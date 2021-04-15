Deficiency of macrophage PHACTR1 impairs efferocytosis and promotes atherosclerotic plaque necrosis

Cell lines. The Jurkat human T lymphocyte E6-1 cell line was obtained from ATCC and cultured in DMEM (GIBCO) supplemented with 10% (vol/vol) heat-inactivated FBS (HI-FBS; GIBCO), 10 U/mL penicillin, and 100 mg/mL streptomycin (Corning). Cells were cultured in a humidified CO 2 incubator at 37°C.

Bone marrow–derived macrophages. Mice were euthanized with isoflurane, and hind legs were removed. Femurs and tibiae were flushed with DMEM containing 4.5 g/L glucose (GIBCO), 20% L-929 fibroblast-conditioned medium, 10% HI-FBS, and 1% penicillin/streptomycin using a 26-gauge needle. Cell suspensions were passed over a 40-μm filter, centrifuged at 500g, resuspended in 50 mL of medium, and plated into five 100-mm dishes. Cells were incubated for 4 days, after which nonadherent cells and debris were aspirated and the medium was replaced with fresh medium. After 7–10 days of differentiation, with medium changed every 2–3 days, cells were harvested for use in various experiments.

Human monocyte–derived macrophages. Peripheral blood leukocytes were isolated from buffy coats of anonymous, deidentified healthy adult volunteers purchased from the New York Blood Center (NYBC), with informed consent obtained by the NYBC. In brief, the buffy coats were gently layered onto Histopaque solution (Sigma-Aldrich) and centrifuged at 1620g for 30 minutes at room temperature. Leukocytes were removed from the middle layer, washed with RPMI 1640 (GIBCO) containing 10% FBS and 1% penicillin/streptomycin, and then centrifuged at 1620g for 5 minutes. This wash step was repeated once before resuspension of the pellet in RPMI 1640 medium and plating of cells into 12-well plates. After approximately 3–4 hours, when more than 50% of the cells were adherent, the medium was changed to RPMI 1640 medium supplemented with 10 ng/mL GM-CSF (PeproTech). The medium was replaced with fresh GM-CSF–containing medium every 2 days. The macrophages were used for experiments between days 7 and 14, at which time the cells were more than 80% confluent.

Single-cell RNA-Seq data analysis. Expression matrices of human atherosclerotic carotid artery single-cell RNA-Seq (scRNA-Seq) from 3 subjects were downloaded from Gene Expression Omnibus (GSE155512). The deidentified carotid artery specimens were obtained from patients undergoing carotid endarterectomy for high-grade stenosis of the internal carotid artery at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. The use of these specimens, which were removed for clinical indications only and would otherwise have been discarded, was approved by the Columbia University IRB, and procedures were conducted in accordance with an approved IRB protocol. Informed consent was obtained from each patient. Data filtering, integration, and clustering analysis were performed in Seurat 3.1.1 (60). The following gene-level and cell-level filtering was applied to each sample: (a) included genes expressed in ≥10 cells; (b) included cells that had 200 to 4000 genes expressed and had ≤20,000 unique molecular identifiers (UMIs); (c) included cells that had ≤10% reads mapped to mitochondrial genes. Filtered data sets were integrated using SCTransform workflow (https://cran.r-project.org/web/packages/Seurat/index.html). Briefly, 1000 variable genes were selected from each data set, and the top 1500 variable genes across 3 data sets were used as integration features. Integration anchors were identified using the first 20 dimensions from canonical correlation analysis. Uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) visualization was generated using the first 20 principal components (PCs). A shared nearest neighbor (SNN) graph was constructed using 30 nearest neighbors and 20 dimensions of PCs. Louvain clustering was then performed with a resolution parameter of 0.6. Differential expression analysis was performed on cells from each cluster compared with all other cells using the Model-based Analysis of Single Cell Transcriptomics (MAST) test implemented in the R package Seurat, where each gene was required to be present in at least 25% of the cells in either group. A gene was considered differentially expressed if it had fold change ≥1.5 and Bonferroni corrected P value less than 0.05.

Animal husbandry. Mice were socially housed in standard cages at 22°C on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle in a barrier facility with ad libitum access to water and food. Sperm of C57BL/6NCrl-Phactr1–/– was purchased from UC Davis KOMP Repository (MMRRC:043404-UCD), and in vitro fertilization was conducted by Charles River Laboratories using C57BL/6J eggs. Phactr1+/– pups were sent to Columbia University’s animal facility, where the mice were backcrossed for more than 10 generations with C57BL/6J mice (The Jackson Laboratory, stock 000664). Phactr1+/– mice on the C57BL/6J background were cross-bred to obtain wild-type (Phactr1+/+), Phactr1+/–, and Phactr1–/– mice for bone marrow transplantation into Ldlr–/– mice (The Jackson Laboratory, stock 000227). Ldlr–/– recipient mice were randomly assigned to experimental groups by investigators. Phactr1–/– mice were crossed with Ldlr–/– mice (The Jackson Laboratory, stock 000227) to obtain Ldlr–/– Phactr1–/– as recipient mice for bone marrow transplantation from wild-type (Phactr1+/+) and Phactr1–/– mice. Investigators were blinded for the atherosclerosis studies but were not blinded for the dexamethasone-induced thymus injury experiments.

Induction of apoptosis and fluorescent labeling of Jurkat cells. Jurkat cells were irradiated under a 254-nm UV lamp for 15 minutes, followed by incubation under normal cell culture conditions for 2–3 hours. The cells were then rinsed once with serum-free DMEM, resuspended at a concentration of 2 × 107 cells/mL in Diluent C (Sigma-Aldrich), and stained with PKH26 dye (Sigma-Aldrich) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. The cells were then rinsed twice with DMEM containing 10% HI-FBS and used for experiments. This method routinely typically yields >85% annexin V+ ACs.

LPS and IFN-γ stimulation of macrophages. BMDMs from WT, Phactr1+/–, and Phactr1–/– mice or siPHACTR1-treated HMDMs were plated at 0.2 × 106 cells per well on 24-well plates and allowed to adhere overnight. The following day, cells were exposed to medium containing 1 ng/mL LPS (Sigma-Aldrich) and 20 ng/mL IFN-γ (PeproTech) or vehicle control. After incubating for 24 hours, the cells were either incubated with ACs to assay efferocytosis or subjected to immunoblot analysis.

In vitro efferocytosis assay. BMDMs or HMDMs were plated in 24-well dishes at a density of 0.18 × 106 cells per well. PKH26-labeled ACs were added to the wells at a 5:1 AC/macrophage ratio. After 45 minutes of incubation, the macrophage monolayers were rinsed 3 times with PBS and then fixed with 4% formaldehyde for 20 minutes, rinsed 3 times with PBS, and imaged on a Leica epifluorescence microscope (DMI6000B).

DiI-oxLDL uptake assay. BMDMs were plated in 24-well dishes at a density of 0.2 × 106 cells per well and allowed to adhere overnight. The following day, the cells were incubated with 10 μg/mL DiI-labeled oxidized LDL (DiI-oxLDL; Invitrogen). After 4 hours, cells were rinsed with PBS and fixed with 4% formaldehyde for 15 minutes. Cells were rinsed again, counterstained with Hoechst (1 μg/mL; Cell Signaling Technology) for 15 minutes, and imaged on a Leica epifluorescence microscope (DMI6000B).

Immunoblotting and immunofluorescence microscopy of macrophages. Macrophages were lysed in 2× Laemmli lysis buffer (Bio-Rad) containing 50 mM DTT. Cell lysates were boiled for 5 minutes and then separated on 4%–20% SDS-PAGE gradient gels (Invitrogen) at 120 V for 1.5–2 hours, and electrotransferred to 0.45-mm nitrocellulose membranes at 250 A for 1–2 hours. The membranes were incubated overnight at 4°C with 1:1000 anti-PHACTR1 (Novus, NBP1-84232, for HMDMs [Figure 1]; Abcam, ab229120, for BMDMs and HMDMs [Figure 2]), anti-GAPDH (Cell Signaling Technology, 8884S), anti-MLC (Abcam, ab79935), anti-PP1 (Abcam, ab150782), and anti-MYC (Cell Signaling Technology, 2272S) diluted in PBS containing 1% BSA, and detected using HRP-conjugated secondary antibodies (Pierce). Densitometry was performed using ImageJ software (NIH). For immunofluorescence microscopy, macrophages were incubated with ACs at a 5:1 AC/macrophage ratio for 20 minutes and then fixed in 4% formaldehyde, permeabilized with 0.1% Triton X-100, blocked for 1 hour with 1% denatured BSA, and incubated with 1:100 anti-MLC2 (Abcam, ab79935), anti–phospho-MLC2 (Cell Signaling Technology, 3671), anti-PHACTR1 (Abcam, ab229120), and anti-PP1α (Abcam, ab150782) antibodies for at least 18 hours. Cells were rinsed with TBS with 0.1% Tween-20 (TBST) and incubated for 2 hours with 1:200 Alexa Fluor 488– and Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated secondary antibodies (BioLegend). Unbound secondary antibodies were removed by rinsing 3 times with TBST, and then the cells were incubated with Hoechst stain (1 μg/mL; Cell Signaling Technology) for 15 minutes followed by another rinsing with TBST. Then cells were visualized and image-captured using a Leica epifluorescence microscope (DMI6000B).

Confocal microscopy imaging. Scrambled RNA or Phactr1 siRNA was electroporated into BMDMs with 1.5 μg of LifeAct-RFP (mTagRFP-T-Lifeact-7; Addgene plasmid 54586) using the Neon Invitrogen Electroporation kit (Invitrogen). BMDMs were subjected to 1650 V at 10-millisecond intervals for 2 pulses within the electroporation chamber, then plated onto 8-well glass-bottom coverslips and allowed to adhere for 18–24 hours. ACs were then added at a 3:1 ratio of ACs to macrophages for an additional 45 minutes, after which the macrophages were rinsed with PBS and then fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde for 15 minutes at room temperature. Imaging was conducted on a Zeiss LSM 880 NLO confocal microscope with an Airyscan module (Carl Zeiss Microscopy) equipped with a ×63 oil 1.4 numerical aperture (NA) objective lens and collected through a 32-channel GaAsP detector as 0.2 Airy units per channel. Z-stack images were acquired at an average of 30 slices, with a 0.17-μm distance between each slice.

siRNA-mediated gene silencing. Scrambled siRNA control and gene-targeting siRNAs (Integrated DNA Technologies) were transfected into macrophages using INTERFERin siRNA transfection reagent (Polyplus-transfection) in 24-well plates following the manufacturer’s instructions. To downregulate all isoforms of PHACTR1, a pool of siRNAs was used targeting exons 3, 14, and 15 of the human PHACTR1 gene, or exons 11, 12, and 13 of the murine Phactr1 gene. Cells were incubated for 6 hours with 1.5 mL of Opti-MEM (GIBCO) containing INTERFERin siRNA transfection reagent, 0.18 × 106 cells, and 10 nM siRNA. Experiments and protein analyses were conducted 3 days later.

Quantitative PCR. RNA was isolated from macrophages using the RNeasy Kit (QIAGEN), and cDNA was synthesized from RNA, which ranged from 500 ng to 1 μg per reaction, using a cDNA synthesis kit (Applied Biosystems). Real-time PCR was conducted using a 7500 Real-Time PCR System and SYBR Green reagents (Applied Biosystems). Human primer sets used were as follows: PHACTR1 forward, AGAAGAGCTGATAAAGCGAGGA; PHACTR1 reverse, TCCATGATGTCTGACGGTTGG; HPRT forward, CCTGGCGTCGTGATTAGTGAT; and HPRT1 reverse, AGACGTTCAGTCCTGTCCATAA.

Immunoprecipitation of PP1α from macrophage nuclei. BMDMs were seeded to 100-mm culture dishes and were incubated in the presence or absence of ACs for 20 minutes at 37°C. Cells were removed from the dishes, added to 0.5 mL of ice-cold cytoplasmic extraction reagent of the NE-PER Nuclear and Cytoplasmic Extraction Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and incubated on ice for 10 minutes. Then cell lysates were centrifuged at 14,000g for 5 minutes at 4°C, and the pellets were resuspended with 0.25 mL of the nuclear extraction reagent of the kit and incubated for 40 minutes, followed by centrifugation at 14,000g for 10 minutes at 4°C. The resulting supernatant fraction was preabsorbed using 20 μL Protein G magnetic beads (Cell Signaling Technology) and then incubated overnight with anti-PP1α (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 43-8100) antibody while gently rotating at 4°C. Rabbit IgG was used as a negative control. Twenty microliters of Protein G magnetic beads were added to the solution, and after incubation for 20 minutes at room temperature, the beads were collected using a magnetic rack. The beads were then rinsed 5 times with 500 μL cell lysis buffer (Cell Signaling Technology), suspended in 40 μL of 4× Laemmli Sample Buffer (Bio-Rad), and subjected to immunoblot analysis.

Genotyping of rs9349379. Genomic DNA was isolated from HMDMs or carotid artery tissue using a genomic DNA extraction kit from Invitrogen per the manufacturer’s instructions. DNA was genotyped using TaqMan SNPs Genotyping Assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for rs9349379 per the manufacturer’s instructions.

Plasmids and electroporation. cDNAs for the mouse Phactr1 and Mlc2 genes were synthesized and cloned into the pcDNA3.1-c-Myc vector using EcoRI and XhoI restriction enzymes (GenScript) (36). Phactr1 mutants were derived from the pcDNA3.1-c-Myc-Phactr1 vector by deletion of B1 to delete the NLS site C to delete the PP1α-binding site (GenScript). The Mlc2 mutant was derived from the pcDNA3.1-c-Myc-MLC vector by mutation of S18 and S19 sites to aspartic acid. The plasmids (2 μg) were electroporated into 2 × 106 Phactr1–/– BMDMs (for Phactr1 mutants) or 2 × 106 Phactr1+/+ and Phactr1–/– BMDMs (for Mlc2 mutant) using the Neon Transfection System from Invitrogen. Pellets of BMDMs and DNA were resuspended in 10 μL Buffer R (Invitrogen) and subjected to electroporation at 1550 V at 10-millisecond intervals for 2 pulses. Macrophages were then plated into 24-well culture dishes, and experiments and protein analyses were conducted 3 days later.

Blood and plasma analyses. Fasting blood glucose was measured using a glucose meter (Lifescan, OneTouch Ultra) in mice that were fasted for 5 hours, with free access to water. Standard kits were used to measure plasma triglycerides (Wako, Triglyceride M kit) and cholesterol (Wako, Cholesterol E kit) per the manufacturer’s instructions. Complete blood cell count, including leukocyte differential, was obtained using a FORCYTE Hematology Analyzer (Oxford Science).

Mouse atherosclerosis study. Eight-week-old male Ldlr–/– and Ldlr–/– Phactr1–/– mice were irradiated with 10 Gy from a cesium-137 γ-emitting irradiator (Gamma Cell 40, MSD Nordion). Four hours after irradiation, the mice were injected via tail vein with 5 × 106 bone marrow cells from 16- to 20-week-old male Phactr1+/+ and Phactr1–/– mice. The bone marrow cells were prepared as follows: Femurs from donor mice were isolated and flushed with DMEM containing BMDM cell medium. The cells were filtered through a 40-μm nylon cell and centrifuged at 600g for 10 minutes at room temperature. Bone marrow cells were rinsed twice, and the pellets were diluted in DMEM. Mice were given water containing neomycin (0.1 mg/mL; Sigma-Aldrich) for 2 weeks after bone marrow transplantation (BMT). Four weeks after BMT, mice were placed on a Western diet (WD; Envigo) for 8 weeks (for the Phactr1+/+ vs. Phactr1–/– BMT study and the Phactr1+/+ vs. Phactr1–/– reverse BMT study in Ldlr–/– Phactr1–/– mice) or 16 weeks (for the Phactr1+/+ vs. Phactr1 +/– BMT study). At the time of harvest, mice were euthanized using isoflurane. Blood was removed by left ventricular puncture, and the vasculature was then perfused with cold PBS. Aortic roots were fixed in paraformaldehyde and paraffin-embedded. Serial 6-μm sections were obtained for analysis. For morphometric analysis, 6 paraffin sections 60 μm apart were stained with Harris’s H&E. Total lesion and necrotic core areas were defined as previously described (61). Collagen staining was performed using Picrosirius red (Polysciences) per the manufacturer’s instructions. Collagen cap thickness was quantified from 3 distinct regions of the plaque as previously described (61). Sections were deparaffinized and subjected to antigen retrieval using 10 mM Tris, 0.5 M EDTA, 0.05% Tween-20. For the identification of TUNEL+ cells, the TUNEL staining kit from Roche was used, using a staining period of 1 hour at 37°C. For immunostaining, sections were blocked for 1 hour using serum-free protein blocking buffer (DAKO, catalog X0909) and then incubated overnight at 4°C with the following primary antibodies: Mac2 (Cedarlane, CL8942LE; 1:1000), phospho-MLC2 (Cell Signaling Technology, 3671; 1:100), and total MLC2 (Abcam, ab79935; 1:100). Two slides, each with 2 sections, were assessed for each mouse. Parallel slides were used for staining with isotype controls. After rinsing in PBS, slides were incubated with secondary antibodies for 2 hours at room temperature and were counterstained with DAPI. In situ efferocytosis was quantified as described below. Mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of phospho-MLC was quantified in Mac2+ cells that were associated with TUNEL+ cells and expressed relative to total MLC MFI. All images were captured using a Zeiss fluorescence microscope and analyzed using ImageJ.

Human plaque analysis. Deidentified carotid artery specimens were obtained from patients undergoing carotid endarterectomy for high-grade stenosis of the internal carotid artery at the Division of Vascular Surgery, University Medical Center, Johannes Gutenberg University (Mainz, Germany). After retrieval in the operating room, the excised plaques were rinsed in physiologic saline, immediately snap-frozen in liquid nitrogen, and then stored at –80°C. After thawing, samples were fixed in 4% formalin overnight, decalcified in EDTA for 4 days, and then embedded in paraffin blocks. Serial sections were obtained at 5-μm intervals. Before immunofluorescence staining, all sections were deparaffinized in xylene and then rehydrated in a graded series of ethanol concentrations. Sections were then boiled for 20 minutes in an antigen retrieval buffer (10 mM Tris, 0.5 M EDTA, 0.05% Tween-20). After rinsing in PBS, sections were stained for TUNEL+ cells as above. After incubation in serum-free protein blocking buffer (DAKO, catalog X0909) for 1 hour, sections were incubated overnight at 4°C with primary antibody directed toward CD68 (DAKO, catalog M0814; 1:100) for the in situ efferocytosis assay described below. For PHACTR1 staining, sections were incubated with anti-PHACTR1 antibody (Abcam, ab229120; 1:100) overnight at 4°C. The sections were then rinsed in PBS and incubated with secondary antibodies for 2 hours at room temperature. Parallel slides were used for staining with isotype controls. Slides were mounted with DAPI-containing mounting solution, and images were obtained using a Leica microscope and analyzed using Fiji/ImageJ software (NIH). Two slides, each with 2 sections, were assessed for each patient. To evaluate whether the risk allele had a primary effect on decreasing PHACTR1 expression and efferocytosis by lesional macrophages, the lesions were selected to be similarly advanced in terms of plaque necrosis, i.e., to make sure that any effects seen were not simply secondary to an effect of the risk allele on causing more advanced plaques.

In situ efferocytosis. Mouse aortic roots, human carotid arteries, or mouse thymus sections were assessed for efferocytosis by counting of TUNEL+ nuclei that were associated with Mac2+ macrophages (“associated”), indicative of efferocytosis, or not associated with macrophages (“free”) (61). Macrophage-associated TUNEL+ cells were defined as TUNEL+ nuclei surrounded by or in contact with Mac2+ macrophages. Free ACs exhibited nuclear condensation and loss of antibody Mac2 reactivity and were not in contact with neighboring macrophages.

In vivo dexamethasone thymus assay. Eight-week-old male Phactr1+/+, Phactr1+/–, and Phact1r–/– mice were injected i.p. with 250 mL PBS containing 250 mg dexamethasone (Sigma-Aldrich) or PBS control. Eighteen hours after injection, the mice were euthanized, and thymi were harvested and weighed. One lobe of the thymus from each mouse was mechanically disaggregated, and cells were enumerated. Flow cytometry was then conducted to determine the number of annexin V+ cells. The other thymus lobe was formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded, and sectioned, followed by staining of the sections (5 mm) with TUNEL reagents (Roche) and antibodies against Mac2 (Cedarlane, CL8942LE; 1:1000), phospho-MLC2 (Cell Signaling Technology, 3671; 1:100), and total MLC2 (Abcam, ab79935; 1:100). For phospho-MLC2 quantification, thymus sections were stained with TUNEL reagent, anti–phospho-MLC2, and anti–total MLC2. Mac2+ cells either engulfing or contacting TUNEL+ ACs were chosen, in which MFI of phospho-MLC2 was measured and normalized to Mac2+ cells total MLC MFI.

Flow cytometric analysis of ACs. Cells were washed twice with cold FACS buffer (PBS containing 2% FBS and 1 mM EDTA), resuspended in annexin V–binding buffer (BioLegend) at a concentration of 1 × 106 cells/mL, and incubated with FITC-conjugated annexin V (BioLegend) for 15 minutes at room temperature. Samples were then analyzed on a BD FACSCanto II flow cytometer. Data analysis was carried out using FlowJo software.

Quantification and statistical analysis. Data were tested for normality using the Kolmogorov-Smirnov test, and statistical significance was determined using GraphPad Prism software. Data that passed the normality test were analyzed using 2-tailed Student’s t test for 2 groups with 1 variable tested and equal variances, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparison test for multiple groups with only 1 variable tested, or 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni post-tests for more than 2 groups with multiple variables tested. Data that were not normally distributed but contained equal variances were analyzed using the nonparametric Mann-Whitney U test with post hoc analysis. Data are shown as mean values ± SEM. Differences were considered statistically significant at P less than 0.05.

Study approval. The Columbia University’s Institutional Review Board and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act guidelines were followed for isolating peripheral human blood leukocytes. Mouse protocols were approved by Columbia University’s IACUC. All mice were cared for according to the NIH guidelines for the care and use of laboratory animals, and all were in good general health based on appearance and activity. The use of deidentified carotid artery specimens, which were removed for clinical indications only and would otherwise have been discarded, conformed with the declaration of Helsinki and were approved for use by the Johannes Gutenberg University ethics review board. Informed written consent was obtained from each patient. The Columbia University IRB provided ethical approval for these studies, and procedures were conducted in accordance with an approved IRB protocol.