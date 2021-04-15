Long-term microstructure and cerebral blood flow changes in patients recovered from COVID-19 without neurological manifestations

Our findings demonstrated that the patients with mild- and severe-type COVID-19 with no specific neurological manifestations or obvious lesions on the conventional MRI, although totally recovered from pneumonia, still exhibited brain microstructure changes and decrease in CBF after a 3-month follow-up. Compared with healthy controls, just a few changes were found in the white matter tract in the MG, with no significant changes in gray matter and CBF. The decrease in cortical thickness, changes in white matter microstructure, and decrease in regional CBF were much more profound and extensive in the SG than in the MG, especially in the frontal and limbic systems. Furthermore, the brain microstructure changes and CBF decrease were highly correlated with the level of inflammatory markers in the SG. The abnormalities in these brain areas could help clinicians to understand the potential neurological sequelae of COVID-19.

Cortical abnormality. Brain integrity appears to be vulnerable to systemic inflammation during critical illness. In our study, the SG had significantly lower cortical thickness in the left insula, left hippocampus, and left superior temporal gyrus compared with the NC group, but no significant differences were seen between the MG and the NC group. A study by Lindlau et al. (15) suggested that high levels of the PCT and IL-6 in the blood serum of critically ill patients are associated with a higher likelihood of hippocampal atrophy 6 months after discharge from the intensive care unit. Similarly, we also found that atrophy of the hippocampus was negatively correlated with PCT in recovered COVID-19 patients. The hippocampus plays a key role in both memory formation and spatial navigation and has the capacity to support flexible cognition and behavior (16). The hippocampal volume has also been shown to be sensitive to stress severity (17). In our study, COVID-19 infection was a very stressful event for patients, and even for their family members. Thus, hippocampal impairment could be attributed partly to the influence of a stressful event and partly to hypoxia or other processes. A recent retrospective study on brain MRI findings in acute SARS-CoV-2 infection indicated that signal abnormalities in the medial temporal lobe appeared more frequently in patients with severe COVID-19 (18), such as in the case of herpesvirus encephalitis or autoimmune limbic encephalitis. With no acute neurological manifestations, the recovered severe-type patients still showed gray matter atrophy in the left insula, left hippocampus, and left superior temporal gyrus in this study, which are all important components of the limbic system. Our study indicates a possible vulnerability of the limbic system for COVID-19 infection, which may be partly aligned with the angiotensin converting enzyme 2–rich (ACE-2–rich) region in the brain.

In the current study, the CBF in the SG was generally lower across the bilateral frontal and temporal cortex than in the NC group, with the lowest region in the left insula. In line with a previous study (19), the SG with bilateral frontal-temporal involvement may suffer much more severe hypoxic state, which may be the underlying pathogenesis. Clinically, the breakdown or dysfunction of the blood brain barrier can accompany hypoxia, which results in an overall cortical blood flow decrease (20). Group comparison between the MG and the SG showed that significant abnormal blood flow appeared in the bilateral insula and superior medial frontal gyrus.

In the cortical analyses of thickness and blood flow, the insula constantly exhibited abnormality in group comparisons. A previous study showed that the insular cortex is hidden under dense arterial and venous blood vessels (21), making it easily influenced by pneumonia-introduced hypoxia. The deformation and dysfunction of the insula in patients with COVID-19 was obvious. Sufficient evidence has demonstrated that the insula subserves a wide variety of functions in humans, ranging from sensory and affective processing to high-level cognition (21), whereas the precise functional impact of insular abnormality remains unclear. There is also another explanation. For gray matter thickness, we first used 3D-T1 images to segment the whole brain according to gray matter, white matter, and CSF, then used the T1 values to estimate the thickness of the gray matter. If the COVID-19 infection alters the T1 of gray matter, which is possible given the proposed changes in tissue microstructure, then the altered T1 values could make it look like the thickness of the gray matter has changed. Another interesting finding is that in the SG, the CBF in the left insula was positively but not negatively associated with the PCT. The positive correlation possibly implies that the more severe the inflammation is, the more severe the damage is in the insula when patients are hospitalized. As the MRI was conducted 3 months after discharge, we speculated that the more severe the damage was, the faster the recovery would be for severe-type patients. This is a preliminary study and further longitudinal follow-up studies are needed to confirm this speculation.

Subcortical abnormality. Subcortical nuclei analysis of the volume and CBF also revealed a decreasing pattern that is consistent with cortical thickness analysis, suggesting that the impact of COVID-19 is brain-wide. The bilateral thalamus and left putamen exhibited decreased volume in the SG relative to the NC group. However, there were no subcortical nuclei volume differences between the NC group and the MG, whereas the MG-SG comparison showed abnormality in the left putamen and caudate. The bilateral thalamus is a susceptible target of ANE related to late immune demyelination in COVID-19 (6) and also brain regions sensitive to hypoxemia. The caudate and putamen as parts of the human striatum are distinguished by a marked heterogeneity in functional, anatomical, and neurochemical patterns (22). For CBF comparisons, the SG showed more widespread CBF decrease in the subcortical nuclei mainly located in the striatum and amygdala compared with the MG. These results suggest that COVID-19 severity may elicit different influence, including damage to the critical subcortical nuclei. Follow-up functional analysis will be conducted to address the precise functional abnormality of subcortical nuclei.

For the subcortical white matter tract analysis, we adopted a new robust and reproducible tool, XTRACT, which allows reconstruction of white matter tracts in a consistent manner across subjects, while respecting the underlying anatomical variation and individual differences (23). We found widespread decreases in volume, length, and the mean FA value in association, commissural, projection, and limbic fiber bundles in the MG and SG when compared with the NC group. In the MG and SG, the volume of several tracts that belong to 4 different fiber bundles decreased when compared with the NC group, with the SG showing more fiber impairment relative to the MG. The significant tracts (right ATR, left CBD, right FAT, FMI, left ILF, right ILF) were overlapped in the NC-MG and NC-SG comparisons. There were no significant differences between the MG and SG, suggesting that COVID-19 impaired the white matter in both the MG and SG to different extents.

For correlational analyses, in the MG, the volume decreases in the right ATR and the right ILF were significantly associated with PCT elevation during hospitalization, indicating that the more severe the disease, the lower the volume of the tracts. This indicates that a high level of inflammatory markers during hospitalization were associated with a high likelihood of volume loss in recovered COVID-19 patients, especially in frontal and limbic systems. This is consistent with the cortical thickness alterations in our study.

There is also another interesting finding in the SG. The volumes of the left CST and right OR and the mean FA value of the left MDLF showed positive correlations with the level of IL-6. Thus, we hypothesized that the white matter could be seriously damaged due to COVID-19 infection, especially for patients with severe disease. The volumes and mean FA value of the white matter tracts could be significantly decreased in several brain regions. However, it gradually recovered after patients were cured. The more severe the COVID-19 condition, the more changes in white matter occurred in several brain regions. We speculated that the brain injury in the SG was more severe than that in the MG during hospitalization, as some tracts’ recovery rate in the SG was more rapid than in the MG after 3 months of recovery. This is somehow similar to the structural remodeling observed in arrhythmia manifestations of COVID-19 infection (24). Regardless of whether the correlation was positive or negative, the white matter microstructure changes were related to inflammation to some extent. More importantly, in the SG, the connections between brain imaging measurements and inflammatory markers are more obvious than in the MG. However, the underlying mechanisms remain unclear and further quantitative analysis is needed.

Potential mechanism of brain injury. Although totally recovered from pneumonia symptoms, patients who recovered from COVID-19 still exhibited brain microstructure and CBF changes 3 months after recovery. There should be several possible pathogenic mechanisms to explain the influence of COVID-19 on cerebral damage, such as direct viral encephalitis, peripheral organ dysfunction (such as lung, liver, kidney), cerebrovascular changes, and systemic inflammation (25). The dissemination of COVID-19 in the systemic circulation or across the cribriform plate of the ethmoid bone can lead to cerebral involvement, which has been reported in the past for SARS-CoV–affected patients (26). This is the direct mechanism of COVID-19–related brain damage during the acute stage reported in previous studies (2, 4, 5). In our 3-month follow-up study, patients had no specific or acute neurological problems during the acute period of the disease and the major difference between the MG and the SG was that the SG experienced a more severe hypoxic state and inflammatory storm. Correspondingly, the brain imaging measurements in the SG were much more extensive than in the MG, in which just a few changes were found in the white matter tract. The changes in the brain, such as cerebral volumes, cerebral blood flow, and white matter tracts, were highly correlated with inflammatory factors in the SG. Thus, we assumed that the main underlying mechanism could be related to indirect injury due to an inflammatory storm induced by the immune response (27) or hypoxia. Furthermore, neuropathologic features of autopsied COVID-19 showed various hypoxia injury in the brain, such as cell-abundant enlarged perivascular spaces, with no signs of encephalitis or meningitis (28, 29). Neurochemical measurements showed that patients with COVID-19 with different severity states had varying degrees of neuronal injury and glial activation, supporting that indirect injury is the main mechanism and not the direct invasion of the virus (13). On the other hand, hypercoagulability and microembolization of the vascular endothelium may also be implicated, as evidenced by the hypoperfusion on arterial spin label (ASL) across the gray matter cortex in patients with severe-type disease. In our limited cases, a small number of patients with severe-type disease also had kidney or heart damage, leading us to believe that the multi-organ injury could be another possible mechanism. Taken together, all those observations point to the indirect injury mechanism in the brain during long-term recovery.

Limitations. There are several limitations in the present study. First, the sample size is small. We should aim to increase the sample size in a further follow-up study. Second, patients had no specific neurological manifestation and so, to avoid cross-infection, the head MRI was not performed during the acute phase. Third, a follow-up study should be conducted to see whether brain anatomical and functional changes progress or regress.

Conclusion. In this study, gray matter atrophy, widespread CBF reduction, and white matter microstructure changes detected by the quantitative MRI technique were found in patients recovered from COVID-19 pneumonia, providing new evidence to the neurological damage of COVID-19 on long-term recovery. The abnormalities in these brain areas should be monitored in the process of complete recovery, which would help clinicians understand the potential neurological sequelae of COVID-19.