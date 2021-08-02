Cytomegalovirus mediates expansion of IL-15–responsive innate-memory cells with SIV killing function

Extensive effects of RhCMV infection on the macaque immune system. To investigate changes in cells of the circulating immune system associated with RhCMV infection, we characterized peripheral blood immunophenotypes in 42 RhCMV-seronegative (RhCMV–) and 29 RhCMV-seropositive (RhCMV+) juvenile rhesus macaques ranging in age from 5 to 10 months (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI148542DS1). The study animals were housed in outdoor corrals within their natal groups encompassing a broad range of ages (neonate to >20 years) in which RhCMV is endemic. Viral spread is mediated by horizontal transfer of virus in the bodily fluids of RhCMV-seropositive animals (saliva, urine) across mucosal surfaces of cohoused cohorts. Rhesus macaques rapidly seroconvert during the first year of life due to high levels of RhCMV shedding in bodily fluids of RhCMV-infected animals (37, 38). For the age range of animals in this study (5–10 months), prior reported seroprevalence data indicated that the frequency of seroprevalence would have been approximately 25% (5 months) to approximately 90% (10 months; ref. 37). Accordingly, the RhCMV+ macaques in this study would have been infected relatively recently (weeks to months) prior to sample collection. Since both seronegative and seropositive animals were housed together in outdoor corrals, all animals would have been comparably exposed to most other endemic infectious agents.

We assessed blood for a comprehensive set of immunophenotypes defined by 5 cytometry panels including T, Treg, NK, and antigen presenting cell (APC) markers and also tested the capacity for intracellular cytokine expression (gating strategies shown in Supplemental Figures 1–5). To summarize the variability in the data set, we first performed principal component analysis (PCA). RhCMV+ and RhCMV– animals were shown to differ substantially in several key components of the immune system, as demonstrated by almost complete separation of the 2 animal groups in a plot of the first 2 principal components (Figure 1A, Adonis P < 0.001). Some rhesus macaques in our study were also infected with additional endemic viral pathogens, including simian foamy virus (SFV), rhesus rhadinovirus (RRV), and/or Macacine alphaherpesvirus 1 (i.e., simian herpes B virus [HERB]). However, clear clusters were not observed when plotting according to infections with these viruses (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 Extensive effects of RhCMV on the macaque immune system. (A) PCA summarizing variability in all immune parameters measured by flow cytometry. Dot plots represent values along the first and second principal component axes for RhCMV– macaques (gray dots) and RhCMV+ macaques (orange dots). (B) PCA plot with dots colored according to presence of other common viral infections: SFV (red dots), RRV (pink dots), HERB (blue dots), SFV+ and RRV+ (green dots), SFV+ and HERB+ (brown dots), and seronegative (gray dots). (C) Percentage of naive (CD28+CD95–), memory (CD28+CD95+), and effector (CD28–CD95+) cells among CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in RhCMV– and RhCMV+ groups. (D) Percentage of CD83+ and CD86+ among mDCs (CD3–CD20–CD16–CD14–HLADR+CD11c+CD123–) and monocytes (CD3–CD20–HLADR+CD14+) in RhCMV– and RhCMV+ groups. (E) Percentage of NK cells (CD3–CD20–CD8+NKG2A+) in RhCMV– and RhCMV+ groups, colored according to the fraction of NK cells that were CD16+. (F) Percentage of NKG2A/C+CD8+ CTLs (CD3+CD8+NKG2A+) in RhCMV– and RhCMV+ groups. Peripheral blood immunophenotypes were characterized in 42 RhCMV– and 29 RhCMV+ rhesus macaques. Box plots show the median value, 25th and 75th quartiles, and the range of values. Permutational MANOVA (function vegan:adonis) was used to assess correlations between dissimilarity of samples and RhCMV serostatus in A. Wilcoxon rank-sum tests were used to calculate P values in C–G.

Significant reduction of naive T cells and accumulation of memory and, especially, effector cells were observed among RhCMV+ animals in both the CD4+ and CD8+ subsets (Figure 1C). This impact on immune homeostasis was accompanied by increased T cell proliferation (Ki-67+) and activation (CD38+HLADR+), as well as increased capacity for cytokine production by T cells stimulated with PMA and ionomycin (Figure 2, red or blue oval markers). As we have shown previously (1), only RhCMV+ animals developed circulating T cells capable of IL-4 expression, while simultaneously demonstrating higher frequencies of Th1 and Th17 T cells. Cellular activation and proliferation might be expected in all immune subsets as a natural inflammatory response to infection. Nonetheless, and although APCs (monocytes, myeloid, and plasmacytoid dendritic cells) were more frequently represented among the PBMCs of RhCMV+ animals (Figure 2), expression of costimulatory molecules, especially CD83 and CD86, were substantially lower on these cells (Figure 2, purple oval markers, and Figure 1D) in the infected rhesus macaques. RhCMV+ animals also had more circulating NK cells (Figure 1E) and a significant increase in the abundance of CD16+ compared with CD56+ NK cells (Figure 1E). Finally, we observed an expansion of CD3+CD8+ T cells expressing NKG2A/C (Figure 1F), a cell population that has been reported to be expanded in certain HCMV-seropositive individuals (14, 17). Note that the inhibitory NKG2A and activating NKG2C receptors of nonhuman primates are not distinguished by commercially available antibodies due to similarity of their extracellular domains (39). Approximately 60% of the CD3+CD8+NKG2A/C+ expressed TCR-αβ (average 60% ± 6.1%). Thus, recent RhCMV infection (< ~5 months) was associated with profound changes to a broad spectrum of the host immune systems of rhesus macaques.

Figure 2 Heatmap of immune phenotypes differently expressed by RhCMV groups. Wilcoxon rank sum tests were used to identify immune subsets found to be significantly different between RhCMV+ and RhCMV- groups. Immune cell subsets that were found significantly different between groups (P < 0.05) were included to generate the heatmap.

Transcriptomes of APC CD11c+ dendritic cells, NK cells, and CD8+ T cells in RhCMV-seropositive versus -seronegative animals. To better understand the immunologic changes imposed by RhCMV infection, we performed transcriptomic analysis by RNA 3′ tag sequencing of fresh, flow-sorted, CD11c+ dendritic cells (CD3–CD20– HLA-DR+CD11c+), NKG2A/C–CD8+ T cells (CD3+CD20–CD8+NKG2A/C–), or NK cells (CD3–CD20–CD8+NKG2A/C+) from 6 RhCMV+ and 6 RhCMV– rhesus macaques (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 6, A–C for sort strategy and purity checks). The average postsort purity was 96.8% ± 1.9% for APC CD11c+ dendritic cells, 99.1% ± 2.1% for NKG2A/C–CD8+ T cells, and 99.9% ± 0.1% for NK cells. Differential expression analyses were conducted using the limma-voom Bioconductor pipeline, using a statistical model incorporating the flow-sorted cell population, RhCMV serostatus, and fragmentation time. Standard errors of estimates were adjusted for within-animal correlation. Differentially expressed genes for a given contrast were defined to have an adjusted P value of < 0.05.

The markers used for sorting were differentially expressed in the expected populations, confirming successful sorting. Other subset-specific markers were seen in the expected patterns, e.g., Lck and ZAP70 in T cells but not dendritic cells. Subsequently focusing on comparable cell subsets from RhCMV+ versus RhCMV– animals, our analysis identified 411, 585, and 1371 protein-coding transcripts differentially expressed by sorted dendritic cells, NKG2A/C–CD8+ T cells, and NK cells, respectively, between RhCMV-infected and -uninfected animals (adjusted P < 0.05; Figure 3A). Sixty-four genes were differentially expressed in all subsets, and in 63 cases, these differences were of the same direction. This shared gene expression profile in different cell types demonstrated shared effects of RhCMV across cellular subsets. KEGG enrichment analyses were performed to determine the biological functions impacted by the identified differentially expressed transcripts in each subset. Interestingly, 4 pathways among the top 25 significant pathways (P < 0.05) were impacted in all 3 cell types: human cytomegalovirus infection (mcc05163), IL-17 signaling (mcc04657), viral protein interaction with cytokines and cytokine receptors (mcc04061), and parathyroid hormone synthesis, secretion, and action (mcc04928; Figure 3, B and C). Identification of common affected pathways in all cell subsets demonstrated the substantial global impact of RhCMV on intrinsic, innate, and adaptive immunity (40). Upregulated and downregulated genes in the first 3 more closely immune-related pathways are shown in volcano plots with pie charts used as markers for genes to indicate pathway membership (Figure 3C). Although the KEGG pathway database does not include IL-10 signaling, many of the coordinately regulated genes in different pathways are members of the Reactome IL-10 signaling pathway (shown in bold in Figure 3C). Indeed, analysis of differentially expressed genes in the Reactome pipeline demonstrates significantly different regulation of IL-10 signaling in the APC subset (P = 0.004). Higher levels of the IL10RA transcript were also found in APCs from RhCMV+ macaques (adjusted P = 0.106).

Figure 3 Gene expression profiles of dendritic cells, NK cells, and T cells in RhCMV– and RhCMV+ rhesus macaques. (A) Venn diagram showing differently expressed genes (adjusted P < 0.05) in 3 sorted cell types examined for RhCMV– and RhCMV+ macaques. (B) Venn diagram showing the top 25 significant (P < 0.05) KEGG pathways. (C) Volcano-plot representations of differentially expressed genes in the indicated KEGG pathways among CD11c+ DCs (top), NKG2A/C–CD8+ T cells (middle), or NK cells (bottom) in RhCMV+ and RhCMV– macaques. Each colored pie slice indicates membership of the corresponding gene in the KEGG pathway; colors defined in the key. Transcriptomic analysis was performed of flow-sorted cell types from 6 RhCMV+ and 6 RhCMV– rhesus macaques. Differential expression analyses were conducted with the limma-voom Bioconductor pipeline, using a statistical model incorporating the flow-sorted cell population, RhCMV serostatus, and fragmentation time.

Innate transcriptional profile of flow-sorted NKG2A/C+ CD8+ T cells. We hypothesized that expression of NKG2A/C by CD8+ T cells (Figure 1F) might reflect broader upregulation of many genes related to NK or other innate cells. Therefore, the transcriptional landscape and function of NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells was analyzed (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C for sort strategy and purity check, averaging 96.8% ± 1.4%). Multidimensional scaling (MDS) was first used to place the cells within the relative transcriptional landscape of sorted subsets from RhCMV+ or RhCMV– animals (Table 1 and Figure 4A). An MDS plot based on leading log 2 fold changes between samples (edgeR:plotMDS function) demonstrated substantial overall similarity between NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells and NK cells. In fact, NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells clustered more closely to NK cells than to NKG2A/C–CD8+ T cells, suggesting the existence of an overall NK-like transcriptional program associated with NKG2A/C expression.

Figure 4 Gene expression of flow-sorted NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells. (A) MDS plot of transcript abundances using distances based on log 2 -fold differences. (B) Heatmap showing scaled values for transcripts that were found to be statistically different (adjusted P < 0.05) between NKG2A/C+ and NKG2A/C– CD8+ T cells in 6 RhCMV+ macaques.

Differential gene expression analysis was then performed to identify protein-coding transcripts differentially expressed between NKG2A/C+CD8+ and NKG2A/C–CD8+ T cells from RhCMV+ animals, yielding a total of 862 differentially expressed transcripts (adjusted P < 0.05; Figure 4B). Among the significant 862 differentially expressed transcripts, as expected, KLRC1 (NKG2A) transcripts were significantly more abundant in NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells than on NKG2A/C–CD8+ T cells. Of note, both KLRC2 and KLRC3 expression (NKG2C-1 and NKG2C-2; ref. 41) were also abundant among NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells. Increased expression of DAP-12 (TYROBP), a transmembrane adapter that pairs with activating NK receptors, was also detected, as was increased expression of DAP-10 (HOPX). Additionally, we found that numerous genes that likely enhance NK cell responses were upregulated, including KLRD1 (CD94), the natural cytotoxicity triggering receptors 3 and 1 (NCR3 and NCR1, respectively), and cytokine receptors (e.g., IL2RB). Increased expression of genes related to cytolytic effector functions, including granulysin (GNLY) and granzymes A and B (GZMA and GZMB), was also seen. Gene set enrichment analysis for members of all KEGG pathways revealed that the single most enriched pathway was NK cell–mediated cytotoxicity (adjusted P < 0.01). Among the individual genes identified as differentially expressed in NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells (adjusted P < 0.05), 24 were associated with this KEGG pathway (labeled in red in Figure 4B).

Innate-memory transcriptional profile and IL-15 and IL-12/IL-18 responsiveness of NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells. Recently, a population of human T cells with features similar to murine CD8+ TVMs was reported (20, 26). TVMs arise in the periphery, and their generation is dependent on IL-15 signaling. Thus, TVMs express IL-15Rβ (CD122 or IL-2Rβ; ref. 23). The transcriptional profile of TVMs has been reported several times and is well defined (reviewed in ref. 21). The transcriptome of NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells overlaps in many respects with the TVM transcriptome, including high expression of GNLY as well as certain granzymes (GZMA and GZMB; Figure 4B), inflammatory cytokines (IFNG, CCL5), and cytokine receptors (IL-2Rβ; Figure 5A); lower expression of CCR7 and CCR9 (Figure 5A), which may limit the cells’ retention in lymph nodes and access to the small intestine respectively; decreased expression of SOX4, a transcription factor for memory cell differentiation (Figure 5A); and higher expression of Eomes (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells exhibit transcriptional and functional features of TVMs. (A) Abundance of transcripts commonly expressed by TVMs in sorted cell populations from 6 RhCMV+ and 6 RhCMV– rhesus macaques. (B) Left: Representative histogram showing expression of EOMES among gated NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells, NKG2A/C–CD8+ T cells or NK cells. Right: Percentage of EOMES+ in the 3 gated populations from 5 different macaques. Dynamics (C) and Ki-67 expression (D) of NKG2A/C+CD8+, NKG2A/C–CD8+ T cells and NK cells following treatment of 3 RhCMV+ rhesus macaques with recombinant IL-15 (10 μg/kg) and IL-15Rα (40 μg/kg). Box plots show the median value, 25th and 75th quartiles, and the range of values. Wilcoxon signed-rank tests were used to compare values. *Adjusted P < 0.05, **Adjusted P < 0.001.

Given the importance of IL-15 in stimulating mouse TVM development (23), we next tested the IL-15 responsiveness of NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells in vivo (Figure 5, C and D). Rhesus macaques were administered 4 doses of recombinant IL-15 (10 μg/kg) and IL-15Rα (40 μg/kg), and frequencies of T- and NK-cell subsets were followed. All treated macaques underwent expansion of NKG2A/C+CD8+ but not NKG2A/C–CD8+ T cells (Table 1 and Figure 5C), which was driven by increased proliferation as demonstrated by Ki-67 expression (Figure 5D). In vitro, similarly, after 12 days of culturing purified CD8+ T cells with recombinant IL-15 (50 ng/mL), a significant increase in the percentage of NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells was observed (Table 1 and Figure 6A). NKG2A/C expression on CD8+ T cells increased during IL-15 culture with higher NKG2A and EOMES expression associating with increased proliferation (Figure 6B). IL-15 was able to stimulate de novo NKG2A/C expression after 12 days of culture of sorted NKG2A/C–CD8+ T cells (Figure 6C). IL-15–induced NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells mainly exhibited a CD95+CCR7–CD28– phenotype (Figure 6D). We next tested if NKG2A/C+ CD8+ T cells share with TVM cells the ability to respond to IL-12 and IL-18 without simultaneous TCR stimulation (25, 26). Total PBMCs were cultured for 48 hours in the presence of IL-12 and IL-18. NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells responded to IL-12 and IL-18 stimulation by generating IFN-γ, a capacity shared with NK cells but not found among NKG2A/C–CD8+ T cells (Table 1 and Figure 6E).

Figure 6 NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells exhibit functional features of TVMs. (A and B) Purified CD8+ T cells from 15 RhCMV+ rhesus macaques were cultured for 12 days with IL-15 (50 ng/mL). (A) Percentage of NKG2A-expressing CD8+ T cells on days 0 or 12. (B) Left: Representative plots showing NKG2A expression on dividing cells, which are marked by CFSE on day 12 in unstimulated and IL-15–stimulated cultures. Right: Graph showing the increase in NKG2A and EOMES expression on CD8+ T cells gated by division number (according to CFSE dilution), box plots show the median value, 25th and 75th quartiles, and the range of values, n = 5. (C and D) Purified NKG2A/C– CD8+ CTLs from 12 RhCMV+ rhesus macaques were cultured for 12 days with IL-15 (50 ng/mL). (C) Left: Representative plots showing NKG2A expression on days 0 and 12. Right: Percentage of NKG2A-expressing CD8+ T cells on days 0 or 12. (D) Flow cytometry plots showing NKG2A/C, CD95, CD28, and CCR7 on day 12. (E) PBMCs from 13 RhCMV+ rhesus macaques were cultured for 48 hours with IL-12 and IL-18. IFN-γ expression was analyzed after gating on NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells, NKG2A/C–CD8+ T cells, or NK cells. The frequencies of IFN-γ–expressing cells among NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells when cultured in medium alone was lower than 1.6%. Box plots show the median value, 25th and 75th quartiles, and the range of values. Wilcoxon signed-rank tests were used to compare values.

Cytotoxicity of NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells elicited by RhCMV infection or RhCMV-vectored vaccine administration. We tested if NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells have NK-like killing function by analyzing their activity in the presence of MHC class I–deficient K562 target cells (Table 1 and Figure 7, A and B). A Calcein AM-based killing assay was used to assess cytolytic activity against K562 cells of sorted NKG2A/C–CD8+ T cells, NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells, or NK cells (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B for sort strategy and purity checks). After sorting, the average purity of NKG2A/C–CD8+ T cells was 99.3% ± 0.4%, for NKG2A/C+ CD8+ T cells was 96.3% ± 1.7% and for NK cells was 96.5% ± 0.8%. NK cells and NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells, but not NKG2A/C–CD8+ T cells, efficiently killed the targets. Furthermore, both NK cells and NKG2A/C+ cells, but not NKG2A/C– cells, were stimulated to express cytokines by coincubation with K562s (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells have functional capacities similar to those of NK cells. (A) Cytolytic activity of sorted NKG2A/C–CD8+ T cells, NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells, or NK cells from 3 RhCMV+ rhesus macaques against Calcein AM-stained K562 at an E/T ratio of 5:1. (B) Resting PBMCs from 13 RhCMV+ rhesus macaques were incubated for 6 hours alone or with K562. IFN-γ and TNF-α expression were analyzed after gating on NKG2A/C–CD8+ T cells, NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells, or NK cells. Wilcoxon signed-rank tests were used to compare IFN-γ and TNF-α values. (C) Longitudinal representation of the percentage and absolute numbers of NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells among lymphocytes before and after vaccination of 14 RhCMV– rhesus macaques. Changes in numbers of NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells with vaccination time were evaluated with Friedman tests. (D) Left: Representative FACS plots demonstrating viral outgrowth inhibition (assessed by intracellular Gag p27) observed when autologous, infected CD4+ T cells are cultured alone or in the presence of sorted NKG2A/C–CD8+ T cells, NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells, or NK cells at an E/T ratio of 1:1. Right: Percentage of viral inhibition. The assay was performed with spleen cells and PBMCs from necropsies, box plots show the median value, 25th and 75th quartiles, and the range of values, n = 3.

We next tested if animals receiving a RhCMV-vectored vaccine would generate substantial populations of CD8+ T cells expressing NKG2 receptors, as observed in those infected by WT RhCMV (Figure 1F). These vaccines are based on the 68-1 strain of RhCMV, which lacks epithelial tropism due to the deletion of genes in the ULb′ region that code for members of the pentameric virion-surface complex essential for entry to epithelial cells (9). All RhCMV-vaccinated macaques manifested expansion of NKG2A/C+CD8+ T cells, which in most cases reached peak frequency in the blood 2 weeks after vaccination (Table 1 and Figure 7C). In contrast, only minor expansion of the cells was observed following administration of adenoviral vectors. Furthermore, although the vast majority of antigen-specific T cells elicited by RhCMV/SIV vaccination were NKG2A/C negative (35), viral inhibition assays showed that postvaccination NKG2A/C+ and NKG2A/C– T cells had equivalent capacity to inhibit SIV replication ex vivo (Figure 7D).