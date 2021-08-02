Extracellular matrix protein laminin β1 regulates pain sensitivity and anxiodepression-like behaviors in mice

Peripheral neuropathy decreases LAMB1 expression in the ACC. Following spared nerve injury (SNI), mice developed long-lasting exaggerated pain responses, i.e., mechanical allodynia and thermal hyperalgesia (Supplemental Figure 1, A–J; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146323DS1), as well as anxiety and depression (Supplemental Figure 2, A–Q). To identify the genes that are involved in the pathological process of neuropathic pain and associated anxiodepression, we analyzed the contralateral ACC by RNA-Seq on day 56 after SNI, when stable pain hypersensitivity and aversive emotion were fully established (Supplemental Figure 3, A–G). We detected a total of 565 differentially expressed genes (DEGs), with 418 (74%) genes upregulated and 147 (26%) genes downregulated (Figure 1A). Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) analysis revealed significant enrichment of genes in various pathways, especially those for ECM-receptor interaction and focal adhesion (Figure 1B). Among ECM-related pathway genes, we identified 5 downregulated and 12 upregulated genes (Figure 1C). In particular, LAMB1, an ECM component and previously known to be involved in several physiopathological processes, showed significant transcriptional downregulation following SNI (Figure 1C). We further verified this at the mRNA and protein levels by quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) and Western blotting in the contralateral ACC at different time points after SNI, with significant downregulation of LAMB1 observed on days 28–56 after SNI (Figure 1, D and E).

Figure 1 Peripheral neuropathy decreases LAMB1 expression in the ACC. (A) Volcano plot showing RNA-Seq data for contralateral ACC from SNI- versus sham-treated mice. DEGs are designated in orange (upregulation [up]) and blue (downregulation [down]) and defined as having an FDR of less than 0.05. FC, fold change. (B) Bar plot showing significant enrichment of DEGs in various pathways. (C) Relative expression levels are shown for genes in the ECM-receptor interaction pathway upon SNI as compared with sham treatment (n = 3–4 mice per group). (D and E) LAMB1 was downregulated in the ACC at both the mRNA (D) (n = 6) and protein (E) (n = 5) levels 7 days (7d), 28 days (28d), and 56 days (56d) after SNI surgery. **P < 0.01, by Kruskal-Wallis H test with Nemenyi’s multiple-comparison test. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. See Supplemental Table 2 for detailed statistical information.

We then characterized the expression profile of LAMB1 in the ACC. Using immunofluorescence staining, we detected broad expression of LAMB1 in the ACC. Double-immunofluorescence staining revealed that LAMB1 immunoreactivity was highly coexpressed with neuronal nuclear antigen (NeuN) and sparsely coexpressed with either glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) or ionized calcium–binding adapter molecule 1 (Iba1) (Figure 2, A and B). Notably, we detected LAMB1 expression in both calcium/calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II–expressing (CaMKII-expressing) excitatory and glutamate decarboxylase 1–expressing (GAD67-expressing) inhibitory neurons (Figure 2, C and D). Together, these results suggest a potential link between ACC LAMB1 and neuropathic pain as well as pain-related anxiodepression.

Figure 2 Characterization of expression profile of LAMB1 in the ACC. (A and B) Representative immunofluorescence images (A) and quantitative summary (B) showing that LAMB1 was highly coexpressed with NeuN and sparsely coexpressed with GFAP or Iba1 (n = 3). (C and D) Representativeimmunofluorescence images (C) and quantitative summary (D) showing that LAMB1 expression was found in CaMKII+ neurons and GAD67+ neurons (n = 3). Scale bars: 30 μm (A and C).

Knockdown of LAMB1 in the ACC induces pain hypersensitivity and anxiodepression. To address the question of whether there is a causal relationship between activity-dependent changes in LAMB1 and neuropathic pain and anxiodepressive consequences, we generated recombinant adeno-associated virus 2/9 (AAV2/9) expressing a shRNA targeted against both LAMB1 and EGFP (AAV-shLamb1; Supplemental Figure 4A). Among the 3 strands of Lamb1 shRNA constructed, Lamb1 shRNA-1 showed the most prominent knockdown efficiency in the cultured cortical neurons (Supplemental Figure 4, B and C) and was hence chosen for intra-ACC injection in the subsequent experiments. We first assessed how loss of unilateral cingulate LAMB1 affects behavioral correlates of sensitization in pain pathways (the experimental schematic paradigm is shown in Supplemental Figure 4D). The efficiency of LAMB1 knockdown confined to the ipsilateral ACC was confirmed accordingly (Figure 3, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 4, E–H). Compared with mice expressing scrambled shRNA, mice expressing shLamb1 in the right ACC had a significantly greater response to von Frey hairs in the left, but not the right, hindpaw under the sham condition (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 5A). Twelve weeks after SNI surgery in the left hind limb, expression of AAV-shLamb1 in the right ACC led to exaggerated mechanical allodynia in the bilateral hind paws compared with scrambled shRNA (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 5B). In contrast, basal nociception of thermal stimuli and thermal hyperalgesia following SNI in bilateral hind paws were unaltered by knockdown of LAMB1 in the ACC (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 5C).

Figure 3 LAMB1 knockdown in the ACC induces pain hypersensitivity and anxiodepression. (A) Schematic diagram of intra-ACC virus injection into C57BL/6 mice (n = 10). Scale bar: 500 μm. (B and C) Double-immunofluorescence images (B) and Western blots (C) showing efficient LAMB1 knockdown in the ACC (n = 6). ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed, unpaired separate variance estimation t test. Scale bars: 200 μm and 70 μm (enlarged insets). (D and E) Stimulus response curve and mechanical threshold showing that ACC LAMB1 knockdown exacerbated ipsilateral mechanical sensitivity in sham-treated (D) and SNI-treated (E) mice (n = 10). ****P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test. (F) Ipsilateral thermal sensitivity was unaltered by LAMB1 knockdown in the sham- or SNI-treated state (n = 10). ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. (G) Traveling trajectory in the EPM and quantitative summary showed that sham-treated mice expressing shLamb1 traveled shorter distances in the open arm (n = 10). *P < 0.05 and ****P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis H test with Nemenyi’s multiple-comparison test. (H) The TST showed that expression of AAV-shLamb1 resulted in longer immobility for the sham-treated mice and further exacerbated immobility following SNI (n = 10). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Kruskal-Wallis H test with Nemenyi’s multiple-comparison test. (I) The SPT showed a strong reduction in sucrose preference in shLamb1-expressing mice (n = 10). **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. See Supplemental Table 2 for detailed statistical information. PWMT, paw withdrawal mechanical threshold; PWTL, paw withdrawal thermal latency.

Neuropathic pain is frequently associated with psychiatric disorders, such as anxiety and depression (1–4). We next examined whether LAMB1 in the ACC influences neuropathic pain–related anxiety and depression according to several behavioral paradigms. In the elevated plus maze (EPM) test, sham-treated mice expressing shLamb1 traveled a shorter distance in the open arm compared with mice expressing scrambled shRNA (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). We observed no significant differences in distances traveled in the open arm 12 weeks after SNI between mice in 2 virion-injected groups, which might have been due to a ceiling effect after SNI (Figure 3G and Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). In the tail suspension test (TST), expression of AAV-shLamb1 resulted in longer immobility in sham-treated mice compared with AAV-scrambled shRNA–treated mice (Figure 3H). The sucrose preference test (SPT) also revealed a significant reduction in the preference for sucrose after knockdown of LAMB1 in the ACC (Figure 3I). Thus, it can be inferred from the above observations that cingulate LAMB1 exerts a negative regulation of neuropathic pain and pain-related anxiodepression.

LAMB1 deficiency in the ACC orchestrates structural and functional plasticity of pyramidal neurons. How does ACC LAMB1 modulate neuropathic pain and the related anxiodepressive consequences? Structural and functional synaptic plasticity in the ACC is assumed to be a cellular basis for neuropathic pain and associated anxiodepression (13, 14, 16, 17). ECM molecules, including LAMB1, have been linked to the synapse stabilization, plasticity, and metaplasticity involved in psychiatric disorders (18, 27–29). Thus, we sought to determine whether silencing LAMB1 would induce structural and functional changes in ACC pyramidal neurons (experimental schematic paradigm is shown in Supplemental Figure 6A). First, we examined dendritic processes and spines of ACC pyramidal neurons using Golgi staining methods in mice expressing shLamb1 and scrambled shRNA. Sholl analysis revealed that the dendritic complexity of apical and basal dendrites of pyramidal neurons was increased in sham condition after LAMB1 knockdown, with no significant changes observed in the SNI condition (Figure 4, A–C). Furthermore, the densities of total apical spines were significantly higher in the pyramidal neurons of mice expressing shLamb1 than of sham-treated mice expressing scrambled shRNA (Figure 4, D and E). In parallel, the length of total apical spines of pyramidal neurons became much shorter after LAMB1 knockdown (Figure 4, D and F). High-resolution analysis enabled the classification of synaptic spines into stubby, mushroom, long/thin, and filopodia subtypes. Selective knockdown of LAMB1 in the ACC increased the density of stubby- and mushroom-shaped apical spines, with no obvious effect on long, thin and filopodia-like apical spines in sham-treated mice (Figure 4G). LAMB1 knockdown did not further increase the densities of stubby- or mushroom-shaped apical spines in SNI-treated mice, which might have been due to the post-SNI ceiling effect (Figure 4G). Unlike apical dendrites, the total density and length of basal spines were not influenced by ACC LAMB1 knockdown (Supplemental Figure 6, B–D). However, LAMB1 knockdown caused significant decreases in the density of stubby spines and increases in the densities of mushroom and filopodia spines of basal dendrites after SNI (Supplemental Figure 6E). The density of filopodia-like basal spines was reduced by LAMB1 knockdown under the sham conditions (Supplemental Figure 6E). These results confirm that LAMB1 contributes to maintenance of the stabilization of synaptic spines in pyramidal neurons of the ACC and that disruption of LAMB1 induces abnormal spine remodeling.

Figure 4 LAMB1 deficiency in the ACC induces apical dendritic spine remodeling of ACC pyramidal neurons. (A) Representative images of pyramidal neurons in the ACC derived from sham- and SNI-treated mice expressing scrambled shRNA or shLamb1 (n = 24–30). Scale bars: 100 μm. (B and C) Sholl analysis of dendritic branching complexity in the basal and apical dendrites of sham- or SNI-operated mice expressing scrambled shRNA or shLamb1 (n = 24–30). *P < 0.05, by Kruskal-Wallis H test with Nemenyi’s multiple-comparison test. (D) Representative confocal stack and 3D reconstruction images of apical dendrites of ACC pyramidal neurons obtained from mice expressing shLamb1 or scrambled shRNA in both sham and SNI conditions (n = 20–25). Scale bars: 5 μm. (E and F) Summary of spine density (E) and length (F) of apical dendrites of ACC pyramidal neurons obtained from mice expressing shLamb1 or scrambled shRNA in both sham and SNI conditions (n = 20–25). **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis H test with Nemenyi’s multiple-comparison test. (G) Summary of the density of stubby-, mushroom-, long/thin-, and filopodia-shaped spines on apical dendrites of ACC pyramidal neurons from mice of the above 4 groups (n = 22–29). ****P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis H test with Nemenyi’s multiple-comparison test. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. See Supplemental Table 2 for detailed statistical information.

Second, we assessed the functional consequences of LAMB1 deficiency on synaptic transmission in the ACC by using whole-cell patch-clamp recording of pyramidal neurons (Figure 5A), which were identified on the basis of their morphological properties and ability to show spike frequency adaptation in response to prolonged depolarizing current injections (30). Three weeks after infection with AAV-shLamb1, we found that the excitability of ACC pyramidal neurons was significantly enhanced compared with scrambled shRNA–expressing neurons (Figure 5B). A detailed input (current intensity)/ output (action potential [AP] frequency) curve in response to a depolarizing current step was drawn for both groups of mice (Figure 5C). Pyramidal neurons infected with shLamb1 displayed a significant augmentation in firing frequency, as characterized by a leftward and upward shift of the input-output (I-O) curve over scrambled shRNA (Figure 5C). Meanwhile, knockdown of ACC LAMB1 produced a lowered rheobase in pyramidal neurons (Figure 5D). The other AP parameters such as the AP threshold, amplitude, as well as half-width values were largely unaltered by knockdown of ACC LAMB1 (Supplemental Figure 7, A–D). Furthermore, we observed enhanced synaptic transmission in ACC pyramidal neurons derived from mice expressing shLamb1 in comparison with those from mice expressing scrambled shRNA (Figure 5, E and F). AMPA receptor–mediated evoked excitatory postsynaptic currents (AMPAR-eEPSCs) in pyramidal neurons of layers II and III in the ACC at a holding potential of –70 mV were recorded by applying local stimulation in layers V and VI in the presence of the inhibitory synaptic transmission antagonist picrotoxin (100 μM) and the NMDA receptor antagonist AP5 (50 μM). The amplitude of AMPAR-eEPSCs was much higher in the pyramidal neurons of mice infected with shLamb1 than in those infected with control RNA (Figure 5F). Likewise, the AMPAR/NMDAR (NMDAR-mediated eEPSCs) ratio was higher in ACC pyramidal neurons after LAMB1 knockdown (Figure 5, G and H). In contrast, the amplitude of NMDAR-eEPSCs was not different between the 2 groups (Figure 5, G and H). To determine whether a presynaptic or postsynaptic mechanism contributes to the observed changes of synaptic function, we first focused on analyzing the paired-pulse ratio (PPR), which represents a short-lasting increase or decrease in the second eEPSC when it occurs shortly after the first and is well accepted as an indication of presynaptic mechanisms of long-term potentiation in the hippocampus (31). Paired-pulse facilitation (PPF) or paired-pulse depression (PPD) was observed in 84.2 % and 15.8 % of ACC pyramidal neurons, respectively. The average PPR was significantly reduced upon knockdown of LAMB1 (Figure 6, A and B), indicative of an increase in the transmitter release probability via a presynaptic mechanism. This presynaptic involvement was further consolidated by an increase in miniature EPSC (mEPSC) frequencies after knockdown of ACC LAMB1 (Figure 6, C and D). Meanwhile, the amplitude of mEPSCs was potentiated after loss of LAMB1, suggesting the involvement of a postsynaptic mechanism as well (Figure 6, C and E). The possible postsynaptic mechanism was further indicated by our observation of the effect of LAMB1 on the responsiveness of postsynaptic AMPARs. As shown in Figure 6, F and G, the AMPA-induced (50 μM) current in pyramidal neurons was significantly enhanced by knockdown of LAMB1, whereas the NMDA-induced (50 μM) current was not (Figure 6, F and G). Overall, these results suggest that LAMB1 deficiency potentiates synaptic transmission via both presynaptic and postsynaptic mechanisms that likely involve an increase in presynaptic transmitter release probability and responsiveness of postsynaptic AMPARs. In sum, we can infer from the above observations that LAMB1 deficiency in the ACC orchestrates structural and functional plasticity of pyramidal neurons.

Figure 5 LAMB1 deficiency evokes neuronal hyperexcitability and synaptic potentiation in ACC pyramidal neurons. (A) Whole-cell patch-clamp recording from ACC layer II/III pyramidal neurons. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) APs induced by current injection at 100 pA in neurons expressing shLamb1 or scrambled shRNA (n = 11–17). (C) Left: I-O curve in response to a depolarizing current step (20 pA step, 500 ms duration) showing a higher firing frequency in mice expressing shLamb1 (n = 11–17). ****P < 0.0001, by Friedman’s M test. Right: Typical result at an intensity of 100 pA. **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired separate variance estimation t test. (D) A lowered rheobase was observed after LAMB1 knockdown (n = 8–11). ***P < 0.001, by Mann-Whitney U test. (E and F) Representative traces (E) and I-O curve (F) of AMPAR-mediated eEPSCs following stimulation of layer V/VI ACC pyramidal neurons in mice of both genotypes (n = 16). ****P < 0.0001, by Friedman’s M test (left panel) and Mann-Whitney U test (right panel). Right panel in F shows typical quantification of AMPARs-eEPSCs evoked by 300 μA stimulation. (G and H) Representative traces (G) and quantitative summary (H) of AMPAR/NMDAR EPSC ratios for mice of both genotypes (n = 12–18). ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test for AMPARs-eEPSCs; **P < 0.01, by Mann-Whitney U test for NMDAR-eEPSCs and AMPAR/NMDAR. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. See Supplemental Table 2 for detailed statistical information.

Figure 6 Both presynaptic and postsynaptic mechanisms are involved in the synaptic potentiation induced by LAMB1 knockdown in the ACC. Representative paired-pulse traces (A) and quantitative summary (B) of PPF or PPD showing that LAMB1 knockdown led to a reduced PPR (n = 20). **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (C–E) Representative traces (C) and quantification of mEPSC frequency (D) and amplitude (E) showing that LAMB1 knockdown significantly increased mEPSC frequency and amplitude (n = 8–11). **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired separate variance estimation t test (D) and 2-tailed, unpaired t test (E). (F and G) Inward currents induced by bath-applied AMPA (50 μM) (F) or NMDA (50 μM) (G) in mice of both genotypes (n = 6–7). *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. See Supplemental Table 2 for detailed statistical information.

LAMB1-knockdown mice exhibit altered Src/RhoA/LIMK/cofilin signaling and dysregulated F-actin in the ACC. We next asked the question: By which mechanism does ACC LAMB1 regulate dendritic spine remodeling? Rearrangement of the actin cytoskeleton in neurons has been linked to spine morphology and function and may also be involved in many pathophysiological processes (32, 33). The polymerized filamentous actin (F-actin) has also been shown to be increased in primary sensory neurons upon peripheral inflammation, and disruption of F-actin relieved the inflammatory pain (34). We thus asked whether LAMB1 possesses the ability to regulate actin dynamics in the ACC. F-actin labeling with phalloidin in both in vivo ACC tissue and in vitro cultured cortical neurons revealed significant enhancement in neurons expressing shLamb1 compared with those expressing scrambled shRNA (Figure 7, A and B). These data indicate that the absence of LAMB1 resulted in abnormal actin organization at dendritic spines, raising the question of which events link activity-dependent changes in LAMB1 expression and actin disorganization. Integrins were first described as mediators of cellular adhesion, linking the cytoskeleton and the ECM (35). To determine whether — and with which integrin subunit — LAMB1 interacts in the ACC, we performed an immunoprecipitation assay with total ACC cell lysates. As shown in Figure 7C, LAMB1 strongly interacted with integrin β1, and disruption of LAMB1 largely eliminated this interaction (Figure 7C). The laminin-integrin system has been shown to activate Src family of kinases in the development of oligodendrocytes (36), and Src kinase is a known upstream regulator of actin cytoskeleton (37). We then asked whether Src activity was decreased in the ACC of LAMB1-knockdown mice. We performed Western blot analysis with antibodies against the phosphorylated Tyr416 of Src, which recognizes the activated protein, and observed a significant reduction Src phosphorylation (p-Src) after knockdown of LAMB1 in the ACC (Figure 7D). This result suggests that the absence of LAMB1 resulted in a Src activity–mediated actin reorganization in dendritic spines of the ACC.

Figure 7 LAMB1-knockdown mice exhibit altered Src/RhoA/LIMK/cofilin signaling and dysregulated F-actin in the ACC. (A and B) Confocal images of F-actin staining with phalloidin in ACC slices from mice expressing scrambled shRNA or shLamb1 (A) (n = 5) and cultured cortical neurons transfected with shLamb1 or scrambled shRNA (B) (n = 7). **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test (A) and Mann-Whitney U test (B). Scale bars: 30 μm (A); 50 μm and 5 μm (enlarged insets)(B). (C) Representative immunoblots and quantitative summary of immunoprecipitated LAMB1 and integrin β1 in ACC lysates derived from mice expressing scrambled shRNA or shLamb1 (n = 3). ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (D) Representative immunoblots and quantitative summary of levels of LAMB1, p-Src, and total Src in ACC lysates from mice expressing scrambled shRNA or shLamb1 (n = 4–5). **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test (LAMB1/β-actin) and 2-tailed, unpaired separate variance estimation t test (p-Src/Src). (E) Representative immunoblots of immunoprecipitated p-Tyr and quantitative summary of p-Tyr, p190RhoGAP, and β-actin (loading control) levels (n = 3). ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired separate variance estimation t test. (F) Representative immunoblots and quantitative summary of RhoA-GTP and total RhoA levels using a pulldown assay (n = 3). *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (G) Representative immunoblots and quantitative summary of ROCK2, LIMK1, LIMK2, p-cofilin, and total cofilin levels in ACC lysates derived from mice expressing scrambled shRNA or shLamb1 (n = 4). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. See Supplemental Table 2 for detailed statistical information.

It has been shown that Src could regulate actin organization through the small GTPase RhoA (38), which is a known regulator of cofilin activity and of dendritic spine actin organization (39, 40). Indeed activated RhoA, through the ROCK/LIMK pathway, has been shown to inhibit cofilin by inducing its phosphorylation on Ser3, thereby triggering proper spine remodeling (41–43). In addition, activated Src can phosphorylate the RhoA-specific GTPase-activating protein (GAP) p190RhoGap, thereby inducing its GAP activity and decreasing the levels of GTP-RhoA (44–46). Consistent with this potential mechanism in other systems, we observed that lysates of ACC tissue extracted from LAMB1-knockdown mice had decreased levels of tyrosine-phosphorylated p190RhoGAP and increased levels of active RhoA, as assayed by immunoprecipitation and Western blotting (Figure 7, E and F). Given the increased RhoA activity in the LAMB1-knockdown mice, levels of downstream effectors of the RhoA signaling cascade, such as ROCK2 and LIMK2, but not LIMK1, were significantly enhanced in the ACC (Figure 7G). A key downstream target of ROCK/LIMK signaling is cofilin, the major actin depolymerizing factor, which is inactivated by phosphorylation at Ser3 (47). LAMB1-knockdown mice had unaltered total cofilin levels, but significantly increased levels of the inactive form of cofilin (p-cofilin; Figure 7G), indicating that levels of the active form of cofilin declined after LAMB1 knockdown in the ACC. Altogether, these results suggest that spine remodeling elicited by LAMB1 loss in the ACC may be caused by Src-dependent activation of the RhoA/ROCK/LIMK signaling cascade, leading to abnormally decreased levels of active cofilin and eventually resulting in actin rearrangement.

LAMB1 knockdown leads to increased AMPAR membrane trafficking and thus results in increased ACC pyramidal neuron activity. Given the importance of RhoA signaling and actin stability in AMPAR membrane trafficking (48–51), together with our observation of enhanced AMPAR-eEPSCs in LAMB1-knockdown mice, we went on to determine whether LAMB1 knockdown leads to changes in trafficking of AMPARs to the plasma membrane. To test this, we compared subcellular distribution of different glutamate receptor subunits in the ACC in mice expressing scrambled shRNA or shLamb1. As shown in Figure 8, A and B, the AMPAR subunit GluR1 in the membrane fraction of ACC tissues was significantly enhanced in LAMB1-knockdown mice, with no significant difference observed for GluR2 subunit (Figure 8, A and B). This is consistent with the observation of increased GluR1 insertion into the plasma membrane during synaptic plasticity in different regions (42, 52–58). In addition to AMPARs, the NMDA receptor (NMDAR) subunit NR2A showed enhanced membrane trafficking as well after LAMB1 knockdown, whereas the membrane NR1 and NR2B subunits were largely unaltered (Figure 8, A and B). Moreover, we observed prominent upregulation of postsynaptic density 95 (PSD95) expression in the plasma membrane of the ACC in mice expressing shLamb1 compared with those expressing control RNA (Figure 8, A and B). We also confirmed increased PSD95 expression in cultured cortical neurons expressing shLamb1 (Figure 8C). Together, this increased amount of AMPARs and NMDARs in the plasma membrane suggested the enhancement of AMPAR and NMDAR delivery to the plasma membrane of postsynaptic densities (PSDs) after knockdown of LAMB1.

Figure 8 LAMB1 knockdown leads to increased AMPAR membrane trafficking and increased activity of ACC pyramidal neurons. (A and B) Representative immunoblots (A) and quantitative summary (B) showing the expression of AMPARs and NMDAR subunits in the membrane fraction of ACC tissue from mice expressing scrambled shRNA or shLamb1 (n = 3). For the quantitative analysis in B, a 2-step normalization was performed. Step 1: each blot was normalized (i.e., GluR1, GluR2, NR1, NR2A, NR2B, PSD95) to the loading control Flotillin 1 in the scrambled and shLamb1 groups, respectively; step 2: each subunit in the shLamb1 group was normalized to the scrambled group to assess the changes in each subunit. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (C) Immunofluorescence images showing upregulated PSD95 expression in cultured cortical neurons expressing shLamb1 compared with expression of scrambled shRNA (n = 6). Scale bars: 50 μm and 5 μm (enlarged insets). (D and E) Experimental schematic diagram showing virus injection, optical fiber placement in ACC and behavioral test as well as fiber photometry recording during tail suspension test in mice expressing scrambled shRNA and shLamb1 (n = 6–7). Scale bars: 200 μm and 30 μm (enlarged insets) (E). (F and G) Mechanical threshold (F) and immobility duration (G) in the tail suspension test in mice expressing scrambled shRNA or shLamb1 (n = 6–7). **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (H–J) Representative photometric traces (H) as shown in heatmaps (I) and quantitative summary (J) from 5 independent experiments of peak GCaMP6s signals locked to the onset of struggling. In the heatmaps I, each row in the y axis represents GCaMP6s signals from 5 mice of each group. ****P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. See Supplemental Table 2 for detailed statistical information.

To better understand the in vivo functional consequences of enhanced AMPAR and NMDAR trafficking to the membrane in LAMB1-knockdown mice, we used fiber photometry to record the activity of GCaMP6s-expressing pyramidal neurons in the ACC during tail suspension by unilateral intracingulate injection of an AAV vector containing CaMKII-GCaMP6s (experimental schematic paradigm is shown in Figure 8, D and E). Pain hypersensitivity and prolonged immobility were observed in mice expressing shLamb1, as compared with those expressing scrambled shRNA (Figure 8, F and G). During tail suspension, we noted that ACC activity in shLamb1-expressing mice was significantly elevated, as characterized by larger calcium transients than those elicited in mice expressing control RNA (Figure 8, H–J). These data indicate that the pain hypersensitivity and depressive behavior observed in LAMB1-knockdown mice were associated with increased ACC neuronal activity.

Activation of the LAMB1–integrin β1 system relieves the established pain hypersensitivity and psychiatric disorders after SNI. Finally, we asked whether ACC LAMB1 has therapeutic effects on neuropathic pain and aversive emotion. Since the Lamb1 gene is too large to be packaged into the AAV for overexpression, we turned to the agonist of integrin β1 with which LAMB1 mainly interacts. We found that bilateral ACC injection of the integrin β1 activator pyrintegrin (1 mM, 600 nL) did not alter the basal nociception of mechanical or thermal stimuli (Figure 9A). In contrast, delivery of pyrintegrin into the ACC significantly relieved the ipsilateral mechanical allodynia and thermal hyperalgesia induced by SNI, as compared with vehicle delivery, with no significant effect on contralateral hyperalgesia (Figure 9, B–D, and Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). In addition, in SNI-operated mice, intra-ACC administration of pyrintegrin increased open-arm exploration in the EPM without affecting total distance, decreased the immobility in the TST, and increased sucrose preference (Figure 9, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 8, D and E), which are findings indicative of its desirable anxiolytic and antidepressive effects in the neuropathic state.

Figure 9 Intra-ACC injection of pyrintegrin, an integrin β1 activator, relieves established pain hypersensitivity and anxiodepression after SNI. (A) Bilateral intra-ACC injection of pyrintegrin (Pyr) did not alter mechanical or thermal sensitivity in sham-treated WT mice (n = 8–9). Statistical significance was determined by 2-tailed, unpaired t test (PWMT) and Mann-Whitney U test (PWTL). (B–D) Stimulus response curves (B), mechanical threshold (C), and thermal latency (D) showing intra-ACC injection of pyrintegrin (0.1, 1, 10 mM) dose-dependently relieved ipsilateral SNI-induced mechanical allodynia and thermal hyperalgesia (n = 6). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Kruskal-Wallis H test with Nemenyi’s multiple-comparison test (PWMT) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (PWTL). (E) ACC delivery of pyrintegrin (1 mM) increased open-arm exploration by SNI-operated mice in the EPM test (n = 8). *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (F and G) Intra-ACC injection of pyrintegrin (1 mM) decreased immobility in the TST (F) and elevated sucrose preference in the SPT (G) in SNI-operated mice (n = 7–8). *P < 0.05 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed unpaired separate variance estimation t test. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. See Supplemental Table 2 for detailed statistical information. Veh, vehicle.

We then addressed the question of whether pyrintegrin alleviates neuropathic pain and its related aversion via the Src/cofilin signaling pathway. Western blot analysis revealed that SNI induced a significant decrease in p-Src, a significant increase in p-cofilin, as well as significant upregulation of PSD95 in the ACC, similar to what we observed in LAMB1-knockdown mice (Figure 10, A–C). Importantly, intra-ACC injection of pyrintegrin reversed these effects (Figure 10, A–C). Moreover, enhancement of F-actin induced by LAMB1 knockdown in cultured cortical neurons was normalized by the presence of pyrintegrin (1 μM) in the medium (Figure 10D). In further support of this observation, bath application of pyrintegrin (20 μM) largely relieved the hyperexcitability of ACC neurons in SNI-operated mice, as characterized by the reduction of AP frequencies and the elevation of AP rheobase after pyrintegrin treatment (Figure 10E). Potentiated AMPARs-eEPSCs in the neuropathic state were significantly alleviated as well by pyrintegrin administration (Figure 10F). Furthermore, we confirmed the effect of pyrintegrin in the above experiments by knocking down integrin β1. As shown in Supplemental Figure 8, F–H, knockdown of integrin β1 in the ACC led to a significant reduction in p-Src and a significant increase in p-cofilin (Supplemental Figure 8, F–H). Supplementation of pyrintegrin in the ACC eliminated these changes (Supplemental Figure 8, F–H).

Figure 10 Pyrintegrin alleviates neuropathic pain and related aversion via the Src/cofilin signaling pathway. (A–C) Representative immunoblots and quantitative summary showing that SNI-induced decrease in p-Src (A), increase of p-cofilin (B), and PSD95 (C) was reversed by 1 mM intra-ACC pyrintegrin injection (n = 3). *P < 0.05, by Kruskal-Wallis H test with Nemenyi’s multiple-comparison test (p-Src/Src) and 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple-comparison test (p-cofilin/cofilin and PSD95/flotillin). (D) F-actin staining with phalloidin in cultured cortical neurons transfected with shLamb1 in the absence and presence of 1 μM pyrintegrin (n = 7–8). Scale bars: 50 μm (upper) and 5 μm (lower). ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed, unpaired separate variance estimation t test. (E and F) Bath-applied pyrintegrin (20 μM) relieved neuronal hyperexcitability (E) and AMPAR-mediated eEPSCs (F) in SNI-treated ACC pyramidal neurons (n = 11). **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by Kruskal-Wallis H test with Nemenyi’s multiple-comparison test. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. See Supplemental Table 2 for detailed statistical information.

Last, we tested whether ACC LAMB1 is involved in depression without chronic pain. We used 2 rodent models of depression, one involving chronic exposure to corticosterone (CORT) and the other involving chronic restraint stress (CRS). Mice exposed to chronic CORT or CRS displayed anxiety- and depression-related behaviors, including decreased center area traveling in the open field test (OFT), reduced open-arm exploration in the EPM, increased immobility in the TST, and decreased sucrose preference (Figure 11, A–D, Supplemental Figure 9, A and B, for CORT; Figure 11, F–I, and Supplemental Figure 9, C and D, for CRS). In contrast to the significant downregulation observed in mice with chronic pain–related aversion, we detected no significant changes in LAMB1 expression in the ACC of mice subjected to chronic CORT or CRS exposure (Figure 11, E and J). These results show the specific involvement of ACC LAMB1 in the development of chronic pain and associated depression but not in non–pain-related depression. Our assumption was further supported in another chronic inflammatory pain model by the downregulation of ACC LAMB1 induced by unilateral injection of CFA into the hind paw of mice (Supplemental Figure 10, A–G). Additionally, the changes in ACC LAMB1 levels following SNI were not sex specific, as female mice also showed reduced LAMB1 levels in the ACC after SNI (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). Overall, we can conclude from the above observations that activation of ACC LAMB1/integrin β1 signaling may represent a potential therapeutic target for the treatment of neuropathic pain and pain-related anxiodepression.