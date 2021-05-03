Commentary 10.1172/JCI148300

B cells join T cell clusters in the host response to recurrent herpes simplex virus 2 infection

Jeff R. Gehlhausen1 and Akiko Iwasaki1,2,3,4

1Department of Dermatology and

2Department of Immunobiology, Yale University School of Medicine, New Haven, Connecticut, USA.

3Department of Molecular Cellular and Developmental Biology, Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA.

4Howard Hughes Medical Institute.

Address correspondence to: Akiko Iwasaki, Yale University School of Medicine, 300 Cedar Street, TAC S655B, New Haven, Connecticut 06520, USA. Phone: 203.785.2919; Email: akiko.iwasaki@yale.edu.

Published May 3, 2021 - More info

Published in Volume 131, Issue 9 on May 3, 2021
J Clin Invest. 2021;131(9):e148300. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI148300.
© 2021 American Society for Clinical Investigation
Published May 3, 2021 - Version history
Recurrent genital herpes lesions are infiltrated by various leukocytes, yet the role of B cell subsets in this process is unknown. In this issue of the JCI, Ford et al. describe the presence and antibody-secreting role of local B cell populations in herpes simplex virus 2 (HSV-2) recurrent lesions. The authors analyzed a comprehensive array of sequential skin biopsy specimens from HSV-2–infected patients over time and at various stages of infection. Using immunofluorescence and in situ hybridization, the authors show the presence of rare IgD+ naive B cells and IgG-expressing antibody-secreting cells (ASCs) in recurrent HSV-2 lesions embedded in CD4+ T cell–rich dermal immune infiltrates, levels of which transiently increase during lesion reactivation and healing. Notably, local increases in HSV-2–specific antibodies in recurrent lesions were detected, whereas serum HSV-2 antibody levels remained stable. Future research is needed to understand the precise role of these tissue-visiting B cells in disease resolution.

