SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cell responses in convalescent COVID-19 individuals

SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cell response in COVID-19 convalescent donors is broad and targets the whole-virus proteome. To study the SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cell repertoire in COVID-19 convalescent donors, a mass cytometry–based multiplexed tetramer staining approach was employed to identify and characterize (i.e., phenotype) SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells ex vivo. A total of 30 convalescent plasma donors (confirmed by PCR at time of infection) with HLA-A*01:01, HLA-A*02:01, HLA-A03:01, HLA-A*11:01, HLA-A*24:02, and HLA-B*07:02 alleles were evaluated (3). The individuals included 18 males and 12 females ranging between 19 and 77 years old who were a median of 42.5 days (interquartile range 37.5–48.0 days) from initial diagnosis (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI145476DS1). The population was grouped into tertiles according to their overall anti–SARS-CoV-2 IgG titers, based on semiquantitative ELISA results against SARS-CoV-2 S protein (Supplemental Table 2). Additional plasma-derived parameters such as neutralizing antibody titers, inflammatory cytokines, and chemokines were used to associate the cellular SARS-CoV-2–specific T cell response with the humoral and inflammatory response. There was a strong correlation between the donors’ anti-S IgG levels and the neutralizing antibody activity (Supplemental Figure 1A). Levels of some inflammatory mediators were associated with age, sex, neutralizing antibody activity, and neutralizing antibody titers (Supplemental Figure 1, B–D).

Hundreds of candidate epitopes spanning the complete SARS-CoV-2 genome were recently identified as potential targets for a CD8+ T cell response to SARS-CoV-2 (14, 15). A triple-coded multiplexed peptide-MHC tetramer staining approach was used to screen 408 potential epitopes for recognition by T cell responses across 6 different HLA alleles: HLA-A*01:01, HLA-A*02:01, HLA-A03:01, HLA-A*11:01, HLA-A*24:02, and HLA-B*07:02 (16, 17). In addition, CD8+ T cells were probed for reactivity against up to 20 different SARS-CoV-2–unrelated control peptides per HLA for each sample (CMV-, EBV-, influenza-, adenovirus-, and MART-1–derived epitopes; Supplemental Table 3). The detection of bona fide antigen-specific T cells was based on the assessment of several objective criteria such as signal versus noise, consistency between 2 technical replicates, and detection threshold. In this study, an average limit of detection of 0.0024% (bootstrapping confidence interval of 0.0017 and 0.005 under a confidence level of 95%) was achieved for antigen-specific T cells. Depending on the individual’s HLA allele repertoire, between 48 and 220 peptides were simultaneously screened per participant.

Figure 1 shows an example of the identification of antigen-specific CD8+ T cells in a COVID-19 convalescent donor screened for a total of 145 SARS-CoV-2 antigen candidates and 32 common (SARS-CoV-2 unrelated) control antigens across 2 HLA alleles. CD8+ T cells reactive to 6 different SARS-CoV-2 epitopes and 8 control antigens were detected, including peptides derived from influenza (FLU), Epstein Barr virus (EBV), and cytomegalovirus (CMV). In parallel, commercially obtained healthy donor PBMCs were run and similar common virus antigen specificities were identified. Notably, SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cells were not detected in any of the healthy donors recruited before the official SARS-CoV-2 pandemic (n = 4).

Figure 1 Identification and characterization of SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cells from SARS-CoV-2 convalescent donors. (A) Representative staining for SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cells from a convalescent donor sample. Healthy donor PBMCs were run in parallel. Red boxes indicate SARS-CoV-2–specific T cell hits. (B) Screening example probing for 145 SARS-CoV-2 candidate antigens (HLA-A02 and HLA01) and 31 SARS-CoV-2–unrelated control antigens. Screening data show the values and means from the 2 technical replicates (2 staining configurations). Bona fide antigen-specific T cells were defined based on different objective criteria set (see Methods).

Among all 408 SARS-CoV-2 peptide candidates tested in the 30 convalescent donor samples, we detected 52 unique epitope reactivities (hits) out of a total of 132 SARS-CoV-2 T cell responses (Figure 2A). Almost all individuals screened demonstrated a CD8+ T cell response against SARS-CoV-2 (29/30), and individual hits ranged from 0 to 13 with greater than 40% of all individuals showing more than 5 different SARS-CoV-2 specificities. The frequency of these cells ranged from 0.001% to 0.471% of total CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Table 4). In addition, a total of 130 T cell hits against common control peptides were detected in these donor samples (0.001% to 1.074% of total CD8+ T cells, Supplemental Table 4). Interestingly, the majority of unique T cell hits were directed against epitopes associated with nonstructural proteins (NSP) such as papain-like protease (PLP) and open reading frame 3a protein (ORF3a) (Figure 2B). Of all the hits that were detected in the cross-sectional sample, the most common reactivities were against spike (structural, 23.02%) and ORF3a (nonstructural, 19.42%). By contrast, nucleocapsid-specific CD8+ T cells had significantly higher frequencies as compared with spike- or NSP-specific T cells, which was driven primarily through their detection in HLA-A*03:01-, HLA-A*11:01-, and HLA-B*07:02-positive donor samples (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 2A). The total number of epitopes targeted was distributed differently across the individual HLA alleles that were tested (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 2B), whereby T cell responses were identified against 6 to 14 different epitopes per allele (Figure 2E). For the purpose of the study, events detected in at least 3 donor samples or in more than 35% of donors for each allele group were defined as SARS-CoV-2 high-prevalence epitope hit responses.

Figure 2 Breadth and magnitude of SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cells. (A) Bar plots summarizing the absolute numbers of SARS-CoV-2 antigen specificities detected across donors within cross-sectional sample. Out of 408 SARS-CoV-2 peptide candidates, 52 unique peptide hits were detected. Between 0 and 13 unique hits were detected in each donor sample (5 or more hits in > 40% of all donors). In total, 132 SARS-CoV-2–specific T cell hits were detected. (B) Delineation of T cell reactivities against the SARS-CoV-2 proteome. The majority of epitope hits detected derived from nonstructural SARS-CoV-2 proteins. Pie chart displaying the percentages of epitopes detected derived from structural (nucleocapsid, spike) and nonstructural (NSP, PLP, ORF3a, others) proteins spanning the full proteome of SARS-CoV-2. (C) Frequencies of SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells reactive with epitopes derived from spike, nucleocapsid, and nonstructural proteins. Highest frequencies were detected for T cells targeting peptides from the nucleocapsid protein. Each dot represents 1 hit. ***P < 0.001. Kruskal-Wallis test. P values were adjusted for multiple testing using the Benjamini-Hochberg method to control the false discovery rate. (D) Numbers of epitope-specific T cell responses from the different protein categories detected across all 6 HLA alleles tested. (E) Definition of high- and low-prevalence hits per HLA allele. Plots showing individual peptide hits for each allele. Each dot represents 1 hit. High-prevalence epitope hits are indicated in red and were defined as events detected in at least 3 donor samples or in more than 35% of donors for each allele group. NS, nonstructural; N, nucleocapsid; S, spike.

Based on these criteria, at least 2 peptides per HLA allele were defined as high-prevalence response hits (Figure 2E). Of note, the frequencies of high-prevalence SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells were significantly higher as compared with their low-prevalence counterparts (Figure 3). Frequencies of high-prevalence SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells were similar to those of FLU-specific T cells detected in the same cross-sectional sample, but significantly lower than frequencies of T cells reactive for EBV or CMV peptides (Figure 3). In summary, these data show a reliable detection of multiple SARS-CoV-2 T cell hits and indicate a broad recognition of epitopes by CD8+ T cell responses against the SARS-CoV-2 proteome during recovery from COVID-19.

Figure 3 Comparison of frequencies of SARS-CoV-2–specific T cell and T cells reactive with influenza, EBV, CMV, or endogenous MART-1 epitopes. The percentage of SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells was higher for epitopes categorized as high-prevalence hits but lower than the frequencies of T cells reactive with EBV or CMV antigens detected. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001. Kruskal-Wallis test. P values were adjusted for multiple testing using the Benjamini-Hochberg method to control the false discovery rate.

SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cells exhibit a unique phenotype and can be classified into different memory subsets. Our multiplexed tetramer staining approach enables deep phenotypic characterization of antigen-specific T cells. By using a panel comprising 28 markers that were dedicated to T cell identification and profiling, including several markers indicative of T cell differentiation (Supplemental Table 5), the phenotypic profiles of all SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells detected in this cross-sectional sample were further analyzed.

To compare the phenotypes of antigen-specific T cells targeting different SARS-CoV-2 proteins, the frequencies of T cells expressing all markers were determined (Figure 4A). Despite some phenotypic heterogeneity, the majority of SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells grouped together and were distinct from T cells that were specific for CMV-, EBV-, or FLU-derived epitopes detected in the same samples. The same outcome was reached when displaying the data as a 2D UMAP plot (Figure 4B). SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells showed an intermediate phenotype between MART-1–specific T cells, which are predominantly naive (CCR7hi and CD45RAhi), and memory FLU-specific T cells (18).

Figure 4 SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cells display a unique phenotype and can be categorized into different subsets. (A) Heatmap summarizing the expression frequencies of all phenotypic markers analyzed among the total pool of SARS-CoV-2–specific and unrelated control antigen–specific CD8+ T cells detected in the same cross-sectional sample. The majority of SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells cluster differently from common virus-specific T cells. Antigen specificities and phenotypic markers were clustered using Pearson correlation coefficients as distance measure. (B) UMAP plot showing the clustering of all antigen-specific T cells by antigen category. SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cells occupy the lower region of the 2D map. Clustering is based on the expression of all phenotypic markers assessed. Each dot represents 1 hit. (C) Differentiation profiles of SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cells and common virus control antigen–specific T cells. Based on the expression of the markers below the bar diagrams, antigen-specific and total CD8+ T cells were categorized into distinct states of differentiation. SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells were enriched in SCM and TM2 cells. Control virus hits could be separated into distinct subsets dependent on the target epitope. *P < 0.1, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. Wilcoxon rank sum test. SCM, stem cell memory cells; TM, transitional memory cells; TEMRA, terminal effector memory cells reexpressing CD45RA; EM, effector memory cells; CM, central memory cells.

An early differentiated memory phenotype was recently described for SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells (9). SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells were separated into subpopulations based on the stages of T cell differentiation, further split into high- and low-prevalence response hits as defined earlier, and their frequencies compared with one another, as well as with total CD8+ T cells. Likewise, these were compared with the differentiation profiles of T cells reactive against common virus antigens and MART-1. The classification into functionally different T cell subsets following antigen encounter is based on the expression of different marker combinations, which describe a progressive T cell differentiation and allow to delineate a dynamic transition between memory and effector cell function (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 3) (19). When compared with the total CD8+ T cell population, SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells were significantly enriched for cells with stem-cell memory (SCM) and transitional memory cells 2 (TM2) phenotypes. More specifically, high-prevalence SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells were skewed toward a phenotype that is typical of terminal effector memory cells reexpressing CD45RA (TEMRA), effector memory cells (EM cells), and TM2 cells, whereas their low-prevalence counterparts were enriched with SCM and central memory (CM) cells. In contrast, MART-1–specific T cells were naive, FLU-specific T cells were predominantly of a TM2 phenotype, EBV-specific T cells were largely characterized by TM1 and CM phenotypes, and CMV-specific T cells were more differentiated as reflected by a strong effector component.

Expansion of highly differentiated SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cells in convalescent donors. To gain further insight into the phenotypes of SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cells, the expression of all the phenotypic markers were compared between T cells exhibiting high-prevalence and those exhibiting low-prevalence epitope responses. Similar to our findings in the total pool of SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cells, a heterogenous marker expression was detected across these cells, but no specific clustering with respect to the epitope response prevalence (Supplemental Figure 4A). To further compare the phenotypes of T cells from high- versus low-prevalence epitope response categories, the high dimensionality of the data set was reduced and the phenotypic information plotted from Supplemental Figure 4A using principal component analysis (PCA) (Supplemental Figure 4B). The PCA displayed a skewing of high-prevalence SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells toward late T cell differentiation (CD57 and CD45RA), in contrast to the low-prevalence response hits characterized by early differentiation markers (CD27, CD28, CCR7). In order to quantify this spatial distribution, the individual expression of all markers was evaluated and the frequencies for each marker compared between the high- and low-prevalence response hits. Significantly higher frequencies of T cells expressing CD57 and Granzyme B were detected among high-prevalence SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells, whereas the frequencies of CCR7-expressing cells were substantially higher among the low-prevalence hit responses (Figure 5A). These findings were further confirmed when overlaying the SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells on a 2D UMAP plot created based on the full phenotypic panel (Figure 5B). The majority of T cells that had been categorized as high-prevalence response hits were associated with the expression of CD57 and Granzyme B, while their low-frequency counterparts detected in the same donors were characterized by high CCR7 expression.

Figure 5 Expansion of highly differentiated SARS-CoV2–specific CD8+ T cells in convalescent donors. (A) Box plots showing differences in the expression of markers between high- and low-prevalence response hits. High-prevalent response hits showed a higher expression of markers associated with differentiation. Each dot represents 1 donor. *P < 0.05. Kruskal-Wallis test. P values were adjusted for multiple testing using the Benjamini-Hochberg method to control the false discovery rate. (B) UMAP plot showing the relative position of high- and low-prevalence response hits in the high-dimensional space. Data from 3 donors are shown. (C) Scatterplots showing the correlations between SARS-CoV-2–specific T cell frequencies and differentiation marker expression. The magnitude of antigen-specific T cells correlated with the expression of markers associated with T cell differentiation. The correlations were calculated with the Spearman’s rank-order test. Red dots are high prevalence response hits. (D) Correlogram showing the correlation between all phenotypic markers and frequencies of SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells. Later stage differentiation markers positively correlated with higher frequency SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells. Spearman’s correlation coefficients were indicated by a heat scale whereby blue color shows positive linear correlation, and red color shows negative linear correlation. Only significant correlations are shown (*P < 0.05, P values were adjusted for multiple testing using the Bonferroni method).

High-prevalence SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells were detected at a higher frequency (Figure 3) as compared with their low-prevalence counterparts. Therefore, assessment of the magnitude of the SARS-CoV-2–specific T cell response was also correlated with their phenotypes. Interestingly, a negative correlation between the frequency of SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cells and the expression of markers associated with early T cell differentiation was observed (CD28, CCR7, CD127, CD27, CD38, and CXCR3; Figure 5, C and D). In contrast, the level of expression of markers that are associated with late-stage T cell differentiation (CD244, CD57, Granzyme B, and KLRG1) correlated positively with increasing frequencies of SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cells.

Time-dependent evolution of SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cell response, inflammation, and humoral immune response. To examine the relationship between inflammation, humoral immunity, and the T cell response, the frequencies of SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cells were evaluated against their IgG to Spike titer and neutralizing antibody activity (measured by NT AUC, Figure 6A). Interestingly, although the phenotypic clustering of SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cells was not associated with IgG titer tertiles (Supplemental Figure 4A), NT AUC correlated negatively with expression of markers associated with an immature or early differentiated phenotype (CCR7, CD28, CD45RA, CD127, CXCR3), while correlating positively with CD57 and CD161 (Figure 6, A and B). Next, assessment of the association between inflammatory molecules and SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells was conducted. Inflammation can indirectly regulate the persistence of antigen-specific T cells in the absence of TCR stimulation or during chronic infection by modulating the homeostatic cytokine profile (20, 21). Overall, the correlation between inflammatory mediators and the expression of individual markers on SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells, or the T cell frequency, remained weak (Figure 6A). Finally, the evolution of the SARS-CoV-2–directed T cell response against time based on the last detection of SARS-CoV-2–specific mRNA was modeled in each donor (Supplemental Table 1). Interestingly, an increase in the breadth of the specific CD8+ T cell response was observed during the resolution phase of the disease, peaking at approximately 6 weeks (Supplemental Figure 5). Longer recovery time was associated with higher frequencies of cells expressing markers of terminal T cell differentiation (CD57, CD244, and KLRG-1) and activation (HLA-DR), indicating a positive correlation between recovery time and T cell maturation (Figure 6, A and C). Plasma levels of several cytokines (IL-18, TARC, MCP-1, VEGF) also decreased over time, suggesting a negative correlation between recovery time and inflammation (Supplemental Figure 1A).

Figure 6 Time-dependent evolution of SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cell response, inflammation, and humoral immune response. (A) Correlation matrix showing the associations between frequencies and phenotypic markers of SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells and plasma markers and recovery time (days since PCR). Spearman correlation (blue: positive correlation, red: negative correlation). *P < 0.05, P values were adjusted for multiple testing using the Bonferroni method. (B) Scatterplots showing the correlations between marker expression on SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells and neutralizing antibody activity. Higher expression of markers associated with T cell differentiation was associated with a stronger neutralizing antibody activity. (C) Scatterplots showing the correlations between marker expression on SARS-CoV-2–specific T cells and recovery time. The expression of markers associated with late-stage differentiation correlated with the donors’ recovery time (days since last swab was PCR positive). Correlations were calculated with the Spearman’s rank order test. Red dots indicate high-prevalence response hits.

These data suggest that during early recovery from COVID-19, an overall, time-dependent decrease in inflammation is associated with sustained and effective antibody neutralizing activity with progressive differentiation of a broad and functional SARS-CoV-2–specific CD8+ T cell response (Supplemental Figure 6).