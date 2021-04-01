Durable SARS-CoV-2 B cell immunity after mild or severe disease

Selection of study participants. B cells were obtained from participants with mild COVID-19 disease, those with moderate to severe disease, and from healthy COVID-19–negative controls (Table 1). Participants with mild COVID-19 disease who never required hospitalization or supplemental oxygen were identified in a previously described cohort of ambulatory patients (27). Symptoms in this cohort were tracked using a FLU-PRO score calculated from a participant survey, as previously described (27). To ensure that participants with mild disease were included in this study, a group of 7 participants was selected with a median peak FLU-PRO score below the median peak score for the entire ambulatory cohort (FLU-PRO median of 0.09 [range 0.0–0.38] vs. 0.25 [0.0–1.63]). Seven additional participants with moderate to severe COVID-19 disease were selected from a second cohort of hospitalized patients (28), matched with the mild disease participants based on time since onset of symptoms at the time of blood sampling (median time since symptom onset in days: ambulatory = 61 [range 45–68]; hospitalized = 46 [range 39-104]). Peak supplemental oxygen support in hospitalized participants ranged from 2L via nasal cannula to mechanical ventilation. At the time of blood sampling for this study, 5 of the hospitalized participants had been discharged, and 2 remained hospitalized with critical illness. Hereafter, ambulatory, hospitalized, and healthy groups will be referred to as mild, severe, and healthy, respectively.

Quantitation of S-RBD–specific B cells. A flow cytometry antibody panel was designed to identify non–class-switched B cells (CD3–, CD19+, IgD/IgM+), class-switched MBCs (CD3–, CD19+, IgM–, IgD–, CD38+/– (excluding +/+), CD138–) and class-switched ASCs (CD3–, CD27+, CD19+/–, IgM–, IgD–, CD38+/+; Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI145516DS1). The frequency of all non–class-switched B cells, class-switched MBCs, or class-switched ASCs among single viable lymphocytes was not significantly different between healthy, mild, and severe groups, but there was a trend toward greater frequency of class-switched ASCs in the severe group compared with mild and healthy groups (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Quantifying S-RBD–specific B cells. (A) Percentage of lymphocytes that are class-switched MBCs, class-switched ASCs, or non-class switched B cells in healthy (COVID-19–), mild (COVID-19+, ambulatory), and severe (COVID-19+, hospitalized) participants (n = 7 for each group). (B) Gating strategy for S-RBD–specific non–class-switched B cells (CD3–, CD19+, IgD/IgM+, S-RBD+), S-RBD–specific class-switched MBCs (CD3–, CD19+, IgM–, IgD–, CD38+/– (excluding ++), CD138–, S-RBD+), and S-RBD–specific class-switched ASCs (CD3–, CD19+/–, IgM–, IgD–, CD38+/+, CD27+, S-RBD+) in healthy, mild, and severe participants. (C) Percentage of class-switched MBCs, class-switched ASCs, and non–class-switched B cells that are S-RBD–specific in healthy, mild, and severe participants (n = 7 for each group). Dotted line represents the true positive threshold, defined as the mean plus 2 standard deviations of the healthy group. For box plots, horizontal lines indicate means, boxes are interquartile range, and whiskers are minimum to maximum. Normality of data was determined using Shapiro Wilk normality test. Comparisons in A were performed using 1-way ANOVA for normally distributed data or Kruskal-Wallis test for non–normally distributed data, with P values adjusted for multiple comparisons using the Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli method. Comparisons between mild and severe patients in C were performed with 2-tailed t tests if data were normally distributed or Mann Whitney test if data were not normally distributed. Statistically significant comparisons are indicated (***P ≤ 0.001).

As we defined these 3 B cell populations, we used a 6x-histidine (6xHis) tagged, soluble S-RBD protein followed by anti-His Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated antibody to stain cells expressing S-RBD–specific antibodies on their surface (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1). To confirm that the 6xHis–S-RBD staining was specific, we compared frequency of S-RBD+ class-switched MBCs measured using this protocol or by double staining with 2 different S-RBD proteins with 2 different tags (6xHis or mouse IgG1Fc; Supplemental Figure 2). We detected binding of these 2 S-RBD proteins to B cells using anti-HIS-Alexa 647 and anti-mouse Fc-PE antibodies, respectively. We observed nearly identical nonspecific background S-RBD+ frequency from a healthy donor using our standard 6xHis antigen alone or double staining (0.012% positive by standard protocol and 0.012% positive by double-staining protocol), and we also observed nearly identical S-RBD+ frequency from a patient with COVID-19 using our standard 6xHis antigen alone or double staining (0.64% positive by standard protocol and 0.61% positive by double-staining protocol, Supplemental Figure 2). Therefore, we performed all subsequent staining with a single 6xHis–S-RBD antigen. We quantitated the frequency of S-RBD–specific cells among non–class-switched B cells, class-switched ASCs, and class-switched MBCs (Figure 1C). Four of 7 (57%) mild and 7 of 7 (100%) severe participants had a frequency of S-RBD–specific non–class-switched B cells above the true positive threshold set using the healthy group. The frequency of these cells did not differ significantly between the mild and severe groups. Since S-RBD specificity was detected by binding of S-RBD protein to cell surface immunoglobulin (Ig), detection of S-RBD–specific ASCs was limited to the subset of immature ASCs (plasmablasts) that had not yet downregulated surface Ig expression. Four of 7 (57%) mild and 4 of 7 (57%) severe participants had a frequency of S-RBD–specific class-switched ASCs above the true positive threshold. The frequency of these cells also did not differ significantly between the mild and severe groups. Six of 7 (86%) mild and 7 of 7 (100%) severe participants had a frequency of S-RBD–specific class-switched MBCs above the true positive threshold. The single individual without detectable S-RBD–specific class-switched MBCs was asymptomatic throughout infection (peak FLU-PRO = 0.0). Frequency of S-RBD–specific class-switched MBCs was significantly higher in severe participants than in mild participants (mean S-RBD+ frequency 0.85% vs. 0.20%, P = 0.001). Taken together, these data demonstrate that S-RBD–specific cells could be detected among non–class-switched B cells and class-switched ASCs in most SARS-CoV-2–infected participants, and S-RBD–specific class-switched MBCs could be detected in 13 of 14 participants. S-RBD–specific cells were significantly more frequent among class-switched MBCs from the severe group relative to the mild group.

Detectable S-RBD–specific MBCs despite low levels of anti-S-RBD IgG and neutralizing antibodies in plasma. Given concerns that low or waning plasma titers of neutralizing antibodies in some individuals indicate a lack of a durable humoral response, we were interested in evaluating whether COVID-19 participants with low levels of plasma anti-S-RBD IgG and low neutralizing antibody levels had detectable S-RBD–specific MBCs in circulation. S-RBD binding IgG was measured using serial dilutions of plasma in an ELISA, and neutralizing antibodies were measured with serial dilutions of plasma in a microneutralization assay using replication competent SARS-CoV-2 virus (10). Curves were fit to these data, and AUC values calculated. Anti-S-RBD IgG and neutralization AUC values each varied over a wide range across study subjects (1 × 102.7 – 1 × 104.9 and 1 × 100.8 – 1 × 103.0, respectively). As expected based on prior studies (3, 10), there was a trend toward higher anti-S-RBD IgG and neutralization AUC values in the severe group relative to the mild group, although these differences were not statistically significant, likely due to the small number of subjects (Figure 2, A and B). We next evaluated whether there was a correlation between the frequency of S-RBD+ class-switched MBCs and levels of plasma anti-S-RBD IgG (Figure 2C) or levels of plasma neutralizing antibodies (Figure 2D). Notably, there was a significant correlation across all subjects between frequency of S-RBD+ class-switched MBCs and levels of plasma anti-S-RBD IgG (r = 0.54, P = 0.04). We did not observe a significant correlation between frequency of S-RBD+ class-switched MBCs and levels of neutralizing antibodies (r = 0.31, P = 0.28), possibly because only a subset of S-RBD+ MBCs are specific for neutralizing epitopes. The single individual without detectable S-RBD–specific class-switched MBCs had the lowest levels of plasma anti-S-RBD IgG (AUC = 1 × 102.7) and neutralizing antibodies (AUC = 1 × 100.8) in the study. Overall, these data show that S-RBD–specific class-switched MBCs were detectable in the circulation of most infected individuals, but that those with lower levels of plasma antibodies also showed lower frequency of S-RBD+ class-switched MBCs.

Figure 2 Comparisons of serum anti-S-RBD IgG and neutralizing antibody titers in mild and severe participants. (A) Anti S-RBD IgG AUC in mild or severe participants. (B) Neutralizing antibody AUC in mild or severe participants. (C) Correlation between percentage of class-switched MBCs that are S-RBD specific and plasma anti-S-RBD IgG AUC from the same subjects. (D) Correlation between percentage of class-switched MBCs that are S-RBD specific and plasma neutralizing antibody AUC values from the same subjects. Dotted line represents the true S-RBD positive threshold, defined as the mean plus 2 standard deviations of the healthy group. For box plots, horizontal lines indicate means, boxes are interquartile range, and whiskers are minimum to maximum. Normality of data was confirmed by Shapiro Wilk normality test. Significance in A and B was calculated using 2-tailed t tests. Correlation r and P values in C and D were calculated by the Pearson method.

UMAP analysis of class-switched MBC surface markers. To further characterize the phenotypes of S-RBD–specific and nonspecific class-switched MBCs in healthy, mild, or severe patients with COVID-19, we studied surface expression of CD21, CD27, FCRL5, CXCR5, CD22, BTLA, and CD38. For class-switched (IgM–, IgD–) MBCs, CD21 and CD27 expression allow identification of intMBCs (CD21+ CD27–), rMBCs (CD21+, CD27+), actMBCs (CD21– CD27+), and atyMBCs (CD21– CD27–) subsets. B and T lymphocyte attenuator (BTLA) or CD272 and CD22/Siglec2 are immune cell inhibitory receptors with cytoplasmic immunoreceptor tyrosine-based inhibition motifs (ITIMs) (29–32), while FCRL5 has 2 ITIMs and 1 immunoreceptor tyrosine-based activation motif (ITAM)(33, 34). CXC chemokine receptor type 5 (CXCR5) is a germinal center homing receptor that is useful, along with other surface markers, for differentiation of double-negative 1 (DN1) B cells, which are MBC precursors, from double-negative 2 (DN2) B cells, which are extrafollicular ASC precursors (35–37). CD38 expression varies across MBC subsets, and is typically low or negative on actMBCs, atyMBCs, and DN2 populations.

We first analyzed a UMAP projection of class-switched MBCs from healthy, mild, and severe groups generated based on binding of S-RBD and expression of CD21, CD27, CD38, CD22, FCRL5, CXCR5, and BTLA (Figure 3A). This UMAP showed a clear segregation of S-RBD+ cells from S-RBD– cells. S-RBD+ cells from severe and mild patients were comingled, as were S-RBD– cells from severe, mild, and healthy control groups. From this UMAP clustering projection, we extrapolated multigraph color mapping of the receptors showing a range of expression of all surface markers except BTLA (Figure 3B). CD22 and CD38 expression were greater in the S-RBD+ population than in the S-RBD– cells from patients with COVID-19 or healthy donors. Notably, the S-RBD+ population also contained the cells with the highest and lowest levels of FCRL5 expression. To further analyze any differences between expression of these surface markers on all MBCs between severe or mild patients with COVID-19 and healthy donors, we generated a second UMAP that did not include S-RBD binding as a variable (Supplemental Figure 3). In this UMAP, there was no segregation of cells from severe, mild, or healthy donor groups, indicating that receptor expression was similar across all 3 groups. Overall, these UMAPs showed CD22 and CD38 upregulation in S-RBD+ MBCs, and a subset of S-RBD+ MBCs showed very high expression of FCRL5.

Figure 3 UMAP projection of class-switched MBCs and heatmap statistic of surface receptors. (A) Concatenated class-switched MBCs from healthy, mild, and severe subjects projected as a UMAP of S-RBD binding and CD21, CD27, CD38, FcRL5, CD22, CXCR5, and BTLA expression. All S-RBD+ MBCs were included, and S-RBD– MBCs were downsampled to match S-RBD+ counts for each subject. (B) Multigraph color mapping of cell surface receptors on the UMAP projection, with S-RBD+ MBCs indicated on each UMAP with a black oval. Lowest expression is indicated by blue and highest expression by red.

Quantifying subsets of S-RBD–nonspecific and S-RBD–specific class-switched MBCs. To better understand the functional phenotypes of the S-RBD–specific MBCs identified in both mild and severe groups, we compared the frequencies of intMBCs, rMBCs, actMBCs, and atyMBCs among S-RBD–specific and S-RBD–nonspecific class-switched MBCs at the level of individual participants (Figure 4). There were no statistically significant differences in frequencies of intMBCs, rMBCs, and atyMBCs (Figure 4, A–B, D). Class-switched (IgM–, IgD–) MBC subsets identified based on CD21 and CD27 expression have notably different phenotypes (38). Classical MBCs, also called rMBCs, persist for months to years and respond to antigen rechallenge by proliferating and differentiating into antibody-producing ASCs. ActMBCs are cells that recently left germinal centers and are already primed to become antibody secreting plasma cells (39). IntMBCs likely represent a transitional state between MBC subsets. AtyMBCs were recently found to be more frequent among bulk (not antigen specific) MBCs during acute SARS-CoV-2 infection (40). AtyMBCs are also present at higher frequencies in chronic infections like HIV-1, hepatitis C virus, tuberculosis, or malaria, but their functional significance is unclear (41–43). They often express inhibitory receptors like FCRL4 (44), but they have also been shown to produce protective antibodies during malaria infection (43).

Figure 4 Frequency of MBC subsets in S-RBD– or S-RBD+ class-switched MBCs from healthy, mild, or severe participants. Class-switched MBCs are defined as CD3–, CD19+, IgM–, IgD–, CD38+/– (excluding ++), CD138–. In addition, (A) intMBCs are CD21+, CD27–; (B) rMBCs are CD21+, CD27+; (C) actMBCs are CD21–, CD27+; and (D) atyMBCs are CD21–, CD27–. Horizontal lines indicate means, boxes are interquartile range, and whiskers are minimum to maximum. Normality of data was determined using Shapiro Wilk normality test, and comparisons were performed using 1-way ANOVA for normally distributed data (B and C) or Kruskal-Wallis test for non–normally distributed data (A and D), with P values adjusted for multiple comparisons using the Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli method. Statistically significant comparisons are indicated (* P ≤ 0.05).

We detected medians of 69.5 absolute S-RBD–specific (range 1–454) and 13,971 S-RBD–nonspecific (range 152–84,645) class-switched MBCs for each participant. Only donors with more than 10 S-RBD–specific cells were included in subset analyses of S-RBD–specific MBCs, so subject A0046 (no detectable S-RBD–specific class-switched MBC frequency above background) and subject A0077 (severe lymphopenia) were excluded. S-RBD–nonspecific MBCs were adequately abundant in all participants to allow their inclusion in all analyses. There were no statistically significant differences in the frequencies of intMBCs, rMBCs, or atyMBCs subsets among S-RBD–specific or S-RBD–nonspecific class-switched MBCs from healthy, mild, or severe participants (Figure 4). Although overall frequencies of atyMBCs did not differ between groups, we observed wide variation in the frequency of atyMBCs among S-RBD+ MBCs in the severe group. Notably, the 2 severe subjects with highest atyMBC frequency among S-RBD+ MBCs (A0190 and A0224) were also the 2 subjects who remained intubated at the time of analysis, whereas the other subjects in the severe group had recovered sufficiently to be discharged from the hospital. The third intubated severe patient, A077, was excluded from this analysis due to lymphopenia. In addition, actMBCs were significantly more frequent among both S-RBD–nonspecific and S-RBD–specific MBC populations in severe participants compared with healthy and mild participants (e.g., mean frequency of severe S-RBD+ MBCs vs. healthy S-RBD– MBCs, 16.09% vs. 5.53%, P = 0.01; Figure 4C). This likely represents greater ongoing immune activation in the severe infection group relative to the healthy and mild groups and is also consistent with the observed trend toward higher frequency of ASCs in the severe group (Figure 1A). We observed a wide range in the frequency of S-RBD–specific actMBCs, particularly among severe participants. There were no clear unifying clinical characteristics among the 3 severe subjects with highest frequencies of actMBCs among S-RBD+ MBCs (21%, 24%, and 27%), as their ages ranged from 52 to 76 years, days from onset of symptoms were near the median for the group (39–46 days), and maximum oxygen support ranged from 2L via nasal cannula to intubation.

We were also interested in evaluating the frequency of DN1 (IgD–, CD27–, CD21+, CXCR5+, FCRL5–) and DN2 (IgD–, CD27–, CD21–, CXCR5–, FCRL5+) populations among S-RBD+ and S-RBD– B cells from healthy, mild, and severe groups, since DN1 cells are MBC precursors and DN2 cells are ASC precursors with an extrafollicular origin that often reach high frequency in the setting of active autoimmune disease (Supplemental Figure 4 and ref. 37). We observed no statistically significant differences between class-switched DN1 and DN2 frequencies among these different populations, although there was a trend toward greater DN2 frequency in both S-RBD– and S-RBD+ cells from the severe group.

Overall, these data demonstrate an expected distribution of S-RBD–specific cells among MBC subsets, with the largest proportion of S-RBD–specific class-switched MBCs in both mild and severe groups falling in the rMBC (classical) subset.

Expression of activating or inhibitory surface markers on class-switched MBC and MBC subsets. To further investigate the differential expression of surface markers that we observed in the UMAP projections of grouped samples, we compared expression of FCRL5, CXCR5, CD22, and CD38 at the level of individual participants between healthy, mild S-RBD–, mild S-RBD+, severe S-RBD–, and severe S-RBD+ groups (Figure 5). BTLA expression was not included in this analysis given no differential expression in the UMAP. We found that FCRL5 was dramatically upregulated in mild S-RBD+ MBCs relative to healthy cells, mild S-RBD– cells, and severe S-RBD+ cells (P < 0.0001, 0.003, and 0.01, respectively). FCRL5 was also upregulated to a lesser, but still significant extent on severe S-RBD+, mild S-RBD–, and severe S-RBD– MBCs relative to healthy MBCs (P = 0.01, 0.03, and 0.04, respectively, Figure 5A). The frequency of CXCR5+ cells among class-switched MBCs was not significantly different between the groups (Figure 5B). Since CD22/siglec-2 is ubiquitously expressed on B cells, we analyzed its relative expression by comparing mean fluorescence intensities (MFIs). Compared with healthy controls, CD22 was upregulated on mild S-RBD+ class-switched MBCs (P = 0.04; Figure 5C), which was consistent with upregulation of CD22 in the S-RBD+ population in the UMAP analysis. Among class-switched MBCs, CD38 expression did not differ significantly between SARS-CoV-2 infected and healthy participants (Figure 5D), although there was a trend toward greater expression of CD38 on mild S-RBD+ class-switched MBCs, which was consistent with upregulation in the S-RBD+ population in the UMAP analysis.

Figure 5 Surface expression of FcRL5, CXCR5, CD22, and CD38 on S-RBD– or S-RBD+ class-switched MBCs from healthy, mild, or severe participants. Expression is shown as either percentage of cells positive or the MFI. (A) FcRL5, (B) CXCR5, (C) CD22, (D) CD38. Horizontal lines indicate means, boxes are interquartile range, and whiskers are minimum to maximum. Normality of data was determined using Shapiro Wilk normality test, and comparisons were performed using 1-way ANOVA for normally distributed data (A and C) or Kruskal-Wallis test for non–normally distributed data (B and D), with P values adjusted for multiple comparisons using the Benjamini, Krieger, and Yekutieli method. Statistically significant comparisons are indicated (*P ≤ 0.05, **P ≤ 0.01, ***P ≤ 0.001, ****P ≤ 0.0001).

Having observed significant upregulation of both FCRL5 and CD22, and a trend toward upregulation of CD38 on S-RBD+ class-switched MBCs, we analyzed expression of surface markers on MBC subsets rMBCs, intMBCs, actMBCs, and atyMBCs (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 5). As with total class-switched S-RBD+ MBCs, we found that FCRL5 was dramatically upregulated on mild S-RBD+ rMBCs relative to healthy rMBCs, mild S-RBD– rMBCs, and severe S-RBD+ rMBCs (P < 0.0001, 0.038, and 0.038, respectively). FCRL5 was also upregulated to a lesser, but still significant extent on severe S-RBD+ and mild S-RBD– rMBCs relative to healthy rMBCs (P = 0.017 and 0.017, respectively, Figure 6A). As shown in Supplemental Figure 5, CXCR5 was significantly downregulated on mild S-RBD+ atyMBCs relative to healthy atyMBCs, mild S-RBD– atyMBCs, and severe S-RBD+ atyMBCs (P = 0.003, 0.020, and 0.009, respectively). CD22 was significantly upregulated on mild S-RBD+ rMBCs and intMBCs relative to healthy cells (P = 0.020 and 0.033, respectively, Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 5C). Frequencies of CD38+ and CXCR5+ cells were not significantly different between the groups (Figure 6, B and D). CD38+ cells were not significantly different between the groups. Taken together, these results indicate that FCRL5 was significantly upregulated on S-RBD–specific rMBCs in both mild and severe infection. In mild but not severe infection, CD22 was upregulated on S-RBD–specific rMBCs and intMBCs, and CXCR5 was downregulated on S-RBD–specific atyMBCs.