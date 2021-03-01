Turbinmicin inhibits Candida biofilm growth by disrupting fungal vesicle–mediated trafficking

Role of turbinmicin in EV delivery of biofilm matrices. We recently identified a broad-spectrum antifungal, turbinmicin (15). The drug exhibits activity against Candida and Aspergillus species during planktonic growth and demonstrates safety and efficacy in animal models of infection. Mode-of-action studies identified Sec14p as the likely target. Sec14p is a phosphatidylinositol/phosphatidylcholine transfer protein required for correct trans-Golgi network dynamics in the vesicle trafficking pathway (16, 17).

Extracellular matrix production, a canonical feature of biofilms, is necessary for community fortification and protection from antifungals (10, 18). Recent studies demonstrated that EVs deliver much of the Candida biofilm matrix and that this process is critical for drug resistance (13). Given the effect of turbinmicin on fungal vesicle production, we theorized that treatment would subvert vesicle delivery and subsequent matrix assembly, ultimately leaving biofilm cells vulnerable to killing. To test this hypothesis, we initially assessed the impact of turbinmicin on C. albicans biofilm vesicle production (Figure 1A). Following exposure to turbinmicin, we observed a more than 500% reduction in vesicle delivery at the lowest dose tested (2 μg/mL). We found a dose-dependent increase in inhibition with nearly complete abrogation of biofilm vesicles at the highest dose (16 μg/mL). Follow-up studies with 3 additional Candida species (C. tropicalis, C. glabrata, and C. auris) and a strain of Aspergillus fumigatus demonstrated the broad-spectrum impact of this biofilm observation (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D).

Figure 1 Turbinmicin disrupts biofilm EV matrix delivery. (A) Escalating concentrations of turbinmicin reduced the quantity of C. albicans SN250 biofilm EVs from in vitro biofilms over a 24-hour period (n = 5) based on imaging flow cytometry. (B) SEM images of C. albicans in vitro coverslip biofilms showed a visible reduction of matrix following turbinmicin exposure compared with untreated control samples. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Escalating concentrations of turbinmicin reduced biofilm matrix weight in 6-well in vitro assays (n = 3). Values are expressed as the percentage of the untreated biofilm matrix values. (D) A dose-dependent reduction of biofilm matrix protein in 6-well in vitro assays was observed following exposure to turbinmicin (n = 3). (E) A dose-dependent reduction of biofilm matrix carbohydrate components in 6-well in vitro assays was seen following exposure to turbinmicin (n = 3). Differences among treatments in A and C–E were assessed by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc HSD (**P < 0.01).

Given the role of biofilm vesicles in matrix production, we next performed complementary assays to assess the effect of turbinmicin on the C. albicans biofilm matrix (Figure 1, B–E). Examination of biofilms by scanning electron microscopy (SEM) yielded a striking finding: exposure to turbinmicin (2.5 μg/mL) resulted in a barely visible extracellular matrix compared with control biofilms (Figure 1B). Consistent with our SEM findings, quantitative analyses of biofilm matrices revealed a dose-dependent reduction in biomass upon turbinmicin treatment (Figure 1C). The antifungal protective qualities of the extracellular matrix have been linked to proteins and polysaccharides, including a unique mannan-glucan complex (11). Turbinmicin treatment similarly depleted each of these matrix components, with reductions of nearly 300% at the highest turbinmicin concentration tested (40 μg/mL; Figure 1, D and E). Our results support a biofilm-relevant action for turbinmicin via eradication of the protective extracellular matrix.

Turbinmicin biofilm efficacy We next sought to determine whether turbinmicin is effective against C. albicans biofilms. We propagated biofilms and subsequently treated them with turbinmicin over a 64-fold concentration range (0.5–64 μg/mL; Figure 2A). We found that, at between 2 and 4 μg/mL, turbinmicin reduced the biofilm burden by 50% (biofilm minimum inhibitory concentration [MIC]), based on an XTT [(sodium 3′-[1- (phenylaminocarbonyl)- 3,4- tetrazolium]-bis (4-methoxy6-nitro) benzene sulfonic acid hydrate)] assay measurement. This concentration for biofilm inhibition was approximately 4- to 6-fold higher than the amount required to inhibit planktonic C. albicans growth (MIC = 0.5 μg/mL). The need for higher concentrations to inhibit the biofilm over planktonic cells is uniform across available antifungal classes (3, 19). However, the MIC ratio (planktonic/biofilm) observed for turbinmicin is lower than that described for other antifungals, which range from 10- to 100-fold for the echinocandins and polyenes to more than 1000-fold for the triazoles (2, 19, 20). This highlights the potential of turbinmicin as an anti-biofilm agent. Furthermore, increased turbinmicin concentrations eliminated approximately 80% of the viable biofilm cells. We also explored the planktonic and biofilm activity of turbinmicin against other fungal species for 3 additional Candida species (C. tropicalis, C. glabrata, and C. auris) and a strain of A. fumigatus. Turbinmicin planktonic MICs for this group were relatively similar: 0.5, 0.5, 0.125, and 0.5 μg/mL, respectively. In the biofilm assay, turbinmicin likewise exhibited dose-dependent efficacy for these phylogenetically disparate fungal species (Supplemental Figure 2, A–D).

Figure 2 Turbinmicin exhibits vesicle matrix–linked Candida biofilm efficacy alone and in combination with fluconazole. (A) Escalating concentrations of turbinmicin reduced the C. albicans SN250 biofilm burden, as determined by XTT assay using an in vitro biofilm format (n = 3). Biofilm activity is expressed as the percentage of biofilm reduction compared with untreated biofilms. (B) Increasing intraluminal doses of turbinmicin eliminated viable C. albicans SN250 in the rat central venous catheter model compared with buffer-treated control animals (n = 3). (C) SEM imaging of the intraluminal surface of the rat central venous catheter C. albicans SN250 model demonstrated a visibly reduced biofilm in a dose-response manner follow turbinmicin exposures compared with buffer-treated control animals (n = 3). Scale bars: 300 μm (D) 3D surface response plot illustrates efficacy enhancement with the combination of turbinmicin and fluconazole compared with monotherapy in a 96-well C. albicans SN250 biofilm assay using an XTT assay (n = 3). The vertical axis represents the percentage of reduction in biofilm growth compared with untreated control biofilms. Areas in yellow and orange represent enhanced activity due the drug combination. (E) Interaction surfaces obtained from response surface analysis of the Bliss independence drug interaction model for the in vitro combination of turbinmicin and fluconazole against C. albicans biofilms. The x and y axes represent the concentrations of turbinmicin and fluconazole, respectively. The z axis is the ΔE. (F) Addition of exogenous vesicles with the antifungal drugs reduced the efficacy of the combination of turbinmicin (8 μg/mL) and fluconazole (1 μg/mL) in a 96-well C. albicans SN250 biofilm assay using an XTT assay (n = 3). Differences among treatments in panels A and C–E were assessed by ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc HSD (*P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01).

To further elucidate the potential clinical value of turbinmicin biofilm activity, we used a rat central venous catheter model that mimics a severe clinical biofilm infection (Figure 2, B and C, and ref. 21). Following the establishment of biofilms, we instilled turbinmicin for a 24-hour treatment. We then removed catheters and assessed turbinmicin efficacy by measuring the remaining Candida-viable burden and imaging the luminal biofilms. The lower concentration of turbinmicin (2.5 μg/mL) reduced the viable plate counts by nearly 2 log 10 compared with controls, whereas the higher concentration (10 μg/mL) sterilized the catheter (below the detection limit). Using SEM, we observed nearly complete elimination of turbinmicin-treated biofilms, congruent with culture endpoints. These experiments show the utility of turbinmicin as a Candida biofilm therapeutic in a clinically relevant model.

We reasoned that if turbinmicin disrupts the assembly of the protective biofilm matrix, the remaining biofilm cells would be vulnerable to the activity of other antifungals. To test this idea, we elected to examine turbinmicin in conjunction with fluconazole, as Candida biofilms tolerate 1000-fold greater concentrations of fluconazole than do planktonic cells. We used a checkerboard format to investigate the impact of drug combinations. As expected, monotherapy with turbinmicin showed activity, whereas fluconazole had little effect at the highest concentration. Analyses of the 2 drug combinations revealed enhanced efficacy compared with either drug alone over a wide range of concentrations (these data are depicted in yellow and orange in the surface response plot in Figure 2D). Analysis of the combination of the 2 drugs demonstrated Bliss synergy with Δ effect (ΔE) and its 95% CI >0 (Figure 2, D and E). A large number of the drug combination exposures resulted in nearly complete biofilm elimination. We speculate that the enhanced activity of fluconazole in the presence of turbinmicin was due to elimination of the matrix shield that otherwise renders antifungals ineffective.

Previous investigations have found that addition of exogenous EVs to matrix-depleted Candida biofilms can restore matrix function (13). Therefore, to test the theory that the activity of the turbinmicin-fluconazole combination therapy is due to vesicle inhibition of matrix delivery, we performed vesicle add-back experiments (Figure 2F). Remarkably, the addition of EVs to the treated biofilms returned the majority of the community toward the drug-resistant state. The fact that some degree of efficacy was observed despite exogenous vesicles suggests the possibility of an additional, undefined turbinmicin effect. The sum of these findings is consistent with our proposal that turbinmicin biofilm efficacy is linked to the subversion of vesicle matrix delivery. Our observations suggest that EV-based therapeutics may be a useful platform for anti-biofilm strategies and that turbinmicin is a promising broad-spectrum antifungal biofilm agent.