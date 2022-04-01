Stromal oncostatin M cytokine promotes breast cancer progression by reprogramming the tumor microenvironment

Mouse studies. Generation of the congenic strain MMTV-PyMT Osmr-KO was accomplished by mating MMTV-PyMT mice [FVB/N-Tg(MMTV-PyVT)634Mul/J, The Jackson Laboratory], which spontaneously develop mammary tumors and lung metastases (56), with Osmr-KO mice (B6.129S-Osmrtm1Mtan, Riken BRC; refs. 57, 58). To transfer the transgenic Osmr-KO line (with a C57BL/6J background) to the genetic background of the tumor-prone animals (FVB/NJ), the Osmr-KO mice were previously backcrossed with FVB/NJ mice (Charles River) for 9 generations. Osmr-WT, -HET (heterozygous), and -KO animals used for experiments were female littermates. Tumor onset was monitored by palpation and tumors were measured once a week using a caliper, and volume was calculated as (4π/3) × (width/2)2 × (length/2). Animals were culled at 14 weeks of age, once tumors in the control group reached the maximum allowed size. Tumor burden was calculated by adding the volume or the weight of all the tumors from the same animal. For whole-mount analysis of early lesions, abdominal mammary glands from 9-week-old MMTV-PyMT Osmr-KO and control female mice were spread out on a glass slide, fixed overnight in Carnoy’s solution, stained with Carmine Alum, and cleared in ethanol and xylene. Pictures were taken with a Nikon D5000 at 60 mm focal length. For the generation of syngeneic orthotopic tumors, 300,000 viable murine control or Osmr-KO TS1 cells (derived from a MMTV-PyMT tumor in FVB/NJ mice; ref. 18) in growth factor–reduced (GFR) matrigel (1:1 ratio, Corning), were injected into the fourth right mammary fat pad of anesthetized (with 4% isoflurane) 6- to 8-week-old female FVB/NJ Osmr-KO or control mice. For the orthotopic coinjections of human MDA-MB-231 breast cancer cells and CAF-173 CAFs, cells were injected into the fourth right mammary fat pad of anesthetized (with 4% isoflurane) 6-week-old female Athymic Nude-Foxn1nu immunocompromised mice (Envigo). In OSM activation experiments, CAF-173 were treated with 10 ng/mL OSM for 4 days, prior to coinjection with MDA-MB-231 (500,000 cells per cell line) in GFR matrigel (1:1 ratio). For OSMR knockdown experiments, 100,000 MDA-MB-231-hOSM cells and 500,000 shOSMR-infected CAF-173 were coinjected in GFR matrigel (1:1 ratio). In all mouse experiments, animals were monitored 3 times a week and tumor growth was measured using a caliper. Animals were culled once tumors reached the maximum allowed size. After animal culling, lungs were visually inspected for macroscopic metastases, and mammary glands and lungs were fixed in neutral buffered formalin solution (Sigma-Aldrich). Microscopic metastases were determined by H&E staining of formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded sections. Tumors were divided in portions for (a) preparation of tissue sections for H&E and IHC (fixed in formalin) and (b) protein and RNA extraction (snap frozen).

Gene expression analyses of clinical data sets and bioinformatics analyses. Disease-free survival of patients based on OSM mRNA expression was calculated using data from the publicly available METABRIC (19) and Wang (20) data sets with the CANCERTOOL interface (59). Kaplan-Meier curves showing overall survival of patients from various cancer types according to the expression of different genes were obtained from the Kaplan-Meier Plotter website (21). Expression values were stratified by median. RNA-seq data from 64 cell lines was retrieved from the Human Protein Atlas (23). RNA consensus–normalized expression values were plotted for OSM and OSMR transcripts using GraphPad software. Associations between OSMR and OSM mRNA expression and infiltration of different cell types from the TME were analyzed by using xCell (26) on 1,809 breast cancer samples from Kaplan-Meier Plotter website (21) and TIMER2.0, which incorporates 1,100 breast cancer samples from TCGA (25). TIMER2.0 was also used to analyze gene expression correlations, after purity adjustment. All correlations were calculated with Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient. Gene expression analyses of human tumor stroma and epithelia were retrieved from NCBI’s GEO: Finak (GSE9014, breast; ref. 60); Casey (GSE10797, breast; ref. 61); Yeung (GSE40595, ovary; ref. 62); Nishida (GSE35602, colon; ref. 63); and Calon (GSE39396, colon; ref. 64). For Affimetrix-based arrays, probe-to-gene mapping was performed using Jetset (https://doi.org/10.1186/1471-2105-12-474), while for the rest, probes with the highest variance were selected. Unless otherwise stated, expression values for each gene were z-score normalized.

scRNA-seq. Drop-seq data set (65) raw data for MMTV-PyMT (WT) tumors were obtained from Valdes-Mora et al. (66). This subset was subsequently analyzed using Seurat v3.2 (67). Briefly, a total of 9,636 sequenced cells from 8 MMTV-PyMT tumors passed the QC filter, with less than 5% mitochondrial-to-nuclear gene content (65), and fewer than 8,000 molecules/cell, as they potentially represented cell doublets. Downstream analysis was performed according to Butler et al. (67), using 30 principal components to build a shared nearest neighbor (SNN) graph calculating k-nearest neighbor (Jaccard Index) for each cell, subsequent cluster calling, and UMAP dimensional reduction projection (68).

Cell culture. Human breast cancer–associated (CAF-173, CAF-200, CAF-220, and CAF-318) and normal (RMF-31 and RMF-39) fibroblasts were derived from human breast tumors and reduction mammoplasty surgeries, respectively, immortalized, tagged with GFP, and cultured in collagen-precoated flasks (28). The aforementioned human mammary fibroblasts, TS1 cells derived from primary tumors of the MMTV-PyMT mouse model (18, 56), LM2 breast cancer cells (donated by Roger Gomis, IRB, Barcelona, Spain), and HS27 skin fibroblasts (donated by Ander Izeta, IIS Biodonostia, San Sebastian, Spain) were cultured in DMEM supplemented with 10% fetal bovine serum (FBS), 1% glutamine, and 1% penicillin and streptomycin. The HL-60 promyeloblast cell line, the human embryonic kidney cell line HEK293T, and human breast cancer cell lines (MDA-MB-231, BT-549, HCC38, MDA-MB-157, SUM149PT, HCC1806, HCC70, MDA-MB-468, HCC1569, HCC1954, SK-BR-3, MDA-MB-453, CAMA-1, ZR-75-1, T47D, MCF-7, and BT-474) were purchased from American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) and cultured following ATCC instructions. All cell lines were authenticated by short-tandem-repeat profiling (Genomics Core Facility at “Alberto Sols” Biomedical Research Institute) and routinely tested for mycoplasma contamination. HL-60 differentiation into macrophages and monocytes was achieved by adding 1 nM 12-O-tetradecanoylphorbol-13-acetate (TPA, Sigma-Aldrich) for 24 hours and 100 nM 1,25-(OH) 2 vitamin D3 (Sigma-Aldrich) for 5 days, respectively. Recombinant hOSM or murine OSM (R&D Systems) and human LIF (Millipore) were added to cells at 10 ng/mL unless otherwise specified.

Generation of OSM-overexpressing and OSMR-knockdown cells. MDA-MB-231 cells were stably transfected with 2 μg of pUNO1-hOSM expression construct (InvivoGen) using TurboFect followed by blasticidin (Sigma-Aldrich) selection at 10 μg/mL. Control transfections were performed simultaneously using 2 μg of empty vector. For generation of murine TS1 Osmr-KO cells, we used a previously described CRISPR/Cas9D10A nickase strategy (69). OSMR-targeting guides (CTTAAAGTCTCGGGTTTCAC and GTGAAACCCGAGACTTTAAG) were cloned into an All-in-One backbone containing an EGFP-coupled Cas9D10A nickase mutant (AIO-GFP, Addgene). TS1 cells were transfected by nucleofection (Amaxa 4D-Nucleofector, Lonza) with 2 μg of AIO-GFP plasmid containing OSMR-targeting guides or the empty vector, and GFP+ cells were subjected to single-cell FACS isolation 72 hours later. For OSMR knockdown in CAF-173 cells, pLKO-puro-shOSMR lentiviral vectors were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich (NM_003999.1-1342S21C1). Lentiviral infections were performed as previously described (70).

Collagen gel contraction assays. To assess the collagen remodeling capacity (71), fibroblasts were treated for 4 days with recombinant hOSM (R&D Systems) or human LIF (Millipore) at 10 ng/mL or vehicle (PBS) before being embedded (250,000 cells per matrix) in collagen matrix (2 mg/mL rat tail collagen type I, Corning, in DMEM + 10% FBS) in the presence or absence of Y-27632 (10 μM, Tocris), and seeded in triplicate or quadruplicate in 24-well plates. After polymerization, collagen gels were detached, and they were treated with OSM, LIF (both at 10 ng/mL), or vehicle. Pictures were taken 48 hours later, and the area of collagen disks was analyzed using Fiji ImageJ software.

Cell migration assays. MDA-MB-231 and CAF-173 cells were treated with a single dose of OSM (10 ng/mL) or vehicle (PBS) for 72 hours in serum-reduced media (2% FBS) for CM generation. For breast cancer cell migration experiments, MDA-MB-231 cells were treated with the corresponding CM (diluted 1:2) for 72 hours and subjected to migration assays for 48 hours by seeding 25,000 cells at the top of 24-well Transwell inserts (8 μm pore, Corning). FBS was used as chemoattractant. Chambers were fixed in 10% formalin (20 minutes) and stained with crystal violet solution (20 minutes). For the quantification of migrated cells, crystal violet was solubilized with 600 μL of 1% SDS (30 minutes) and absorbance was measured at 570 nm. For monocyte migration experiments, 750,000 HL-60–derived monocytes were seeded at the top of the Transwell inserts with 600 μL of the corresponding CM in the lower chamber. Cells were allowed to migrate for 3 hours and the number of migratory cells in the lower compartment was counted using a hemocytometer.

3D fibroblast cell cultures. Fibroblast spheres were formed by seeding 8,000 cells/well in 96-well ultra-low attachment Corning plates (Costar). Cells were treated with 30 ng/mL OSM or PBS for 3 (for transcriptomic microarray analysis) or 4 days (for RT-qPCR, Western blot analysis, and quantification of sphere area). Pictures were taken using an EVOS FL Cell Imaging System (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and the area of the spheres was analyzed using Fiji ImageJ software. Spheres were collected for RNA and protein analyses.

Flow cytometry. Freshly obtained tumors and mammary glands from 14-week-old MMTV-PyMT Osmr-KO, -HET, and -WT mice were mechanically disrupted in 7 mL of digestion medium (collagenase type 1, Merck) and incubated for 1 hour at 37°C. The single-cell suspension was filtered through a 70 μm cell strainer (Falcon) and treated with ACK lysis buffer (Invitrogen) for 3 minutes at room temperature. Then, cells were stained with fluorochrome-labeled antibodies described in Supplemental Table 2 and with DAPI (1:5,000, Thermo Fisher Scientific) in FACS buffer (eBioscience). Flow cytometry analysis was performed with a BD FACSymphony flow cytometer and data were analyzed using FlowJo (BD Biosciences). The gating strategy is shown in Supplemental Figure 13B. FACS isolation of TS1 GFP+ cells in CRISPR/Cas9D10A nickase experiments was performed with a BD FACSJazz (2B74YG) cell sorter. For FACS experiments of TS1-derived tumors, TS1 cells were injected orthotopically in FVB mice as described above, and 15 days after injection, freshly obtained TS1 tumors were dissociated into single-cell suspensions and stained with the antibodies described in Supplemental Table 2. Flow sorting was performed with a BD FACSAria II cell sorter. Gating strategy for experiments is shown in Supplemental Figure 4. A pool of 4 tumors from 4 animals was used for each sorting experiment. MMTV-PyMT tumors were sorted by Ferrari et al. (72). Briefly, tumor populations were separated into fibroblasts (PDGFRA+), cancer cells (EPCAM+), immune cells (CD45+), endothelial cells (CD31+), and the remaining population (negative for all markers).

Western blotting. Cells and tumors were lysed in RIPA buffer supplemented with protease and phosphatase inhibitors (cOmplete ULTRA Tablets, Mini, EASYpack Protease Inhibitor Cocktail; and PhosSTOP, both from Roche). Total lysates were quantified by BCA (Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit, Thermo Fisher Scientific), resolved by SDS-PAGE, and transferred to nitrocellulose membranes. After blocking with 5% (wt/vol) nonfat dry milk in TBS-Tween, membranes were incubated with the corresponding antibodies (Supplemental Table 2) overnight at 4°C. Secondary antibodies (Supplemental Table 2) were chosen according to the species of origin of the primary antibodies and detected by an enhanced chemiluminescence system (Bio-Rad). Densitometric analysis of the relative expression of the protein of interest versus the corresponding control was performed with Fiji ImageJ software. Complete unedited blots can be found in the supplemental material.

DNA and RNA extraction, RT-qPCR, and transcriptomic analysis. Lung genomic DNA was extracted from frozen lungs using the QIAmp DNA mini kit (Qiagen) for qPCR analysis. RNA was obtained from snap-frozen animal tissue or cell pellets and extracted using TRIzol reagent (Invitrogen) or Recover all Total Nucleic Acid Isolation kit (Invitrogen), for RT-qPCR and microarray analysis, respectively. cDNA was obtained with the Maxima First-Strand cDNA synthesis kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific) with DNAse treatment incorporated. qPCR was performed using Power SYBR Green PCR master mix (Applied Biosystems) and oligonucleotide sequences are described in Supplemental Table 3 (all purchased from Condalab). Expression levels of genes were determined using the ΔΔCt method (73) and normalized against 3 housekeeping genes optimized for each reaction (74). Human Alu sequences (30) were normalized against the 18S housekeeping gene using primers capable of recognizing both human and mouse DNA. Microarray analysis was performed using the Human Clariom S assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific). RNA quality was evaluated using the 2100 Bioanalyzer (Agilent) and microarray chips were processed on the Affymetrix GeneChip Fluidics Station 450 and Scanner 3000 7G (Affymetrix) according to standard protocols (n = 3 per experimental condition). Data were analyzed using the Transcriptome Analysis Console 4.0 (TAC). Genes with FDR less than 0.1 and absolute fold change greater than 2 were considered significantly modulated. GO analysis was performed using Panther (75). GSEA was performed as previously described (76). FDR less than 0.25 or 0.05 was regarded as statistically significant, depending on the type of permutations performed. We compiled the GSEA signatures used in Figures 5 and 7 and Supplemental Figures 7 and 11 from the Molecular Signatures Database (MsigDB) by the Broad Institute or they were manually curated from the literature. The gene list for each signature is publicly available at http://software.broadinstitute.org/gsea/msigdb/search.jsp, in Pein et al. (77), or in Supplemental Tables 4 and 5.

Histopathology, IHC, and immunofluorescence analyses. Histological analysis of murine tumors and lung metastasis was performed in H&E-stained sections. Immunohistochemical staining was performed in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded sections using Novolink Polymer Detection Systems (Leica). Antigen retrieval was performed using boiling 10 mM citrate buffer, pH 6.0, for 15 minutes. Endogenous peroxidase activity was inactivated by incubation with 3% hydrogen peroxide in methanol (15 minutes at room temperature). Tissue sections were incubated in a humidified chamber (overnight, 4°C) using the antibodies described in Supplemental Table 2 diluted in Tris-buffered saline (TBS). For negative controls, primary antibodies were replaced by nonimmune serum. After 3 rinses in TBS (5 minutes each), samples were incubated with the corresponding secondary antibody (Supplemental Table 2). After a 30-minute incubation, tissue sections were washed in TBS (5 minutes, 3 times) and immediately incubated for 30 minutes with streptavidin-peroxidase complex diluted 1:400 in TBS (Invitrogen). The chromogen was 3,3′-diaminobenzidine (Vector Laboratories). Nuclei were counterstained with Harris’s hematoxylin for 1 minute. Pictures were obtained using the Nikon Eclipse 80i microscope with a Nikon DS-5M camera incorporated. The number of positive cells and total cells per area was counted manually in 5 to 15 different areas of samples from 5 to 7 mice per experimental group, using Fiji ImageJ software. For immunofluorescence analysis, paraffin-embedded sections from murine lungs or cells fixed on a coverslip were permeabilized with 0.1% or 0.2% Triton X-100 and 0.01% SDS after performing antigen retrieval with citrate buffer for 15 minutes. The slides were then blocked with 3% BSA/PBS containing 3% normal goat serum and 0.1% Tween 20 for 30 minutes to 3 hours and stained overnight with the corresponding primary antibodies (Supplemental Table 2) followed by secondary antibody incubation (1 hour at room temperature). F-actin was stained with Phalloidin CruzFluor 633 Conjugate (Santa Cruz Biotechnology). Nuclei were counterstained with DAPI (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Finally, sections were mounted with Mowiol (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Cytokine and chemokine analysis. Cytokine and chemokine levels were analyzed in CM from CAF-173 treated with OSM (30 ng/mL) or vehicle for 72 hours (n = 4), and from MDA-MB-231-hOSM and corresponding control cells (n = 6). A panel of 31 human chemokines was analyzed by Human Chemokine Array Kit (Proteome Profiler Array, R&D Systems), and VEGF levels were quantified by Human VEGF Quantikine ELISA Kit (R&D Systems) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Mouse VEGF, CXCL1, and CXCL16 levels in plasma from 14-week-old MMTV-PyMT Osmr-KO, -HET, and -WT mice were analyzed by mouse Premixed Multi-Analyte Kit (Magnetic Luminex Assay, R&D Systems) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Detection was carried out with the MAGPIX detector and data analysis was performed using xPOTENT software, both from R&D Systems.

Tissue microarrays. Formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded blocks of 141 tumor tissues from cases surgically resected at the University Hospital Basel between 1991 and 2013, and included in tissue microarrays (TMAs), were used for analysis of OSM protein expression in human samples. Complete histopathological information (Supplemental Table 6), date and cause of death, as well as date of local and/or distant relapse were available for all the patients. TMAs were generated by punching a 1-mm spot of each sample. Tissue sections were subjected to a heat-induced antigen retrieval step prior to exposure to primary antibodies (Supplemental Table 2). Immunodetection was performed using the Roche Ventana BenchMark ULTRA IHC staining system, with DAB as the chromogen. Cases were reviewed by 2 independent pathologists and OSM staining was evaluated by the semiquantitative method of H-score (or “histo” score), used to assess the extent of immunoreactivity in tumor samples (78). Inflammation was semiquantitatively assessed by a pathologist as high or low tumor infiltration of immune cells according to their morphology.

Data availability. RNA-seq raw data were obtained from Valdes-Mora et al. (66) and are available in the GEO repository (GSE158677). The mRNA data sets generated during the current study are available in the GEO repository (GSE195787). Source data on uncropped Western blots are provided in the supplemental material. The gene list for the fibroblast activation signature used in Figure 5 was derived from Sahai et al. (4) and is shown in Supplemental Table 4. The gene list for the CAF-173 OSM signature used in Supplemental Figure 7 includes the 233 genes differentially upregulated in CAF-173 upon OSM treatment and can be found in Supplemental Table 5. All other data files supporting the findings of this study are available from the corresponding author upon reasonable request.

Statistics. Statistical analyses were performed using GraphPad Prism or SPSS software (IBM). For Gaussians distributions, the Student’s t test (paired or unpaired) was used to compare differences between 2 groups. Welch’s correction was applied when variances were significantly different. One- or 2-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s, Dunnett’s, or Sidak’s multiple-comparison tests were used to determine differences between more than 2 independent groups. For non-Gaussian distributions, the Mann-Whitney test was performed. The χ2 test was used to determine differences between expected frequencies. For Kaplan-Meier analyses, the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test was used. P values less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant. Unless otherwise stated, results are expressed as mean ± standard error of the mean (SEM).

Study approval. All patients whose samples were included in the TMAs have given written informed consent for their archival tissue to be used for scientific research in accordance with the Declaration of Helsinki, and the TMA construction was approved by the responsible local Ethical Committee EKBB (Ethikkommission beider Basel), number 361/12. All procedures involving animals were performed with the approval of the Biodonostia Animal Experimentation Committee and Gipuzkoa Regional Government, according to European official regulations.