SZT2 maintains hematopoietic stem cell homeostasis via nutrient-mediated mTORC1 regulation

Steady-state hematopoiesis is largely preserved in the absence of SZT2. We previously showed that SZT2 is essential for mTORC1 downregulation during nutrient deprivation, and mice with a germline deletion of SZT2 died quickly after birth due to defective mTORC1 downregulation during the neonatal fasting period (9). To study SZT2-mediated mTORC1 repression in adult mice, we generated a floxed allele of Szt2 (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI146272DS1) and crossed Szt2fl/fl mice with mice expressing VavCre , which deletes genes in hematopoietic cells (18). PCR analysis of genomic DNA from total BM cells showed that Szt2 was efficiently deleted (Supplemental Figure 1B).

The VavCreSzt2fl/fl mice (henceforth referred to as SZT2-KO mice) developed normally and did not show any gross abnormalities (data not shown). Consistent with previous studies showing that SZT2 negatively regulates mTORC1 (9, 10), SZT2-deficiency in hematopoietic lineages resulted in increased mTORC1 signaling in hematopoietic cells, including T cells, B cells, and myeloid cells, as well as hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). In agreement with mTORC1’s role in anabolic cell growth, hematopoietic cells from SZT2-KO mice had slightly increased cell size (Supplemental Figure 1, E–H). Together, these data demonstrate that SZT2 represses mTORC1 in hematopoietic lineages including HSCs.

The percentage and absolute number of lymphoid and myeloid cells in BM and spleen were comparable between WT and SZT2-KO mice at 6 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Age-dependent reduction in cellularity of spleen and BM from SZT2-KO mice was observed, which was mainly due to the reduction in number of B cells (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Similar findings were also reported in mice with hematopoietic deletion of TSC1 (19), indicating that B cells are particularly sensitive to mTORC1 hyperactivation.

Flow cytometric analysis of BM cells showed that immunophenotypic hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells, including Lin–c-Kit+Sca-I+ (LSK), Lin–c-Kit+Sca-I– (MPP) and CD48–CD150+ LSK (LT-HSC) populations, were comparable between WT and SZT2-KO mice at 6 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). At 15 weeks of age, SZT2-KO mice had an increased percentage of LSK cells, while MPP and LT-HSC numbers were unchanged (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). These phenotypes were reminiscent of those observed in mice with an inducible deletion of PTEN or TSC1 at earlier time points (14–17). However, unlike mice with inducible deletions of PTEN or TSC1, which developed rapid HSC exhaustion and/or leukemia (14–17), SZT2-KO mice survived more than 1 year without obvious abnormalities (Supplemental Figure 3E).

SZT2-deficiency dramatically decreases HSC reserves and repopulating potential. BM transplantation (BMT) is the golden standard to test the self-renewal and repopulating potential of HSCs. To examine the ability of SZT2-deficient HSCs to repopulate irradiated hosts, we performed BM chimera experiments. Congenic, marked WT (CD45.1/45.2) and SZT2-KO (CD45.2) BM cells were mixed in a 1-to-1 ratio and injected into lethally irradiated mice (CD45.1) via tail vein, and chimerism was monitored from peripheral blood (Figure 1A). We found that the percentage of cells derived from SZT2-KO BM declined gradually in peripheral blood (Figure 1B). At 19 weeks after BMT, approximately 10% of cells in blood, spleen, and BM were from SZT2-KO donors (Figure 1, C and D). This was not due to different trafficking pattern between WT and SZT2-KO cells, since the percentages were almost identical among blood, spleen, and BM (Figure 1, B–D).

Figure 1 SZT2 is essential for the repopulating potential of HSCs. (A) A diagram of BM chimera experiment. WT (CD45.1/45.2) and VavCreSzt2fl/fl (SZT2-KO; CD45.2) BM cells were mixed at 1:1 ratio and injected into lethally irradiated CD45.1 recipient mice. Chimerism was monitored. (B) Blood chimerism of recipient mice at indicated time points. n = 7 mice per genotype, P < 0.0001 (2-way ANOVA). Data shown are representative of 4 independent experiments. (C and D) Chimerism of blood, spleen (SPL) and BM at 19 weeks after transplantation. Representative plots (C) and statistics (D) are shown. Data shown are representative of 2 independent experiments. (E and F) Frequencies of B cells (B220+), T cells (B220–CD11b–CD4+/CD8+) and myeloid cells (CD11b+) derived from WT or SZT2-KO BM. Representative plots (E) and summary data (F) are shown. (G and H) The contribution of WT and SZT2-KO BM to the Lin–c-Kit+Sca-I+ (LSK) population at 19 weeks after transplantation. Representative plots (G) and quantification (H) are shown. Data shown are representative of 2 independent experiments. In D, F, and H, data represent mean ± SEM, n = 7 mice per genotype, ****P < 0.0001 (paired 2-tailed t test.

To explore whether the reduction of repopulating capacity of SZT2-KO HSCs is due to mTORC1 hyperactivation, we treated mice with the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin after BMT (Supplemental Figure 4A). In peripheral blood, the percentages of SZT2-KO BM-derived cells were higher in mice treated with rapamycin than those treated with the vehicle (Supplemental Figure 4B). Six weeks after BMT, the percentages of SZT2-KO BM-derived cells in spleen and lymphoid tissues were also higher in mice treated with rapamycin than those treated with vehicle (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). These data demonstrate that the reduced repopulating capacity of SZT2-KO HSCs is at least partially due to mTORC1 hyperactivation.

Analysis of different lineages of cells in BM recipients showed that WT- and SZT2-KO BM-derived cells had similar percentages of T cells, B cells, and myeloid cells (Figure 1, E and F), indicating that SZT2-deficiency does not cause biased hematopoiesis. In BM, LSK populations derived from SZT2-KO donors were significantly reduced (Figure 1, G and H), indicating that the reduced repopulating potential of SZT2-deficient BM was at the stem/progenitor cell level. Taken together, these data demonstrate that repression of mTORC1 activation by SZT2 is critical for the self-renewal and repopulating potential of HSCs.

Ablation of both SZT2 and TSC1 results in rapid HSC exhaustion, pancytopenia, and premature death of mice in a mTORC1-dependent manner. SZT2 and TSC1 repress mTORC1 in response to different signals. TSC1 inactivates mTORC1 upon growth factor deprivation or stress conditions (4, 5), while SZT2 represses mTORC1 upon nutrient starvation (9, 10). To examine the relationship between TSC1- and SZT2-mediated mTORC1 inactivation, we crossed SZT2-KO mice with Tsc1fl/fl mice (20) to generate VavCreSzt2fl/flTsc1fl/fl mice (henceforth referred to as DKO mice). As a control, we also deleted TSC1 with VavCre (VavCreTsc1fl/fl mice [henceforth referred to as TSC1-KO mice]) for side-by-side comparison. In addition, to exclude any functions of TSC1 or SZT2 that are not mTORC1-related but could complicate the interpretation of the phenotype of DKO mice, we further deleted the mTORC1-defining component RAPTOR in DKO mice. We crossed DKO mice with Rptorfl/fl mice (21) to generate VavCreSzt2fl/fl Tsc1fl/flRptorfl/fl mice (designated as triple knockout [henceforth referred to as TKO mice]). Thus, if a phenotype of DKO mice was not rescued by RAPTOR-deficiency in TKO mice, then the phenotype was not caused by mTORC1 hyperactivation.

Strikingly, when SZT2 and TSC1 were both deleted in hematopoietic lineage cells (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), the resultant DKO mice died prematurely starting at 2 weeks of age, and all DKO mice succumbed to death by 11 weeks of age, with a median survival of 5 weeks (Figure 2A). Previous studies have shown that inducible deletion of TSC1 in HSCs resulted in defective hematopoiesis (16, 17). We found that constitutive deletion of TSC1 with VavCre did not significantly affect hematopoiesis at young ages, and most mice survived more than 6 months (Figure 2A), which is consistent with a recent report (19). The premature-death phenotype of DKO mice was not observed in TKO mice (Figure 2A), demonstrating that the phenotype is dependent on mTORC1 hyperactivation.

Figure 2 Loss of both SZT2 and TSC1 results in rapid HSC depletion, pancytopenia and early lethality of mice in a mTORC1-dependent manner. (A) Survival curves of VavCreSzt2fl/fl (SZT2-KO), VavCreTsc1fl/fl (TSC1-KO), VavCreSzt2fl/fl flTsc1fl/fl (DKO) and VavCreSzt2fl/fl Tsc1fl/flRptorfl/fl (TKO) mice. (B) Total cell numbers of BM from mice with indicated genotypes at 4 weeks old, n = 6–12 mice per genotype. (C and D) Flow cytometry analysis of frequencies of Lin–c-Kit+Sca-I+ (LSK), Lin–c-Kit+Sca-I– (MPP), and CD48–CD150+ LSK (LT-HSC) populations in BM of mice with indicated genotypes. Representative plots (C) and quantification (D) are shown. Data shown are representative of 3 independent experiments. In B and D, data represent mean ± SEM, 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Analysis of BM cellularity at 4 weeks of age showed that both SZT2-KO and TSC1-KO mice had slightly reduced cell numbers, while DKO mice had a significant reduction in cellularity, which was rescued in TKO mice (Figure 2B). Flow cytometric analysis of BM cells showed that LSK and MPP populations were largely preserved in SZT2-KO mice and TSC1-KO mice, were almost absent in DKO mice, and were rescued in TKO mice (Figure 2, C and D). Together, these data demonstrate that TSC1 and SZT2 have a strong synergistic effect on the homeostasis of HSCs, and loss of both proteins results in HSC depletion and BM failure in a mTORC1-dependent manner.

The hematopoietic niche is intact in the absence of SZT2 and TSC1. Although VavCre is mainly expressed in hematopoietic cells, studies have shown that it can delete genes in nonhematopoietic cells, including endothelial cells and bone cells that form niches for HSCs (22). To investigate whether the phenotype of DKO mice described above is intrinsic to HSCs, we performed a BMT experiment to rescue the premature death of DKO mice. We retroorbitally injected WT BM cells into WT and DKO mice on P7 when DKO mice were still healthy (Figure 3A). About half of the DKO mice were rescued from premature death (Figure 3B), indicating that the BM niche of DKO mice is intact and able to support hematopoiesis.

Figure 3 The hematopoietic niche is intact in the absence of SZT2 and TSC1. (A) A diagram of BM transplantation. Total BM cells from WT (CD45.1) mice were retroorbitally injected into nonirradiated WT (CD45.2) or VavCreSzt2fl/fl flTsc1fl/fl (DKO) (CD45.2) mice. Survival and chimerism were monitored. (B) Survival curves of mice with indicated treatment. (C and D) Percentages of donor cells (CD45.1+ ) in BM of WT and DKO recipients at 5 weeks after transplantation. (C) Representative plots and (D) quantification are shown. Data shown are representative of 2 independent experiments. (E and F) Frequencies of B cells (B220+), T cells (B220–CD11b–CD3e+) and myeloid cells (CD11b+) in BM (E) or spleen (SPL) (F) from the DKO recipient mice. Data shown are representative of 2 independent experiments. In D, E, and F, data represent mean ± SEM, n = 4 mice per genotype, unpaired 2-tailed t test, ***P < 0.001.

Flow cytometric analysis of rescued DKO mice showed that donor BM cells successfully engrafted in DKO, but not WT, mice without irradiation (Figure 3, C and D), further supporting that HSCs were depleted in these mice, creating an empty niche. Although both B cells and myeloid cells were completely derived from donor BM cells, some T cells in DKO mice were still from the host (Figure 3, E and F), suggesting that T cells are relatively resistant to mTORC1 hyperactivation.

SZT2 and TSC1 synergistically repress mTORC1 activity and ROS production in HSCs. To explore the mechanism of synergistic effect between SZT2 and TSC1, we first analyzed mTORC1 activity. Due to the early death of the DKO mice, we performed analysis with mice at ages of 3–4 weeks. At this age, the activity of mTORC1 in LSK cells was unchanged in SZT2-KO or TSC1-KO mice, while mTORC1 in MPP cells was slightly increased (Figure 4, A and B). However, mTORC1 activity in LSK and MPP cells was dramatically increased in DKO mice (approximately 10-fold) (Figure 4, A and B), which was reversed to WT level by RAPTOR deficiency in TKO mice (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). These data demonstrate that either TSC1 or SZT2 can keep mTORC1 in check at this age, while loss of both proteins results in full mTORC1 activation, which requires RAPTOR, the defining component of mTORC1. In addition, the enlarged cell size of LSK and MPP cells from DKO mice was reversed to WT level in TKO mice (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F), demonstrating that the bigger cell size of the cells in the DKO mice is caused by mTORC1 hyperactivation. Finally, the pancytopenia observed in DKO mice was fully rescued by RAPTOR deficiency in TKO mice (Supplemental Figure 6), again demonstrating that phenotypes in DKO mice are due to mTORC1 hyperactivation.

Figure 4 SZT2 and TSC1 synergistically repress mTORC1 activation and ROS production in HSCs. (A and B) Phosphorylation of ribosomal S6 protein (pS6) in Lin–c-Kit+Sca-I+ (LSK) and Lin–c-Kit+Sca-I– (MPP) populations from WT, VavCreSzt2fl/fl (SZT2-KO), VavCreTsc1fl/fl (TSC1-KO), or VavCreSzt2fl/fl flTsc1fl/fl (DKO) mice at 4 weeks old was measured by flow cytometry. Representative plots (A) and statistics of mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) (B) are shown, n = 3 mice per genotype. Data shown are representative of 2 independent experiments. (C and D) Flow cytometry analysis of ROS level in LSK and MPP populations from mice with indicated genotypes at 4 weeks old. Representative plots (C) and statistics (D) are shown, n = 5–7 mice per genotype. Data shown are representative of 2 independent experiments. (E and F) Flow cytometry analysis of apoptosis of LSK and MPP populations from mice with indicated genotypes at 4 weeks old. Representative plots (E) and statistics (F) are shown, n = 4 mice per genotype. Data shown are representative of 2 independent experiments. In B, D, and F, data represent mean ± SEM, 1-way ANOVA followed by Dunnett’s test, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ****P < 0.0001.

Increased mTORC1 signaling has been shown to boost ROS production in HSCs (17). We found that loss of either TSC1 or SZT2 caused a slight increase of ROS production in LSK and MPP cell populations, while loss of both TSC1 and SZT2 in DKO mice resulted in approximately a 100-fold increase of ROS (Figure 4, C and D). This dramatic increase of ROS in DKO mice was reversed to WT level in TKO mice (Figure 4, E and F), demonstrating that ROS production in DKO mice is due to mTORC1 hyperactivation. ROS is detrimental to quiescent stem cells (13). Indeed, while apoptosis of LSK and MPP cells in SZT2-KO or TSC1-KO mice was comparable to that of WT mice, apoptosis of these cells was dramatically increased in DKO mice (Figure 4, E and F), which was rescued by RAPTOR-deficiency in TKO mice (Supplemental Figure 5, G and H). Together, these data demonstrate that SZT2 and TSC1 synergistically repress mTORC1 activation in HSCs and that loss of both proteins results in superactivation of mTORC1, leading to fulminant ROS production and HSC apoptosis.