Turning lead into gold: reprogramming retinal cells to cure blindness

These results are exciting, but could they all be correct? Inconsistencies among them, along with previous work in the field, suggest that the answer is no. First, AAV-mediated knockdown or deletion of Ptbp1, which encodes an RNA-binding protein expressed by MG, led to selective generation of cone photoreceptors in one study and RGCs in another (6, 7). Second, the newly generated neurons were reported to be morphologically, functionally, and molecularly indistinguishable from wild-type neurons in some studies (6–10) but abnormal and immature in others (3–5). Third, three studies reported that newly generated RGCs rapidly extended axons through the optic nerve to synapse on central targets and mediate visually evoked behaviors (7, 8, 10), despite the fact that regeneration of axotomized RGCs is highly inefficient in adult mammalian retina and the very limited number of regenerating axons seldom reach central targets (11).

Sorting out these claims is important to understanding the underlying mechanisms and improving protocols. It is also critically important from a clinical perspective; as noted above, death of RGCs and photoreceptors accounts for the vast majority of irreversible vision loss. In contrast, few blinding diseases, and no prevalent ones, result from loss of interneurons. Put simply, the ability to generate photoreceptors or RGCs from endogenous MG would be far more useful than the ability to generate amacrine and bipolar cells.

What accounts for these strikingly different outcomes? One likely source of these discrepancies is the nature of the reagents used. The AAVs employed in these studies (6–9) transduce both neurons and glia, with restriction of expression to MG dependent on use of appropriate glia-specific promoters. Conclusions drawn about lineage relationships between glia and neurons thus depend on the absolute cell specificity of the promoters. It is clear that the specificity of expression can be influenced by the adjacent cDNA sequence, the viral concentration, and the time after infection (12). All reports assessed specificity to some extent, but expression in a small fraction of endogenous photoreceptors or RGCs could account for the results. Because these studies did not test whether reprogrammed cells actually express molecular markers of retinal progenitors or immature neurons during the process of converting from MG to neurons, it will be important that they be supplemented with rigorous, genetic-based cell lineage analysis and single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-Seq) analysis to provide convincing evidence of specificity. The danger is a real one, as highlighted in a recent study that reexamined claims of direct reprogramming of astrocytes into neurons by Neurod1-mediated AAV transduction; it concluded that results actually reflected a spurious lineage relationship resulting from progressive silencing of glia-specific minipromoter–regulated reporter constructs in astrocytes followed by their later ectopic expression in neurons (13). Ensuring that the reprogrammed cells were indeed generated after treatment, using BrdU or EdU labeling, would be useful in this regard. Independent replication of these results is also critical for evaluating their accuracy and potential usefulness in preclinical studies.

Cre-expressing transgenic lines used to restrict expression in other studies (3–5, 10) are subject to similar caveats regarding specificity of expression. In these cases, however, the cell-type specificity of the transgenes had been rigorously established in previous studies, and scRNA-Seq analysis was used to demonstrate the presence of bipolar and amacrine-like precursors. At present then, we conclude that there is more solid support for reprogramming of MG into interneurons than into RGCs or photoreceptors.

Related concerns apply to another recent study, which puts a new twist on using cell transplantation to treat photoreceptor dystrophies (14). In this study, a drug cocktail was used to induce fibroblasts to express a subset of photoreceptor-specific genes in vitro (Figure 1). Transplantation of these treated cells improved photoreceptor function in mice with photoreceptor dystrophy. However, these cells did not show classical photoreceptor morphology or clearly integrate into retinal circuitry. They were not characterized by scRNA-Seq following transplantation and effects of transplanting untreated fibroblasts were not tested. This leaves open the possibility that transplanted cells might have reduced photoreceptor death and/or improved function of native cells by releasing a neuroprotective factor (Figure 1). This is another study that could have benefited from a more developmental approach, such as analyzing whether changes in cell death contribute to observed changes in cell numbers. Unambiguous determination of how transplanted cells improve visual function is a difficult task. One possibility would be to include an engineered “kill switch,” such as an inhibitory designer receptor exclusively activated by designer drugs (DREADD) (15) in the donor cells, to acutely and selectively block their electrical activity so that circuit-based and trophic contributions could be distinguished.