Tumor restriction by type I collagen opposes tumor-promoting effects of cancer-associated fibroblasts

Human specimens. Samples from patients with CRC liver metastases (LM) were analyzed. All patients underwent planned curative surgery at the Department for General, Visceral and Transplantation Surgery, University Hospital Heidelberg. Tissue samples of 100 patients with LM were used for IHC. All patient data was deidentified.

Animal models. Animal experiments were performed on 8- to 12-week-old female or male mice maintained in a specific pathogen–free environment and fed with a standard diet. C57BL/6J, TdTomato Ai14 reporter (TdTom), Rosa26-iDTR (iDTR), Mx1-Cre, and RAG2–/– animals were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Col1a1-GFP reporter mice and Lrat-Cre mice (26) have been described before and were backcrossed 5 times to C57BL/6. αSMA-TK mice were provided in-house. For HSC-selective deletion of Col1a1, Hgf, and Has2, Lrat-Cre mice were crossed with Col1a1 mice (48) and Hgf- (49) and Has2-floxed (39) animals.

Cell lines and cell culture. Murine Panc02 (designated Pan02 according to common name; NIH repository), CMT93 (ATCC), B16F10 (ATCC), and EO771 (CH3 Biosystems) cells stably expressing GFP were established by transfection with lentiviral vector (Addgene) carrying a puromycin resistance gene. The primary pancreatic tumor cell line derived from the spontaneous KPCY model of PDAC was provided in-house, as was the human cell line HCT116. Pan02 and EO771 cells were cultured in RMPI 1640 (Gibco). CMT93, B16F10, KPCY, and Panc1 cells were cultivated in DMEM (high glucose, Gibco). HCT116 cells were cultured in MyCoy’s 5A media (Gibco). All media were supplemented with 10% FBS (Gibco), 1% antibiotic-antimycotic (Gibco), 1–4 μg/mL puromycin (Thermo Fisher Scientific) at 37°C and 5% CO 2 in a humidified atmosphere. The concentration of puromycin used (for lentiviral-GFP transfected cells) was predetermined through resistance of initially transfected cells. For some experiments, cells were treated with recombinant mouse HGF (R&D Systems), Erk inhibitor U0126 (Cayman Chemical), or MET inhibitor merestinib (Selleckchem).

Liver metastasis model. Surgical procedures were as described previously (50), with some modifications. Briefly, subconfluent cells were harvested, washed, and resuspended in PBS just before intrasplenic injection. Mice were anesthetized and an incision was made to exteriorize the spleen, which was further divided using 2 horizon clips (Telefax). The upper lobe was separated and placed back into the body cavity, and the distal section of the spleen was inoculated with 106 Pan02 cells, 0.7 × 105 CMT93 cells, 0.5 × 105 KPCY cells, 0.1 × 105 B16F10 cells, or 0.25 × 105 EO771 cells in 100 μL PBS. The syringe needle was kept in place for 90 seconds, followed by a cotton swab to stymie any bleeding for 45 seconds, followed by sutures below the hemispleen. The hemispleen containing inoculated cells was then resected to prevent growth of primary tumor. The abdominal wall was closed with 4–0 polyglycolic acid sutures (Henry Scientific) and 7 mm wound clips (Braintree Scientific) were used to close the skin incision. Animals were monitored every day until day 14 or day 16, when they were euthanized, and the liver was harvested and processed.

In vivo cell depletion. In order to deplete HSC-CAF, LratCre+iDTR+ TdTom+ or LratCre+iDTR- TdTom+ littermates were intraperitoneally injected with DT (MilliporeSigma, 0.5 ng/g body weight) at intervals indicated in figures. For genetic depletion of CAF, αSMA-TK+ mice or their αSMA-TK– littermates were injected intraperitoneally with ganciclovir (Invitrogen) at a concentration of 10 mg/kg at intervals indicated in figures. Col1a1 deletion in Mx1-Cre Col1a1 animals was carried out by injecting poly I:C (MilliporeSigma) 3 times 2 days apart when animals were 5 weeks old. This was followed by a rest period of 4 weeks till animals were surgically manipulated. CD8 and/or CD4 depletion was carried out twice a week at 200 μg/mouse/day using anti-CD8 and/or anti-CD4 InvivomAb antibody (BioXCell) intravenously.

In vivo imaging. Mouse livers were imaged using the Quantum FX microCT imaging system of the HICCC OPTIC core. ExiTron nano 6000 CT contrast agent for preclinical imaging (Miltenyi Biotech) was used, and microCT was performed 4 times after injection of tumor cells, starting 10 days after injection. Respiratory gating was utilized to allow for high resolution of the body without blurring of the objects of interest. A single scan of 34 seconds was taken, and the animal was then removed from the micro-CT and returned to its cage and kept warm to keep homeothermic stability until consciousness returned.

IHC, immunofluorescence, and quantification. Paraffin-embedded or frozen liver sections were incubated with the primary antibodies: CK19 (1:500, Abcam), GFP (1:300, Abcam), Ki67 (1:100, Abcam), cleaved caspase-3 (1:200, Cell Signaling), and αSMA (1:200, MilliporeSigma). Recombinant HABP protein (rhAggrecan aa30-675/His [NSO/7], biotinylated, R&D Systems), at 4 μg/ml, was used as described previously (39) to detect hyaluronin in liver tissue sections. The Vectastain Elite ABC-HRP kit (Vector Laboratories) and the DAB Peroxidase Substrate kit (Vector Laboratories) were used to detect conjugates, followed by counterstaining with hematoxylin. Alternatively, fluorescent secondary antibodies with different fluorescent conjugates (donkey anti-rabbit Alexa Fluor 488, 1:500, Life Technologies; donkey anti-mouse Alexa Fluor 488, 1:500, Life Technologies) with streptavidin signal amplification (Alexa Fluor 594/647, 1:500, Life Technologies) were employed followed by DAPI (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Nonfluorescent image acquisition was done with a Leica SCN400 slide scanner or Olympus IX71S1F-3 microscope coupled to a QImaging Retiga camera. Quantification of DAB area was performed using the LEICA Digital Image Hub 4.0 image server. All IHC- and immunofluorescence-based quantification was performed on sections containing representative tissue from several lobes of the liver (3–5 midsized tissue pieces per liver per mouse). For tumor area quantification (CK19 or GFP), the entire slide was quantified semiautomatically at ×4, whereas for Ki67 and cleaved caspase-3 staining, 5 fields/section within tumor areas were quantified at ×10. Fluorescence images were captured at ×2, ×10, ×20, or ×40 magnification employing a Olympus IX71S1F-3 microscope, Keyence fluorescence microscope (BZ-X800), or Nikon A1 confocal laser microscope (Nikon Instruments). Images were analyzed using Fiji and Adobe Photoshop.

Sirius red staining and quantification. Picrosirius red staining was done on paraffin liver sections. Images were taken in 5 fields with ×10 magnification per mouse using a polarized light filter. Quantification was performed using Adobe Photoshop software. For all IHC and Sirius red staining, similar sized tumors were quantified between genetically modified mice and their littermates.

Western blot and phosphokinase array. Cell or tissue extracts were processed using RIPA buffer with PhosSTOP phosphatase inhibitor (Roche) containing complete protease inhibitor (Roche). Proteins were separated with a 10% SDS-PAGE and blotted on a nitrocellulose membrane (MilliporeSigma) using a semi-dry blot system (Bio-Rad). The following primary antibodies were used: p-ERK1/2 (1:2000, Cell Signaling, 4370), ERK1/2 (1:1000, Cell Signaling, 4695), p-AKT (1:2000, Cell Signaling, 4060), AKT (1:1000 Cell Signaling, 9272), and YAP/TAZ (1:1000, Cell Signaling, 8418) followed by exposure to horseradish peroxidase–conjugated secondary antibody against rabbit IgG (1:5000, Santa Cruz, sc-2004). GAPDH (1:15,000, MilliporeSigma, G9295) was used to establish equal loading of proteins. Membranes were then incubated with SuperSignal West Femto Maximum Sensitivity Substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and exposed, and bands were quantified with ImageJ software (NIH). When required, stripping was conducted with Restore Western Blot Stripping Buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Cell isolations and coculture and coinjection studies. Tumors were resected under aseptic conditions and mechanically dissociated using sterile scissors into 1 mm3 pieces in 2 ml FBS-free DMEM high glucose medium (Gibco). 5 ml trypsin-EDTA (Gibco) was added and the solution was placed at 37°C with frequent inversions for 30 minutes. Subsequently, 1% DNase (Roche) and 2 ml DMEM with 10%FBS were added, and the solution was filtered through a 70 μm cell strainer. Separation was performed using flow cytometry to segregate GFP+ tumor cells. These cells were subsequently used for in vivo passage and surgeries, RNA-Seq, or in vitro assays. HSC were isolated from animals as described previously (26). For CAF isolations, a similar protocol was followed with increased concentrations of pronase (0.4 mg/ml), collagenase D (1.3 mg/ml), and mixed solution (0.5 mg/ml pronase and 0.3 mg/ml Collagenase D), which were subsequently subjected to a 34% Nycodenz gradient. Purity was assessed with a flow cytometer (BD Aria). Cells were used for scRNA-Seq or bulk RNA-Seq or in vitro assays. 2D or 3D (spheroid) cocultures were performed on plastic plates or 96-well low-attachment plates (Corning) by coplating HSC and tumor cells in a 1:1 ratio. For subcutaneous coinjection studies, tumor cells were injected into the flanks of RAG2–/– mice in the absence or presence of HSC of a specific genotype as indicated, in either side of the same mouse. Mice were sacrificed 14 days afterward, and tumors were weighed; tumor size was measured with calipers, and volume was calculated. The collagen-Matrigel or collagen with high-molecular-weight hyaluronic acid assays were prepared as follows: 200 μl pipette tips were cut at the larger end, autoclaved, and placed at 4 degrees along with a 24-well plate. A tip was placed in the center of the well and Matrigel alone, Matrigel with a high concentration of collagen (10 mg/ml, Corning), or Matrigel with high-molecular-weight HA (R&D Systems) was poured on the outside of the tip (500 μl total volume). The total concentration of either collagen or HA was 5 mg/ml. All materials were precooled and immediately applied to ensure homogeneity. Plates were then placed at 37 degrees for 3 hours, followed by addition of warm PBS overnight. PBS was aspirated carefully the next morning, tips were removed with sterile forceps, and 30,000 cells (in 40 μl) were added to the center of the well. Cells were allowed to settle for 1 hour before prewarmed media were added. Media were replaced every 3 days, and images were acquired at day 6 and day 10 using a Keyence fluorescence microscope (BZ-X800).

Immune cell isolation and flow cytometry. Immune cell subsets were isolated from the tumors and quantitatively analyzed. After weighing tumors and mechanical homogenization, tumors were digested (collagenase A, 1 mg/ml, Roche) and DNase I (0.5 μg/ml, Roche) in media (RPMI 1640 supplemented with 5% FBS, 1% L-glutamine, 1% penicillin-streptomycin, and 10 mM HEPES)) with 40 minutes of shaking (150 rpm at 37°C). The cells were then filtered through 100 μm sterile strainers and washed and staining was performed. The lymphoid subset underwent a separation gradient using Percoll (67%, 40%), followed by staining along with previously separated myeloid cells. Dead cells were excluded using Ghost Dye cell viability reagent. The following antibodies were used for extracellular staining: anti-CD45 (BD and Biolegend, 1:400), anti-B220 (BD, 1:200), anti-CD19 (Tonbo, 1:200), anti-CD4 (BD, 1:400), anti-CD8 (Tonbo, 1:400), anti-NK1.1 (BD, 1:300), anti-CD11b (BD, 1:500), anti-CD11c (BD, 1:200), anti-F4/80 (Tonbo, 1:500), and anti-MHC class II (Tonbo, 1:400) antibodies. Intracellular antibodies included the following: anti-CD3e (BD, 1:400), anti-TCRβ (BD, 1:300), and anti-Foxp3 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 1:300). Cells were fixed and permeabilized using the FOXP3/transcription factor staining buffer set (Tonbo) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Samples were acquired using a BD LSRFortessa cell analyzer and analyzed using FlowJo (v10).

Data and material availability. Raw and metadata associated with RNA-Seq are available in the Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (accession GSE16054).

Additional details on scRNA-Seq, CellPhoneDB analysis, bulk RNA-Seq, RNA isolation, quantitative real-time PCR, and rheometry are provided in the Supplemental Methods.

Statistics. Statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism v.7.0 and v.8.0. D’Agostino and Pearson omnibus normality tests and Shapiro-Wilk normality test (in case sample size was too small for the former) were performed to assess the nature of the data sets. Parametrically distributed data were analyzed using the unpaired 2-tailed t test (2 groups), and Mann‑Whitney U test was used for nonparametric data. For more than 2 groups, 1-way ANOVA was conducted; if significant, a multiple-comparison analysis was performed. For nonparametric data, a Kruskal-Wallis test with a confidence interval of 95% was employed with a Dunn multiple-comparison post hoc test. For Kaplan-Meier survival experiments, a log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test was employed. Results with a P value of less than 0.05 were considered as significant. As indicated in each figure legend, n represents the number of mice.

Study approval. Samples from patients with CRC LM were analyzed. The study was approved by the local ethics committee (ethics commission of the medical faculty of the Heidelberg University) (S-080/2013 and 323/2004). Informed consent was obtained from all patients.

All animal experiments were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of Columbia University (protocols AC-AAAO7402, AC-AAAY8467, and AC-AAAZ4481) and the Lower Saxony State Office for Consumer Protection and Food Safety, Germany (protocol 15-1848).