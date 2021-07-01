Nasal ciliated cells are primary targets for SARS-CoV-2 replication in the early stage of COVID-19

SARS-CoV-2–related host entry molecules are highly present on the apical side of ciliated cells, but not goblet cells, in human nasal respiratory epithelium. We first examined the localization and relative levels of proteins related to SARS-CoV-2 cell entry: ACE2, TMPRSS2, and FURIN. We performed IFS of tissues in the normal portions of human nasal respiratory epithelia obtained from 6 patients with pituitary adenoma during transnasal dissection surgery. Most acetylated α-tubulin+/E-cadherin+ ciliated cells had relatively high ACE2, TMPRSS2, and FURIN protein levels all over the cell surfaces (Figure 1, A–F, and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI148517DS1). Notably, the signal intensity of ACE2, TMPRSS2, and FURIN was higher at the apical versus the basal side of the epithelium, whereas it was not present at motile cilia themselves (Figure 1, A–F). Importantly, no signal was detected in the epithelium with IgG isotype control antibody (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C), which confirms specificity and confidence for all subsequent IFS data regarding presence, relative amount, and localization of ACE2. In contrast, IFS analyses of both en face and cross-sectional views of the nasal epithelium showed no evident signal of ACE2, TMPRSS2, and FURIN in MUC5AC+/E-cadherin+ goblet cells (Figure 1, G–L, and Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). ACE2 was also detected in HT2-280+/E-cadherin+ AT2 cells in lungs (Supplemental Figure 2A). In comparison, neuropilin-1 (NRP1), recently identified as a novel SARS-CoV-2 entry molecule (29), was not detected in nasal epithelium, while it was highly detected in the vascular endothelium (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C).

Figure 1 The mismatch between protein and mRNA expression pattern of SARS-CoV-2 entry molecules in human nasal mucosa epithelium. (A–F) Representative images of cross-sectional view of human nasal epithelium showing robust ACE2, TMPRSS2, and FURIN protein in acetylated α-tubulin+ ciliated epithelium (yellow arrowheads). Scale bars: 50 μm. Similar findings were observed in n = 3 normal human tissues from 3 independent experiments. (B, D, and F) Profile analysis of relative signal intensity of ACE2, TMPRSS2, and FURIN along the white line in A, C, and E. (G, I, and K) Representative images of cross-sectional views of human nasal epithelium showing that ACE2, TMPRSS2, and FURIN were not distinctly detected in MUC5AC+ goblet cells (white arrowheads). Scale bars: 50 μm. Similar findings were observed in 3 human tissues from 3 independent experiments. (H, J, and L) Comparison of relative ACE2 signal intensity between ciliated cells and goblet cells. Each dot indicates a value measured from 1 section in 3 human tissues (n = 10 sections per tissue) from 3 independent experiments. Horizontal bars indicate the mean ± SD. P value versus ciliated cells was obtained by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. (M) Unsupervised clustering of 1721 pooled human nasal epithelial cells projected on a 2D UMAP plot, and donut plot showing 5 major clusters and cellular composition of the epithelial cells. (N) UMAP plot showing distribution of ACE2+, ACE2+/TMPRSS2+, ACE2+/FURIN+, ACE2+/TMPRSS2+/FURIN+, and ACE2– cells across all clustered epithelial cells. (O) Dot plot heatmap showing expression of SARS-CoV-2 entry–related host molecule genes per each indicated cluster. (P–S) Comparison of the average of normalized expression level of each SARS-CoV-2 entry–related host molecule gene per each indicated cluster.

To confirm these human tissue findings in another primate, we used IFS to examine the localization and relative levels of ACE2 and TMPRSS2 in respiratory epithelia and lungs collected from 2 macaque monkeys during autopsy within 6 hours of death. Consistent with previous reports (30, 31), ACE2 was highly present in the epithelial cells of renal proximal tubules (Supplemental Figure 3A). ACE2 and TMPRSS2 were highly and selectively present in the acetylated-α-tubulin+/E-cadherin+ ciliated cells of the nasal mucosa, bronchus, and bronchioles but rarely or never detected in MUC5AC+ goblet cells (Supplemental Figure 3, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 4A). Furthermore, protein levels of ACE2 and TMPRSS2 were relatively low in the macaque lungs compared with the macaque ciliated epithelium of the respiratory tract (Supplemental Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 4B). Based on these findings, ACE2hi ciliated epithelial cells in the upper respiratory tract and in particular in the nasal cavity could be the main target cells for initial SARS-CoV-2 infection.

In human nasal respiratory epithelium, mRNA levels of SARS-CoV-2 entry–related host molecules correlate poorly with their protein levels and cellular localization. Recent studies reported the mRNA levels and distribution of SARS-CoV-2 entry–related genes in human airway epithelium by scRNA-Seq analysis and in situ mapping (16–20). However, the reported mRNA data do not definitively match our IFS finding. To further clarify this mismatch, we performed new scRNA-Seq in the normal portion of human nasal respiratory epithelium from the patients whose tissues were used for the IFS study. Unsupervised clustering and uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) were performed on 1721 epithelial cells of the nasal epithelium. Five epithelial cell clusters — basal, suprabasal, club, goblet, and ciliated cells — were identified (Figure 1M) by annotation of clusters based on expression of data-driven genes and epithelial cell type–specific marker genes such as KRT15, KRT5, SERPINB4, KRT7, SCGB1A1, MUC5AC, and FOXJ1 (32–35) (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Only 1.8% of the total epithelial cells had a detectable level of ACE2 mRNA transcript (Figure 1N), whereas a small number of ACE2+ cells showed a detectable level of TMPRSS2 and FURIN in the nasal epithelium (Figure 1N).

We next compared the average mRNA expression levels of SARS-CoV-2 entry–related host molecules among epithelial cell clusters by pseudo-bulk analysis (36). ACE2 mRNA expression was low in all epithelial cell types (Figure 1, O and P), while TMPRSS2 mRNA expression was relatively high in ciliated and goblet cells (Figure 1, O and Q), and FURIN mRNA expression was high in secretory cells but rare in ciliated (Figure 1, O and R). NRP1 mRNA expression also was relatively low in all epithelial cells except for goblet cells (Figure 1, O and S). We further verified these expression patterns of SARS-CoV-2 entry–related host factors by analyzing a public scRNA-Seq data set of human nasal tissues. Unsupervised clustering and UMAP were performed on 3415 nasal epithelial cells. The same annotation approach identified the same 5 epithelial cell clusters (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). Consistent with our scRNA-Seq data, only 2.7% of total epithelial cells had detectable levels of ACE2 mRNA, and its expression was relatively low in all epithelial cell types (Supplemental Figure 6, E–H). Similar patterns were identified for TMPRSS2, FURIN, and NRP1 mRNA expression in the different epithelial cells (Supplemental Figure 6, E–H). Thus, mRNA levels, as determined by scRNA-Seq, do not track with protein levels or cellular localization of the SARS-CoV-2 entry–related host molecules in human nasal respiratory epithelium.

ACE2, TMPRSS2, and FURIN proteins are highly present at the apical side of ciliated cells at the single-cell level. To validate the above findings, we performed cytologic analysis on smeared cells obtained by nasal brushing of nasal respiratory epithelium and pooled from 3 healthy volunteers (men, ages 25–30 years) (Figure 2A). This approach allowed us to determine levels and distributions of ACE2, TMPRSS2, and FURIN proteins at single-cell resolution. All 3 proteins were highly present at the apical side of acetylated-α-tubulin+ multiciliated epithelial cells, but they were limited or absent in MUC5AC+ goblet cells (Figure 2, B–G). To distinguish the secretory and basal cells from ciliated cells, we further stained the smeared cells for specific keratin markers, either KRT5 or KRT7 (33) (Supplemental Figure 5A). The proportion of KRT5lo/KRT7lo multiciliated cells was about 22%; that of KRT5lo/KRT7hi differentiating or secretory cells, including club and goblet cells, was about 51%; and the proportion of KRT5hi/KRT7lo suprabasal or basal cells was about 20% (Figure 3, A–D). Again, the relative levels of ACE2, TMPRSS2, and FURIN were high in KRT5lo/KRT7lo fully differentiated multiciliated cells but not in KRT7hi differentiating or secretory cells, including club and goblet cells (Figure 3, E–J). These results clearly indicate that fully differentiated multiciliated cells are a primary target of SARS-CoV-2 in the nasal respiratory epithelium.

Figure 2 Human nasal cytology reveals that SARS-CoV-2 entry molecules are located at the apical side of multiciliated cells. (A) Schematic diagram of a series of procedures for human nasal cytology by nasal brushing and preparation of nasal cell smear onto slide. (B–G) Representative images showing that ACE2, TMPRSS2, and FURIN are abundant in the apical side of acetylated α-tubulin+ multiciliated cells, but very limited or absent in MUC5AC+ goblet cells in the smeared nasal cells. Scale bars: 25 μm. Similar findings were observed in 3 healthy volunteers from 2 independent experiments.

Figure 3 SARS-CoV-2 entry molecule proteins are highly present in fully differentiated multiciliated cells, but not in secretory or differentiating cells. (A–C) Representative images showing subtypes of human nasal epithelial cells. White-dashed boxes in A are magnified in B and C. Scale bar in A: 100 μm. (B) Image showing KRT7hi secretory- or differentiating-type cells (yellow arrowhead) and KRT5lo/KRT7lo fully differentiated multiciliated cells (white arrowhead). Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Image showing KRT5hi basal type cells (white arrow). Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Donut plot showing subtype proportions in 1538 pooled smeared nasal epithelial cells of healthy volunteers (n = 3). (E–J) Representative images and comparisons of relative ACE2, TMPRSS2, and FURIN intensity in the smeared nasal cells, showing high in KRT7lo fully differentiated multiciliated cells (yellow arrowheads) but very low in KRT7hi secretory or differentiating cells (white arrowheads). Scale bars: 50 μm. (F, H, and J) Each dot indicates a value obtained from 1 smear sample in 3 volunteers (3 smeared slides per volunteer) from 2 independent experiments. Horizontal bars indicate the mean ± SD. P value versus ciliated cells was obtained by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test.

SARS-CoV-2 is massively replicated in a distinct subset of human nasal epithelial cells. To delineate the cellular tropism of SARS-CoV-2 in the nasal epithelium, we obtained samples from 6 patients with COVID-19 by nasal cavity brushing on the first day of hospitalization (the first day for confirmation of COVID-19 by the reverse transcriptase PCR diagnostic method) (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Then, we pooled 4 samples from patients with COVID-19 and 2 samples from healthy donors and performed scRNA-Seq on 63,593 epithelial cells after removal of nonepithelial cells, including immune cells. An unsupervised clustering distinguished 13 different epithelial cell clusters visualized with UMAP (32, 35) (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 8). Of the total nasal epithelial cells of healthy controls, about 60% were multiciliated and goblet cells while about 30% were suprabasal cells and club cells (Figure 4, B and C). In comparison, proportions of these cells were largely reduced, while those of differentiating secretory and ciliated precursor cells, bestrophin-4hi (BEST4hi) cells, and IFN-γ–responsive ciliated cells were substantially increased in COVID-19 patients (Figure 4, B and C). These results imply that the damaged or dead nasal epithelial cells caused by SARS-CoV-2 infection are dynamically replaced with differentiating epithelial cells derived from their stem and precursor cells during the early stage of COVID-19. Nevertheless, ACE2 mRNA+ cells were still extremely rare (Figure 4D), and expression levels were markedly low in all nasal epithelial cells from the COVID-19 patients (Figure 4E). This finding is inconsistent with a recent report showing increased ACE2 mRNA expression in epithelial cells from patients with COVID-19 (34).

Figure 4 Comparison of cellular composition and SARS-CoV-2 entry molecular gene expression in nasal epithelial cells between healthy donors and patients with COVID-19. (A) Schematic diagram depicting a series of procedures for scRNA-Seq of nasal epithelial cells from COVID-19 patients. (B) UMAP plot comparing unsupervised clustering of nasal epithelial cell subsets between healthy controls and patients with COVID-19. (C) List and proportion plots comparing proportion of each epithelial cell subset in total clustered epithelial cells between healthy controls and COVID-19 patients. (D) Unsupervised clustering projected on a 2D UMAP plot comparing distributions of ACE2+, ACE2+/TMPRSS2+, ACE2+/FURIN+, and ACE2+/TMPRSS2+/FURIN+ cells across total pooled nasal epithelial cells between healthy controls and COVID-19 patients. (E) Dot plot heatmap comparing expressions of SARS-CoV-2 entry molecule genes per each cell cluster between healthy controls and COVID-19 patients.

We next determined the cellular composition and transcript profiles of the SARS-CoV-2–infected cells. These cells were found in all clusters but were especially more prevalent among ciliated cells, including ciliated BEST4hi, IFN-γ–responsive, and multiciliated cells (Figure 5A). Notably, approximately 38% of the infected cells were clustered as an indefinable cell type designated as the “SARS-CoV-2hi” population, with high mRNA expression of the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid, membrane, open reading frame, and untranslated region (Figure 5, A–D). We assume that these features were conferred by a marked transcriptional change in the cells after SARS-CoV-2 infection. Moreover, the aligned transcript ratio of SARS-CoV-2 to each cell notably differed: about 75% of detected genes in the SARS-CoV-2hi cells were viral genes derived from SARS-CoV-2, whereas most of the other clusters had less than 1% of the viral genes per cell (Figure 5, E and F). These findings implicate that the SARS-CoV-2hi cluster represents primary target cells where SARS-CoV-2 highly replicates.

Figure 5 scRNA-Seq identifies a distinct nasal epithelial cell subset in which SARS-CoV-2 is massively replicated in patients with COVID-19. (A) Normalized mRNA expression level of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid (N) in total clustered epithelial cells projected on UMAP plot. (B) List and proportion plots showing proportion of each epithelial cell subset in total SARS-CoV-2 N+ cells (left) and proportion of SARS-CoV-2 N+ cells within each cluster (right). (C) Violin plots depicting normalized mRNA expression levels of indicated SARS-CoV-2 genes in each cluster. (D) Normalized mRNA expression levels of indicated SARS-CoV-2 genes in total clustered epithelial cells projected on UMAP plot. (E) Comparison of proportion of SARS-CoV-2 genes among total detected genes per cell in each cluster. (F) List and proportion plots showing average percentages of SARS-CoV-2 genes in each cluster.

Because SARS-CoV-2hi cells produce mRNAs of SARS-CoV-2 at a high rate, it is difficult to determine the specific cell type of the SARS-CoV-2hi subset using scRNA-Seq data (Supplemental Figure 8B). Nevertheless, to define the SARS-CoV-2hi cluster, we used pseudo-time trajectory analysis (37), which allowed us to capture the continuous differentiation path from basal stem cells to fully differentiated, multiciliated cells (33, 34) (Figure 6A). Under this path, the SARS-CoV-2hi cluster positioned adjacent to other ciliated cell clusters (Figure 6A). Further, subway map plotting showed that the SARS-CoV-2hi cell cluster and IFN-γ–responsive ciliated cells were closely lined along a linear trajectory (Figure 6B), implying that SARS-CoV-2hi cells are likely ciliated cells.

Figure 6 Trajectory inference for human nasal epithelial cells in patients with COVID-19. (A) Pseudo-time trajectory projected on UMAP plot depicting inferred differentiation pathway in total pooled nasal epithelial cells of healthy controls and COVID-19 patients. (B) Subway map plot showing pseudo-temporal ordering of total pooled nasal epithelial cells. Note that SARS-CoV-2hi cells are placed along a continuous path with IFN-γ–responsive ciliated cells.

Multiciliated cells but not secretory or basal cells of human nasal respiratory epithelium are a primary target for SARS-CoV-2 replication. To identify the specific cell type of the SARS-CoV-2hi subset, we performed IFS on smeared epithelial cells from the nasal cavities of patients with COVID-19 (Figure 7A). In line with the pseudo-time trajectory analysis, nucleocapsid protein (NP) signal was detected exclusively in acetylated-α-tubulin+ multiciliated cells (Figure 7, B–D) and not in MUC5AC+ goblet cells (Figure 7, F and G), KRT7hi secretory or differentiating cells (Figure 7, I–L), or KRT5hi basal cells. Given that detection of NP by IFS indicates a significant level of viral replication in the infected cell (Figure 5, C and E), the NP+/acetylated-α-tubulin+ multiciliated cells are equivalent to the SARS-CoV-2hi cluster cells in Figure 5. Of the total smeared epithelial cells, only 16% were acetylated-α-tubulin+ multiciliated cells, and the rest (84%) were non-multiciliated cells. By comparison, among SARS-CoV-2 NP+–infected cells, 85% were multiciliated, 13% were dead, and 2% were unclassified (Figure 7, E and H). In contrast, NP signal was undetected in any smeared epithelial cells from the nasal cavities of healthy donors (Supplemental Figure 9). Taken together, our findings convincingly indicate that SARS-CoV-2 replicates in multiciliated epithelial cells and that its tropism matches with protein levels of virus entry–related host factors in the human nasal epithelium rather than with their mRNA levels.

Figure 7 Nucleocapsid protein of SARS-CoV-2 is detected exclusively in multiciliated epithelial cells of patients with COVID-19. (A) Schematic diagram of a series of procedures for human nasal cytology by nasal brushing and preparation of nasal cell smear onto slide. (B–E) Representative images showing detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein (NP) in acetylated-α-tubulin+ multiciliated epithelial cells (yellow arrowheads) (B–D) and SARS-CoV-2–infected dead cells (E). Box regions are magnified in right panels. Note cell shrinkage (yellow arrow) and loss of cilia and nucleus (white arrow). Scale bars: 200 μm (B); 20 μm (C–E). Similar findings were observed in n = 6 COVID-19 patients. (F and G) Representative images showing no SARS-CoV-2 NP in MUC5AC+ goblet cells. Box region is magnified and displayed as G. Scale bars: 200 μm (F); 20 μm (G). Similar findings were observed in 6 patients with COVID-19. (H) Donut plots presenting proportion of indicated cell subtypes in about 2449 pooled epithelial cells and 1606 pooled infected cells from 3 patients with COVID-19. (I–K) Representative images showing no SARS-CoV-2 NP (yellow arrowheads) in KRT7hi secretory or differentiating cells. Box regions are magnified and displayed as J and K. Scale bars: 500 μm (I); 50 μm (J and K). (L) Comparison of KRT7 intensity between secretory cells and SARS-CoV-2–infected cells. Each dot indicates a value obtained from 1 smear sample in 5 patients (4 smeared slides per patient) from 2 independent experiments. Horizontal bars indicate mean ± SD. P value versus secretory cells was obtained by 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test.

SARS-CoV-2 highly replicates at the early stage of COVID-19 in nasal multiciliated epithelial cells but not in oral squamous epithelial cells. To elucidate changes in epithelial cells during the early stage of infection, we collected nasal and oral epithelial cells on days 1, 3, and 6 of hospitalization and subjected them to scRNA-Seq and cytologic analysis (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). The population of nasal ciliated cells was markedly reduced at day 3 but showed a rebound from precursor cells at day 6 (Figure 8, B and C), which implies that the damaged ciliated epithelial cells were actively replaced by their precursor cells. Accordingly, populations of differentiating secretory and ciliated cells were highly increased at days 3 and 6 (Figure 8, B and C). We further delineated a differentiation pathway from basal to ciliated cells and found that the club and goblet cells could be possible precursors of ciliated cells — which is consistent with a recent report (33) — during the early stage of COVID-19 (Figure 8D). Notably, the number of SARS-CoV-2hi cells and the percentage of SARS-CoV-2 genes in each cell were strikingly reduced at days 3 and 6 (Figure 9, A and B), representing the replication and shedding of SARS-CoV-2 occurring in the multiciliated cells of the nasal cavity during the early stage of COVID-19. These changes were consistent with cytologic analysis showing a decreased number and signal intensity of SARS-CoV-2 NP in multiciliated epithelial cells (Figure 9, C–E).

Figure 8 Nasal ciliated epithelial cells of patients with COVID-19 are rapidly replaced by precursor cells. (A) Schematic diagram depicting a series of procedures for scRNA-Seq of nasal epithelial cells from COVID-19 patients, which were sampled on the first, third, and sixth days of hospitalization. (B and C) UMAP plots showing changes in populations of the epithelial cell clusters, and list and proportion plots showing proportion of each epithelial cell subset in total clustered epithelial cells on the indicated days of hospitalization. (D) Subway map plot presenting pseudo-time differentiation paths from basal cell cluster to differentiated ciliated cell cluster.

Figure 9 Replication and shedding of SARS-CoV-2 occur in the nasal multiciliated cells during the early stage of COVID-19. (A) UMAP plots showing changes of normalized mRNA expression levels of SARS-CoV-2 N in total clustered epithelial cells on the indicated days of hospitalization. (B) Violin plots depicting proportion of SARS-CoV-2 genes among total detected genes per cell in each cell cluster on the indicated days of hospitalization. (C and D) Representative images showing a rapid reduction in signal intensity and number of SARS-CoV-2 NP in multiciliated cells (yellow arrowheads) during the hospitalization. Dashed box regions are magnified in lower panels or insets. Scale bars: 20 μm (C); 200 μm (D). Similar findings were observed in 6 patients with COVID-19. (E) Changes in the number of SARS-CoV-2 NP+ cells per 103 smeared cells in 6 patients with COVID-19 on the indicated days of hospitalization or after symptom onset.

Oral cavity epithelium has been viewed as a primary infection route for SARS-CoV-2 because previous studies using scRNA-Seq and in situ hybridization showed mRNA expression of SARS-CoV-2 entry–related factors in the oral mucosa (21, 22, 31). For this reason, we assessed ACE2 protein levels and SARS-CoV-2 infectivity in human oral cavity epithelium. An en face view of IFS analysis revealed no distinct ACE2 protein signal in the squamous epithelium of the oral cavity or the transitional epithelium of the nasopharynx. In contrast, ACE2 protein was clearly detected in the respiratory ciliated epithelium of the nasal cavity (Figure 10A). Moreover, no SARS-CoV-2 NP was detected in the smeared squamous epithelial cells of oral cavity samples from patients with COVID-19 at days 1, 3, and 6 of hospitalization, whereas SARS-CoV-2 NP was detected in the smeared multiciliated epithelial cells of the nasal cavity (Figure 10, B–D). Thus, epithelial cells covering the oral cavity contained no detectable ACE2 protein and showed no signs of definitive SARS-CoV-2 infection and replication.