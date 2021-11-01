Inhibition of phosphodiesterase type 9 reduces obesity and cardiometabolic syndrome in mice

Model of combined severe DIO and CMS. To test the impact of PDE9-I on obesity/CMS, we subjected C57BL/6N mice to DIO for approximately 6 months (Figure 1A). For the primary cohort, the last 2 months of DIO was combined with mild cardiac pressure overload (transaortic constriction, mTAC) to mimic pressure stress commonly observed with CMS. This also served to stimulate NP synthesis to provide more cGMP substrate for PDE9 regulation. A second cohort was also studied with DIO alone. In the final 6 to 7 weeks (1 week after mTAC if used), mice were randomized to receive either oral PDE9-I (PF-04447943) or placebo (vehicle). In OVX females, DIO increased body weight 2- to 3-fold, similar to changes in males (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI148798DS1). After 4 months of HFD but before mTAC and/or drug randomization, OVX mice developed profound visceral adiposity (Supplemental Figure 1B), elevated blood sugar and glucose intolerance (Supplemental Figure 1C), and marked hepatic steatosis (Supplemental Figure 1D). The results that follow are from the combined DIO/mTAC model.

Figure 1 PDE9 inhibition suppresses diet-induced obesity and metabolic defects in ovariectomized females with cardiometabolic syndrome. (A) Protocol for generating DIO/CMS with and without ventricular pressure stress. Mice were fed a high-fat diet (HFD) for approximately 4 months (with and without ovariectomy, OVX) in females), mild aortic constriction (mTAC) was applied in the main cohort (withheld in Cohort 2), and 1 week later, randomized to receive 6 to 8 weeks of placebo versus PF-7943. IC, indirect calorimetry; MRI, magnetic resonance imaging for body fat vs. lean tissue; EC, echocardiogram; Veh, vehicle. (B) Left: Body weight of OVX mice before/after 8 weeks of placebo (n = 19) or PDE9-I (n = 23) treatment (2-way ANOVA; P value lower right, drug × time effect interaction; others, Sidak’s multiple comparison test). Right: Same data plotted as percentage weight change for each group. Mann-Whitney test. (C) MRI-derived total body fat and lean mass for placebo (n = 9) or PDE9-I (n = 10) in OVX mice (P value by Mann-Whitney test). (D) Inguinal (iWAT) and gonadal (gWAT) white adipose tissue weight in OVX females treated with placebo or PDE9-I (n = 7–9/group). ****P = 0.00001 vs. normal diet control (CON); #P = 0.028 vs. placebo; by Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple comparison test. (E) Serum fasting blood glucose and lipids in OVX mice on control versus HFD with and without PDE9-I. ***P = 0.0004, *P = 0.03 vs. CON; #P = 0.03, †P = 0.037, ‡P = 0.047 vs. placebo [PL]) by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak multiple comparison test. (F) Upper: Representative liver histology in OVX with standard diet (Chow) or HFD with placebo vs. PDE9-I. Marked steatosis is seen with placebo versus near normal histology with PDE9-I (replicated n = 5/group). Lower: Examples of whole liver showing a marked reduction of liver mass by PDE9-I. Group results in Supplemental Figure 2A. (G) Food intake, activity, and whole-body indirect calorimetry in OVX mice with and without PDE9-I (P value by Mann-Whitney test). kg* = (lean mass + fat mass × 0.2), as described previously (60).

PDE9-I lowers obesity and improves CMS in OVX-female and male mice. OVX mice receiving placebo continued to gain weight (median 22%) over the 8-week drug-trial period, whereas those treated with PDE9-I exhibited a –5.6% weight decline (P = 2 × 10–6; Figure 1B). MRI body composition analysis found PDE9-I treatment reduced total fat mass but left lean mass unchanged (Figure 1C). There was less inguinal white adipose tissue (subcutaneous, iWAT) and gonadal (visceral, gWAT) fat mass (Figure 1D) with PDE9-I. CMS in the placebo arm was reflected by elevated fasting blood glucose, triglycerides, and cholesterol, and all were reduced by PDE9-I treatment (Figure 1E). Liver mass and steatosis increased in OVX placebo-treated mice but were at near-normal levels with PDE9-I (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Importantly, PDE9-I had no statistically significant impact on food intake or activity when compared to placebo control. However, total body O 2 consumption and CO 2 production were higher in PDE9-I–treated mice (Figure 1G) without a change in core temperature (Supplemental Figure 2C). These indirect calorimetry and activity results were similarly observed during the light and dark circadian phases (Supplemental Figure 3A). Age-matched males were subjected to the same DIO/mTAC obesity/CMS protocol and treatment randomization and also displayed lower body weight with PDE9-I, associated with reduced total fat, iWAT, and gWAT mass (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B), less dyslipidemia (Supplemental Figure 4C), and reduced hepatic steatosis (Supplemental Figure 2D). PDE9-I also had no significant impact in males on their food intake or activity but increased total body O 2 consumption and CO 2 production (Supplemental Figures 3B and 4D). Despite fat and weight loss, PDE9-I did not significantly alter insulin resistance as assessed by the glucose tolerance test in OVX or males (Supplemental Figure 5).

PDE9-I improves left ventricular function, blunts hypertrophy/fibrosis, and augments myocardial PPARα signaling over placebo in OVX and male mice. Prior studies found that PDE9-I reduces cardiac hypertrophy and profibrotic signaling cascades and improves left ventricular (LV) function in nonobese males subjected to pressure overload and that this efficacy was maintained despite inhibiting NO synthase with NG-nitro-L-arginine methyl ester (L-NAME) (20). This led us to predict that PDE9-I would retain its efficacy even in mice with OVX that have estrogen-dependent declines in NO stimulation (21, 22). This was the case, as PDE9-I augmented myocardial cGMP in OVX mice (Supplemental Figure 6A). OVX also resulted in mild cardiac hypertrophy and a slight decline in LV ejection fraction compared with non-OVX mice (Supplemental Figure 6B). PDE9-I improved ejection fraction (2-way ANOVA, interaction for drug × time P = 0.001) in OVX while attenuating LV hypertrophy (P = 0.005 for interaction) compared with placebo (Figure 2A). Similar results were obtained in males (Supplemental Figure 7A). LV diastolic dysfunction in the OVX-placebo group also improved toward lean control values with PDE9-I (Figure 2B). PDE9-I reduced prohypertrophic and profibrotic gene expression compared with placebo in both OVX females and males (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 7B), and this correlated with histological analysis of LV interstitial fibrosis that was from 4% in the placebo group versus 1.5% with PDE9-I (P = 0.008; Supplemental Figure 2E).

Figure 2 PDE9-I improves cardiac function, suppresses pathological hypertrophic gene expression, and stimulates PPARα signaling in OVX myocardium. (A) Paired data from OVX mice at start and end of 8-week treatment period for left ventricular (LV) ejection fraction and mass (n = 15 and 16 for placebo and PDE9-I, respectively; repeated measures ANOVA, P value lower right for treatment × time interaction; upper values Tukey’s multiple comparison test). (B) Diastolic function assessed by mitral filling ratio (early/atrial, E/A) and isovolumic relaxation time (IVRT) in normal-diet controls (CON), and DIO/mTAC OVX mice treated either placebo (PL) or PDE9-I; n = 5–9/group, Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple comparison test. (C) mRNA abundance normalized to Gapdh for A-type natriuretic peptide (Nppa), transforming growth factor β (Tgfb), collagen type 1α1 (Col1a1), lysyl oxidase (Lox), connective tissue growth factor (Ctgf), and periostin (Postn) in OVX myocardium (8/group). P values by Mann-Whitney test. (D) Volcano plot of differential gene expression in OVX-DIO/mTAC myocardium for PDE9-I vs. placebo. P values from Benjamini-Hochberg–adjusted P value versus log 2 (fold change) (n = 10/group). (E) Activation of PPARα promoter by cGMP in HepG2 cells (n = 8/group). ***P = 0.007, ****P ≤ 2 × 10–6 by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak multiple comparison test. (F) Ppara/Gapdh expression in brown adipose tissue (BAT) from OVX (n = 5) and males (n = 6, 8) treated with placebo versus PDE9-I (P values by Mann-Whitney test). G) PPARα-regulated fatty acid metabolism genes in myocardium from OVX or male mice treated with placebo (P; n = 9, 6) or PDE9-I (n = 9, 8). Data normalized to Gapdh and then to placebo for each gene; analysis by 2-step Benjamini-Krieger-Yekutieli multiple comparison Kruskal-Wallis test; q values shown. **P = 0.00005; #P = 0.008; +P = 0.03; *P = 0.02 vs. placebo.

Dietary nitrate intake has been reported to enhance fatty acid (FA) oxidation coupled to an upregulation of the transcription factor PPARα (28). Given the impact of PDE9-I on fat stores, we tested if such upregulation occurs and found greater myocardial mRNA abundance for PPARα and many of its downstream regulated genes with PDE9-I treatment (Figure 2D). cGMP stimulation increased PPARα promotor activity in a dose-dependent manner in HepG2 (liver) cells (Figure 2E), supporting prior results (28), and PPARα mRNA increased in myocardium of OVX and male mice treated with PDE9-I (Figure 2F). Evidence of enhanced PPARα activity was provided by an increased mRNA abundance of multiple regulated genes in the PDE9-I treatment groups (Figure 2G). Metabolite profiling of myocardial acylcarnitines found significant increases most notably in long-chain FAs in OVX and males receiving placebo as compared with controls, and these were lowered by PDE9-I (Supplemental Figure 7C). Collectively, these data show that PDE9-I ameliorates cardiac dysfunction and remodeling, reduces profibrotic signaling and interstitial fibrosis, and enhances FA metabolism in concert with PPARα activation.

PDE9-I induces adipose tissue browning and enhances FA catabolism. The most substantial effects of PDE9-I in our model were in fat, so we explored their impact and mechanisms in more detail. Increased FA oxidation by PPARα manifests in brown (BAT) and white (WAT) adipose tissue by increasing mitochondrial biogenesis and FA oxidation. Figure 3A shows example histology of BAT from a nonobese control and obese OVX or male mice treated with placebo or PDE9-I. Control BAT was dark, with small lipid droplets and higher mitochondrial density. BAT from placebo-treated DIO/mTAC mice was pale with larger fat vacuoles and fewer mitochondria, and this appearance was closer to normal after PDE9-I treatment. PDE9-I also resulted in increased mRNA abundance of multiple genes related to FA metabolism and thermogenesis (Figure 3B) and was accompanied by a broad decline in acylcarnitine levels (Figure 3C). Expression of genes regulating mitochondrial biogenesis in BAT (browning) (Figure 3D) and FA metabolism (Figure 3E) and thermogenesis (Figure 3F) in WAT were also upregulated by PDE9-I relative to placebo. Together, these results show that PDE9-I activates adipocyte catabolic and thermogenic programs associated with PPARα activation.

Figure 3 PDE9-I reduces multi-organ lipid accumulation by enhancing lipolysis and mitochondrial respiration. (A) Representative histology of brown fat in normal control (left) and obese/CMS OVX mice after placebo or PDE9-I treatment (each replicated n = 7/group). Scale bar: 100 μm. See text for details. (B) BAT mRNA abundance for fat metabolism and thermogenic genes in OVX mice with placebo or PDE9-I. Results normalized as in Figure 2G, mean ± SD and individual data shown; q values from 2-step Benjamini-Krieger-Yekutieli multiple comparison Kruskal-Wallis test. (C) Metabolomic analysis of acylcarnitines in BAT from OVX obese/CMS mice with placebo (PL) or PDE9-I treatment (n = 5 per group). Analysis by 2-step Benjamini-Krieger-Yekutieli multiple comparison Mann-Whitney test; all metabolites with q values < 0.008. (D) mRNA abundance of mitochondrial biogenesis genes in BAT from OVX with PL or PDE9-I (n = 9/group). *P < 1 × 10–11. (E) Volcano plot of differential gene expression for lipid metabolism PCR array in WAT tissues from OVX model treated with PDE9-I versus placebo. Benjamini-Hochberg–adjusted P value versus log 2 (fold change), n = 8/group. (F) mRNA abundance of mitochondrial oxidative genes in WAT from OVX treated with placebo or PDE9-I (n = 5–7/group); 2-step Benjamini-Krieger-Yekutieli multiple comparison Kruskal-Wallis q values shown.

PDE9-I directly stimulates fat lipolysis and increases mitochondrial respiration. The preceding findings suggested PDE9-I may stimulate lipolysis in multiple cell types, including adipocytes. In cardiomyocytes fed free FA (FFA) with vehicle or PDE9-I for 48 hours, we found that PDE9-I reduced intracellular lipid droplets (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 8A). Lipolysis was then assessed in matured adipocytes by glycerol release. Lipolysis increased as expected after 24-hour exposure to atrial NP (ANP). Exposure to either of 2 selective small molecule PDE9 inhibitors (PF-7943 as used in vivo, or BAY-73-6691) alone had no impact on glycerol release, but each significantly augmented the ANP response (Figure 4B). By contrast, PDE9-I did not augment lipolysis in cells cotreated with a soluble guanylate cyclase activator (BAY-60-2770), supporting a selective interaction of PDE9 with NP-stimulated cGMP, as previously reported in myocytes (20). Knockdown of the PDE9 gene in adipocytes with siRNA (Supplemental Figure 8B) also augmented ANP-stimulated lipolysis to levels similar to those achieved with PDE9-I (PF-7943; Figure 4C). In this experiment, we further tested the impact of coinhibiting PPARα (GW6471) and found it blocked lipolysis augmentation by PDE9-I, reducing levels to that with ANP alone. Consistent with requiring PPARα transcriptional regulation, subacute ANP exposure (4 hours) did not stimulate lipolysis, whereas longer exposure (e.g., 24 hours) did (Supplemental Figure 8C). Similar augmentation of ANP-stimulated lipolysis from PDE9-I in a PPARα-dependent manner was confirmed in neonatal rat ventricular myocytes (NRVMs) and hepatic HepG2 cells (Supplemental Figure 8D). Lastly, PDE9-I amplification of ANP-stimulated lipolysis was lacking in adipocytes preincubated with siRNA-Pde9a, supporting selectivity of the inhibitor response (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 PDE9-I increases lipolysis in fat, liver, and myocardium. (A) Phase-contrast microscopy with Oil Red O staining of cardiomyocytes fed a lipid mixture for 48 hours and cotreated with vehicle or PDE9-I (replicated 4 times); summary of lipid droplets/myocyte on right (n = 10/group). P value by Mann-Whitney test. Original magnification, 400×. (B) Lipolysis measured by glycerol released in human subcutaneous preadipocytes (SP-2096, Zen-Bio) incubated for 24 hours with combinations of ANP, PDE9-I (PF-7493 or BAY-73-6691), or soluble guanylate cyclase activator (BAY 60-2770). The n values for each are provided in the figure; 1-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparison test P values shown. (C) Glycerol release in adipocytes exposed to chronic ANP with and without siRNA against Pde9a or scrambled control (Scr), PDE9-I, or PPARα-I. The n for each group is provided in the figure. Brown-Forsythe-Welch ANOVA with Dunnet’s multiple comparison test P values shown. (D) Glycerol release in adipocytes pretreated with siRNA against Pde9a or scrambled control, and then exposed for 24 hours to PDE9-I (PF-7943) or vehicle. Two-way ANOVA, lower left P value for interaction term, upper P values for Sidak’s multiple comparison test between pairs shown. (E) Example transmission EM images of LV myocardium from DIO/mTAC OVX with placebo vs. PDE9-I treatment. With vehicle, mitochondria were less dense and swollen (white arrow) and there was deposition of macro-lipid droplets (yellow arrows). Both are quantified from multiple images in each group in Supplemental Figure 7A. PDE9-I restored the mitochondrial architecture to a more normal dense appearance (e.g., pink arrow) and there was minimal lipid deposition observed. (F) Quantitation of mitochondrial density (pixels/area), cross-sectional area (arbitrary units, log plot), and lipid droplet counts based on these EM images (n = 9–20 individual mitochondria analyzed within each EM image quantified and averaged, n = 11 for placebo [PL], n = 9 for PDE9-I). Analysis by Kruskal-Wallis test, with P values displayed.

DIO/mTAC induces fat accumulation in multiple tissues, including the heart. In myocardium, this is associated with characteristic swelling of mitochondrial cristae and presence of macro-lipid droplets (29, 30). We observed similar abnormalities in OVX and male mouse myocardium in the present model and that PDE9-I substantially reversed them (Figure 4, E and F). The mitochondrial changes with DIO/mTAC resulted in mitochondria that were less electron dense than myofibrils in the vehicle-treated group, but denser than myofibrils as occurs normally in the PDE9-I cohort. Similar findings were obtained in male myocardium (Supplemental Figure 9). These results show that PDE9-I stimulates lipolysis when added to background NP stimulation, and reduces mitochondrial swelling, lipid accumulation, and morphological disruption in DIO/mTAC.

PDE9 localizes to mitochondria and stimulates fat oxidation. We previously reported that PDE9 colocalizes with the sarcoplasmic reticular ATPase at T-tubules in cardiac myocytes (20). The proximity of T-tubular membranes with mitochondria in the dyadic cleft raised the possibility that PDE9 also localized with these organelles. To test this, Pde9a-Flag was expressed in cardiomyocytes, the cells then fractionated into mitochondrial and cytosolic components, and Flag-Ab used to detect PDE9 protein (PDE9 antibodies are not sufficiently selective for this analysis). PDE9-Flag was found in the mitochondrial and not cytosolic fraction (Figure 5A). This localization was further supported by immunogold labeling of cardiomyocytes expressing either GPF-PDE9 or GFP alone. GFP particles were diffusely distributed, whereas GFP-PDE9 was more selectively localized at mitochondria (Figure 5B). Quantitation of 24 separate images found many more GFP-positive particles, with approximately 80% of GFP-PDE9 at mitochondria versus approximately 10% for GFP (P = 3 × 10–13; Figure 5C). Together, these results support PDE9 localization to mitochondria.

Figure 5 PDE9 localizes to mitochondria and its inhibition augments fat oxidation. (A) PDE9-Flag expressed in cardiomyocytes was identified by Flag immunoblot primarily in the mitochondrial subfraction and not cytosol. VDAC1 is mitochondrial control, and α-tubulin (α-tub) cytosolic control. TP, total protein. Summary results n = 4, mean ± SD. *P = 0.028 by Mann-Whitney test. (B) Representative EM images for immunogold-labeled PDE9-GFP and GFP. Dark black dots identify each protein. Gold-stained GFP (red arrows) is diffusely distributed, whereas PDE9-GFP (yellow arrows) primarily colocalizes to mitochondria (n = 12/group). Each rectangular panel is 2.4 × 3.6 µM. (C) Summary analysis of 24 such images (12 per group) showing total number of particles identified in each field for each protein, and their percentage localization at mitochondria. P values from Mann-Whitney test. (D) Oxygen consumption rate (OCR) in adipocytes pretreated with vehicle (Veh, n = 8) or PDE9-I (5 μM, n = 8, mean ± SD), with or without PKG inhibitor (DT3 1 μM). The protocol includes administering: A, oligomycin; B, FCCP; or C, rotenone + antimycin. Mean ± SD. (E) Summary results from this experiment for basal and maximal oxygen consumption shown on log scale (n/group provided in figure). Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparison test.

To test the impact of PDE9-I on mitochondrial FA oxidation, adipocytes in the presence of ANP were treated with either PDE9-I or vehicle for 24 hours and the Seahorse mitochondrial stress test was performed. Figure 5D shows an example time tracing, and Figure 5E shows summary data. Basal and maximal oxygen consumption increased with either PDE9-I (5 μM PF-7943 [P9i-A] or 10 μM BAY-73-6691 [P9i-B]), and this increase was suppressed by coinhibition of PKG. When a similar protocol was performed using acute (1 hour) PDE9-I incubation, we found only a modest PKG-dependent increase in basal but no change in maximal O 2 consumption (Supplemental Figure 10A). Similar studies performed in isolated cardiomyocytes found that chronic, but not acute, PDE9-I increases basal and maximal respiration (Supplemental Figure 10, B and C). In myocytes, we further tested the impact of PDE9 gain of function by using adenovirus to express Gfp and Pde9a (Adv-Gfp-Pde9a) in the cells; this lowered both basal and maximal respiration (Supplemental Figure 10D). Together, these results show that PDE9 localizes to mitochondria where it can suppress mitochondrial FA oxidation and respiration, and that its inhibition augments both.

PPARα activation is required for PDE9-I to reduce obesity and CMS. To test whether PPARα activity is required for the antiobesity effects of PDE9-I, OVX females with preestablished DIO/mTAC were randomized to PDE9-I alone or PDE9-I plus PPARα inhibition (GW6471, 3 mg/kg i.p. every other day) for an additional 6 weeks. We chose this approach over using PPARα KO because we could first establish severe obesity/CMS prior to suppressing PPARα. GW6471 cotreatment reduced mRNA abundance of PPARα-regulated genes by 50%, supporting on-target efficacy (Figure 6A). Mice receiving only PDE9-I again displayed reduced total body weight and fat mass, no significant change in lean body mass, and increased VO 2 and VCO 2 over placebo. Coinhibition of PPARα prevented these changes (Figure 6B). Total food intake and daily activity were not significantly different between the groups (Supplemental Figure 11A). Compared with placebo, PDE9-I reduced iWAT and gWAT mass (Figure 6C) and modestly improved cardiac fractional shortening (Figure 6D), and these effects were also largely abrogated by concomitant PPARα blockade. As a further control, we randomized a cohort of DIO OVX mice to receive PPARα-I or vehicle but not PDE9-I over a similar duration. Changes in body weight and fat pad mass over time were similar in both groups (Supplemental Figure 11, B and C). Fractional shortening declined slightly with placebo but not PPARα-I, and there was no significant drug-time interaction by 2-way ANOVA (Supplemental Figure 11D). Thus, PPARα-I itself did not stimulate weight gain or LV dysfunction in this time frame. Together, these results show that in vivo efficacy of PDE9-I in DIO/mTAC requires PPARα activation.

Figure 6 Inhibition of PPARα blocks beneficial effects of PDE9-I in OVX model. (A) Quantitative PCR of PPARα-associated genes in myocardial tissue from OVX obese/CMS mice treated with PDE9-I with and without PPARα-I. Mean ± SD, 2-step Benjamini-Krieger-Yekutieli multiple comparison Mann-Whitney, q values shown. *P ≤ 5 × 10–5; #P = 0.007. (B) Effect of PPARα coinhibition on PDE9-I–induced reductions in total body, fat, and lean mass, and increases in VO 2 and CO 2 in OVX obese/CMS mice. Results for placebo-treated OVX mice (derived from data in Figure 1) are plotted with median (dark line) and 75% to 25% confidence intervals (shaded). The addition of PPARα-I reversed PDE9-I–mediated responses in these parameters, returning their values to those with placebo for all by lean mass that rose by 5% (n = 10/group). P values displayed from Kruskal-Wallis (includes all 3 groups) with Dunn’s multiple comparison test. (C) iWAT and gWAT weight in OVX mice PDE9-I with and without PPARα-I versus placebo (n = 9/group). One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison test. (D) Percentage fractional shortening (FS) from the same experiment (n = 7, 5); 2-way ANOVA with Sidak’s multiple comparison test.

PDE9-I is effective in countering DIO in the absence of concomitant mTAC. Our primary DIO/mTAC model was used to mimic key components of CMS and modestly enhance cGMP coupled to NP stimulation that is in turn regulated by PDE9. This leaves open the question of whether the therapy is also effective with DIO alone. To test this, we performed a second series of studies using the same duration of DIO and drug randomization, but without mTAC. PDE9-I also suppressed weight gain with DIO alone in both OVX female and male mice (Figure 7A), accompanied by reduced iWAT and gWAT mass (Figure 7B). Hepatic steatosis also declined substantially with active treatment (Figure 7C). PDE9-I also stimulated expression of PPARα-related FA metabolic genes in BAT in both OVX female (Figure 7D) and male (Supplemental Figure 12A) mice, though the magnitude of changes was smaller than that in the primary DIO/mTAC model (c.f. Figure 3B). Myocardial Nppa expression also rose with DIO-OVX alone and declined with PDE9-I (Figure 7E) as observed with DIO/mTAC (c.f. Figure 2C). These results establish that mTAC is not required to observe improvement in obesity and associated FA signaling from PDE9-I.

Figure 7 PDE9-I reduces obesity and fat mass and improves hepatic steatosis in OVX and male mice with DIO without superimposed pressure overload (mTAC). (A) Body weight before and after 6 weeks of treatment with vehicle or PF-7493 (PDE9-I) in DIO OVX (n = 10) and male (n = 9) mice. P value in lower right is for interaction of drug treatment and time-change, by 2-way ANOVA. P values above are from Sidak’s multiple comparison test. Baseline values for each group were essentially identical. (B) Fat mass for iWAT and gWAT in both OVX and male DIO mice from same study. P values from Kruskal-Wallis test. (C) Example liver histology and summary data (n = 10/group). There was substantial steatosis reflected by increased hepatic mass and increased percentage area occupied by large lipid vacuoles. P values by Kruskal-Wallis test. (D) Expression of PPARα-associated FA regulatory genes normalized to Gapdh in BAT from DIO OVX mice (n = 7 or 8). Two-step Benjamini-Krieger-Yekutieli multiple comparison Kruskal-Wallis q values shown. (E) Expression of Nppa/Gapdh in normal diet control versus DIO with vehicle or PDE9-I. P values from Kruskal-Wallis with Dunn’s multiple comparison test.

PDE9-I is ineffective in non-OVX females with ERα shifting PPARα DNA binding away from FA oxidation–regulating genes. Endogenous estrogen is suggested to blunt PPARα-stimulated gene expression and its corresponding regulation of FA oxidation (31). While the mechanisms remain unclear, this, along with the current findings that PPARα inhibition prevents PDE9-I from reducing obesity, led us to hypothesize that sexual dimorphism may also apply to effects from PDE9-I. We tested this in a separate group of non-OVX females subjected to the identical DIO/mTAC protocol. Interestingly, in non-OVX females, PDE9-I had negligible impact in these mice on total body, fat, or lean mass (Figure 8A), BAT adipocyte size or browning (Figure 8B), serum lipids (Supplemental Figure 13A), iWAT or gWAT mass (Supplemental Figure 13B), food intake, activity, indirect colorimetry (Supplemental Figure 13C), and hepatic steatosis (Supplemental Figure 13D). We also examined responses to PDE9-I in non-OVX females with DIO only and also found no impact on weight or fat mass increase (Supplemental Figure 12, B and C).

Figure 8 PDE9-I does not impact body weight, fat, or PPARα downstream signaling in OVX DIO/mTAC mice. (A) Total body weight, fat, and lean mass in non-OVX obese/CMS female mice before and after 8 weeks of treatment with either placebo or PDE9-I. n = 15/group; 2-way ANOVA, P value for interaction of treatment × time shown at lower right; paired Sidak’s multiple comparison test also displayed. (B) BAT histology shows enlarged adipocytes and reduced mitochondria density in the placebo group, which was not changed with PDE9-I (repeated 3 times). Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) Ppara mRNA expression increases in non-OVX to levels similar to those for male and OVX mice (n = 5 or 6/group). P value by Mann-Whitney test. (D) qPCR results for fatty acid metabolism and mitochondrial respiration genes in BAT from non-OVX model (log-transformed, 2-step Benjamini-Krieger-Yekutieli multiple comparison Mann-Whitney test; *q = 0.03, †q = 0.04, all others q > 0.5). (E) Metabolomics of acylcarnitines in BAT from normal controls and obese/CMS non-OVX with placebo vs. PDE9-I (n = 5/group, 2-step Benjamini-Krieger-Yekutieli multiple comparison Mann-Whitney test; for placebo vs. PDE9-I all q values > 0.5; for control chow (nonobese) versus placebo, all but one P ≤ 0.001 (C22, P = 0.006). (F) Venn diagram of ChIP-Seq–identified PPARα binding sites in HepG2 cells with PPARα stimulation alone or combined with ERα or ERβ costimulation. (G) KEGG pathway analysis from ChIP-Seq–identified genes with PPARα binding shows loss of fat metabolism–related pathways by coactivation with ERα or ERβ.

The failure of PDE9-I to alter DIO/mTAC obesity/CMS in non-OVX females was not due to a lack of increased Ppara mRNA abundance, which rose similarly in these mice and in OVX females and males (Figure 8C, c.f. Figure 2F). However, mRNA abundance of genes regulated by PPARα was minimally altered by PDE9-I in these mice (Figure 8D) as well as non-OVX females with DIO only (Supplemental Figure 12D). Acylcarnitines in BAT were also minimally altered by active treatment (Figure 8E).

These results suggested that sex hormones in intact females impeded the capacity of PDE9-I to increase PPARα-regulated FA catabolism. Since Ppara expression still increased while mRNA abundance of its downstream regulated genes did not, we speculated that coincident estrogen receptor (ER) signaling may impede PPARα DNA binding to alter the latter’s transcriptional regulation. To test this, chromatin immunoprecipitation and sequencing (ChIP-Seq) for PPARα binding was performed using HepG2 cells transfected with either PPARα (+PPARα agonist) alone or in combination with ERα or ERβ transfection and their respective agonists. This cell model was used because it is well defined for studies of both fat metabolism and ER and PPARα signaling. We identified approximately 17,500 PPARα DNA binding sites when it was stimulated alone, but this number fell by nearly half and engaged mostly different sites if ERα was coactivated (Figure 8F). With ERβ coactivation, approximately one-third of binding sites with PPARα alone were maintained and one-third were altered, and there was also an overall reduction. Gene lists based on PPARα chromatin binding for the 3 conditions were subjected to KEGG pathway enrichment analysis, and we found that ERα coactivation particularly reduced PPARα binding to genes involved with FA metabolism (Figure 8G). This is consistent with the mRNA analysis (Figure 8, C and D) and the lack of obesity/CMS effects by PDE9-I in non-OVX mice.