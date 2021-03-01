COVID-19 vaccine testing in pregnant females is necessary

Vaccines are the best defense against many infectious diseases, including coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), with numerous diverse platforms already authorized for use or in phase III randomized clinical trials (4). The COVID-19 mRNA vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162b2 and Moderna’s mRNA-1273) currently used for mass vaccination are not live vaccines, nor do they use an adjuvant. As such, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) recommend that COVID-19 vaccines not be withheld from pregnant or lactating women. To date, however, none of the approved COVID-19 vaccines has been tested for safety, immunogenicity, reactogenicity, or efficacy in pregnant women or for their effects on fetal programming.

The CDC and the independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) position on the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines is that pregnant women included in the current phase I groups recommended to receive the vaccine (e.g., health care workers) should make a personal decision about receiving the vaccine. The CDC and ACIP indicate that pregnant women should discuss this decision with their health care providers, which is consistent with the recommendations of the ACOG and the SMFM and acknowledges the limited evidence available regarding COVID-19 vaccines during pregnancy (5, 6). The director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) at the FDA made similar remarks at an online press conference about the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in December 2020 (7). Other than remarks made at a press conference, the FDA has provided no direct guidance on the use of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant women. Instead, the FDA mentions pregnant women in the EUA letters and fact sheets for health care providers for the individual vaccines (8–11). For example, the EUA letters for both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines include stipulations requiring post-authorization observational studies of the vaccines and mention pregnant women as a population of interest for these studies (9, 11). Additionally, the EUA fact sheets for health care providers for both vaccines indicate that there is insufficient data on vaccine risk in pregnancy (8, 10). Specific to the Moderna vaccine is the mention of a reproductive toxicity study in female rats, in which vaccine-related adverse effects on female fertility, fetal development, and postnatal development were evaluated, with no adverse events reported. There is also a pregnancy exposure registry to monitor pregnancy outcomes for women administered the Moderna vaccine during pregnancy (8). The FDA recognizes the importance of understanding the potential reproductive consequences of COVID-19 vaccines, as evidenced by the recommendation that developmental and reproductive toxicity studies be conducted with potential vaccine candidates (12). Neither Moderna nor Pfizer had put forth statements on their vaccines and pregnancy; thus, the FDA documents and CDC web page are the only resources for health care providers and their patients to determine whether vaccination during pregnancy is appropriate.