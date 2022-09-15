Loss of cardiomyocyte CYB5R3 impairs redox equilibrium and causes sudden cardiac death

Cardiac hypertrophy increases CYB5R3 expression. To determine whether cardiac hypertrophy and HF cause changes in CYB5R3 expression, we subjected C57BL6/J male mice to transverse aortic constriction (TAC). TAC caused a significant increase in left ventricular (LV) mass, LV anterior wall thickness, and heart weight–to–body weight ratio at 7, 14, and 27 days after TAC, despite no changes in peak aortic valve velocity changes (Supplemental Figure 1, A–C and F; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI147120DS1). Measurements of systolic function, including ejection fraction (EF) and fractional shortening, showed a significant decline at 14 and 27 days after TAC compared with those of control mice (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). Next, we measured CYB5R3 protein expression at each time point. We found that CYB5R3 expression significantly increased at 7 days following the initiation phase of hypertrophy (Supplemental Figure 1G).

Restricted deletion of CYB5R3 in cardiomyocytes causes cardiac hypertrophy and SCD in male, but not female, mice. To define the functional relevance of CYB5R3 in cardiomyocytes, we generated a tamoxifen-inducible, cardiomyocyte-specific CYB5R3-KO mouse. Cyb5r3-floxed mice, as previously described (27), were crossed with tamoxifen-inducible Myh6-Cre mice to generate a conditional adult cardiomyocyte CYB5R3 KO (ac-CYB5R3-KO) mouse and an adult cardiomyocyte WT (ac-WT) mouse (Figure 1A). Male ac-CYB5R3-KO and ac-WT mice aged 10 to 13 weeks received tamoxifen injections (33 mg/kg/d) for 5 consecutive days (Figure 1A). We assessed CYB5R3 mRNA and protein from whole heart tissue and found ac-CYB5R3–KO animals had 50% less Cyb5r3 mRNA expression (Figure 1B) and 70% less CYB5R3 protein (Figure 1C) relative to ac-WT mice at 5 days after tamoxifen treatment. A survival study found 52% of ac-CYB5R3–KO mice died within 15 days after tamoxifen treatment compared with no deaths observed in ac-WT control mice (Figure 1D). Moreover, ac-CYB5R3–KO mice showed biventricular dilation (Figure 1E) and significantly increased heart weight–to–body weight ratios (Figure 1F), lung weight–to–body weight ratios (Figure 1G), LV area (Figure 1H), and myocyte diameter (Figure 1I) relative to their ac-WT counterparts. We found no difference in body weight changes at 3 or 5 days after tamoxifen injection (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Additionally, trichrome staining of ac-CYB5R3–KO cardiac tissue at 5 days after tamoxifen injection did not show differences in cardiac fibrosis relative to controls (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Complete blood count analysis showed significantly elevated WBC, lymphocyte, and monocyte counts in ac-CYB5R3–KO compared with ac-WT mice (Supplemental Figure 2, E, G, and H). No significant changes to other hematological parameters were detected between groups (Supplemental Figure 2, F and I–N). Notably, loss of CYB5R3 in cardiomyocytes of female mice (Supplemental Figure 3A) did not significantly affect survival (Supplemental Figure 3B), heart weight–to–body weight ratio (Supplemental Figure 3C), or wet lung weight–to–body weight ratio (Supplemental Figure 3D) when compared with that in ac-WTs. All subsequent mouse studies were conducted in male mice.

Figure 1 Loss of cardiomyocyte CYB5R3 causes hypertrophy and SCD. (A) Detailed schematic showing generation of CYB5R3-KO mice. (B) RT-qPCR and (C) Western blot analysis of total heart tissue from ac-WT and ac-CYB5R3–KO mice 5 days after tamoxifen injection (n = 5–7). (D) Survival curve comparing ac-WT (n = 8) and ac-CYB5R3–KO mice (n = 20). Day 0 represents the first day after tamoxifen injection. (E) Gross images (top) and H&E-stained hearts from ac-WT and ac-CYB5R3–KO mice 5 days after tamoxifen injection. Scale bar: 2 mm. (F) Heart weight–to–body weight ratio (n = 11), (G) wet lung weight–to–body weight (n = 3–5), (H) LV area (n = 4–6), and (I) myocyte diameter (n = 4–6) in ac-WT versus ac-CYB5R3–KO mice. Data are represented as SEM. P values were calculated by Student’s t test.

Loss of CYB5R3 depresses hemodynamic function and triggers VF. To assess cardiac function, we first performed invasive hemodynamic analyses under anesthesia on animals 5 days after tamoxifen injection (Figure 2A). Compared with ac-WT mice, ac-CYB5R3–KO mice showed decreased heart rate, LV maximum pressure, end-systolic pressure, dP/dt, and a downward trend for EF (Figure 2, B–F). Next, we conducted radio telemetry studies in conscious animals to measure electrical activity of the heart (ECG) and heart rate. At 24 hours after tamoxifen injections, all ac-CYB5R3–KO mice developed nonsustained VF (Figure 2, G and H). At 5 days after tamoxifen injection, we observed severe bradycardia, leading to cardiac arrest in ac-CYB5R3–KO mice in contrast with ac-WTs (Figure 2G). Next, we measured cardiac cytosolic calcium transients in isolated beating hearts from ac-WT and ac-CYB5R3–KO animals at 5 days after tamoxifen injection using the Langendorff system apparatus preparation (Figure 2I). Hearts were loaded with the calcium indicator dye Rhod-2AM to optically map cardiac calcium transients. Still-frame shots capturing Rhod2 fluorescence bursts (calcium transients) during sinus rhythm were obtained using high-speed imaging (Figure 2J). Distinct atrial-to-ventricular (AV) Ca2+ transients (CaTs) were observed in ac-WT animals, shown by large CaTs in right atria (RA), followed by right ventricular (RV) CaTs after AV delay (Figure 2J). Conversely, baseline optical mapping showed that ac-CYB5R3–KO mice developed AV block with out-of-phase AV depolarization and dysregulated ventricular CaTs (Figure 2, J and K). Quantification showed that 42.8% of the ac-CYB5R3–KO hearts exhibited VF, 28.6% with nonsustained VF and 14.2% with sustained VF, while the ac-WT hearts did not show VF (Figure 2L).

Figure 2 Cardiomyocyte CYB5R3 deficiency leads to VF. (A) Experimental design for hemodynamics and measurements of (B) LV heart rate, (C) LV max pressure, (D) LV end-systolic pressure, (E) LV dP/dt, and (F) LV EF (n = 4–13). (G) Experimental design and ECG measurements and heart rate. (H) Quantification of the number of mice with observed VF (n = 3). (I) ac-WT and ac-CYB5R3–KO mice were injected with 33 mg/kg of tamoxifen for 5 consecutive days. Hearts were isolated and subjected to calcium transient imaging. (J) CaTs imaging of ac-WT and ac-CYB5R3–KO mice. Red tracing indicates outline of the heart, and serial images track Ca2+ transients over 0.5 seconds. Contrast in the images indicates cytosolic-free Ca2+ measured with the calcium indicator dye Rhod2/AM. Regions of interest (blue dots) were drawn on the RA and brown squares on RV to quantify calcium transients. Original magnification, ×2.5. (K) Representative tracings of calcium transients of RA and RV of ac-WT and ac-CYB5R3–KO hearts and quantification shown in L (n = 7–9). Data are represented as SEM. P values were calculated by Student’s t test (B–F) and χ2 test (H and I).

Loss of cardiomyocyte CYB5R3 causes cardiac structural remodeling and bioenergetic depletion. Myofiber architecture was evaluated using diffusion tractography derived from diffusion tensor imaging (DTI) (29). Figure 3A shows diffusion tractography of myocardial fibers in ac-WT and ac-CYB5R3–KO hearts at 5 days after tamoxifen injection with volume rendering, long-axis cutaway views, and short-axis cutaway views. The 3D rendition of diffusion tractography of the ac-WT control heart showed ordered myocardial fiber organization throughout the heart layers. In contrast, the ac-CYB5R3–KO heart (Figure 3A) displayed disarrayed myocardial fibers. The degree of myofiber disarray progressed over time, as shown by normalized quantitative anisotropy (NQA) on days 1, 3, and 5 (Figure 3B) after tamoxifen injection. On day 5, the ac-CYB5R3–KO hearts (Figure 3A) showed significantly reduced NQA compared with their ac-WT counterparts (Figure 3A). To corroborate these observations, we conducted ultrastructure studies using transmission electron microscopy (TEM). Consistent with DTI, we observed myocardial disorganization in ac-CYB5R3–KO hearts relative to ac-WT (Figure 3C). These structural changes were independent of apoptosis measured by TUNEL staining (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Mitochondria number, as determined by both mitochondrial crude count (Figure 3D) from TEM images and mitochondrial DNA to genomic DNA ratio (mtDNA/gDNA) (Figure 3E), were similar between ac-CYB5R3–KO and ac-WT hearts. On the other hand, mitochondrial area (Figure 3F) was 30% lower in ac-CYB5R3–KO hearts and was accompanied by significantly lower total adenosine triphosphate (ATP) (Figure 3G) relative to ac-WT hearts. Additionally, we found no difference in autophagy or mitophagy measured via LC3II/LC3I ratio or changes in multimembrane structures at the ultrastructure level between groups (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Protein measurements of the outer mitochondrial membrane transporter TOM20 and mitochondrial respiratory complex subunits were similar between groups (Figure 3H).

Figure 3 ac-CYB5R3–KO leads to structural remodeling, decreased mitochondrial size, and suppressed ATP levels. (A) The representative fiber tractography of ac-WT (left) and an ac-CYB5R3–KO (right) hearts on day 5 after tamoxifen injection. The orientations of the myocardial fibers in relation to the laboratory coordinates are represented by different colors: red representing left-to-right fiber orientation, blue representing front-to-back fiber orientation, and green representing top-to-bottom orientation. Top row: surface viewing of the volume rendition of the myofibers. Gray outlines the heart volumes. Middle row: long-axis 4-chamber cutaway views of the myocardial fibers. Bottom row: short-axis cutaway views of the myocardial fibers. The viewing angle corresponds to the S-L-P axes located at the bottom right of each image. (B) NQA measuring the myofiber coherency on posttamoxifen day 1, day 3, and day 5 comparing ac-WT and ac-CYB5R3–KO hearts (n = 3–8). (C) Representative TEM images of ac-WT (gray, left) and ac-CYB5R3 (blue, right) cardiomyocytes (n = 6 and n = 8, respectively). Original magnification, ×5000 (top); ×15,000 (bottom). (D) Cardiomyocyte mitochondrial count from ×1500 TEM images from ac-WT and ac-CYB5R3–KO mice. (E) mtDNA/gDNA ratio from heart tissue of ac-WT and ac-CYB5R3–KO mice (n = 6 and n = 10, respectively). (F) Mitochondrial area from ×15,000 TEM images from ac-WT and ac-CYB5R3–KO hearts. (G) Total ATP levels in whole heart lysate from ac-WT and ac-CYB5R3–KO hearts (n = 6 and n = 9, respectively). (H) Western blot of each mitochondrial subunit relative to TOM20 protein expression (control, n = 11; CYB5R3-KO, n = 12). Data are represented as SEM. P values were calculated by Student’s t test.

Bioenergetic, metabolic, and muscle contractility pathways are altered in ac-CYB5R3–KO mice. To better understand the signaling pathways preceding the pathological changes in ac-CYB5R3–KO mouse hearts, we performed RNA-Seq experiments on whole hearts isolated from ac-WT and ac-CYB5R3–KO mice 5 days after tamoxifen injection. Pathway analysis using the Gene Ontology (GO) database for biological processes identified differentially expressed genes (P < 0.01) between ac-CYB5R3–KO and ac-WT mouse hearts as being significantly enriched (adjusted P < 0.05) in pathways regulating oxidative phosphorylation, ion transport, muscle contraction, and metabolism involving nucleotides, carbohydrates, and lipids (Figure 4A). Within these pathways, we found a greater portion of genes to be downregulated rather than upregulated in the ac-CYB5R3–KO hearts compared with the ac-WT hearts (Figure 4A). Additionally, differentially expressed genes are significantly associated with HF (DisGeNET C0018801, adjusted P = 7.820 × 10–7). Notably, many genes are shared by the abovementioned pathways, suggesting that aberrant signaling in mitochondrial respiration, cellular metabolism, and muscular contractility is responsible for the pathological changes in CYB5R3-deficient hearts (Figure 4B). Furthermore, we found over one-third of most differentially expressed genes (adjusted P < 0.02) were also associated with these pathways (Figure 4C). Ranked by fold change, the most affected genes were iron-regulatory genes, such as α synuclein (Snca) and 5′-aminolevulinate synthase (Alas2), which is consistent with CYB5R3’s role in regulating iron redox states (Supplemental Table 3).

Figure 4 RNA-Seq analysis shows ac-CYB5R3–KO induces transcriptome changes enriched in metabolism, oxidative phosphorylation, and muscle contraction pathways. (A) GO pathway analysis showed differential expression of genes (P < 0.01) in pathways (adjusted P < 0.05) involved in metabolism and muscle contraction. (B) Genes overrepresented in HF (DisGeNET C0018801, adjusted P = 7.820 × 10–7) were mapped to the selected metabolism and muscle contraction pathways. (C) Top differential expression genes (adjusted P < 0.02) are mapped to the same GO pathways.

Oxidative stress is increased in hearts following cardiomyocyte CYB5R3 deletion. Based on prior work demonstrating that CYB5R3 is a common effector of the nutritional and oxidative stress responses (30), we measured oxidative stress levels in ac-CYB5R3–KO and ac-WT control hearts by 8-oxoguanine (8-oxoG) (Figure 5, A and B) and 4-hydroxynonenal (4-HNE) staining (Figure 5, C and D). Hearts from ac-CYB5R3–KO mice exhibited more cells positive for 8-oxoG and 4-HNE staining than ac-WT control hearts, indicating more oxidized guanine bases in DNA and greater lipid peroxidation, respectively.

Figure 5 Cardiac-specific KO of CYB5R3 increases 8-oxoG and 4-HNE staining. Heart sections were stained for 8-oxoG and 4-HNE measurements of oxidative stress. (A) Representative image of control (ac-WT, gray, n = 5) and KO (ac-CYB5R3–KO, blue, n = 7) heart sections stained for 8-oxoG (green) and DAPI (blue). (B) Quantification of total 8-oxoG puncti relative to DAPI puncti. (C) Representative ac-WT (gray, n = 5) and ac-CYB5R3–KO hearts (blue, n = 7) stained for DAPI (blue) and 4-HNE (red). (D) Integrated intensity of 4-HNE staining. Data are represented as SEM. P values were calculated by Student’s t test. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Ubiquinol, the reduced form of CoQ, is decreased in hearts with CYB5R3 KO. CYB5R3 in the plasma membrane is known to work in conjunction with NAD(P)H quinone dehydrogenase 1 (NQO1) for 1- and 2-electron reduction of the oxidized form of CoQ (ubiquinone), protecting membranes from overt oxidative damage (Figure 6A) (11–13). Therefore, we asked whether loss of cardiomyocyte CYB5R3 altered total CoQ levels and their redox state in hearts. Using high-performance liquid chromatography with electrochemical detection (HPLC-ECD), we found 30% less reduced CoQ 9 and CoQ 10 in ac-CYB5R3–KO hearts relative to ac-WT controls (Figure 6, B and C). Total CoQ loss was linked to a greater loss of reduced CoQ (Figure 6, D and E) than oxidized CoQ (Figure 6, F and G). Next, we measured gene changes in the CoQ synthesis pathway and found significant decreases in CoQ4, CoQ6, and Pptc7 mRNA expression and a significant increase in the CoQ redox cycling gene Nqo1 (Figure 6H).

Figure 6 Loss of cardiac CYB5R3 decreases total and reduced levels of ubiquinone. Whole heart tissue from control (ac-WT, gray, n = 6) and KO (ac-CYB5R3–KO, blue, n = 9) mice was used to assess the role of cardiac CYB5R3 in CoQ reduction. (A) Schematic of CYB5R3’s known role in the plasma membrane redox system as a CoQ reductase. Concentration of (B) total CoQ 9 , (C) total CoQ 10 , (D) reduced CoQ 9 , (E) reduced CoQ 10 , (F) oxidized CoQ 9 , and (G) oxidized CoQ 10 . (H) Data extracted from RNA-Seq showing relative expression of CoQ synthesis genes and Nqo1, a known redox regulator of CoQ. Data are represented as SEM. P values were calculated by Student’s t test.

Lipid composition of cardiomyocyte cell membranes is altered with CYB5R3 KO. CYB5R3 is known to regulate lipid metabolism in the liver (31), but its effects on myocardial lipid metabolism are unknown. Lipids are critical to the physical properties of cell membranes and many of their functions, including recruitment of intracellular proteins to membrane surfaces, enzymatic activity of transmembrane proteins, signaling of lipid second messengers, and fusion of membranes (32). Additionally, they serve as lipid reservoirs of arachidonate to support the synthesis of lipid signaling mediators via cyclooxygenase and lipoxygenase activity (e.g., eicosanoids). Therefore, HPLC–tandem mass spectrometry (HPLC-MS/MS) was used to determine the impact of decreased CYB5R3 on the cell membrane lipid profile of total heart tissues. Most phosphatidylcholine (PC) species did not change upon loss of CYB5R3; ac-CYB5R3–KO and ac-WT cardiomyocytes exhibited similar distribution and content of PC species, except for PC containing linoleic and arachidonic acids in their S N 2 position (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). Significant decreases ranging from 30% to 42% were observed in 1-stearoyl- and 1-palmitoyl-2-linoleoyl–PC and 1-stearoyl- and 1-palmitoyl-2-arachidonoyl–PC in the ac-CYB5R3–KO cardiomyocytes relative to WT controls (Supplemental Figure 6, E–H). A 50% decrease in nuclear stearoyl-arachidonate PC and phosphatidylethanolamine has been previously reported in rat cardiomyocytes following ischemia-reperfusion injury (33). However, lysophosphatidylcholine (LysoPC) levels were similar between the ac-CYB5R3–KO and ac-WT groups (Supplemental Figure 6, I–O).

cGMP and PKG signaling in hearts is diminished with CYB5R3 KO. Our previous work demonstrated that loss of CYB5R3 from VSMCs affects the heme redox state of sGC β and downstream PKG signaling (27, 28). We found ac-CYB5R3–KO heart tissue had significantly less cGMP content (Supplemental Figure 7A) and diminished PKG activity assessed by PKG-dependent phosphorylation of serine 239 of the vasodilator-stimulated protein (VASP) (Supplemental Figure 7B), but similar sGC protein expression levels relative to those of ac-WT controls (Supplemental Figure 7C). Finally, quantitative reverse-transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) showed a 50% decrease in expression of Ppargc1a, a master regulator of mitochondria biogenesis, in ac-CYB5R3–KO hearts relative to ac-WT controls (Supplemental Figure 7D), a result consistent with decreased gene expression shown in the RNA-Seq analysis in Figure 4B.

Oxygen supply is diminished in cardiomyocytes with CYB5R3 KO. To determine whether CYB5R3 reduces myoglobin, an abundant heme protein that facilitates oxygen delivery to mitochondria in cardiomyocytes, we synthesized recombinant CYB5R3 and cytochrome B5B (CYB5B), the latter being a small heme protein that facilitates electron transfer from CYB5R3. Using ultraviolet-visible (UV-VIS) spectrophotometry, we found that NADH catalyzed reduction of oxidized myoglobin (absorbance change at 540 nm) by CYB5R3 and CYB5B (Figure 7, A–C), which is consistent with previous work (16). Dithiothreitol (DTT) served as a positive control. These in vitro data support the idea that CYB5R3 may serve as a myoglobin reductase in vivo. Since reduced myoglobin heme iron facilitates oxygen storage and diffusion in cardiomyocytes only in its reduced form (Figure 7D) (34–36), we assessed intracardiac oxygenation status in ac-CYB5R3–KO and ac-WT mice using Hypoxyprobe, which adducts to cysteine residues at tissue sites with less than 10 mmHg pO 2 . Following Hypoxyprobe injection, hearts from ac-CYB5R3–KO mice were isolated to assess levels of myoglobin, the heme-degrading enzyme heme-oxygenase-1 (HO-1), and Hypoxyprobe. All hearts exhibited similar levels of myoglobin (Figure 7E), but hearts from ac-CYB5R3–KO mice showed HO-1 upregulation by 4-fold (Figure 7F) and significantly more Hypoxyprobe staining than ac-WT hearts (Figure 7, G and H). Given these changes occurred independently of myoglobin protein expression (Figure 7E), these data link heme oxidation and release, possibly from myoglobin, with loss of CYB5R3.

Figure 7 Cardiomyocyte CYB5R3 is critical for myoglobin reduction and maintenance of intracellular oxygen tension. (A) In vitro purified colorimetric assay showing absorbance shift of oxidized myoglobin to reduced myoglobin (B) after the addition of electron donor NADH. (C) Rate of absorbance changes at 540 nm, with observation of increasing amounts of reduced myoglobin over time. (D) Schematic of hypothesized redox regulation of myoglobin by CYB5R3 and the relevant impact on oxygen binding. (E) Western blot of heart lysates measuring myoglobin and β-actin as a loading control with quantification of relative integrated intensities (ac-WT, n = 8; ac-CYB5R3–KO, n = 13). (F) HO-1 and β-actin loading control Western blot with quantification of relative integrated intensities. (G) Hypoxyprobe staining (green) of heart sections from control (ac-WT n = 3) and Cyb5R3-KO (ac-CYB5R3–KO, n = 3) heart sections, counterstained with wheat germ agglutinin (red) and DAPI (blue). Original magnification, ×3 (right panels). (H) Quantification of Hypoxyprobe-positive cells relative to total cells. Data are represented as SEM. P values were calculated by Student’s t test. Scale bar: 50 m.

CYB5R3 T117S is enriched in end-stage HF ventricular tissue from African American patients and is associated with decreased event-free survival. Over 40 genetic polymorphisms in CYB5R3 have been identified (23). The missense variant rs1800457 translates into the CYB5R3 T117S mutation in the membrane-bound form expressed in somatic cells (Figure 8A) wherein threonine is substituted with serine. This is a high-frequency genetic variant in individuals with African ancestry (23% minor allele frequency that occurs with less than 1% frequency in other ethnicities; refs. 37–40). Based on x-ray crystallography (Protein Data Bank [PDB] structure 1UMK), T117S was positioned in a cytosolic-facing loop near the flavin (FAD) group,which is essential for electron transfer from NADH (Figure 8A). This threonine is conserved across many species, including human, mouse, rat, and pig, suggesting that this site is evolutionarily important (Figure 8B). To determine whether this variant is associated with HF with reduced EF (HFrEF), we genotyped 35 heart tissue samples collected from African American patients at the time of cardiac transplant or LV assist device (LVAD) implantation at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA). Baseline demographics are shown in Supplemental Figure 8. We found that the allele frequency increased in this cohort from 41.1% to 57.1% (Figure 8C). Using recombinant 23 CYB5R3 T117S (T94S) purified protein, we tested the mutation’s impact on reductase activity. An in vitro activity assay showed that recombinant 23 CYB5R3 T117S reduced oxidized myoglobin at 40% of the rate of WT CYB5R3 (Figure 8, D and E). Coincubation with CYB5B significantly increased the rate of oxidized myoglobin reduction by 23 CYB5R3 T117S, although leaving it 40% slower than WT CYB5R3 with CYB5B. To determine whether the membrane anchor region of CYB5R3 affects catalytic activity in lysates, we transfected CYB5R3-KO HEK293 cells with either membrane-bound CYB5R3 (T117S) or soluble CYB5R3 (T94S or 23 CYB5R3 T117S) (Figure 8F). We found that both membrane-associated and soluble CYB5R3 had markedly less activity compared with WT (Figure 8G). Since CYB5R3 regulates cGMP levels, we measured ventricular cGMP levels in HF patients of African-American ancestry. In these patients, we found 50% less cGMP in the carriers of the T117S variant than the noncarriers (WT CYB5R3 form) (Figure 8H). We next extended these studies with a meta-analysis to determine the association of CYB5R3 T117S with event-free survival in self-identified Black individuals from the Genetic Risk Assessment of Heart Failure (GRAHF) study in African Americans, a genetic substudy of the African American Heart Failure Trial (AHeFT) (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT00047775) (41, 42), and the Genetic Risk Assessment of Cardiac Events (GRACE) study, a single-center genetic outcomes registry from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (43, 44). For the combined outcome analysis, subjects receiving fixed dose combination therapy of isosorbide dinitrate and hydralazine (FDC I/H) were excluded. Subjects were followed prospectively until an endpoint of death, cardiac transplantation, or HF hospitalization. Baseline demographics for CYB5R3 WT (CC) versus T117S carriers (both heterozygotes [CG] and homozygotes [GG]) are shown in Supplemental Table 4. We found that T117S carriers had significantly reduced event-free survival (P = 0.02) over a 1.5-year period when compared with noncarriers, despite being given the same standard HF therapy (beta blockers, ACE inhibitors, and aldosterone antagonists) (Figure 8I).