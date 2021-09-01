Germline RUNX1 variation and predisposition to childhood acute lymphoblastic leukemia

Identification of germline RUNX1 variants in pediatric ALL. To comprehensively characterize inherited RUNX1 variations in ALL, we performed targeted sequencing in germline DNA of 4836 patients with newly diagnosed B cell ALL (B-ALL) and 1354 patients with T-ALL enrolled in COG and St. Jude frontline trials (Figure 1A and Table 1). We identified 31 unique variants in 61 B-ALL patients and 18 unique variants in 26 T-ALL patients. Seven of these variants were found in both B- and T-ALL (Figure 1A and Table 1).

Figure 1 Germline RUNX1 variants in childhood B- and T-ALL. (A) CONSORT diagram of the COG and St. Jude patients included in this study. (B) Protein domain plot of RUNX1 and the amino acid substitutions predicted to result from the germline RUNX1 variants identified in this study. The upper panel shows germline RUNX1 variants in B-ALL patients, and the lower panel shows those in T-ALL patients. Numbers in circles indicate the number of patients in our cohort that harbor the variant of interest. (C) Protein domain plot of RUNX1 and germline RUNX1 variants identified previously in FPDMM. Data were retrieved from recently published paper (22).

Table 1 Germline RUNX1 variants in pediatric ALL patients

Of the 31 variants in B-ALL, 6 were not observed in the general population (Genome Aggregation Database [gnomAD], n = 15,496), 18 were rare, with a maximum allele frequency of 0.00122%, and the remaining 7 were considered common variants, with allele frequency of greater than 0.01% (Figure 1A and Table 1). All variants in B-ALL except one were missense; most of these were in the C terminus distal to the DNA-binding RHD (Figure 1B). Of the 18 variants in T-ALL patients, 8 were absent in the gnomAD data set, 5 were rare, with a maximum allele frequency of 0.00239%, and the remaining 5 were common variants (Figure 1A and Table 1). Five of the T-ALL–related variants were frameshift or nonsense, including (a) p.K117* and p.A142fs, which truncated both RHD and TAD (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI147898DS1), and (b) p.Q213fs, p.R233fs, and p.Y287*, which resulted in the loss of TAD only (Supplemental Figure 1). Seven missense and 1 in-frame deletion variants in T-ALL were distributed across RUNX1. This is significantly different from the pattern of missense RUNX1 variants in FPD with associated myeloid malignancy (FPDMM) (Figure 1C and ref. 22), which are largely restricted to the DNA-binding domain (P = 8.35 × 10-5, Fisher’s exact test).

Effects of RUNX1 variants on transcriptional regulation, cellular localization, and protein-protein interaction. To understand how germline RUNX1 variants affect gene function, we first examined their transcription activator activity using the luciferase reporter assay in HeLa cells. With SPI1 as the RUNX1 target gene (23), none of the germline variants identified in B-ALL showed a significant impact on reporter gene transcription compared with the WT protein, and therefore, these were not studied further (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1A). Among RUNX1 alleles seen in T-ALL, all frameshift and nonsense variants (p.K117*, p.A142fs, p.S213fs, p.R233fs, and p.Y287*) and also missense variant G365R caused a significant reduction of RUNX1 activity in this assay (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 1B). As previously reported, dominant-negative variant p.R204Q was used as a reference (24, 25). Notably, p.K117* and p.A142fs proteins were only modestly expressed compared with WT and other variants, suggesting that the lack of RUNX1 activity may be due to reduced translation and/or the instability of truncated protein. To further characterize these RUNX1 variants in a more relevant cellular context, we engineered the Jurkat T-ALL cell line in which each RUNX1 variant of interest was individually inserted into the safe-harbor AAVS1 locus (Supplemental Figure 2 and ref. 26) and a GFP tag was added to the C terminus of RUNX1 target gene GZMA (ref. 27, Figure 2C, and Supplemental Figure 3). Using this model system, RUNX1 transactivation activity could be directly measured as the GFP intensity in RUNX1 variant knockin cells in the presence of endogenous RUNX1 (Figure 2D). As shown in Figure 2E, the introduction of WT RUNX1 as well as most missense variants (p.N153Y, p.T246M, p.A329T, p.P359R, and p.M418V) led to robust GFP signals relative to cells with no RUNX1 insertion at the AAVS locus (empty vector [EV]), confirming WT-like transcription activator activity. In contrast, cells with K117* and A142fs showed no expression of variant RUNX1 protein and thus only baseline GFP signals (Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 1C). Insertion of the p.Q213fs, p.R233fs, p.Y287*, and p.G365R variants resulted in the lowest GFP intensity (despite robust protein expression; Figure 2E and Supplemental Figure 1C), suggesting these variants not only lost their transcription activator activity, but also repressed endogenous RUNX1 in a plausibly dominant-negative manner.

Figure 2 Germline RUNX1 variants influence transcription factor activity, subcellular localization, and CBFβ interaction. (A and B) Luciferase reporter gene assay (driven by the PU.1 promoter in HeLa cells) showed minimal effects on transcription factor activity by missense RUNX1 variants identified in B-ALL (A) and T-ALL (B). A previously reported damaging variant p.R204Q was included as the reference for luciferase assay (red arrow). (C) Design of the Jurkat landing-pad system to measure RUNX1 variant activity in T-ALL. RUNX1 (either WT or variant) was inserted at the AAVS locus. EGFP coding sequence was knocked at the 3′ end of GZMA, a RUNX1 target gene. RUNX1 transcription factor activity was determined by flow cytometry of GFP signal, which reflects RUNX1-driven GZMA transcription. (D) Flow cytometry analysis of Jurkat cells expressing different RUNX1 variants. Cells harboring dominant-negative, loss-of-function, and WT-like RUNX1 variants exhibited the lowest, moderate, and highest GFP signals, respectively. (E) GFP signals from Jurkat cells expressing each RUNX1 variant (relative to WT) are shown in a bar graph. Data represent mean ± SEM (n = 3). The difference of each variant relative to EV was evaluated using Dunnett’s test. p.R204Q was used as control. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

We next analyzed subcellular localization and CBFβ cofactor interaction of deleterious variants that are readily expressed, including p.Q213fs, p.R233fs, p.Y287*, and p.G365R (Supplemental Figure 4). Fluorescence microscopy of HEK293T cells ectopically expressing RUNX1 variants showed that p.Q213fs, p.R233fs, p.Y287*, and p.G365R proteins mostly remained in the nucleus and retained the ability to interact with CBFβ (Figure 3).

Figure 3 Dominant-negative RUNX1 variants retain nuclear localization and CBFβ interaction. (A) Immunofluorescence microscopy shows subcellular localization of mCherry-tagged variant proteins and EGFP-tagged WT RUNX1. Variant and WT RUNX1 were fused to mCherry and EGFP and expressed transiently in HEK293T cells, which were then subjected to imaging analyses. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Summary of the percentages of mCherry signals in nucleus is shown as dot plot. The difference of each variant relative to WT was evaluated using Dunnett’s test. p.Q213fs, n = 10; p.R233fs, n = 13; p.Y287*, n = 15; p.G365R, n = 16; WT, n = 16. (C) Coimmunoprecipitation assay was performed to determine RUNX1-CBFβ interaction for each deleterious variant. Experiments were performed in HEK293T cells. RUNX1 proteins were pulled down using anti–FLAG-M2 beads, and the presence or absence of CBFβ in the pellet was determined by immunoblotting.

Effects of RUNX1 variants on differentiation and proliferation of human cord blood CD34+ cells in vitro. We sought to examine the effects of RUNX1 variants on hematopoietic differentiation in vitro using human cord blood CD34+ cell as the model system. Because p.K117* and p.A142fs resulted in complete loss of function with no dominant-negative effects, we chose not to further characterize them. For the remaining deleterious variants, we selected p.R233fs, p.Y287*, and p.G365R to represent frameshift, nonsense, and missense variants, respectively. RUNX1 variants were ectopically expressed in human CD34+ cells, which were then subjected to differentiation, proliferation, and apoptosis assays in vitro (Figure 4, A–C).

Figure 4 RUNX1 variants affect in vitro differentiation of human cord blood CD34+ cells. (A and B) Schematic showing in vitro hematopoietic differentiation assay. RUNX1 variants (with IRES-GFP) were lentivirally introduced into human cord blood CD34+ cells. Successfully transduced cells were sorted by flow cytometry (B), processed for CFU assays, and assessed for cell proliferation and apoptosis, as appropriate. (C) Western blot was used to confirm RUNX1 expression, with vinculin as the internal control. (D) 1000 RUNX1-expressing CD34+ cells were plated in MethoCult H4034. The y axis shows the count of colonies for each lineage: BFU-E, CFU-macrophage (CFU-M), and CFU-GM. EV, p.R233fs, and p.Y287*, n = 3; p.G365R, n = 6; WT, n = 5. (E) Colony number of CFU assays and CFU-replating assays (n = 4). (F) Proliferation of RUNX1-expressing CD34+ cells was monitored for 5 weeks in IMDM containing 20% BIT9500, 10 ng/mL FLT-3 ligand, TPO, SCF, IL-3, and IL-6. The number of cells was counted every week for 5 weeks. n = 4. (G) Apoptosis of RUNX1-transduced CD34+ cells after 7 (n = 3) and 16 (n = 4) days of culture (same culture medium as in F) was measured by flow cytometry using annexin V and DAPI antibodies. (H and I) CD34+ cells ectopically expressing RUNX1 variants were also subjected to in vitro differentiation assays for megakaryocyte (n = 3) or T cell (n = 4) lineages. Following RUNX1 transduction, cells were cultured in the presence of SFEMII-containing megakaryocyte expansion supplement or T cell progenitor differentiation supplement for 2 weeks. Megakaryocyte (H) was identified as CD41a+CD42b+, and T cells (I) were defined as CD5+CD7+ by flow cytometry. Data are represented as mean ± SEM. P values were estimated by using Dunnett’s test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

In colony-formation assays conditioned for erythroid and myeloid progenitor cell growth, the expression of p.R233fs, p.Y287*, and p.G365R significantly repressed burst-forming unit erythroid (BFU-E) and increased CFU granulocyte-macrophage (CFU-GM) colonies compared with CD34+ cells transduced with WT RUNX1 (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). The immunophenotype of these progenitor cells was confirmed by flow cytometry (Supplemental Figure 6A), with cell identities also examined using Giemsa staining (Supplemental Figure 5C). Upon replating, RUNX1 variants (especially p.Y287*) gave rise to more CFU-GM colonies relative to WT, suggesting their potential effects on hematopoietic cell self-renewal (Figure 4E). Long-term culture showed that the RUNX1 variant–transduced CD34+ cells proliferated significantly faster with concomitant reduction in apoptosis compared with WT RUNX1 cells (Figure 4, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 6B).

With culture conditions for megakaryocyte differentiation, expression of RUNX1 variants consistently resulted in a significant reduction of CD41a+CD42b+ population compared with that in WT (Figure 4H). These variants also repressed the generation of CD5+CD7+ T cells from the CD34+ population (Figure 4I). Collectively, these results suggest that RUNX1 variants promoted myeloid differentiation while repressing megakaryocyte and T cell differentiation in vitro.

RUNX1 variants have highly distinctive patterns of DNA binding and are associated with altered posttranslational modifications. To understand the molecular effects of RUNX1 variants, we comprehensively profiled RUNX1 binding across the genome using ChIP-Seq. We first engineered 3 isogenic Jurkat cell lines in which each RUNX1 variant (p.R233fs, p.Y287*, and p.G365R) was individually knocked in at the endogenous locus in a hemizygous fashion to represent heterozygous genotypes seen in patients (Figure 5, A and B). In these models, we introduced the HA and TY1 epitope tags at the 3′ end of the coding exon on the variant and WT RUNX1 alleles, respectively (Supplemental Figures 7–10 and Figure 5C). This enabled us to separately profile variant or WT RUNX1 binding using HA or TY1 antibodies (Figure 5D). To control for differences in ChIP-Seq efficiency between HA and TY1 antibodies, we also generate Jurkat cells in which WT RUNX1 alleles were tagged with HA or TY1, respectively (Supplemental Figures 9 and 10).

Figure 5 RUNX1 variants are associated with distinctive DNA-binding patterns and altered posttranslational modifications. (A and B) Schematic representation of Jurkat cell models for RUNX1 ChIP-Seq profiling. p.R233fs, p.Y287*, and p.G365R were knocked in using CRISPR-Cas9 at the endogenous locus in a heterozygous fashion. TY1 and HA epitopes were inserted in the coding sequence of WT and variant RUNX1, respectively. This design enables ChIP assay of each protein simultaneously using 2 different antibodies. Detailed information can be found in Supplemental Figures 7–9. Sequence of the HDR templates is provided in Supplemental Methods. (C) Immunoblot confirmed that the expression of HA- and TY1-tagged RUNX1 and the identity of these bands were verified using RUNX1 shRNA. (D) Schematic representation of ChIP-Seq strategy. To control for the difference in ChIP efficiency using HA versus TY1 antibodies, we also included Jurkat cells with each copy of the WT RUNX1 tagged with HA and TY1, respectively. (E) Heatmap shows the ChIP-Seq signals of variants and WT RUNX1 in Jurkat cells (left panel). Each row represents a genomic locus centered around the summit of the ChIP-Seq peak, with the color indicating the signal intensity. The aggregation plot (right panel) showed the average of ChIP-Seq signal intensity for all peaks identified with the HA-tagged (red line) versus TY1-tagged RUNX1 proteins (green line). (F) Across all ChIP-Seq peaks identified, we derived HA/TY1 signal ratios to quantify variant RUNX1-binding normalized against WT proteins. Comparing this ratio at each peak between different variants and also with WT, we calculated Pearson’s correlation of each pair to indicate the overall similarity in the RUNX1-binding pattern. (G) Immunoprecipitation–mass spectrometry assays identified p.G365R-specific arginine methylation at this residue in HEK293T cells. (H) p.G365R methylation was confirmed by immunoblotting using an anti–mono-methyl arginine antibody in both HEK293T and Jurkat cells.

ChIP-Seq showed both similarities and differences in RUNX1 binding between variant and WT proteins in the T-ALL genome (Figure 5, E and F). Calculating a pairwise Pearson’s correlation coefficient in ChIP-Seq signal intensity at all identified binding sites, we observed the highest concordance between WT and p.G365R and also between p.Y287 and p.R233fs (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 11). In contrast, the truncating variants showed a very distinct pattern of RUNX1 binding compared with missense variant or WT (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 11). For each RUNX1 variant, we also identified binding sites unique to variant protein versus those shared with WT RUNX1 (Supplemental Figure 12A). In total, we defined 59,151 peaks shared by WT and variant RUNX1, and 2026, 782, and 93 ChIP-Seq signals specific to p.R233fs, p.Y287*, and p.G365R, respectively. While WT RUNX1-binding sites were found both within and outside of promoter regions, variant-specific sites were almost exclusively in introns and intergenic regions (Supplemental Figure 12B). Our RUNX1 ChIP-Seq results were generally consistent with results published previously for hematopoietic tissues (refs. 27, 28, and Supplemental Table 1).

In T-ALL, RUNX1 often functions through a transcription factor complex with multiple components (e.g., GATA3, TAL1, E2A, HEB, and LMO1; ref. 27). A question arises as to whether or how this might be affected by RUNX1 variants. Comparing our results with previously published ChIP-Seq data of RUNX1 complex members (27), we noted that WT RUNX1-binding sites overlap with GATA3, TAL1, E2A, HEB, and LMO1 binding, but they were largely absent within ChIP-Seq peaks unique to RUNX1 variants, with the exception of CTCF (ref. 29 and Supplemental Figure 12C). This was further confirmed by de novo motif analyses (Supplemental Table 2). Furthermore, we performed gene-set enrichment analysis to identify pathways that were preferentially affected by RUNX1 variants and observed a preponderance of IL-2–STAT5– and TGF-β–signaling genes (Supplemental Figure 12D). At last, we identified 402, 424, and 136 differentially expressed genes between variants (p.R233fs, p.Y287*, or p.G365R) and WT Jurkat cells by RNA-Seq, respectively, most of which also harbor RUNX1-binding sites as identified by ChIP-Seq (Supplemental Figure 12E and Supplemental Tables 3–5).

Interestingly, the p.G365R variant gave rise to a methylation site in RUNX1, with mono- or dimethylation of the arginine residue confirmed by mass spectrometry and Western blot analysis (Figure 5, G and H). Immunoprecipitation–mass spectrometry results suggested that RUNX1 protein methylation at this site may disrupt its interaction with TUBB family proteins (TUBB2A, TUBB2B, TUBB4B, TUBB5, TUB8, et al.) and heat shock proteins, but with an increase of CBFβ binding (Supplemental Table 6).

Somatic genomic abnormalities in T-ALL with germline RUNX1 variants. To characterize the somatic genomic landscape of T-ALL with germline RUNX1 variants, we analyzed whole-genome sequencing of 6 patients with p.K117*, p.A142fs, p.Q213fs, p.R233fs, p.Y287*, and p.G365R variants, which were contrasted with 263 T-ALL with somatic mutations in RUNX1 or WT genotypes (30). Five of 6 T-ALL (83.3%) with germline RUNX1 variants had a somatic JAK3 mutation, which was significantly higher compared with the frequency of JAK3 mutation percentages in T-ALL patients without germline variants in RUNX1 (7.6%, P = 2.59 × 10-5) or T-ALL patients with somatic mutations in RUNX1 (27.3%, P = 0.05; Figure 6A). JAK3 mutations in T-ALL patients with germline RUNX1 variants were located in either the pseudo-kinase domain (M511I and R657Q) or in the kinase domain (L950V; Supplemental Figure 13 and Supplemental Tables 7 and 8). Of interest, the patient with a germline RUNX1-p.R233fs variant also subsequently acquired a somatic RUNX1 mutation (R169_E5splice_region). Mutation signature analyses showed highly significant enrichment of the SBS1, SBS5, SBS8, SBS9, and SBS18 patterns (COSMIC Mutational Signatures, version 3; synapse.org ID syn12009743; ref. 31 and Supplemental Figure 14) in RUNX1 variant T-ALL samples. This is of interest because SBS5 was previously associated with the process of hematopoietic cell divisions and one of the main contributors to mutagenesis during T-ALL evolution (32).

Figure 6 Somatic JAK3 mutations cooccur in T-ALL with germline deleterious RUNX1 variants. (A) Somatic JAK3 mutations were significantly enriched in T-ALL patients with germline RUNX1 variants. Whole-genome sequencing of remission samples for 17 T-ALL patients, 6 and 11 with germline variants or somatic mutations in RUNX1, respectively. (B) RNA-Seq was analyzed for 267 T-ALL patients, including 252, 4, and 11 subjects with WT RUNX1 carrying germline variants or somatic mutations in this gene. Unsupervised clustering shows that RUNX1-variant patients, either germline or somatic, clustered tightly with T-ALL with ETP and near-ETP immunophenotypes.

We also performed RNA-Seq of T-ALL with germline RUNX1 variants and compared the expression profile with patients with germline RUNX1 variants (p.A142fs, p.R233fs, p.Y287*, and p.G365R), somatic RUNX1 mutations, or WT RUNX1 (n = 4, 11, and 252, respectively). Based on hierarchical clustering of global-expression profiles, RUNX1-variant patients (either germline or somatic) consistently clustered with T-ALL with ETP or near-ETP patients (Figure 6B and Supplemental Table 9). These results are consistent with previous reports of the preponderance of RUNX1 variants in ETP T-ALL (33).

RUNX1 and JAK3 mutation induced ETP T-ALL in mice. To model RUNX1-related T-ALL leukemogenesis, especially in conjunction with somatic JAK3 mutation, we introduced different combinations of RUNX1 and JAK3 mutations (RUNX1R233fs and JAK3M511I) into mouse hematopoietic progenitor cells (Lin–Sca-1+C-Kit+) and monitored leukemia development in vivo after transplantation. We hereafter refer to recipient mice with LSK cells transduced with EV, RUNX1R233fs, JAK3M511I, and JAK3M511I/RUNX1R233fs as control, RUNX1M, JAK3M, and JAK3MRUNX1M mice, respectively. At 4 months, peripheral leukocyte counts of JAK3M and JAK3MRUNX1M mice (41.78 ± 44.3 × 103 cells/μL and 14.93 ± 3.42 × 103 cells/μL, respectively) were significantly higher than those for control mice (8.84 ± 2.00 × 103 cells/μL), and the lowest peripheral leukocyte counts were seen in RUNX1M mice (6.10 ± 2.03 × 103 cells/μL; Figure 7A). Flow cytometry analysis at this time point showed a significant increase of CD8+ T cells in JAK3M mice (Figure 7, B and C) compared with control mice. In contrast, JAK3MRUNX1M mice showed an increase in Mac1+ population and lower T cell population, suggesting an outgrowth of cells with ETP immunophenotype (Figure 7, B and C).

Figure 7 RUNX1 variation and JAK3 mutation jointly drive ETP phenotype in murine bone marrow transplantation model. (A) Peripheral leukocyte count of RUNX1M, JAK3M, JAK3MRUNX1M, and control mice. Mouse hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells were lentivirally transduced with RUNX1M and JAK3M constructs or EV and injected into recipient 8-week-old female mice. Peripheral blood count was monitored biweekly. (B and C) There was a significant increase in the CD8+ population in JAK3M mice compared with control mice. RUNX1M and JAK3MRUNX1M mice showed increases of Mac1+ cells and fewer CD3+ cells than control or JAK3M mice at 4 months. Control, n = 7; RUNX1M, n = 8; JAK3M, n = 5; JAK3MRUNX1M, n = 6. (D) Upper panel: blood smear of JAK3M and JAK3MRUNX1M mice at the time of sacrifice and control mice at 4 months. Scale bar: 50 μm. Lower panel: percentages of mice that developed leukemia in each group. JAK3M, 100%; JAK3MRUNX1M, 66.7%. (E) Peripheral leukocyte count of JAK3MRUNX1M (n = 4) and JAK3M (n = 5) mice at time of sacrifice and control (n = 7) mice after 4 months of transplantation. (F) Spleen weight of JAK3M (n = 5) and JAK3MRUNX1M (n = 4) mice at time of sacrifice and control mice (n = 4) after 4 months of transplantation. (G and H) Thymocyte immunophenotype of JAK3M (n = 5) and JAK3MRUNX1M (n = 4) mice at time of sacrifice. Coexpression of RUNX1M and JAK3M resulted in a drastic increase in DN1 population compared with that in mice receiving LSK cells expressing JAK3M only. (I) In peripheral blood (n = 3), bone marrow (n = 4), and spleen (n = 4), JAK3MRUNX1M mice showed a significant increase in Mac1+ population and a reduction of the CD3+ population compared with JAK3M (n = 5) mice. For E and F, P values were estimated by using Dunnett’s test. For B, C, G, H, and I, data represent mean ± SEM and P values were generated by t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

At 6 to 10 months after transplantation, both JAK3MRUNX1M and JAK3M mice developed overt leukemia presenting with leukocytosis and splenomegaly, with a penetrance of 66.7% and 100%, respectively (Figure 7, D–F, and Supplemental Figure 15). The thymus of JAK3MRUNX1M mice showed a significant increase of CD4–CD8– (DN) T cells, particularly DN1 cells, as compared with that found in JAK3M mice (Figure 7, G and H). Circulating leukemic cells of JAK3MRUNX1M mice showed a markedly higher Mac1+ population, but lower lymphoid surface marker as compared with those of JAK3M mice (Figure 7I). Also, flow analysis of spleen and bone marrow showed a leukemia immunophenotype similar to that seen in peripheral blood (Figure 7I). These results indicate that JAK3MRUNX1M induced the ETP T-ALL phenotype in vivo. There was also a trend for higher Mac1+ cells with a lower level of CD3+ cells in the peripheral blood of RUNX1M mice, but these mice never developed leukemia within this time frame (Figure 7A).