine maturation is disrupted by excessive Nnat levels. Consistently, we also found obvious reductions in the fraction of mushroom spines by treatment with the miR-339-5p inhibitor in WT neurons, suggesting an essential role of miR-339-5p in maintenance of mature spine morphology (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). In contrast, we saw an increase in the thin spine population and a decrease in the mushroom spine population in KI primary neurons, which were rescued to a normal level by knocking down Nnat with shRNA (Figure 3, E and G). Likewise, the number of mushroom groups was inversely increased in KI neurons after adding miR-339-5p mimics (Supplemental Figure 6, B and D). These results indicate that aberrant spine structures and numbers in the PSEN1 mutant neurons are caused by dysregulation of miR-339-5p/Nnat signaling.

Given the accumulating evidence for the disturbance in cellular Ca2+ signaling caused by the PSEN1 mutation (28, 31–33) and Nnat-mediating Ca2+ homeostasis (34), we then tested to determine whether miR-339-5p/Nnat affects neuronal morphology and function through regulation of ER-based Ca2+ signaling. We used a Fura-2 calcium imaging approach to estimate the total Ca2+ store content by eliciting Ca2+ efflux from ER to the cytoplasm with ionomycin (IO) treatment (ref. 32 and Figure 3, H and I). We found that Ca2+ storage was dramatically increased by overexpression of Nnat in WT neurons that was blocked by a miR-339-5p supplement (Figure 3, I and J). Consistent with previous research (32, 35), KI neurons showed a significant increase in Ca2+ content compared with WT neurons, and the excessive rise in cytoplasmic Ca2+ concentration was prevented by Nnat knockdown (Figure 3, I and J). In support of the effects of Nnat overexpression, we observed an increase in Ca2+ storage in WT neurons after treatment with a miR-339-5p inhibitor (Supplemental Figure 6, E-G). A similar increase of Ca2+ content occurred in the KI neurons that could be effectively reduced by exogenous addition of miR-339-5p (Supplemental Figure 6, F and G). The result suggests that the dysregulated miR-339-5p/Nnat pathway shows a direct toxic effect in early neuropathology of PSEN1 mutant neurons, which inhibits the maturation of dendritic spines and impairs the Ca2+-signaling pathway.

Nnat increases ER calcium storage by facilitating SERCA function. To clarify how Nnat mediates ER content in neurons, we further investigated the ER calcium content specifically and cytosolic calcium as well using GCaMP6 calcium indicators. We first measured the calcium concentration quantitatively in the ER lumen using ER-GCaMP6-150, an ER calcium indicator (36), and revealed that overexpression of Nnat increased Ca2+ of ER (Figure 4A). Consistently with previous Fura-2 results (Figure 3, I and J), overexpression of Nnat in WT neurons elevated ER Ca2+ to a high level comparable to that in KI neurons, while knocking down Nnat in KI neurons rescued ER calcium to a level similar to that in WT neurons. Moreover, we also measured the calcium levels in cytoplasm with GCaMP6s, a cytosolic calcium indicator (37), and observed a similar tendency by Nnat overexpression/knocking down in WT and KI neurons (Figure 4B). To further decipher the mechanism of Nnat for calcium regulation, we tested to determine whether Nnat interacted with ER calcium channels sarco/ER Ca2+-ATPase (SERCA) and inositol 1,4,5-trisphosphate receptor (IP3R), which mediate calcium transport processes (29), and found that Nnat interacted with SERCA2, but not IP3R (Figure 4, C and D). We thus introduced cdn1163, an activator of SERCA, and cyclopiazonic acid (CPA), a competitive antagonist of SERCA, and measured cytosolic calcium storage by GCaMP6s imaging in WT neurons to clarify the relationship between Nnat and SERCA. We found that cdn1163 induced a decreased cytosolic calcium level in cortical neurons (Figure 4, E–H). The effects were dramatically enhanced in Nnat-overexpressed neurons and were blocked by Nnat shRNA–expressed neurons (Figure 4, E–H). This suggests that Nnat might function to coordinate the activation of SERCA and facilitate Ca2+ influx to ER. In contrast, we also observed that SERCA antagonist CPA induced a calcium efflux into cytoplasm (Figure 4F) and the cytosolic Ca2+ concentration of highly expressed Nnat neurons increased more rapidly than either control neurons or Nnat shRNA neurons (Figure 4, I and J). This might be accounted for by a larger ER content in Nnat-overexpressed neurons, which could further synchronously increase cytosolic calcium levels. These results indicate that long-term Nnat upregulation could facilitate the activation of SERCA and calcium entry to promote ER storage, which leads to eventual calcium dyshomeostasis in neurons and AD pathological processes.

Figure 4 Nnat increases ER calcium storage by facilitating SERCA function. (A and B) Left: cortical neurons were transfected with ER-GCaMP6 or GCaMP6s to measure ER or cytosolic level. Examples of images before and after application of 50 μM IO. Right: quantification of calcium concentration of ER or cytoplasm at rest. Scale bars: 10 μm. n = approximately 42–45 for each group. (C and D) Coimmunoprecipitation results showed Nnat could interact with SERCA2 but not IP3R. n = 3 independent experiments. (E) Upper left panel: cdn1163 activated SERCA and promoted Ca2+ influx to ER. Upper right and lower panels: representative time courses of cdn1163 Ca2+ imaging using GCaMP6s indicator in WT neurons infected with Nnat lentivirus. Individual cell trace (gray) and average trace (black) are shown for each group. (F) Upper left panel: CPA inhibited SERCA and promoted Ca2+ efflux from ER. Upper right and lower panels: representative time courses of CPA Ca2+ imaging using GCaMP6s indicator in WT neurons infected with Nnat lentivirus. Individual cell trace (gray) and average trace are shown for each group. (G and I) Quantification of peak values normalized to control group of cdn1163 Ca2+ imaging and CPA Ca2+ imaging. n = approximately 32–38 neurons for cdn1163 Ca2+ imaging and n = approximately 40–43 neurons for CPA Ca2+ imaging. (H and J) Quantification of slope in cdn1163 Ca2+ imaging and CPA Ca2+ imaging. n = approximately 43–51 neurons for cdn1163 Ca2+ imaging and n = approximately 50–54 neurons for CPA Ca2+ imaging. All neurons were analyzed from 4 batches of cultures. Values are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. One-way ANOVA (G–J) and 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison post hoc test (A and B) were used.

The abnormal neuronal activity–associated learning process in RSC of KI mice. To determine whether PSEN1-M146V mutation leads to any behavioral abnormalities, we conducted a battery of behavioral tests for exploratory and learning performance. KI mice showed normal locomotor activity in the open-field test (OFT) and a similar discrimination index in the novel object recognition test (NORT), but with less habituative effect, a behavioral feature for short-term memory during object exploration (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). We further tested KI mice for spatial memory using the Barnes maze test (BMT) and observed poorer performance during 5-day training trials, though both groups reached the same scores by the end of training (Supplemental Figure 7C). These results suggest that the PSEN1 mutation causes mild impairment in the learning process rather than long-term memory consolidation and retrieval. Furthermore, no significant difference was found between KI mice and WT mice in social behaviors by the 3-chamber test or dissociative behaviors by the hot-plate test (ref. 38 and Supplemental Figure 7, D and E).

To investigate the role of calcium signal–mediated neuronal activity during the recognitive process, we used fiber photometry; for this, mice were monitored in vivo and allowed to freely explore 2 identical objects (object A) multiple times to determine habituative process (Figure 5, A and B). In addition to obvious behavioral performance in habituation of object recognition in 8-week-old WT mice, we observed a dramatic decline of calcium fluorescence in response to repeated identical object exposures, but not to novel object (object B) exposure (Figure 5C), while KI mice showed a defective habituation and consistently higher calcium signal during object exploration (Figure 5D). Overexpression of Nnat in the RSC region of WT mice resulted in an imitation of abnormal behaviors and calcium signal comparable to that of KI mice (Figure 5, E and F). In contrast, knocking down Nnat showed normal calcium activity and behaviors in WT mice, but restored the behaviors and calcium signal to a normal decline during habituation in KI mice (Figure 5, G and H). To evaluate the effect of viral injection on visual or locomotive abilities of the mice, we conducted a visual behavioral test and OFT and found no significant difference between naive mice and viral-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 7, F and G). These results suggest that Nnat serves as a major mediator for neuronal calcium dyshomeostasis that hereby gives rise to hyperactivity of the RSC region.

Figure 5 Abnormal neuronal activity is associated with the learning process in RSC of KI mice in short-term NORT. (A) Schematic of experimental design. Viral injections were performed on 4-week-old mice, and fibers were implanted after a week. For the NORT, mice were exposed to 2 identical objects (object A) for 10 minutes on trial 1 (T1) after habituation. One hour later, one of the objects in A was replaced by a novel object (object B) for trial 2 (T2). (B) Left: schematic of viral injection into the RSC. Right: representative images of viral expression and location of optical fiber tract in RSC. Scale bar: 200 μm. (C–H) Left: exploring time for different objects. n = 18 for each group. Middle: average time courses of Ca2+ signal of different objects were shown for each group. Right: amplitudes of peak Ca2+ signal changes responding to different objects. (C and D) WT and KI control mice. n = 5 for calcium recording in each group. (E and F) Nnat-overexpressed WT and KI mice. n = 5 for calcium recording in each group. (G and H) Nnat-knockdown groups. n = 6 for calcium recording from WT mice injected with AAV-shNnat. n = 5 for calcium recording from KI mice injected with AAV-shNnat. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, paired t test.

To further investigate whether long-term memory was compromised in KI mice, we performed 2 consecutive day training trials that were followed by novel object discrimination (on day 3) (Figure 6A). We observed that, although exploring time spent by WT control mice on object A showed no significant difference over the 3 repeated presentations of the novelty recognition task (Supplemental Figure 8A), the calcium signals in response to familiar objects gradually declined in contrast with what occurred with the novel object in the RSC calcium recording (Figure 6, B and C). No significant change was seen in KI mice after a 3-day study process (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 8B). These results suggest that calcium dysfunction occurring in RSC may contribute to learning defects, which is in agreement with previous evidence in neuronal hyperactivation as a potential critical feature of early stage AD (39–42). We then tested the roles of Nnat in RSC neuronal hyperactivation and found the Nnat-overexpression groups showed a similar consistent high calcium signal in RSC neurons during the 3-day behavioral process (Figure 6, F–I, and Supplemental Figure 8, A and B), which was comparable to that of KI mice (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 8B). After inhibiting expression of Nnat in RSC of KI mice, we observed a sharp decrease in RSC neuronal calcium responses to familiar objects during the 3-day learning process (Figure 6, L and M, and Supplemental Figure 8B), which is comparable to what occurred with Nnat knockdown in WT mice (Figure 6, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 8A) or WT control mice (Figure 6, B and C, and Supplemental 8A). These results indicate that overloaded Nnat in RSC of KI mice contributes to hyperactive neurons, which is mediated by calcium dyshomeostasis and results in a deficit in both short-term and long-term learning abilities during early stages of AD.

Figure 6 Abnormal neuronal activity is associated with the learning process in RSC of KI mice in long-term NORT. (A) Schematic of experimental design. Viral injections were performed on 4-week-old mice, and fibers were implanted after a week. For the NORT, mice were exposed to 2 identical objects (object A) for 10 minutes for 2 consecutive days. On day 3, one of object A was replaced by a novel object (object B) for trial 3 (T3). (B–M) Ca2+ signals recorded from different groups. (B and C) WT mice treated with control virus showed gradually decreased Ca2+ signals for 3 presentations of object A and increased Ca2+ signals in response to object B for T3. (D and E) KI mice treated with control virus showed consistent Ca2+ signals for 3 presentations of object A, and on T3, Ca2+ signals showed no significant difference when the mice explored familiar or novel objects. (F and G) Ca2+ transients recorded from WT mice treated with Nnat-overexpression virus. (H and I) Ca2+ transients recorded from KI mice treated with Nnat-overexpression virus. (J and K) Ca2+ transients recorded from WT mice treated with Nnat shRNA virus. (L and M) Ca2+ transients recorded from KI mice treated with Nnat shRNA virus. n = 6 mice for KI mice injected with AAV-shNnat and n = 5 mice for other groups. Values are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, paired t test.

Inhibition of Nnat rescues behavioral deficits in spatial and object cognition. Due to the abnormal increase of Nnat in adulthood in KI mice, we hypothesized that interfering with the expression of Nnat in early stage AD could ameliorate behavioral performance in the later stages. Thus, we injected Nnat-related virus into RSC bilaterally at the age of 2 months, tested at the age of 6 months (Figure 7A), and found that KI mice spent a significantly longer time finding the target hole in BMT, while Nnat overexpression in WT mice resulted in a significantly longer latency comparable to that of KI mice (Figure 7B). In contrast, shNnat injection increased latency in WT mice, but reversed prolonged latency to a normal level in KI mice, suggesting a rescued spatial learning ability in shNnat-treated KI mice (Figure 7B). In the probe trials (day 5), we found that both Nnat-overexpressed WT and KI mice exhibited spatial memory deficits at a similar level, as they visited the error holes more often and spent longer times to find the target holes than WT mice (Figure 7, C–E). Furthermore, we found WT mice treated with Nnat shRNA showed slight spatial memory deficits, visiting the error holes more to find the target holes (Figure 7E), whereas KI mice treated with shNnat virus showed a restored normal performance (Figure 7, C–E). Finally we tested these mice for object cognition using NORT. Although no obvious deficit in object cognition was observed at the age of 2 months (Figure 7F), we found that Nnat-overexpressed WT mice imitated poor object recognition at the age of 6 months, while knocking down Nnat chronically in WT mice impaired cognitive ability, resulting in a poor discrimination index, but this knockdown significantly improved the discrimination index in KI mice (Figure 7G). Taken together, these data indicate that Nnat serves as a major cause accounting for the behavioral deficits in spatial and object cognition, which provides a prodromal neuronal marker for AD diagnosis and intervention at the early pathological stage.