A sobering addition to the literature on COVID-19 and the brain

Numerous brain imaging studies of COVID-19 are emerging, and we compare two. One study included only those patients with severe illness and severely affected neurological systems, with reports of microhemorrhagic lesions in the majority of the patients, including in the white matter and especially in the medial temporal lobe (2). In the second study, which covered 60 subjects, 68% of the patients had acute neurological symptoms, and when imaged approximately three months later, 55% still had symptoms (3). Patients with COVID-19 had higher bilateral gray matter volumes in olfactory cortices, hippocampi, insulae, left Rolandic operculum, left Heschl’s gyrus, and right cingulate gyrus, accompanied by an increase of fractional anisotropy in white matter, compared with volunteers who did not have COVID-19.

Qin, Wu, Chen, and colleagues propose that the findings likely arise from indirect injury due to hypoxia or inflammatory storm induced by the immune response (1). A neuropathological study of brain specimens from patients who died 0 to 32 days after onset of COVID-19 symptoms showed hypoxic changes without evidence of encephalitis or other specific brain changes referable to direct action of the virus (4). In another autopsy study, endothelial cell damage in the brain and a hypercoagulable state leading to neuronal hypoxia were believed to cause the neuropsychiatric symptoms/delirium seen in these patients (5).

As usual, advances lead to further questions. Qin, Wu, and Chen et al. (1) report CNS involvement in the absence of obvious CNS symptoms, which is a finding that highlights our need to uncover mechanisms of CNS harm by COVID-19, including the closely related question of how specific the observations are for this virus. A variety of infectious conditions, including infections by severe acute respiratory syndrome–COVID (SARS-COVID) and Middle East respiratory syndrome–COVID (MERS-COVID) (6), also can damage the brain, and that fact may help guide the search for causes. Volumetric losses, in some cases with decreased diffusion anisotropy, have been reported with HIV alone (7) and comorbid with hepatitis C (8), and even with systemic inflammation with no apparent infection (9).

Sepsis can be considered a well-described example of brain involvement in an inflammatory syndrome, manifest by early and acute encephalopathy, seen in 70% of patients in one report (10). Patients with sepsis may present with fluctuating mental status changes, inattention, or disorganized thinking (delirium), which is associated with increased morbidity and mortality (11). Although older age, severity of illness, and metabolic disturbances are well-defined risk factors, long-term sequelae are also well described. Longer duration of delirium is associated with decreased brain volume as long as three months after discharge, and with long-term cognitive impairment up to 12 months (12). Duration of delirium in the intensive care unit (ICU) is also associated with white matter disruption at both discharge and three months later and with worse cognitive scores up to a year later (13). A systematic review showed that common bacterial infections are likely related to increased risk of subsequent dementia, although the overall quality of evidence was rated low (14).

Reduction of hippocampal volume, especially in the presubiculum, has been described in patients with sepsis and is negatively correlated with Acute Physiology and Chronic Health Evaluation II scores (15). Permanent cognitive impairment was demonstrated in several domains in both septic and nonseptic ICU survivors. Sepsis survivors showed cognitive deficits in verbal learning and memory with a reduction of left hippocampal volume compared with healthy controls (16). Sepsis induces degradation of the endothelial glycocalyx, mediated by heparanase, releasing highly sulfated domains of heparan sulfate into the circulation. These highly sulfated domains selectively target the hippocampus, sequestering brain-derived neurotrophic factor there, which may impact spatial memory (17).