Integrated transcriptomic analysis of human tuberculosis granulomas and a biomimetic model identifies therapeutic targets

Identification and RNAseq analysis of TB, sarcoidosis, and control lymph node biopsies. The overall study design is presented in Figure 1. We searched our biorepository of lymph node samples taken during the clinical diagnostic pathway, with a subsequent diagnosis of tuberculosis, sarcoidosis and normal tissue. We used a screening process to identify specimens with robust diagnosis, no confounding clinical factors, and consistency of biopsy date (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI148136DS1). Lymph node biopsies were analyzed from 7 untreated TB patients, 10 untreated sarcoidosis patients, and 7 control samples. Granulomas were acquired using laser capture microdissection until a total area of 8 mm2 per donor was acquired (Supplemental Figure 2), and an equivalent surface area was sampled from control lymph nodes. RNA sequencing (RNAseq) was performed using Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, and the data were explored for variance, normalized, and checked for outliers (Supplemental Figure 3). No outliers were identified after normalization.

Figure 1 Overall study design. (A) Granulomas from human biopsy specimens were acquired by laser capture microdissection, RNA was extracted and sequenced using the Ion Torrent system. (B) Human PBMCs were infected overnight with Mtb and encapsulated in a 3D collagen model, and RNA was extracted at day 4 and sequenced using the Illumina HiSeq system. (C) Bioinformatic analysis was performed to analyze and correlate the clinical specimen and in vitro model data sets to identify key regulatory pathways. (D) Pathways upregulated in patients with TB were inhibited in the 3D model to determine the effect on the host-pathogen interaction.

Tuberculosis and sarcoidosis granulomas share transcriptional programs. Initial exploratory data analysis by principal component analysis identified a high degree of overlap between TB and sarcoidosis samples, in contrast to clear clustering of control lymph node samples (Figure 2A). Analysis according to other variables including sex, ethnicity, site of lymph node, day of sequencing, or sequencing chip did not identify any confounding effects (Supplemental Figure 4). Hierarchical clustering of the 50 most variable genes also demonstrated clear separation of control samples, but did not separate TB and sarcoidosis samples (Figure 2B and gene list Supplemental Table 1). A similar pattern was observed with analysis of the 1000 most variable genes (Supplemental Figure 5 and Supplemental Table 2).

Figure 2 Gene expression in TB and sarcoidosis has significant overlap. (A) PCA plot of whole transcriptome data demonstrates separation of the control group from diseased lymph nodes (purple), while the TB (orange) and sarcoidosis (blue) samples overlap. (B) Hierarchical clustering heat map of top 50 most variable genes using Spearman correlation and complete linkage. Control samples (purple) cluster separately to the TB (orange) and sarcoidosis (blue) samples, which show no differentiation. (C) Venn diagram of the number of upregulated genes in TB (orange) and sarcoidosis (blue) relative to control, confirming numerous shared genes (log 2 fold change ≥ 1.5, adjusted P value < 0.05). (D) Venn diagram of the number of downregulated genes in TB (orange) and sarcoidosis (blue) relative to control (log 2 fold change ≥ 1.5, adjusted P value < 0.05). (E and F) Volcano plots of differentially expressed genes in TB (E) and sarcoidosis (F) plotting the log 2 fold change on the x axis and adjusted P value on the y axis. Gray: similarly expressed genes; green: genes with absolute log 2 fold change ≥ 1.5; blue: genes with adjusted P value < 0.05; red: genes exceeding both thresholds. More genes are upregulated in TB, and to a higher fold change, than in sarcoidosis. Horizontal dashed line denotes adjusted P value of 0.05, vertical dashed line denotes absolute log 2 fold change of 1.5.

Analysis identified significant numbers of differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in TB and sarcoidosis relative to control samples. In the TB samples, 748 genes were upregulated, of which 376 were shared with sarcoidosis (Figure 2C and Supplemental Table 3), while 111 genes were sarcoidosis unique. Among the genes downregulated, overlap was less marked, with 154 shared, 382 specific to TB, and 168 to sarcoidosis (Figure 2D and Supplemental Table 4). Of the total 1563 DEGs, one-third of them were shared between TB and sarcoidosis. Analysis of fold change and significance estimated as false discovery rate (FDR) less than 0.05 demonstrated log 2 changes of up to 11-fold in TB relative to control samples (Figure 2E, gene list Supplemental Table 5), whereas the degree fold change in sarcoidosis was less marked (Figure 2F and Supplemental Table 6). Plotting DEGs in TB relative to control samples onto the KEGG TB pathway showed 79 of 139 genes to be upregulated (Supplemental Figure 6).

Direct comparison of TB and sarcoidosis was performed to identify differences between the 2 granulomatous conditions (Supplemental Table 7). Gene ontology analysis demonstrated that the primary biological processes upregulated in TB relative to sarcoidosis involve cytokine signaling and the inflammatory response, angiogenesis, and extracellular matrix organization (Supplemental Figure 7A). The most significantly upregulated process was the cytokine-mediated signaling pathway, including many genes already implicated in TB pathogenesis, such as IL1B, CCL2, CXCL9, CXCL10, HIF1A, and MMP1 (11), along with novel genes such as SPHK1. Within this group, the most highly upregulated gene was MMP1 (Matrix Metalloproteinase 1; Supplemental Figure 7B). Gene set enrichment analysis identified the lytic vacuole membrane (Supplemental Figure 8A) and KEGG lysosome pathway (Supplemental Figure 8B) as the only components downregulated in TB relative to sarcoidosis.

A TB-unique cluster primarily relates to inflammation and the extracellular matrix. Correlation analysis using Markov Cluster Algorithm (Graphia Pearson r = 0.83, MCL = 1.7) of DEGs identified in comparison of the 3 clinical groups (TB relative to control, sarcoidosis relative to control, and TB relative to sarcoidosis samples) (Supplemental Tables 3 and 4) demonstrated multiple clusters of upregulated and downregulated genes (Figure 3A). Of note, Cluster 21 was the only one uniquely upregulated in TB (Figure 3B). Cluster 21 comprised 7 genes including MMP1, plus the divalent transition metal transporter SLC11A1 (solute carrier family 11 member 1, formerly known as NRAMP1), monocyte chemoattractants CCL7 and CCL8 (C-C motif chemokine ligand 7 and 8), OLR1 (oxidized low density lipoprotein receptor 1, formerly known as LOX1), FAM124A (family with sequence similarity 124 member A), and LGALS17A (galectin 14 pseudogene). Gene ontology performed on these 7 genes generated multiple biological processes and pathways with significance after correcting for FDR, implicating a central role for the inflammatory response and extracellular matrix turnover in TB pathogenesis (Supplemental Table 8).

Figure 3 TB and sarcoidosis have disease-specific gene clusters. (A) Correlation analysis performed using Markov Cluster Algorithm (Pearson’s R of 0.83) with genes of absolute log 2 fold change ≥ 1.5 and adjusted P value < 0.05. Each node (circle) depicts a transcript/gene, each edge (line) depicts Pearson’s correlation value. The left branches display clusters upregulated in TB and sarcoidosis, and the right branches display clusters that are downregulated. Several coregulated clusters are observed. Cluster 21 (blue) is the only cluster specific to TB and comprises the 7 annotated genes. (B) Average (mean) normalized gene expression level in Cluster 21 comparing control (n = 7), sarcoidosis (n = 10), and TB samples (n = 7). Gene expression values after TMM normalization used. Box-and-whisker plot with median values (line). Whiskers represent minimum and maximum values, boxes represent the 25th to 75th percentiles. (C) Heat map arranged according to top 10 disease-specific upregulated genes based on fold change. Using TB-specific (orange), sarcoidosis-specific (blue), and jointly regulated genes (pink), a clear distinction between control, TB, and sarcoidosis is observed. (D) Gene ontology enrichment (ReactomePA program in R, using genes with adjusted P value < 0.05) showing the top 10 upregulated REACTOME pathways in TB relative to control. Immune processes and extracellular matrix turnover are highly represented. Dot size represents number of expressed genes in the pathway, shade of color represents adjusted P value.

Further analysis of TB-predominant Clusters 2, 7, and 8 identified that the inflammatory response, extracellular matrix, wound healing, and nucleotide metabolism feature significantly on gene ontology analysis (Supplemental Figure 9, A–C and Supplemental Table 9). In contrast, the only sarcoidosis-predominant gene cluster, Cluster 14, comprised 9 genes such as ATP6V0D2 (ATPase H+ transporting V0 subunit D2), CHIT1 (Chitinase 1), and FAIM2 (Fas apoptotic inhibitory molecule 2). Analysis of cellular components using gene ontology demonstrated overexpression of the lysosome, but did not generate any significant biological processes or pathways using the same analytical approach (Supplemental Figure 9D and Supplemental Table 9).

Contrasting the expression of the top 10 DEGs most significantly upregulated for each condition, that are specific to TB only, sarcoidosis only, or communal to both according to fold change clearly separated the groups (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 10). However, except for CCL7 and MMP1, all genes in the TB only group (orange) were also overexpressed in the sarcoidosis samples (blue). Inspection of individual genes revealed that the TB-specific DEGs are mainly located in the extracellular environment and are often metal binding, while sarcoidosis only DEGs are located intracellularly or at the plasma membrane and are often associated with neural development and protein synthesis (Supplemental Table 10). DEGs shared by both diseases are mainly located extracellularly and relate to the immune response or the extracellular matrix (Supplemental Table 10).

Analyses of the top 10 upregulated REACTOME pathways in TB relative to control samples confirmed immunological pathways and extracellular matrix turnover as predominant processes (Figure 3D). In contrast, downregulated genes in TB primarily relate to chromatin organization and RNA and protein metabolism (Supplemental Figure 10). Gene set enrichment analysis of the top 10 canonical pathways in both TB and sarcoidosis demonstrated the most overexpressed pathways relative to control samples were extracellular matrix-related, both in TB (Supplemental Figure 11A) and sarcoidosis (Supplemental Figure 11B). As this analysis was from lymph node biopsies, we investigated compartment-specific effects relative to published data sets that used RNAseq methodology to allow a consistent analysis pipeline (12, 13). Analysis of the lung RNAseq study identified a total of 29 statistically significant upregulated REACTOME pathways in TB (Supplemental Table 11), whereas our microdissection approach of lymph nodes identified 278 pathways (Supplemental Table 12). The lung study was smaller, studying 5 TB samples; included patients already on antibiotic treatment; and did not capture the granuloma microenvironment by microdissection, potentially reducing power and introducing confounders. The top 10 pathways upregulated in the lung were replicated in the lymph node analysis more frequently than the peripheral circulation, while several of the downregulated pathways in the lung were upregulated in blood (Supplemental Figure 12).

The 3D collagen granuloma model most closely replicates gene expression in clinical TB samples. To translate the insights from clinical sample analysis toward new therapeutic targets, we proceeded to perform cell culture studies. In order to determine a model of TB that can best represent clinical TB, we first compared 3 primary human PBMC cell culture models using the same bioinformatic pipeline as applied to the clinical sample analysis. The 2D model studied was PBMCs infected with Mtb under standard tissue culture conditions, while both 3D models involved overnight infection of PBMCs with Mtb (day 0) and then resuspension in matrix that was encapsulated into 3D microspheres by bioelectrospray methodology. Cells in the 3D alginate model were encapsulated in alginate matrix, whereas the 3D collagen model used alginate-collagen matrix as previously described (14). Within this system, Mtb is phagocytosed by monocytes (15), which then differentiate into CD68+ macrophages over time (14). The change in gene expression 4 days after Mtb infection relative to uninfected cells was compared with clinical TB samples for upregulated (Supplemental Figure 13A and Supplemental Table 13) and downregulated DEGs (Supplemental Figure 13B and Supplemental Table 14). Overall, the 2D model displayed the highest number of DEGs with 944 genes, though only one-tenth of these overlapped with clinical TB samples, with 79 upregulated and 21 downregulated genes. The 3D alginate model was the most inert model, with 100 DEGs observed, of which 49 upregulated and 1 downregulated gene were in common with clinical TB. The 3D collagen model had 482 DEGs, of which 158 upregulated and 7 downregulated genes overlapped with clinical TB samples, and so shared the greatest number of genes.

Gene ontology analysis of DEGs demonstrates that the 3D collagen model reflects the top 20 REACTOME pathways upregulated and downregulated in clinical TB more closely than the other models (Figure 4). The 3D collagen model represents upregulated pathways in clinical TB associated with the immune system, hemostasis, and signal transduction, as well as downregulated pathways relating to metabolism of proteins and RNA. The 3D alginate model has upregulation of several pathways in clinical TB associated with the immune system, but no downregulated pathways overlapping with clinical TB. In contrast, the 2D model correlates with only 4 upregulated pathways in clinical TB, all immune pathways, and demonstrates divergent regulation of several pathways in the opposite direction to the clinical samples. Next, we compared pathways regulated by infection in the 3D collagen model with gene expression profiles in the circulation of patients with TB, and found high overlap and concordance of modulated pathways (Supplemental Figure 14). Therefore, we progressed to our mechanistic studies in the 3D collagen model.

Figure 4 The 3D granuloma model with alginate-collagen matrix most closely reflects clinical TB gene expression. Gene ontology enrichment (ReactomePA program in R, using genes with adjusted P value < 0.05) showing the top 20 REACTOME pathways upregulated and downregulated in human TB granulomas relative to control tissue, according to adjusted P value. Pathways are ordered within in each gene ontology category according to adjusted P value (Clinical TB), and gene ontology category is depicted by color. Significant fold change expression for each pathway denoted across different cell culture models. Red: pathways significantly upregulated in category; blue: pathways significantly downregulated in category (adjusted P value < 0.05 for each).

Comparison of clinical samples and the 3D granuloma model identifies potential therapeutic target genes. Initial transcriptomic analysis of uninfected and Mtb-infected PBMCs from 6 healthy donors using principle component analysis in the 3D collagen model demonstrated general separation of groups, with overlap of 1 uninfected and 1 infected microsphere sample that may reflect donor variation (Figure 5A). Using gene set enrichment analysis, the top 10 canonical pathways upregulated in the 3D collagen model relate to the extracellular matrix and cytokine signaling (Figure 5B), similar to that observed in clinical TB samples (Supplemental Figure 11A).

Figure 5 Mtb infection of PBMCs in the 3D collagen model upregulates multiple genes that overlap with clinical TB specimens. (A) PCA of whole transcriptome data showing differentiation of gene expression between uninfected (blue) and Mtb-infected (red) PBMCs in the 3D collagen model in 6 healthy donors. (B) Top 10 overexpressed canonical pathways according to Normalized Enrichment Score (NES) in Mtb-infected relative to uninfected cells in the 3D collagen model (Gene Set Enrichment Analysis). Adjusted P value < 0.01. (C) Overlap of genes upregulated uniquely in clinical TB samples (orange) and the 3D collagen model (purple). (D) Overlap of genes upregulated consistently in both TB and sarcoidosis (orange) and the 3D collagen model (purple). Thresholds in clinical samples of log 2 fold change ≥ 1.5 and adjusted P value < 0.05, and thresholds in the 3D collagen model of log 2 fold change ≥ 0.18 and adjusted P value < 0.05.

Next, we compared all significantly upregulated genes in the 3D collagen model, including those with log 2 fold change below 1.5, with the upregulated genes previously identified in clinical TB samples. DEGs from clinical TB were categorized into 2 groups, TB only or shared between TB and sarcoidosis, to determine if targeting pathways unique to TB or shared with sarcoidosis had divergent effects. This identified 181 genes upregulated in clinical TB and the 3D collagen model (Figure 5C and Supplemental Table 15), and 177 upregulated genes upregulated in both TB and sarcoidosis that were also induced in the 3D collagen model (Figure 5D and Supplemental Table 16).

Selection of candidate host-directed therapy targets. We then applied a systematic approach to host-directed therapy (HDT) target selection, beginning with the 181 genes upregulated in TB only and 177 TB-sarcoidosis genes (Figure 6). First, we selected intracellular enzymes as potentially tractable targets for orally available inhibitors, an important consideration for resource-poor settings. We identified 90 enzymes, of which 36 had validated chemical inhibitors available. Target specificity for each compound was reviewed, and inhibitory drugs with multiple targets were excluded. Published drug toxicity data were analyzed, with prioritization of drugs with proven safety in either human or in vivo systems and no evidence of toxicity. The final factors examined were the DEG fold change values in the clinical TB samples and Mtb-infected 3D collagen model, and transcript abundance in the clinical TB samples. This process identified 12 intracellular HDT targets, 7 in the TB only group (CA2, CTSL, FURIN, LRRK2, NAMPT, RIPK2 and SPHK1) and 5 communal to TB and sarcoidosis (FADS2, HK2, HSD11B1, SRC, TYMP).

Figure 6 Systematic selection process to identify potential host-directed therapy targets. Upregulated genes that were exclusive to TB granulomas or shared between TB and sarcoidosis granulomas, and that were also upregulated in the 3D collagen model, were systematically refined using the criteria listed. This process identified 12 host-directed therapy targets for experimental inhibition in the 3D collagen model. Thresholds used for initial gene selection were log 2 fold change ≥ 1.5 with adjusted P value < 0.05 in clinical samples, and log 2 fold change ≥ 0.18 with adjusted P value < 0.05 in the 3D collagen model.

Sphingosine kinase 1 (SphK1) inhibition suppresses Mtb growth in the 3D collagen model. To investigate the effect of targeting the pathways identified through this unbiased approach, we studied the effect of inhibitors added to the 3D collagen model at day 1. Inhibitors were added at a concentration determined by published studies, which are detailed in Supplemental Table 17. Mtb luminescence was observed within 2 hours of drug application, after 24 hours (day 2), and then on days 4, 7, 9, 11, and 14. Inhibitors were supplemented at day 7, after Mtb luminescence readings were taken. PF-543, a specific inhibitor of SphK1 (16), caused the most marked suppression of Mtb growth in a dose-dependent manner, even at the initial reading taken at 2 hours (Figure 7A). SSM3 trifluoroacetate, a furin inhibitor, also demonstrated a dose-dependent reduction in Mtb growth (Figure 7B). To a lesser degree, SC 26196, a FADS2 inhibitor (Supplemental Figure 15C) and 3-Bromopyruvic acid, a HK2 inhibitor (Supplemental Figure 15D), also significantly suppressed Mtb growth. The other 8 inhibitors investigated did not affect Mtb growth (Supplemental Figure 15, A, B, and E–J).

Figure 7 SphK1 inhibition suppresses Mtb growth. (A) Mtb growth in 3D collagen model measured by luminescence (relative light units [RLU]): untreated (black circles), treated with DMSO (black squares), SphK1 inhibitor PF-543 (green triangles). Black arrows indicate drug addition on days 1 and 7. Analysis was by 2-way ANOVA; error bars indicate SD. (B) Mtb growth in 3D biomimetic model cultures untreated (black circles), or treated with DMSO (black squares) or furin inhibitor SSM3 trifluoroacetate (pink triangles). Black arrows indicate drug addition. Analysis was by 2-way ANOVA; error bars indicate SD. The same controls are presented in Figure 7, A and B and Supplemental Figure 15, A–J, and all conditions were compared simultaneously against the control by Dunnett’s multiple comparison test. (C) Relative cytotoxicity in 3D collagen model with SphK1 inhibition: untreated (black circles), or treated with DMSO (black squares) or SphK1 inhibitor PF-543 (green triangles). Horizontal bars indicate mean, error bars indicate SD. (D) Mtb growth in Middlebrook 7H9 broth culture: untreated (black circles), or treated with DMSO (black squares), SphK1 inhibitor PF-543 (green triangles), or furin inhibitor SSM3 trifluoroacetate (pink triangles). Analysis was by 2-way ANOVA; error bars indicate SD. (E) Graphical representation of changes in sphingolipid signaling pathway genes in TB granulomas relative to control lymph nodes (adjusted P value < 0.05 for SphK1 and S1P lyase, otherwise more than 0.05). CDase, ceramidase; CerS, ceramide synthase; S1P, sphingosine-1-phosphate; SPP, sphingosine-1-phosphate phosphatase; PEA, phosphoethanolamine. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

In order to determine if suppression of Mtb growth was due to increased cell death, cytotoxicity studies were performed for PF-543 and the other 11 inhibitors. PF-543 did not significantly increase cytotoxicity (Figure 7C), while brinzolamide, a CA2 inhibitor, caused increased cytotoxicity (Supplemental Figure 15K). To exclude a direct effect on Mtb growth, inhibitors were added to Mtb cultured in Middlebrook 7H9 broth. PF-543 did not affect Mtb growth, whereas SSM3 trifluoroacetate caused significant Mtb growth reduction (Figure 7D). Therefore, suppression of Mtb growth by PF-543 requires PBMCs, indicating that the effect is most likely via modulating host signaling pathways. SphK1 is a key regulator of the ceramide-sphingosine rheostat, which controls diverse cellular processes, and so the expression of enzymes involved in this pathway was analyzed in the clinical TB samples. SPHK1 and SGPL1, the gene encoding S1P lyase, were upregulated in TB granulomas, while CERS4 (ceramide synthase 4) was downregulated (Figure 7E). The overall impact of these expression changes on the ceramide/sphingosine axis would favor the production of S1P (sphingosine-1-phosphate) and irreversible degradation by S1P lyase, resulting in concurrent depletion of ceramide stores.

SphK1 blockade modulates intracellular acidification and inflammatory mediator secretion. To explore this phenomenon further, we first studied K6PC-5, a specific activator of SphK1 (17). K6PC-5 increased Mtb growth within the 3D collagen model, in contrast to suppression by the inhibitor PF-543 (Figure 8A), confirming SphK1 activity favors Mtb growth. Colony counting confirmed that reduced luminescence in PF-543–treated cells was due to bacterial killing (Figure 8B). We observed the effect of PF-543 as early as 2 hours after the addition of PF-543, and we hypothesized that the mechanism may center on phagolysosomal fusion, which is delayed in Mtb-infected cells (18). We studied changes in intracellular pH by staining cells with pHrodo, which increases fluorescence at low pH (19). Mtb infection reduced fluorescence of monocytes compared with uninfected cells, consistent with inhibition of phagolysosomal fusion, while PF-543 normalized fluorescence to that of uninfected cells (Figure 8C). In contrast, Bafilomycin A1, a lysosomal inhibitor, did not cause an increase in fluorescence in infected monocytes, and K6PC-5 did not have an effect (Supplemental Figure 16A). We performed kinetic analysis of intracellular pH, to determine if the reduced pH was maintained, and demonstrated that increased fluorescence in PF-543–treated cells persisted for 40 minutes when analyzed by both the pHrodo assay (Figure 8D) and also LysoSensor, a second intracellular pH assay (Supplemental Figure 16B). PF-543 had such a rapid effect that fluorescence already diverged in the time between addition of PF-543 to the cells and the first reading, and fluorescence increased further before stabilizing. SphK1 inhibition also suppressed secretion of inflammatory mediators upregulated in TB identified in the clinical sample analysis, such as CCL2 (Figure 8E) and MMP-1 (Figure 8F). Finally, to investigate the translational potential of targeting SphK1 in patients and to identify the cellular origin, we performed immunohistochemical analysis of lung biopsies from patients with TB. Epithelioid macrophages and multinucleate giant cells within TB granulomas were immunoreactive for SphK1 (Figure 8, G–I). SphK1 expression was observed in a subset of granuloma macrophages, and was very rarely observed in macrophages distal to the granuloma or in normal lung tissue.