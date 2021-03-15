Dysregulation of the NRG1/ERBB pathway causes a developmental disorder with gastrointestinal dysmotility in humans

Clinical presentation and identification of ERBB3 and ERBB2 biallelic variations. With the aims of describing a syndrome combining HSCR and CIPO and identifying the disease-causing gene or genes, we studied a patient (F1:II-3) presenting with the combination of a complex neurocristopathy (short-segment HSCR, progressive axonal peripheral neuropathy, dysautonomia, and hypopigmentation), CIPO, hypoplasia of the olfactory bulbs, external auditory canal agenesis, and hearing loss (Figure 1A, Table 1, and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI145837DS1). His clinical manifestations did not correspond to a recognizable syndrome. Array-CGH (Agilent 60k) was normal. Trio WES led to the identification of compound heterozygous missense variants in the ERBB3 gene (erb-b2 receptor tyrosine kinase 3; MIM: 190151, GenBank: NM_001982.3) in the affected individual (c.2359A>C, p.(Thr787Pro) and c.2695G>A, p.(Val899Met); Figure 1, A and B). Each variant was inherited from an unaffected parent, and was confirmed by Sanger sequencing (not shown) (Figure 1A, Family F1).

Figure 1 Biallelic ERBB3 and ERBB2 variations in 8 affected individuals from 5 families. (A) Pedigrees and segregation of ERBB3 (NM_001982.3) and ERBB2 (NM_004448.3) variants. Mutant alleles are indicated in red. (B and C) Schematic representation of ERBB3 (B) and ERBB2 (C) proteins showing the predicted consequences of variants identified in this study. ERBB3 variants previously reported in developmental disorders are indicated below the schematic. The localization of putative phosphorylation sites are indicated by blue arrowheads. Inactive ECD: inactive extracellular domain; pseudo KD: pseudo kinase domain.

Table 1 ERBB3 and ERBB2 variations and associated phenotypes

Through international collaborations, we subsequently recruited 4 unrelated families in which variants were identified in ERBB3 or ERBB2, with affected individuals presenting multiple congenital anomalies, comprising both neural crest and extra-neural crest features (Table 1, Supplemental Table 1, and Figure 1).

In the proband of family F2 (F2:II-2), a homozygous deletion of one nucleotide (c.3297delG, p.(His1100Metfs*2)) in ERBB3 was identified by trio WES (Figure 1, A and B, Table 1, and Supplemental Table 1). Sanger sequencing confirmed the deletion and the expected segregation, with homozygosity in the proband and his affected sister (F2:II-3), and heterozygosity in both parents. The healthy sibling did not harbor the variant (Figure 1A). The proband, a male, combines HSCR and other manifestations including ptosis, external ear agenesis, and hearing loss. His affected sister presented similar clinical manifestations plus olfactory bulb agenesis (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1).

In family F3, WES analysis of 2 affected fetuses, F3:II-1 (aborted at 16 weeks of gestation [WG]) and F3:II-3 (deceased at 15 WG), identified homozygosity for 2 variants in ERBB3 (c.2618C>G, p.(Thr873Ser) and c.2795A>G, p.(Gln932Arg)). Their parents and 2 healthy siblings are heterozygous for both variants (i.e., the 2 variants are on the same allele) (Figure 1A, Family F3, and Figure 1B). In family F4, trio WES identified compound heterozygosity for 2 frameshift variants (c.556delT, p.(Cys186Valfs*20) and c.2269dupA, p.(Thr757Asnfs*70)) in a fetus aborted at 18 WG (F4:II-1), with each variant inherited from one parent (Figure 1A and Figure 1B). All 3 affected fetuses of families F3 and F4 presented intrauterine growth retardation, akinesia, arthrogryposis with multiple pterygiums, with or without cardiac malformations, while macroscopic examination of the intestine showed no dilatation, atresia, or volvulus (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1).

In family F5, WES analysis of F5:II-1 identified a homozygous missense variant (c.2129C>T, p.(Ala710Val)) within ERBB2 (MIM : 164870, GenBank: NM_004448.3). Sanger sequencing confirmed that the 2 affected children are homozygous while the healthy parents are heterozygous for the ERBB2 variant (Figure 1, A and C). The proband, a female, born to consanguineous parents, presented severe constipation that eased after 5 years of age, axonal peripheral neuropathy, ptosis, perceptive hearing loss, and clubfeet (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1). Her brother had a similar clinical presentation, with short-segment HSCR.

Histologic characterization of gastrointestinal and muscle alterations. In patient F1:II-3 with both HSCR and CIPO, histology of the rectum showed thick extrinsic nerve fibers and the absence of ganglion cells (Figure 2A). Various abnormalities in the ganglionic segments were also noticed, including atrophy of the longitudinal outer muscular layer in the colon and ectopic location of the myenteric plexuses within the outer muscular layer in the small intestine (Figure 2A). Immunohistochemistry with S100 (a marker of glial cells) confirmed the ectopic localization of enteric ganglia in the small intestine (Figure 2B). We also examined markers of smooth muscle, smooth muscle actin (SMA), and desmin. As previously observed in most patients with CIPO and some controls (45), an absence of SMA was observed in the circular inner muscular layer of the small intestine, while the desmin distribution appeared normal (Figure 2B). Staining for cKIT, a marker of interstitial cells of Cajal (ICCs), showed normal distribution of these cells (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 Histology of gut specimens from patients with ERBB3 or ERBB2 mutations. (A and B) Patient F1:II-3. (A) H&E-stained sections showed aganglionosis and hypertrophic nerve fibers (arrow) in the rectum, atrophy/disorganization of the external muscularis in the colon, and ectopic location of myenteric plexuses (arrows) within the external muscularis of the small intestine. (B) Immunohistochemistry for S100 indicated presence of enteric glia and ectopic localization of enteric plexuses (arrows). Lack of SMA staining in the internal muscularis (star) of the small intestine, and normal desmin staining were observed. cKIT staining appeared normal (arrows point to ICCs). (C) Patient F2:II-2 and (D) Patient F2:II-3. H&E-stained sections revealed a short distal agangliononic segment without overt hyperplastic nerves (photos on the left-hand side), followed by a long hypoganglionic segment containing rare scattered ganglion cells (arrows in photos on the right-hand side). (E) Patient F5:II-2. H&E-stained sections showed a lack of myenteric and submucosal ganglion cells and a hyperplasia of nerve fibers in the colon (arrows). Scale bars: 100 μm.

In both HSCR cases of family F2, histology revealed a very short (˂ 2 cm) distal aganglionic segment without overt extrinsic nerve fibers, and a long transition zone with rare scattered ganglion cells (Figure 2, C and D), arguing for a histological diagnosis of hypoganglionosis (46).

In patient F5:II-2, histology revealed a lack of ganglion cells and a hyperplasia of nerve fibers in the colon resection specimen (Figure 2E).

Following these observations, a retrospective investigation of the digestive tracts of the 2 fetuses F3:II-1 (Figure 3A) and F4:II-1 (Figure 3B) was performed. Total colonic aganglionosis extending to the stomach in F3:II-1 and to the small intestine in F4:II-1 was observed in H&E-stained sections, and confirmed by the absence of PHOX2B and S100 staining (Figure 3, A and B). SMA staining was comparable to that of an age-matched control in each case (Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 Histology of gut specimens from fetuses with ERBB3 mutations. (A) Fetus F3:II-1 and (B) fetus F4:II-1, along with age-matched controls (C-16WG and C-18WG, respectively). H&E-stained sections showed total colonic aganglionosis, confirmed by absence of PHOX2B and S100 staining in both fetuses. In the controls, enteric neurons and glia were observed (arrows). SMA staining was normal (arrows). Scale bars: 100 μm.

Besides the ENS defects, histology of muscle tissues of the affected fetuses of families F3 and F4 provided evidence of skeletal myopathy (Figure 4). Indeed, a high proportion of myotubes with a centered nucleus were observed in 2 fetuses F3:II-1 (Figure 4A) and F3:II-3 (Figure 4B), while in the age-match controls, most muscle fibers are mature with nuclei positioned at the periphery (Figure 4, A and B). In the fetus F4:II-1, myotubes with centralized nuclei were also found but to a lesser extent (Figure 4C), and staining of slow and fast myosin heavy chains showed a physiological presence of type I and type II muscle fibers (Figure 4E). Analysis at ultrastructural level by electron microscopy showed isolated primary myotubes in fetus F4:II-1, while in the control, secondary myotubes were observed apposed to the primary myotubes (Figure 4D). Histology of cervical spinal cord of fetus F4:II-1 displayed normal morphology and density of both motoneurons in the anterior horn and sensory neurons in the dorsal root ganglia (Figure 4, F and G).

Figure 4 Histology of skeletal muscles, the anterior horn of the spinal cord and dorsal root ganglia of fetuses with ERBB3 mutations. (A–C) H&E-stained sections of muscle specimens from F3:II-1 (A, quadriceps femoris muscle at 16 WG), F3:II-3 (B, deltoid muscle at 15 WG), and F4:II-1 (C, psoas muscle at 18 WG). Note the presence of the unequal caliber of muscle fibers with the presence of numerous myotubes characterized by central nuclei (blue arrows) compared with the control muscles (C-16WG, C-15WG, and C-18WG psoas muscles), where muscle fibers are homogeneous in size and density with most nuclei positioned at the periphery of mature fibers. (D) Analysis at the ultrastructural level by electron microscopy shows isolated primary myotubes (M1) in fetus F4:II-1, while in the control, secondary myotubes (M2) were observed apposed to the primary myotube (M1). (E) Immunohistochemical analyses using NCL-MHCs and NCL-MHCf antibodies (staining slow and fast myosin heavy chains, respectively) showed the presence of type I and II myotubes, respectively. (F) Preserved cyto-architecture of cervical spinal cord of fetus F4:II-1. AH: anterior horn; DRG: dorsal root ganglion. (G) Higher magnification of boxed regions in F. At the cellular level, both motoneurons in the anterior horn (blue arrows in AH) and sensory neurons in the dorsal root ganglia (blue arrows in DRG) displayed normal morphology and density. Scale bars: 100 μm in A–C, E–G; 2 μm in D.

Investigation of the cell type specificity of ERBB3/ERBB2 function in ENS and ISM development. ERBB3 expression was previously reported in the enteric plexuses and possibly in the ISM in mouse and/or human (47, 48). However, scrutinizing human scRNA-seq data sets revealed no/low detectable expression of ERBB3 and ERBB2 in the intestinal muscle cell population identified by expression of ACTA2 (encoding smooth muscle-2 actin) (49). In mouse, ENS scRNA-seq data sets generated at E15.5 and E18.5 further ascertained that ErbB3 and ErbB2 are expressed almost exclusively in the enteric progenitors and glial populations (Figure 5A). No/lower expression was found in neurons (Figure 5A). Altogether, these data suggest that the impact of ERBB3 and ERBB2 variants might be cell autonomous in the ENS and non–cell autonomous in the ISM.

Figure 5 Investigation of the cell type specificity of ERBB3/ERBB2 in ENS and ISM development. (A) Expression of ErbB3 and ErbB2 in different populations identified by scRNA-seq at E15.5 and E18.5. Uniform Manifold Approximation and Projection (UMAP) representations indicate clusters corresponding to progenitors, Schwann cells precursors (SCP), enteric glia, and neurons. Feature plots show expression of ErbB3 and ErbB2. Color bars indicate expression level with maximum cut off at the 90th percentile. (B) H&E staining and immunohistochemistry for SMA (green) and TUJ1 (red) on small intestine and colon sections from WT and Wnt1::Cre Erbb3lox/lox (Mutant) embryos at E17.5 show normal ISM layer organization. In each case, 10 to 20 sections of n = 3 controls and n = 3 mutants were analyzed. Scale bars: 20 μm.

To determine whether NRG1/ERBB3 signaling from the neural crest–derived ENS can impact ISM development, we evaluated gut muscle development in neural crest–specific ErbB3-deficient mice. Histological analysis and immunohistochemistry using TUJ1 (a neuronal marker) and SMA confirmed hypoganglionosis as previously described (44), but we observed no gross alteration of the 2 muscle layers in mutants compared with controls at E17.5, the latest stage that mutants could be analyzed before embryonic death at day E18. Specific invalidation of Erbb3 in neural crest cells thus does not impact the ISM, at least before birth (Figure 5B).

Reduced expression and impaired function of mutant ERBB3 and ERBB2. Out of the 7 ERBB3 variants identified, 3 were frameshifts that were either absent or present at very low frequency in the gnomAD database and with no homozygosity reported (Table 1). The c.3297delG variant of F2:II-2 and F2:II-3 is located in the penultimate exon of ERBB3, whereas c.556delT and c.2269dupA of F4:II-1 are located in exons 5 and 19, respectively. They are predicted to lead to premature stop codons 2, 20, and 70 amino acids downstream and, if translated, would lead to truncated proteins, lacking essential functional domains or the C-terminal tail rich in phosphorylation sites (Figure 1B) (50). Alternatively, the mutant mRNAs could be degraded by nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (NMD). RT-qPCR experiments performed on fibroblasts confirmed that the ERBB3 mRNA was significantly lower in cells from F2:II-2, compared with his mother (F2:I-2) and a control (Figure 6A). cDNA sequencing confirmed the presence of the variant in the quantified transcripts (Figure 6B). Samples from family F4 were not available for testing.

Figure 6 Decreased ERBB3 expression due to the c.3297delG variant. (A) ERBB3 mRNA expression level in fibroblasts determined by RT-qPCR. F2:II-2 and F2:I-2 represent the patient and his mother, respectively. The relative abundance of the ERBB3 amplicon was normalized to the GUSB internal control and presented relative to that of cells from the control. Data represent mean ± SEM (in black) of relative gene expression of n = 6 independent biological replicate experiments (in gray) performed in triplicate. Statistical differences were determined using a 2-tailed t test on ΔCt values and Holm-Bonferroni correction. NS: P > 0.05. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. (B) Sanger sequencing identified the c.3297delG variant in genomic DNA (gDNA) extracted from peripheral blood samples and in cDNA amplified from the patient and his mother’s fibroblast, and its absence in a control.

The 5 missense variants (4 in ERBB3 and 1 in ERBB2) were also absent in the gnomAD database and predicted to be damaging by SIFT, Polyphen-2, and CADD scores (Table 1). The affected amino acids are highly conserved and located in the pseudo-kinase domain of ERBB3 or the kinase domain of ERBB2 (Figure 1, B and C, and Figure 7, A and B). 3D modeling using the crystal structure of these domains predicted no modification due to the ERBB2 variant, but modifications of hydrogen bonds were predicted for p.(Thr787Pro), (Thr873Ser), and p.(Gln932Arg) substitutions in ERBB3 (Figure 7, C and D). These changes may destabilize the protein and/or modify its conformation and thus, affect its function.

Figure 7 Conservation and 3D analysis of ERBB3 and ERBB2 variants. (A and B) Conservation of the relevant amino acids in human (h), mouse (m), chick (c), and zebrafish (z); asterisks indicate conserved residues in ERBB3 (A) and ERBB2 (B). (C) 3D modeling showing the positions of the identified variants on the crystal structure of the pseudo-kinase domain of ERBB3 (left side) and structural analysis of WT and mutants (right side). Hydrogen bonds are shown in green. Mutations are indicated in different colors (red: p.(Thr787Pro); blue: p.(Val899Met); yellow: p.(Thr873Ser); pink: p.(Gln932Arg)) and presented by family. The WT proteins are depicted in the left column and the mutant versions on the right. Note the p.(Thr787Pro) variant is expected to cause a loss of 2 hydrogen bonds between the Thr787 and the Cys740 residues, while p.(Thr873Ser) and p.(Gln932Arg) are predicted to add a hydrogen bond between the substituted amino acids and the Gln865 or the Pro933 residues, respectively. (D) 3D modeling showing the position of the identified variant on the crystal structure of the kinase domain of ERBB2 (left side) and structural analysis of WT and mutant (gray: p.(Ala710Val); right side). Note absence of modifications.

The impact of each variant on ERBB3 and ERBB2 subcellular localization and function was further analyzed in vitro. Transfection of expression vectors containing WT or mutated tagged versions of human ERBB3 and ERBB2 cDNA followed by immuno-cytofluorescence experiments using antibodies directed against each tag and phalloidin (a marker of actin, for visualization of cell shapes), revealed that none of the variants affects the localization of the resulting proteins at the cell membrane (Figure 8A).

Figure 8 Functional consequences of ERBB3 and ERBB2 missense variants. (A) Subcellular localization of ERBB3 and ERBB2 mutant proteins. DAPI (blue), an antibody directed against the tagged ERBB3 (anti-HA, green) or tagged ERBB2 (anti-FLAG, green) receptors and phalloidin (red) were used to visualize subcellular localization of mutant proteins. In each case, 100 cells in each of n = 3 independent experiments were observed. Merge representative images are presented, with fluorescence intensity graphs on the right depicting the colocalization, with red and green lines indicating the corresponding fluorescence of phalloidin and tagged protein, respectively. Variants are presented per family and compared with controls (WT ERBB3 or WT ERBB2). Scale bars: 10 μm. (B–G) Phosphorylation of ERBB3 and ERBB2 analyzed by Western blot, following transfection of Neuro-2a cells with WT or mutant ERBB3- and ERBB2-encoding plasmids. Representative gels (B and E) along with quantifications (C, D, F, and G, respectively) are shown. Actin beta (ACTB) was used as loading control. Cells were untreated (–) or treated (+) with NRG1. ERBB3 mutants are shown in B–D and the ERBB2 mutant in E–G compared with WT proteins (WT). In C, D, F, and G, data represent mean ± SEM. Statistical differences were determined from data of at least n = 3 independent biological replicate experiments using Mann-Whitney tests. After Holm-Bonferroni correction, NS: P > 0.05, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. MW: molecular weight.

Next, we cotransfected Neuro-2a cells with expression vectors containing WT ERBB2 and WT or mutated forms of ERBB3 cDNA, treated the cells with or without NRG1, and analyzed ERBB3 phosphorylation levels by Western blotting. An almost total absence of ERBB3 phosphorylation was observed upon analysis of the 2 variants identified in family F1, p.(Thr787Pro) and p.(Val899Met), with or without NRG1. The p.(Thr873Ser) and p.(Gln932Arg) behaved as WT in this assay (Figure 8, B and C, for quantification). The phosphorylation of ERBB2 was also impaired for p.(Thr787Pro) and p.(Val899Met), and no significant increase in ERBB2 phosphorylation level was observed upon NRG1 treatment for all 4 mutants, suggesting alteration of downstream signaling (Figure 8B and quantification in Figure 8D). Similarly, Western blot analysis revealed a drastic decrease of both ERBB2 and ERBB3 phosphorylation upon analysis of the ERBB2 variant (Figure 8E and quantifications in Figure 8, F and G). Altogether, these functional analyses demonstrate either total or partial loss-of-function consequences for all missense variants.