Melanoma dedifferentiation induced by IFN-γ epigenetic remodeling in response to anti–PD-1 therapy

Loss of melanocyte lineage markers is associated with a clinical response to immune checkpoint blockade. To study the effect of the melanocyte lineage differentiation state, we analyzed baseline and on-therapy biopsies from patients receiving immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy in the CheckMate 038 clinical trial (18, 19). This was a prospective, multicenter, international, multicohort clinical trial designed to collect tumor biopsies from patients with metastatic melanoma treated with the anti–PD-1 antibody nivolumab as frontline therapy, or after progressing on therapy with the anti–cytotoxic T cell antigen 4 (anti–CTLA-4) antibody ipilimumab, or receiving the combination of both antibodies (18, 19). Of the 101 patients, 68 had paired biopsies, and of those paired biopsies, 27 were from patients with progressive disease (PD), 14 from patients with stable disease (SD), and 27 from patients with a complete response or a partial response (CRPR). On-therapy biopsies, collected from patients approximately 1 month after starting on ICB therapy, had notable downregulation of MITF and MART-1 (MLANA) and a concomitant upregulation of AXL only in the CRPR group. The biopsies from patients in the SD and PD groups did not display significant changes in MITF, MLANA, or AXL expression following treatment (Figure 1). This observation is at odds with the conventional view of dedifferentiation as a resistance mechanism (17), and indicates that dedifferentiation may serve as a marker of favorable response to immune checkpoint blockade. As the presence of IFN-γ signatures in biopsies is best correlated with a response to the anti–PD-1 therapy (19–21), we hypothesized that the dedifferentiation of these responding tumors may be mediated by continued exposure to T cells producing IFN-γ.

Figure 1 Human melanoma dedifferentiation is associated with a response to anti–PD-1 therapy. (A) MITF, (B) MLANA, and (C) AXL gene expression levels in pre- and post-treatment biopsies from patients with PD, SD, or CRPR.

In vitro modeling of cytokine-induced melanoma dedifferentiation. Previously, it has been reported that human melanoma cell lines can be categorized into 4 subtypes on the basis of their differentiation states: melanocytic, transitory, neural crest–like, and undifferentiated (6). Cell lines that are baseline differentiated, characterized by high expression of MART-1 and no expression of the neural crest marker NGFR, have an ability to become dedifferentiated upon exposure to TNF or a BRAF inhibitor (6, 13). To determine whether IFN-γ induces this same phenotypic change, we established an in vitro system to model the phenotypic plasticity. Four baseline differentiated human melanoma cell lines (M262, M308, M399, and 3998mel) were treated continuously with human recombinant IFN-γ, and the change in phenotype was compared with the dedifferentiation induced by 3 days of TNF treatment, which served as a positive control for melanoma dedifferentiation. Flow cytometry using fluorescent anti–MART-1 and anti-NGFR antibodies revealed dedifferentiation of these 4 cell lines over the course of 2 to 5 weeks (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI145859DS1). The duration of continuous IFN-γ exposure needed to reach the maximal MART-1–low, NGFR-high state varied for each cell line but was comparable to the approximate 1-month time point at which the aforementioned biopsies were taken during the course of the patients’ anti–PD-1 therapy. In addition, in 4 human melanoma cell lines that were baseline undifferentiated (M257A2, M370, M381, and M410), neither cytokine induced dedifferentiation. Interestingly, continuous IFN-γ exposure led to what appears to be a redifferentiation of some of these cell lines. The cells increased NGFR levels with no change in MART-1 levels, a reversal of the last step of the previously described melanoma dedifferentiation trajectory from neural crest–like to undifferentiated (Figure 2A, Supplemental Figure 1A, ref. 6).

Figure 2 Human melanoma dedifferentiation is induced by exposure to IFN-γ. (A) Flow cytometric data for MART-1 and NGFR in the human melanoma cell lines M262 (baseline differentiated) and M370 (baseline undifferentiated) in response to TNF or IFN-γ exposure. (B) Projection of cytokine-treated cell lines onto melanoma M series differentiation PCA (6). Diff, baseline differentiated; undiff, baseline undifferentiated. (C) Expression of melanoma differentiation genes for 0 hour, IFN-γ, and TNF across cell lines. U, undifferentiated at baseline, U-NC, undifferentiated neural crest–like, NC, neural crest–like, NC-T, neural crest–like transitory, T, transitory, T-M, transitory melanocytic, M, melanocytic. Colors represent z scores. (D) Common melanoma mutations across cell line studies. Nonsense or missense JAK/STAT mutations were not observed.

Concordant transcriptomic programs reflect the phenotypic plasticity driven by IFN-γ and TNF. To study the mechanism of this cytokine-induced cellular plasticity, we performed whole-transcriptome RNA-Seq and assayed for transposase-accessible chromatin sequencing (ATAC-Seq) on the aforementioned 8 cell lines — 4 that were differentiated at baseline and dedifferentiated with IFN-γ exposure, and 4 that were undifferentiated at baseline and did not differentiate further with continuous IFN-γ exposure — as well as the same cell lines exposed to 3 days of TNF as a positive control (Figure 2A).

To assess the effect of cytokine treatment on the melanoma transcriptome, we projected all samples onto a previously defined principal component analysis (PCA) framework of 54 baseline human melanoma cell lines spanning the 4 defined differentiation states (6). As expected, the projection of the 8 cell lines segregated according to the baseline differentiation status, with the dedifferentiated samples from either cytokine shifting toward a more neural crest–like state within the defined dedifferentiation trajectory (Figure 2B). We also interrogated the gene expression profiles of our samples for the enrichment of previously defined gene signatures for various melanoma differentiation states, from melanocytic to undifferentiated. We observed a clear downregulation of the melanocytic subtype signature with either cytokine-driven dedifferentiation, with a concomitant enrichment of the neural crest or transitory subtype signatures (Figure 2C). We found no distinguishing patterns between the 2 groups of cell lines with regard to nonsense or missense mutations in well-studied relevant genes that may have contributed to the observed differences (Figure 2D). In addition, neither group harbored consequential mutations in genes that code for critical members of the IFN-γ response pathway, as previously reported in melanoma tumors (22, 23), suggesting that these cell lines all activate IFN-γ–dependent transcription factors upon stimulation (Supplemental Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B).

In order to identify commonly induced genes across all cell lines, we performed partial least squares regression (PLSR) on baseline versus cytokine-exposed cell lines. All 8 samples had clear cytokine responses regardless of their baseline differentiation status (Figure 3, A and C), which confirms that the difference in phenotype was not attributable to any lack of cytokine response in 1 group. Ranking of the genes induced by continued IFN-γ exposure across the 8 cell lines revealed upregulation of IFN regulatory factor 1 (IRF1), SOCS1, and STAT1 (Figure 3B and Supplemental Table 1). The K-means clustering of the top 300 upregulated genes revealed a cluster of genes that were commonly induced to similar levels in both baseline-differentiated and undifferentiated cell lines upon continued IFN-γ exposure (Figure 3B). It also revealed a distinct cluster of genes that were strongly induced in only the undifferentiated cell lines (Figure 3B), which suggests the induction of a transcriptional response from these cell lines despite their already dedifferentiated state. The clusters of genes highly upregulated in the dedifferentiating group were also upregulated to similar levels in the baseline undifferentiated group, which indicates that the IFN-γ downstream signaling was preserved regardless of the differentiation status and suggests that epigenetic differences not captured by the gene expression analysis may be responsible for the diverging plasticity. The ranking of genes induced by TNF across the 8 cell lines pointed to a much stronger upregulation of TNF, TNFAIP3, and NFKBIA in comparison with their rank in the IFN-γ analysis (Figure 3D and Supplemental Table 1). The K-means clustering of the top 300 upregulated genes revealed a cluster of genes that were much more strongly induced in the samples that dedifferentiated, indicating a transcriptional program induced by TNF that is unique to cells capable of the phenotypic switch. We additionally looked at the cross enrichment of 1 cytokine with the top 300 induced genes from the other. The TNF matrix with the top 300 IFN-γ–induced genes and the IFN-γ matrix with the top 300 TNF-induced genes showed similar levels of induction (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D).

Figure 3 IFN-γ and TNF stimulation induces the expression of common genes across cell lines to generate comparable MART-1–low/NGFR-high dedifferentiation states. (A) Varimax-rotated PLSR on IFN-γ–exposed samples compared with 0-hour (untreated) samples. (B) Left: Genes contributing to a common IFN-γ response across samples. Right: K-means clustering of top 300 gene loadings. Left column shows untreated and right column shows after IFN-γ exposure for each cell line. (C) Varimax-rotated PLSR on TNF compared with untreated samples. (D) Left: Genes contributing to a TNF response across samples. Right: K-means clustering of top 300 gene loadings. Left column shows untreated and right column shows after TNF exposure for each cell line. (E) Overlap of IFN-γ– and TNF-induced gene expression by ranked loadings. (F) Concordant GO term overlap (NESs) between IFN-γ– and TNF-induced gene expression. The number shown at the top of E and F is the maximum –log 10 (P value) of the RRHO heatmap. (G and H) Enrichment of gene sets involving pigmentation, mitosis, transcription, IFN signaling, and cytokines following IFN-γ or TNF exposure. *P < 0.1, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by signed KS test.

To determine whether the IFN-γ– and TNF-induced dedifferentiation states had similar gene expression profile changes, we performed rank-rank hypergeometric overlap analysis (24), which revealed substantial overlap in IFN-γ– and TNF-induced genes (Figure 3E), with an even higher degree of overlap at the gene set level (Figure 3F). These data indicate concordant gene programs despite the difference in the inducible expression of individual genes. Examination of the enrichment of the terms from gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA), or GSEA-squared (25), confirmed the loss of pigmentation with the gain of inflammatory signaling following IFN-γ and TNF exposures (Figure 3, G and H, and Supplemental Table 2).

TNF and IFN-γ induce dedifferentiation via distinct global chromatin landscape alterations. Evaluation of the ATAC-Seq tracks at the promoter of MLANA revealed no basal chromatin accessibility in undifferentiated cell lines as well as a decrease in chromatin accessibility of the differentiated cell lines upon IFN-γ– or TNF-induced dedifferentiation, consistent with the flow cytometric and RNA-Seq data (Figure 4A). ATAC-Seq tracks at the promoter of AXL also revealed the expected pattern, with no changes in the baseline undifferentiated cell lines upon cytokine exposure, as well as increased peaks in the baseline differentiated cell lines when they dedifferentiated upon cytokine exposure (Figure 4A). Pair-wise comparisons of cytokine-stimulated with unstimulated cell lines revealed between 2500 and 7000 peaks that were hyperaccessible following either IFN-γ or TNF exposure (Figure 4B). Interestingly, IFN-γ induced a similar number of hyperaccessible peaks for both the baseline differentiated and the undifferentiated cell lines, but TNF induced a large number of hyperaccessible peaks only in baseline differentiated cell lines (Figure 4B). PCA of all induced ATAC-Seq peaks showed that the baseline differentiated and the undifferentiated cell lines existed in 2 different epigenomic states. TNF exposure in undifferentiated cell lines caused minimal epigenetic changes but drove drastic changes toward the undifferentiated state in the baseline differentiated ones, consistent with the transcriptional response (Figure 4C). The baseline differentiation states and the shared phenotypic change due to IFN-γ and TNF exposure were best represented by PC1, whereas PC2 best defined the divergence in the effects of the 2 cytokines, revealing the IFN-γ–specific response. Despite inducing the comparable changes in NGFR and MART-1 status based on protein expression, exposure to either of the 2 cytokines resulted in distinctive chromatin alterations, which manifested as a shift along 1 or both axes of the PCA analysis. Of note, PC2 also supported the redifferentiation phenomenon (Figure 4C) observed in the flow cytometric data (Figures 2A and Supplemental Figure 1A).

Figure 4 IFN-γ, compared with TNF, alters the chromatin landscape in a stimulus-specific manner. (A) Examples of hyperaccessible peaks upon cytokine stimulation. (B) Total number of hyper- and hypoaccessible peaks called for each listed comparison. U, undifferentiated at baseline; D, differentiated at baseline. (C) PCA of peaks differentially hyperaccessible from baseline after cytokine treatment. (D) K-means clustered heatmap of induced ATAC-Seq peaks across any stimulation condition for differentiated and undifferentiated melanomas (subcolumns are in the order 0 hour, IFN-γ, and TNF for each cell line). (E) Motif enrichment of IFN-γ– compared with TNF-induced genes. bZIP, basic leucine zipper domain; RHD, rel homology domain. (F) Top divergent GO terms of nearby genes for IFN-γ– versus TNF-specific peaks.

K-means clustering of accessible chromatin peaks induced by either cytokine revealed that the changes in chromatin accessibility fell into 3 main patterns: IFN-γ–inducible across the 2 baseline states, TNF-inducible, but only in the differentiated cell lines, and common to both IFN-γ and TNF, but only in the undifferentiated cell lines where these regions were open at baseline (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 3A). This suggests the presence of a high baseline signaling pathway that may be responsible for the lack of a further response to stimulation by TNF. Motif enrichment analysis of the ATAC peaks revealed distinct clusters of transcription factors whose binding sites were opened upon IFN-γ or TNF exposure. Notably, no common motifs were enriched to comparable levels in the IFN-γ– and TNF-induced peaks. The motifs of select IRF proteins were the most highly enriched following IFN-γ treatment, whereas the motifs of the ATF3, BATF, and AP-1 family factors were the most highly enriched following TNF treatment, even more so than those of NF-κB (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 3B). Both TNF and IFN-γ exposures led to largely hyperaccessible chromatin in intergenic regions that were associated with axon guidance and cell migration (Figure 4F). However, their effects were distinct, in that TNF opened chromatin regions near genes associated with MAPK pathway, neuronal system, and growth factor signaling, whereas IFN-γ generated stronger enrichment for chromatin regions near genes involved in the IFN response and antigen presentation (Figure 4F).

Motif enrichment analysis of hyperaccessible chromatin regions following IFN-γ and TNF exposure reveals regulators involved in dedifferentiation. We next asked how the baseline differentiation states of the melanoma cell lines, their baseline epigenomic profiles, and signaling network affected their response to IFN-γ stimulation. Although similar numbers of peaks were found to be inducible by IFN-γ in baseline differentiated and undifferentiated cell lines, we detected minimal overlap in the induced regions, and neither of the inducible peaks overlapped significantly with TNF-inducible peaks (Figure 5, A and B). Thus, although both TNF and IFN-γ led to a parallel transition to the dedifferentiated phenotype defined by similar gene programs, their effects on the chromatin landscape were stimulus specific. Notably, the undifferentiated cell lines had minimal chromatin remodeling in response to TNF, despite the observed changes in gene expression. In addition, when exposed to continuous IFN-γ, these lines had levels of remodeling comparable to that of the baseline differentiated cell lines, although they did not undergo further phenotypic dedifferentiation. As the majority of the IFN-γ–induced peaks for the 2 groups did not overlap (Figure 5B), the overall response to IFN-γ seemed to depend on the cell line’s baseline epigenomic state.

Figure 5 The basal chromatin landscapes of differentiated and undifferentiated lines result in distinct epigenomic responses upon cytokine stimulation. (A) Overlap of induced IFN-γ and TNF ATAC-Seq peaks. (B) Overlap of peaks separated by cell line baseline state. (C) Heatmap of differentially IFN-γ–inducible peaks for baseline differentiated and undifferentiated cell lines, with the top motif for each cluster listed (subcolumns are in the order 0 hour, IFN-γ, and TNF for each cell line), and heatmap of differentially TNF-inducible peaks for baseline differentiated and undifferentiated lines, with the top motif for each cluster listed. (D) Motif enrichment of IFN-γ– compared with TNF-inducible peaks for baseline differentiated and undifferentiated cell lines separately. Colors represent q values.

In order to dissect the peaks that may have been attributable to the differences in phenotypic plasticity, we used all the peaks that were significantly induced from baseline by either IFN-γ or TNF to perform K-means clustering (Figure 5C). Despite the evidence of cell line heterogeneity, the top transcription factors whose motifs were enriched in the induced peak regions were common across all 3 clusters for both cytokines. This suggests that, of all IRF1 or IRF2 binding sites throughout the genome that opened in response to IFN-γ, certain sites selectively opened in undifferentiated cell lines (Figure 5C). Similarly, of all ATF3 or BATF binding sites in the genome, certain sites opened only in the cell lines that dedifferentiated in response to TNF (Figure 5C).

Upon IFN-γ exposure, most IRF and STAT binding sites became hyperaccessible in baseline differentiated and undifferentiated groups except for STAT6. The binding motifs of STAT6 and AP-2 proteins were enriched in the peaks in dedifferentiating cells only, driven by either cytokine. Upon TNF exposure, the inducible peaks were highly enriched in IRF and STAT binding sites only in the dedifferentiating group y (Figure 5D). TNF is known to trigger MAPK pathways, which lead to the transcription factor activity of ATF and AP-1 proteins. Motif enrichment analysis revealed that the TNF stimulus led to the opening of the binding sites of AP-1 factors (Fosl1, Jun-AP, JunB, AP-1, c-Jun, JunD) following TNF-induced dedifferentiation, with no enrichment of these motifs in the inducible peaks of the undifferentiated cell lines following TNF exposure. On the contrary, the inducible peaks from all samples exposed to IFN-γ, regardless of baseline differentiation state, exhibited enrichment of the AP-1 family protein motifs (Figure 5D). In addition, PRDM1 was another factor whose motif had enrichment only in TNF-induced peaks, whereas the motif for Oct4:Sox17 was only enriched in IFN-γ–induced peaks. Altogether, these data show that the baseline epigenomic state of the melanoma cells was the determinant of the resultant differential chromatin landscape modifications following IFN-γ or TNF cytokine exposure.

Inferred regulator activity analysis suggests common regulator activity changes between TNF- and IFN-γ–induced dedifferentiation. Given the similar binding motifs within families of transcription factors, such as within several IRFs, the NF-κB family proteins, and MAPK-activated transcription factors, we next explored the inferred activity of these candidate immune-signaling transcription factors. Using ARACNe (Algorithm for the Reconstruction of Accurate Cellular Network), which applies mutual information to connect regulators and target genes, we constructed reverse-engineered melanoma-specific, IFN-γ response–specific transcriptional networks. We next used VIPER (Virtual Inference of Protein Activity by Enriched Regulon) to infer the differential activity of over 9000 regulators in cytokine-treated versus baseline cell lines. In both TNF- and IFN-γ–exposed cell lines, the regulators TFAP2C (AP-2γ), SOX9, IRF3, and HMGA1 had high inferred activity only with dedifferentiation, confirming the ATAC-Seq data. On the other hand, MITF, β-catenin, and SOX10 had decreased inferred activity only in the dedifferentiating cell lines. In addition, the transcription factors PRDM1, NFKBIA, RXRB, and POU2F2 had positive changes in activity in both groups, albeit with higher activity in the dedifferentiating group (Figure 6, A and B). In addition, the comparison of this gene expression level–derived inferred activity of regulators between TNF and IFN-γ–exposed samples showed strong overlap of inferred activity changes in response to each cytokine (Supplemental Figure 4, A–D).

Figure 6 Differentiated and undifferentiated cell lines respond to cytokine stimulation with differences in inferred activity of both signal-dependent and lineage-determining transcription factors. (A and B) VIPER analysis showing inferred transcription factor activity for baseline differentiated versus undifferentiated cell lines following (A) TNF or (B) IFN-γ exposure. Regulators such as PRDM1, HMGA1, and SOX9 had high inferred activity only in the baseline differentiated group.

Changes in lipid, ribosomal, mitochondrial, and adhesion processes distinguish the TNF- and IFN-γ–induced responses in baseline differentiated versus undifferentiated cell lines. To increase our understanding of this new effect of IFN-γ on melanoma cells, we performed analysis of the molecular and cellular changes defining proinflammatory cytokine–driven dedifferentiation. We used GSEA-squared analysis on gene expression signatures for differentiated and undifferentiated cell line groups exposed to IFN-γ or TNF and looked for the enrichment of programs and processes of interest. All cell lines upregulated immune and inflammatory programs, but the undifferentiated cell lines did not change phenotype with TNF exposure. The differences in TNF-induced chromatin remodeling observed between differentiated and undifferentiated cell lines was correlated with the control of lipid, ribosomal, mitochondrial, and adhesion gene programs (Figure 7A). For IFN-γ, in both the differentiated and undifferentiated cell lines, immune response gene programs were commonly upregulated, while ribosomal and mitochondrial gene sets were downregulated. Consistent with differentiated and undifferentiated cell lines exhibiting a more equal magnitude of IFN-γ–induced chromatin accessibility changes, we also noted fewer divergent gene set categories between these 2 groups under IFN-γ exposure (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Gene expression differences between differentiated and undifferentiated cell lines may be attributed to lipid, ribosomal, mitochondrial, and adhesion processes. (A and B) Enrichment of gene set groups (C5: GO gene sets), based on ranked lists of differentially expressed genes, for TNF and IFN-γ.*P < 0.1, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by signed KS test.

Enrichment of the IFN-γ–induced dedifferentiation signature during anti–PD-1 therapy is associated with response. Dedifferentiation of melanoma has been considered a form of resistance to therapy and associated with worse survival of patients (5, 6, 8, 11, 12). However, because we observed the opposite correlation between a high AXL/MITF ratio in biopsies from patients who were responding to anti–PD-1 therapy, we sought to further investigate whether the full IFN-γ–driven dedifferentiation signature correlated with the therapeutic response. From the 7 signatures (4 main signatures, 3 transitional signatures) spanning the 4 previously defined melanoma subtypes obtained from a previous study (6), the melanocytic subtype was excluded, and the remaining genes were filtered for the genes with a log 2 fold change of greater than 1 with IFN-γ treatment. These select upregulated genes henceforth comprised our IFN-γ–induced dedifferentiation signature (Supplementak Table 3), which was used to interrogate the CheckMate 038 biopsy cohort (19). An increase in the expression of the signature was found following anti–PD-1 therapy in biopsies of patients with an objective response (CRPR), with no significant changes from baseline among the nonresponding biopsies (Figure 8A). Therefore, patients’ biopsies taken while responding to PD-1 blockade therapy showed phenotypic dedifferentiation, whereas biopsies from nonresponding patients did not show a change in their differentiation state.

Figure 8 Enrichment of IFN-γ–induced dedifferentiation gene signatures in melanomas correlates with the response to anti–PD-1 and better overall survival. (A) Enrichment of the dedifferentiation signature in the paired pre- and post-treatment biopsies (n = 68) from responders and nonresponders in the CheckMate 038 biopsy cohort. (B) Enrichment of the dedifferentiation signature in the baseline biopsies from the CheckMate 038 biopsy cohort, including the paired and unpaired biopsies (n = 101), from responders and nonresponders. (C) Correlation of baseline enrichment of the dedifferentiation signature (Sig) with overall survival in TCGA melanoma data set. med, medium.

Baseline dedifferentiation in melanoma is associated with a response to anti–PD-1 therapy and improves outcomes. Finally, we analyzed whether the IFN-γ–induced dedifferentiation signature could be a baseline prognostic or predictive marker in the CheckMate 038 biopsy cohort, which is representative of advanced and metastatic melanoma samples, and in the melanoma The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) repository, which is mainly representative of primary melanomas and lymph node metastases. We noted a significant spread in the expression of the IFN-γ–induced dedifferentiation signature at baseline in the CheckMate 038 biopsy cohort, but separation of these 101 baseline biopsies according to the response to therapy showed that the biopsies from patients who went on to respond were more likely to have an increased IFN-γ–induced dedifferentiation signature (P = 0.06, by Wilcoxon test, Figure 8B). Moreover, the IFN-γ–induced dedifferentiation signature also correlated positively with overall survival in TCGA melanoma data set. Patients whose melanomas had high or intermediate expression of the IFN-γ dedifferentiation signature displayed improved overall survival compared with those with low expression of the signature (Figure 8C). Finally, we confirmed the importance of the melanocytic differentiation state in patient outcomes by analyzing the 84 baseline biopsies from CheckMate 038 for the effect on patient survival of the expression levels of MITF and MLANA compared with AXL. We divided the data into 3 groups on the basis of the upper and lower quartiles of the log 2 fragments per kilobase of exon per million fragments mapped (FPKM) expression level of each gene. Patients whose baseline biopsies had low expression of the melanocytic markers MITF (Figure 9A) and MLANA (Figure 9B) had improved survival, whereas the group with high AXL expression had improved survival (Figure 9C).