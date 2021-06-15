Follicular dendritic cell dysfunction contributes to impaired antigen-specific humoral responses in sepsis-surviving mice

TD Ab responses are impaired in CLP survivors. Polymicrobial sepsis was induced by using a CLP model. The perforation of cecum releases fecal matter into the peritoneal cavity to generate polymicrobial infection. Approximately 30% of clinical sepsis is of gastrointestinal origin (26). Sepsis-surviving mice showed a progressive clearance of bacteremia, such that 21 days after CLP no bacteria were detectable in blood in all mice examined (n = 7). Bacteria were still detected in the peritoneal cavity at day 22, but by day 28 after CLP when immunizations were performed, no bacteria were detectable in 3 of 4 CLP mice examined. To confirm previous studies (20, 21) demonstrating a blunted Ag-specific humoral response in sepsis-surviving mice, we immunized sham-operated (sham) and CLP mice with the TD Ag, (4-hydroxy-3-nitrophenyl) acetyl (NP) chicken γ-globulin (CGG) (NP-CGG), in alum 4 weeks after surgery. The experimental approach is shown in Figure 1A. CLP mice exhibited minimal induction of both low-affinity (NP 23 ; Figure 1, B–D) and high-affinity (NP 2 ; Figure 1, E–G) anti–NP-IgG, -IgG1, and -IgG2c Abs compared with sham mice at day 7 after primary immunization (Figure 1, A–G). This was not merely a delayed response, as titers failed to rise on days 14, 21, and 28. Our results suggest that B cells in CLP mice fail to mount a GC response.

Figure 1 CLP survivors exhibit low levels of NP-specific TD IgG Ab after NP-CGG immunization and an intact response to TI Ag, NP-ficoll. Sham and CLP mice were immunized with NP-CGG in alum or NP-ficoll in PBS (single i.p. injection 4 weeks after surgery). Serum was analyzed for both low-affinity (NP 23 ) and high-affinity (NP 2 ) anti-NP Abs by NP 23 - and NP 2 -BSA ELISAs, respectively. (A) Experimental approach. Time-dependent response of (B) low-affinity anti–NP-IgG, (C) -IgG1, and (D) -IgG2c and (E) high-affinity anti–NP-IgG, (F) -IgG1, and (G) -IgG2c levels after NP-CGG immunization (n = 4–5, Sham+NP-CGG; n = 5, CLP+NP-CGG). (H) Low-affinity anti–NP 23 -IgM and (I) -IgG response after NP-ficoll immunization (n = 9, Sham+NP-ficoll; n = 10, CLP+NP-ficoll). Data represent mean ± SEM from 1 or 2 independent experiments. Sham+NP-CGG vs. CLP+NP-CGG, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001 or Sham+NP-ficoll vs. CLP+NP-ficoll, **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001 (mixed-effects model restricted maximum likelihood).

We also tested the TI response to NP by immunizing mice with NP-ficoll. NP-ficoll–immunized CLP mice produced enhanced serum anti–NP-IgM and -IgG Abs in response to TI immunization, compared with sham mice (Figure 1, H and I), demonstrating that the defect in humoral responses in CLP mice is limited to the response to TD. Of note, CLP mice exhibited an increase in total serum IgG compared with sham mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146776DS1), suggesting that the Ag-specific response is impaired after sepsis.

Defective Ag-specific GC B cell differentiation and memory B cell and PC formation in CLP survivors. The impaired production of class-switched and high-affinity Ag-specific Abs seen in response to a TD immunization in CLP mice, despite the intact response to a TI Ag, prompted us to assess the GC response after NP-CGG immunization. GCs are critical sites for SHM, where high-affinity B cells are selected and further differentiated into memory B cells and LLPCs. After immunization with NP-CGG, mice produce predominately NP-specific Abs of the IgG1 isotype (27). We therefore enumerated GC and memory B IgG1 cells. The flow cytometry gating strategy used to identify NP-specific GC and memory B cells is depicted in Supplemental Figure 2. Flow cytometry revealed that the percentage of NP+IgG1+ GC B cells was significantly reduced in CLP mice compared with that in sham mice after immunization with NP-CGG (Figure 2A). To confirm an impaired GC B cell response in CLP mice, we performed sham or CLP surgery in S1pr2-ERT2cre-tdTomato (tdTomato+) reporter mice to irreversibly mark GC B cells with Tomato red (28) following treatment with tamoxifen. The flow cytometry gating strategy for tdTomato+ NP-specific IgG1+ GC B cells and the quantification are shown in Supplemental Figure 3, A and B. The percentage of tdTomato+NP+IgG1+ GC B cells was reduced in CLP mice compared with that in sham mice on day 14 after immunization (Supplemental Figure 3B), confirming a GC defect. We also analyzed NP+IgG1+ memory (non-GC) B cells. The percentage of these cells was significantly reduced in CLP mice (Figure 2B) compared with that in sham mice. We next analyzed PCs. The gating scheme for NP-specific PCs is shown in Supplemental Figure 4. The percentage of NP+IgG1+CD138+ PCs was strikingly diminished (Figure 2C) in immunized CLP mice compared with that in immunized sham mice after immunization.

Figure 2 NP-specific GC and non-GC B cells and PCs are reduced in CLP mice. Sham and CLP mice were immunized with NP-CGG in alum (single i.p. injection 4 weeks after surgery). Quantification of the percentage of (A) NP+IgG1+ GC B cells, (B) NP+IgG1+ non-GC B cells, and (C) NP+IgG1+ PCs after 7, 14, 21, and 28 days after NP-CGG immunization (n = 4–5, Sham+NP-CGG; n = 5, CLP+NP-CGG). Sham and CLP mice are unimmunized control mice injected with PBS (n = 3, Sham; n = 3, CLP). Data represent mean ± SEM from 2 independent experiments. Sham vs. Sham+NP-CGG, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, and ****P < 0.0001; Sham+NP-CGG vs. CLP+NP-CGG, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001 (Tukey’s post hoc 1-way ANOVA).

The number of NP-specific IgG-secreting PCs is lower in immunized CLP mice. Having observed an impairment in NP-specific B cell differentiation into memory B cells and PCs in CLP mice by flow cytometry, we enumerated NP-specific Ab-secreting cells (ASCs) by ELISpot assay. As expected, and consistent with low serum anti–NP-IgG titers, there were fewer NP-specific IgG ASCs, both low-affinity (NP 23 ) and high-affinity (NP 2 ), in the spleens of CLP mice compared with sham mice at day 14 after immunization (Figure 3, A and B). We also examined LLPCs in the BM at day 56 after primary immunization. Both low- and high-affinity NP-specific IgG ASCs were almost absent in CLP mice and significantly less frequent than in sham mice (Figure 3, C and D).

Figure 3 Numbers of NP-specific IgG-secreting PCs are reduced in CLP mice. Sham and CLP mice 4 weeks after surgery were immunized with NP-CGG in alum (single i.p. injection) and cells were collected on days 14 (for splenocyte analysis) and 56 (for BM analysis) after primary immunization. ELISpot assays of anti–NP-IgG ASCs in the spleen and BM of immunized sham and CLP mice using NP 23 - and NP 2 -BSA as coating Ags. (A) Low-affinity NP 23 -IgG+ spots and (B) high-affinity NP 2 -IgG+ spots in splenocytes at day 14 (n = 10, Sham+NP-CGG; n = 8, CLP+NP-CGG). (C) Low-affinity NP 23 -IgG+ spots and (D) high-affinity NP 2 -IgG+ spots in BM cells at day 56 after primary immunization (n = 13, Sham+NP-CGG; n = 11, CLP+NP-CGG). Data are shown as mean ± SEM from 2 independent experiments. Sham+NP-CGG vs. CLP+NP-CGG, *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 (Mann-Whitney U test).

Activation-induced cytidine deaminase and TNF-α mRNA expression in NP-specific GC B cells is reduced in CLP mice. Activation-induced cytidine deaminase (AID) enzyme activity is required for both class-switch recombination and SHM of Ig genes and generation of high-affinity B cell clones (29). We therefore measured the expression of AID in NP-specific GC B cells. We have shown that CLP mice exhibit reduced serum TNF-α compared with sham mice when challenged with LPS (30). Previous studies suggest that AID expression is inducible and can be regulated by TNF-α in an NF-κB–dependent manner (31). Therefore, we measured TNF-α mRNA expression in NP-specific GC B cells isolated from sham and CLP mice. NP-specific GC B cells from CLP mice exhibited a significant reduction in both AID (Figure 4A) and TNF-α (Figure 4B) transcripts compared with sham mice (Figure 4, A and B). Reduced AID expression in Ag-activated B cells in immunized CLP mice may be due to reduced TNF-α expression.

Figure 4 AID and TNF-α expression in NP-specific GC B cells is reduced while there is no change in LTα and LTβ expression in immunized CLP mice. (A) AID (n = 8, Sham+NP-CGG; n = 10, CLP+NP-CGG), (B) TNF-α, (C) LTα, and (D) LTβ mRNA expression was assessed by qRT-PCR in flow-sorted NP+ GC B cells of sham and CLP mice at day 14 after immunization with NP-CGG (n = 9, Sham+NP-CGG; n = 10, CLP+NP-CGG). Data represent mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments. Sham+NP-CGG vs. CLP+NP-CGG, *P < 0.05 (Mann-Whitney U test).

In addition to TNF-α expression in splenic B cells, mRNA expression for lymphotoxin α (LTα) and LTβ, which are required for FDC development, was also analyzed. CLP mice and sham mice had equivalent levels of LTα and LTβ in NP-specific GC B cells (Figure 4, C and D).

Clusters of FDCs are differentially organized in CLP mice compared with sham mice. FDC clusters are the nidus for the GC response (32). Mature FDCs are key players in events such as class-switch recombination, SHM, and affinity maturation, processes that are required for efficient generation and selection of high-affinity Abs through direct interaction with GC B cells (32, 33). LTα and LTβ are critical to the generation of FDCs and TNF-α to the clustering of FDCs (34–37). Moreover, it has been shown that FDCs can induce AID expression in Ag-activated B cells (38). As NP-specific GC B cells exhibit reduced AID and TNF-α expression, we assessed the number of FDC clusters in the spleens of sham and CLP mice. Immunofluorescence staining with CD35, an FDC marker, revealed that the number of FDC clusters was reduced in CLP mice compared with that in sham mice (Figure 5, A and B). The gating strategy for FDC is shown in Supplemental Figure 5A. Flow cytometry showed no decrease in the percentage of FDCs (CD45–TER119–CD31–B220–ICAM-1+CD21/CD35+) in the stromal cell population in CLP mice compared with that in sham mice (Supplemental Figure 5B), suggesting a dispersion of FDCs out of clusters.

Figure 5 CLP mice have disrupted FDC clusters and reduced retention of ICs on FDCs. (A) Representative whole spleen sections from sham and CLP mice stained for CD3, B220, and CD35 6 weeks after surgery. Whole spleen images acquired by stitching tiled images. Original magnification, ×20; scale bar: 500 μm. (B) Quantification of FDC clusters from sham and CLP mice (n = 6, Sham; n = 9, CLP). (C) Experimental approach. (D) Representative spleen sections showing localization of PE-IC (red) on FDC (green) after 24 hours of immunization. Original magnification, ×20; scale bar: 200 μm. (E) Quantification of colocalization signal (yellow) in sham and CLP mice (n = 7, Sham; n = 7, CLP). Data represent mean ± SEM from 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001 (Mann-Whitney U test).

The binding of ICs on FDCs is reduced in CLP mice. Since the clustering of FDCs was impaired in CLP mice, we next examined whether their function was also impaired. One function of FDCs is to present native Ag in the form of ICs to high-affinity GC B cells for selection (15). To take advantage of intense phycoerythrin (PE) immunofluorescence, polyclonal anti-PE IgG was passively administered to mice, followed 1 day later by injection of PE to allow for the in vivo formation of ICs (Figure 5C). Immunofluorescence staining in spleen sections 24 hours after PE injection showed that less PE localized to FDCs (CD35+) in CLP mice compared with sham mice, as assessed by colocalization of CD35 and PE (Figure 5, D and E), suggesting that FDCs may have lower expression of the CRs in CLP mice.

Altered gene expression in FDCs in CLP mice. To determine if the poor trapping of ICs on FDCs of CLP mice reflected reduced expression of CR2, we analyzed mRNA expression of CR2 in isolated FDCs. CR2 transcripts were significantly decreased in FDCs of CLP mice compared with sham mice (Figure 6A). IC-FDC interactions lead to FDC activation and upregulation of ICAM-1, VCAM-1, and FcγRIIB expression (18, 39). mRNA expression of ICAM-1 (Figure 6B), VCAM-1 (Figure 6C), and FcγRIIB (Figure 6D) was also significantly reduced in FDCs of CLP mice compared with sham mice. TNFR1 (p55TNFR) on FDCs is necessary for development of a mature FDC network. IKK2 (IKKβ) expression in FDCs is dispensable for the formation of FDC networks but indispensable for B cell affinity maturation and Ab production (39). Having observed reduced FDC clusters and impaired Ab affinity maturation in CLP mice, we analyzed mRNA expression of TNFR1 and IKK2. mRNA expression of TNFR1 and IKK2 in FDCs was significantly lower in CLP mice compared with that in sham mice (Figure 6, E and F). The maintenance of FDC phenotype and function requires constitutive signaling through LTβR (40). mRNA expression of LTβR in FDCs was significantly reduced in CLP mice compared with that in sham mice (Figure 6G). Taken together, these results suggest that there is a decreased expression of several genes critical to FDC function in CLP mice.

Figure 6 FDC gene expression is altered in CLP mice. (A) CR2 (n = 13, Sham; n = 14, CLP), (B) ICAM-1 (n = 14, Sham; n = 14, CLP), (C) VCAM-1 (n = 14, Sham; n = 15, CLP), (D) FcγRIIB (n = 14, Sham; n = 15, CLP), (E) TNFR1 (n = 14, Sham; n = 15, CLP), (F) IKK2 (n = 14, Sham; n = 15, CLP), and (G) LTβR (n = 13, Sham; n = 15, CLP) mRNA expression was assessed by qRT-PCR in flow-sorted FDCs of sham and CLP mice at 4 weeks after surgery. Data represent mean ± SEM from 3 independent experiments. Sham vs. CLP, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 (Mann-Whitney U test).

TNF-α neutralization results in impaired Ab response to TD Ag. To ask whether reduced TNF-α might be a major contributor to the impaired generation of a GC response in CLP mice, we treated WT mice with anti–TNF-α Ab and immunized them with NP-CGG. We observed almost no FDC clusters in anti–TNF-α–treated mice compared with isotype control–treated (Ctrl-treated) mice (Supplemental Figure 6A). NP-specific anti–NP-IgG (low- and high-affinity) levels were also significantly reduced in anti–TNF-α–treated mice compared with isotype Ctrl–treated mice (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C).

B cells from CLP mice are competent to respond to Ag. To ask whether sepsis-induced changes in B cells rendered them less capable of interacting with FDCs, we adoptively transferred B cells from sham or CLP mice to Rag1-KO mice along with CD4+ T cells from WT C57BL/6J (Ctrl) mice. Twenty-one days after B and T cell transfer, we immunized Rag1-KO mice with NP-CGG. Rag1-KO mice given B cells from either sham or CLP mice exhibited an equivalent anti–NP-IgG response (Figure 7, A and B). Thus, B cells from CLP mice were not impaired in their ability to make anti–NP-IgG Ab (both low- and high affinity) compared with B cells from sham mice (Figure 7, A and B). In addition, Rag1-KO mice reconstituted with B cells from CLP mice showed restoration of FDC clusters similar to Rag1-KO mice reconstituted with B cells from sham mice (Figure 7, C and D). This result suggests that CLP mice have defective FDC function that fails to support the normal differentiation of B cells in a GC response.