SARS-CoV-2 viremia is associated with distinct proteomic pathways and predicts COVID-19 outcomes

Baseline participant characteristics. This cohort consisted of 306 participants with a molecular diagnosis of COVID-19, of whom 300 had successful plasma SARS-CoV-2 viral load quantification and thus were included in this current analysis (Figure 1). Baseline characteristics were reported in our prior study (15) and are summarized in Table 1. Thirty-nine percent of participants were at least 65 years old, and about half of participants were female. Eleven percent of participants had morbid obesity (BMI ≥40 kg/m2), 47% had a diagnosis of hypertension, and 36% had diabetes. Fifty-three of 300 participants (18%; Figure 2A) had a baseline SARS-CoV-2 viral load above the limit of quantification (2 log 10 copies/mL). Individuals with quantifiable SARS-CoV-2 viral load at the time of ED presentation were older, had higher rates of diabetes, and had clinical laboratory values consistent with higher disease severity, including lower lymphocyte count and higher creatinine, C-reactive protein (CRP), and troponin (Table 1). Median time between symptom onset and ED presentation was 7 days (IQR 4–11) and was comparable between individuals with viral load above and below the limit of quantification (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI148635DS1). Quantified SARS-CoV-2 viral load at the time of ED presentation was correlated with older age; lower lymphocyte count; higher inflammatory markers, including CRP, D-dimer, and lactate dehydrogenase; and both renal and liver dysfunction (Figure 2C).

Figure 1 Enrollment and follow-up flow diagram. MGH, Massachusetts General Hospital; ED, emergency department; VL, viral load.

Figure 2 SARS-CoV-2 viremia at day 0. (A) Distribution of SARS-CoV-2 viral load (VL). Fifty-three participants had viremia within the quantification range with median viral load 2.68 log copies/mL; 247 participants had viral loads below the range of quantification or detection. We used the Mann-Whitney test to compare 2 groups. (B) Duration between symptom onset and ED presentation was comparable between the viremic (quantifiable) and the aviremic/viremic (unquantifiable) group. The Mann-Whitney test was used for comparison. (C) Pairwise correlation heatmap between viral load and baseline factors (Spearman’s rank correlation coefficient). n = 300. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. LDH, lactate dehydrogenase; AST, aspartate transaminase; ALT, alanine transaminase.

Table 1 Summary of baseline characteristics

SARS-CoV-2 viremia at the time of ED presentation predicted adverse clinical outcomes during the hospitalization. Elevated SARS-CoV-2 viremia ≥2 log 10 copies/mL at the time of ED presentation was a strong predictor of maximal COVID-19 disease acuity within 28 days of enrollment. Those with elevated viral load were significantly more likely to have severe disease (82% vs. 26%, P < 0.001; Figure 3A), which included those who died or required invasive mechanical ventilation. Participants with SARS-CoV-2 viral loads less than 2 log 10 copies/mL were further categorized into those with detectable viral load below the limit of quantification and those with undetectable viral load (aviremic). This revealed a dose-dependent effect of viremia on adverse outcomes (Figure 3B). Higher levels of SARS-CoV-2 viremia upon ED presentation were associated with increased severity at all time points measured — days 0, 3, 7, and 28 (Supplemental Figure 2). Twenty-eight-day mortality was 32% in the high viral load group and 9.7% in the low viral load group (P < 0.001). Higher plasma viral load was also consistently associated with higher risk of severe disease and death across age groups (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 3 Association between baseline SARS-CoV-2 viral load and maximal disease severity (acuity max ). (A) Disease severity categorized by viral load (VL) above and below the quantification limit (≥2 log 10 copies/mL vs. <2 log 10 copies/mL). (B) Disease severity categorized by viral load within the quantification range, below the quantification range but detectable, or aviremic. The χ2 test or Fisher’s exact test was used for comparison. n = 300.

We also assessed the impact of SARS-CoV-2 by univariate and multiple logistic regression for severe disease. Viremia ≥2 log 10 copies/mL had an odds ratio (OR) of 12.6 (95% CI 6.0–26.5, P < 0.001) in univariate logistic regression for severe disease (Table 2). After adjustment for other baseline variables with a P value less than 0.1 in univariate analyses, viremia remained significantly associated with severe disease, with an adjusted OR (aOR) of 10.6 (95% CI 4.4–25.5, P < 0.001). Similarly, viremia ≥2 log 10 copies/mL was strongly associated with death within 28 days (Table 2 and Supplemental Table 1), with an aOR of 3.9 (95% CI 1.5–10.1, P = 0.006) in multivariate analysis. The results were consistent when viral load was categorized into 3 strata (2 log 10 , detectable below 2 log 10 , and aviremic) or analyzed as a continuous variable (Supplemental Table 2). Each log 10 increase in viral load was associated with an aOR 2.49 of severe disease (P < 0.001) and aOR 1.46 of death (P = 0.01). Finally, higher viral load was also associated with a higher risk of death at day 28 by Cox proportional hazard modeling (adjusted hazard ratio 4.0, 95% CI 1.9–8.7, P < 0.001; Supplemental Figure 4). We performed logistic regression to evaluate demographic and laboratory variables associated with SARS-CoV-2 viremia. In multivariate analysis, only diabetes and CRP greater than 100 mg/dL were associated with viremia (Supplemental Table 3).

Table 2 Factors associated with severe COVID-19 and death

SARS-CoV-2 viremia at the time of ED presentation was associated with diffuse tissue damage, tissue fibrosis/repair, and elevation of proinflammatory markers. We included in the proteomic analysis 247 participants with either viremia above quantification range (viremic) or undetectable viremia (aviremic). Unsupervised clustering of participants by uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) using Olink proteomic results demonstrated a diffuse pattern of distribution for viremic participants, with certain enrichment in the right lower quadrant and left upper quadrant (Figure 4A). In hierarchical clustering of participants by viremia-associated protein signatures, viremic participants were dispersed into several distinct clusters, indicating the heterogeneity of proteomic signatures among viremic participants (Supplemental Figure 5). In addition, viremia and severe disease showed overlap in the proteomic signatures (Supplemental Figure 5).

Figure 4 Plasma proteomic biomarkers and predictors of disease severity. (A) Unsupervised clustering uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) for COVID-19–positive patients at days 0, 3, and 7. Red dots indicate viremic participants, and blue dots indicate aviremic participants. (B) Volcano plots showing normalized protein expression (NPX) differences in protein levels between viremic and aviremic participants. The left panel is derived from a linear model without severity as a covariate; the right panel is derived from a linear model with severity as a covariate. (C) Representative differentially expressed proteins between viremic and aviremic participants. Adjusted P values are color-coded as indicated. n = 247.

To identify differentially expressed proteins between viremic and aviremic participants, we created linear models to fit each of the proteins at day 0 with viremia status as a main effect and adjusted for age, demographics, and key comorbidities (Figure 4B). A number of prominent proteomic pathways were associated with higher plasma viral load. First, viremic participants demonstrated higher expression of viral response and interferon/monocytic pathway proteins, including IL-6, C-C motif chemokine ligand 7 (CCL7)/monocyte chemotactic protein 3 (MCP-3), CCL20/macrophage inflammatory protein 3α (MIP-3A), CXCL10/IFN-γ–induced protein 10 (IP-10), CXCL9/monokine induced by IFN-γ (MIG), CXCL8/IL-8, IFN-λ1 (IFNL1), CCL2/MCP-1, CCL19/MIP-3B, CCL3/MIP-1A, CXCL11, IL-15, and IL-18 (Figure 4C). Nicotinamide phosphoribosyl transferase (NAMPT), an important regulator upstream of IL-6 production (16), was also upregulated in the viremic group. Second, viremia was associated with elevation of tissue damage markers (17), including gastrointestinal (GI) tract/pancreas/liver markers (e.g., REG3A, REG1B, AGR2, GP2, MUC13, FABP1, PLA2G1B, PLA2G10, SPINK1, EPCAM, IGFBP1); lung markers, especially surfactant proteins (SFTPD, SFTPA1/2, AGER, LAMP3); and cardiac markers (troponin I3/TNNI3, NTproBNP, MB, CDH2). KRT18, KRT19, and RUVBL1, which are widely expressed in a variety of tissue types, including GI tract, pancreas, lungs, urinary system, and adipose tissue, are also significantly elevated in viremic participants, serving as markers of pan-tissue damage. It is worth mentioning that some of these proteins also likely play an important role in tissue fibrosis, including SERPINE1, CHI3L1, and CTSL along with TGF-α, TGF-β, and type IV collagen proteins (COL6A3, COL4A1). Third, higher plasma viral load was associated with signs of endovascular damage, prominent endothelium/vascular markers and angiogenesis-related proteins (ANGPT2, ANGPTL4, EPO, ESM1, VEGFA, VCAM), and coagulation pathway–related markers (F3/tissue factor, SERPINE1, slight elevation of vWF, along with downregulation of PROC) (Figure 4C). In addition, we noted upregulation in viremic participants of certain complement pathway–related proteins, especially PTX3, and to a lesser degree C1QA.

After adjustment for disease severity in the models, certain proinflammatory markers (IL-6, CCL7, CXCL10/IP-10, CXCL11), pulmonary injury markers (SFTPD, SFTPA1/2, AGER), GI tract/pancreas/liver markers (AGR2, IGFBP1, PLA2G10, EPCAM, MUC13, GP2), coagulation markers (F3), tissue fibrosis markers (CHI3L1), and pan-tissue injury markers (e.g., epithelial cell proteins RUVBL1, KRT18/19) remained significantly associated with SARS-CoV-2 viremia, independent of disease severity (Figure 4B). Interestingly, we also noted elevation of certain proteins that facilitate SARS-CoV-2 infection, including its receptor ACE2 (18), CD209/DC-SIGN (19), NRP1 (20, 21), and the entry facilitators/proteases FURIN (22) and cathepsin B/L (CTSB/CTSL) (ref. 23 and Figure 4C). Lactate dehydrogenase, a commonly used laboratory marker indicating tissue damage and pyroptosis (24), was highly correlated to lung-related, severity-independent markers (SFTPA1/2, AGER), especially in the viremic group (Supplemental Figure 6).

In addition to proteins related to tissue injury, fibrosis, and repair, we noted significant elevation of proteins related to certain monocytes/dendritic cells (i.e., CD14, CD163) and plasmablasts (i.e., CD138/SDC1, TXNDC5) based on publicly available RNA-sequencing databases derived from PBMCs (25–28). Certain neutrophil markers were also elevated in the viremic group, including CHI3L1, IL1RN, MMP-9, and proteinase-3 (PRTN3) (ref. 28 and Supplemental Table 4). After adjustment for severe disease, certain monocyte/dendritic cell markers and neutrophil markers remained significantly associated with viremia (Supplemental Table 4). To ensure that the SARS-CoV-2 viremia rather than generalized inflammation was associated with these differentially expressed proteins, we included 50 participants with respiratory dysfunction and an inflammatory profile (CRP >10 mg/dL) who presented to ED during a similar period of time with negative SARS-CoV-2 test as control. The majority of differentially expressed proteins from Figure 4, B and C, remained significantly different between the viremic and COVID-19–negative control groups, including key cytokines (CCL7, CXCL10/IP-10, IL-15), monocyte-related proteins (CD14, VSIG4), neutrophil-related proteins (PRTN3), lung-related proteins (SFTPA1/A2, AGER, LAMP3), GI system–related proteins (AGR2, PLA2G10, LBP, GP2), coagulation-related proteins (F3, vWF), endothelium/angiogenesis-related proteins (ESM1, ANGPT2), complement pathway proteins (C1QA, PTX3), and certain entry factors (FURIN, CTSL, NRP1) (Supplemental Figure 7). In comparison, IL-6 was comparable between the 2 groups, as a marker for monocyte-related inflammation in general.

To further dissect the relationship of viremia with the differentially expressed proteins, we again performed unsupervised hierarchical clustering of participants by viremia-associated protein from day 0. The top 100 differentially expressed proteins from the linear model were clustered as shown in Supplemental Figure 8. In cluster 1, IFN-I and monocyte-related cytokines and proteins were grouped together (including IL-6, CXCL10, etc.) in addition to neutrophil-related (CHI3L1) and NK cell–related (SPON2) proteins (26, 28). SPON2 (29) and PLA2G2A (30) from this cluster also play a role in innate immune response. Certain proteins related to tissues including lung (AGER) and GI (AGR2), epithelial cell markers (KRT18 and KRT19), tissue factor (F3), tissue repair/growth–related proteins (HGF, GDF15, and CCDC80), and entry-related factors (ACE2, CTSL, and CTSB) were also found in this cluster. In comparison, cluster 2 included several proteins related to tissue repair/fibroblasts; heart and skeletal muscle; GI tract; and pancreas. Finally, SFTPD, a locally secreted surfactant protein in lungs, clustered with certain apoptosis-related proteins (e.g., BAX) and housekeeping proteins located in the cytosol (NPM1, MAPK9, EIF4G1) and mitochondria (ATP5IF1, GRPEL1). Lung tissue markers, including SFTPA1/2 and AGER, were moderately correlated to upstream apoptosis-related proteins (Fas, PDCD family, and BAX/BID/BCL2L11) and weakly correlated to pyroptosis-related proteins (Supplemental Figure 9). Using elastic-net logistic regression with cross-validation, SARS-CoV-2 viremia along with day 0 proteomic data yielded good predictive performance for severe disease (AUC 0.83, 95% CI 0.80–0.86; Supplemental Figure 10A), and Olink proteomic data yielded good predictive performance for viremia (AUC 0.81, 95% CI 0.78–0.83; Supplemental Figure 10B).

Viremic participants experienced prolonged tissue damage, inflammation, and elevation in viral entry factors. To assess the longitudinal impact of viremia, we focused on 103 hospitalized participants with complete proteomic data from days 0, 3, and 7 (acuity level from A1 to A4). Notably, only participants with baseline viremia greater than 2 log 10 copies/mL and aviremic participants were included. We first looked at the trajectory of those proteins identified in the day 0 analysis (Figure 4). Viremic participants had persistently higher levels of proinflammatory markers beyond day 0, especially those related to monocyte activation. For some inflammatory markers (e.g., TNF, IL-18, and CD14), differences between groups became highly divergent over time with hyper-accentuated inflammatory responses in viremic participants (Supplemental Figure 11). Longitudinal proteomic analysis also demonstrated the persistent elevation of proteomic pathways reflecting organ damage, endothelial damage, and a hypercoagulable state. Certain complement pathway–related proteins and entry-related factors were also persistently elevated in the viremic group (Supplemental Figure 11).

We next fit linear mixed models for each protein with time and viremia status as main effects and adjusted for age, demographics, and key comorbidities to identify proteins that were significant for the interaction between viremia and time (Figure 5A). We further noted an uptrend in monocyte-related proteins in the viremic group at later time points, followed by neutrophil- and B cell/plasmablast–related proteins (Figure 5B). Many of these markers were significantly elevated even after adjustment for severe disease (labeled in bold font). We also noted an association between viremia and persistent, yet uptrending tissue damage levels, especially those from the GI system. Furthermore, levels of numerous proteins related to tissue fibrosis, tissue repair, and extracellular matrix began to increase at later time points, including several collagen proteins, ACAN, MDK, etc. (Figure 5B). In parallel, proteins related to endothelial damage and angiogenesis were further upregulated in the viremic group, in conjunction with a dysregulated hemostasis state featuring decreases in ADAMTS13 (Supplemental Figure 11 and Figure 5C). Certain pathways that play a significant role in severe COVID-19, especially interferon-related pathways (31), did not show significant difference between the viremic and aviremic groups during follow-up (Supplemental Figure 12).

Figure 5 Temporal trends of differentially expressed proteins between viremic and aviremic groups. (A) Volcano plots showing linear mixed model (LMM) of differentially expressed proteins at different time points (P values indicate group differences calculated by Tukey’s post hoc method, n = 103 at each time point). Venn diagrams demonstrate the overlap of differentially expressed proteins at different time points. (B) Selected proteins differentially expressed in the viremic group later in hospitalization (only at day 7 or only at day 3 + day 7). Underlines indicate statistical significance after adjustment for severe disease. n = 103.

To determine whether differences in proteomic profiles persisted at late time points between viremic and aviremic individuals, we performed a proteomic analysis on 27 participants (13 viremic, 14 aviremic) with available plasma beyond day 10 of hospitalization. In this limited population, we did not detect significant differences in the proteomic profile between participants (data not shown).

Viremia at the time of ED presentation is not associated with neutralization levels. Finally, we evaluated the relationship between SARS-CoV-2 viremia and neutralization level. We included participants with neutralization data available at baseline and at least 1 follow-up time point. Only participants with baseline viremia greater than 2 log 10 copies/mL and aviremic participants were included. Neutralization levels between the viremic and aviremic groups were not significantly different at days 0, 3, and 7 (Figure 6A). In the subset of participants with neutralization data available beyond day 7, no clear difference was observed between the viremic and aviremic groups (Figure 6B). At the time of ED presentation, levels of SDC1/CD138, a cardinal and specific marker for plasmablasts (26, 28), were significantly correlated with neutralization level, irrespective of the presence of viremia (Figure 6C). We also conducted an analysis including a subgroup of participants with available viral load at day 3 (n = 49) and day 7 (n = 39). Undetectable viral load at day 3 or day 7 was not associated with higher neutralizing antibody titers (Supplemental Figure 13).